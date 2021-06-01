It’s a tale as old as time: What to watch? Okay, maybe it’s just a question we find ourselves asking in recent years since the explosion of streaming services. In June 2021, there’s no shortage of stellar shows, movies, and series.
Kevin Hart makes us laugh and cry in Fatherhood, Tom Hiddleston goes high-key with Loki, Rose Byrne gets Physical, and more. What to watch isn’t the question. It’s how much time do you have?
What To Watch On Netflix: June 2021
In Fatherhood (Netflix, June 18), Kevin Hart plays Matt Logelin, who becomes a widower and a new father in one fell swoop when his wife dies after delivering their daughter. Facing the biggest challenge of his life while still grieving, the dedicated dad deals with diapers, dating, and a lot of unsolicited advice in a dramedy that tugs the heartstrings without pulling its punchlines. With an ensemble cast that includes Melody Hurd, Lil Rel Howery, Alfre Woodard, Paul Reiser, and DeWanda Wise, Fatherhood makes for ideal Father’s Day viewing.
What To Watch On Disney Plus: June 2021
Loki (Tom Hiddleston) steps out of Thor’s shadow in the six-episode spin-off series Loki (Disney Plus, June 9). Yes, the God of Mischief did die in Avengers: Infinity War, but that was another timeline: This is the Loki who stole the Tesseract and escaped in Avengers: Endgame. This series begins with Loki being taken into custody by the Time Variance Authority for his violations of the laws of time and space. However, the TVA has a magical mission in mind for our provocative protagonist—one that teams him up with TVA agent Mobius M. Mobius (Owen Wilson). Providing a deserved showcase to the scene-stealing villain (who may or not become a hero), Loki will have wide-ranging ramifications across the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
What To Watch On HBO Max: June 2021
Could it be…Satan? The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It (HBO Max, June 4) finds husband and wife paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren (Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga) fighting for the soul of a boy before delving into the case of a murderer using demonic possession as a defense. The is the third movie in The Conjuring franchise and the eighth installment in The Conjuring Universe, which also includes The Nun and Annabelle films. This thrilling threequel switches up its usual haunted house horrors while maintaining its reliably creepy vibe.
What To Watch On Amazon Prime: June 2021
The seventh and final season of the detective drama Bosch (Amazon Prime, June 28) finds detective Harry Bosch (Titus Welliver) dealing with the aftermath of an arson fire that left a 10-year-old girl dead. Bosch’s motto, “Everybody counts, or nobody counts.” has never been more relevant as he strives to bring the girl’s killer to justice despite facing resistance from powerful forces. (The plot is based on Michael Connelly’s 2014 Bosch novel The Burning Room, which was inspired by a true-life arson case.) The eight-episode season won’t be the last we see of Bosch; a spin-off series (with Welliver, Mimi Rogers, and Madison Lintz returning) is already in the works for Amazon’s free service, IMDb TV.
What To Watch On Hulu: June 2021
Pregnancy is frightening in A24’s horror comedy False Positive (Hulu, June 25). Lucy (Ilana Glazer, who also co-wrote) and Adrian (Justin Theroux) are a couple who think they’ve found the fertility doctor of their dreams in Dr. Hindle (Pierce Brosnan). But there’s a bump in the road in more ways than one: After Lucy gets pregnant, she begins to have suspicions about the charming doctor’s practice. Combining the unsettling atmosphere of Rosemary’s Baby with the witty irreverence of Broad City, False Positive promises both pregnancy scares and belly laughs.
What To Watch On Apple TV +: June 2021
On Physical (Apple TV+, June 18), Bridesmaids’ Rose Byrne plays Sheila Rubin, a 1980s’ housewife who’s tortured by her own inner voices as she supports her husband’s run for state assembly. But Sheila’s life changes thanks to the empowering adrenaline of aerobics, which ignites her ambition to start a fitness empire. This daringly dark and leotard-laden comedy could fill the hole left behind by Netflix’s gone-too-soon Glow.
Your Complete June Streaming Guide: What To Watch on Netflix, Disney Plus, HBO Max, and More:
What to Watch on Netflix:
June 1
Super Monsters: Once Upon a Rhyme
Abduction
American Outlaws
Bad Teacher
Black Holes: The Edge of All We Know
CoComelon: A Sunny Day for Play
Cradle 2 the Grave
Flipped
Fools Rush In
Happy Endings: Season 1
Happy Endings: Season 2
Happy Endings: Season 3
I Am Sam
Love Jones
Million Dollar Baby
Ninja Assassin
Seven Souls in the Skull Castle: Season Moon Jogen
Seven Souls in the Skull Castle: Season Moon Kagen
Stand by Me
Starsky & Hutch
Streets of Fire
Swordfish
The Adventures of Sonic the Hedgehog: Season 1
The Best Man
The Big Lebowski
The Wedding Guest
The Wind
What Women Want
June 2
2 Hearts
Alone: Season 7
Carnaval
Kim’s Convenience: Season 5
June 3
Alan Saldaña: Locked Up
Creator’s File: GOLD
Dancing Queens
Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Eternal The Movie: Part 1 / Part 2
Summertime: Season 2
June 4
Breaking Boundaries: The Science of Our Planet
Catherine Zeta-Jones Talks 30 Years of Gowns, Galas, and All That Jazz
Sweet Tooth
Trippin’ with the Kandasamys
Xtreme
June 5
Kitty Love: An Homage to Cats
June 7
Vampire Academy
June 9
Awake
Fresh, Fried & Crispy
L.A.’s Finest: LA’s Finest: Season 2
Tragic Jungle
June 10
A Haunted House 2
Camellia Sisters
Locombianos
June 11
Love (ft. Marriage and Divorce): Season 2
Skater Girl
Trese
Wish Dragon
June 13
The Devil Below
Picture a Scientist
June 14
Elite Short Stories
June 15
FTA
Let’s Eat
Life of Crime
Power Rangers Dino Fury: Season 1
Rhyme Time Town: Season 2
Sir! No Sir!
Unwind Your Mind
June 16
Lowriders
Penguin Town
Silver Skates
June 17
Black Summer: Season 2
The Gift: Season 3
Hospital Playlist: Season 2
Katla
Silver Linings Playbook
June 18
A Family
Elite: Season 4
Jagame Thandhiram
The Rational Life
The World’s Most Amazing Vacation Rentals
June 19
Nevertheless
June 22
This Is Pop
June 23
Good on Paper
The House of Flowers: The Movie
Murder by the Coast
June 24
Godzilla Singular Point
The Naked Director: Season 2
The Seventh Day
Sisters on Track
June 25
The A List: Season 2
The Ice Road
Sex/Life
June 26
Wonder Boy
June 28
Killing Them Softly
The Seven Deadly Sins: Dragon’s Judgement
June 29
StarBeam: Season 4
June 30
America: The Motion Picture
Lying and Stealing
Sophie: A Murder in West Cork
What to Watch on Disney Plus:
June 4
Raya and the Last Dragon
Disney Amphibia (S2)
Disney Junior Muppet Babies (S3)
Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted (S3), Ep. Texas Throwdown
Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs
Us Again
X-Men Origins: Wolverine
High School Musical: The Musical: The Series: Episode 204 “The Storm”
Big Shot: Episode 108 “Everything to Me”
Star Wars: The Bad Batch: Episode 106
Marvel Studios Legends
June 9
Loki: Episode 1
June 11
Disney Junior Puppy Dog Pals (S4)
The Happiest Millionaire
Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted (S3): Ep. Portugal’s Rugged Coast
The Incredible Dr. Pol (S18)
Zenimation: Season Two Premiere
Big Shot: Episode 109 “Beth MacBeth”
High School Musical: The Musical: The Series:Episode 205 “The Quinceañero”
Star Wars: The Bad Batch: Episode 107
June 16
Loki: Episode 2
June 18
Luca
Dino Ranch (S1)
Disney Just Roll With It (S2)
Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted (S3): Ep. The Maine Ingredient
Heartland Docs, DVM (S3)
Big Shot: Episode 110 “Marvyn’s Playbook”
High School Musical: The Musical: The Series: Episode 206 “Yes, And…”
Star Wars: The Bad Batch: Episode 108
June 23
Loki: Episode 3
June 25
Disney Bunk’d (S4)
PJ Masks (S4)
Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted (S3): Ep. Croatia’s Coastal Adventure
Running Wild With Bear Grylls (S6)
When Sharks Attack (S1-S6)
The Mysterious Benedict Society: Episode 101 “A Bunch Of Smart Orphans”
Wolfgang
High School Musical: The Musical: The Series: Episode 207 “The Field Trip”
Star Wars: The Bad Batch: Episode 109
June 30
Loki: Episode 4
What to Watch on HBO Max:
June 1
A Shot In The Dark, 1964 (HBO)
The American President, 1995
The Aviator, 2004 (HBO)
Bangkok Dangerous, 2008 (HBO)
Black Rain, 1989 (HBO)
Bless The Child, 2000 (HBO)
The Bonfire of the Vanities, 1990
Camelot, 1967
Cold Case
The Conjuring 2, 2016
Curse Of The Pink Panther, 1983 (HBO)
Dirty Pretty Things, 2003 (HBO)
Disaster Movie, 2008 (Extended Version) (HBO)
Doctor Sleep, 2019 (Director’s Cut) (HBO)
Dr. Strangelove, 1964
Drillbit Taylor, 2008 (HBO)
Eight Men Out, 1988 (HBO)
El Cantante, 2007
El Nombre Del Hijo (The Name Of The Son), 2019 (HBO)
El Remedio (The Prescription), 2019 (HBO)
Extract, 2009 (HBO)
Eyes Wide Shut, 1999
Fast Company, 1979 (HBO)
Feast Of Love, 2007 (HBO)
The Green Mile, 1999
The Grifters, 1990 (HBO)
Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, 2001
Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, 2002
Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, 2004
Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, 2005
Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix, 2007
Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince, 2009
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows—Part 1, 2010
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows—Part 2, 2011
The Hitchhiker’s Guide To The Galaxy, 2005 (HBO)
How To Be Single, 2016 (HBO)
Humboldt County, 2008 (HBO)
Iris, 2001 (HBO)
It Takes Two, 1995 (HBO)
Jerry Maguire, 1996
Just Married, 2003 (HBO)
Kajillionaire, 2020 (HBO)
Kung Fu Hustle, 2005
Leapfrog: Math Adventure to the Moon, 2010
Leapfrog: Numbers Ahoy, 2011
Leapfrog: The Letter Factory, 2003
The Manhattan Project, 1986 (HBO)
Matchstick Men, 2003 (HBO)
Mindhunters, 2005 (HBO)
Miss Congeniality, 2000
National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation, 1989
National Lampoon’s Dorm Daze 2: College @ Sea, 2013 (Extended Version) (HBO)
National Lampoon’s Vacation, 1983
Orange County, 2002 (HBO)
Other People’s Money, 1991 (HBO)
Pale Rider, 1985
The Pink Panther, 1964 (HBO)
The Pink Panther, 2006 (HBO)
The Pink Panther 2, 2009 (HBO)
The Pink Panther Strikes Again, 1976 (HBO)
Presumed Innocent, 1990 (HBO)
Rat Race, 2001 (HBO)
Return Of The Pink Panther, 1975 (HBO)
Revenge Of The Pink Panther, 1978 (HBO)
Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves, 1991
Shazam!, 2019
Sherlock Holmes, 2009
Son Of The Pink Panther, 1993 (HBO)
Stoker, 2013 (HBO)
Take Me Home Tonight, 2011 (HBO)
This Is 40, 2012 (Extended Version) (HBO)
Three Days Of The Condor, 1975 (HBO)
Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride, 2005
Trail Of The Pink Panther, 1982 (HBO)
True Romance, 1993
Victor/Victoria, 1982
Wedding Crashers, 2005
The Wedding Singer, 1998
Without a Trace
June 2
To Your Eternity (Dubbed) (Crunchyroll Collection)
June 3
The Fungies!, Max Original Season 2A Premiere
Juan Luis Guerra 4.40: Entre Mar Y Palmeras (HBO)
June 4
Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It — Warner Bros. Film Premiere
El Ultimo Balsero (The Last Rafter), 2020 (HBO)
June 5
Clueless, 1995 (HBO)
Off the Air, Season 10
June 6
Rizzoli & Isles
June 8
Billy on the Street
Killerman, 2019 (HBO)
June 9
Young Hearts, 2020
June 10
F9: The Fast Saga: HBO First Look, (HBO)
Hacks — Max Original Season 1 Finale
Lazor Wulf, Season 2
Legendary — Max Original Season 2 Finale
