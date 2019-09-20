Watch Brad Pitt and Jimmy Fallon Hilariously One-Up Each Other With Wild Orders

Brad Pitt and Jimmy Fallon had some fun on The Tonight Show. The two went back and forth seeing who could best the other in sending over something cool while at a restaurant for the “Courtesy of the Gentleman at the Bar” skit on the show.

With Pitt sitting at the bar—and reading Arthur C. Clarke’s 2001: A Space Odyssey, a nice nod to his new space movie Ad Astra—and Fallon sitting at a table in the restaurant, the game of one-upping each other gets a little out of hand. It starts off with Pitt sending over a martini to Fallon, which the waiter says is “courtesy of the gentleman at the bar.”

Fallon then responds by sending over a coffee, which the waiter says is “courtesy of the gentleman at the table.” That’s when things start to escalate: Pitt sends over a Scorpion bowl, french fries, and a steak, leaving Fallon to respond with a massive seafood tower. The two go back and forth with even more big items, including a wedding cake, an Edible Arrangement package, and more.

Here’s a look at the fun segment:

You can catch Pitt in his new film from James Gray in Ad Astra, which is now in theaters.