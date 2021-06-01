It’s a tale as old as time: What to watch? Okay, maybe it’s just a question we find ourselves asking in recent years since the explosion of streaming services. In June 2021, there’s no shortage of stellar shows, movies, and series.

Kevin Hart makes us laugh and cry in Fatherhood, Tom Hiddleston goes high-key with Loki, Rose Byrne gets Physical, and more. What to watch isn’t the question. It’s how much time do you have?

What To Watch On Netflix: June 2021

In Fatherhood (Netflix, June 18), Kevin Hart plays Matt Logelin, who becomes a widower and a new father in one fell swoop when his wife dies after delivering their daughter. Facing the biggest challenge of his life while still grieving, the dedicated dad deals with diapers, dating, and a lot of unsolicited advice in a dramedy that tugs the heartstrings without pulling its punchlines. With an ensemble cast that includes Melody Hurd, Lil Rel Howery, Alfre Woodard, Paul Reiser, and DeWanda Wise, Fatherhood makes for ideal Father’s Day viewing.

What To Watch On Disney Plus: June 2021

Loki (Tom Hiddleston) steps out of Thor’s shadow in the six-episode spin-off series Loki (Disney Plus, June 9). Yes, the God of Mischief did die in Avengers: Infinity War, but that was another timeline: This is the Loki who stole the Tesseract and escaped in Avengers: Endgame. This series begins with Loki being taken into custody by the Time Variance Authority for his violations of the laws of time and space. However, the TVA has a magical mission in mind for our provocative protagonist—one that teams him up with TVA agent Mobius M. Mobius (Owen Wilson). Providing a deserved showcase to the scene-stealing villain (who may or not become a hero), Loki will have wide-ranging ramifications across the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

What To Watch On HBO Max: June 2021

Could it be…Satan? The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It (HBO Max, June 4) finds husband and wife paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren (Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga) fighting for the soul of a boy before delving into the case of a murderer using demonic possession as a defense. The is the third movie in The Conjuring franchise and the eighth installment in The Conjuring Universe, which also includes The Nun and Annabelle films. This thrilling threequel switches up its usual haunted house horrors while maintaining its reliably creepy vibe.

What To Watch On Amazon Prime: June 2021

The seventh and final season of the detective drama Bosch (Amazon Prime, June 28) finds detective Harry Bosch (Titus Welliver) dealing with the aftermath of an arson fire that left a 10-year-old girl dead. Bosch’s motto, “Everybody counts, or nobody counts.” has never been more relevant as he strives to bring the girl’s killer to justice despite facing resistance from powerful forces. (The plot is based on Michael Connelly’s 2014 Bosch novel The Burning Room, which was inspired by a true-life arson case.) The eight-episode season won’t be the last we see of Bosch; a spin-off series (with Welliver, Mimi Rogers, and Madison Lintz returning) is already in the works for Amazon’s free service, IMDb TV.

What To Watch On Hulu: June 2021

Pregnancy is frightening in A24’s horror comedy False Positive (Hulu, June 25). Lucy (Ilana Glazer, who also co-wrote) and Adrian (Justin Theroux) are a couple who think they’ve found the fertility doctor of their dreams in Dr. Hindle (Pierce Brosnan). But there’s a bump in the road in more ways than one: After Lucy gets pregnant, she begins to have suspicions about the charming doctor’s practice. Combining the unsettling atmosphere of Rosemary’s Baby with the witty irreverence of Broad City, False Positive promises both pregnancy scares and belly laughs.

What To Watch On Apple TV +: June 2021

On Physical (Apple TV+, June 18), Bridesmaids’ Rose Byrne plays Sheila Rubin, a 1980s’ housewife who’s tortured by her own inner voices as she supports her husband’s run for state assembly. But Sheila’s life changes thanks to the empowering adrenaline of aerobics, which ignites her ambition to start a fitness empire. This daringly dark and leotard-laden comedy could fill the hole left behind by Netflix’s gone-too-soon Glow.

