July Streaming Guide: What to Watch on Disney+, HBO Max, Netflix, Hulu, and More

It’s a tale as old as time: What to watch? Okay, maybe it’s just a question we find ourselves asking in recent years since the explosion of streaming services. In July 2021, there’s no shortage of stellar shows, movies, and series.
Black Widow has an adventure without the Avengers, LeBron James gets animated, Ted Lasso gets his kicks, and much more as the streaming services bring the fireworks for July.
What To Watch on Disney+: July 2021
Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson) finally gets her due in Black Widow (Disney +, July 9). Taking place in between the events of Avengers: Civil War and Avengers: Infinity War, this pulse-pounding prequel finds our angst-ridden action heroine reconnecting with her “family” of assassins (David Harbour, Rachel Weisz, and Florence Pugh) as they stave off super-spies trained by their old boss Dreykov (Ray Winstone). An action-packed experience that passes the baton to Pugh, Black Widow also honors honors the emotional aftermath of Natasha’s death in Avengers: Endgame. (Be sure to hang in there for the pivotal post-credits scene!)
What To Watch on HBO Max: July 2021
LeBron James once again follows in Michael Jordan’s high-flying footsteps in Space Jam: A New Legacy (HBO Max, July 16). The stand-alone story follows LeBron and his on-screen son Dom (Cedric Joe)—who dreams of being a video game developer rather than a basketball player—as they get trapped in Serververse, a virtual reality space ruled by a rogue A.I. named Al G. Rhythm (Don Cheadle). To save his son and get home safely, LeBron must lead Bugs Bunny (voiced by Jeff Bergman), Lola Bunny (Zendaya), and the rest of the Tune Squad to victory over the Goon Squad, a super-team of monstrous digital avatars based on pro basketball stars (a winged Anthony Davis becomes The Brow). While comparisons to the beloved 1996 Space Jam starring Bill Murray are as inevitable as comparisons of Lebron and MJ, Space Jam: A New Legacy stands out by having our hero interact with a who’s who of characters from the Warner Bros. catalog: Expect appearances from King Kong, Wonder Woman, and It’s Pennywise the Clown as LeBron blazes trails through Oz, Westeros, and the Matrix. With a fun cameo from Michael B. Jordan (get it?), it’s a game worth getting into!
What To Watch on Netflix: July 2021
The Professional meets Charlie’s Angels in Gunpowder Milkshake (Netflix, July 14). This stylish shoot ‘em up follows Sam (Guardians of the Galaxy’s Karen Gillan), a professional killer who was raised by crime syndicate The Firm after her assassin mother Scarlet (Game of Thrones’ Lena Headey) left her behind when she was 12. But when Sam herself is targeted by the Firm after she refuses to kill a child (Chloe Coleman), she must reunite with her estranged mom to take on the bad guys (including kingpin Paul Giamatti)—and they round up a posse of hitwomen called the Librarians (Michelle Yeoh, Angela Bassett, and Carla Gugino) to help them out.
What To Watch on Apple TV+: July 2021
It’s Major League by way of the Premier League: Season two of Ted Lasso (Apple TV+, July 23) finds the affable American football coach (Jason Sudeikis) resorting to tough love tactics (beyond biscuit-bribery), in order to inspire his English soccer squad AFC Richmond. Enter “Led Lasso,” a meaner alter-ego who might inspire memories of The Office boss Michael Scott’s goofily badass persona “Prison Mike.” It’s easy to see why Sudeikis’s sweet-spirited performance swept the SAG, Critics Choice, and Golden Globe Awards—his character is a charming alternative to TV’s onslaught of anti-heroes. But must nice guys finish last? We can’t wait to find out.
What To Watch on Hulu: July 2021
The debut documentary from The Roots’ drummer Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson, Summer of Soul (Hulu, July 2) chronicles the 1969 Harlem Cultural Festival, an epic concert series that was unfortunately eclipsed by Woodstock being held that same summer. Stevie Wonder, Nina Simone, Gladys Knight and the Pips, and B.B. King were among the all-star line-up of performers during the six weeks of shows at Marcus Garvey Park. Although more than 300, 000 people attended the so-called “Black Woodstock,” the revolution was not televised: Much of exhilarating live footage will be seen here for the first time in more than 50 years. But this documentary is more than just a backstage pass, it’s also an insightful exploration of the cultural context of the tumultuous times the music was born out of. Summer of Soul restores the Harlem Cultural Festival’s rightful place in music history—and you can dance to it.
Your Complete July Streaming Guide: What To Watch on Disney+, HBO Max, Netflix, Hulu and More
What To Watch on Disney+: July 2021
July 2
Breaking Bobby Bones (S1)
Disney Junior Mickey Mouse
Mixed-Up Adventures (S1)
Disney Raven’s Home (S4)
Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted (S3)
Ep. Lush And Wild Puerto Rico
The Sandlot
The Sandlot 2
High School Musical: The Musical: The Series: Episode 208
Star Wars: The Bad Batch: Episode 110
The Mysterious Benedict Society: Episode 102
July 7
Monsters at Work: Episode 101
Loki, Episode 5
Marvel Studios Legends
July 9
Disney Junior Minnie’s Bow-Toons: Party Palace Pals (S1)
Flicka
Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted (S3) Ep. The Great Smoky Mountains
Miraculous World: Shanghai, The Legend Of Ladydragon
Orca Vs. Great White (AKA: Killer Whale Vs. Shark)
Rogue Shark (AKA: Rogue Jaws)
Shark Beach With Chris Hemsworth
When Sharks Attack (S7)
World’s Biggest Bullshark
Black Widow
High School Musical: The Musical: The Series: Episode 209
The Mysterious Benedict Society: Episode 103
Star Wars: The Bad Batch: Episode 111
July 14
Loki: Finale
Monsters At Work: Episode 102
July 16
The Croc That Ate Jaws
Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted (S3) Ep. Incredible Iceland
Meet Spidey And His Amazing Friends (Shorts) (S1)
Shark Attack Files (S1)
Shark Attack: The Paige Winter Story
Shark Gangs
We Bought A Zoo
When Sharks Attack (S7)
World’s Deadliest Sharks
High School Musical: The Musical: The Series: Episode 210
The Mysterious Benedict Society: Episode 104
Star Wars: The Bad Batch: Episode 112
July 21
Turner & Hooch: Episode 101
Behind The Attraction
Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making of Loki
Monsters At Work: Episode 103
July 23
Disney Junior Mickey Mouse Funhouse (S1) Ep. Mickey The Brave!
Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted (S3) Ep. Holy Mole Mexico
Ice Age: The Meltdown
Shark Attack Files (S1)
Walking With Dinosaurs (2013)
Playing With Sharks
Stuntman
High School Musical: The Musical: The Series: Episode 211
The Mysterious Benedict Society: Episode 105
Star Wars: The Bad Batch: Episode 113
July 28
Turning The Tables With Robin Roberts
Chip ‘N’ Dale: Park Life: Episode 101
The Wonderful World Of Mickey Mouse: Batch 2 Premiere
Monsters At Work: Episode 104
