Watch The Rock and Danny DeVito Hilariously Crash a Wedding in Mexico

Sipping tequila poolside in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Danny DeVito were enjoying a reprieve from the Jumanji: The Next Level press circuit. That’s when they hatched a scheme: crash a wedding.

Johnson posted a video of him and DeVito surprising the bride and groom on Instagram. “I’ve never crashed a wedding, but with Devito this was truly UNFORGETTABLE,” the actor’s caption reads. “We were sippin’ on a lil’ Teremana tequila enjoyin’ the quiet sunset together in Mexico after a long week of [Jumanji] work when this idea hit. Crash the wedding. Grab a mic. Sing a special song. Say adios.”

Sauntering into the wedding singing a duet of Nat King Cole’s classic love song “Unforgettable,” Johnson and DeVito had the room in awe. (As it happens, both men have pretty good pipes!) The wedding crashers embraced the bride and groom when the song ended, and they snapped some photos with the family.

“It was actually quite beautiful and the love and mana in that room surrounding the wedding couple was so strong,” Johnson wrote on Instagram. “Congratulations to the lovely bride, Kristine and handsome groom, Will.”

They also congratulated the newlyweds on camera, each suggesting some marriage advice to the groom. “Big house so he doesn’t have to bump into her,” DeVito offered.

The Rock’s romance tip? “Here’s five important words that Danny and I live by: ‘Yes, honey, you are right.’” You can see their evening unfold in Johnson’s video below:

Naturally, the tequila they’re drinking at the pool is Johnson’s own brand, Teremana. The two actors-turned-wedding crashers star alongside Kevin Hart, Karen Gillan, and Jack Black in Jumanji: The Next Level, in theaters Dec. 13.

