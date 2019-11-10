Even though Avengers: Endgame was over three hours long, there are still a few more scenes that didn’t make the final cut. With Avengers: Endgame streaming on Disney Plus at launch, Marvel has released some new looks at those moments, including one with Robert Downey Jr.’s Tony Stark. You can see the deleted scenes from the film available to stream on the Disney Plus platform.

Just a warning—there are SPOILERS ahead for Avengers: Endgame and the related MCU films.

In a deleted scene from the film, Stark gets the chance to meet his adult daughter, played by Katherine Langford, after defeating Thanos (Josh Brolin). In the movie, the scene would have taken place right after Stark snapped his fingers on the Infinity Gauntlet, which killed him, but meant that the rest of the world would survive. In the emotional scene, Stark wonders if he made the right choice.

“I might have made a bad decision,” Stark says. “I’m scared I made a mistake.”

“I know. And I know it’s going to be tough for you to let go, but if someone had to do that so the rest of us could live… I’m proud of you,” his daughter says, “I’m strong, like mom. And I’m happy that we had the time that we did and that you were there for me….until you couldn’t be.”

Here’s a look at the scene:

Even though Avengers: Endgame has come out, the story still continues.