June 11
Betty, Season 2 — Premiere (HBO)
In the Heights — Warner Bros. Film Premiere, 2021
June 12
The 40-Year-Old Virgin, 2005 (HBO)
June 15
Revolution Rent — Documentary Premiere (HBO)
June 17
Summer Camp Island — Max Original Season 4 Premiere
The Little Things, 2021 (HBO)
June 18
Super Friends
June 19
Fatale, 2020 (HBO)
June 22
Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel (HBO)
June 24
LFG — Max Original Documentary Premiere
June 25
Explota Explota (My Heart Goes Boom!), 2020 (HBO)
PAUSE with Sam Jay, Season 1 Finale (HBO)
June 29
The Legend of the Underground — Documentary Premiere (HBO)
Watch to Watch on Amazon Prime:
June 1
50/50 (2011)
Adaptation (2002)
Ali (2001)
Alive (1993)
An American Werewolf In London (1981)
Burn After Reading (2008)
Chicken Run (2000)
Colombiana (2011)
Courageous (2011)
Dear John (2010)
Deuce Bigalow: European Gigolo (2005)
Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story (2004)
Fight Club (1999)
I Spy (2002)
Little Man (2006)
Mo’ Money (1992)
Rent (2005)
Revolutionary Road (2008)
Seeking A Friend For The End Of The World (2012)
Seven Pounds (2008)
Signs (2002)
Spring Break (1983)
Step Brothers (2008)
Stomp The Yard (2007)
Take Shelter (2011)
Takers (2010)
Testament Of Youth (2015)
The Fisher King (1991)
The House Bunny (2008)
The Wrestler (2009)
This Means War (2012)
Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Witness Protection (2015)
We Own The Night (2007)
American Experience: Stonewall Uprising (2011) (PBS Documentaries)
Growing Up Trans (2015) (PBS Documentaries)
Hurley (2019) (Motortrend)
Keith Haring: Street Art Boy (2020) (PBS Living)
Man in the Orange Shirt: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)
Queer as Folk: Season 1 (Showtime)
Rastamouse: Season 1 (Kidstream)
Slavery by Another Name (2012) (PBS Documentaries)
The L Word: Generation Q: Season 1 (Showtime)
Work in Progress: Season 1 (Showtime)
June 4
Dom – Amazon Original Series: Season 1
The Family Man – Amazon Original Series: Season 2
Britannia: Season 2
June 9
Billions: Season 4
June 11
Pinocchio (2020)
Flack – Amazon Original Series: Season 2
June 18
Chivas: El Rebaño Sagrado – Amazon Original Series: Season 1
June 25
Bosch – Amazon Original Series: Season 7
September Mornings (Manhãs de Setembro) – Amazon Original Series: Season 1
What to Stream on Hulu:
June 1
American Ninja Warrior: Season 13 premiere
Housebroken: Series premiere
Small Fortune: Series premiere
50/50 (2011)
A Most Wanted Man (2014)
A Perfect Day (2006)
A Prayer For The Dying (1987)
The Adventures of Tintin (2011)
Across The Universe (2007)
Alive (1993)
Anacondas: The Hunt For The Blood Orchid (2004)
Anaconda 3: Offspring (2008)
Anacondas: Trail Of Blood (2009)
Arachnophobia (1990)
Batman Begins (2005)
The Big Chill (1983)
The Birdcage (1997)
Black And White (2000)
The Blair Witch Project (1999)
The Blair Witch Project: Book of Shadows (2000)
Bloody Sunday (2002)
Blue Streak (1999)
The Boondock Saints II: All Saints Day (2009)
Bucky Larson: Born To Be A Star (2011)
Charlotte’s Web (1973)
The Company You Keep (2013)
Conviction (2010)
Convicts (1991)
Convoy (1978)
The Cookout (2004)
The Dark Knight (2008)
Desperate Measures (1998)
Deuce Bigalow: European Gigolo (2005)
Dragonfly (2002)
Driven (2001)
El Dorado (1967)
Face/Off (1997)
The Forbidden Kingdom (2008)
The Full Monty (1997)
Fun in Acapulco (1963)
Gamer (2009)
Get Smart (2008)
Hanging Up (2000)
Hud (1963)
The Hustler (1961)
Jennifer 8 (1992)
Jennifer’s Body (2009)
Just Wright (2009)
Kick-Ass (2010)
Kung Pow: Enter the Fist (2000)
Last Chance Harvey (2008)
The Last House on the Left (2009)
Little Women (1994)
The Long Goodbye (1973)
The Love Letter (1999)
The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance (1962)
Once Upon A Crime… (1992)
Ordinary People (1980)
Places In The Heart (1984)
Primary Colors (1998)
Revolutionary Road (2008)
Richie Rich (1994)
Rules of Engagement (2000)
Sabrina (1995)
Savage State (2021)
Saving Silverman (2001)
Scorpio (1973)
Silence (2016)
Slumdog Millionaire (2008)
The Soloist (2009)
Some Girls (1988)
Something’s Gotta Give (2003)
Soul Survivors (2001)
Still Waiting (2009)
Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (2007)
Switchback (1997)
The Time Machine (2002)
To Die For (1995)
The Upside (2017)
Vanity Fair (2004)
Waiting… (2005)
Walking Tall (1973)
Wayne’s World 2 (1993)
Weekend at Bernie’s (1989)
Wilde (1998)
Wings Of Courage (1995)
Witless Protection (2008)
Young Adult (2011)
June 2
America’s Got Talent: Season 16 premiere
June 3
MasterChef: Season 11 premiere
A Glitch in the Matrix (2020)
Night of the Kings (2021)
June 4
The New York Times Presents: New episode
Beat Shazam: Season 4 premiere
June 5
Emergency Call: Season 2 premiere
Rams (2021)
June 7
Celebrity Family Feud: Season 7 premiere
The Chase: Season 2 premiere
To Tell the Truth: Season 7 premiere
June 8
The Bachelorette: Season 17 premiere
Legion of Brothers (2017)
June 9
The Croods: A New Age (2020)
June 10
Card Sharks: Season 3 premiere
Trolls: TrollsTopia: Complete season 3
Trust (2021)
Two of Us (2019)
June 11
Love, Victor: Season 2 premiere
Real Housewives of Potomac: Complete season 5
Come True (2021)
June 13
Dragonheart (1996)
Dragonheart: A New Beginning (2000)
Dragonheart 3: The Sorcerer’s Curse (2014)
Dragonheart: Battle for the Heartfire (2017)
Not Fade Away (2012)
Willy’s Wonderland (2021)
June 14
Rurangi: Complete Season 1
June 15
Accused: Guilty or Innocent?: Complete season 1
Alone: Complete Season 7
Alone: The Beast: Complete Season 1
America Our Defining Hours: Complete season 1
The Celebrity Dating Game: Complete season 1
Dance Moms: Complete Season 8
Duck Dynasty: Complete Season 3
Forged in Fire: Complete Season 7
Hoarders: Complete Season 11
Married at First Sight: Complete season 11
Mountain Men: Complete Season 6
Swamp People: Complete Season 11
The UnXplained with William Shatner: Complete season 1B
Born to Play (2020)
Gone Girl (2014)
Her Deadly Sugar Daddy (2020)
Her Name Is Chef (2020)
Michael Smerconish: Things I Wish I Knew Before I Started Talking (2020)
Nasrin (2020)
The Obituary of Tunde Johnson (2020)
The Outside Story (2021)
June 17
Dave: Season 2 premiere
Phobias (2021)
June 18
Holey Moley 3D in 2D: Season 3 premiere
The Hustler: Season 2 premiere
When Nature Calls: Series premiere
June 20
The Guilt Trip (2012)
June 21
Cutthroat Kitchen: Complete seasons 2 & 3
Worst Cooks In America: Complete season 4
Backyard Builds: Complete seasons 1-4
Big Bucket Food List: Complete season 1-2
Family Home Overhaul: Complete season 1
Farmhouse Facelift: Complete season 1
Home to Win: Complete seasons 1-3
Home to Win for the Holidays: Complete season 1
Jr. Chef Showdown: Complete seasons 1-2
Save My Reno: Complete seasons 1-4
Hot Market: Complete season 1
Wall of Chefs: Complete season 1
Hostiles (2017)
June 22
Monster Trucks (2017)
June 23
College Bowl: Series premiere
Motherland: Fort Salem: Season 2 premiere
June 24
An American Haunting (2006)
June 25
False Positive (2021)
Making It: Season 3 premiere
June 26
The Choe Show: Series premiere
June 27
Safer at Home (2021)
June 29
Bratz : The Movie (2007)
Harvie & The Magic Museum (2021)
June 30
Hansel & Gretel: Witch Hunters (2013)
Jack Reacher (2012)
For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!