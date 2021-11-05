We’re here to answer the age-old question: What to watch tonight? The change of season doesn’t just bring respite from sweltering temps, fall marks an onslaught of new TV shows and movies coming to streaming platforms and the silver screen.

In between your next fall road trip or off-the-beaten-path getaway, get some quality couch time in.

Whether it’s things you missed, brand new premieres, or all-time classics, this month has some anticipated shows, movies, and documentaries coming to streaming platforms. Here’s what to watch in November.

What To Watch on Netflix: November 2021

Netflix is bringing its star power to your TV this month, as the trifecta of Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds, and Gal Gadot are coming together for the action comedy Red Notice (November 12). Johnson plays expert FBI profiler John Hartley, who finds himself chasing after Reynolds’ suave forger Nolan Booth and Gadot’s mysterious criminal “The Bishop”, when they all get involved in a major heist that involves items that once belonged to Cleopatra. The film is Netflix’s biggest budget film, which is fitting considering it has three of the biggest movie stars in the world. The trailer shows off the banter that Johnson and Reynolds perfected in Hobbs & Shaw, plus plenty of the action that’s to come in the film, which is written and directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber, who has worked with Johnson multiple times already on Central Intelligence and Skyscraper.

Looking for something else besides big action? Netflix is bringing back one of 2020’s biggest hits with the documentary Tiger King 2 (November 17), picking up on the story of Joe Exotic and Carol Baskin that became a phenomenon last year. Another highly anticipated release is the adaptation of the iconic anime series Cowboy Bebop (November 19). The trailer previews the amazing visuals and unique action of the series, which is set in 2071 follows a group of bounty hunters chasing criminals in outer space. John Cho stars as the fast-fighting Spike Spiegel alongside Mustafa Shakir, Daniella Pineda, Elena Satine, and Alex Hassell.

What To Watch on HBO Max: November 2021

The big new movie release on HBO Max is the sports drama King Richard (November 19). Will Smith gets to show off his movie star chops as Richard Williams, the coach and father of tennis legends Venus and Serena Williams. Early reviews have this performance as one of Smith’s best, with many thinking he could end up as a favorite in the Best Actor race at the Oscars. The movie features a strong supporting cast around Smith, including Jon Bernthal (The Punisher) as real-life tennis coach Rick Macci. Along with King Richard, HBO Max will bring some classic movies and recent favorites to the service, including Caddyshack, Full Metal Jacket, Ryan Reynolds’ Waiting…, and three Bourne movies —The Bourne Identity, The Bourne Supremacy, and The Bourne Legacy (all November 1). You also can get the full experience of the 2021 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony (November 20).

What To Watch on Apple TV+: November 2021

Following their hilarious team-ups in the Anchorman series, funny man Paul Rudd and Will Ferrell are back together again in The Shrink Next Door (November 12), the adaptation of the hugely successful podcast. The miniseries follows Ferrell’s Martin “Marty” Markowitz as he tries to get his life in order by going to a seemingly helpful psychiatrist, Rudd’s Dr. Isaac “Ike” Herschkopf. While Herschkopf seems like a great guy—having treated various celebrities around New York City—it turns out that there’s a much darker side to Ike, who ingrains himself in Marty’s life in ways he never expected. As someone who has listened to the podcast, it would be venturing into spoiler territory to say anything more, but let’s just say the series will take some very surprising turns. If you’re feeling something a bit different, the sci-fi drama Finch (November 5) might be your ticket. Starring Tom Hanks as an inventor who happens to be the last man on Earth, the movie follows the titular Finch as he builds an android to help keep himself and his dog alive (and with some company) as they make a long trip across a post-apocalyptic United States. The film is from longtime Game of Thrones director Miguel Sapochnik, so expect a few fun action scenes along the way.

What To Watch on Disney Plus: November 2021

The Avengers are coming to your television screen—well, at least one of them is. Jeremy Renner returns as Clint Barton in Hawkeye (November 24), the fifth TV show from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, following Loki and What If… from earlier this summer. Taking place over Christmas, Renner’s Hawkeye meets a young archer named Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld), who is looking to get into the superhero game, just as a bunch of Barton’s enemies come looking for him. The series is inspired by one of Hawkeye’s most well received comic book runs (written by Matt Fraction), and also includes an appearance from Florence Pugh’s Yelena Belova, who first entered the MCU in Black Widow. The series also stars Vera Farmiga, Zahn McClarnon, Brian d’Arcy James, Tony Dalton, and Alaqua Cox as Echo, another Marvel comics character that might get their own series in the future.

Speaking of the MCU, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (November 12) will make its way to the platform after breaking box office records earlier this summer. The film stars Simu Liu as the titular hero, who gets pulled into battling against the past he left behind, his father, who leads the criminal—and mystical—Ten Rings organization. Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt’s Jungle Cruise (November 12) will also debut on the platform for all subscribers after hitting theaters and Premiere Access this summer.

What To Watch on Amazon Prime: November 2021

Have you been missing Game of Thrones? Amazon Prime is hoping that The Wheel of Time (November 19) can fill the Westeros-sized void in your TV viewing life. The series follows Rosamund Pike’s Moiraine, a magic-wielding member of a powerful group of women named the Aes Sedai, who stumbles upon a character that might be the one to save this world. The cast includes mostly newcomers and is set in an unnamed, medieval-style fantasy world where danger lurks around every corner, and time is experienced both as the distant past and the distant future. Amazon is extremely high on the series, which includes 14 books by author Robert Jordan, as the show has already been picked up for two seasons before a single episode has aired.

Not in the mood for fantasy? Amazon Prime has plenty of other great stuff hitting the service this month to help you get through winter, including Brad Pitt’s scene-stealing performance in Snatch (Nov. 1), the Alien series (Nov. 1), Predator 2 (Nov. 1), Season 1 of Jason Momoa’s Red Road, and Season 3 of Hanna (Nov. 24).

What To Watch on Hulu: November 2021

Hulu is a little light on new TV shows this month, but if you’re into offbeat Marvel characters, the animated show Hit-Monkey (Nov. 17) may be just for you. The show follows the titular character as he learns from a mentor assassin’s ghost (voiced by Ted Lasso’s Jason Sudekis) as he makes his way through the criminal underworld of Tokyo. The series looks as wild as it sounds—check out the trailer here—and it also includes the voices of George Takei and Olivia Munn alongside Sudekis and Fred Tatasciore, who voices Hit-Monkey himself. The character has been around since 2010 and it’s expected that Marvel characters like Fat Cobra, Lady Bullseye, Yuki, Ogun, and Silver Samurai will also appear in the series. If that animated craziness isn’t for you, Season 2 of historical satire The Great starts streaming, picking up on the story of Russian empress Catherine the Great (Elle Fanning) and her very dramatic marriage to Peter III of Russia (Nicholas Hoult). On the movie front, some great titles are hitting the service this month, including The Matrix trilogy with Keanu Reeves, Leonardo DiCaprio’s Inception, Brad Pitt’s sports drama Moneyball, and Mark Wahlberg’s boxing drama The Fighter (all Nov. 1). Along with those are Wahlberg and Dwayne Johnson’s gym-bro/workout/crime comedy Pain & Gain (Nov. 7).

