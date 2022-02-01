It’s the shortest month of the year, but don’t let that stop you from catching up on all the TV and movies you’ve been putting off watching while you try and stick to your New Year’s resolutions.
Here’s a look at all the new series, seasons, hit movies, fan favorites and classics coming to the major streaming platforms in February.
What To Watch on Netflix: February 2022
Murderville (February 3)
In this comedy series that’s spoof of crime shows and legal procedurals, Will Arnett plays Senior Detective Terry Seattle, who gets paired up with guest celebrities playing themselves in each episode. And the catch? Everything is improvised, meaning Det. Seattle and his celebrity partner will have to guess their way through everything and make it up on the spot. Naturally, hilarity ensues. Some of the guest stars for the first season include Conan O’Brien, former NFL star Marshawn Lynch, Ken Jeong, Sharon Stone and Kumail Nanjiani.
Space Force Season 2 (February 18)
Steve Carrell returns for Season 2 of Space Force, playing General Mark R. Naird, the first Chief of Space Operations for the organization. The first season followed a team of military personnel, scientists and politicians as they worked to establish the sixth branch of the U.S. Armed Forces, often clashing along the way. All those clashes finally came to a head when an all-out war almost broke out at the end of the first season. Now Carrell’s General Naird and his team will have to prove why his department is worth keeping around at all. Carell leads and all-star supporting cast that includes John Malkovitch, Lisa Kudrow, Ben Schwartz, Jane Lynch and Jimmy O. Yang for this seven-episode second season.
Inventing Anna (February 11)
This real-life story is almost too wild to believe – which is exactly how con woman Anna Delvey (Julia Garner) convinced people around New York City she was a German heiress who was rich beyond belief. In reality, she conned money, vacations and more from the elite set of NYC party people before it all came crashing down. Garner stars in the series following her Emmy-winning work on another Netflix show, Ozark, which you should watch too if you haven’t yet.
Vikings: Valhalla (February 25)
If you’re looking for some action, Vikings: Valhalla is your ticket. Set 100 years after the Vikings series that ran for 89 episodes, this spin-off follows a group of Norse legends that includes Leif Erikson, Freydís Eiríksdóttir, and Harald Hardrada as they battle across Europe.
What To Watch on HBO Max: February 2022
KIMI (February 10)
After dropping the crime caper No Sudden Move last summer, director Steven Soderbergh is back with another HBO Max movie exclusive, this time with the dramatic thriller KIMI, starring Zoë Kravitz (The Batman). Set during the COVID-19 pandemic, Kravitz plays a tech worker who is afraid to leave her apartment, instead staying inside and working as an analyst reviewing crime data. But when she thinks she discovers evidence of a crime and gets resistance from her superiors when she tries to report it, she finds herself in the middle of a conspiracy and must overcome her biggest fear of stepping outside.
Raised By Wolves Season 2 (February 3)
One of the wilder shows to hit HBO Max in 2020 was Raised By Wolves, a sci-fi drama with plenty of action and big questions about what it means to be human and life in the aftermath of Earth being destroyed. Produced by legendary filmmaker Ridley Scott (Alien, Blade Runner, Gladiator), the series centers on two androids who are responsible for repopulating mankind on colony on a new planet following a massive war. Different sects of religions battle against each other on the new planet, making life for the androids even harder than they ever imagined. The set pieces and action of this series is done with movie-level filmmaking, and the second season picks up after some major cliffhangers from Season 1.
HBO Max is getting an influx of new movies this month, including awards contenders Nightmare Alley (February 1) and The French Dispatch (February 25). Nightmare Alley is director Guillermo del Toro’s first film since his Oscar-winning The Shape of Water and stars Bradley Cooper as a conman who convinces people he has clairvoyant skills after working with a traveling carnival. The action-packed prequel The King’s Man (February 18) starts streaming this month as well, showing the origins of how the Kingsman spy agency started during the uneasy times surrounding World War I. The Ryan Reynolds comedy Free Guy, which stars Reynolds as a background character of a video game who has to save his world when he finds out the game is shutting down, starts streaming on February 23. You can also catch the finales of the HBO Max series Peacemaker (February 17) starring John Cena as the titular anti-hero, and Season 2 of Euphoria (February 27).
What To Watch on Disney Plus: February 2022
While there isn’t much coming to Disney Plus this month, Star Wars fans are hyped up for the final two episodes of The Book of Boba Fett (February 2 and February 9). Through the season, Boba Fett has been trying to navigate the criminal underworld of Tatooine, building both allies and enemies along the way. Now, with some help from his partner Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen) and the Mandalorian (Pedro Pascal) himself, Boba will face off against the dangerous Pykes for control of the planet.
The Ryan Reynolds video game-set comedy Free Guy comes to the platform, along with a behind-the-scenes look at the Marvel series Hawkeye with Marvel Studios: Assembled – The Making of Hawkeye. The documentary series will take fans behind the curtain to see how Jeremy Renner and Hailee Steinfeld transformed into Hawkeye and Kate Bishop to take New York City by storm in the titular series. The documentary will also show how the series re-created Rockefeller Center and its iconic ice rink to film the climax of the show in the finale. MCU fans can also enjoy a similar look at the epic movie Eternals with Marvel Studios: Assembled – The Making of Eternals. With a story that spanned thousands of years across the Marvel timeline, the film had one of the biggest scopes of any MCU movie and was shot in numerous locations around the world like the Canary Islands, which you’ll get to see in this documentary.
What To Watch on Amazon Prime: February 2022
Reacher (February 4)
Following two movies starring Tom Cruise, the popular character Jack Reacher gets a new look on TV with Reacher. Starring the taller-than-Cruise Alan Ritchson (TV’s Aquaman) as the titular Reacher, the series follows former U.S. Army major as he finds himself in dangerous situations and helping people from town to town across the country. The first season will be eight episodes long and is adapted from Killing Floor, which is the first book in the Jack Reacher series.
The award-winning series The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (February 18) is back for a fourth season, starring Rachel Brosnahan as Miriam “Midge” Maisel and Alex Borstein as her manager Susie Myerson. The two will have a big challenge after Midge ruined her chances to be the opening act for the high-profile singer Shy Baldwin in the Season 3 finale, making her almost unemployable around the comedy circuit. Also keep an eye out for Legend of Vox Machina (February 18), an animated series that combines comedy and violence as a spoof/homage to Dungeons & Dragons.
Amazon Prime is bringing a great lineup of movies to the platform this month (all starting February 1), including a few of the Die Hard series films, with Die Hard, Die Hard: With A Vengeance and Live Free or Die Hard becoming available. Nicholas Cage has two fan-favorite movies available to stream, with The Rock and Gone In Sixty Seconds, along with Clive Owen’s historical epic King Arthur. The classic stoner comedy Half Baked, the true-life crime drama Alpha Dog, the Johnny Cash biopic Walk the Line, and the Oscar-winning Platoon also are available.
What To Watch on Apple TV+: February 2022
Two new drama series are starting up this month, including Suspicion (February 4) and Severance (February 18). Uma Thurman (Kill Bill) stars in Suspicion as American media mogul Katherine Newman, who finds that her son has been kidnapped. The mystery series finds five seemingly random people identified as suspects in the disappearance, who must race against time to try and prove their innocence – even if the evidence seems to point to them as the culprits. The series, which is based on the Israeli show False Flag, bounces between New York City and London as the police and Katherine try to unravel the mystery.
Severance is a thriller series executive produced by Ben Stiller, which follows a group of people who work at Lumon Industries, a mysterious company that offers a “severance” program that allows employees to keep their work and personal memories completely separate – literally. If you’re friends with someone at work here, the moment you step outside the office you won’t realize you know each other. But when one employee starts to realize that there might be something more nefarious going on, the company tries to stop him from digging deeper. Adam Scott leads an all-star cast that includes John Turturro, Patricia Arquette and Christopher Walken, while Stiller is directing multiple episodes.
The Sky is Everywhere, an adaptation of the novel of the same name by Jandy Nelson starts streaming on February 11. The story follows a high school girl who is dealing with the sudden death of her older sister and her involvement with her sister’s former fiancé. The documentary series Lincoln’s Dilemma will debut on February 18 with four episodes, mainly following the administration of President Abraham Lincoln as he tries to end slavery. The series is narrated by Jeffrey Wright and also includes actors Bill Camp and Leslie Odom Jr. as the voices of President Lincoln and Frederick Douglass.
What To Watch on Hulu: February 2022
Pam & Tommy (February 2)
The most notable release on Hulu this month is the series Pam & Tommy, starring Lily James (Downton Abbey) and Sebastian Stan (The Falcon and the Winter Soldier) as actress Pamela Anderson and Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee. The main stars look incredibly like their real-life counterparts in the series, which follows the marriage of Anderson and Lee and the controversial release of a sex tape of the two. Seth Rogen (who also is a producer on the series) and Nick Offerman star as two guys who get their hands on the tape and release it, while Taylor Schilling (Orange is the New Black) and comedian Andrew Dice Clay (Blue Jasmine) are also part of the supporting cast.
Among the new films hitting Hulu this month is Matthew Vaughn’s Kingsman prequel The King’s Man, starring Ralph Fiennes, Harris Dickinson, Daniel Brühl, Djimon Hounsou, Gemma Arterton, Rhys Ifans, and Matthew Goode (February 18). The platform also brings some major classics to their library starting February 1, including a bunch of Batman films, just in time for the release of Robert Pattinson’s The Batman on March 4. You can pick your own variety of Bruce Wayne, with Michael Keaton’s Batman and Batman Returns, Val Kilmer’s Batman Forever, and George Clooney’s Batman & Robin. The sports comedy Major League, the crime drama Narc, the musical comedy That Thing You Do, Cameron Crowe’s Academy Award-winning Almost Famous, and David Fincher’s modern day classic Fight Club also start streaming (all February 1).
Your Complete February 2022 Streaming Guide: What to Watch on Disney+, HBO Max, Netflix, Hulu, and More
What to Stream on Netflix
February 1
My Best Friend Anne Frank
Gabby’s Dollhouse season 4
Raising Dion season 2
The Addams Family (1991)
Anaconda
Batman Begins
The Book of Eli
The Bourne Ultimatum
Caddyshack
Caddyshack 3
Countdown
The Dark Knight
Despicable Me
Despicable Me 2
The Devil’s Advocate
Donnie Brasco
The Exorcist
The Foreigner
The Hangover
Legend of the Guardians: The Owls of Ga’Hoole
The Last Samurai
The Lucky One
The Negotiator
The New Guy
New Year’s Eve
The One
The Other Boleyn Girl
The Other Guys
Patsy & Loretta
Transformers: Dark of the Moon
Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen
Warrior
Watchmen
February 2
Dark Desire season 2
MeatEater season 10, part 2
The Tinder Swindler
February 3
Finding Ola
Kid Cosmic season 3
Murderville
February 4
Looop Lapeta
Sweet Magnolias season 2
Through My Window
February 8
Child of Kamiari Month
Love Is Blind Japa
Ms. Pat: Y’all Wanna Hear Something Crazy?
February 9
Catching Killers season 2
Disenchantment part 4
Ideias à Venda
Only Jokes Allowed
The Privilege
February 10
Into the Wind
St. Vincent
Until Life Do Us Part
February 11
Anne+: The Film
Bigbug
Inventing Anna
Love and Leashes
Love Is Blind season 2
Love Tactics
Tall Girl 2
Toy Boy season 2
February 12
Forecasting Love and Weather
Twenty Five Twenty One
February 14
Devotion, a Story of Love and Desire
Fishbowl Wives
February 15
Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs
Ridley Jones season 3
February 16
Blackhat
Jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy
Secrets of Summer
Swan Shop season 2
February 17
Erax
Fistful of Vengeance
Forgive Us Our Trespasses
Heart Shot
Mo Gilligan: There’s Mo to Life
Young Wallander: Killer’s Shadow
February 18
The Cuphead Show
Downfall: The Case Against Boeing
Rabbids Invasion Special: Mission to Mars
Space Force season 2
Texas Chainsaw Massacre
February 20
Don’t Kill Me
February 21
Halloween (2007)
February 22
Cat Burglar
RACE: Bubba Wallace
February 23
UFO
February 24
Karma’s World Music Videos
February 25
Back to 15
Merlí. Sapere Aude
Restless
Tyler Perry’s A Madea Homecoming
Vikings: Valhalla
February 28
My Wonderful Life
Two Sentence Horror Stories season 3
What to Stream on Disney Plus
February 2
The Chicken Squad Season 1, 4 episodes
The New Air Force One: Flying Fortress
February 4
Never Been Kissed
Torn
Snow Dogs
February 9
Alice’s Wonderland Bakery Season 1, 6 episodes
The Book of Boba Fett season finale
February 16
Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making of Eternals
February 18
The Wonderful Winter of Mickey Mouse
February 23
The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder Episode 1
Free Guy
February 25
Marvel Super Hero Adventures: Frost Fight!
What to Stream on HBO Max
February 1
3:10 to Yuma, 2007 (HBO)
12 Years A Slave, 2013 (HBO)
21 & Over, 2013 (HBO)
A Bridge Too Far, 1977 (HBO)
After The Sunset, 2004 (HBO)
Airheads, 1994 (HBO)
Alex & Emma, 2003 (HBO)
Amistad, 1997
An American Haunting, 2005 (HBO)
Army Of One, 2020 (HBO)
Bad Milo!, 2013 (HBO)
Black Dynamite, 2009
The Book Thief, 2013 (HBO)
Broken English, 2007 (HBO)
The Butterfly Effect, 2004 (Director’s Cuts) (HBO)
The Butterfly Effect 2, 2006 (HBO)
Calvario, 2019 (HBO)
Casa De Mi Padre, 2012 (HBO)
Chinatown, 1974 (HBO)
Chuck
The Dark Half, 1993 (HBO)
Defending Your Life, 1991 (HBO)
Donnie Darko, 2001 (HBO)
Dr. Seuss’ How The Grinch Stole Christmas, 2000 (HBO)
Escobar: Paradise Lost, 2014 (HBO)
The Falcon And The Snowman, 1985 (HBO)
Fame, 1980
Free Willy 2 The Adventure Home, 1995 (HBO)
Free Willy 3 The Rescue, 1997 (HBO)
From Paris With Love, 2010 (HBO)
Good Deeds, 2012 (HBO)
The Hunter, 2011 (HBO)
Hyde Park On Hudson, 2012 (HBO)
Kick-Ass 2, 2013 (HBO)
La Foquita, 2020 (HBO)
The Life Before Her Eyes, 2007 (HBO)
The Loft, 2014 (HBO)
Love & Mercy, 2014 (HBO)
Master of Disguise, 2002 (HBO)
The Mighty Quinn, 1989 (HBO)
Monsters, 2010 (HBO)
My Blue Heaven, 1990 (HBO)
National Lampoon’s Van Wilder 2: The Rise of Taj, 2006 (HBO)
Network, 1976
Night Owls, 2015 (HBO)
Nightmare Alley, 2021 (HBO)
No End In Sight, 2007 (HBO)
Ondine, 2009 (HBO)
The Ones Below, 2015 (HBO)
Presenting Princess Shaw, 2015 (HBO)
Rabbit Hole, 2010 (HBO)
Rango, 2011 (HBO)
Red 2, 2013 (HBO)
Return To Me, 2000 (HBO)
Riddick, 2013 (Director’s Cuts) (HBO)
Rob Roy, 1995 (HBO)
Rules Of Engagement, 2000 (HBO)
Runaway Train, 1985 (HBO)
Santa’s Slay, 2005 (HBO)
School Ties, 1992 (HBO)
The Searchers, 1956
The Secret Garden, 2020 (HBO)
Shake!: Otis at Monterey, 1987
Shrink, 2009 (HBO)
Splinter, 2008 (HBO)
Sugar, 2008 (HBO)
Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber Of Fleet Street, 2007 (HBO)
Terry Bradshaw: Going Deep, Documentary Premiere (HBO)
This Is Where I Leave You, 2014 (HBO)
Uncommon Valor, 1983 (HBO)
Unlocked, 2017 (HBO)
The Untouchables, 2011 (HBO)
West Side Story, 1961 (HBO)
Yun, 2018 (HBO)
February 2
Tacoma FD, Season 3
February 3
40 Means Nothing (40 No Es Nada), Max Original Season 1 Premiere
And Just Like That…, Max Original Season 1 Finale
Cracked, 2021 (HBO)
Cry Macho, 2021 (HBO)
Mass Ave, 2021 (HBO)
Pure, 2021 (HBO)
Raised By Wolves, Max Original Season 2 Premiere
The Snakes, 2021 (HBO)
When the Sun Sets, 2021 (HBO)
February 4
Double Cross
Rhodes To The Top
Sin Senas Particulares
February 5
Rick and Morty, Season 5
Shaq Life, Seasons 1 and 2
February 6
Big Trick Energy
February 7
Backyard Bar Wars
February 9
Smiling Friends, Season 2
February 10
About Last Night, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
Adventure of the Ring, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
The Girl Before, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
Just Call Out My Name, Max Original Documentary
KIMI, 2022 (Made for Max film)
ODO, Max Original Season 2 Premiere
February 11
Antlers, 2021 (HBO)
Apple & Onion, Season 2C
February 13
The Bachelor Winter Games
February 15
Icahn: The Restless Billionaire, Documentary Premiere (HBO)
February 16
Off The Air, Season 11
February 17
Craig of the Creek, Season 4A
Dream Raider, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
The Many Saints of Newark, 2021 (HBO)
Peacemaker, Max Original Season 1 Finale
Yabba-Dabba Dinosaurs, Max Original Season 2 Premiere
February 18
La Foquita El 10 De La Calle
Top Gear, Season 30
The King’s Man
February 20
Last Week Tonight, Season 9 Premiere (HBO)
February 22
Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel (HBO)
February 23
Free Guy, 2021 (HBO)
Robot Chicken, Season 11 A
February 24
Bilardo, Max Original Documentary Premiere
Bing, Season 1
Las Bravas, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
February 25
The French Dispatch, 2021 (HBO)
February 27
Euphoria, Season 2 Finale (HBO)
The Righteous Gemstones, Season 2 Finale (HBO)
Somebody Somewhere, Season 1 Finale (HBO)
What to Stream on Hulu
February 1
Your Attention Please – Season 2 Premiere (Hulu Original)
Top Chef: Complete Season 18
1984
A Better life
The Accused
Airplane!
Ali
Almost Famous
The Ambassador
Apartment Troubles
Arctic
Arthur Christmas
The Bank Job
Batman (1989)
Batman Returns
Batman Forever
Batman & Robin
Beautiful Creatures
Beethoven
Beethoven’s 2nd
Black Swan
Borat
Broken Arrow
The Bronze
Casualties of War
Charlie’s Angels (2000)
Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle
Cousins
Crocodile Dundee
The Curious Case of Benjamin Button
Date Movie
Domestic Disturbance
The Doors
El Dorado
Fight Club
First Daughter
The Flintstones
The French Connection
The Glass Castle
Glory
Hamburger Hill
He Got Game
Hitch
House of the Dead
Hustle and Heat
Invasion of the Body Snatchers
The January Man
Jingle All the Way
John Carpenter’s Ghosts of Mars
Just Wright
Kingdom of Heaven
Lake Placid
Liar
Life or Something Like It
Lucky
Man on Fire (1987)
The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance
McLintock! (Producer’s Cut)
Mirrors
Miss Bala
The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor
Narc
Nightmare Alley
The One
Oscar
The Other Guys
Patriot Games
Planet 51
Real Genius
The Ring Two
Robin Hood: Men in Tights
Rosemary’s Baby
Roxanne
Safe
Seven Pounds
Small Soldiers
Snow Day
The Sons of Katie Elder
Step Up
The Stepfather
Stick It
Striking Distance
Summer Rental
Swing Vote
Terms of Endearment
That Thing You Do!
Tombstone
The Tree of Life
Turbulence
Universal Soldier: The Return
Water for Elephants
Whiplash
White Men Can’t Jump
You Again
February 2
Pam & Tommy: Series Premiere (Hulu Original)
February 3
Basketball and Other Things: Complete Season 1
The Deep House
February 4
Beans
The Beta Test
Un Gallo Con Muchos Huevos
February 5
Rick & Morty: Season 5
February 8
Clotilda: Last American Slave Ship
February 10
To Catch a Smuggler: Season 3 Premiere
Gully
February 11
Dollface: Complete Season 2 (Hulu Original)
February 14
The Space Between
February 15
America’s Book of Secrets: Complete Season 4
America’s Book of Secrets: Special Edition: Complete Season 1
American Pickers: Complete Season 15
Encounter: Complete Season 1
The Food That Built America: Complete Season 2
Forged in Fire: Complete Seasons 6 & 8
Hoarders: Complete Seasons 1, 2 & 12
Little Women: LA: Complete Season 1
Married at First Sight: Complete Season 12
Married at First Sight: Couples’ Cam: Complete Season 2
Mountain Men: Complete Season 10
Mr. Queen: Complete Season 1
Pawn Stars: Complete Season 1
The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch: Complete Season 2
Storage Wars: Complete Season 13
The UnXplained With William Shatner: Complete Season 2B
Cheer Squad Secrets
District B13
Fireheart
Hammer of the Gods
The Shape of Water
Who Is Killing the Cheerleaders?
February 17
Trolls: TrollsTopia: Complete Season 6
A House on the Bayou
February 18
The King’s Man
The Feast
February 19
Fate/stay night: Complete Season 1
Gurren Lagann: Complete Season 1
February 22
American Song Contest: Season Premiere
How It Ends
February 24
Snowfall: Season 5 Premiere
The Last Rite
February 25
No Exit (Hulu Original)
Law & Order: Season 21 Premiere
February 27
Three Identical Strangers
What to Stream on Amazon Prime
February 1
(500) Days Of Summer (2009)
A Fistful Of Dollars (1964)
All About Steve (2009)
Alpha Dog (2005)
America’s Sweethearts (2001)
Borat (2020)
Bride Wars (2009)
Die Hard (1988)
Die Hard: With A Vengeance (1995)
Don’t Be A Menace To South Central
While Drinking Your Juice In The
Hood (1995)
Forrest Gump (1994)
Gone In Sixty Seconds (2000)
Half Baked (2021)
Hollywood Shuffle (1987)
How High (2001)
Humpday (2009)
I Heart Huckabees (2004)
Just Between Friends (1986)
Killers (2010)
King Arthur (2004)
Life Partners (2014)
Lincoln (2012)
Little Miss Sunshine (2006)
Live Free Or Die Hard (2007)
Love & Other Drugs (2010)
Overboard (1987)
Platoon (1986)
Posse (1993)
Reign Of Fire (2002)
Robocop (1987)
Ski Patrol (1990)
Southern Charm: New Orleans
S2 (2019)
Step Up (2019)
The A-Team (2010)
The Fly (1986)
The Good, The Bad And The Ugly (1966)
The Impossible (2012)
The Rock (1996)
Turistas (2006)
Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Witness
Protection (2015)
Untamed Heart (1993)
Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story (2007)
Walk The Line (2005)
What Happens In Vegas (2008)
You Again (2010)
Bad Girls Club, Seasons 15-16 (2016)
Key & Peele, Seasons 1-2 (2012)
Khloe & Lamar, Seasons 1-2 (2011)
Nathan for You, Seasons 1-2 (2013)
Revenge Body with Khloe
Kardashian, Seasons 1-3 (2017)
Workaholics, Seasons 1-7 (2011)
February 2
Freakonomics (2010)
February 4
Book of Love – Amazon Original Movie (2022)
Reacher – Amazon Original Series (2022): Season 1
Phat Tuesday – Amazon Original Series (2022): Season 1
February 11
I Want You Back – Amazon Original Movie (2022)
HOMESTAY (2022)
Sofia Niño de Rivera: Lo Volvería a Hacer – Amazon Original Series (2021): New Episodes
February 18
Lov3 – Amazon Original Movie (2022)
LOL: Last One Laughing Canada – Amazon Original Series (2022): New Season
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel – Amazon Original Series (2019): Season 4
The Legend of Vox Machina – Amazon Original Series (2022): Season 1
February 25
The Protégé (2021)
What to Stream on Apple TV Plus
February 4
Suspicion
February 11
The Sky is Everywhere
February 18
Severance
Lincoln’s Dilemma
For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!