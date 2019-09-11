Watch: Netflix Teases ‘Breaking Bad’ Movie With Jesse Pinkman’s Journey

In case you missed it: Breaking Bad is coming back with the Netflix film El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie, releasing on October 11. Actor Aaron Paul is set to reprise his role as Jesse Pinkman in the Netflix movie, which will pick up after the events of the series.

The movie will follow Jesse after his “dramatic escape from captivity” from a group of criminals as he “must come to terms with his past in order to forge some kind of future.” While there’s no word if Walter White will appear, fans are hoping Bryan Cranston will reprise his role somehow, whether that’s in a flashback or a dream sequence.

To get fans ready for the film, Netflix has released a teaser trailer music video showing Jesse’s journey through Breaking Bad and into the events of the film. The video starts off with DEA agent Hank Shrader (Dean Norris)—the creator of Schraderbrau beer—sitting Jesse down from a Season 5 episode of Breaking Bad, asking him to tell him a”anything and everything—just tell us your story.”

Here’s a look:

Key moments of Jesse’s story from Breaking Bad are shown, including Jesse making batches of drugs with Walt, moments with his girlfriend Jane, as well as some of the tragic encounters Jesse has experienced with people he cares about deeply from the series. The whole thing is played to a cover of “Enchanted” by Chloe X Halle, and that song itself has some meaning—the original track by The Platters played in the Season 2 episode Mandala, which saw Jesse get very close to Jane (another relationship that ends in tragedy for Jesse).

Here’s a look at the first teaser trailer for the film: