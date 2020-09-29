Watch: Chris Burkard’s Powerful New Film About Parenthood, Adventure and New Perspectives

Parenthood is often paradoxical––challenging yet rewarding, stressful yet joyous, tiring yet energizing. But above all, parenting is complicated.

Filmmaker and photographer Chris Burkard’s explores the world of parenting in his new short film, Unnur, which profiles a fellow adventure photographer’s journey with parenthood and how it changed his perspective on taking risks.

The main subject is Elli Thor, an Icelandic photographer, surfer, and former kayaker. A decade ago, Elli nearly drowned under a waterfall while kayaking a challenging Icelandic river. The near death experience became a catalyst for personal growth and his professional career.

After walking away from kayaking, a newfound passion for surfing and the birth of his daughter, Unnur, gave him a fresh perspective on life.

