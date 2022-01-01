We’re here to answer the age-old question: What to watch tonight? The change of season doesn’t just bring a new rotation of seasonal beer, it marks an onslaught of new TV shows and movies coming to streaming platforms and the silver screen.
In between your next winter weekend trip, get some quality couch time in.
Whether it’s things you missed, brand new premieres, or all-time classics, this month has some anticipated shows, movies, and documentaries coming to streaming platforms. Here’s what to watch in January.
What To Watch on Netflix: January 2022
It’s been a long wait, but Ozark: Season 4, Part 1—the beginning of the end of the hit, dark drama series—arrives on January 21 with seven episodes—picking up the story of Marty Bird (Jason Bateman) and his family as they get in deeper with a Mexican drug cartel. The third season came out nearly two years ago in March 2020, which (semi-spoiler alert) ended with multiple shocking deaths and the main characters in limbo. The critically-acclaimed show which launched in 2017 has so far collected 32 Emmy nominations and awards for Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series (Bateman) plus two consecutive Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series (Julia Garner). Bateman fans who are most familiar with his comedy work on Arrested Development and movies like Horrible Bosses and Game Night might be shocked to see the actor brilliantly play a ruthless money-launderer here. Academy Award-nominee Laura Linney more than holds her own as Marty’s wife Wendy. In the wake of Season 3, she’ll find herself even more involved in Marty’s life of crime than before. With the final season getting started, it’s a perfect time to catch up.
If you watch a lot of true crime series or listen to podcasts on the subject, the eight-episode limited series The Woman in the House Across the Street From the Girl in the Window (January 28) will be right up your alley. The dark comedy thriller (you don’t hear that combo too often) stars Kristen Bell as Anna, a woman who spends her days at home drinking wine while keeping tabs on her neighbors. When a new neighbor moves in, Anna thinks she sees him commit a murder—but are her eyes playing tricks on her? The title’s a mouthful, but you get the joke—a poke at movies like The Girl on the Train, Gone Girl and The Woman in the Window.
Netflix is flush with action movies throughout January, including possibly the best sequel ever in this genre, Terminator 2: Judgment Day, with Arnold Schwarzenegger in one of his most iconic roles. Other movies streaming January 1 include Zack Snyder’s historical epic 300, starring Gerard Butler and his eight-pack abs; Chris Pine’s bank robbery western Hell or High Water; Ben Affleck’s Boston-set crime drama The Town; and Troy, Wolfgang Peterson’s ancient Greece war film starring Brad Pitt.
What To Watch on HBO Max: January 2022
This month on HBO Max, get ready to return to the world of The Suicide Squad. John Cena stars as the titular character in the first season of Peacemaker—a Suicide Squad spinoff set in the DC Extended Universe (DCEU). The series picks up after the events of the earlier series, which (spoiler alert) left Cena’s character seemingly dead until a post-credit scene revealed that he was alive and ready for more action. The show will follow new missions for Peacemaker and explore his origins, with Terminator 2 star Robert Patrick playing the character’s father. Steve Agee (John Economos) and Jennifer Holland (Emilia Harcourt) return to reprise their roles from The Suicide Squad, while Danielle Brooks (Orange is the New Black) stars as a handler on Peacemaker’s team, along with fellow mercenary Adrian Chase, who is perfectly named Vigilante (Freddie Stroma). The entire series was written by James Gunn, who directed The Suicide Squad film and directs five episodes of the series, including the finale. The first three episodes will be released together, followed by weekly episodes until the finale.
If you’re in the mood for a laugh, the second season of The Righteous Gemstones starts January 9 with two new episodes. The show hails from the makers of Eastbound & Down and stars John Goodman as the father and head of a famous family of televangelists—with Danny McBride, Edi Patterson and Adam DeVine as his troublesome children. The series has the family finding itself in a number of compromising situations as they struggle to keep hold of their powerful ministry.
Over two years after the series premiered, Euphoria is back for Season 2 (January 9). The ensemble series is led by Emmy Award winner Zendaya, who plays Rue, a recovering drug addict, and follows a group of high school students as they juggle relationships, parties, school, social media, and yes—lots of drugs and sex. While many characters seem to fit the usual stereotypes of high school students on the surface, the show reveals that each character has much more depth—Jacob Elordi’s Nate, a football jock with his share of secrets. The rest of the cast includes Angus Cloud as the scene stealing local drug dealer, Fezco, Maude Apatow (daughter of Judd) as Rue’s childhood best friend, and Alexa Demie as Nate’s cheerleader girlfriend Maddy.
