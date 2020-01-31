The first Fast & Furious 9 trailer has arrived ahead of Super Bowl Sunday, giving fans a look at Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, and the rest of the Furious crew in the final chapters of the Fast Saga.

A tenth sequel is scheduled for release in 2021, making Fast & Furious 9 the “beginning of the end” for the (very) long-running action franchise. What started out as a small movie about street racers and an undercover cop has become one of the biggest action movie series of all time. Spinoffs and other related projects are likely imminent—including a possible sequel to Hobbs & Shaw with Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham—but these two movies might be the final times to see Diesel and co. in action.

Here’s a look at the Fast and Furious 9 trailer:

Join us live at The Road To #F9 Concert & Trailer Drop now! https://t.co/T5oIuVry6G — #F9 (@TheFastSaga) January 31, 2020

Along with Diesel, Rodriguez, and Gibson, the returning cast includes Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, Jordana Brewster, Nathalie Emmanuel, Helen Mirren, and Charlize Theron, as well as new additions like John Cena and Guardians of the Galaxy star Michael Rooker. Brewster is returning to the franchise for the first time since Furious 7 in 2015, something she previously told Men’s Journal she’s very excited about.

“It makes me really happy to come back,” Brewster said. “I was kind of bummed out not to have been a part of the last one. I felt like I was missing out because they’re family. I adore Vin [Diesel] and Michelle [Rodriguez]. We’ve been a part of each other’s lives for so long, so I’m so happy to be back in the fold. I really can’t wait for the next chapter. We have the best fans in the world and it’s very cool that the series has been introduced to new generations—and we have die-hard fans that have been with us since the beginning.”

Fast & Furious 9 is set for a May 22, 2020 release.