June 1

Super Monsters: Once Upon a Rhyme

Abduction

American Outlaws

Bad Teacher

Black Holes: The Edge of All We Know

CoComelon: A Sunny Day for Play

Cradle 2 the Grave

Flipped

Fools Rush In

Happy Endings: Season 1

Happy Endings: Season 2

Happy Endings: Season 3

I Am Sam

Love Jones

Million Dollar Baby

Ninja Assassin

Seven Souls in the Skull Castle: Season Moon Jogen

Seven Souls in the Skull Castle: Season Moon Kagen

Stand by Me

Starsky & Hutch

Streets of Fire

Swordfish

The Adventures of Sonic the Hedgehog: Season 1

The Best Man

The Big Lebowski

The Wedding Guest

The Wind

What Women Want

June 2

2 Hearts

Alone: Season 7

Carnaval

Kim’s Convenience: Season 5

June 3

Alan Saldaña: Locked Up

Creator’s File: GOLD

Dancing Queens

Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Eternal The Movie: Part 1 / Part 2

Summertime: Season 2

June 4

Breaking Boundaries: The Science of Our Planet

Catherine Zeta-Jones Talks 30 Years of Gowns, Galas, and All That Jazz

Sweet Tooth

Trippin’ with the Kandasamys

Xtreme

June 5

Kitty Love: An Homage to Cats

June 7

Vampire Academy

June 9

Awake

Fresh, Fried & Crispy

L.A.’s Finest: LA’s Finest: Season 2

Tragic Jungle

June 10

A Haunted House 2

Camellia Sisters

Locombianos

June 11

Love (ft. Marriage and Divorce): Season 2

Skater Girl

Trese

Wish Dragon

June 13

The Devil Below

Picture a Scientist

June 14

Elite Short Stories

June 15

FTA

Let’s Eat

Life of Crime

Power Rangers Dino Fury: Season 1

Rhyme Time Town: Season 2

Sir! No Sir!

Unwind Your Mind

June 16

Lowriders

Penguin Town

Silver Skates

June 17

Black Summer: Season 2

The Gift: Season 3

Hospital Playlist: Season 2

Katla

Silver Linings Playbook

June 18

A Family

Elite: Season 4

Jagame Thandhiram

The Rational Life

The World’s Most Amazing Vacation Rentals

June 19

Nevertheless

June 22

This Is Pop

June 23

Good on Paper

The House of Flowers: The Movie

Murder by the Coast

June 24

Godzilla Singular Point

The Naked Director: Season 2

The Seventh Day

Sisters on Track

June 25

The A List: Season 2

The Ice Road

Sex/Life

June 26

Wonder Boy

June 28

Killing Them Softly

The Seven Deadly Sins: Dragon’s Judgement

June 29

StarBeam: Season 4

June 30

America: The Motion Picture

Lying and Stealing

Sophie: A Murder in West Cork

What to Watch on Disney Plus:

June 4

Raya and the Last Dragon

Disney Amphibia (S2)

Disney Junior Muppet Babies (S3)

Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted (S3), Ep. Texas Throwdown

Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs

Us Again

X-Men Origins: Wolverine

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series: Episode 204 “The Storm”

Big Shot: Episode 108 “Everything to Me”

Star Wars: The Bad Batch: Episode 106

Marvel Studios Legends

June 9

Loki: Episode 1

June 11

Disney Junior Puppy Dog Pals (S4)

The Happiest Millionaire

Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted (S3): Ep. Portugal’s Rugged Coast

The Incredible Dr. Pol (S18)

Zenimation: Season Two Premiere

Big Shot: Episode 109 “Beth MacBeth”

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series:Episode 205 “The Quinceañero”

Star Wars: The Bad Batch: Episode 107

June 16

Loki: Episode 2

June 18

Luca

Dino Ranch (S1)

Disney Just Roll With It (S2)

Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted (S3): Ep. The Maine Ingredient

Heartland Docs, DVM (S3)

Big Shot: Episode 110 “Marvyn’s Playbook”

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series: Episode 206 “Yes, And…”

Star Wars: The Bad Batch: Episode 108

June 23

Loki: Episode 3

June 25

Disney Bunk’d (S4)

PJ Masks (S4)

Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted (S3): Ep. Croatia’s Coastal Adventure

Running Wild With Bear Grylls (S6)

When Sharks Attack (S1-S6)

The Mysterious Benedict Society: Episode 101 “A Bunch Of Smart Orphans”

Wolfgang

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series: Episode 207 “The Field Trip”

Star Wars: The Bad Batch: Episode 109

June 30

Loki: Episode 4

What to Watch on HBO Max:

June 1

A Shot In The Dark, 1964 (HBO)

The American President, 1995

The Aviator, 2004 (HBO)

Bangkok Dangerous, 2008 (HBO)

Black Rain, 1989 (HBO)

Bless The Child, 2000 (HBO)

The Bonfire of the Vanities, 1990

Camelot, 1967

Cold Case

The Conjuring 2, 2016

Curse Of The Pink Panther, 1983 (HBO)

Dirty Pretty Things, 2003 (HBO)

Disaster Movie, 2008 (Extended Version) (HBO)

Doctor Sleep, 2019 (Director’s Cut) (HBO)

Dr. Strangelove, 1964

Drillbit Taylor, 2008 (HBO)

Eight Men Out, 1988 (HBO)

El Cantante, 2007

El Nombre Del Hijo (The Name Of The Son), 2019 (HBO)

El Remedio (The Prescription), 2019 (HBO)

Extract, 2009 (HBO)

Eyes Wide Shut, 1999

Fast Company, 1979 (HBO)

Feast Of Love, 2007 (HBO)

The Green Mile, 1999

The Grifters, 1990 (HBO)

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, 2001

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, 2002

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, 2004

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, 2005

Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix, 2007

Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince, 2009

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows—Part 1, 2010

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows—Part 2, 2011

The Hitchhiker’s Guide To The Galaxy, 2005 (HBO)

How To Be Single, 2016 (HBO)

Humboldt County, 2008 (HBO)

Iris, 2001 (HBO)

It Takes Two, 1995 (HBO)

Jerry Maguire, 1996

Just Married, 2003 (HBO)

Kajillionaire, 2020 (HBO)

Kung Fu Hustle, 2005

Leapfrog: Math Adventure to the Moon, 2010

Leapfrog: Numbers Ahoy, 2011

Leapfrog: The Letter Factory, 2003

The Manhattan Project, 1986 (HBO)

Matchstick Men, 2003 (HBO)

Mindhunters, 2005 (HBO)

Miss Congeniality, 2000

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation, 1989

National Lampoon’s Dorm Daze 2: College @ Sea, 2013 (Extended Version) (HBO)

National Lampoon’s Vacation, 1983

Orange County, 2002 (HBO)

Other People’s Money, 1991 (HBO)

Pale Rider, 1985

The Pink Panther, 1964 (HBO)

The Pink Panther, 2006 (HBO)

The Pink Panther 2, 2009 (HBO)

The Pink Panther Strikes Again, 1976 (HBO)

Presumed Innocent, 1990 (HBO)

Rat Race, 2001 (HBO)

Return Of The Pink Panther, 1975 (HBO)

Revenge Of The Pink Panther, 1978 (HBO)

Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves, 1991

Shazam!, 2019

Sherlock Holmes, 2009

Son Of The Pink Panther, 1993 (HBO)

Stoker, 2013 (HBO)

Take Me Home Tonight, 2011 (HBO)

This Is 40, 2012 (Extended Version) (HBO)

Three Days Of The Condor, 1975 (HBO)

Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride, 2005

Trail Of The Pink Panther, 1982 (HBO)

True Romance, 1993

Victor/Victoria, 1982

Wedding Crashers, 2005

The Wedding Singer, 1998

Without a Trace

June 2

To Your Eternity (Dubbed) (Crunchyroll Collection)

June 3

The Fungies!, Max Original Season 2A Premiere

Juan Luis Guerra 4.40: Entre Mar Y Palmeras (HBO)

June 4

Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It — Warner Bros. Film Premiere

El Ultimo Balsero (The Last Rafter), 2020 (HBO)

June 5

Clueless, 1995 (HBO)

Off the Air, Season 10

June 6

Rizzoli & Isles

June 8

Billy on the Street

Killerman, 2019 (HBO)

June 9

Young Hearts, 2020

June 10

F9: The Fast Saga: HBO First Look, (HBO)

Hacks — Max Original Season 1 Finale

Lazor Wulf, Season 2

Legendary — Max Original Season 2 Finale

June 11

Betty, Season 2 — Premiere (HBO)

In the Heights — Warner Bros. Film Premiere, 2021

June 12

The 40-Year-Old Virgin, 2005 (HBO)

June 15

Revolution Rent — Documentary Premiere (HBO)

