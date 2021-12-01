We’re here to answer the age-old question: What to watch tonight? The change of season doesn’t just bring a new rotation of seasonal beer, it marks an onslaught of new TV shows and movies coming to streaming platforms and the silver screen.
In between your next winter weekend trip, get some quality couch time in.
Whether it’s things you missed, brand new premieres, or all-time classics, this month has some anticipated shows, movies, and documentaries coming to streaming platforms. Here’s what to watch in December.
What To Watch on Netflix: December 2021
Netflix is not playing around this month—the streamer is bringing multiple highly anticipated new seasons of shows right before the New Year, including Henry Cavill’s fantasy action series The Witcher (December 17). Season 2 is expected to be more of a linear story after the first season jumped around multiple timelines, and Cavill himself has pushed for his character Geralt to “open up more” in these new episodes. If the action is anything close to what was in Season 1, fans should be in for a treat.
The fourth season of the Karate Kid sequel Cobra Kai (December 31) picks up with former rivals Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) teaming up to try and win the All-Valley Karate Tournament. Season 3 was Emmy-nominated for Outstanding Comedy Series and this run of episodes will mark the return of Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith), who starred as an antagonist in 1989’s The Karate Kid Part III and was an original founder of the Cobra Kai dojo.
Following Dwayne Johnson and Ryan Reynolds’ Red Notice last month, Netflix has another major movie coming out with Adam McKay’s climate satire Don’t Look Up (December 24), which stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence in lead roles. The two Academy Award winners are playing scientists who try to warn the world about an impending asteroid that could wipe out the world—but instead of any alarm they’re met with indifference from everyone around them. The all-star cast also includes Meryl Streep, Jonah Hill, Ariana Grande, Timothee Chalamet, Kid Cudi, Chris Evans, and Cate Blanchett.
Along with those big releases, Netflix has some Oscar bait with the Western drama Power of the Dog (December 1), which stars Benedict Cumberbatch and Kirsten Dunst and has received strong reviews on the festival circuit this year. Final seasons are also a theme this month: The science fiction series Lost in Space (December 1) is coming back for its last eight episodes, while Season 5 – Volume 2 of the Spanish crime series Money Heist (December 3) is also premiering.
Some other fun movies to keep an eye on: Leonardo DiCaprio and Russell Crowe’s 2008 CIA thriller Body of Lies starts streaming December 1, as does Bruce Willis’s Looper (2012), Tom Cruise’s Minority Report (2002), and the 2011 surfing drama Soul Surfer, which follows the story of Bethany Hamilton coming back to the sport after a shark attack.
What To Watch on HBO Max: December 2021
This one has been a long time coming: Nearly 20 years after the last film in the series, The Matrix Resurrections is bringing back Keanu Reeves for another action-packed ride. When things pick up, Reeves’ Thomas Anderson/Neo is seemingly living a normal life in San Francisco, completely unaware of his amazing powers and the battles he went through in the previous movies. But when Morpheus (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, taking over for Laurence Fisburne) offers him a way back, Anderson takes the right pill again, reopening his memories as Neo in the process. The action in the movie looks even more incredible than the groundbreaking stunts in the first three films of the series and Reeves is joined by a strong supporting cast that includes returns of Matrix actors Carrie-Anne Moss and Jada Pinkett Smith, as well as newcomers to the series like Jessica Henwick, Neil Patrick Harris, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Christina Ricci.
Here’s a link to the Matrix trailer.
If a TV series about the aftermath of a global pandemic isn’t too on-the-nose for you, the miniseries Station 11 starts up on December 16. Believe it or not, the series was already in development long before 2020. The show stars Mackenzie Davis (Blade Runner 2049) and Himesh Patel (Tenet) as survivors of a flu pandemic that wipes out most of the world. Based on Emily St. John Mandel’s best-selling 2014 novel, it follows an eclectic cast of characters, including a group of actors and musicians who travel around the post-apocalyptic U.S. to perform for survivors. The creator of the show, Patrick Somerville, also worked on the HBO series The Leftovers, which followed survivors after two percent of the world’s population disappeared in an instant, so he knows a thing or two about post-apocalyptic stories.
Some other movies hitting the streamer this month includes The Suicide Squad (December 23) and Space Jam: A New Legacy (December 2), so if you missed these the first time around when they were in theaters and premiered on HBO Max, it’s perfect time to catch up. The Suicide Squad is a huge improvement over 2016’s Suicide Squad, with James Gunn (Guardians of the Galaxy) getting behind the camera and getting a hilarious and action-packed performance out of John Cena and Idris Elba. Cena also will be starring in a self-titled spinoff series about his character Peacemaker, which will come out early in 2022, so now is the perfect time to catch up on his adventure that leads into the series.
Other movies being added to the library include the 2007 Best Picture winner No Country For Old Men, Brad Pitt’s neo-noir thriller Se7en, Vin Diesel’s xXx, and Adam Sandler’s The Wedding Singer (all December 1).
What To Watch on Disney Plus: December 2021
Pumped up for more Star Wars? With the next season of The Mandalorian not coming until 2022, fans will get a taste of that world again with The Book of Boba Fett (December 29). The seven-episode series picks up where Season 2 of Mandalorian left off, with Boba Fett (Temuera Morrison) sitting on the throne of the underworld with Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen) by his side. But just because this duo is sliding in for former gangster Jabba the Hutt, doesn’t mean the criminals of the galaxy are going to all fall in line. The duo will have to balance giving the criminals of the underworld what they want while also trying to control things for themselves. Space action and blaster fights will be coming quickly and often on this series. Many of the same behind-the-scenes crew is coming to the series from the Mandalorian, including directors Robert Rodriguez, Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni, and Bryce Dallas Howard, as well as Academy Award-winning composer Ludwig Göransson.
After premiering last month, the finale of Marvel’s Hawkeye will hit the streamer on December 22. The show has given Jeremy Renner’s Clint Barton the chance to take center stage and introduced Hailee Steinfeld’s Kate Bishop to the MCU. The series has taken major inspiration from the Matt Fraction run of the Hawkeye comic, which follows a more “street-level” story rather than an Avengers-sized adventure. Hawkeye marks the final MCU television series in 2021 and the last episode will air the week after Spider-Man: No Way Home premieres in theaters on December 17. One of the episodes this month is expected to include the appearance of Florence Pugh’s Yelena Belova, who was introduced in Black Widow over the summer and is looking to avenge the death of her sister Natasha (Scarlett Johansson).
Looking to catch some movies this month? Edward Scissorhands, Million Dollar Arm (both December 3), Tron: Legacy (December 10), and Home Alone 4 (December 17) are hitting the streamer.
What To Watch on Apple TV+: December 2021
Denzel Washington brings his gravitas to Shakespeare in the Tragedy of Macbeth, a retelling of the classic from director Joel Coen (No Country for Old Men). This time it will be minus his usual directing partner, his brother Ethan, but along with Denzel in the title role, Frances McDormand is set to play Lady Macbeth. The two Oscar-winning actors star alongside a cast that includes Corey Hawkins, Harry Melling, and Brendan Gleeson.
Two-time Best Supporting Actor winner Mahershala Ali takes center stage in Swan Song (December 17), a science fiction drama that finds his character Cameron Turner grappling with a devastating choice. After being diagnosed as terminally ill, Cameron considers replacing himself with an exact clone that’s fully healthy—but knowing that it wouldn’t be the “real” him with his family anymore. Ali stars alongside Glenn Close and Naomie Harris in the film.
If you’re feeling festive, the Christmas/New Year’s special Snoopy Presents: For Auld Lang Syne starts streaming December 10. The animated film follows Lucy as she tries to throw a great New Year’s Eve party following a very disappointing Christmas, as the rest of the Peanuts crew and Charlie Brown join in on the fun. This month also will see the finales of The Shrink Next Door (late December), with Paul Rudd and Will Ferrell, and the sci-fi action series Invasion (December 10). Both Rudd and Ferrell have been fantastic on the comedy/drama series, which follows a therapist that gets a bit too involved in his patient’s life. We’d give more details about what’s coming, but you’d be better off avoiding all spoilers for this story, as it takes some major twists and turns you would not expect.