If you missed it when it debuted on HBO Max last year, Hugh Jackman’s Reminiscence returns to the platform on January 29. The sci-fi noir film follows Jackman’s Nick Bannister, who runs a business in the near future where people can relive their memories. When a mysterious woman Mae (Rebecca Ferguson) comes in and asks for help, Nick falls in love with her. Months later, Mae vanishes, leading Nick to desperately search through memories for clues about her disappearance. The film is written and directed by Westworld co-creator Lisa Joy and includes a supporting cast with Thandie Newton, Cliff Curtis, Marina de Tavira, and Daniel Wu.
Some other movies coming to the platform this month include: Martin Scorsese’s seminal 1973 crime drama Mean Streets; Clint Eastwood’s action classic Dirty Harry; Mark Wahlberg and Denzel Washington’s team-up in 2 Guns; Ben Affleck’s Boston-set Gone Baby Gone; and Fast & Furious 6. Also, keep an eye out for Sylvester Stallone’s Cop Land, Guy Pearce’s Memento, and 2019’s Monster-verse entry Godzilla: King of the Monsters (all streaming January 1). Coming up at the end of the month—the finale of the hilarious Hangover trilogy, The Hangover Part III (January 28).
What To Watch on Disney Plus: January 2022
If you missed it in theaters last year, Marvel’s Eternals—the 26th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe—arrives January 12 on Disney Plus, starring an ensemble cast that includes Gemma Chan, Kumail Nanjiani, Brian Tyree Henry, Barry Keoghan, Salma Hayek, and Angelina Jolie, as well as former Game of Thrones stars Richard Madden and Kit Harington. The epic film is directed by Oscar-winning director Chloé Zhao, and follows a group of immortals who shape events through millennia while fighting to save the Earth from an evil band of all-powerful destroyers.
Following its debut in December, The Book of Boba Fett will premiere new episodes weekly through January every Wednesday. A spinoff from The Mandalorian, the series follows Boba Fett (Temuera Morrison) and his second-in-command Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen) as the two take over the criminal underworld that was once ruled by Jabba the Hutt. The series is set in the time after Star Wars: Return of the Jedi and finally gives fans their long-awaited, extended Boba Fett fix. The first episode revealed how the badass bounty hunter survived getting thrown into the mouth of a Sarlaac monster. Now he’ll have to deal with different criminal and political factions that try and take power back on Tatooine.
One of the best films in the X-Men movie series arrives on the platform this month with X-Men First Class (January 1), which rebooted the franchise back in 2011. The film is set during the era of the Cuban Missile Crisis and follows Charles Xavier (James McAvoy) and Magneto (Michael Fassbender) as they assemble a group of mutant heroes—including Mystique (Jennifer Lawrence), Beast (Nicholas Hoult), and Banshee (Caleb Landry Jones)—to battle against the villainous mutant Hellfire Club.
For some nostalgia, The Sandlot (January 7) harks back to the days of riding bikes around the neighborhood and playing baseball with your friends. The sports comedy follows a group of young buds during the summer of 1962 who lose a prized baseball signed by Babe Ruth—and all the shenanigans they must pull to get it back.
What To Watch on Apple TV+: January 2022
The new comedy series The Afterparty (January 28) is like the Rashomon treatment of a high school reunion. Created by Christopher Miller (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse), the show follows a group of high school reunion attendees after a mysterious murder at the party. Each episode focuses on a different character, revealing what happened that night through their perspective. The ensemble cast includes Sam Richardson, Ben Schwartz, Ilana Glazer, Dave Franco, and Tiffany Haddish as the detective who is investigating the murder.
If you’re a fan of M. Night Shyamalan movies, the master of creepiness is back (as executive producer) with Season 3 of Servant, premiering on January 21. Picking up after a shocking Season 2 finale (which we’d never spoil), the series follows a couple in Philadelphia, Dorothy and Sean Turner (Lauren Ambrose and Toby Kebbell), dealing with the trauma of losing their newborn son. When Dorothy starts to care for a doll as part of her therapy, coming to believe it’s real—a supernatural spiral of events ensues which we can’t say much more about aside from urging you to catch up on this series, as a fourth and final season are now underway.
What To Watch on Amazon Prime: January 2022
Following his scene-stealing work in the medieval drama The Last Duel, Ben Affleck shifts back to a more naturalistic role in Amazon’s The Tender Bar. Directed by George Clooney and based on the memoir by acclaimed writer J.R. Moehringer, Affleck plays Moehringer’s uncle, a bartender and mentor to the young writer when his father leaves his family. Moehringer spends his time at the local bar, learning from the patrons and gaining wisdom about life, books, and writing from his uncle—who encourages him to get an education and write. Affleck has earned high praise for his role, already receiving a Golden Globe nomination for Best Supporting Actor.
On the action front, Arnold Schwarzenegger’s iconic film Predator hits the streaming service this month along with the first four films in Tom Cruise’s Mission Impossible franchise to get you nearly caught up (there are currently six of them, with two more coming soon—this year and next). The classic World War II drama Saving Private Ryan arrives this month on Amazon along with the survival drama 127 Hours, which follows the harrowing and inspiring story of climber Aron Ralston making his way out of a Utah canyon after being trapped alone. Other movies to check out in January here: Matthew Vaughn’s comic book adaptation Kick-Ass, Christopher Nolan’s mystery thriller The Prestige, and Jim Carrey’s comedy classic Ace Ventura.
What To Watch on Hulu: January 2022
Hulu’s top premiere this month, How I Met Your Father (spinoff of How I Met Your Mother) stars Hilary Duff as Sophie—with Kim Cattrall as her future self. The supporting cast includes Chris Lowell (Veronica Mars), Francia Raisa (Grown-ish), and Josh Peck (Drake & Josh), following Sophie and her friends as they deal with relationships, dating apps, and life as young professionals in New York City. The show will start with a two-episode premiere before airing episodes weekly.
Hulu is also adding a bunch of great movies to the platform this month, including Arnold Schwarzenegger’s classic action flick Commando, Brad Pitt’s unforgettable thriller Seven, Denzel Washington and Matt Damon’s war drama Courage Under Fire, Russell Crowe’s historical war epic Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World, and Christian Bale’s sci-fi drama The Machinist. For some levity, the Bill Murray comedy classic What About Bob?, Joseph Gordon-Levitt’s romantic comedy (500) Days Of Summer, Michael Jordan’s sports comedy Space Jam, and Dan Ackroyd’s iconic SNL adaptation Coneheads also are available.
What to Stream on Disney+
December 29
The Book of Boba Fett (airs weekly on Wednesdays)
January 1
X-Men: First Class
January 5
Miraculous Tales Of Ladybug & Cat Noir Season 4
January 7
Diary Of A Wimpy Kid: Dog Days
Like Mike
Like Mike 2
The Sandlot
January 12
Eternals
January 14
Betty White Goes Wild!
Catch That Kid
January 19
Assembled: The Making of Hawkeye
The World According to Jeff Goldblum Season 2 Batch 2
Vets On The Beach Season 1
Vets On The Beach Season 2
January 26
Random Rings Season 1
Random Rings Season 2
January 28
The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild
What to Stream on HBO Max
January 1
2 Guns
17 Again
All Star Superman
Annabelle Comes Home
Amityville 3-D
Amityville II: The Possession
Barry Munday
Batman Unlimited: Animal Instinct
Batman Unlimited: Mechs vs. Mutants
Batman Unlimited: Monster Mayhem
Batman: Soul of the Dragon
Brother Nature
Bullitt
Capote
Chaplin
A Cinderella Story
A Cinderella Story: Once Upon a Song
Collide
Cop Land
Cop Out
The Curse of La Llorona
Daddy Day Camp
Daddy Day Care
The Dark Crystal
The Diary of a Teenage Girl
Dirty Harry
Easy A
Empire of the Sun
The Enforcer
The Exorcist
The Eyes of Tammy Faye
The Faculty
Fast & Furious 6
Fatal Attraction
Fle
Frozen River
The Fugitive
Godzilla: King of the Monsters
Gone Baby Gone
Good Neighbours
The Gospel According To Andre
Gravity
The Green Hornet
Harlem Nights
Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts – Max Original Premiere
Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of Houses Season 1
Here Comes The Devil
Hobo With A Shotgun
John Dies At The End
Justice Society: World War II
Killing Gunther
Kiltro
Horrible Bosses 2
The Iron Lady
The Last Five Years
Last Night
Legend Of The Guardians: The Owls Of Ga’Hoole
The LEGO Batman Movie
LEGO DC Batman: Family Matters,
LEGO DC Shazam: Magic and Monsters!
Little Nicky
Love and Basketball
Magnum Force
Mean Streets
Memento
The Mentalist
Michael Clayton
Mildred Pierce (1945)
Mimic
Mimic 2
Mimic 3: Sentinel
Next
The Nun
The Outlaw Josey Wales
Paddington 2
Pineapple Express
The Pirates! Band of Misfits
Practical Magic
Quigley Down Under
Racer And The Jailbird
Roots (2016)
Roots: The Next Generation (1979)
Rumor Has It
Ser Bi (Les Tissus Blancs)
Spare Parts
Stealing Harvard
Sudden Impact
Sunset Song
Super Fly
Supergirl
Swordfish
Teen Titans Go! To The Movies
Thor: Tales of Asgard
A Time to Kill
The Two Jakes
Ultraviolet
Vegas Vacation
Venus And Seren
Vixen
What Ever Happened to Baby Jane
When Harry Met Sally
Where The Wild Things Are
Wrong Turn At Tahoe
The Yellow Birds
Yes Man
Zookeeper
Zoom
January 2
Wipeout Season 1 Part A
January 4
Impractical Jokers: Inside Jokes (Batch 4)
Snowpiercer Season 2
January 5
The Bachelor Season 25
January 7
Algo Azul
The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard
Search Party – Max Original Season 5 Premiere
Teenage Euthanasia Season 1
January 9
Euphoria Season 2 Premiere
The Righteous Gemstones Season 2 Premiere
January 12
Joe Pera Talks With You Season 3
Squidbillies Season 13
January 13
Diego, The Last Goodbye (Diego, el último adiós) – Max Original Documentary
My Mom, Your Dad – Max Original Season 1 Premiere
Peacemaker – Max Original Season 1 Premiere
Station Eleven – Max Original Season Finale
January 14
ER
January 15
Fringe
January 16
Somebody Somewhere Season Premiere
January 17
Injustice
The Murder of Fred Hampton
January 19
Last Open Mic at the End of the World
January 20
Astral Journey (aka Jornada Astral) – Max Original Season 1 Premiere
Looney Tunes Cartoons – Max Original Season 4 Premiere
Moses Storm: Trash White – Max Original Premiere
On The Job – Max Original Season 1 Premiere
January 21
Back On The Record with Bob Costas Season 2 Premiere
Chillin Island Season Finale
Invisibles
The Last O.G. Season 4
Real Time with Bill Maher Season 20 Premiere
January 24
The Gilded Age Season 1 Premiere
Pennyworth Seasons 1 and 2
January 25
Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel
January 27
Bunker – Max Original Season 1 Premiere
The Cut (aka O Grande Look) – Max Original Season 1 Premiere
Gomorrah – Max Original Season 5 Premiere
Malignant
Take Out with Lisa Ling – Max Original Season 1 Premiere
January 28
The Hangover Part III
January 29
Reminiscence
What to Stream on NETFLIX
January 1
Chief Daddy 2 – Going for Broke – Netflix Film
The Hook Up Plan: Season 3 – Netflix Series
300
1BR
Annie (1982)
Big Fish
Braveheart
Cadillac Records
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005)
Doing Hard Time
Escaping the NXIVM Cult: A Mother’s Fight to Save Her Daughter
First Sunday
Free Willy
G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra
Geronimo: An American Legend
Ghosts of Girlfriends Past
Girl, Interrupted
The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo (2011)
Godzilla (1998)
Gremlins
Happy Feet
Hell or High Water
Hook
I Know What You Did Last Summer
I Love You, Man
I Still Know What You Did Last Summer
Interview with the Vampire
Just Go With It
Kung Fu Panda
Linewatch
The Longest Yard (2005)
The Lost Boys
Midnight in Paris
Monsters vs. Aliens
Nacho Libre
The NeverEnding Story
Paranormal Activity
The Patriot
Road Trip
Runaway Bride
Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark
Stand by Me
Superman Returns
Taxi Driver
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (2007)
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie (1990)
Terminator 2: Judgment Day
Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines
Terminator Salvation
The Town
Troy
True Grit (2010)
The Wedding Singer
Wild Wild West
Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory (1971)
Woo
January 4
Action Pack – Netflix Family
January 5
Four to Dinner – Netflix Film
Rebelde – Netflix Series
January 6
The Club: Part 2 – Netflix Series
The Wasteland – Netflix Film
January 7
Hype House – Netflix Series
Johnny Test: Season 2 – Netflix Family
January 10
Undercover: Season 3 – Netflix Series
January 11
Dear Mother – Netflix Film
January 12
How I Fell in Love with a Gangster – Netflix Film
January 13
Brazen – Netflix Film
Chosen – Netflix Series
The Journalist – Netflix Series
Photocopier – Netflix Film
January 14
After Life: Season 3 – Netflix Series
Archive 81 – Netflix Series
BLIPPI: ADVENTURES
BLIPPI’S SCHOOL SUPPLY SCAVENGER HUNT
The House – Netflix Series
Riverdance: The Animated Adventure – Netflix Family
This Is Not a Comedy – Netflix Film
January 16
Phantom Thread
January 17
After We Fell
January 18
Mighty Express: Train Trouble – Netflix Family
January 19
El marginal: Season 4 – Netflix Series
Heavenly Bites: Mexico – Netflix Documentary
Juanpis González – The Series – Netflix Series
The Puppet Master: Hunting the Ultimate Conman – Netflix Documentary
Too Hot to Handle: Season 3 – Netflix Series
January 20
Midnight Asia: Eat · Dance · Dream – Netflix Documentary
The Royal Treatment – Netflix Film
January 21
American Boogeywoman
Munich – The Edge of War – Netflix Film
My Father’s Violin – Netflix Film
Ozark: Season 4 Part 1 – Netflix Series
Pokémon Master Journeys: The Series: Part 2 – Netflix Family
Summer Heat – Netflix Series
That Girl Lay Lay
January 24
Three Songs for Benazir – Netflix Documentary
January 25
Ada Twist, Scientist: Season 2 – Netflix Family
Neymar: The Perfect Chaos – Netflix Documentary
January 27
Framed! A Sicilian Murder Mystery – Netflix Series
January 28
Angry Birds: Summer Madness – Netflix Family
Feria: The Darkest Light – Netflix Series
Getting Curious with Jonathan Van Ness – Netflix Series
Home Team – Netflix Film
In From the Cold – Netflix Series
The Woman in the House Across the Street From the Girl in the Window – Netflix
What to Stream on Hulu
January 1
Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve Anniversary Special
Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest
Fox’s New Year’s Eve Live 2022, Part 1
Fox’s New Year’s Eve Live 2022, Part 2
Black Ink Crew Season 4
The Challenge Season 33
Dark Side of the 90s Season 1
RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 8
Vice Versa: Chyna Season 1
Vice Versa: College $ports Inc. Season 1
10,000 BC
(500) Days Of Summer
A Night at the Roxbury
A Soldier’s Story
Alfie (2004)
All the Right Moves
Amistad
An Officer and a Gentleman
Astro Boy
Beautiful Creatures
Beerfest
Big Top Pee-Wee
Black Rain (1989)
Black Sunday
Case 39
Charlie’s Angels (2000)
The Collection
Commando
Coneheads
Courage Under Fire
Coyote Ugly
Crime Story
Date Night
Devil in a Blue Dress
Diary of a Wimpy Kid (2010)
Dickie Roberts: Former Child Star
Dolphin Tale 2
The Duchess
Dunston Checks In
Escape from Alcatraz
Falling for Figaro
Fire in the Sky
The Foot Fist Way
Forces of Nature
Fred Claus
Furry Vengeance
G.I. Jane
Georgia Rule
Gimme Shelter
The Haunting (1999)
Head of State
Heartburn
Hidalgo
Hitman: Agent 47
Home for the Holidays
Hondo
Hot Shots! Part Deux
Hotel for Dogs
Hugo
The Impossible
The Indian in the Cupboard
Jacob’s Ladder
The King of Comedy
Labios Rojos
Last of the Mohicans
Lifeguard
Look Who’s Talking Too
Look Who’s Talking Now
The Lovely Bones
The Machinist
Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World
Midnight In Paris
Moulin Rouge
Mr. Holland’s Opus
New Year’s Eve
Nick of Time
Norm of the North
Once Upon a Time in the West
Open Range
Ordinary People
Panic Room
Paranormal Activity 3
Paycheck
The Perfect Storm
Phenomenon
Prophecy
Real Genius
Red Eye
Red Riding Hood
Resident Evil
Revolutionary Road
The Sandlot
Semi-Pro
Sense and Sensibility
Seven
Sex And The City
Sex And The City 2
Sinister
The Soloist
Space Jam
The Squid And The Whale
Star Trek: The Motion Picture
Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan
Star Trek III: The Search for Spock
Star Trek V: The Final Frontier
Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country
Star Trek: Insurrection
The Stepford Wives
Sydney White
Three Days of the Condor
The Three Stooges
The Two Faces Of January
What a Girl Wants
What About Bob?