June 17

Summer Camp Island — Max Original Season 4 Premiere

The Little Things, 2021 (HBO)

June 18

Super Friends

June 19

Fatale, 2020 (HBO)

June 22

Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel (HBO)

June 24

LFG — Max Original Documentary Premiere

June 25

Explota Explota (My Heart Goes Boom!), 2020 (HBO)

PAUSE with Sam Jay, Season 1 Finale (HBO)

June 29

The Legend of the Underground — Documentary Premiere (HBO)

Watch to Watch on Amazon Prime:

June 1

50/50 (2011)

Adaptation (2002)

Ali (2001)

Alive (1993)

An American Werewolf In London (1981)

Burn After Reading (2008)

Chicken Run (2000)

Colombiana (2011)

Courageous (2011)

Dear John (2010)

Deuce Bigalow: European Gigolo (2005)

Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story (2004)

Fight Club (1999)

I Spy (2002)

Little Man (2006)

Mo’ Money (1992)

Rent (2005)

Revolutionary Road (2008)

Seeking A Friend For The End Of The World (2012)

Seven Pounds (2008)

Signs (2002)

Spring Break (1983)

Step Brothers (2008)

Stomp The Yard (2007)

Take Shelter (2011)

Takers (2010)

Testament Of Youth (2015)

The Fisher King (1991)

The House Bunny (2008)

The Wrestler (2009)

This Means War (2012)

Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Witness Protection (2015)

We Own The Night (2007)

American Experience: Stonewall Uprising (2011) (PBS Documentaries)

Growing Up Trans (2015) (PBS Documentaries)

Hurley (2019) (Motortrend)

Keith Haring: Street Art Boy (2020) (PBS Living)

Man in the Orange Shirt: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)

Queer as Folk: Season 1 (Showtime)

Rastamouse: Season 1 (Kidstream)

Slavery by Another Name (2012) (PBS Documentaries)

The L Word: Generation Q: Season 1 (Showtime)

Work in Progress: Season 1 (Showtime)

June 4

Dom – Amazon Original Series: Season 1

The Family Man – Amazon Original Series: Season 2

Britannia: Season 2

June 9

Billions: Season 4

June 11

Pinocchio (2020)

Flack – Amazon Original Series: Season 2

June 18

Chivas: El Rebaño Sagrado – Amazon Original Series: Season 1

June 25

Bosch – Amazon Original Series: Season 7

September Mornings (Manhãs de Setembro) – Amazon Original Series: Season 1

What to Stream on Hulu:

June 1

American Ninja Warrior: Season 13 premiere

Housebroken: Series premiere

Small Fortune: Series premiere

50/50 (2011)

A Most Wanted Man (2014)

A Perfect Day (2006)

A Prayer For The Dying (1987)

The Adventures of Tintin (2011)

Across The Universe (2007)

Alive (1993)

Anacondas: The Hunt For The Blood Orchid (2004)

Anaconda 3: Offspring (2008)

Anacondas: Trail Of Blood (2009)

Arachnophobia (1990)

Batman Begins (2005)

The Big Chill (1983)

The Birdcage (1997)

Black And White (2000)

The Blair Witch Project (1999)

The Blair Witch Project: Book of Shadows (2000)

Bloody Sunday (2002)

Blue Streak (1999)

The Boondock Saints II: All Saints Day (2009)

Bucky Larson: Born To Be A Star (2011)

Charlotte’s Web (1973)

The Company You Keep (2013)

Conviction (2010)

Convicts (1991)

Convoy (1978)

The Cookout (2004)

The Dark Knight (2008)

Desperate Measures (1998)

Deuce Bigalow: European Gigolo (2005)

Dragonfly (2002)

Driven (2001)

El Dorado (1967)

Face/Off (1997)

The Forbidden Kingdom (2008)

The Full Monty (1997)

Fun in Acapulco (1963)

Gamer (2009)

Get Smart (2008)

Hanging Up (2000)

Hud (1963)

The Hustler (1961)

Jennifer 8 (1992)

Jennifer’s Body (2009)

Just Wright (2009)

Kick-Ass (2010)

Kung Pow: Enter the Fist (2000)

Last Chance Harvey (2008)

The Last House on the Left (2009)

Little Women (1994)

The Long Goodbye (1973)

The Love Letter (1999)

The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance (1962)