What to Stream on NETFLIX, the Full List

November 1

The Claus Family — NETFLIX FILM

21 Jump Street

60 Days In: Season 6

A River Runs Through It

Addams Family Values

American Gangster

An Elf’s Story: The Elf on the Shelf

Angry Birds: Season 4 – Slingshot Stories

Bella and the Bulldogs: Season 2

The Big Wedding

Bram Stoker’s Dracula

Elf Pets: Santa’s St. Bernards Save Christmas

First Knight

Forged in Fire: Season 7

Gather

The General’s Daughter

It Follows

Johnny Mnemonic

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind

Last Action Hero

Moneyball

Montford: The Chickasaw Rancher

My Dad’s Christmas Date

The Nightingale (2018)

Total Recall (2012)

Snakes on a Plane

Stripes

Tagged

Te Ata

Texas Rangers

November 2

Camp Confidential: America’s Secret Nazis

Ridley Jones: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY

November 3

The Harder They Fall — NETFLIX FILM

Lords of Scam — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

November 4

Catching Killers — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

November 5

A Cop Movie — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Big Mouth: Season 5 — NETFLIX SERIES

The Club — NETFLIX SERIES

Glória — NETFLIX SERIES

Love Hard — NETFLIX FILM

Meenakshi Sundareshwar — NETFLIX FILM

Narcos: Mexico: Season 3 — NETFLIX SERIES

The Unlikely Murderer — NETFLIX SERIES

We Couldn’t Become Adults — NETFLIX FILM

Yara — NETFLIX FILM

Zero to Hero — NETFLIX FILM

November 6

Arcane — NETFLIX SERIES (New Episodes Weekly)

November 7

Father Christmas is Back — NETFLIX FILM

November 9

Swap Shop — NETFLIX SERIES

Your Life Is a Joke — NETFLIX COMEDY

November 10

Animal — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Gentefied: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

Passing — NETFLIX FILM

November 11

Love Never Lies — NETFLIX SERIES

November 12

Legacies: Season 3 (new episodes)

Red Notice — NETFLIX FILM

November 13

Arcane — NETFLIX SERIES (New Episodes)

November 14

Mariah Carey’s All I Want For Christmas Is You

November 15

America’s Next Top Model: Season 21

America’s Next Top Model: Season 22

Kuroko’s Basketball: Last Game

Lies and Deceit — NETFLIX SERIES

Snowbound for Christmas

Survivor: Season 16

Survivor: Season 37

November 16

Johnny Test’s Ultimate Meatloaf Quest — NETFLIX FAMILY

StoryBots: Laugh, Learn, Sing — NETFLIX FAMILY

November 17

Christmas Flow — NETFLIX SERIES

Prayers for the Stolen — NETFLIX FILM

The Queen of Flow: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

Supergirl: Season 6 (new episodes)

Tear Along the Dotted Line — NETFLIX SERIES

Tiger King 2 — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

November 18

Carlos Ballarta: False Prophet — NETFLIX COMEDY

Dogs in Space — NETFLIX FAMILY

Lead Me Home — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

The Princess Switch 3: Romancing the Star — NETFLIX FILM

November 19

Blown Away: Christmas — NETFLIX SERIES

Cowboy Bebop — NETFLIX SERIES

Dhamaka — NETFLIX FILM

Extinct — NETFLIX FAMILY

Hellbound — NETFLIX SERIES

Love Me Instead — NETFLIX FILM

The Mind, Explained: Season 2 — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Procession — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

tick, tick…BOOM! — NETFLIX FILM

November 20

Arcane — NETFLIX SERIES (New Episodes)

New World — NETFLIX SERIES

November 22

Outlaws — NETFLIX FILM

Vita & Virginia

November 23

Masters of the Universe: Revelation: Part 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

Reasonable Doubt: A Tale of Two Kidnappings — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Waffles + Mochi’s Holiday Feast — NETFLIX FAMILY

November 24

A Boy Called Christmas — NETFLIX FILM

Bruised — NETFLIX FILM

Robin Robin — NETFLIX FAMILY

Selling Sunset: Season 4 — NETFLIX SERIES

True Story — NETFLIX SERIES

November 25

F is for Family: Season 5 — NETFLIX SERIES

Super Crooks — NETFLIX SERIES

November 26

A Castle For Christmas — NETFLIX FILM

Dig Deeper: The Disappearance of Birgit Meier — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Green Snake — NETFLIX FILM