What To Watch on Amazon Prime: December 2021
Amazon is looking to enter the Oscar race this season with Aaron Sorkin’s biographical drama Being the Ricardos (December 21). Starring Oscar winners Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem as Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz, the film follows a week in the life of the couple as they film an episode of I Love Lucy and all the professional and personal problems that come with it. Along with Kidman and Bardem, the film has a deep supporting cast with J.K. Simmons, Nina Arianda, Tony Hale, Alia Shawkat, Jake Lacy, and Clark Gregg.
The sci-fi series The Expanse enters the final run of the show with Season 6 (December 10), with new episodes releasing each Friday. The show takes place in a solar system that’s gripped by war in the future, with multiple factions battling for control. Amazon picked up the show in Season 4 when Syfy cancelled it and promised fans that it would complete the story, and now they’ll get it with six more episodes for the final season. The showrunner of the series has teased a potential future for the show even after the final season, as the book series the show is based on has more stories that have yet to be adapted.
The first season of The Wheel of Time, Amazon’s answer to Game of Thrones, continues through this month, with new episodes out every Friday and the finale coming on December 24. The show is an intriguing mix of fantasy and adventure as it follows Rosamund Pike’s Moiraine, as she tries to find a mysterious figure who could be the key to saving the world. The show has already been picked up for Season 2 and Amazon has invested quite a lot of money in it, so now is the perfect time to catch up.
Need a sports fix? The documentary series FC Bayern: Behind the Legend (December 8) comes out this month and follows the team through last year’s Champions League final victory over Paris Saint-Germain through the recent 2021 season. The show will also tell the story of the history of the team and bring fans close to the pitch with behind-the-scenes footage of matches and into the locker room with players and coaches.
Plenty of movies will be available this month, including Will Ferrell’s hilarious Talladega Nights: The Ballad Of Ricky Bobby, Seth Rogen’s stoner comedy Pineapple Express, the Tom Clancy thriller The Hunt For Red October, Adam Sandler’s football comedy The Waterboy, and Arnold Schwarzenegger’s End of Days (all December 1).
What To Watch on Hulu: December 2021
The Gang is back. It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia (December 1) returns for Season 15, setting a record as the longest-running live-action comedy series in U.S. television history. As usual, Dennis (Glenn Howerton), Dee (Kaitlin Olson), Charlie (Charlie Day) Mac (Rob McElhenney), and Frank (Danny DeVito) will find themselves in all types of wild situations, and stories this season will include a look back on 2020, the Covid-19 pandemic, a trip to Ireland, and a do-it-yourself sequel to Lethal Weapon. Other options this month include a whole bunch of great moves, including George Clooney, Matt Damon, and Brad Pitt’s Ocean series (Ocean’s Eleven, Twelve, and Thirteen), Kevin Costner’s sports classic Bull Durham, Denzel Washington’s submarine thriller Crimson Tide, Bruce Willis’s asteroid adventure Armageddon, Nicholas Cage’s 90’s classic Con Air, and the iconic comedy The Princess Bride.
What to Stream on Disney+
December 3
Christmas… Again?!
Diary of a Wimpy Kid
Disney Holiday Magic Quest
Edward Scissorhands
Ice Age
Ice Age: Continental Drift