Once Upon A Crime… (1992)

Ordinary People (1980)

Places In The Heart (1984)

Primary Colors (1998)

Revolutionary Road (2008)

Richie Rich (1994)

Rules of Engagement (2000)

Sabrina (1995)

Savage State (2021)

Saving Silverman (2001)

Scorpio (1973)

Silence (2016)

Slumdog Millionaire (2008)

The Soloist (2009)

Some Girls (1988)

Something’s Gotta Give (2003)

Soul Survivors (2001)

Still Waiting (2009)

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (2007)

Switchback (1997)

The Time Machine (2002)

To Die For (1995)

The Upside (2017)

Vanity Fair (2004)

Waiting… (2005)

Walking Tall (1973)

Wayne’s World 2 (1993)

Weekend at Bernie’s (1989)

Wilde (1998)

Wings Of Courage (1995)

Witless Protection (2008)

Young Adult (2011)

June 2

America’s Got Talent: Season 16 premiere

June 3

MasterChef: Season 11 premiere

A Glitch in the Matrix (2020)

Night of the Kings (2021)

June 4

The New York Times Presents: New episode

Beat Shazam: Season 4 premiere

June 5

Emergency Call: Season 2 premiere

Rams (2021)

June 7

Celebrity Family Feud: Season 7 premiere

The Chase: Season 2 premiere

To Tell the Truth: Season 7 premiere

June 8

The Bachelorette: Season 17 premiere

Legion of Brothers (2017)

June 9

The Croods: A New Age (2020)

June 10

Card Sharks: Season 3 premiere

Trolls: TrollsTopia: Complete season 3

Trust (2021)

Two of Us (2019)

June 11

Love, Victor: Season 2 premiere

Real Housewives of Potomac: Complete season 5

Come True (2021)

June 13

Dragonheart (1996)

Dragonheart: A New Beginning (2000)

Dragonheart 3: The Sorcerer’s Curse (2014)

Dragonheart: Battle for the Heartfire (2017)

Not Fade Away (2012)

Willy’s Wonderland (2021)

June 14

Rurangi: Complete Season 1

June 15

Accused: Guilty or Innocent?: Complete season 1

Alone: Complete Season 7

Alone: The Beast: Complete Season 1

America Our Defining Hours: Complete season 1

The Celebrity Dating Game: Complete season 1

Dance Moms: Complete Season 8

Duck Dynasty: Complete Season 3

Forged in Fire: Complete Season 7

Hoarders: Complete Season 11

Married at First Sight: Complete season 11

Mountain Men: Complete Season 6

Swamp People: Complete Season 11

The UnXplained with William Shatner: Complete season 1B

Born to Play (2020)

Gone Girl (2014)

Her Deadly Sugar Daddy (2020)

Her Name Is Chef (2020)

Michael Smerconish: Things I Wish I Knew Before I Started Talking (2020)

Nasrin (2020)

The Obituary of Tunde Johnson (2020)

The Outside Story (2021)

June 17

Dave: Season 2 premiere

Phobias (2021)

June 18

Holey Moley 3D in 2D: Season 3 premiere

The Hustler: Season 2 premiere

When Nature Calls: Series premiere

June 20

The Guilt Trip (2012)

June 21

Cutthroat Kitchen: Complete seasons 2 & 3

Worst Cooks In America: Complete season 4

Backyard Builds: Complete seasons 1-4

Big Bucket Food List: Complete season 1-2

Family Home Overhaul: Complete season 1

Farmhouse Facelift: Complete season 1

Home to Win: Complete seasons 1-3

Home to Win for the Holidays: Complete season 1

Jr. Chef Showdown: Complete seasons 1-2

Save My Reno: Complete seasons 1-4

Hot Market: Complete season 1

Wall of Chefs: Complete season 1

Hostiles (2017)

June 22

Monster Trucks (2017)

June 23

College Bowl: Series premiere

Motherland: Fort Salem: Season 2 premiere

June 24

An American Haunting (2006)

June 25

False Positive (2021)

Making It: Season 3 premiere

June 26

The Choe Show: Series premiere

June 27

Safer at Home (2021)

June 29

Bratz : The Movie (2007)

Harvie & The Magic Museum (2021)

June 30

Hansel & Gretel: Witch Hunters (2013)

Jack Reacher (2012)

