We’re here to answer the age-old question: What to watch tonight? The change of season doesn’t just bring respite from sweltering temps, fall marks an onslaught of new TV shows and movies coming to streaming platforms and the silver screen.
In between your next fall road trip or off-the-beaten-path getaway, get some quality couch time in.
Whether it’s things you missed, brand new premieres, or all-time classics, this month has some anticipated shows, movies, and documentaries coming to streaming platforms. Here’s what to watch in November.
What To Watch on Netflix: November 2021
Netflix is bringing its star power to your TV this month, as the trifecta of Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds, and Gal Gadot are coming together for the action comedy Red Notice (November 12). Johnson plays expert FBI profiler John Hartley, who finds himself chasing after Reynolds’ suave forger Nolan Booth and Gadot’s mysterious criminal “The Bishop”, when they all get involved in a major heist that involves items that once belonged to Cleopatra. The film is Netflix’s biggest budget film, which is fitting considering it has three of the biggest movie stars in the world. The trailer shows off the banter that Johnson and Reynolds perfected in Hobbs & Shaw, plus plenty of the action that’s to come in the film, which is written and directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber, who has worked with Johnson multiple times already on Central Intelligence and Skyscraper.
Looking for something else besides big action? Netflix is bringing back one of 2020’s biggest hits with the documentary Tiger King 2 (November 17), picking up on the story of Joe Exotic and Carol Baskin that became a phenomenon last year. Another highly anticipated release is the adaptation of the iconic anime series Cowboy Bebop (November 19). The trailer previews the amazing visuals and unique action of the series, which is set in 2071 follows a group of bounty hunters chasing criminals in outer space. John Cho stars as the fast-fighting Spike Spiegel alongside Mustafa Shakir, Daniella Pineda, Elena Satine, and Alex Hassell.
What To Watch on HBO Max: November 2021
The big new movie release on HBO Max is the sports drama King Richard (November 19). Will Smith gets to show off his movie star chops as Richard Williams, the coach and father of tennis legends Venus and Serena Williams. Early reviews have this performance as one of Smith’s best, with many thinking he could end up as a favorite in the Best Actor race at the Oscars. The movie features a strong supporting cast around Smith, including Jon Bernthal (The Punisher) as real-life tennis coach Rick Macci. Along with King Richard, HBO Max will bring some classic movies and recent favorites to the service, including Caddyshack, Full Metal Jacket, Ryan Reynolds’ Waiting…, and three Bourne movies —The Bourne Identity, The Bourne Supremacy, and The Bourne Legacy (all November 1). You also can get the full experience of the 2021 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony (November 20).
What To Watch on Apple TV+: November 2021
Following their hilarious team-ups in the Anchorman series, funny man Paul Rudd and Will Ferrell are back together again in The Shrink Next Door (November 12), the adaptation of the hugely successful podcast. The miniseries follows Ferrell’s Martin “Marty” Markowitz as he tries to get his life in order by going to a seemingly helpful psychiatrist, Rudd’s Dr. Isaac “Ike” Herschkopf. While Herschkopf seems like a great guy—having treated various celebrities around New York City—it turns out that there’s a much darker side to Ike, who ingrains himself in Marty’s life in ways he never expected. As someone who has listened to the podcast, it would be venturing into spoiler territory to say anything more, but let’s just say the series will take some very surprising turns. If you’re feeling something a bit different, the sci-fi drama Finch (November 5) might be your ticket. Starring Tom Hanks as an inventor who happens to be the last man on Earth, the movie follows the titular Finch as he builds an android to help keep himself and his dog alive (and with some company) as they make a long trip across a post-apocalyptic United States. The film is from longtime Game of Thrones director Miguel Sapochnik, so expect a few fun action scenes along the way.
