We’re here to answer the age-old question: What to watch tonight? The change of season doesn’t just bring a new rotation of seasonal beer, it marks an onslaught of new TV shows and movies coming to streaming platforms and the silver screen.

In between your next winter weekend trip, get some quality couch time in.

Whether it’s things you missed, brand new premieres, or all-time classics, this month has some anticipated shows, movies, and documentaries coming to streaming platforms. Here’s what to watch in December.

What To Watch on Netflix: December 2021

Netflix is not playing around this month—the streamer is bringing multiple highly anticipated new seasons of shows right before the New Year, including Henry Cavill’s fantasy action series The Witcher (December 17). Season 2 is expected to be more of a linear story after the first season jumped around multiple timelines, and Cavill himself has pushed for his character Geralt to “open up more” in these new episodes. If the action is anything close to what was in Season 1, fans should be in for a treat.

The fourth season of the Karate Kid sequel Cobra Kai (December 31) picks up with former rivals Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) teaming up to try and win the All-Valley Karate Tournament. Season 3 was Emmy-nominated for Outstanding Comedy Series and this run of episodes will mark the return of Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith), who starred as an antagonist in 1989’s The Karate Kid Part III and was an original founder of the Cobra Kai dojo.

Following Dwayne Johnson and Ryan Reynolds’ Red Notice last month, Netflix has another major movie coming out with Adam McKay’s climate satire Don’t Look Up (December 24), which stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence in lead roles. The two Academy Award winners are playing scientists who try to warn the world about an impending asteroid that could wipe out the world—but instead of any alarm they’re met with indifference from everyone around them. The all-star cast also includes Meryl Streep, Jonah Hill, Ariana Grande, Timothee Chalamet, Kid Cudi, Chris Evans, and Cate Blanchett.

Along with those big releases, Netflix has some Oscar bait with the Western drama Power of the Dog (December 1), which stars Benedict Cumberbatch and Kirsten Dunst and has received strong reviews on the festival circuit this year. Final seasons are also a theme this month: The science fiction series Lost in Space (December 1) is coming back for its last eight episodes, while Season 5 – Volume 2 of the Spanish crime series Money Heist (December 3) is also premiering.

Some other fun movies to keep an eye on: Leonardo DiCaprio and Russell Crowe’s 2008 CIA thriller Body of Lies starts streaming December 1, as does Bruce Willis’s Looper (2012), Tom Cruise’s Minority Report (2002), and the 2011 surfing drama Soul Surfer, which follows the story of Bethany Hamilton coming back to the sport after a shark attack.

What To Watch on HBO Max: December 2021

This one has been a long time coming: Nearly 20 years after the last film in the series, The Matrix Resurrections is bringing back Keanu Reeves for another action-packed ride. When things pick up, Reeves’ Thomas Anderson/Neo is seemingly living a normal life in San Francisco, completely unaware of his amazing powers and the battles he went through in the previous movies. But when Morpheus (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, taking over for Laurence Fisburne) offers him a way back, Anderson takes the right pill again, reopening his memories as Neo in the process. The action in the movie looks even more incredible than the groundbreaking stunts in the first three films of the series and Reeves is joined by a strong supporting cast that includes returns of Matrix actors Carrie-Anne Moss and Jada Pinkett Smith, as well as newcomers to the series like Jessica Henwick, Neil Patrick Harris, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Christina Ricci.

Here’s a link to the Matrix trailer.

If a TV series about the aftermath of a global pandemic isn’t too on-the-nose for you, the miniseries Station 11 starts up on December 16. Believe it or not, the series was already in development long before 2020. The show stars Mackenzie Davis (Blade Runner 2049) and Himesh Patel (Tenet) as survivors of a flu pandemic that wipes out most of the world. Based on Emily St. John Mandel’s best-selling 2014 novel, it follows an eclectic cast of characters, including a group of actors and musicians who travel around the post-apocalyptic U.S. to perform for survivors. The creator of the show, Patrick Somerville, also worked on the HBO series The Leftovers, which followed survivors after two percent of the world’s population disappeared in an instant, so he knows a thing or two about post-apocalyptic stories.

Some other movies hitting the streamer this month includes The Suicide Squad (December 23) and Space Jam: A New Legacy (December 2), so if you missed these the first time around when they were in theaters and premiered on HBO Max, it’s perfect time to catch up. The Suicide Squad is a huge improvement over 2016’s Suicide Squad, with James Gunn (Guardians of the Galaxy) getting behind the camera and getting a hilarious and action-packed performance out of John Cena and Idris Elba. Cena also will be starring in a self-titled spinoff series about his character Peacemaker, which will come out early in 2022, so now is the perfect time to catch up on his adventure that leads into the series.

Other movies being added to the library include the 2007 Best Picture winner No Country For Old Men, Brad Pitt’s neo-noir thriller Se7en, Vin Diesel’s xXx, and Adam Sandler’s The Wedding Singer (all December 1).

What To Watch on Disney Plus: December 2021

Pumped up for more Star Wars? With the next season of The Mandalorian not coming until 2022, fans will get a taste of that world again with The Book of Boba Fett (December 29). The seven-episode series picks up where Season 2 of Mandalorian left off, with Boba Fett (Temuera Morrison) sitting on the throne of the underworld with Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen) by his side. But just because this duo is sliding in for former gangster Jabba the Hutt, doesn’t mean the criminals of the galaxy are going to all fall in line. The duo will have to balance giving the criminals of the underworld what they want while also trying to control things for themselves. Space action and blaster fights will be coming quickly and often on this series. Many of the same behind-the-scenes crew is coming to the series from the Mandalorian, including directors Robert Rodriguez, Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni, and Bryce Dallas Howard, as well as Academy Award-winning composer Ludwig Göransson.

After premiering last month, the finale of Marvel’s Hawkeye will hit the streamer on December 22. The show has given Jeremy Renner’s Clint Barton the chance to take center stage and introduced Hailee Steinfeld’s Kate Bishop to the MCU. The series has taken major inspiration from the Matt Fraction run of the Hawkeye comic, which follows a more “street-level” story rather than an Avengers-sized adventure. Hawkeye marks the final MCU television series in 2021 and the last episode will air the week after Spider-Man: No Way Home premieres in theaters on December 17. One of the episodes this month is expected to include the appearance of Florence Pugh’s Yelena Belova, who was introduced in Black Widow over the summer and is looking to avenge the death of her sister Natasha (Scarlett Johansson).

Looking to catch some movies this month? Edward Scissorhands, Million Dollar Arm (both December 3), Tron: Legacy (December 10), and Home Alone 4 (December 17) are hitting the streamer.

What To Watch on Apple TV+: December 2021

Denzel Washington brings his gravitas to Shakespeare in the Tragedy of Macbeth, a retelling of the classic from director Joel Coen (No Country for Old Men). This time it will be minus his usual directing partner, his brother Ethan, but along with Denzel in the title role, Frances McDormand is set to play Lady Macbeth. The two Oscar-winning actors star alongside a cast that includes Corey Hawkins, Harry Melling, and Brendan Gleeson.

Two-time Best Supporting Actor winner Mahershala Ali takes center stage in Swan Song (December 17), a science fiction drama that finds his character Cameron Turner grappling with a devastating choice. After being diagnosed as terminally ill, Cameron considers replacing himself with an exact clone that’s fully healthy—but knowing that it wouldn’t be the “real” him with his family anymore. Ali stars alongside Glenn Close and Naomie Harris in the film.

If you’re feeling festive, the Christmas/New Year’s special Snoopy Presents: For Auld Lang Syne starts streaming December 10. The animated film follows Lucy as she tries to throw a great New Year’s Eve party following a very disappointing Christmas, as the rest of the Peanuts crew and Charlie Brown join in on the fun. This month also will see the finales of The Shrink Next Door (late December), with Paul Rudd and Will Ferrell, and the sci-fi action series Invasion (December 10). Both Rudd and Ferrell have been fantastic on the comedy/drama series, which follows a therapist that gets a bit too involved in his patient’s life. We’d give more details about what’s coming, but you’d be better off avoiding all spoilers for this story, as it takes some major twists and turns you would not expect.

What To Watch on Amazon Prime: December 2021

Amazon is looking to enter the Oscar race this season with Aaron Sorkin’s biographical drama Being the Ricardos (December 21). Starring Oscar winners Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem as Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz, the film follows a week in the life of the couple as they film an episode of I Love Lucy and all the professional and personal problems that come with it. Along with Kidman and Bardem, the film has a deep supporting cast with J.K. Simmons, Nina Arianda, Tony Hale, Alia Shawkat, Jake Lacy, and Clark Gregg.

The sci-fi series The Expanse enters the final run of the show with Season 6 (December 10), with new episodes releasing each Friday. The show takes place in a solar system that’s gripped by war in the future, with multiple factions battling for control. Amazon picked up the show in Season 4 when Syfy cancelled it and promised fans that it would complete the story, and now they’ll get it with six more episodes for the final season. The showrunner of the series has teased a potential future for the show even after the final season, as the book series the show is based on has more stories that have yet to be adapted.

The first season of The Wheel of Time, Amazon’s answer to Game of Thrones, continues through this month, with new episodes out every Friday and the finale coming on December 24. The show is an intriguing mix of fantasy and adventure as it follows Rosamund Pike’s Moiraine, as she tries to find a mysterious figure who could be the key to saving the world. The show has already been picked up for Season 2 and Amazon has invested quite a lot of money in it, so now is the perfect time to catch up.

Need a sports fix? The documentary series FC Bayern: Behind the Legend (December 8) comes out this month and follows the team through last year’s Champions League final victory over Paris Saint-Germain through the recent 2021 season. The show will also tell the story of the history of the team and bring fans close to the pitch with behind-the-scenes footage of matches and into the locker room with players and coaches.

Plenty of movies will be available this month, including Will Ferrell’s hilarious Talladega Nights: The Ballad Of Ricky Bobby, Seth Rogen’s stoner comedy Pineapple Express, the Tom Clancy thriller The Hunt For Red October, Adam Sandler’s football comedy The Waterboy, and Arnold Schwarzenegger’s End of Days (all December 1).

What To Watch on Hulu: December 2021

The Gang is back. It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia (December 1) returns for Season 15, setting a record as the longest-running live-action comedy series in U.S. television history. As usual, Dennis (Glenn Howerton), Dee (Kaitlin Olson), Charlie (Charlie Day) Mac (Rob McElhenney), and Frank (Danny DeVito) will find themselves in all types of wild situations, and stories this season will include a look back on 2020, the Covid-19 pandemic, a trip to Ireland, and a do-it-yourself sequel to Lethal Weapon. Other options this month include a whole bunch of great moves, including George Clooney, Matt Damon, and Brad Pitt’s Ocean series (Ocean’s Eleven, Twelve, and Thirteen), Kevin Costner’s sports classic Bull Durham, Denzel Washington’s submarine thriller Crimson Tide, Bruce Willis’s asteroid adventure Armageddon, Nicholas Cage’s 90’s classic Con Air, and the iconic comedy The Princess Bride.

What to Stream on Disney+

December 3

Christmas… Again?!

Diary of a Wimpy Kid

Disney Holiday Magic Quest

Edward Scissorhands

Ice Age

Ice Age: Continental Drift

Mickey & Minnie Wish Upon A Christmas

Million Dollar Arm

Mr. Popper’s Penguins

The Rescue

December 8

The Chicken Squad (S1, 4 episodes)

Gabby Duran & The Unsittables (S2, 11 episodes)

Life Below Zero: Northern Territories (S1)

Muppet Babies (S3, 4 episodes)

Spidey And His Amazing Friends (S1, 4 episodes)

Welcome to Earth

Wicked Tuna: Outer Banks (S8, 10 episodes)

December 10

Tron: Legacy

December 15

Disney’s Magic Bake-Off (S1, 4 episodes)

Foodtastic

Gigantosaurus (S3)

Life Below Zero (S17)

Science Of Stupid (S8)

December 17

Arendelle Castle Yule Log: Cut Paper Edition

Home Alone 4

Home Alone: The Holiday Heist

December 22

Minnie’s Bow-Toons: Party Palace Pals (S1, 5 episodes)

December 24

Encanto

King Tut In Color

Lost Tombs Of The Pyramids

December 29

T.O.T.S. (S3)

The Book of Boba Fett

December 31

80s Top Ten (S1)

What to Stream on HBO Max

December 1

12 Strong, 2018 (HBO)

20 Feet from Stardom, 2013 (HBO)

Adrienne, Documentary Premiere (HBO)

A Perfect Murder, 1998 (HBO)

All I See Is You, 2016 (HBO)

All Rise, Seasons 1 and 2

The Answer Man, 2009 (HBO)

Blade II, 2002

Bolero, 1984 (HBO)

Breakdown, 1997 (HBO)

Changing Lanes, 2002 (HBO)

Chicago, 2002

Cloud Atlas, 2012

Control Room, 2004 (HBO)

Crazy, Stupid, Love., 2011

Days Of Thunder, 1990 (HBO)

Dragged Across Concrete, 2018 (HBO)

Enough Said, 2013 (HBO)

Finding Jesus: Faith, Fact, Forgery, 2015

Frontera, 2014 (HBO)

The Good Doctor, 2011 (HBO)

The Haunting In Connecticut, 2009 (HBO)

The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey, 2012 (HBO)

Interview with the Vampire, 1994

The Incredible Burt Wonderstone, 2013 (HBO)

The Italian Job, 2003 (HBO)

Jack The Giant Slayer, 2013 (HBO)

Jackie Brown, 1997 (HBO)

Jupiter Ascending, 2015

The Lawnmower Man, 1992 (HBO)

Lawnmower Man 2: Beyond Cyberspace, 1996 (HBO)

Limbo, 2020 (HBO)

Little Monsters, 1989 (HBO)

The Mask, 1994

Max Steel, 2016 (HBO)

Miss Congeniality, 2000

Mortal Kombat, 1995

Mortal Kombat: Battle of the Realms, 2021

The Muppets Take Manhattan, 1984

No Country For Old Men, 2007 (HBO)

Percy Jackson Sea Of Monsters, 2013 (HBO)

Pope: The Most Powerful Man In History, 2018

Pulse, 2006 (HBO)

R.I.P.D., 2013 (HBO)

Rubber, 2010 (HBO)

Runner Runner, 2013 (HBO)

Se7en, 1995

Shark Night 3D, 2011 (HBO)

Surrogates, 2009 (HBO)

Troll Hunter, 2010 (HBO)

The Truman Show, 1998 (HBO)

Two For The Money, 2005 (HBO)

Two Lovers, 2008 (HBO)

Viva, 2015 (HBO)

War On Everyone, 2016 (HBO)

The Wedding Singer, 1998

The Wolfpack, 2015 (HBO)

World’s Greatest Dad, 2009 (HBO)

The Wrecking Crew!, 2008 (HBO)

XXX, 2002

December 2

Music Box: Listening to Kenny G, Documentary Premiere (HBO)

Odo, Cartoonito Season 1 Premiere

Perfect Life (Vida Perfecta), Max Original Season 2 Premiere

Santa Inc., Max Original Animated Series Premiere

Space Jam: A New Legacy, 2021

December 3

Breathe the Night

Craig of the Creek, Season 3

Hood River, 2021

Mike & Molly

Stath Lets Flats, Season 3

Yerba Buena (HBO), 2020

December 4

The Last O.G., Seasons 1-3

At the Ready, 2021

Drew Michael: Red Blue Green., Stand-Up Comedy Special Premiere (HBO)

December 5

Kamikaze, Max Original Season Finale

December 6

The Forever Prisoner, Documentary Premiere (HBO)

Landscapers, Limited Series Premiere (HBO)

December 7

The Slow Hustle, Documentary Premiere (HBO)

December 9

A Thousand Fangs (aka Mil Colmillos), Season 1

And Just Like That…, Max Original Season 1 Premiere

Gossip Girl Season 1, Finale

Music Box: Mr. Saturday Night, Documentary Premiere (HBO)

The Sex Lives of College Girls, Max Original Season 1 Finale

Summer Camp Island, Max Original Season 5 Premiere

December 10

Dafne and the Rest (aka Todo lo Otro) , Max Original Season 1 Premiere

DC’s Stargirl, Season 2

December 12

Succession, Season 3 Finale (HBO)

December 14

The Murders at Starved Rock, Documentary Series Premiere (HBO)

