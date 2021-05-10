Funny, scary, thrilling—the first trailer for Venom: Let There Be Carnage has dropped, and it packs a little bit of everything (a good sign for the film, which is slated for release in theaters this fall). It also gives fans their first real look at the franchise’s new villain: Serial killer Cletus Kasady, a.k.a. Carnage, played by Woody Harrelson. Although he made a brief cameo in the credits of the first film, the trailer gives him much more camera time, and it’s clear he’s a force to be reckoned with.

Tom Hardy returns to play main character Eddie Brock; other cast members include Michelle Williams, Naomie Harris, Reid Scott, and Stephen Graham. Andy Serkis directed this installment. The trailer picks up in the aftermath of the first film, with Brock living in San Francisco with his alien symbiote, Venom. The opening scenes showing Brock and Venom in their apartment together are some of the funniest—it’s not easy sharing your body with an alien, even when it does its best to make you breakfast.

The trailer quickly turns more ominous, however, and sets up the action for the sequel. Kasady is back (minus the ridiculous wig he wore in the original Venom cameo), and he has it out for Brock. In voiceover, Kasady hints at a secret power he’s hiding, saying that he and Brock “are the same.”

The trailer shows him strapped to a gurney about to be executed—and in that moment, his power is revealed: Instead of being killed, he assumes a monstrous form, breaks loose, and escapes. Although it’s not explicitly stated in the trailer, it appears he harbors an alien symbiote—bad news for Brock and Venom (and the citizens of San Francisco).

“Soon come chaos,” Kasady says. “Chaos soon come.”

Check out the full clip in the video above.

Venom: Let There Be Carnage premieres in theaters on Sept. 24.

