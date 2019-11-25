Like a Star Destroyer gaining on a Rebellion cruiser, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is fast approaching. We’ve less than a month left until Episode IX premieres, and Disney just released a new clip and another promo from the film.

The new Rise of Skywalker clip depicts a Mad Max-reminiscent speeder bike chase in the deserts of a new planet, Pasaana. In the clip, four First Order troopers chase our scrappy band of Resistance heroes: Rey (Daisy Ridley), Finn (John Boyega), Poe Dameron (Oscar Isaac), Chewbacca (Joonas Suotamo), C-3PO (Anthony Daniels), and BB-8.

The bikes propel two jetpack-wearing troopers into the air. “They fly now?!” Finn yells. See the full clip for yourself below:

Director and co-writer J.J. Abrams, who also wrote and directed The Force Awakens, appeared on Good Morning America to present the clip. He said that reshoots for the film completed in October, and post-production wrapped Nov. 24. This clip, he says, is from a sequence earlier in the movie.

Segments of the speeder chase can be glimpsed in a new TV spot for the film. The spot showcases the Knights of Ren and hints at a new Starkiller-type superweapon, seen in a red laser colliding with a planet’s surface. The spot also teases the showdown between Rey and Kylo Ren (Adam Driver), as well as the return of the Emperor (Ian McDiarmid). The full TV spot is below:

Also starring in the film are Mark Hamill as Luke Skywalker, Billy Dee Williams as Lando Calrissian, and Carrie Fisher, who appears posthumously as General Leia Organa. The film follows 2017’s Star Wars: The Last Jedi. In addition to concluding this new trilogy of movies, Abrams says, Episode IX will bring all nine Star Wars Skywalker films to a close.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker hits theaters Dec. 20.

