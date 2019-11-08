Jason Momoa clearly had a blast teaching James Corden some adventurous new skills on The Late Late Show on Thursday night. The Aquaman and See star joined Corden for a “2 Hours Off segment” stint, in which they did a few of Momoa’s favorite things. They rode a motorcycle, shot a bow and arrow, and cracked a whip like Indiana Jones.

At one point, Momoa was going to “attempt” to shoot an apple off Corden’s head—while blindfolded—but they went for a plastic dummy instead. “There’s no reason for this. I already think you’re amazing,” Corden joked before making the switch.

Here’s a look at Momoa in action with Corden:

Momoa is currently starring in See on Apple TV Plus, which was just picked up a second season. Watch the trailer here:

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!