For the March issue of Men’s Journal, Andy Samberg headed into the great outdoors for our new cover story, hanging out with a bear and wearing as much gear as his body could handle. For Samberg, it’s just part of a packed 2020 ahead.

Aside from starring in one of TV’s funniest sitcoms with Brooklyn Nine-Nine, which is in its seventh season on NBC, he’s also appearing in one of the most buzzed-about movies to come out of the Sundance Film Festival, Palm Springs, not to mention producing projects like Netflix’s I Think You Should Leave With Tim Robinson and Hulu’s PEN15.

On top of that, Samberg still works with his Lonely Island crew, Akiva Schaffer and Jorma Taccone, and will host the Quibi series Biggest Little Cook-Offs, debuting on the new streaming service later this year. Plus, he has a 2-year-old daughter at home with his wife, musician Joanna Newsom. “They gave me a haircut!” he told writer Mickey Rapkin on the shoot. “And no one asked me to feed them!”

