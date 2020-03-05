The next James Bond film might be delayed until November, but that isn’t stopping Daniel Craig from hosting Saturday Night Live. The No Time To Die star will be the guest host on Saturday, March 7, and based on the new promo for the episode, Craig’s secret agent skills are still as good as ever despite the Bond postponement.

MGM and Eon Productions announced this week that No Time To Die will be delayed from its April release until November due to the spread of the Coronavirus outbreak. The Bond franchise relies heavily on the international box office to make a profit. With many countries where the Bond films perform well restricting public gatherings and theater access due to the virus, the producers opted to push the release. In a statement, the producers said they opted to delay “after careful consideration and thorough evaluation of the global theatrical marketplace.”

Despite the delay, the film had its marketing rollout in full swing, including Craig’s appearance on SNL, and so the team forged ahead with those plans. Craig has shown a great knack for comedy over the years, including his appearances in films like Logan Lucky and 2019’s Knives Out, where he played a Southern detective helping investigate a murder. Craig will also be starring in a sequel to Knives Out from director Rian Johnson.

In this funny video from SNL, Craig shows off how his James Bond instincts are still in full force, with cast members like Beck Bennett, Aidy Bryant, and Chris Redd dealing with the violent consequences.

Here’s the promo:

No Time To Die will be released on November 25 in the United States.

