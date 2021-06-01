July Streaming Guide: What to Watch on Disney+, HBO Max, Netflix, Hulu, and More

It’s a tale as old as time: What to watch? Okay, maybe it’s just a question we find ourselves asking in recent years since the explosion of streaming services. In July 2021, there’s no shortage of stellar shows, movies, and series.

Black Widow has an adventure without the Avengers, LeBron James gets animated, Ted Lasso gets his kicks, and much more as the streaming services bring the fireworks for July.

What To Watch on Disney+: July 2021

Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson) finally gets her due in Black Widow (Disney +, July 9). Taking place in between the events of Avengers: Civil War and Avengers: Infinity War, this pulse-pounding prequel finds our angst-ridden action heroine reconnecting with her “family” of assassins (David Harbour, Rachel Weisz, and Florence Pugh) as they stave off super-spies trained by their old boss Dreykov (Ray Winstone). An action-packed experience that passes the baton to Pugh, Black Widow also honors honors the emotional aftermath of Natasha’s death in Avengers: Endgame. (Be sure to hang in there for the pivotal post-credits scene!)

What To Watch on HBO Max: July 2021

LeBron James once again follows in Michael Jordan’s high-flying footsteps in Space Jam: A New Legacy (HBO Max, July 16). The stand-alone story follows LeBron and his on-screen son Dom (Cedric Joe)—who dreams of being a video game developer rather than a basketball player—as they get trapped in Serververse, a virtual reality space ruled by a rogue A.I. named Al G. Rhythm (Don Cheadle). To save his son and get home safely, LeBron must lead Bugs Bunny (voiced by Jeff Bergman), Lola Bunny (Zendaya), and the rest of the Tune Squad to victory over the Goon Squad, a super-team of monstrous digital avatars based on pro basketball stars (a winged Anthony Davis becomes The Brow). While comparisons to the beloved 1996 Space Jam starring Bill Murray are as inevitable as comparisons of Lebron and MJ, Space Jam: A New Legacy stands out by having our hero interact with a who’s who of characters from the Warner Bros. catalog: Expect appearances from King Kong, Wonder Woman, and It’s Pennywise the Clown as LeBron blazes trails through Oz, Westeros, and the Matrix. With a fun cameo from Michael B. Jordan (get it?), it’s a game worth getting into!

What To Watch on Netflix: July 2021

The Professional meets Charlie’s Angels in Gunpowder Milkshake (Netflix, July 14). This stylish shoot ‘em up follows Sam (Guardians of the Galaxy’s Karen Gillan), a professional killer who was raised by crime syndicate The Firm after her assassin mother Scarlet (Game of Thrones’ Lena Headey) left her behind when she was 12. But when Sam herself is targeted by the Firm after she refuses to kill a child (Chloe Coleman), she must reunite with her estranged mom to take on the bad guys (including kingpin Paul Giamatti)—and they round up a posse of hitwomen called the Librarians (Michelle Yeoh, Angela Bassett, and Carla Gugino) to help them out.

What To Watch on Apple TV+: July 2021

It’s Major League by way of the Premier League: Season two of Ted Lasso (Apple TV+, July 23) finds the affable American football coach (Jason Sudeikis) resorting to tough love tactics (beyond biscuit-bribery), in order to inspire his English soccer squad AFC Richmond. Enter “Led Lasso,” a meaner alter-ego who might inspire memories of The Office boss Michael Scott’s goofily badass persona “Prison Mike.” It’s easy to see why Sudeikis’s sweet-spirited performance swept the SAG, Critics Choice, and Golden Globe Awards—his character is a charming alternative to TV’s onslaught of anti-heroes. But must nice guys finish last? We can’t wait to find out.

What To Watch on Hulu: July 2021

The debut documentary from The Roots’ drummer Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson, Summer of Soul (Hulu, July 2) chronicles the 1969 Harlem Cultural Festival, an epic concert series that was unfortunately eclipsed by Woodstock being held that same summer. Stevie Wonder, Nina Simone, Gladys Knight and the Pips, and B.B. King were among the all-star line-up of performers during the six weeks of shows at Marcus Garvey Park. Although more than 300, 000 people attended the so-called “Black Woodstock,” the revolution was not televised: Much of exhilarating live footage will be seen here for the first time in more than 50 years. But this documentary is more than just a backstage pass, it’s also an insightful exploration of the cultural context of the tumultuous times the music was born out of. Summer of Soul restores the Harlem Cultural Festival’s rightful place in music history—and you can dance to it.

What To Watch on Disney+: July 2021

July 2

Breaking Bobby Bones (S1)

Disney Junior Mickey Mouse

Mixed-Up Adventures (S1)

Disney Raven’s Home (S4)

Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted (S3)

Ep. Lush And Wild Puerto Rico

The Sandlot

The Sandlot 2

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series: Episode 208

Star Wars: The Bad Batch: Episode 110

The Mysterious Benedict Society: Episode 102

July 7

Monsters at Work: Episode 101

Loki, Episode 5

Marvel Studios Legends

July 9

Disney Junior Minnie’s Bow-Toons: Party Palace Pals (S1)

Flicka

Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted (S3) Ep. The Great Smoky Mountains

Miraculous World: Shanghai, The Legend Of Ladydragon

Orca Vs. Great White (AKA: Killer Whale Vs. Shark)

Rogue Shark (AKA: Rogue Jaws)

Shark Beach With Chris Hemsworth

When Sharks Attack (S7)

World’s Biggest Bullshark

Black Widow

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series: Episode 209

The Mysterious Benedict Society: Episode 103

Star Wars: The Bad Batch: Episode 111

July 14

Loki: Finale

Monsters At Work: Episode 102

July 16

The Croc That Ate Jaws

Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted (S3) Ep. Incredible Iceland

Meet Spidey And His Amazing Friends (Shorts) (S1)

Shark Attack Files (S1)

Shark Attack: The Paige Winter Story

Shark Gangs

We Bought A Zoo

When Sharks Attack (S7)

World’s Deadliest Sharks

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series: Episode 210

The Mysterious Benedict Society: Episode 104

Star Wars: The Bad Batch: Episode 112

July 21

Turner & Hooch: Episode 101

Behind The Attraction

Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making of Loki

Monsters At Work: Episode 103

July 23

Disney Junior Mickey Mouse Funhouse (S1) Ep. Mickey The Brave!

Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted (S3) Ep. Holy Mole Mexico

Ice Age: The Meltdown

Shark Attack Files (S1)

Walking With Dinosaurs (2013)

Playing With Sharks

Stuntman

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series: Episode 211

The Mysterious Benedict Society: Episode 105

Star Wars: The Bad Batch: Episode 113

July 28

Turning The Tables With Robin Roberts

Chip ‘N’ Dale: Park Life: Episode 101

The Wonderful World Of Mickey Mouse: Batch 2 Premiere

Monsters At Work: Episode 104

Turner & Hooch: Episode 102

July 30

Disney Junior T.O.T.S. (S2)

Disney Sydney To The Max (S3)

Garfield

Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted (S3) Ep. Michigan’s Yooper Cuisine

Built For Mars: The Perseverance Rover

Jungle Cruise

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series: Episode 212 “Second Chances”

The Mysterious Benedict Society: Episode 106

Star Wars: The Bad Batch: Episode 114 “War Mantle”

What to Watch on HBO Max: July 2021

July 1

¡Come! (aka Eat!), 2020

8 Mile, 2002 (HBO)

All Dogs Go to Heaven 2, 1996 (HBO)

All Dogs Go to Heaven, 1989 (HBO)

Behind Enemy Lines, 1997 (HBO)

Beneath the Planet of the Apes, 1970 (HBO)

Bio-Dome, 1996 (HBO)

Black Panthers, 1968

Blackhat, 2015 (HBO)

Brubaker, 1980 (HBO)

Cantinflas (HBO)

Conquest of the Planet of the Apes, 1972 (Extended Version) (HBO)

Cousins, 1989 (HBO)

Dark Water, 2005 (HBO)

Darkness Falls, 2003 (HBO)

Demolition Man, 1993

Dirty Work, 1998 (HBO)

Disturbia, 2007 (HBO)

Doctor Who Holiday 2020 Special: Revolution of the Daleks, 2020

Duplex, 2003 (HBO)

Escape from the Planet of the Apes, 1971 (HBO)

Eve’s Bayou, 1997

Firestarter, 1984 (HBO)

First, 2012

For Colored Girls, 2010 (HBO)

For Greater Glory: The True Story of Cristiada, 2012 (HBO)

Full Bloom, Max Original Season 2 Finale

Ghost in the Machine, 1993 (HBO)

The Good Lie, 2014 (HBO)

Gun Crazy, 1950

House on Haunted Hill, 1999

Identity Thief, 2013 (Extended Version) (HBO)

Ira & Abby, 2007 (HBO)

Joe Versus the Volcano, 1990

Judas and the Black Messiah, 2021 (HBO)

Laws Of Attraction, 2004 (HBO)

Lucky, 2017 (HBO)

Maid in Manhattan, 2002

Married to the Mob, 1988 (HBO)

Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil, 1997

Mississippi Burning, 1988 (HBO)

Monster-In-Law, 2005

Mousehunt, 1997 (HBO)

My Brother Luca (HBO)

No Sudden Move

Pleasantville, 1998

The Prince of Tides, 1991

Project X, 1987 (HBO)

The Punisher, 2017 (HBO)

Punisher: War Zone, 2008 (HBO)

Rambo, 2008 (Director’s Cut) (HBO)

Reds, 1981 (HBO)

Reservoir Dogs, 1992 (HBO)

The Return of the Living Dead, 1985 (HBO)

Return of the Living Dead III, 1993 (Extended Version) (HBO)

Rounders, 1998 (HBO)

Saturday Night Fever, 1977 (Director’s Cut) (HBO)

Scream, 1996

Scream 2, 1997

Scream 3, 2000

Semi-Tough, 1977 (HBO)

The Sessions, 2012 (HBO)

Set Up, 2012 (HBO)

Snake Eyes, 1998 (HBO)

Staying Alive, 1983 (HBO)

Stuart Little, 1999

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, 2003

Tom and Jerry in New York, Max Original Series Premiere

Trick ‘R Treat, 2009 (HBO)

Tyler Perry’s Daddy’s Little Girls, 2007 (HBO)

Tyler Perry’s Diary of a Mad Black Woman, 2005 (HBO)

Tyler Perry’s I Can Do Bad All by Myself, 2009 (HBO)

Tyler Perry’s Madea Goes To Jail, 2009 (HBO)

Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Big Happy Family, 2011 (HBO)

Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Family Reunion, 2006 (HBO)

Tyler Perry’s Why Did I Get Married Too, 2010 (HBO)

The Watcher, 2016 (HBO)

The Water Horse: Legend of the Deep, 2007 (HBO)

Westworld (Movie), 1973

White Chicks (Unrated & Uncut Version), 2004

The White Stadium, 1928

Won’t Back Down, 2012 (HBO)

Zero Days, 2016 (HBO)

July 2

Lo Que Siento por Ti (aka What I Feel for You) (HBO)

July 3

Let Him Go, 2020 (HBO)

Nancy Drew, Season 2

July 7

Dr. STONE, Seasons 1 and 2 (Subtitled) (Crunchyroll Collection)

Shiva Baby, 2021 (HBO)

July 8

The Dog House: UK, Max Original Season 2 Premiere

Gossip Girl, Max Original Series Premiere

Human Capital, 2020 (HBO)

The Hunt, 2020 (HBO)

Looney Tunes Cartoons, Max Original Season 2 Premiere

July 9

Frankie Quinones: Superhomies (HBO)

July 11

The White Lotus, Limited Series Premiere (HBO)

July 12

Catch and Kill: The Podcast Tapes, Documentary Series Premiere (HBO)

July 15

Tom & Jerry, 2021 (HBO)

July 16

Betty, Season 2 Finale (HBO)

Space Jam: A New Legacy, Warner Bros. Film Premiere, 2021

Un Disfraz Para Nicolas (aka A Costume for Nicolas) (HBO)

July 17

The Empty Man, 2020 (HBO)

July 18

100 Foot Wave, Documentary Series Premiere (HBO)

July 22

Through Our Eyes, Max Original Documentary Series Premiere

July 23

Corazon De Mezquite (aka Mezquite’s Heart) (HBO)

July 24

Freaky, 2020 (HBO)

July 26

Catch and Kill: The Podcast Tapes, Documentary Series Finale (HBO)

July 27

Batwoman, Season 2

Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel (HBO)

What To Watch on Netflix: July 2021

July 1

Audible – Netflix Documentary

Dynasty Warriors – Netflix Film

Generation 56k – Netflix Series

Mobile Suit Gundam Hathaway – Netflix Anime Film

Young Royals – Netflix Series

Air Force One

Austin Powers in Goldmember

Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery

Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me

The Best of Enemies

Boogie Nights

Born to Play

Bureau of Magical Things: Season 1

Charlie’s Angels

Congo

Dennis the Menace

The Game

Hampstead

The Karate Kid

The Karate Kid Part II

The Karate Kid Part III

Kung Fu Panda

Kung Fu Panda 2

Life as We Know It

Love Actually

Mary Magdalene

Memoirs of a Geisha

Midnight Run

Mortal Kombat (1995)