Mickey & Minnie Wish Upon A Christmas
Million Dollar Arm
Mr. Popper’s Penguins
The Rescue
December 8
The Chicken Squad (S1, 4 episodes)
Gabby Duran & The Unsittables (S2, 11 episodes)
Life Below Zero: Northern Territories (S1)
Muppet Babies (S3, 4 episodes)
Spidey And His Amazing Friends (S1, 4 episodes)
Welcome to Earth
Wicked Tuna: Outer Banks (S8, 10 episodes)
December 10
Tron: Legacy
December 15
Disney’s Magic Bake-Off (S1, 4 episodes)
Foodtastic
Gigantosaurus (S3)
Life Below Zero (S17)
Science Of Stupid (S8)
December 17
Arendelle Castle Yule Log: Cut Paper Edition
Home Alone 4
Home Alone: The Holiday Heist
December 22
Minnie’s Bow-Toons: Party Palace Pals (S1, 5 episodes)
December 24
Encanto
King Tut In Color
Lost Tombs Of The Pyramids
December 29
T.O.T.S. (S3)
The Book of Boba Fett
December 31
80s Top Ten (S1)
What to Stream on HBO Max
December 1
12 Strong, 2018 (HBO)
20 Feet from Stardom, 2013 (HBO)
Adrienne, Documentary Premiere (HBO)
A Perfect Murder, 1998 (HBO)
All I See Is You, 2016 (HBO)
All Rise, Seasons 1 and 2
The Answer Man, 2009 (HBO)
Blade II, 2002
Bolero, 1984 (HBO)
Breakdown, 1997 (HBO)
Changing Lanes, 2002 (HBO)
Chicago, 2002
Cloud Atlas, 2012
Control Room, 2004 (HBO)
Crazy, Stupid, Love., 2011
Days Of Thunder, 1990 (HBO)
Dragged Across Concrete, 2018 (HBO)
Enough Said, 2013 (HBO)
Finding Jesus: Faith, Fact, Forgery, 2015
Frontera, 2014 (HBO)
The Good Doctor, 2011 (HBO)
The Haunting In Connecticut, 2009 (HBO)
The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey, 2012 (HBO)
Interview with the Vampire, 1994
The Incredible Burt Wonderstone, 2013 (HBO)
The Italian Job, 2003 (HBO)
Jack The Giant Slayer, 2013 (HBO)
Jackie Brown, 1997 (HBO)
Jupiter Ascending, 2015
The Lawnmower Man, 1992 (HBO)
Lawnmower Man 2: Beyond Cyberspace, 1996 (HBO)
Limbo, 2020 (HBO)
Little Monsters, 1989 (HBO)
The Mask, 1994
Max Steel, 2016 (HBO)
Miss Congeniality, 2000
Mortal Kombat, 1995
Mortal Kombat: Battle of the Realms, 2021
The Muppets Take Manhattan, 1984
No Country For Old Men, 2007 (HBO)
Percy Jackson Sea Of Monsters, 2013 (HBO)
Pope: The Most Powerful Man In History, 2018
Pulse, 2006 (HBO)
R.I.P.D., 2013 (HBO)
Rubber, 2010 (HBO)
Runner Runner, 2013 (HBO)
Se7en, 1995
Shark Night 3D, 2011 (HBO)
Surrogates, 2009 (HBO)
Troll Hunter, 2010 (HBO)
The Truman Show, 1998 (HBO)
Two For The Money, 2005 (HBO)
Two Lovers, 2008 (HBO)
Viva, 2015 (HBO)
War On Everyone, 2016 (HBO)
The Wedding Singer, 1998
The Wolfpack, 2015 (HBO)
World’s Greatest Dad, 2009 (HBO)
The Wrecking Crew!, 2008 (HBO)
XXX, 2002
December 2
Music Box: Listening to Kenny G, Documentary Premiere (HBO)
Odo, Cartoonito Season 1 Premiere
Perfect Life (Vida Perfecta), Max Original Season 2 Premiere
Santa Inc., Max Original Animated Series Premiere
Space Jam: A New Legacy, 2021
December 3
Breathe the Night
Craig of the Creek, Season 3
Hood River, 2021
Mike & Molly
Stath Lets Flats, Season 3
Yerba Buena (HBO), 2020
December 4
The Last O.G., Seasons 1-3
At the Ready, 2021
Drew Michael: Red Blue Green., Stand-Up Comedy Special Premiere (HBO)
December 5
Kamikaze, Max Original Season Finale
December 6
The Forever Prisoner, Documentary Premiere (HBO)
Landscapers, Limited Series Premiere (HBO)
December 7
The Slow Hustle, Documentary Premiere (HBO)
December 9
A Thousand Fangs (aka Mil Colmillos), Season 1
And Just Like That…, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
Gossip Girl Season 1, Finale
Music Box: Mr. Saturday Night, Documentary Premiere (HBO)
The Sex Lives of College Girls, Max Original Season 1 Finale
Summer Camp Island, Max Original Season 5 Premiere
December 10
