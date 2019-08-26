Watch the First Teaser Trailer for ‘El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie’

The world of Breaking Bad is coming back—this time as a movie. Following the TV show spinoff Better Call Saul, series creator Vince Gilligan is dipping back into the Breaking Bad universe again with El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie, which will follow Aaron Paul’s Jesse Pinkman’s character after the events of the series finale.

So far there’s been no word about whether Bryan Cranston will reprise his role as the ionic character of Walter White, or if characters played by Bob Odenkirk (Saul Goodman) or Anna Gunn (Skyler White) will make appearances. In the series finale, the final shot of Jesse Pinkman showed him driving out of a compound run by an Aryan Brotherhood gang, smile on his face as he breaks through a fence in an El Camino.

Gilligan wrote and directed the Breaking Bad film, which will follow Pinkman’s character “in the wake of his dramatic escape from captivity” and how he “must come to terms with his past in order to forge some kind of future.” The first trailer for the film shows Pinkman’s friend Skinny Pete (Charles Baker) being interrogated by cops about Jesse’s location.

Here’s a look:

Netflix will debut the film on October 11.