December 15

What’s New Scooby-Doo?, 2002

December 16

2nd Annual HA Festival: The Art of Comedy, Max Original Comedy Special

Diego, The Last Goodbye (Diego, el último adiós), Max Original Documentary

The Cut (aka O Grande Look) , Max Original Season 1 Premiere

Finding Magic Mike, Max Original Season 1 Premiere

The Fungies, Max Original Season 3 Premiere

Music Box: Juice Wrld: Into the Abyss, Documentary Premiere (HBO)

Station Eleven, Max Original Season 1 Premiere

December 17

A Forbidden Orange , Max Original Premiere

December 20

You Keep the Kids (Mama o Papa)

December 21

Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel, Season Finale (HBO)

December 22

After the Sunset, 2004

The Matrix Resurrections

December 23

40 Means Nothing (aka 40 No es Nada), Max Original Season 1 Premiere

Beforeigners S2, Max Original Season 2 Premiere

The Suicide Squad

December 24

Black Jesus, 2014

December 26

Curb Your Enthusiasm, Season 11 Finale (HBO)

Insecure, Season 5 Finale (HBO)

December 30

Young Justice, Max Original Season 4 Part A

December 31

How to With John Wilson, Season 2 Finale (HBO)

What to Stream on NETFLIX

December 1

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: STONE OCEAN — Netflix Anime

Kayko and Kokosh — Netflix Family

Kayko and Kokosh: Season 2 — Netflix Family

Lost in Space: Season 3 — Netflix Series

The Power of the Dog — Netflix Film

Are You The One: Season 3

Blood and Bone

Body of Lies

Bordertown: Mural Murders

Chloe

Chocolat

Closer

Death at a Funeral

Dr. Seuss’ The Cat in the Hat

The Final Destination

Final Destination 3

Final Destination 5

Fool’s Gold

The Fourth Kind

Ink Master: Season 3

Ink Master: Season 4

Knight Rider 2000

Knight Rider: Seasons 1-4

Law Abiding Citizen

The Legend of Zorro

Life

Looper

The Mask of Zorro

Minority Report

Pet Sematary (1989)

Premonition

Sabrina (1995)

Soul Surfer

Stepmom

Stuart Little 2

Sucker Punch

Think Like a Man

Tremors

We Were Soldiers

Wild Things

Wyatt Earp

December 2

The Alpinist

Coyotes — Netflix Series

Escalona: Season 1

SINGLE ALL THE WAY — Netflix Film

The Whole Truth — Netflix Film

December 3

Cobalt Blue — Netflix Film

Coming Out Colton — Netflix Series

Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous: Season 4 — Netflix Family

Money Heist: Part 5 Vol 2 — Netflix Series

The Great British Baking Show: Holidays: Season 4 — Netflix Series

Mixtape — Netflix Film

Money Heist: From Tokyo to Berlin: Volume 2 — Netflix Documentary

Shaun the Sheep: The Flight Before Christmas — Netflix Family

December 5

JAPAN SINKS: People of Hope: Season 1 (episode 8)

December 6

David and the Elves — Netflix Film

Voir — Netflix Documentary

December 7

Centaurworld: Season 2 — Netflix Family

Go Dog Go: Season 2 — Netflix Family

Nicole Byer: BBW (Big Beautiful Weirdo) — Netflix Comedy

December 8

Carolin Kebekus: The Last Christmas Special — Netflix Comedy

December 9

Asakusa Kid — Netflix Film

Bathtubs Over Broadway

Bonus Family: Season 4 — Netflix Series

The Family That Sings Together: The Camargos — Netflix Documentary

December 10

Anonymously Yours — Netflix Film

Aranyak — Netflix Series

Back to the Outback — Netflix Film

How To Ruin Christmas: The Funeral — Netflix Series

Twentysomethings: Austin (formerly Roaring Twenties) — Netflix Series

Saturday Morning All Star Hits! — Netflix Series

The Shack

Still Out of My League — Netflix Film

Two — Netflix Film

The Unforgivable — Netflix Film

December 11

Fast Color

The Hungry and the Hairy — Netflix Series

December 12

JAPAN SINKS: People of Hope: Season 1 (episode 9)