No Strings Attached

Not Another Teen Movie

Ophelia

Sailor Moon Crystal: Seasons 1-3

She’s Out of My League

Spanglish

Star Trek

The Strangers

Stuart Little

Supermarket Sweep: Season 1

Sword of Trust

Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby

Terminator 2: Judgment Day

Underworld

Underworld: Awakening

Underworld: Rise of the Lycans

What Dreams May Come

Why Do Fools Fall in Love

Zathura: A Space Adventure

July 2

The 8th Night – Netflix Film

Big Timber – Netflix Series

Fear Street Part 1: 1994 – Netflix Film

Haseen Dillruba – Netflix Film

Mortel: Season 2 – Netflix Series

Snowpiercer

July 3

Grey’s Anatomy: Season 17

July 4

We The People – Netflix Family

July 5

You Are My Spring – Netflix Series

July 6

I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson: Season 2 – Netflix Comedy Special

July 7

Brick Mansions

Cat People – Netflix Documentary

Dogs: Season 2 – Netflix Documentary

The Mire: ‘97 – Netflix Series

The War Next-door – Netflix Series

Major Grom: Plague Doctor – Netflix Film

This Little Love of Mine

July 8

Elize Matsunaga: Once Upon a Crime – Netflix Documentary

Home Again

Midnight Sun

Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness – Netflix Anime

July 9

Atypical: Season 4 – Netflix Series

Biohackers: Season 2 – Netflix Series

The Cook of Castamar – Netflix Series

Fear Street Part 2: 1978 – Netflix Film

How I Became a Superhero – Netflix Film

Last Summer – Netflix Film

Lee Su-geun: The Sense Coach – Netflix Comedy Special

Virgin River: Season 3 – Netflix Series

July 10

American Ultra

July 13

Ridley Jones – Netflix Family

July 14

A Classic Horror Story – Netflix Film

The Guide to the Perfect Family – Netflix Film

Gunpowder Milkshake – Netflix Film

Heist – Netflix Documentary

My Unorthodox Life – Netflix Series

Private Network: Who Killed Manuel Buendía? – Netflix Documentary

July 15

A Perfect Fit – Netflix Film

BEASTARS: Season 2 – Netflix Anime

Emicida: AmarElo – Live in São Paulo – Netflix Documentary

My Amanda – Netflix Film

Never Have I Ever: Season 2 – Netflix Series

July 16

The Beguiled

Deep – Netflix Film

Explained: Season 3 – Netflix Documentary (New Episodes Weekly)

Fear Street Part 3: 1666 – Netflix Film

Johnny Test – Netflix Family

Twilight

The Twilight Saga: New Moon

The Twilight Saga: Eclipse

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn: Part 1

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn: Part 2

July 17

Cosmic Sin

July 20

milkwater

July 21

Chernobyl 1986 – Netflix Film

The Movies That Made Us: Season 2 – Netflix Documentary

One on One with Kirk Cameron: Season 1

Sexy Beasts – Netflix Series

Too Hot to Handle: Brazil – Netflix Series

Trollhunters: Rise Of the Titans – Netflix Family

July 22

Still Working 9 to 5

Words Bubble Up Like Soda Pop – Netflix Anime

July 23

A Second Chance: Rivals! – Netflix Family

Bankrolled – Netflix Film

Blood Red Sky – Netflix Film

Kingdom: Ashin of the North – Netflix Film

The Last Letter From Your Lover – Netflix Film

Masters of the Universe: Revelation – Netflix Series

Sky Rojo: Season 2 – Netflix Series

July 24

Charmed: Season 3

Django Unchained

July 26

The Walking Dead: Season 10

Wynonna Earp: Season 4

July 27

All American: Season 3

Mighty Express: Season 4 – Netflix Family

The Operative

July 28

Bartkowiak – Netflix Film

Fantastic Fungi

The Flash: Season 7

The Snitch Cartel: Origins – Netflix Series

Tattoo Redo – Netflix Series

Too Hot to Handle: Brazil – Netflix Series (New Episodes)

July 29

Resort to Love – Netflix Film

Transformers: War for Cybertron Kingdom – Netflix Anime

July 30

Centaurworld – Netflix Family

Glow Up: Season 3 – Netflix Series

The Last Mercenary – Netflix Film

Myth & Mogul: John DeLorean – Netflix Documentary

Outer Banks: Season 2 – Netflix Series

July 31

The Vault

What to Watch on Apple TV+: July 2021

July 16

Schmigadoon!

