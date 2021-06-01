Entertainment

July Streaming Guide: What to Watch on Disney+, HBO Max, Netflix, Hulu, and More

It’s a tale as old as time: What to watch? Okay, maybe it’s just a question we find ourselves asking in recent years since the explosion of streaming services. In July 2021, there’s no shortage of stellar shows, movies, and series.

 

 

Black Widow has an adventure without the Avengers, LeBron James gets animated, Ted Lasso gets his kicks, and much more as the streaming services bring the fireworks for July.

What To Watch on Disney+: July 2021

Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson) finally gets her due in Black Widow (Disney +, July 9). Taking place in between the events of Avengers: Civil War and Avengers: Infinity War, this pulse-pounding prequel finds our angst-ridden action heroine reconnecting with her “family” of assassins (David Harbour, Rachel Weisz, and Florence Pugh) as they stave off super-spies trained by their old boss Dreykov (Ray Winstone). An action-packed experience that passes the baton to Pugh, Black Widow also honors honors the emotional aftermath of Natasha’s death in Avengers: Endgame. (Be sure to hang in there for the pivotal post-credits scene!)

What To Watch on HBO Max: July 2021

LeBron James once again follows in Michael Jordan’s high-flying footsteps in Space Jam: A New Legacy (HBO Max, July 16). The stand-alone story follows LeBron and his on-screen son Dom (Cedric Joe)—who dreams of being a video game developer rather than a basketball player—as they get trapped in Serververse, a virtual reality space ruled by a rogue A.I. named Al G. Rhythm (Don Cheadle). To save his son and get home safely, LeBron must lead Bugs Bunny (voiced by Jeff Bergman), Lola Bunny (Zendaya), and the rest of the Tune Squad to victory over the Goon Squad, a super-team of monstrous digital avatars based on pro basketball stars (a winged Anthony Davis becomes The Brow). While comparisons to the beloved 1996 Space Jam starring Bill Murray are as inevitable as comparisons of Lebron and MJ, Space Jam: A New Legacy stands out by having our hero interact with a who’s who of characters from the Warner Bros. catalog: Expect appearances from King Kong, Wonder Woman, and It’s Pennywise the Clown as LeBron blazes trails through Oz, Westeros, and the Matrix. With a fun cameo from Michael B. Jordan (get it?), it’s a game worth getting into!

What To Watch on Netflix: July 2021

The Professional meets Charlie’s Angels in Gunpowder Milkshake (Netflix, July 14). This stylish shoot ‘em up follows Sam (Guardians of the Galaxy’s Karen Gillan), a professional killer who was raised by crime syndicate The Firm after her assassin mother Scarlet (Game of Thrones’ Lena Headey) left her behind when she was 12. But when Sam herself is targeted by the Firm after she refuses to kill a child (Chloe Coleman), she must reunite with her estranged mom to take on the bad guys (including kingpin Paul Giamatti)—and they round up a posse of hitwomen called the Librarians (Michelle Yeoh, Angela Bassett, and Carla Gugino) to help them out.

What To Watch on Apple TV+: July 2021

It’s Major League by way of the Premier League: Season two of Ted Lasso (Apple TV+, July 23) finds the affable American football coach (Jason Sudeikis) resorting to tough love tactics (beyond biscuit-bribery), in order to inspire his English soccer squad AFC Richmond. Enter “Led Lasso,” a meaner alter-ego who might inspire memories of The Office boss Michael Scott’s goofily badass persona “Prison Mike.” It’s easy to see why Sudeikis’s sweet-spirited performance swept the SAG, Critics Choice, and Golden Globe Awards—his character is a charming alternative to TV’s onslaught of anti-heroes. But must nice guys finish last? We can’t wait to find out.

