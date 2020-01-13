Actor Jared Leto is out for blood in the first trailer for Morbius. The Oscar-winning star is playing the classic Spider-Man antihero Michael Morbius in the new film, which tells the origin story of how the scientist gets transformed into super-powered vampire-like monster.

While classically a villain for Spider-Man, over the years Morbius has been portrayed as more of an anti-hero in the comics, which is how it looks like things will be in the new film. This is similar to Tom Hardy’s Venom movie, which also took an iconic Spider-Man villain and turned him into more of an anti-hero character rather than a straight bad guy.

Starring alongside Adria Arjona, Matt Smith, Jared Harris, and Tyrese Gibson, Leto’s Morbius starts out as a genius scientist that suffers from a dangerous and rare blood disorder. Morbius is “determined to save others suffering his same fate, Dr. Morbius attempts a desperate gamble. What at first appears to be a radical success soon reveals itself to be a remedy potentially worse than the disease,” according to the official Sony synopsis.

The new trailer reveals that Morbius takes place in a world that’s somewhat connected to the same universe of Tom Holland’s Spider-Man films, as well as Hardy’s Venom. While the connections may not be overtly explicit, the movie has an appearance from Michael Keaton’s character from Spider-Man: Homecoming and references events that happened in the sequel, Spider-Man: Far From Home.

Here’s a look at the first Morbius trailer:

#MORBIUS – watch the teaser trailer now. In theaters this summer. pic.twitter.com/okT6cVcT7C — Morbius (@MorbiusMovie) January 13, 2020

Morbius will be released on July 31, 2020.

