Unleash Your Creativity On The World With The Help Of Stary

Feeling like you need to make a little more money? That’s a problem for a lot of people in this world. Especially those that have a creative streak in them. Trying to be creative and survive. Well, when you start using Stary you can write those stories you’ve been meaning to craft and get paid while you do so.

What is Stary? Well, it is an online platform that will allow people to write their stories and get them out to the world. The tools and help you need to publish and make money off your work is there for the taking. Stary has helped get 300,000 books out into the hands of over 100 million readers in over 130 regions and countries.

Stary was created because the designers felt that everyone deserved to have their creativity fostered and sent out into the world. And it has been doing so. Even better are the chances of making money. Because it’s one thing to write. It’s another thing to be able to do that and not have to worry about bills.

Once writers get over 3,000 words written, Stary will help writers make money. And it helps by getting your work seen by those most interested. By making sub-platforms based on genres, like sub-platform Dreame being focused on romance fiction or Slash being used for LGBTQ+ stories, your work has the best chance of success.

The success rate of Stary has been quite high so far. In 2020 alone, $30 million was paid off to writers on the platform. More than 100 of said writers have made over $10,000 a month where the top-tier writers have seen over $120,000 a month. You can become one of the 10,000 writers on Stary that makes a steady income in these uncertain times.

So if you’re feeling like you are fit to burst with stories that people would want to read and you are looking to make some money doing what you love, then Stary is the place for you. Head on over right to check out if you are ready to dive into the world of published storytelling.

