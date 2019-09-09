With hundreds of heroes, time travel, flying characters, and an intense showdown between Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) and Thanos (Josh Brolin), it’s no surprise Avengers: Endgame needed a lot of visual effects work. But even with all that, you may not have realized just how much of it was done with the help of digital trickery.

The third act of the film featured the epic, massive battle between the Avengers and Thanos’ army, bringing in nearly every character that’s popped up in the Marvel Cinematic Universe over the years. To help create the incredible sequence, the production team used a combination of real actors, visual effects, green screen in a studio, and digital work to create what amounts to a comic book coming to life.

Moments like Tessa Thompson’s Valkyrie riding in on a flying Pegasus, Paul Rudd’s Ant-Man turning into Giant-Man and punching down alien spaceships, Chris Hemsworth’s Thor summoning lightning with his axe, and Chris Evans’ Captain America wielding Thor’s hammer Mjolnir, all were created with the help of hundreds of people at Weta Digital Studios working behind the scenes so that fans didn’t even notice the visual effects while they’re watching it.

This new video from Weta shows just how this incredible sequence was created and put together, showing the before-and-after effects of the digital work on the film.

Check it out:

Avengers: Endgame is now available on digital and home video.