Dafne and the Rest (aka Todo lo Otro) , Max Original Season 1 Premiere
DC’s Stargirl, Season 2
December 12
Succession, Season 3 Finale (HBO)
December 14
The Murders at Starved Rock, Documentary Series Premiere (HBO)
December 15
What’s New Scooby-Doo?, 2002
December 16
2nd Annual HA Festival: The Art of Comedy, Max Original Comedy Special
Diego, The Last Goodbye (Diego, el último adiós), Max Original Documentary
The Cut (aka O Grande Look) , Max Original Season 1 Premiere
Finding Magic Mike, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
The Fungies, Max Original Season 3 Premiere
Music Box: Juice Wrld: Into the Abyss, Documentary Premiere (HBO)
Station Eleven, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
December 17
A Forbidden Orange , Max Original Premiere
December 20
You Keep the Kids (Mama o Papa)
December 21
Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel, Season Finale (HBO)
December 22
After the Sunset, 2004
The Matrix Resurrections
December 23
40 Means Nothing (aka 40 No es Nada), Max Original Season 1 Premiere
Beforeigners S2, Max Original Season 2 Premiere
The Suicide Squad
December 24
Black Jesus, 2014
December 26
Curb Your Enthusiasm, Season 11 Finale (HBO)
Insecure, Season 5 Finale (HBO)
December 30
Young Justice, Max Original Season 4 Part A
December 31
How to With John Wilson, Season 2 Finale (HBO)
What to Stream on NETFLIX
December 1
JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: STONE OCEAN — Netflix Anime
Kayko and Kokosh — Netflix Family
Kayko and Kokosh: Season 2 — Netflix Family
Lost in Space: Season 3 — Netflix Series
The Power of the Dog — Netflix Film
Are You The One: Season 3
Blood and Bone
Body of Lies
Bordertown: Mural Murders
Chloe
Chocolat
Closer
Death at a Funeral
Dr. Seuss’ The Cat in the Hat
The Final Destination
Final Destination 3
Final Destination 5
Fool’s Gold
The Fourth Kind
Ink Master: Season 3
Ink Master: Season 4
Knight Rider 2000
Knight Rider: Seasons 1-4
Law Abiding Citizen
The Legend of Zorro
Life
Looper
The Mask of Zorro
Minority Report
Pet Sematary (1989)
Premonition
Sabrina (1995)
Soul Surfer
Stepmom
Stuart Little 2
Sucker Punch
Think Like a Man
Tremors
We Were Soldiers
Wild Things
Wyatt Earp
December 2
The Alpinist
Coyotes — Netflix Series
Escalona: Season 1
SINGLE ALL THE WAY — Netflix Film
The Whole Truth — Netflix Film
December 3
Cobalt Blue — Netflix Film
Coming Out Colton — Netflix Series
Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous: Season 4 — Netflix Family
Money Heist: Part 5 Vol 2 — Netflix Series
The Great British Baking Show: Holidays: Season 4 — Netflix Series
Mixtape — Netflix Film
Money Heist: From Tokyo to Berlin: Volume 2 — Netflix Documentary
Shaun the Sheep: The Flight Before Christmas — Netflix Family
December 5
JAPAN SINKS: People of Hope: Season 1 (episode 8)
December 6
David and the Elves — Netflix Film
Voir — Netflix Documentary
December 7
Centaurworld: Season 2 — Netflix Family
Go Dog Go: Season 2 — Netflix Family
Nicole Byer: BBW (Big Beautiful Weirdo) — Netflix Comedy
December 8
Carolin Kebekus: The Last Christmas Special — Netflix Comedy
December 9
Asakusa Kid — Netflix Film
Bathtubs Over Broadway
Bonus Family: Season 4 — Netflix Series
The Family That Sings Together: The Camargos — Netflix Documentary
December 10
Anonymously Yours — Netflix Film
Aranyak — Netflix Series
Back to the Outback — Netflix Film
How To Ruin Christmas: The Funeral — Netflix Series
Twentysomethings: Austin (formerly Roaring Twenties) — Netflix Series
Saturday Morning All Star Hits! — Netflix Series
The Shack
Still Out of My League — Netflix Film
