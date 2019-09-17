Paul Rudd is his own worst enemy in the new trailer for Living With Yourself, a new black comedy series set to premiere on Netflix. Rudd, who was recently downsized for his Ant-Man role in Ant-Man and the Wasp and Avengers: Endgame, stars as Miles Elliott, an unhappy man who checks into the ominous Top Happy Spa for a cutting-edge scientific treatment. They promise to rewrite his DNA to make him happier and more fulfilled—what could go wrong?

Miles gets more than he bargained for when he’s replaced with a new, happier version of himself. From there, it’s Rudd versus Rudd as Miles stands to lose his friends, his job, and his wife (Aisling Bea) to his more confident clone.

The series marks Rudd’s return to the small screen after his role in the 2017 revival Wet Hot American Summer: Ten Years Later, also produced by Netflix. The Anchorman star also appeared in the Netflix sci-fi mystery Mute, as well as some episodes of Parks and Recreation and Friends.

Living With Yourself is directed and executive-produced by Jonathan Dayton and Valerie Faris, the team behind the Oscar-nominated Little Miss Sunshine and the 2017 tennis drama Battle of the Sexes. The series is created and written by Peabody- and Emmy-winner Timothy Greenberg, who previously worked on The Daily Show With Jon Stewart. Rudd also executive produces.

Rudd and Rudd can be seen in Living With Yourself when the show premieres on Netflix on Oct. 18. Check out the wild trailer below: