We’re here to answer the age-old question: What to watch tonight? The change of season doesn’t just bring a new rotation of seasonal beer, it marks an onslaught of new TV shows and movies coming to streaming platforms and the silver screen.

In between your next winter weekend trip, get some quality couch time in.

Whether it’s things you missed, brand new premieres, or all-time classics, this month has some anticipated shows, movies, and documentaries coming to streaming platforms. Here’s what to watch in January.

What To Watch on Netflix: January 2022

It’s been a long wait, but Ozark: Season 4, Part 1—the beginning of the end of the hit, dark drama series—arrives on January 21 with seven episodes—picking up the story of Marty Bird (Jason Bateman) and his family as they get in deeper with a Mexican drug cartel. The third season came out nearly two years ago in March 2020, which (semi-spoiler alert) ended with multiple shocking deaths and the main characters in limbo. The critically-acclaimed show which launched in 2017 has so far collected 32 Emmy nominations and awards for Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series (Bateman) plus two consecutive Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series (Julia Garner). Bateman fans who are most familiar with his comedy work on Arrested Development and movies like Horrible Bosses and Game Night might be shocked to see the actor brilliantly play a ruthless money-launderer here. Academy Award-nominee Laura Linney more than holds her own as Marty’s wife Wendy. In the wake of Season 3, she’ll find herself even more involved in Marty’s life of crime than before. With the final season getting started, it’s a perfect time to catch up.

If you watch a lot of true crime series or listen to podcasts on the subject, the eight-episode limited series The Woman in the House Across the Street From the Girl in the Window (January 28) will be right up your alley. The dark comedy thriller (you don’t hear that combo too often) stars Kristen Bell as Anna, a woman who spends her days at home drinking wine while keeping tabs on her neighbors. When a new neighbor moves in, Anna thinks she sees him commit a murder—but are her eyes playing tricks on her? The title’s a mouthful, but you get the joke—a poke at movies like The Girl on the Train, Gone Girl and The Woman in the Window.

Netflix is flush with action movies throughout January, including possibly the best sequel ever in this genre, Terminator 2: Judgment Day, with Arnold Schwarzenegger in one of his most iconic roles. Other movies streaming January 1 include Zack Snyder’s historical epic 300, starring Gerard Butler and his eight-pack abs; Chris Pine’s bank robbery western Hell or High Water; Ben Affleck’s Boston-set crime drama The Town; and Troy, Wolfgang Peterson’s ancient Greece war film starring Brad Pitt.

What To Watch on HBO Max: January 2022

This month on HBO Max, get ready to return to the world of The Suicide Squad. John Cena stars as the titular character in the first season of Peacemaker—a Suicide Squad spinoff set in the DC Extended Universe (DCEU). The series picks up after the events of the earlier series, which (spoiler alert) left Cena’s character seemingly dead until a post-credit scene revealed that he was alive and ready for more action. The show will follow new missions for Peacemaker and explore his origins, with Terminator 2 star Robert Patrick playing the character’s father. Steve Agee (John Economos) and Jennifer Holland (Emilia Harcourt) return to reprise their roles from The Suicide Squad, while Danielle Brooks (Orange is the New Black) stars as a handler on Peacemaker’s team, along with fellow mercenary Adrian Chase, who is perfectly named Vigilante (Freddie Stroma). The entire series was written by James Gunn, who directed The Suicide Squad film and directs five episodes of the series, including the finale. The first three episodes will be released together, followed by weekly episodes until the finale.

If you’re in the mood for a laugh, the second season of The Righteous Gemstones starts January 9 with two new episodes. The show hails from the makers of Eastbound & Down and stars John Goodman as the father and head of a famous family of televangelists—with Danny McBride, Edi Patterson and Adam DeVine as his troublesome children. The series has the family finding itself in a number of compromising situations as they struggle to keep hold of their powerful ministry.

Over two years after the series premiered, Euphoria is back for Season 2 (January 9). The ensemble series is led by Emmy Award winner Zendaya, who plays Rue, a recovering drug addict, and follows a group of high school students as they juggle relationships, parties, school, social media, and yes—lots of drugs and sex. While many characters seem to fit the usual stereotypes of high school students on the surface, the show reveals that each character has much more depth—Jacob Elordi’s Nate, a football jock with his share of secrets. The rest of the cast includes Angus Cloud as the scene stealing local drug dealer, Fezco, Maude Apatow (daughter of Judd) as Rue’s childhood best friend, and Alexa Demie as Nate’s cheerleader girlfriend Maddy.

If you missed it when it debuted on HBO Max last year, Hugh Jackman’s Reminiscence returns to the platform on January 29. The sci-fi noir film follows Jackman’s Nick Bannister, who runs a business in the near future where people can relive their memories. When a mysterious woman Mae (Rebecca Ferguson) comes in and asks for help, Nick falls in love with her. Months later, Mae vanishes, leading Nick to desperately search through memories for clues about her disappearance. The film is written and directed by Westworld co-creator Lisa Joy and includes a supporting cast with Thandie Newton, Cliff Curtis, Marina de Tavira, and Daniel Wu.

Some other movies coming to the platform this month include: Martin Scorsese’s seminal 1973 crime drama Mean Streets; Clint Eastwood’s action classic Dirty Harry; Mark Wahlberg and Denzel Washington’s team-up in 2 Guns; Ben Affleck’s Boston-set Gone Baby Gone; and Fast & Furious 6. Also, keep an eye out for Sylvester Stallone’s Cop Land, Guy Pearce’s Memento, and 2019’s Monster-verse entry Godzilla: King of the Monsters (all streaming January 1). Coming up at the end of the month—the finale of the hilarious Hangover trilogy, The Hangover Part III (January 28).

What To Watch on Disney Plus: January 2022

If you missed it in theaters last year, Marvel’s Eternals—the 26th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe—arrives January 12 on Disney Plus, starring an ensemble cast that includes Gemma Chan, Kumail Nanjiani, Brian Tyree Henry, Barry Keoghan, Salma Hayek, and Angelina Jolie, as well as former Game of Thrones stars Richard Madden and Kit Harington. The epic film is directed by Oscar-winning director Chloé Zhao, and follows a group of immortals who shape events through millennia while fighting to save the Earth from an evil band of all-powerful destroyers.

Following its debut in December, The Book of Boba Fett will premiere new episodes weekly through January every Wednesday. A spinoff from The Mandalorian, the series follows Boba Fett (Temuera Morrison) and his second-in-command Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen) as the two take over the criminal underworld that was once ruled by Jabba the Hutt. The series is set in the time after Star Wars: Return of the Jedi and finally gives fans their long-awaited, extended Boba Fett fix. The first episode revealed how the badass bounty hunter survived getting thrown into the mouth of a Sarlaac monster. Now he’ll have to deal with different criminal and political factions that try and take power back on Tatooine.

One of the best films in the X-Men movie series arrives on the platform this month with X-Men First Class (January 1), which rebooted the franchise back in 2011. The film is set during the era of the Cuban Missile Crisis and follows Charles Xavier (James McAvoy) and Magneto (Michael Fassbender) as they assemble a group of mutant heroes—including Mystique (Jennifer Lawrence), Beast (Nicholas Hoult), and Banshee (Caleb Landry Jones)—to battle against the villainous mutant Hellfire Club.

For some nostalgia, The Sandlot (January 7) harks back to the days of riding bikes around the neighborhood and playing baseball with your friends. The sports comedy follows a group of young buds during the summer of 1962 who lose a prized baseball signed by Babe Ruth—and all the shenanigans they must pull to get it back.

What To Watch on Apple TV+: January 2022

The new comedy series The Afterparty (January 28) is like the Rashomon treatment of a high school reunion. Created by Christopher Miller (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse), the show follows a group of high school reunion attendees after a mysterious murder at the party. Each episode focuses on a different character, revealing what happened that night through their perspective. The ensemble cast includes Sam Richardson, Ben Schwartz, Ilana Glazer, Dave Franco, and Tiffany Haddish as the detective who is investigating the murder.

If you’re a fan of M. Night Shyamalan movies, the master of creepiness is back (as executive producer) with Season 3 of Servant, premiering on January 21. Picking up after a shocking Season 2 finale (which we’d never spoil), the series follows a couple in Philadelphia, Dorothy and Sean Turner (Lauren Ambrose and Toby Kebbell), dealing with the trauma of losing their newborn son. When Dorothy starts to care for a doll as part of her therapy, coming to believe it’s real—a supernatural spiral of events ensues which we can’t say much more about aside from urging you to catch up on this series, as a fourth and final season are now underway.

What To Watch on Amazon Prime: January 2022

Following his scene-stealing work in the medieval drama The Last Duel, Ben Affleck shifts back to a more naturalistic role in Amazon’s The Tender Bar. Directed by George Clooney and based on the memoir by acclaimed writer J.R. Moehringer, Affleck plays Moehringer’s uncle, a bartender and mentor to the young writer when his father leaves his family. Moehringer spends his time at the local bar, learning from the patrons and gaining wisdom about life, books, and writing from his uncle—who encourages him to get an education and write. Affleck has earned high praise for his role, already receiving a Golden Globe nomination for Best Supporting Actor.

On the action front, Arnold Schwarzenegger’s iconic film Predator hits the streaming service this month along with the first four films in Tom Cruise’s Mission Impossible franchise to get you nearly caught up (there are currently six of them, with two more coming soon—this year and next). The classic World War II drama Saving Private Ryan arrives this month on Amazon along with the survival drama 127 Hours, which follows the harrowing and inspiring story of climber Aron Ralston making his way out of a Utah canyon after being trapped alone. Other movies to check out in January here: Matthew Vaughn’s comic book adaptation Kick-Ass, Christopher Nolan’s mystery thriller The Prestige, and Jim Carrey’s comedy classic Ace Ventura.

What To Watch on Hulu: January 2022

Hulu’s top premiere this month, How I Met Your Father (spinoff of How I Met Your Mother) stars Hilary Duff as Sophie—with Kim Cattrall as her future self. The supporting cast includes Chris Lowell (Veronica Mars), Francia Raisa (Grown-ish), and Josh Peck (Drake & Josh), following Sophie and her friends as they deal with relationships, dating apps, and life as young professionals in New York City. The show will start with a two-episode premiere before airing episodes weekly.

Hulu is also adding a bunch of great movies to the platform this month, including Arnold Schwarzenegger’s classic action flick Commando, Brad Pitt’s unforgettable thriller Seven, Denzel Washington and Matt Damon’s war drama Courage Under Fire, Russell Crowe’s historical war epic Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World, and Christian Bale’s sci-fi drama The Machinist. For some levity, the Bill Murray comedy classic What About Bob?, Joseph Gordon-Levitt’s romantic comedy (500) Days Of Summer, Michael Jordan’s sports comedy Space Jam, and Dan Ackroyd’s iconic SNL adaptation Coneheads also are available.

Your Complete December Streaming Guide: What To Watch on Disney+, HBO Max, Netflix, Hulu, and More

What to Stream on Disney+

December 29

The Book of Boba Fett (airs weekly on Wednesdays)

January 1

X-Men: First Class

January 5

Miraculous Tales Of Ladybug & Cat Noir Season 4

January 7

Diary Of A Wimpy Kid: Dog Days

Like Mike

Like Mike 2

The Sandlot

January 12

Eternals

January 14

Betty White Goes Wild!

Catch That Kid

January 19

Assembled: The Making of Hawkeye

The World According to Jeff Goldblum Season 2 Batch 2

Vets On The Beach Season 1

Vets On The Beach Season 2

January 26

Random Rings Season 1

Random Rings Season 2

January 28

The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild

What to Stream on HBO Max

January 1

2 Guns

17 Again

All Star Superman

Annabelle Comes Home

Amityville 3-D

Amityville II: The Possession

Barry Munday

Batman Unlimited: Animal Instinct

Batman Unlimited: Mechs vs. Mutants

Batman Unlimited: Monster Mayhem

Batman: Soul of the Dragon

Brother Nature

Bullitt

Capote

Chaplin

A Cinderella Story

A Cinderella Story: Once Upon a Song

Collide

Cop Land

Cop Out

The Curse of La Llorona

Daddy Day Camp

Daddy Day Care

The Dark Crystal

The Diary of a Teenage Girl

Dirty Harry

Easy A

Empire of the Sun

The Enforcer

The Exorcist

The Eyes of Tammy Faye

The Faculty

Fast & Furious 6

Fatal Attraction

Fle

Frozen River

The Fugitive

Godzilla: King of the Monsters

Gone Baby Gone

Good Neighbours

The Gospel According To Andre

Gravity

The Green Hornet

Harlem Nights

Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts – Max Original Premiere

Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of Houses Season 1

Here Comes The Devil

Hobo With A Shotgun

John Dies At The End

Justice Society: World War II

Killing Gunther

Kiltro

Horrible Bosses 2

The Iron Lady

The Last Five Years

Last Night

Legend Of The Guardians: The Owls Of Ga’Hoole

The LEGO Batman Movie

LEGO DC Batman: Family Matters,

LEGO DC Shazam: Magic and Monsters!

Little Nicky

Love and Basketball

Magnum Force

Mean Streets

Memento

The Mentalist

Michael Clayton

Mildred Pierce (1945)

Mimic

Mimic 2

Mimic 3: Sentinel

Next

The Nun

The Outlaw Josey Wales

Paddington 2

Pineapple Express

The Pirates! Band of Misfits

Practical Magic

Quigley Down Under

Racer And The Jailbird

Roots (2016)

Roots: The Next Generation (1979)

Rumor Has It

Ser Bi (Les Tissus Blancs)

Spare Parts

Stealing Harvard

Sudden Impact

Sunset Song

Super Fly

Supergirl

Swordfish

Teen Titans Go! To The Movies

Thor: Tales of Asgard

A Time to Kill

The Two Jakes

Ultraviolet

Vegas Vacation

Venus And Seren

Vixen

What Ever Happened to Baby Jane

When Harry Met Sally

Where The Wild Things Are

Wrong Turn At Tahoe

The Yellow Birds

Yes Man

Zookeeper

Zoom

January 2

Wipeout Season 1 Part A

January 4

Impractical Jokers: Inside Jokes (Batch 4)

Snowpiercer Season 2

January 5

The Bachelor Season 25

January 7

Algo Azul

The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard

Search Party – Max Original Season 5 Premiere

Teenage Euthanasia Season 1

January 9

Euphoria Season 2 Premiere

The Righteous Gemstones Season 2 Premiere

January 12

Joe Pera Talks With You Season 3

Squidbillies Season 13

January 13

Diego, The Last Goodbye (Diego, el último adiós) – Max Original Documentary

My Mom, Your Dad – Max Original Season 1 Premiere

Peacemaker – Max Original Season 1 Premiere

Station Eleven – Max Original Season Finale

January 14

ER

January 15

Fringe

January 16

Somebody Somewhere Season Premiere

January 17

Injustice

The Murder of Fred Hampton

January 19

Last Open Mic at the End of the World

January 20

Astral Journey (aka Jornada Astral) – Max Original Season 1 Premiere

Looney Tunes Cartoons – Max Original Season 4 Premiere

Moses Storm: Trash White – Max Original Premiere

On The Job – Max Original Season 1 Premiere

January 21

Back On The Record with Bob Costas Season 2 Premiere

Chillin Island Season Finale

Invisibles

The Last O.G. Season 4

Real Time with Bill Maher Season 20 Premiere

January 24

The Gilded Age Season 1 Premiere

Pennyworth Seasons 1 and 2

January 25

Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel

January 27

Bunker – Max Original Season 1 Premiere

The Cut (aka O Grande Look) – Max Original Season 1 Premiere

Gomorrah – Max Original Season 5 Premiere

Malignant

Take Out with Lisa Ling – Max Original Season 1 Premiere

January 28

The Hangover Part III

January 29

Reminiscence

What to Stream on NETFLIX

January 1

Chief Daddy 2 – Going for Broke – Netflix Film

The Hook Up Plan: Season 3 – Netflix Series

300

1BR

Annie (1982)

Big Fish

Braveheart

Cadillac Records

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005)

Doing Hard Time

Escaping the NXIVM Cult: A Mother’s Fight to Save Her Daughter

First Sunday

Free Willy

G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra

Geronimo: An American Legend

Ghosts of Girlfriends Past

Girl, Interrupted

The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo (2011)

Godzilla (1998)

Gremlins

Happy Feet

Hell or High Water

Hook

I Know What You Did Last Summer

I Love You, Man

I Still Know What You Did Last Summer

Interview with the Vampire

Just Go With It

Kung Fu Panda

Linewatch

The Longest Yard (2005)

The Lost Boys

Midnight in Paris

Monsters vs. Aliens

Nacho Libre

The NeverEnding Story

Paranormal Activity

The Patriot

Road Trip

Runaway Bride

Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark

Stand by Me

Superman Returns

Taxi Driver

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (2007)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie (1990)

Terminator 2: Judgment Day

Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines

Terminator Salvation

The Town

Troy

True Grit (2010)

The Wedding Singer

Wild Wild West

Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory (1971)

Woo

January 4

Action Pack – Netflix Family

January 5

Four to Dinner – Netflix Film

Rebelde – Netflix Series

January 6

The Club: Part 2 – Netflix Series

The Wasteland – Netflix Film

January 7

Hype House – Netflix Series

Johnny Test: Season 2 – Netflix Family

January 10

Undercover: Season 3 – Netflix Series

January 11

Dear Mother – Netflix Film

January 12

How I Fell in Love with a Gangster – Netflix Film

January 13

Brazen – Netflix Film

Chosen – Netflix Series

The Journalist – Netflix Series

Photocopier – Netflix Film

January 14

After Life: Season 3 – Netflix Series

Archive 81 – Netflix Series

BLIPPI: ADVENTURES

BLIPPI’S SCHOOL SUPPLY SCAVENGER HUNT

The House – Netflix Series

Riverdance: The Animated Adventure – Netflix Family

This Is Not a Comedy – Netflix Film

January 16

Phantom Thread

January 17

After We Fell

January 18

Mighty Express: Train Trouble – Netflix Family

January 19

El marginal: Season 4 – Netflix Series

Heavenly Bites: Mexico – Netflix Documentary

Juanpis González – The Series – Netflix Series

The Puppet Master: Hunting the Ultimate Conman – Netflix Documentary

Too Hot to Handle: Season 3 – Netflix Series

January 20

Midnight Asia: Eat · Dance · Dream – Netflix Documentary

The Royal Treatment – Netflix Film

January 21

American Boogeywoman

Munich – The Edge of War – Netflix Film

My Father’s Violin – Netflix Film

Ozark: Season 4 Part 1 – Netflix Series

Pokémon Master Journeys: The Series: Part 2 – Netflix Family

Summer Heat – Netflix Series

That Girl Lay Lay

January 24

Three Songs for Benazir – Netflix Documentary

January 25

Ada Twist, Scientist: Season 2 – Netflix Family

Neymar: The Perfect Chaos – Netflix Documentary

January 27

Framed! A Sicilian Murder Mystery – Netflix Series

January 28

Angry Birds: Summer Madness – Netflix Family

Feria: The Darkest Light – Netflix Series

Getting Curious with Jonathan Van Ness – Netflix Series

Home Team – Netflix Film

In From the Cold – Netflix Series

The Woman in the House Across the Street From the Girl in the Window – Netflix

What to Stream on Hulu

January 1

Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve Anniversary Special

Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest

Fox’s New Year’s Eve Live 2022, Part 1

Fox’s New Year’s Eve Live 2022, Part 2

Black Ink Crew Season 4

The Challenge Season 33

Dark Side of the 90s Season 1

RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 8

Vice Versa: Chyna Season 1

Vice Versa: College $ports Inc. Season 1

10,000 BC

(500) Days Of Summer

A Night at the Roxbury

A Soldier’s Story

Alfie (2004)

All the Right Moves

Amistad

An Officer and a Gentleman

Astro Boy

Beautiful Creatures

Beerfest

Big Top Pee-Wee

Black Rain (1989)

Black Sunday

Case 39

Charlie’s Angels (2000)

The Collection

Commando

Coneheads

Courage Under Fire

Coyote Ugly

Crime Story

Date Night

Devil in a Blue Dress

Diary of a Wimpy Kid (2010)

Dickie Roberts: Former Child Star

Dolphin Tale 2

The Duchess

Dunston Checks In

Escape from Alcatraz

Falling for Figaro

Fire in the Sky

The Foot Fist Way

Forces of Nature

Fred Claus

Furry Vengeance

G.I. Jane

Georgia Rule

Gimme Shelter

The Haunting (1999)

Head of State

Heartburn

Hidalgo

Hitman: Agent 47

Home for the Holidays

Hondo

Hot Shots! Part Deux

Hotel for Dogs

Hugo

The Impossible

The Indian in the Cupboard

Jacob’s Ladder

The King of Comedy

Labios Rojos

Last of the Mohicans

Lifeguard

Look Who’s Talking Too

Look Who’s Talking Now

The Lovely Bones

The Machinist

Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World

Midnight In Paris

Moulin Rouge

Mr. Holland’s Opus

New Year’s Eve

Nick of Time

Norm of the North

Once Upon a Time in the West

Open Range

Ordinary People

Panic Room

Paranormal Activity 3

Paycheck

The Perfect Storm

Phenomenon

Prophecy

Real Genius

Red Eye

Red Riding Hood

Resident Evil

Revolutionary Road

The Sandlot

Semi-Pro

Sense and Sensibility

Seven

Sex And The City

Sex And The City 2

Sinister

The Soloist

Space Jam

The Squid And The Whale

Star Trek: The Motion Picture

Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan

Star Trek III: The Search for Spock

Star Trek V: The Final Frontier

Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country

Star Trek: Insurrection

The Stepford Wives

Sydney White

Three Days of the Condor

The Three Stooges

The Two Faces Of January

What a Girl Wants

What About Bob?

What’s Eating Gilbert Grape

When In Rome

Win a Date with Tad Hamilton!

Without a Paddle: Nature’s Calling

Wuthering Heights (2003)

January 2

Tyler Perry’s Why Did I Get Married

January 3

Next Level Chef Series Premiere

The Year of the Everlasting Storm

January 4

9-1-1: Lone Star Season 3 Premiere

The Bachelor Season 26 Premiere

The Cleaning Lady Series Premiere

Kenan Season 2 Premiere

January 5

Abbot Elementary Season 1 Returns

Judge Steve Harvey Series Premiere

This Is Us Season 6 Premiere

January 6

Black-ish Season 8 Premiere

I Can See Your Voice Season 2 Premiere

January 7

The Amazing Race Season 30

The Amazing Race Season 31

Survivor Season 37

Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer Series Premiere

Women of the Movement Series Premiere

Pharma Bro

January 9

Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 11

January 10

The Golden Palace

Call Me Kat Season 2

Pivoting Series Premiere

Ailey

Black Bear

January 11

I’m Your Man

January 13

Madagascar: A Little Wild Season 6

Arifureta: From Commonplace to World’s Strongest Season 2 Premiere

My Best Friend’s Girl

January 14

Sex Appeal

Bergman Island

January 15

Dark Side of the Ring Season 3B

Bad Rap

Main Street

Marjorie Prime

Rewind

Serious Moonlight

Sprinter

Woman Thou Art Loosed

Zero Days

January 17

Georgetown

January 18

How I Met Your Father Two-Episode Series Premiere

January 19

Darwin’s Game Season 1

The Irregular at Magic High School Season 1

Sword Art Online Extra Edition Season 1

Your Lie in April Season 1

January 20

The Estate

January 21

Single Drunk Female Series Premiere

January 22

American Night

January 25

Promised Land Series Premiere

January 26

Dirty Grandpa

January 27

Mayday

January 28

Grown-ish Season 4B Premiere

January 29

Stop and Go

January 30

Burden of Truth Complete Season 4

Small Engine Repair

January 31

Monarch Series Premiere

What to Stream on Amazon Prime Video

January 1

127 Hours

Ace Ventura: Pet Detective

Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls

Alien vs. Predator – Requiem

Beasts of the Southern Wild

Big Mommas: Like Father, Like Son

Bringing Down The House

Crazy Heart

Deja Vu

Deuce Bigalow: Male Gigolo

Enemy At The Gates

Eve’s Bayou

Facing Ali

Fat Albert

Good Hair

I Think I Love My Wife

John Tucker Must Die

Judge Dredd

Kevin Hart: Let Me Explain

Kick-Ass

Fastest Cars in the Dirty South Season 1

Like Mike

Mad Money

Made of Honor

127 HoursMission: Impossible

Mission: Impossible II

Mission: Impossible III

Mission: Impossible IV — Ghost Protocol

More Than a Game

Mr. 3000

My Week With Marilyn

Mystery Team

Napoleon Dynamite

Once

Poetic Justice

Predator (1987)

Push

Red Tails

Runaway Bride

S.W.A.T.

Saving Private Ryan

Secrets In The Water

Shallow Hal

Follow the Money Season 1

Shopgirl

Sinister

Sister Act

Something’s Gotta Give

Stargate

Super Troopers

The Taking Of Pelham 1 2 3 (2009)

The Descendants

The Family Stone

The Great Debaters

The Preacher’s Wife

The Prestige

The Sapphires

Traitor

Unfaithful

The Village

Waitress

When a Man Loves a Woman

Words And Pictures

The Missing (2003)

The Accidental Wolf: Season 1

January 5

Deadly Detention

The Student

January 7

The Tender Bar — Amazon Original Movie

January 10

Colombiana

January 12

A Sort of Homecoming

The Intouchables

Squadgoals

Twinsanity

January 13

The Master

January 14

Hotel Transylvania: Transformania — Amazon Original Movie

Do, Re & Mi — Amazon Original Series New Episodes

January 21

As We See It — Amazon Original Series: Season 1

January 28

Needle in a Timestack