What’s Eating Gilbert Grape
When In Rome
Win a Date with Tad Hamilton!
Without a Paddle: Nature’s Calling
Wuthering Heights (2003)
January 2
Tyler Perry’s Why Did I Get Married
January 3
Next Level Chef Series Premiere
The Year of the Everlasting Storm
January 4
9-1-1: Lone Star Season 3 Premiere
The Bachelor Season 26 Premiere
The Cleaning Lady Series Premiere
Kenan Season 2 Premiere
January 5
Abbot Elementary Season 1 Returns
Judge Steve Harvey Series Premiere
This Is Us Season 6 Premiere
January 6
Black-ish Season 8 Premiere
I Can See Your Voice Season 2 Premiere
January 7
The Amazing Race Season 30
The Amazing Race Season 31
Survivor Season 37
Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer Series Premiere
Women of the Movement Series Premiere
Pharma Bro
January 9
Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 11
January 10
The Golden Palace
Call Me Kat Season 2
Pivoting Series Premiere
Ailey
Black Bear
January 11
I’m Your Man
January 13
Madagascar: A Little Wild Season 6
Arifureta: From Commonplace to World’s Strongest Season 2 Premiere
My Best Friend’s Girl
January 14
Sex Appeal
Bergman Island
January 15
Dark Side of the Ring Season 3B
Bad Rap
Main Street
Marjorie Prime
Rewind
Serious Moonlight
Sprinter
Woman Thou Art Loosed
Zero Days
January 17
Georgetown
January 18
How I Met Your Father Two-Episode Series Premiere
January 19
Darwin’s Game Season 1
The Irregular at Magic High School Season 1
Sword Art Online Extra Edition Season 1
Your Lie in April Season 1
January 20
The Estate
January 21
Single Drunk Female Series Premiere
January 22
American Night
January 25
Promised Land Series Premiere
January 26
Dirty Grandpa
January 27
Mayday
January 28
Grown-ish Season 4B Premiere
January 29
Stop and Go
January 30
Burden of Truth Complete Season 4
Small Engine Repair
January 31
Monarch Series Premiere
What to Stream on Amazon Prime Video
January 1
127 Hours
Ace Ventura: Pet Detective
Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls
Alien vs. Predator – Requiem
Beasts of the Southern Wild
Big Mommas: Like Father, Like Son
Bringing Down The House
Crazy Heart
Deja Vu
Deuce Bigalow: Male Gigolo
Enemy At The Gates
Eve’s Bayou
Facing Ali
Fat Albert
Good Hair
I Think I Love My Wife
John Tucker Must Die
Judge Dredd
Kevin Hart: Let Me Explain
Kick-Ass
Fastest Cars in the Dirty South Season 1
Like Mike
Mad Money
Made of Honor
127 HoursMission: Impossible
Mission: Impossible II
Mission: Impossible III
Mission: Impossible IV — Ghost Protocol
More Than a Game
Mr. 3000
My Week With Marilyn
Mystery Team
Napoleon Dynamite
Once
Poetic Justice
Predator (1987)
Push
Red Tails
Runaway Bride
S.W.A.T.
Saving Private Ryan
Secrets In The Water
Shallow Hal
Follow the Money Season 1
Shopgirl
Sinister
Sister Act
Something’s Gotta Give
Stargate
Super Troopers
The Taking Of Pelham 1 2 3 (2009)
The Descendants
The Family Stone
The Great Debaters
The Preacher’s Wife
The Prestige
The Sapphires
Traitor
Unfaithful
The Village
Waitress
When a Man Loves a Woman
Words And Pictures
The Missing (2003)
The Accidental Wolf: Season 1
January 5
Deadly Detention
The Student
January 7
The Tender Bar — Amazon Original Movie
January 10
Colombiana
January 12
A Sort of Homecoming
The Intouchables
Squadgoals
Twinsanity
January 13
The Master
January 14
Hotel Transylvania: Transformania — Amazon Original Movie
Do, Re & Mi — Amazon Original Series New Episodes
January 21
As We See It — Amazon Original Series: Season 1
January 28
Needle in a Timestack
