Victor Cruz Styles It Up at At Infatuation’s EEEEEATSCON Festival





Since finishing off his football career, former New York Giants star Victor Cruz has done quite a bit. He has a signature sneaker with Nike, still does a lot in the fashion world, takes time to do NFL TV work, and watches his former team when he can.

Cruz also took some time to hit up one of the most fun events in the New York City area in October, spending time at the Infatuation’s EEEEEATSCON festival in Forest Hills. Cruz was there to hang out and support the Captain Morgan Speakeasy Tiki Bar, which had a bunch of different drinks and a great spot for people to hang out.

The location had tiki-inspired cocktails, like the Shipwreck and Forbidden Island, and the spot had a great backdrop for anyone looking to take a photo for social media. If you want to make your own version of the drinks, here are the recipes for you:

Forbidden Island

1.5 oz Captain Morgan White Rum

0.5 oz fresh grapefruit juice

0.5 oz cinnamon syrup

0.5 oz fresh lime juice

Garnish w/ edible flower and grated cinnamon

The Shipwreck

1.5 oz Captain Morgan Original Spiced Rum

0.25 oz Aperol

0.75 oz pineapple

0.75 oz lime juice

0.75 oz simple syrup

3 dashes of angostura bitters

Garnish w/ dried pineapple

Here’s a look at Cruz taking some time from his Sunday to hang out at EEEEEATSCON at the Captain Morgan Speakeasy Tiki Bar:

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!