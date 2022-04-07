Men’s Journal’s Everyday Warrior With Mike Sarraille is a new podcast that inspires individuals to live more fulfilling lives by having conversations with disrupters and high performers in all walks of life. In our first installment, we sat down with Sammy Hagar, the singer-songwriter best known for the single “I Can’t Drive 55” and serving as the second lead singer for Van Halen after David Lee Roth.

The rock legend is still performing as the frontman of Sammy Hagar & The Circle. And, starting June 10, Hagar will be going on his Crazy Times tour. It kicks off in Bridgeport, CT, and will make stops in New Jersey, Indiana, Ohio, Illinois, and more through September.

Hagar has also been busy behind the bar. He recently published a book detailing his favorite libations called Sammy Hagar’s Cocktail Hits: 85 Personal Favorites from the Red Rocker (available on Amazon) co-authored by James O. Fraioli, a James Beard Award-winning cookbook author, with a foreword by chef Guy Fieri.

Watch our sit-down with Hagar above. Some highlights include why he feels he worked harder than most to become a rock star, why he got involved in the tequila biz, and how he plans to live to 125.