Turner & Hooch: Episode 102
July 30
Disney Junior T.O.T.S. (S2)
Disney Sydney To The Max (S3)
Garfield
Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted (S3) Ep. Michigan’s Yooper Cuisine
Built For Mars: The Perseverance Rover
Jungle Cruise
High School Musical: The Musical: The Series: Episode 212 “Second Chances”
The Mysterious Benedict Society: Episode 106
Star Wars: The Bad Batch: Episode 114 “War Mantle”
What to Watch on HBO Max: July 2021
July 1
¡Come! (aka Eat!), 2020
8 Mile, 2002 (HBO)
All Dogs Go to Heaven 2, 1996 (HBO)
All Dogs Go to Heaven, 1989 (HBO)
Behind Enemy Lines, 1997 (HBO)
Beneath the Planet of the Apes, 1970 (HBO)
Bio-Dome, 1996 (HBO)
Black Panthers, 1968
Blackhat, 2015 (HBO)
Brubaker, 1980 (HBO)
Cantinflas (HBO)
Conquest of the Planet of the Apes, 1972 (Extended Version) (HBO)
Cousins, 1989 (HBO)
Dark Water, 2005 (HBO)
Darkness Falls, 2003 (HBO)
Demolition Man, 1993
Dirty Work, 1998 (HBO)
Disturbia, 2007 (HBO)
Doctor Who Holiday 2020 Special: Revolution of the Daleks, 2020
Duplex, 2003 (HBO)
Escape from the Planet of the Apes, 1971 (HBO)
Eve’s Bayou, 1997
Firestarter, 1984 (HBO)
First, 2012
For Colored Girls, 2010 (HBO)
For Greater Glory: The True Story of Cristiada, 2012 (HBO)
Full Bloom, Max Original Season 2 Finale
Ghost in the Machine, 1993 (HBO)
The Good Lie, 2014 (HBO)
Gun Crazy, 1950
House on Haunted Hill, 1999
Identity Thief, 2013 (Extended Version) (HBO)
Ira & Abby, 2007 (HBO)
Joe Versus the Volcano, 1990
Judas and the Black Messiah, 2021 (HBO)
Laws Of Attraction, 2004 (HBO)
Lucky, 2017 (HBO)
Maid in Manhattan, 2002
Married to the Mob, 1988 (HBO)
Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil, 1997
Mississippi Burning, 1988 (HBO)
Monster-In-Law, 2005
Mousehunt, 1997 (HBO)
My Brother Luca (HBO)
No Sudden Move
Pleasantville, 1998
The Prince of Tides, 1991
Project X, 1987 (HBO)
The Punisher, 2017 (HBO)
Punisher: War Zone, 2008 (HBO)
Rambo, 2008 (Director’s Cut) (HBO)
Reds, 1981 (HBO)
Reservoir Dogs, 1992 (HBO)
The Return of the Living Dead, 1985 (HBO)
Return of the Living Dead III, 1993 (Extended Version) (HBO)
Rounders, 1998 (HBO)
Saturday Night Fever, 1977 (Director’s Cut) (HBO)
Scream, 1996
Scream 2, 1997
Scream 3, 2000
Semi-Tough, 1977 (HBO)
The Sessions, 2012 (HBO)
Set Up, 2012 (HBO)
Snake Eyes, 1998 (HBO)
Staying Alive, 1983 (HBO)
Stuart Little, 1999
The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, 2003
Tom and Jerry in New York, Max Original Series Premiere
Trick ‘R Treat, 2009 (HBO)
Tyler Perry’s Daddy’s Little Girls, 2007 (HBO)
Tyler Perry’s Diary of a Mad Black Woman, 2005 (HBO)
Tyler Perry’s I Can Do Bad All by Myself, 2009 (HBO)
Tyler Perry’s Madea Goes To Jail, 2009 (HBO)
Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Big Happy Family, 2011 (HBO)
Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Family Reunion, 2006 (HBO)
Tyler Perry’s Why Did I Get Married Too, 2010 (HBO)
The Watcher, 2016 (HBO)
The Water Horse: Legend of the Deep, 2007 (HBO)
Westworld (Movie), 1973
White Chicks (Unrated & Uncut Version), 2004
The White Stadium, 1928
Won’t Back Down, 2012 (HBO)
Zero Days, 2016 (HBO)
July 2
Lo Que Siento por Ti (aka What I Feel for You) (HBO)
July 3
Let Him Go, 2020 (HBO)
Nancy Drew, Season 2
July 7
Dr. STONE, Seasons 1 and 2 (Subtitled) (Crunchyroll Collection)
