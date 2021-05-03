Use Your Subscription To Audible To Finally Check These Books Out

Wasteland: The Great War and the Origins of Modern Horror by W. Scott Poole GET IT!

For any history buffs out there, this should be quite an interesting listen for you. A book that dives into the connection between the original Great War and how pop culture, horror storytelling in particular, was greatly influenced by it in ways that are still felt today. Poole crafted a great experience that doesn’t feel like homework and Andrew Eiden brings it home with his wonderful narration. The 11 Hours and 30 Minutes that this book takes up will go by like a breeze.

Get It: Pick up Wasteland: The Great War and the Origins of Modern Horror by W. Scott Poole for free with your subscription to Audible at Amazon today

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!