December 13

Eye in the Sky

December 14

The Future Diary — Netflix Series

Russell Howard: Lubricant — Netflix Family

StarBeam: Beaming in the New Year — Netflix Family

December 15

Black Ink Crew New York: Seasons 3-4

The Challenge: Season 12

The Challenge: Season 25

Elite Short Stories: Phillipe Caye Felipe — Netflix Series

The Giver

The Hand of God — Netflix Film

Masha and the Bear: Nursery Rhymes: Season 1 Part 2

Masha and the Bear: Season 5

Selling Tampa — Netflix Series

Teen Mom 2: Seasons 3-4

December 16

A California Christmas: City Lights — Netflix Film

A Naija Christmas — Netflix Film

Aggretsuko: Season 4 — Netflix Anime

Darkest Hour

Puff: Wonders of the Reef — Netflix Documentary

December 17

Fast & Furious Spy Racers Season 6: Homecoming — Netflix Family

The Witcher: Season 2 — Netflix Series

December 18

Bulgasal: Immortal Souls — Netflix Series

Oldboy

December 19

What Happened in Oslo — Netflix Series

December 20

Elite Short Stories: Samuel Omar — Netflix Series

December 21

Jim Gaffigan: Comedy Monster — Netflix Comedy

Grumpy Christmas — Netflix Film

December 22

Emily in Paris: Season 2 — Netflix Series

December 23

Elite Short Stories: Patrick — Netflix Series

December 24

1000 Miles from Christmas — Netflix Film

Don’t Look Up — Netflix Film

Minnal Murali — Netflix Film

The Silent Sea — Netflix Series

STAND BY ME Doraemon 2 — Netflix Film

Vicky and Her Mystery — Netflix Film

Zach Stone is Gonna Be Famous

December 25

Single’s Inferno — Netflix Series

Jimmy Carr: His Dark Material — Netflix Comedy

Stories of a Generation with Pope Francis — Netflix Documentary

December 26

Lulli — Netflix Film

December 28

Word Party Presents: Math! — Netflix Family

December 29

Anxious People — Netflix Series

Crime Scene: The Times Square Killer — Netflix Documentary

December 30

Kitz — NETFLIX SERIES

Hilda and the Mountain King — Netflix Film

December 31

Cobra Kai: Season 4 — Netflix Series

The Lost Daughter — Netflix Film

Queer Eye: Season 6 — Netflix Series

Stay Close — Netflix Series

Seal Team — Netflix Film

What to Stream on Hulu

December 1

Candified: Home For The Holidays: Season 1 (Hulu Original)

All Rise: Seasons 1 and 2

The A-Team (2010)

Above The Rim

Ace Ventura: Pet Detective

Addicted

Alex Cross

Alienator

All is Lost

Armageddon

Back To School

The Bank Job

Behind Enemy Lines

The Black Stallion (1979)

The Black Stallion Returns

Blow

Bull Durham

Chattahoochee

Cherry 2000

Con Air

The Crazies

Crazy Heart

Crimson Tide

Cujo (1983)

The Curse

Days Of Heaven

Dead Man Walking

The Dungeonmaster

Earth To Echo

Erik The Viking

Flightplan

Four Weddings And A Funeral (1994)

Friday The 13th (1980)

Her Smell

Hide And Seek

Hollow Man

Holy Man

Horton Hears A Who! (2008)

Hustlers

I Love You, Beth Cooper

Jagged Edge

King Kong

Love Field

Making Mr. Right

The Manchurian Candidate

My Best Friend’s Wedding

Ocean’s Eleven

Ocean’s Twelve

Ocean’s Thirteen

The Princess Bride

The Raid 2

Regarding Henry

Rio

Serendipity

Shanghai Noon

She’s Out Of My League

Sherlock Holmes (2009)

Sherlock Holmes: A Game Of Shadows

The Siege Of Firebase Gloria

Silverado

Sky Captain And The World Of Tomorrow

Soda Cracker

Some Kind Of Wonderful

Something’s Gotta Give

Stephen King’s Graveyard Shift

Stephen King’s Thinner

Superbeast

Troll

The Warriors

Young Guns

Young Guns II

December 2

It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia: Season 15 Premiere

Godfather of Harlem: Season 1

Kelly Clarkson Presents: When Christmas Come Around: Special

Trafficked with Mariana van Zeller: Season 2

Vice Versa: HIV: The Neglected Pandemic: Season 1

The East

December 3

Pen15: Season 2.5 (Hulu Original)

The New York Times Presents: To Live and Die in Alabama: New Episode

Annie Live!: Special

Trolls Holiday in Harmony: Special

We Need To Do Something

The World Of Kanako

December 6

Real Housewives of Atlanta: Season 13

December 7

Michael Buble’s Christmas in the City: Special

World War Z

December 8

People’s Choice Awards: Special

December 9

Trolls: TrollsTopia: Complete Season 5 (Hulu Original)

Bloods: Season 1

Creamerie: Complete Season 1

Swan Song

December 13

70th Miss Universe Competition: Special

Beach

December 14

Gordon Ramsay’s Road Trip: European Vacation: Special

American Auto: Series Premiere

December 15

Gordon Ramsay’s Road Trip: Christmas Vacation

Grand Crew: Series Premiere

Rising Wolf

December 16

Dead Asleep (Hulu Original Documentary)

Cryptozoo

Ted Bundy: American Boogeyman

December 17

Mother/Android (Hulu Original Film)

The Nowhere Inn

December 23

Dragons: The Nine Realms: Season 1 (Hulu Original)

December 26

Letterkenny: Season 10 (Hulu Original)

What to Stream on Amazon Prime Video

December 1

Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter (2012)

Alex Cross (2013)

All Is Lost (2013)

Dr. Seuss’ The Cat In The Hat (2003)

Edward Scissorhands (1990)

End Of Days (1999)

Guess Who (2005)

Halloween II (1981)

Halloween III: Season Of The Witch (1982)

Jennifer’s Body (2009)

Little Women (1994)

Mistletoe Mixup (2021)

Mr. Popper’s Penguins (2011)

Pineapple Express (2008)

Pineapple Express (Unrated) (2008)

Ronin (1998)

Sleepless In Seattle (1993)

Soul Surfer (2011)

Talladega Nights: The Ballad Of Ricky Bobby (2006)

The Hunt For Red October (1990)

The Proposal (2009)

The Royal Tenenbaums (2002)

The Thin Red Line (1998)

The Usual Suspects (1995)

The Waterboy (1998)

Tyler Perry’s The Family That Preys (2008)

Under The Tuscan Sun (2003)

What’s Love Got To Do With It (1993)

White As Snow (2021)

A Discovery of Witches: Season 1 (AMC+)

A House Divided: Season 1 (ALLBLK)

Believe (2016) (UP Faith & Family)

Bonanza: Season 1 (Best Westerns Ever)

Brad Meltzer’s Decoded: Season 1 (HISTORY Vault)

Christmas Everlasting (2020) (Hallmark Movies Now)

Hallmark Drama’s Christmas Cookie Matchup: Season 1 (Hallmark Movies Now)

Hostages: Season 1 (Topic)

My Crazy Ex: Season 1 (A&E Crime Central)

Roadkill: Season 1 (MotorTrend)

Sanford: Seasons 1-2

Sanford And Son: Seasons 1-6

Signed, Sealed, Delivered for Christmas (2014) (Hallmark Movies Now)

The Gulf: Season 1 (Acorn TV)

The Jeffersons: Seasons 1-11

The Perfect Wedding Match (2021) (UP Faith & Family)

The Tom & Jerry Show: Season 1 (Boomerang)

When Calls the Heart: Home for Christmas: Season 7 (Hallmark Movies Now)

December 3

Joe Bell (2020)

We Are X (2016)

Harlem – Amazon Original Series: Season 1

December 8

FC Bayern – Behind the Legend – Amazon Original Series: Season 1

December 9

The Ferragnez – Amazon Original Series: Season 1

December 10

Encounter – Amazon Original Movie (2021)

LOL: Last One Laughing Mexico – Amazon Original Series: Season 3

The Expanse – Amazon Original Series: Season 6

December 12

A Christmas Star (2021)

December 16

Theory Of Everything (2014)

December 17

Boxing Day (2021)

Christmas Is Cancelled (2021)

With Love – Amazon Original Series: Season 1

December 19

Joy for Christmas (2021)

December 20

Who You Think I Am (2021)

December 21

Being The Ricardos – Amazon Original Movie (2021)

December 23

Yearly Departed – Amazon Original Special (2021)

December 31

Lady Of The Manor (2021)

Time Is Up (2021)