Shiva Baby, 2021 (HBO)
July 8
The Dog House: UK, Max Original Season 2 Premiere
Gossip Girl, Max Original Series Premiere
Human Capital, 2020 (HBO)
The Hunt, 2020 (HBO)
Looney Tunes Cartoons, Max Original Season 2 Premiere
July 9
Frankie Quinones: Superhomies (HBO)
July 11
The White Lotus, Limited Series Premiere (HBO)
July 12
Catch and Kill: The Podcast Tapes, Documentary Series Premiere (HBO)
July 15
Tom & Jerry, 2021 (HBO)
July 16
Betty, Season 2 Finale (HBO)
Space Jam: A New Legacy, Warner Bros. Film Premiere, 2021
Un Disfraz Para Nicolas (aka A Costume for Nicolas) (HBO)
July 17
The Empty Man, 2020 (HBO)
July 18
100 Foot Wave, Documentary Series Premiere (HBO)
July 22
Through Our Eyes, Max Original Documentary Series Premiere
July 23
Corazon De Mezquite (aka Mezquite’s Heart) (HBO)
July 24
Freaky, 2020 (HBO)
July 26
Catch and Kill: The Podcast Tapes, Documentary Series Finale (HBO)
July 27
Batwoman, Season 2
Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel (HBO)
What To Watch on Netflix: July 2021
July 1
Audible – Netflix Documentary
Dynasty Warriors – Netflix Film
Generation 56k – Netflix Series
Mobile Suit Gundam Hathaway – Netflix Anime Film
Young Royals – Netflix Series
Air Force One
Austin Powers in Goldmember
Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery
Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me
The Best of Enemies
Boogie Nights
Born to Play
Bureau of Magical Things: Season 1
Charlie’s Angels
Congo
Dennis the Menace
The Game
Hampstead
The Karate Kid
The Karate Kid Part II
The Karate Kid Part III
Kung Fu Panda
Kung Fu Panda 2
Life as We Know It
Love Actually
Mary Magdalene
Memoirs of a Geisha
Midnight Run
Mortal Kombat (1995)
No Strings Attached
Not Another Teen Movie
Ophelia
Sailor Moon Crystal: Seasons 1-3
She’s Out of My League
Spanglish
Star Trek
The Strangers
Stuart Little
Supermarket Sweep: Season 1
Sword of Trust
Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby
Terminator 2: Judgment Day
Underworld
Underworld: Awakening
Underworld: Rise of the Lycans
What Dreams May Come
Why Do Fools Fall in Love
Zathura: A Space Adventure
July 2
The 8th Night – Netflix Film
Big Timber – Netflix Series
Fear Street Part 1: 1994 – Netflix Film
Haseen Dillruba – Netflix Film
Mortel: Season 2 – Netflix Series
Snowpiercer
July 3
Grey’s Anatomy: Season 17
July 4
We The People – Netflix Family
July 5
You Are My Spring – Netflix Series
July 6
I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson: Season 2 – Netflix Comedy Special
July 7
Brick Mansions
Cat People – Netflix Documentary
Dogs: Season 2 – Netflix Documentary
The Mire: ‘97 – Netflix Series
The War Next-door – Netflix Series
Major Grom: Plague Doctor – Netflix Film
This Little Love of Mine
July 8
Elize Matsunaga: Once Upon a Crime – Netflix Documentary
Home Again
Midnight Sun
Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness – Netflix Anime
July 9
Atypical: Season 4 – Netflix Series
Biohackers: Season 2 – Netflix Series
The Cook of Castamar – Netflix Series
Fear Street Part 2: 1978 – Netflix Film
How I Became a Superhero – Netflix Film
Last Summer – Netflix Film
Lee Su-geun: The Sense Coach – Netflix Comedy Special
Virgin River: Season 3 – Netflix Series
July 10
American Ultra
July 13
Ridley Jones – Netflix Family
July 14
A Classic Horror Story – Netflix Film