Two — Netflix Film
The Unforgivable — Netflix Film
December 11
Fast Color
The Hungry and the Hairy — Netflix Series
December 12
JAPAN SINKS: People of Hope: Season 1 (episode 9)
December 13
Eye in the Sky
December 14
The Future Diary — Netflix Series
Russell Howard: Lubricant — Netflix Family
StarBeam: Beaming in the New Year — Netflix Family
December 15
Black Ink Crew New York: Seasons 3-4
The Challenge: Season 12
The Challenge: Season 25
Elite Short Stories: Phillipe Caye Felipe — Netflix Series
The Giver
The Hand of God — Netflix Film
Masha and the Bear: Nursery Rhymes: Season 1 Part 2
Masha and the Bear: Season 5
Selling Tampa — Netflix Series
Teen Mom 2: Seasons 3-4
December 16
A California Christmas: City Lights — Netflix Film
A Naija Christmas — Netflix Film
Aggretsuko: Season 4 — Netflix Anime
Darkest Hour
Puff: Wonders of the Reef — Netflix Documentary
December 17
Fast & Furious Spy Racers Season 6: Homecoming — Netflix Family
The Witcher: Season 2 — Netflix Series
December 18
Bulgasal: Immortal Souls — Netflix Series
Oldboy
December 19
What Happened in Oslo — Netflix Series
December 20
Elite Short Stories: Samuel Omar — Netflix Series
December 21
Jim Gaffigan: Comedy Monster — Netflix Comedy
Grumpy Christmas — Netflix Film
December 22
Emily in Paris: Season 2 — Netflix Series
December 23
Elite Short Stories: Patrick — Netflix Series
December 24
1000 Miles from Christmas — Netflix Film
Don’t Look Up — Netflix Film
Minnal Murali — Netflix Film
The Silent Sea — Netflix Series
STAND BY ME Doraemon 2 — Netflix Film
Vicky and Her Mystery — Netflix Film
Zach Stone is Gonna Be Famous
December 25
Single’s Inferno — Netflix Series
Jimmy Carr: His Dark Material — Netflix Comedy
Stories of a Generation with Pope Francis — Netflix Documentary
December 26
Lulli — Netflix Film
December 28
Word Party Presents: Math! — Netflix Family
December 29
Anxious People — Netflix Series
Crime Scene: The Times Square Killer — Netflix Documentary
December 30
Kitz — NETFLIX SERIES
Hilda and the Mountain King — Netflix Film
December 31
Cobra Kai: Season 4 — Netflix Series
The Lost Daughter — Netflix Film
Queer Eye: Season 6 — Netflix Series
Stay Close — Netflix Series
Seal Team — Netflix Film
What to Stream on Hulu
December 1
Candified: Home For The Holidays: Season 1 (Hulu Original)
All Rise: Seasons 1 and 2
The A-Team (2010)
Above The Rim
Ace Ventura: Pet Detective
Addicted
Alex Cross
Alienator
All is Lost
Armageddon
Back To School
The Bank Job
Behind Enemy Lines
The Black Stallion (1979)
The Black Stallion Returns
Blow
Bull Durham
Chattahoochee
Cherry 2000
Con Air
The Crazies
Crazy Heart
Crimson Tide
Cujo (1983)
The Curse
Days Of Heaven
Dead Man Walking
The Dungeonmaster
Earth To Echo
Erik The Viking
Flightplan
Four Weddings And A Funeral (1994)
Friday The 13th (1980)
Her Smell
Hide And Seek
Hollow Man
Holy Man
Horton Hears A Who! (2008)
Hustlers
I Love You, Beth Cooper
Jagged Edge
King Kong
Love Field
Making Mr. Right
The Manchurian Candidate
My Best Friend’s Wedding
Ocean’s Eleven
Ocean’s Twelve
Ocean’s Thirteen
The Princess Bride
The Raid 2
Regarding Henry
Rio
Serendipity
Shanghai Noon
She’s Out Of My League
Sherlock Holmes (2009)
Sherlock Holmes: A Game Of Shadows
The Siege Of Firebase Gloria
Silverado
Sky Captain And The World Of Tomorrow
Soda Cracker
Some Kind Of Wonderful
Something’s Gotta Give
Stephen King’s Graveyard Shift
Stephen King’s Thinner
Superbeast
Troll
The Warriors
Young Guns
Young Guns II
December 2
It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia: Season 15 Premiere
Godfather of Harlem: Season 1
Kelly Clarkson Presents: When Christmas Come Around: Special