What To Watch on Disney Plus: November 2021
The Avengers are coming to your television screen—well, at least one of them is. Jeremy Renner returns as Clint Barton in Hawkeye (November 24), the fifth TV show from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, following Loki and What If… from earlier this summer. Taking place over Christmas, Renner’s Hawkeye meets a young archer named Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld), who is looking to get into the superhero game, just as a bunch of Barton’s enemies come looking for him. The series is inspired by one of Hawkeye’s most well received comic book runs (written by Matt Fraction), and also includes an appearance from Florence Pugh’s Yelena Belova, who first entered the MCU in Black Widow. The series also stars Vera Farmiga, Zahn McClarnon, Brian d’Arcy James, Tony Dalton, and Alaqua Cox as Echo, another Marvel comics character that might get their own series in the future.
Speaking of the MCU, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (November 12) will make its way to the platform after breaking box office records earlier this summer. The film stars Simu Liu as the titular hero, who gets pulled into battling against the past he left behind, his father, who leads the criminal—and mystical—Ten Rings organization. Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt’s Jungle Cruise (November 12) will also debut on the platform for all subscribers after hitting theaters and Premiere Access this summer.
What To Watch on Amazon Prime: November 2021
Have you been missing Game of Thrones? Amazon Prime is hoping that The Wheel of Time (November 19) can fill the Westeros-sized void in your TV viewing life. The series follows Rosamund Pike’s Moiraine, a magic-wielding member of a powerful group of women named the Aes Sedai, who stumbles upon a character that might be the one to save this world. The cast includes mostly newcomers and is set in an unnamed, medieval-style fantasy world where danger lurks around every corner, and time is experienced both as the distant past and the distant future. Amazon is extremely high on the series, which includes 14 books by author Robert Jordan, as the show has already been picked up for two seasons before a single episode has aired.
Not in the mood for fantasy? Amazon Prime has plenty of other great stuff hitting the service this month to help you get through winter, including Brad Pitt’s scene-stealing performance in Snatch (Nov. 1), the Alien series (Nov. 1), Predator 2 (Nov. 1), Season 1 of Jason Momoa’s Red Road, and Season 3 of Hanna (Nov. 24).
What To Watch on Hulu: November 2021
Hulu is a little light on new TV shows this month, but if you’re into offbeat Marvel characters, the animated show Hit-Monkey (Nov. 17) may be just for you. The show follows the titular character as he learns from a mentor assassin’s ghost (voiced by Ted Lasso’s Jason Sudekis) as he makes his way through the criminal underworld of Tokyo. The series looks as wild as it sounds—check out the trailer here—and it also includes the voices of George Takei and Olivia Munn alongside Sudekis and Fred Tatasciore, who voices Hit-Monkey himself. The character has been around since 2010 and it’s expected that Marvel characters like Fat Cobra, Lady Bullseye, Yuki, Ogun, and Silver Samurai will also appear in the series. If that animated craziness isn’t for you, Season 2 of historical satire The Great starts streaming, picking up on the story of Russian empress Catherine the Great (Elle Fanning) and her very dramatic marriage to Peter III of Russia (Nicholas Hoult). On the movie front, some great titles are hitting the service this month, including The Matrix trilogy with Keanu Reeves, Leonardo DiCaprio’s Inception, Brad Pitt’s sports drama Moneyball, and Mark Wahlberg’s boxing drama The Fighter (all Nov. 1). Along with those are Wahlberg and Dwayne Johnson’s gym-bro/workout/crime comedy Pain & Gain (Nov. 7).
Your Complete October Streaming Guide: What to Watch on Disney+, HBO Max, Netflix, Hulu, and More
What to Stream on NETFLIX, the Full List
November 1
The Claus Family — NETFLIX FILM
21 Jump Street
60 Days In: Season 6
A River Runs Through It
Addams Family Values
American Gangster
An Elf’s Story: The Elf on the Shelf
Angry Birds: Season 4 – Slingshot Stories
Bella and the Bulldogs: Season 2
The Big Wedding
Bram Stoker’s Dracula
Elf Pets: Santa’s St. Bernards Save Christmas
First Knight
Forged in Fire: Season 7
Gather
The General’s Daughter
It Follows
Johnny Mnemonic
JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind
Last Action Hero
Moneyball
Montford: The Chickasaw Rancher
My Dad’s Christmas Date
The Nightingale (2018)
Total Recall (2012)
Snakes on a Plane
Stripes
Tagged
Te Ata
Texas Rangers
November 2
Camp Confidential: America’s Secret Nazis
Ridley Jones: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY
November 3
The Harder They Fall — NETFLIX FILM
Lords of Scam — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
November 4
Catching Killers — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
November 5
A Cop Movie — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Big Mouth: Season 5 — NETFLIX SERIES
The Club — NETFLIX SERIES
Glória — NETFLIX SERIES
Love Hard — NETFLIX FILM
Meenakshi Sundareshwar — NETFLIX FILM
Narcos: Mexico: Season 3 — NETFLIX SERIES
The Unlikely Murderer — NETFLIX SERIES
We Couldn’t Become Adults — NETFLIX FILM
Yara — NETFLIX FILM
Zero to Hero — NETFLIX FILM
November 6
Arcane — NETFLIX SERIES (New Episodes Weekly)
November 7
Father Christmas is Back — NETFLIX FILM
November 9
Swap Shop — NETFLIX SERIES
Your Life Is a Joke — NETFLIX COMEDY
November 10
Animal — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Gentefied: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
Passing — NETFLIX FILM
November 11
Love Never Lies — NETFLIX SERIES
November 12
Legacies: Season 3 (new episodes)
Red Notice — NETFLIX FILM
November 13
Arcane — NETFLIX SERIES (New Episodes)
November 14
Mariah Carey’s All I Want For Christmas Is You
November 15
America’s Next Top Model: Season 21
America’s Next Top Model: Season 22
Kuroko’s Basketball: Last Game
Lies and Deceit — NETFLIX SERIES
Snowbound for Christmas
Survivor: Season 16
Survivor: Season 37
November 16
Johnny Test’s Ultimate Meatloaf Quest — NETFLIX FAMILY
StoryBots: Laugh, Learn, Sing — NETFLIX FAMILY
November 17
Christmas Flow — NETFLIX SERIES
Prayers for the Stolen — NETFLIX FILM
The Queen of Flow: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
Supergirl: Season 6 (new episodes)
Tear Along the Dotted Line — NETFLIX SERIES
Tiger King 2 — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
November 18
Carlos Ballarta: False Prophet — NETFLIX COMEDY
Dogs in Space — NETFLIX FAMILY
Lead Me Home — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
The Princess Switch 3: Romancing the Star — NETFLIX FILM
November 19
Blown Away: Christmas — NETFLIX SERIES
Cowboy Bebop — NETFLIX SERIES
Dhamaka — NETFLIX FILM
Extinct — NETFLIX FAMILY
Hellbound — NETFLIX SERIES
Love Me Instead — NETFLIX FILM
The Mind, Explained: Season 2 — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Procession — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
tick, tick…BOOM! — NETFLIX FILM
November 20
Arcane — NETFLIX SERIES (New Episodes)
New World — NETFLIX SERIES
November 22
Outlaws — NETFLIX FILM
Vita & Virginia
November 23
Masters of the Universe: Revelation: Part 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
Reasonable Doubt: A Tale of Two Kidnappings — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Waffles + Mochi’s Holiday Feast — NETFLIX FAMILY
November 24
A Boy Called Christmas — NETFLIX FILM
Bruised — NETFLIX FILM
Robin Robin — NETFLIX FAMILY
Selling Sunset: Season 4 — NETFLIX SERIES
True Story — NETFLIX SERIES
November 25
F is for Family: Season 5 — NETFLIX SERIES
Super Crooks — NETFLIX SERIES
November 26
A Castle For Christmas — NETFLIX FILM
Dig Deeper: The Disappearance of Birgit Meier — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Green Snake — NETFLIX FILM
Light the Night — NETFLIX SERIES
School of Chocolate — NETFLIX SERIES
Spoiled Brats — NETFLIX FILM
November 28
Elves — NETFLIX SERIES
November 29
14 Peaks: Nothing is Impossible — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
November 30
Charlie’s Colorforms City: Classic Tales with a Twist — NETFLIX FAMILY
Charlie’s Colorforms City: Snowy Stories — NETFLIX FAMILY
Charlie’s Colorforms City: The Lost Valentines Musical — NETFLIX FAMILY
Coming Home in the Dark
More the Merrier — NETFLIX FILM
The Summit of the Gods — NETFLIX FILM
What to Stream on HBO MAX, the Full List
TBA in November
8-Bit Christmas, 2021
A Choice of Weapons: Inspired By Gordon Parks, Documentary
Black and Missing, Documentary Series Premiere (HBO)
Gossip Girl, Season 1 Part B Premiere
Life of Crime 1984-2020, Documentary Premiere (HBO)
Music Box: Jagged
Music Box: DMX: Don’t Try to Understand
Sesame Street, Season 52 Premiere
November 1
The 90 Day Plan, 2020
A Good Day To Die Hard, 2013 (Extended Version) (HBO)
A Very Brady Sequel, 1996 (HBO)
Adult Beginners, 2014 (HBO)
Aftermath, 2017 (HBO)
Area Chica Infierno Grande (aka Hell In The Goal Area), 2021 (HBO)
Bully, 2001 (HBO)
Caddyshack, 1980
City Of Ghosts, 2003 (HBO)
A Clockwork Orange, 1971
Company Business, 1991 (HBO)
Cry Wolf, 2005 (HBO)
Cymbeline, 2015 (HBO)
Dead Heat, 1988 (HBO)
Disturbing Behavior, 1998 (HBO)
Doom, 2005 (HBO)
Dressed To Kill, 1980 (Extended Version) (HBO)
Equilibrium, 2002 (HBO)
Eyes Wide Shut, 1999
Executive Decision, 1996 (HBO)
Extremely Loud & Incredibly Close, 2011 (HBO)
Full Metal Jacket, 1987
Godsend, 2004 (HBO)
Hangin’ with Mr. Cooper
Hotel Rwanda, 2004 (HBO)
In the House
Lady In White, 1988 (HBO)
Love And A .45, 1994 (HBO)
Moonstruck, 1987 (HBO)
Murphy’s Law, 1986 (HBO)
Never Let Me Go, 2010 (HBO)
New Year’s Eve, 2011
Practical Magic, 1998
The Parent ‘Hood
Pride & Prejudice, 1995 (HBO)
Rush, 1991 (HBO)
Showtime, 2002 (HBO)
Something New, 2006 (HBO)
Spark: A Space Tail, 2017 (HBO)
Still Waiting, 2009 (HBO)
Summer School, 1987 (HBO)
The Bourne Identity, 2002 (HBO)
The Bourne Legacy, 2012 (HBO)
The Bourne Supremacy, 2004 (HBO)
The Brady Bunch Movie, 1995 (HBO)
The Care Bears Movie, 1985 (HBO)
The Conspirator, 2011 (HBO)
The French Lieutenant’s Woman, 1981 (HBO)
The Next Three Days, 2010 (HBO)
The Presidio, 1988 (HBO)
The Purge, 1988 (HBO)
The Queen, 2006 (HBO)
The Rules Of Attraction, 2002 (HBO)
The Transporter, 2002 (HBO)
The Wolverine, 2013 (HBO)
Thelma & Louise, 1991 (HBO)
Transporter 2, 2005 (HBO)
Unleashed, 2005 (Director’s Cut) (HBO)
Waiting…, 2005 (HBO)
Weightless, 2018 (HBO)
What’s The Worst That Could Happen?, 2001 (HBO)
Witness, 2012 (HBO)
Wildcats, 1986
Wristcutters: A Love Story, 2007 (HBO)
November 2
Single Mother By Choice, 2021
Son of Monarchs, 2020
Tokyo Revengers, (Subtitled) (Crunchyroll Collection)
November 3
This is Not a War Story, 2021
November 4
Aida Rodriguez: Fighting Words, Max Original Special Premiere
Frayed, Max Original Season 2 Premiere
Gen:Lock, Max Original Season 2 Premiere
Head of the Class, Max Original Series Premiere
Rap Battlefield, Max Original Series Premiere
November 5
Las Niñas (aka Schoolgirls), 2020 (HBO)
November 6
Land, 2021 (HBO)
The Story of Late Night, 2021
November 8
Dawson’s Creek
Noblesse (Subtitled and English Dubbed) (Crunchyroll Collection)
November 9
Billy on the Street, Seasons 2-5
Dear Rider: The Jake Burton Story, Documentary Premiere (HBO)
November 11
A Thousand Fangs (aka Mil Colmillos), Max Original Series Premiere
Doom Patrol, Max Original Season 3 Finale
Love Life, Max Original Season 2 Finale
My Sesame Street Friends, Max Original Season 2 Premiere
Reign of Superwomen, Max Original Documentary Premiere
Selena + Chef, Max Original Season 3 Finale
Sesame Street, 2021 Library
South Side, Max Original Season 2 Premiere
November 12
A Cinderella Story: Starstruck, 2021
Back on the Record with Bob Costas, Season Finale
November 13
Boogie, 2021 (HBO)
Darwin’s Yearbook
Final Space, Season 3
United Shades of America, Season 6
November 14
Kamikaze, Max Original Series Premiere
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, Season 8 Finale (HBO)
November 15
TSUKIMICHI -Moonlit Fantasy– (Subtitled) (Crunchyroll Collection)
November 18
Craftopia, Max Original Season 2B Premiere
Comedy Chingonas, Max Original Special Premiere
The Sex Lives of College Girls, Max Original Series Premiere
Sort of (CBC), Max Original Series Premiere
Tom and Jerry in New York, Max Original Season 2 Premiere
November 19
The Killing of Kenneth Chamberlain, 2019
King Richard, Warner Bros. Film Premiere, 2021
Real Time with Bill Maher, Season 19 Finale (HBO)
Stath Lets Flats, Season 3
November 20
2021 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, Special Premiere (HBO)
November 23
Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel (HBO)
November 25
The Cut, (aka O Grande Look), Max Original Series Premiere
Looney Tunes Cartoons, Season 3
La Pasión de Maradona, Max Original Film Premiere
November 26
How to With John Wilson, Season 2 Premiere (HBO)
Inside Man, 2006 (HBO)
November 28
Anna Karenina, 2012 (HBO)
Axios, Season 4 Finale (HBO)
November 29
We’re Here, Season 2 Finale (HBO)
What to Stream on AMAZON PRIME, the Full List
November 1
50/50 (2011)
Alien (1979)
Alien 3 (1992)
Alien Resurrection (1997)
Alien Vs. Predator (2004)
Alpha Dog (2005)
American Assassin (2017)
Born On The Fourth Of July (1989)
Bringing Down The House (2003)
Casanova, Last Love (2021)
Cast Away (2000)
Children Of Men (2006)
Crazy, Stupid, Love (2011)
Dan In Real Life (2007)
Dead Poets Society (1989)
Dragonball Evolution (2009)
Dude, Where’s My Car? (2000)
Eragon (2006)
Fantastic Mr. Fox (2009)
Gnomeo & Juliet (2011)
Hope Springs Eternal (2018)
I Now Pronounce You Chuck & Larry (2007)
In Time (2011)
It’s Complicated (2009)
Jane Eyre (2011)
Jingle All The Way (1996)