Light the Night — NETFLIX SERIES

School of Chocolate — NETFLIX SERIES

Spoiled Brats — NETFLIX FILM

November 28

Elves — NETFLIX SERIES

November 29

14 Peaks: Nothing is Impossible — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

November 30

Charlie’s Colorforms City: Classic Tales with a Twist — NETFLIX FAMILY

Charlie’s Colorforms City: Snowy Stories — NETFLIX FAMILY

Charlie’s Colorforms City: The Lost Valentines Musical — NETFLIX FAMILY

Coming Home in the Dark

More the Merrier — NETFLIX FILM

The Summit of the Gods — NETFLIX FILM

What to Stream on HBO MAX, the Full List

TBA in November

8-Bit Christmas, 2021

A Choice of Weapons: Inspired By Gordon Parks, Documentary

Black and Missing, Documentary Series Premiere (HBO)

Gossip Girl, Season 1 Part B Premiere

Life of Crime 1984-2020, Documentary Premiere (HBO)

Music Box: Jagged

Music Box: DMX: Don’t Try to Understand

Sesame Street, Season 52 Premiere

November 1

The 90 Day Plan, 2020

A Good Day To Die Hard, 2013 (Extended Version) (HBO)

A Very Brady Sequel, 1996 (HBO)

Adult Beginners, 2014 (HBO)

Aftermath, 2017 (HBO)

Area Chica Infierno Grande (aka Hell In The Goal Area), 2021 (HBO)

Bully, 2001 (HBO)

Caddyshack, 1980

City Of Ghosts, 2003 (HBO)

A Clockwork Orange, 1971

Company Business, 1991 (HBO)

Cry Wolf, 2005 (HBO)

Cymbeline, 2015 (HBO)

Dead Heat, 1988 (HBO)

Disturbing Behavior, 1998 (HBO)

Doom, 2005 (HBO)

Dressed To Kill, 1980 (Extended Version) (HBO)

Equilibrium, 2002 (HBO)

Eyes Wide Shut, 1999

Executive Decision, 1996 (HBO)

Extremely Loud & Incredibly Close, 2011 (HBO)

Full Metal Jacket, 1987

Godsend, 2004 (HBO)

Hangin’ with Mr. Cooper

Hotel Rwanda, 2004 (HBO)

In the House

Lady In White, 1988 (HBO)

Love And A .45, 1994 (HBO)

Moonstruck, 1987 (HBO)

Murphy’s Law, 1986 (HBO)

Never Let Me Go, 2010 (HBO)

New Year’s Eve, 2011

Practical Magic, 1998

The Parent ‘Hood

Pride & Prejudice, 1995 (HBO)

Rush, 1991 (HBO)

Showtime, 2002 (HBO)

Something New, 2006 (HBO)

Spark: A Space Tail, 2017 (HBO)

Still Waiting, 2009 (HBO)

Summer School, 1987 (HBO)

The Bourne Identity, 2002 (HBO)

The Bourne Legacy, 2012 (HBO)

The Bourne Supremacy, 2004 (HBO)

The Brady Bunch Movie, 1995 (HBO)

The Care Bears Movie, 1985 (HBO)

The Conspirator, 2011 (HBO)

The French Lieutenant’s Woman, 1981 (HBO)

The Next Three Days, 2010 (HBO)

The Presidio, 1988 (HBO)

The Purge, 1988 (HBO)

The Queen, 2006 (HBO)

The Rules Of Attraction, 2002 (HBO)

The Transporter, 2002 (HBO)

The Wolverine, 2013 (HBO)

Thelma & Louise, 1991 (HBO)

Transporter 2, 2005 (HBO)

Unleashed, 2005 (Director’s Cut) (HBO)

Waiting…, 2005 (HBO)

Weightless, 2018 (HBO)

What’s The Worst That Could Happen?, 2001 (HBO)

Witness, 2012 (HBO)

Wildcats, 1986

Wristcutters: A Love Story, 2007 (HBO)

November 2

Single Mother By Choice, 2021

Son of Monarchs, 2020

Tokyo Revengers, (Subtitled) (Crunchyroll Collection)

November 3

This is Not a War Story, 2021

November 4

Aida Rodriguez: Fighting Words, Max Original Special Premiere

Frayed, Max Original Season 2 Premiere

Gen:Lock, Max Original Season 2 Premiere

Head of the Class, Max Original Series Premiere

Rap Battlefield, Max Original Series Premiere

November 5

Las Niñas (aka Schoolgirls), 2020 (HBO)

November 6

Land, 2021 (HBO)

The Story of Late Night, 2021

November 8

Dawson’s Creek

Noblesse (Subtitled and English Dubbed) (Crunchyroll Collection)

November 9

Billy on the Street, Seasons 2-5

Dear Rider: The Jake Burton Story, Documentary Premiere (HBO)

November 11

A Thousand Fangs (aka Mil Colmillos), Max Original Series Premiere

Doom Patrol, Max Original Season 3 Finale

Love Life, Max Original Season 2 Finale

My Sesame Street Friends, Max Original Season 2 Premiere

Reign of Superwomen, Max Original Documentary Premiere

Selena + Chef, Max Original Season 3 Finale

Sesame Street, 2021 Library

South Side, Max Original Season 2 Premiere

November 12

A Cinderella Story: Starstruck, 2021

Back on the Record with Bob Costas, Season Finale

November 13

Boogie, 2021 (HBO)

Darwin’s Yearbook

Final Space, Season 3

United Shades of America, Season 6

November 14

Kamikaze, Max Original Series Premiere

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, Season 8 Finale (HBO)

November 15

TSUKIMICHI -Moonlit Fantasy– (Subtitled) (Crunchyroll Collection)

November 18

Craftopia, Max Original Season 2B Premiere

Comedy Chingonas, Max Original Special Premiere

The Sex Lives of College Girls, Max Original Series Premiere

Sort of (CBC), Max Original Series Premiere

Tom and Jerry in New York, Max Original Season 2 Premiere

November 19

The Killing of Kenneth Chamberlain, 2019

King Richard, Warner Bros. Film Premiere, 2021

Real Time with Bill Maher, Season 19 Finale (HBO)

Stath Lets Flats, Season 3

November 20

2021 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, Special Premiere (HBO)

November 23

Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel (HBO)

November 25

The Cut, (aka O Grande Look), Max Original Series Premiere

Looney Tunes Cartoons, Season 3

La Pasión de Maradona, Max Original Film Premiere

November 26

How to With John Wilson, Season 2 Premiere (HBO)

Inside Man, 2006 (HBO)

November 28

Anna Karenina, 2012 (HBO)

Axios, Season 4 Finale (HBO)

November 29

We’re Here, Season 2 Finale (HBO)

What to Stream on AMAZON PRIME, the Full List

November 1

50/50 (2011)

Alien (1979)

Alien 3 (1992)

Alien Resurrection (1997)

Alien Vs. Predator (2004)

Alpha Dog (2005)

American Assassin (2017)

Born On The Fourth Of July (1989)

Bringing Down The House (2003)

Casanova, Last Love (2021)

Cast Away (2000)

Children Of Men (2006)

Crazy, Stupid, Love (2011)

Dan In Real Life (2007)

Dead Poets Society (1989)

Dragonball Evolution (2009)

Dude, Where’s My Car? (2000)

Eragon (2006)

Fantastic Mr. Fox (2009)

Gnomeo & Juliet (2011)

Hope Springs Eternal (2018)

I Now Pronounce You Chuck & Larry (2007)

In Time (2011)

It’s Complicated (2009)

Jane Eyre (2011)

Jingle All The Way (1996)

Jingle All The Way 2 (2014)

Johnny English (2003)

Kung Pow: Enter The Fist (2002)

Major Payne (1995)

Meet Dave (2008)

Mrs. Doubtfire (1993)

Predator 2 (1990)

Rushmore (1999)

Sleeping With The Enemy (1991)

Snatch (2000)

Stuck On You (2003)

The Big Year (2011)

The Black Dahlia (2006)

The Constant Gardener (2005)

The Day The Earth Stood Still (2008)

The House Bunny (2008)

The Nutty Professor (1996)

The Nutty Professor II: The Klumps (2000)

Three Men And A Baby (1987)

Undercover Brother (2002)

Vanity Fair (2004)

Vantage Point (2008)

Who Framed Roger Rabbit (1988)

Wild Hogs (2007)

Wimbledon (2004)

Baking with Julia: Season 1 (PBS)

Baptiste: Season 1 (PBS)

Courage the Cowardly Dog: Season 1 (Boomerang)

Family Business: Season 1 (Acorn TV)

Irresponsable: Season 1 (Topic)

Ladies of the Law: Season 1 (ALLBLK)

Magellan: Season 1 (MHz Choice)

Mega Disasters: Season 1 (History)

Native America: Season 1 (PBS)

Noggin Knows: Season 1 (Noggin)

Power Book II: Ghost: Season 1 (STARZ)

Rectify: Season 1 (AMC+)

Red Road: Season 1 (AMC+)

The Lucy Show: Season 1 (Best TV)

The Restaurant: Season 1 (Sundance)

The Roy Rogers Show: Season 1 (Best TV)

Under Suspicion: Season 1 (PBS)

Wheeler Dealers: Season 1 (MotorTrend)

November 5

The Electrical Life of Louis Wain – Original Movie (2021)

Snowmance (2017)

The Spruces And The Pines (2017)

Pete the Cat – Original Series

Tampa Baes – Original Series: Season 1

November 12

Mayor Pete – Original Movie (2021)

Finding You (2021)

Always Jane – Original Series: Season 1

November 16

Beginners (2011)

November 19

Everybody Loves Natti – Original Series: Season 1

The Wheel of Time – Original Series: Season 1

November 20

Here Comes The Boom (2012)

November 24

Hanna – Original Series: Season 3

i – Original Special (2021)

November 26

Anni da cane (Dog Years) – Amazon Original Movie (2021)

November 29

Burning – Amazon Original Movie (2021)

What to Stream on HULU, the Full List

November 1

The Babysitter

The Beach

Beatriz at Dinner

Big Mommas: Like Father, Like Son

Black Dynamite

Borat: Cultural Learnings of America for Make Benefit Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan

Boys Don’t Cry

Boyz n the Hood

Breakin’ 2: Electric Boogaloo

Breaking News in Yuba County

Buffalo Bill and the Indians

China Moon

Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs

The Comedians

Conspiracy Theory

Cutter’s Way

Dark Angel

Dark Shadows

Doc

Dr. Phibes Rises Again!

Elektra

Enter the Ninja

Eye for an Eye

Eye of the Needle

Fargo

The Fifth Element

The Fighter

Flesh and Bone

The Fly

How to Beat the High Cost of Living

The Hunted

I Escaped From Devil’s Island

I, Tonya

In Secret

Inception

Killers

King Arthur

The Legend of Zorro

Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events

London Mitchell’s Christmas

Love Potion No. 9

Maggie

The Matrix

The Matrix Reloaded

The Matrix Revolutions

Michael Clayton

Minority Report

The Mistle-Tones

Modern Girls

Moneyball

Monuments

Never Been Kissed

Once Upon a Time in the West

The Outsider

Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief

The Prestige

The Quiet Man

Real Man

Resident Evil

Revenge of the Ninja

Rush Hour

Rush Hour 2

Rush Hour 3

The Shootist

Single White Female

Six Days, Seven Nights

Sleepless in Seattle

Soapdish

The Soloist

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

Texas Chainsaw Massacre II

That Thing You Do!