Trafficked with Mariana van Zeller: Season 2
Vice Versa: HIV: The Neglected Pandemic: Season 1
The East
December 3
Pen15: Season 2.5 (Hulu Original)
The New York Times Presents: To Live and Die in Alabama: New Episode
Annie Live!: Special
Trolls Holiday in Harmony: Special
We Need To Do Something
The World Of Kanako
December 6
Real Housewives of Atlanta: Season 13
December 7
Michael Buble’s Christmas in the City: Special
World War Z
December 8
People’s Choice Awards: Special
December 9
Trolls: TrollsTopia: Complete Season 5 (Hulu Original)
Bloods: Season 1
Creamerie: Complete Season 1
Swan Song
December 13
70th Miss Universe Competition: Special
Beach
December 14
Gordon Ramsay’s Road Trip: European Vacation: Special
American Auto: Series Premiere
December 15
Gordon Ramsay’s Road Trip: Christmas Vacation
Grand Crew: Series Premiere
Rising Wolf
December 16
Dead Asleep (Hulu Original Documentary)
Cryptozoo
Ted Bundy: American Boogeyman
December 17
Mother/Android (Hulu Original Film)
The Nowhere Inn
December 23
Dragons: The Nine Realms: Season 1 (Hulu Original)
December 26
Letterkenny: Season 10 (Hulu Original)
What to Stream on Amazon Prime Video
December 1
Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter (2012)
Alex Cross (2013)
All Is Lost (2013)
Dr. Seuss’ The Cat In The Hat (2003)
Edward Scissorhands (1990)
End Of Days (1999)
Guess Who (2005)
Halloween II (1981)
Halloween III: Season Of The Witch (1982)
Jennifer’s Body (2009)
Little Women (1994)
Mistletoe Mixup (2021)
Mr. Popper’s Penguins (2011)
Pineapple Express (2008)
Pineapple Express (Unrated) (2008)
Ronin (1998)
Sleepless In Seattle (1993)
Soul Surfer (2011)
Talladega Nights: The Ballad Of Ricky Bobby (2006)
The Hunt For Red October (1990)
The Proposal (2009)
The Royal Tenenbaums (2002)
The Thin Red Line (1998)
The Usual Suspects (1995)
The Waterboy (1998)
Tyler Perry’s The Family That Preys (2008)
Under The Tuscan Sun (2003)
What’s Love Got To Do With It (1993)
White As Snow (2021)
A Discovery of Witches: Season 1 (AMC+)
A House Divided: Season 1 (ALLBLK)
Believe (2016) (UP Faith & Family)
Bonanza: Season 1 (Best Westerns Ever)
Brad Meltzer’s Decoded: Season 1 (HISTORY Vault)
Christmas Everlasting (2020) (Hallmark Movies Now)
Hallmark Drama’s Christmas Cookie Matchup: Season 1 (Hallmark Movies Now)
Hostages: Season 1 (Topic)
My Crazy Ex: Season 1 (A&E Crime Central)
Roadkill: Season 1 (MotorTrend)
Sanford: Seasons 1-2
Sanford And Son: Seasons 1-6
Signed, Sealed, Delivered for Christmas (2014) (Hallmark Movies Now)
The Gulf: Season 1 (Acorn TV)
The Jeffersons: Seasons 1-11
The Perfect Wedding Match (2021) (UP Faith & Family)
The Tom & Jerry Show: Season 1 (Boomerang)
When Calls the Heart: Home for Christmas: Season 7 (Hallmark Movies Now)
December 3
Joe Bell (2020)
We Are X (2016)
Harlem – Amazon Original Series: Season 1
December 8
FC Bayern – Behind the Legend – Amazon Original Series: Season 1
December 9
The Ferragnez – Amazon Original Series: Season 1
December 10
Encounter – Amazon Original Movie (2021)
LOL: Last One Laughing Mexico – Amazon Original Series: Season 3
The Expanse – Amazon Original Series: Season 6
December 12
A Christmas Star (2021)
December 16
Theory Of Everything (2014)
December 17
Boxing Day (2021)
Christmas Is Cancelled (2021)
With Love – Amazon Original Series: Season 1
December 19
Joy for Christmas (2021)
December 20
Who You Think I Am (2021)
December 21
Being The Ricardos – Amazon Original Movie (2021)
December 23
Yearly Departed – Amazon Original Special (2021)
December 31
Lady Of The Manor (2021)
Time Is Up (2021)