Jingle All The Way 2 (2014)
Johnny English (2003)
Kung Pow: Enter The Fist (2002)
Major Payne (1995)
Meet Dave (2008)
Mrs. Doubtfire (1993)
Predator 2 (1990)
Rushmore (1999)
Sleeping With The Enemy (1991)
Snatch (2000)
Stuck On You (2003)
The Big Year (2011)
The Black Dahlia (2006)
The Constant Gardener (2005)
The Day The Earth Stood Still (2008)
The House Bunny (2008)
The Nutty Professor (1996)
The Nutty Professor II: The Klumps (2000)
Three Men And A Baby (1987)
Undercover Brother (2002)
Vanity Fair (2004)
Vantage Point (2008)
Who Framed Roger Rabbit (1988)
Wild Hogs (2007)
Wimbledon (2004)
Baking with Julia: Season 1 (PBS)
Baptiste: Season 1 (PBS)
Courage the Cowardly Dog: Season 1 (Boomerang)
Family Business: Season 1 (Acorn TV)
Irresponsable: Season 1 (Topic)
Ladies of the Law: Season 1 (ALLBLK)
Magellan: Season 1 (MHz Choice)
Mega Disasters: Season 1 (History)
Native America: Season 1 (PBS)
Noggin Knows: Season 1 (Noggin)
Power Book II: Ghost: Season 1 (STARZ)
Rectify: Season 1 (AMC+)
Red Road: Season 1 (AMC+)
The Lucy Show: Season 1 (Best TV)
The Restaurant: Season 1 (Sundance)
The Roy Rogers Show: Season 1 (Best TV)
Under Suspicion: Season 1 (PBS)
Wheeler Dealers: Season 1 (MotorTrend)
November 5
The Electrical Life of Louis Wain – Original Movie (2021)
Snowmance (2017)
The Spruces And The Pines (2017)
Pete the Cat – Original Series
Tampa Baes – Original Series: Season 1
November 12
Mayor Pete – Original Movie (2021)
Finding You (2021)
Always Jane – Original Series: Season 1
November 16
Beginners (2011)
November 19
Everybody Loves Natti – Original Series: Season 1
The Wheel of Time – Original Series: Season 1
November 20
Here Comes The Boom (2012)
November 24
Hanna – Original Series: Season 3
i – Original Special (2021)
November 26
Anni da cane (Dog Years) – Amazon Original Movie (2021)
November 29
Burning – Amazon Original Movie (2021)
What to Stream on HULU, the Full List
November 1
The Babysitter
The Beach
Beatriz at Dinner
Big Mommas: Like Father, Like Son
Black Dynamite
Borat: Cultural Learnings of America for Make Benefit Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan
Boys Don’t Cry
Boyz n the Hood
Breakin’ 2: Electric Boogaloo
Breaking News in Yuba County
Buffalo Bill and the Indians
China Moon
Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs
The Comedians
Conspiracy Theory
Cutter’s Way
Dark Angel
Dark Shadows
Doc
Dr. Phibes Rises Again!
Elektra
Enter the Ninja
Eye for an Eye
Eye of the Needle
Fargo
The Fifth Element
The Fighter
Flesh and Bone
The Fly
How to Beat the High Cost of Living
The Hunted
I Escaped From Devil’s Island
I, Tonya
In Secret
Inception
Killers
King Arthur
The Legend of Zorro
Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events
London Mitchell’s Christmas
Love Potion No. 9
Maggie
The Matrix
The Matrix Reloaded
The Matrix Revolutions
Michael Clayton
Minority Report
The Mistle-Tones
Modern Girls
Moneyball
Monuments
Never Been Kissed
Once Upon a Time in the West
The Outsider
Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief
The Prestige
The Quiet Man
Real Man
Resident Evil
Revenge of the Ninja
Rush Hour
Rush Hour 2
Rush Hour 3
The Shootist
Single White Female
Six Days, Seven Nights
Sleepless in Seattle
Soapdish
The Soloist
Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
Texas Chainsaw Massacre II
That Thing You Do!
