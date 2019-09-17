The dinosaurs are back—and humans are going to have to live with them. Director Colin Trevorrow (Jurassic World) as released a surprise new short film, Battle at Big Rock, which takes place after the events of 2018’s Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, and leads into the events of the Jurassic World 3 sequel coming out in 2020.

The short film follows a family—the parents are played by André Holland and Natalie Martinez—having a camping trip in Big Rock National Park with their kids. The national park is located just 20 miles from where the movie Fallen Kingdom finished off, and that puts the family right in the line of fire of the dinosaurs. At the end of the Jurassic World sequel, many dinosaurs escaped captivity and Dr. Ian Malcomn (Jeff Goldblum) declared that it’s the start of the “Neo-Jurassic Age” where dinosaurs and humans will have to co-exist.

Written by Trevorrow and Jurassic World 3 screenwriter Emily Carmichael, this confrontation between the family and the dinosaurs is the “first major confrontation between dinosaurs and humans” following the events of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.

Watch the short film Battle at Big Rock here:

Jurassic World 3 will be released on June 11, 2021.