The Guide to the Perfect Family – Netflix Film
Gunpowder Milkshake – Netflix Film
Heist – Netflix Documentary
My Unorthodox Life – Netflix Series
Private Network: Who Killed Manuel Buendía? – Netflix Documentary
July 15
A Perfect Fit – Netflix Film
BEASTARS: Season 2 – Netflix Anime
Emicida: AmarElo – Live in São Paulo – Netflix Documentary
My Amanda – Netflix Film
Never Have I Ever: Season 2 – Netflix Series
July 16
The Beguiled
Deep – Netflix Film
Explained: Season 3 – Netflix Documentary (New Episodes Weekly)
Fear Street Part 3: 1666 – Netflix Film
Johnny Test – Netflix Family
Twilight
The Twilight Saga: New Moon
The Twilight Saga: Eclipse
The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn: Part 1
The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn: Part 2
July 17
Cosmic Sin
July 20
milkwater
July 21
Chernobyl 1986 – Netflix Film
The Movies That Made Us: Season 2 – Netflix Documentary
One on One with Kirk Cameron: Season 1
Sexy Beasts – Netflix Series
Too Hot to Handle: Brazil – Netflix Series
Trollhunters: Rise Of the Titans – Netflix Family
July 22
Still Working 9 to 5
Words Bubble Up Like Soda Pop – Netflix Anime
July 23
A Second Chance: Rivals! – Netflix Family
Bankrolled – Netflix Film
Blood Red Sky – Netflix Film
Kingdom: Ashin of the North – Netflix Film
The Last Letter From Your Lover – Netflix Film
Masters of the Universe: Revelation – Netflix Series
Sky Rojo: Season 2 – Netflix Series
July 24
Charmed: Season 3
Django Unchained
July 26
The Walking Dead: Season 10
Wynonna Earp: Season 4
July 27
All American: Season 3
Mighty Express: Season 4 – Netflix Family
The Operative
July 28
Bartkowiak – Netflix Film
Fantastic Fungi
The Flash: Season 7
The Snitch Cartel: Origins – Netflix Series
Tattoo Redo – Netflix Series
Too Hot to Handle: Brazil – Netflix Series (New Episodes)
July 29
Resort to Love – Netflix Film
Transformers: War for Cybertron Kingdom – Netflix Anime
July 30
Centaurworld – Netflix Family
Glow Up: Season 3 – Netflix Series
The Last Mercenary – Netflix Film
Myth & Mogul: John DeLorean – Netflix Documentary
Outer Banks: Season 2 – Netflix Series
July 31
The Vault
What to Watch on Apple TV+: July 2021
July 16
Schmigadoon!
July 23
Ted Lasso (season 2)
July 30
Watch the Sound with Mark Ronson
What to Watch on Hulu: July 2021
July 1
Stray
The Mighty Ones: Complete Season 2 (Hulu Original)
RuPaul’s Drag Race: Complete Season 7 (MTV)
127 Hours
28 Days Later
28 Weeks Later
68 Kill
78/52: Hitchcock’s Shower Scene
A Ciambra
The Adventures of Hercules
Almost Human
Alpha & Omega: Legend of The Saw Toothed
American Gun
An Acceptable Loss
Australia
Bad Teacher
Band Aid
Beats, Rhymes & Life: The Travels Of A Tribe Called Quest
Beetlejuice
The Best Man
Better Living Through Chemistry
Big Fish
Bitter Harvest
Blue Sky
Bohemian Rhapsody
Breakdown
Bruno
Caddyshack
Caddyshack II
Candyman 3: Day of the Dead
Carnage Park
Caveman
Chaplin
Chuck
The Chumscrubber
Citizen Jane: Battle for the City
Cliffhanger
The Condemned
Confession Of A Shopaholic
The Conversation
Coyote Ugly
The Cured
Dangerous Minds
Dealin’ With Idiots
Dealt
Dear White People
Donnybrook
Dumb & Dumber
Dumb And Dumberer: When Harry Met Lloyd
Elaine Stritch: Shoot Me
Eliminators
Enemy at the Gates
The Face of Love
Factotum
Fargo
The Feels
Fired Up!