Troll 2

True Grit (1969)

Universal Soldier

Vampire in Brooklyn

The War of the Worlds (1953)

XXX

XXX: State Of The Union

Yes Man

November 2

Prospect

November 3

Tyler Perry’s The Haves and the Have Nots: Complete Season 8 (OWN)

November 4

Taste the Nation With Padma Lakshmi: Holiday Edition (Hulu Original)

Playing God

November 5

Animaniacs: Complete Season 2 (Hulu Original)

Being Blago: Complete Season 1 (ABC News)

November 7

Pain & Gain

November 8

Emperor

November 11

Madagascar: A Little Wild: Complete Season 5 (Hulu Original)

3212 Un-Redacted: Original Documentary Film (ABC News)

November 14

Star Trek Into Darkness

November 15

12 Dog Days Till Christmas

A Christmas Kiss II

A Christmas Switch

A Christmas Tree Miracle

A Cinderella Christmas

A Dogwalker’s Christmas Tale

A Puppy for Christmas

Angels in the Snow

Back to Christmas

The Boss Baby 2

Christmas Belle

The Christmas Calendar

Christmas in the Heartland

Christmas With the Andersons

Deadpool

Deadpool 2

Girlfriends of Christmas Past

Holly’s Holiday

The March Sisters at Christmas

Married by Christmas

My Dad Is Scrooge

My Santa

Naughty & Nice

Rock N’ Roll Christmas

Rodeo & Juliet

Second Chance Christmas

The Secret of the Nutcracker

The Truth About Christmas

Winter Wedding

November 16

The Master

November 17

Marvel’s Hit Monkey: Complete Season 1 (Hulu Original)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows

November 18

The Curse of Von Dutch: Original Series (Hulu Original)

Mandibles

November 19

The Great: Complete Season 2 (Hulu Original)

November 22

Beverly Hills Ninja

November 23

Holly Hobbie: Complete Season 3 (Hulu Original)

Ape Star

November 25

Ride the Eagle

November 26

Madagascar: A Little Wild Holiday Goose Chase (Hulu Original)

Pig

November 28

Real Housewives of New Jersey: Complete Season 11 (Bravo)

November 29

All Light, Everywhere

November 30

Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter

What to Stream on DISNEY PLUS, the Full List

November 3

Amphibia (S3, 5 episodes)

Dino Ranch (S1, 7 episodes)

Photo Ark (S2)

Storm Rising (S1)

November 5

Alvin And The Chipmunks: Chipwrecked

Jingle All The Way

Jingle All The Way 2

Prep & Landing: Operation Secret Santa (Short)

Santa Buddies

The Search For Santa Paws

Snow Buddies

Space Buddies

X-Men: First Class

November 12

Feast (Short)

Frozen Fever (Short)

Get A Horse! (Short)

Jungle Cruise

Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings

All-New Short From The Simpsons

Paperman (Short)

Tangled Ever After (Short)

The Little Matchgirl (Short)

The Ballad Of Nessie (Short)

Tick Tock Tale (Short)

November 17

Disney’s Magic Bake-Off (S1, 3 episodes)

Life Below Zero: Next Generation (S3)

Minnie’s Bow-Toons: Party Palace Pals (S1, 4 episodes)

November 19

A Muppets Christmas: Letters To Santa

Adventure Thru The Walt Disney Archives

Puppy For Hanukkah

The Pixar Story

November 24

Becoming Cousteau

PJ Masks (S5, 3 episodes)

Port Protection Alaska (S4)

Puppy Dog Pals (S4, 2 episodes)

Secrets Of The Zoo: Tampa (S2)

Hawkeye

November 26

Duck The Halls: A Mickey Mouse Christmas Special

Ernest Saves Christmas

Ice Age: A Mammoth Christmas