What To Watch on Hulu: July 2021

The debut documentary from The Roots’ drummer Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson, Summer of Soul (Hulu, July 2) chronicles the 1969 Harlem Cultural Festival, an epic concert series that was unfortunately eclipsed by Woodstock being held that same summer. Stevie Wonder, Nina Simone, Gladys Knight and the Pips, and B.B. King were among the all-star line-up of performers during the six weeks of shows at Marcus Garvey Park. Although more than 300, 000 people attended the so-called “Black Woodstock,” the revolution was not televised: Much of exhilarating live footage will be seen here for the first time in more than 50 years. But this documentary is more than just a backstage pass, it’s also an insightful exploration of the cultural context of the tumultuous times the music was born out of. Summer of Soul restores the Harlem Cultural Festival’s rightful place in music history—and you can dance to it.

What To Watch on Disney+: July 2021

July 2

Breaking Bobby Bones (S1)
Disney Junior Mickey Mouse
Mixed-Up Adventures (S1)
Disney Raven’s Home (S4)
Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted (S3)
Ep. Lush And Wild Puerto Rico
The Sandlot
The Sandlot 2
High School Musical: The Musical: The Series: Episode 208
Star Wars: The Bad Batch: Episode 110
The Mysterious Benedict Society: Episode 102

July 7

Monsters at Work: Episode 101
Loki, Episode 5
Marvel Studios Legends

July 9

Disney Junior Minnie’s Bow-Toons: Party Palace Pals (S1)
Flicka
Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted (S3) Ep. The Great Smoky Mountains
Miraculous World: Shanghai, The Legend Of Ladydragon
Orca Vs. Great White (AKA: Killer Whale Vs. Shark)
Rogue Shark (AKA: Rogue Jaws)
Shark Beach With Chris Hemsworth
When Sharks Attack (S7)
World’s Biggest Bullshark
Black Widow
High School Musical: The Musical: The Series: Episode 209
The Mysterious Benedict Society: Episode 103
Star Wars: The Bad Batch: Episode 111

July 14

Loki: Finale
Monsters At Work: Episode 102

July 16

The Croc That Ate Jaws
Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted (S3) Ep. Incredible Iceland
Meet Spidey And His Amazing Friends (Shorts) (S1)
Shark Attack Files (S1)
Shark Attack: The Paige Winter Story
Shark Gangs
We Bought A Zoo
When Sharks Attack (S7)
World’s Deadliest Sharks
High School Musical: The Musical: The Series: Episode 210
The Mysterious Benedict Society: Episode 104
Star Wars: The Bad Batch: Episode 112

July 21

Turner & Hooch: Episode 101
Behind The Attraction
Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making of Loki
Monsters At Work: Episode 103

July 23

Disney Junior Mickey Mouse Funhouse (S1) Ep. Mickey The Brave!
Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted (S3) Ep. Holy Mole Mexico
Ice Age: The Meltdown
Shark Attack Files (S1)
Walking With Dinosaurs (2013)
Playing With Sharks
Stuntman
High School Musical: The Musical: The Series: Episode 211
The Mysterious Benedict Society: Episode 105
Star Wars: The Bad Batch: Episode 113

July 28

Turning The Tables With Robin Roberts
Chip ‘N’ Dale: Park Life: Episode 101
The Wonderful World Of Mickey Mouse: Batch 2 Premiere
Monsters At Work: Episode 104
Turner & Hooch: Episode 102

July 30

Disney Junior T.O.T.S. (S2)
Disney Sydney To The Max (S3)
Garfield
Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted (S3) Ep. Michigan’s Yooper Cuisine
Built For Mars: The Perseverance Rover
Jungle Cruise
High School Musical: The Musical: The Series: Episode 212 “Second Chances”
The Mysterious Benedict Society: Episode 106
Star Wars: The Bad Batch: Episode 114 “War Mantle”

What to Watch on HBO Max: July 2021

July 1

 ¡Come! (aka Eat!), 2020
 8 Mile, 2002 (HBO)
All Dogs Go to Heaven 2, 1996 (HBO)
All Dogs Go to Heaven, 1989 (HBO)
Behind Enemy Lines, 1997 (HBO)
Beneath the Planet of the Apes, 1970 (HBO)
Bio-Dome, 1996 (HBO)
Black Panthers, 1968
Blackhat, 2015 (HBO)
Brubaker, 1980 (HBO)
Cantinflas (HBO)
Conquest of the Planet of the Apes, 1972 (Extended Version) (HBO)
Cousins, 1989 (HBO)
Dark Water, 2005 (HBO)
Darkness Falls, 2003 (HBO)
Demolition Man, 1993
 Dirty Work, 1998 (HBO)
Disturbia, 2007 (HBO)
Doctor Who Holiday 2020 Special: Revolution of the Daleks, 2020
Duplex, 2003 (HBO)
Escape from the Planet of the Apes, 1971 (HBO)
Eve’s Bayou, 1997
Firestarter, 1984 (HBO)
First, 2012
For Colored Girls, 2010 (HBO)
For Greater Glory: The True Story of Cristiada, 2012 (HBO)
Full Bloom, Max Original Season 2 Finale
Ghost in the Machine, 1993 (HBO)
The Good Lie, 2014 (HBO)
Gun Crazy, 1950
House on Haunted Hill, 1999
 Identity Thief, 2013 (Extended Version) (HBO)
 Ira & Abby, 2007 (HBO)
Joe Versus the Volcano, 1990
Judas and the Black Messiah, 2021 (HBO)
 Laws Of Attraction, 2004 (HBO)
Lucky, 2017 (HBO)
Maid in Manhattan, 2002
Married to the Mob, 1988 (HBO)
Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil, 1997
Mississippi Burning, 1988 (HBO)
Monster-In-Law, 2005
Mousehunt, 1997 (HBO)
My Brother Luca (HBO)
No Sudden Move 
Pleasantville, 1998
The Prince of Tides, 1991
Project X, 1987 (HBO)
The Punisher, 2017 (HBO)
Punisher: War Zone, 2008 (HBO)
Rambo, 2008 (Director’s Cut) (HBO)
Reds, 1981 (HBO)
Reservoir Dogs, 1992 (HBO)
 The Return of the Living Dead, 1985 (HBO)
Return of the Living Dead III, 1993 (Extended Version) (HBO)
Rounders, 1998 (HBO)
Saturday Night Fever, 1977 (Director’s Cut) (HBO)
Scream, 1996
 Scream 2, 1997
 Scream 3, 2000
Semi-Tough, 1977 (HBO)
The Sessions, 2012 (HBO)
Set Up, 2012 (HBO)
Snake Eyes, 1998 (HBO)
Staying Alive, 1983 (HBO)
Stuart Little, 1999
 The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, 2003
 Tom and Jerry in New York, Max Original Series Premiere
Trick ‘R Treat, 2009 (HBO)
 Tyler Perry’s Daddy’s Little Girls, 2007 (HBO)
Tyler Perry’s Diary of a Mad Black Woman, 2005 (HBO)
Tyler Perry’s I Can Do Bad All by Myself, 2009 (HBO)
Tyler Perry’s Madea Goes To Jail, 2009 (HBO)
 Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Big Happy Family, 2011 (HBO)
Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Family Reunion, 2006 (HBO)
 Tyler Perry’s Why Did I Get Married Too, 2010 (HBO)
The Watcher, 2016 (HBO)
The Water Horse: Legend of the Deep, 2007 (HBO)
Westworld (Movie), 1973
White Chicks (Unrated & Uncut Version), 2004
 The White Stadium, 1928
Won’t Back Down, 2012 (HBO)
Zero Days, 2016 (HBO)

July 2 

Lo Que Siento por Ti (aka What I Feel for You) (HBO)

July 3

 Let Him Go, 2020 (HBO)
Nancy Drew, Season 2

July 7 

Dr. STONE, Seasons 1 and 2 (Subtitled) (Crunchyroll Collection)
Shiva Baby, 2021 (HBO)

July 8 

The Dog House: UK, Max Original Season 2 Premiere
Gossip Girl, Max Original Series Premiere
Human Capital, 2020 (HBO)
 The Hunt, 2020 (HBO)
Looney Tunes Cartoons, Max Original Season 2 Premiere

July 9 

Frankie Quinones: Superhomies (HBO)

July 11 

The White Lotus, Limited Series Premiere (HBO)

July 12 

Catch and Kill: The Podcast Tapes, Documentary Series Premiere (HBO)

July 15 

Tom & Jerry, 2021 (HBO)

July 16 

Betty, Season 2 Finale (HBO)
Space Jam: A New Legacy, Warner Bros. Film Premiere, 2021
Un Disfraz Para Nicolas (aka A Costume for Nicolas) (HBO)

July 17 

The Empty Man, 2020 (HBO)

July 18 

100 Foot Wave, Documentary Series Premiere (HBO)

July 22 

Through Our Eyes, Max Original Documentary Series Premiere

July 23

 Corazon De Mezquite (aka Mezquite’s Heart) (HBO)

July 24 

Freaky, 2020 (HBO)

July 26 

Catch and Kill: The Podcast Tapes, Documentary Series Finale (HBO)

July 27 

Batwoman, Season 2
 Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel (HBO)

What To Watch on Netflix: July 2021

July 1

Audible – Netflix Documentary
 Dynasty Warriors – Netflix Film
Generation 56k – Netflix Series
 Mobile Suit Gundam Hathaway – Netflix Anime Film
Young Royals – Netflix Series
Air Force One 
Austin Powers in Goldmember 
Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery 
Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me 
The Best of Enemies 
Boogie Nights 
Born to Play 
Bureau of Magical Things: Season 1
 Charlie’s Angels 
Congo 
Dennis the Menace 
The Game
 Hampstead 
The Karate Kid 
The Karate Kid Part II 
The Karate Kid Part III 
Kung Fu Panda 
Kung Fu Panda 2 
Life as We Know It 
Love Actually 
Mary Magdalene 
Memoirs of a Geisha 
Midnight Run 
Mortal Kombat (1995)
No Strings Attached 
Not Another Teen Movie 
Ophelia
 Sailor Moon Crystal: Seasons 1-3
She’s Out of My League 
Spanglish
 Star Trek
 The Strangers
 Stuart Little 
Supermarket Sweep: Season 1
Sword of Trust 
Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby 
Terminator 2: Judgment Day
 Underworld 
Underworld: Awakening 
Underworld: Rise of the Lycans 
What Dreams May Come 
Why Do Fools Fall in Love 
Zathura: A Space Adventure

July 2

The 8th Night – Netflix Film
Big Timber – Netflix Series
Fear Street Part 1: 1994 – Netflix Film
Haseen Dillruba – Netflix Film
Mortel: Season 2 – Netflix Series
Snowpiercer

July 3

Grey’s Anatomy: Season 17

July 4

We The People – Netflix Family

July 5

You Are My Spring – Netflix Series

July 6

I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson: Season 2 – Netflix Comedy Special

July 7

Brick Mansions 
Cat People – Netflix Documentary
Dogs: Season 2 – Netflix Documentary
The Mire: ‘97 – Netflix Series
The War Next-door – Netflix Series
Major Grom: Plague Doctor – Netflix Film
This Little Love of Mine

July 8

Elize Matsunaga: Once Upon a Crime – Netflix Documentary
 Home Again
 Midnight Sun
 Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness – Netflix Anime

July 9

Atypical: Season 4 – Netflix Series
Biohackers: Season 2 – Netflix Series
The Cook of Castamar – Netflix Series
Fear Street Part 2: 1978 – Netflix Film
 How I Became a Superhero – Netflix Film
 Last Summer – Netflix Film
Lee Su-geun: The Sense Coach – Netflix Comedy Special
 Virgin River: Season 3 – Netflix Series

July 10

American Ultra

July 13

Ridley Jones – Netflix Family

July 14

A Classic Horror Story – Netflix Film
 The Guide to the Perfect Family – Netflix Film
Gunpowder Milkshake – Netflix Film
Heist – Netflix Documentary
My Unorthodox Life – Netflix Series
Private Network: Who Killed Manuel Buendía? – Netflix Documentary

July 15

A Perfect Fit – Netflix Film
BEASTARS: Season 2 – Netflix Anime
Emicida: AmarElo – Live in São Paulo – Netflix Documentary
My Amanda – Netflix Film
 Never Have I Ever: Season 2 – Netflix Series

July 16

The Beguiled 
Deep – Netflix Film
Explained: Season 3 – Netflix Documentary (New Episodes Weekly)
Fear Street Part 3: 1666 – Netflix Film
Johnny Test – Netflix Family
 Twilight 
The Twilight Saga: New Moon 
The Twilight Saga: Eclipse 
The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn: Part 1 
The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn: Part 2

July 17

Cosmic Sin

July 20

milkwater

July 21

Chernobyl 1986 – Netflix Film
The Movies That Made Us: Season 2 – Netflix Documentary
One on One with Kirk Cameron: Season 1
 Sexy Beasts – Netflix Series
Too Hot to Handle: Brazil – Netflix Series
Trollhunters: Rise Of the Titans – Netflix Family

July 22

Still Working 9 to 5 
Words Bubble Up Like Soda Pop – Netflix Anime

July 23

A Second Chance: Rivals! – Netflix Family
Bankrolled – Netflix Film
 Blood Red Sky – Netflix Film
Kingdom: Ashin of the North – Netflix Film
 The Last Letter From Your Lover – Netflix Film
Masters of the Universe: Revelation – Netflix Series
 Sky Rojo: Season 2 – Netflix Series

July 24

Charmed: Season 3
Django Unchained

July 26

The Walking Dead: Season 10
Wynonna Earp: Season 4

July 27

All American: Season 3
 Mighty Express: Season 4 – Netflix Family
The Operative

July 28

Bartkowiak – Netflix Film
Fantastic Fungi 
The Flash: Season 7
The Snitch Cartel: Origins – Netflix Series
Tattoo Redo – Netflix Series
Too Hot to Handle: Brazil – Netflix Series (New Episodes)

July 29

Resort to Love – Netflix Film
 Transformers: War for Cybertron Kingdom – Netflix Anime

July 30

Centaurworld – Netflix Family
 Glow Up: Season 3 – Netflix Series
The Last Mercenary – Netflix Film
Myth & Mogul: John DeLorean – Netflix Documentary
Outer Banks: Season 2 – Netflix Series

July 31

The Vault

What to Watch on Apple TV+: July 2021

July 16

Schmigadoon!

July 23

Ted Lasso (season 2)

July 30

Watch the Sound with Mark Ronson

 

What to Watch on Hulu: July 2021

July 1

Stray
The Mighty Ones: Complete Season 2 (Hulu Original) 
RuPaul’s Drag Race: Complete Season 7 (MTV) 
127 Hours 
28 Days Later 
28 Weeks Later 
68 Kill 
78/52: Hitchcock’s Shower Scene
 A Ciambra
The Adventures of Hercules 
Almost Human 
Alpha & Omega: Legend of The Saw Toothed 
American Gun 
An Acceptable Loss 
Australia 
Bad Teacher
Band Aid
 Beats, Rhymes & Life: The Travels Of A Tribe Called Quest 
Beetlejuice 
The Best Man
 Better Living Through Chemistry
 Big Fish
 Bitter Harvest
 Blue Sky 
Bohemian Rhapsody 
Breakdown
 Bruno
 Caddyshack 
Caddyshack II 
Candyman 3: Day of the Dead
 Carnage Park 
Caveman
 Chaplin 
Chuck
 The Chumscrubber 
Citizen Jane: Battle for the City 
Cliffhanger 
The Condemned 
Confession Of A Shopaholic
 The Conversation 
Coyote Ugly 
The Cured
 Dangerous Minds
 Dealin’ With Idiots 
Dealt 
Dear White People 
Donnybrook 
Dumb & Dumber 
Dumb And Dumberer: When Harry Met Lloyd
 Elaine Stritch: Shoot Me 
Eliminators 
Enemy at the Gates 
The Face of Love 
Factotum 
Fargo 
The Feels 
Fired Up! 
Foxfire 
Frank Serpico 
Frankenstein and the Monster from Hell 
Free To Run 
From Paris with Love
 Galaxy Quest 
The Gift 
Gimme the Loot 
The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo 
Gorp 
Graduation 
Grandma
 Hellions
 Hideaway
 House of the Dead
 House of the Dead 2 
The House That Jack Built
Housesitter
I Daniel Blake
I Do… Until I Don’t 
I Remember You
 Ice Age
 In The Cut 
Indignation
 Intermission 
Intolerable Cruelty
 Johnny English 
Knowing 
The Ladies Man 
Last Days Here
 Let’s be Evil 
Manic
 The Mask 
Maximum Risk 
Mercury Rising 
Morning Glory 
Mystic Pizza 
The Natural 
Ode to Joy
 Open Range 
Open Water 
Open Water 2: Adrift 
Passage to Mars 
Personal Shopper 
The Polar Express 
Rabid Dogs 
Rebel in the Rye 
Reno 911!: Miami: The Movie 
Revolutionary Road
 Robocop 
Robocop 2
 Robocop 3
Rookie of the Year
 Seabiscuit
 Shelley
 Sightseers 
Sleeping With The Enemy 
Sleepwalkers 
Soldier Boyz 
Something’s Gotta Give 
Somewhere 
Sorority Row 
Space Jam
 Stand By Me
 Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home 
Star Trek: First Contact 
Stephen King’s Graveyard Shift 
The Stepfather 
Stonewall 
Stray 
Sunshine 
Super Troopers 
Sweet Virginia 
Taffin
 Take Every Wave 
Take Shelter 
Taken 
The Terminator 
They Came Together 
Thunderheart 
Timeline
 Tooth Fairy 
Twisted 
Underworld
 Underworld Awakening
 Underworld Evolution 
Underworld: Rise Of The Lycans
 Universal Soldier
 The Unknown Gil 
Walking Tall 
Whip It 
White Nights
 William Shakespeare’s Romeo + Juliet 
Wolves

July 2

Summer of Soul (Hulu Original)
Bill & Ted Face the Music

July 3

Flower of Evil: Complete Season 1 (Subbed) (Viki)
I’ll Go To You When The Weather Is Fine: Complete Season 1 (Subbed) (Viki) More Than Friends: Complete Season 1 (Subbed) (Viki)
Dreamcatcher

July 4

Leave No Trace

July 8

My Wife and Kids: Complete Series (ABC)
Murdoch Mysteries: Complete Season 13 (Acorn)
Papillon

July 9

This Way Up: Complete Season 2 (Hulu Original)
Grown-ish: Season 4 Premiere (Freeform)
Barb & Star Go to Vista Del Mar
 In a World… 
Moffie

July 10

47 Meters Down

July 12

Love Island UK: Season 7 Premiere (iTV)

July 14

Cleopatra in Space: Complete Season 1 (Peacock)
Cleopatra en el Espacio: Complete Season 1 (Peacock)
My All-American

July 15

American Horror Stories: Two-Episode Series Premiere (FX) 
20,000 Days on Earth 
A Field In England
 The Act of Killing 
Amira & Sam 
Borgman
 Bullhead 
Cheap Thrills 
The Complex: Lockdown 
The Congress 
The Connection 
Enforcement
 Exit Plan 
The Final Member 
The FP
 I Declare War 
The Keeping Room 
Men & Chicken
 Mood Indigo 
Pieta 
R100 
Raiders! The Story of the Greatest Fan Film Ever Made 
Wrong

July 16

McCartney 3,2,1 (Hulu Original)

July 17

Horimiya: Complete Season 1 (Dubbed) (Funimation)

July 22

Olympic Dreams featuring Jonas Brothers: Special (NBC)

July 26

The Artist

July 29

The Resort

 

 