Troll 2
True Grit (1969)
Universal Soldier
Vampire in Brooklyn
The War of the Worlds (1953)
XXX
XXX: State Of The Union
Yes Man
November 2
Prospect
November 3
Tyler Perry’s The Haves and the Have Nots: Complete Season 8 (OWN)
November 4
Taste the Nation With Padma Lakshmi: Holiday Edition (Hulu Original)
Playing God
November 5
Animaniacs: Complete Season 2 (Hulu Original)
Being Blago: Complete Season 1 (ABC News)
November 7
Pain & Gain
November 8
Emperor
November 11
Madagascar: A Little Wild: Complete Season 5 (Hulu Original)
3212 Un-Redacted: Original Documentary Film (ABC News)
November 14
Star Trek Into Darkness
November 15
12 Dog Days Till Christmas
A Christmas Kiss II
A Christmas Switch
A Christmas Tree Miracle
A Cinderella Christmas
A Dogwalker’s Christmas Tale
A Puppy for Christmas
Angels in the Snow
Back to Christmas
The Boss Baby 2
Christmas Belle
The Christmas Calendar
Christmas in the Heartland
Christmas With the Andersons
Deadpool
Deadpool 2
Girlfriends of Christmas Past
Holly’s Holiday
The March Sisters at Christmas
Married by Christmas
My Dad Is Scrooge
My Santa
Naughty & Nice
Rock N’ Roll Christmas
Rodeo & Juliet
Second Chance Christmas
The Secret of the Nutcracker
The Truth About Christmas
Winter Wedding
November 16
The Master
November 17
Marvel’s Hit Monkey: Complete Season 1 (Hulu Original)
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows
November 18
The Curse of Von Dutch: Original Series (Hulu Original)
Mandibles
November 19
The Great: Complete Season 2 (Hulu Original)
November 22
Beverly Hills Ninja
November 23
Holly Hobbie: Complete Season 3 (Hulu Original)
Ape Star
November 25
Ride the Eagle
November 26
Madagascar: A Little Wild Holiday Goose Chase (Hulu Original)
Pig
November 28
Real Housewives of New Jersey: Complete Season 11 (Bravo)
November 29
All Light, Everywhere
November 30
Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter
What to Stream on DISNEY PLUS, the Full List
November 3
Amphibia (S3, 5 episodes)
Dino Ranch (S1, 7 episodes)
Photo Ark (S2)
Storm Rising (S1)
November 5
Alvin And The Chipmunks: Chipwrecked
Jingle All The Way
Jingle All The Way 2
Prep & Landing: Operation Secret Santa (Short)
Santa Buddies
The Search For Santa Paws
Snow Buddies
Space Buddies
X-Men: First Class
November 12
Feast (Short)
Frozen Fever (Short)
Get A Horse! (Short)
Jungle Cruise
Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings
All-New Short From The Simpsons
Paperman (Short)
Tangled Ever After (Short)
The Little Matchgirl (Short)
The Ballad Of Nessie (Short)
Tick Tock Tale (Short)
November 17
Disney’s Magic Bake-Off (S1, 3 episodes)
Life Below Zero: Next Generation (S3)
Minnie’s Bow-Toons: Party Palace Pals (S1, 4 episodes)
November 19
A Muppets Christmas: Letters To Santa
Adventure Thru The Walt Disney Archives
Puppy For Hanukkah
The Pixar Story
November 24
Becoming Cousteau
PJ Masks (S5, 3 episodes)
Port Protection Alaska (S4)
Puppy Dog Pals (S4, 2 episodes)
Secrets Of The Zoo: Tampa (S2)
Hawkeye
November 26
Duck The Halls: A Mickey Mouse Christmas Special
Ernest Saves Christmas
Ice Age: A Mammoth Christmas
For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!