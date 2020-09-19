Replay: Matt Costa’s Full Concert on Men’s Journal Facebook Live powered by Fender

“We love this song!! Our 4 year old is dancing in the kitchen,” commented one viewer, as singer/songwriter Matt Costa serenaded the virtual crowd with his feel-good hit song, Sunshine.

“Dr. Costa coming through with the daily prescription of love,” typed another fan during Costa’s opening song, Let Love Heal, a hopeful and positive track from his brand new album, Yellow Coat.

By all accounts, the inaugural Men’s Journal Social Concert Ft. Matt Costa powered by Fender was a smashing success.

The acclaimed singer/songwriter played a 30-minute set on our Facebook Live, straight from a studio inside his California-based cottage. But if you missed the show––or just want to watch it again––we’ve got the entire stream for you right here.

A huge thanks to Matt Costa, Fender and everyone who made this virtual concert possible. And if you’re interested, here’s the set list to Matt’s show.

Matt Costa Set List

1. Let Love Heal

2. Savannah

3. Astair

4. Turn Around

5. Last Love Song

6. Q&A Session with Fans

7. Slow

8. Sunshine

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!