July 23

Ted Lasso (season 2)

July 30

Watch the Sound with Mark Ronson

What to Watch on Hulu: July 2021

July 1

Stray

The Mighty Ones: Complete Season 2 (Hulu Original)

RuPaul’s Drag Race: Complete Season 7 (MTV)

127 Hours

28 Days Later

28 Weeks Later

68 Kill

78/52: Hitchcock’s Shower Scene

A Ciambra

The Adventures of Hercules

Almost Human

Alpha & Omega: Legend of The Saw Toothed

American Gun

An Acceptable Loss

Australia

Bad Teacher

Band Aid

Beats, Rhymes & Life: The Travels Of A Tribe Called Quest

Beetlejuice

The Best Man

Better Living Through Chemistry

Big Fish

Bitter Harvest

Blue Sky

Bohemian Rhapsody

Breakdown

Bruno

Caddyshack

Caddyshack II

Candyman 3: Day of the Dead

Carnage Park

Caveman

Chaplin

Chuck

The Chumscrubber

Citizen Jane: Battle for the City

Cliffhanger

The Condemned

Confession Of A Shopaholic

The Conversation

Coyote Ugly

The Cured

Dangerous Minds

Dealin’ With Idiots

Dealt

Dear White People

Donnybrook

Dumb & Dumber

Dumb And Dumberer: When Harry Met Lloyd

Elaine Stritch: Shoot Me

Eliminators

Enemy at the Gates

The Face of Love

Factotum

Fargo

The Feels

Fired Up!

Foxfire

Frank Serpico

Frankenstein and the Monster from Hell

Free To Run

From Paris with Love

Galaxy Quest

The Gift

Gimme the Loot

The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo

Gorp

Graduation

Grandma

Hellions

Hideaway

House of the Dead

House of the Dead 2

The House That Jack Built

Housesitter

I Daniel Blake

I Do… Until I Don’t

I Remember You

Ice Age

In The Cut

Indignation

Intermission

Intolerable Cruelty

Johnny English

Knowing

The Ladies Man

Last Days Here

Let’s be Evil

Manic

The Mask

Maximum Risk

Mercury Rising

Morning Glory

Mystic Pizza

The Natural

Ode to Joy

Open Range

Open Water

Open Water 2: Adrift

Passage to Mars

Personal Shopper

The Polar Express

Rabid Dogs

Rebel in the Rye

Reno 911!: Miami: The Movie

Revolutionary Road

Robocop

Robocop 2

Robocop 3

Rookie of the Year

Seabiscuit

Shelley

Sightseers

Sleeping With The Enemy

Sleepwalkers

Soldier Boyz

Something’s Gotta Give

Somewhere

Sorority Row

Space Jam

Stand By Me

Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home

Star Trek: First Contact

Stephen King’s Graveyard Shift

The Stepfather

Stonewall

Stray

Sunshine

Super Troopers

Sweet Virginia

Taffin

Take Every Wave

Take Shelter

Taken

The Terminator

They Came Together

Thunderheart

Timeline

Tooth Fairy

Twisted

Underworld

Underworld Awakening

Underworld Evolution

Underworld: Rise Of The Lycans

Universal Soldier

The Unknown Gil

Walking Tall

Whip It

White Nights

William Shakespeare’s Romeo + Juliet

Wolves

July 2

Summer of Soul (Hulu Original)

Bill & Ted Face the Music

July 3

Flower of Evil: Complete Season 1 (Subbed) (Viki)

I’ll Go To You When The Weather Is Fine: Complete Season 1 (Subbed) (Viki) More Than Friends: Complete Season 1 (Subbed) (Viki)

Dreamcatcher

July 4

Leave No Trace

July 8

My Wife and Kids: Complete Series (ABC)

Murdoch Mysteries: Complete Season 13 (Acorn)

Papillon

July 9

This Way Up: Complete Season 2 (Hulu Original)

Grown-ish: Season 4 Premiere (Freeform)

Barb & Star Go to Vista Del Mar

In a World…

Moffie

July 10

47 Meters Down

July 12

Love Island UK: Season 7 Premiere (iTV)

July 14

Cleopatra in Space: Complete Season 1 (Peacock)

Cleopatra en el Espacio: Complete Season 1 (Peacock)

My All-American

July 15

American Horror Stories: Two-Episode Series Premiere (FX)

20,000 Days on Earth

A Field In England

The Act of Killing

Amira & Sam

Borgman

Bullhead

Cheap Thrills

The Complex: Lockdown

The Congress

The Connection

Enforcement

Exit Plan

The Final Member

The FP

I Declare War

The Keeping Room

Men & Chicken

Mood Indigo

Pieta

R100

Raiders! The Story of the Greatest Fan Film Ever Made

Wrong

July 16

McCartney 3,2,1 (Hulu Original)

July 17

Horimiya: Complete Season 1 (Dubbed) (Funimation)

July 22

Olympic Dreams featuring Jonas Brothers: Special (NBC)

July 26

The Artist

July 29

The Resort