Foxfire
Frank Serpico
Frankenstein and the Monster from Hell
Free To Run
From Paris with Love
Galaxy Quest
The Gift
Gimme the Loot
The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo
Gorp
Graduation
Grandma
Hellions
Hideaway
House of the Dead
House of the Dead 2
The House That Jack Built
Housesitter
I Daniel Blake
I Do… Until I Don’t
I Remember You
Ice Age
In The Cut
Indignation
Intermission
Intolerable Cruelty
Johnny English
Knowing
The Ladies Man
Last Days Here
Let’s be Evil
Manic
The Mask
Maximum Risk
Mercury Rising
Morning Glory
Mystic Pizza
The Natural
Ode to Joy
Open Range
Open Water
Open Water 2: Adrift
Passage to Mars
Personal Shopper
The Polar Express
Rabid Dogs
Rebel in the Rye
Reno 911!: Miami: The Movie
Revolutionary Road
Robocop
Robocop 2
Robocop 3
Rookie of the Year
Seabiscuit
Shelley
Sightseers
Sleeping With The Enemy
Sleepwalkers
Soldier Boyz
Something’s Gotta Give
Somewhere
Sorority Row
Space Jam
Stand By Me
Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home
Star Trek: First Contact
Stephen King’s Graveyard Shift
The Stepfather
Stonewall
Stray
Sunshine
Super Troopers
Sweet Virginia
Taffin
Take Every Wave
Take Shelter
Taken
The Terminator
They Came Together
Thunderheart
Timeline
Tooth Fairy
Twisted
Underworld
Underworld Awakening
Underworld Evolution
Underworld: Rise Of The Lycans
Universal Soldier
The Unknown Gil
Walking Tall
Whip It
White Nights
William Shakespeare’s Romeo + Juliet
Wolves
July 2
Summer of Soul (Hulu Original)
Bill & Ted Face the Music
July 3
Flower of Evil: Complete Season 1 (Subbed) (Viki)
I’ll Go To You When The Weather Is Fine: Complete Season 1 (Subbed) (Viki) More Than Friends: Complete Season 1 (Subbed) (Viki)
Dreamcatcher
July 4
Leave No Trace
July 8
My Wife and Kids: Complete Series (ABC)
Murdoch Mysteries: Complete Season 13 (Acorn)
Papillon
July 9
This Way Up: Complete Season 2 (Hulu Original)
Grown-ish: Season 4 Premiere (Freeform)
Barb & Star Go to Vista Del Mar
In a World…
Moffie
July 10
47 Meters Down
July 12
Love Island UK: Season 7 Premiere (iTV)
July 14
Cleopatra in Space: Complete Season 1 (Peacock)
Cleopatra en el Espacio: Complete Season 1 (Peacock)
My All-American
July 15
American Horror Stories: Two-Episode Series Premiere (FX)
20,000 Days on Earth
A Field In England
The Act of Killing
Amira & Sam
Borgman
Bullhead
Cheap Thrills
The Complex: Lockdown
The Congress
The Connection
Enforcement
Exit Plan
The Final Member
The FP
I Declare War
The Keeping Room
Men & Chicken
Mood Indigo
Pieta
R100
Raiders! The Story of the Greatest Fan Film Ever Made
Wrong
July 16
McCartney 3,2,1 (Hulu Original)
July 17
Horimiya: Complete Season 1 (Dubbed) (Funimation)
July 22
Olympic Dreams featuring Jonas Brothers: Special (NBC)
July 26
The Artist
July 29
The Resort
For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!