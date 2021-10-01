We’re here to answer the age-old question: What to watch tonight? The change of season doesn’t just bring respite from sweltering temps, fall marks an onslaught of new TV shows and movies coming to streaming platforms and the silver screen.

In between your next fall road trip or off-the-beaten-path getaway, get some quality couch time in.

Whether it’s things you missed, brand new premieres, or all-time classics, this month has some anticipated shows, movies, and documentaries coming to streaming platforms. Here’s what to watch in October.

What to Watch on Netflix: October 2021

Jake Gyllenhaal re-teams with his Southpaw director Antoine Fuqua in The Guilty (October 1), a crime thriller that finds Gyllenhaal’s police officer character stuck on dispatch duty while facing an internal investigation. After getting a phone call from a kidnapped woman, he’s thrust into the middle of a situation that quickly spirals out of control, all while wildfires engulf the city. Gyllenhaal co-stars with Ethan Hawke, Riley Keough, Paul Dano, and Peter Sarsgaard in the film, which mainly tells the story from Gyllenhaal’s perspective as he tries to marshal emergency responders to help find the woman.

If you’re looking for something a bit more fun but not sure what to watch, check out Netflix’s attempt to expand Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead universe with the prequel Army of Thieves (September 30). Set during the early days of the zombie takeover, Matthias Schweighöfer reprises his role as expert safe-cracker Ludwig, who gets pulled into a crew of fellow criminals to try and pull off a big bank heist in Europe. The trailer makes the movie feel like a version of The Fast and Furious, but with some flesh-eating zombies. Game of Thrones and Furious star Nathalie Emmanuel co-stars as the ringleader of the crew, while Schweighöfer pulls double duty as star and director.

Along with those new flicks, all nine seasons of the classic sitcom Seinfeld (October 1) will arrive on the platform after being unavailable for months. It’s the best failsafe when you’re struggling to decide what to watch.

What to Watch on HBO Max: October 2021

It’s the moment Sopranos fans have been waiting for since the screen cut to black in 2007. For The Many Saints of Newark (October 1), series creator David Chase takes things back to the younger days of Tony Soprano, before he was the mob boss ruling over North Jersey. It centers on Tony’s mentor, Dickie Moltisanti (Alessandro Nivola), as he helps lead the DiMeo crime family while the 1967 Newark riots take hold in the city. The cast is stacked with many recognizable characters from the series, including Johnny Boy Soprano (Jon Bernthal), Uncle Junior (Corey Stoll), Livia Soprano (Vera Farmiga), and Tony himself, played by James Gandolfini’s real-life son Michael Gandolfini. We got an early look at the movie at the world premiere, and it holds many surprises and callbacks for die-hard Sopranos fans.

More into science-fiction than gangster stories? Here’s what to watch: Dune (October 22). The adaptation of the epic book follows the young Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet) as he travels to a dangerous planet to help protect the supply of the most important resource in the universe. When all-out war breaks out, Paul must find a way to lead his family to survival. The all-star cast includes Jason Momoa, Josh Brolin, Dave Bautista, Oscar Isaac, Zendaya, and Javier Bardem.

Don’t miss Season 11 of Curb Your Enthusiasm (October 24) and Season 3 of the Emmy-winning drama Succession (October 17).

What to Watch on Apple TV+: October 2021

The world-spanning sci-fi drama series Invasion (October 22) comes to the platform this month, following a group of characters as they cope with an alien attack on Earth. The series is produced by Simon Kinberg, who brings his action movie chops from Deadpool and the X-Men series. The trailer reveals the massive scope of the show, which jumps from the perspective of an Army solider, police officer, a family fleeing the invasion, as well as NASA astronauts and scientists trying to find out how to fight back against the invasion. The show will start with three episodes dropping at once before moving to weekly releases thereafter.

The 10-episode series Swagger (October 29) follows a group of young basketball players and their coaches, inspired by the life of NBA superstar Kevin Durant, who’s an executive producer on the show. Like Invasion, the series will have three episodes released before moving to a weekly schedule.

Need to catch up on Ted Lasso? Now’s your chance. After nearly sweeping the 2021 Emmy Awards for its first season, Ted Lasso will premiere the finale of its second season this month on October 8. Jason Sudekis, who took home the lead comedy actor Emmy, has taken Coach Lasso to greater—and darker—depths this year, all while still keeping the overall sunny vibe of the show that’s become one of Apple TV+’s most popular. After being relegated to the lower division at the end of Season 1, the big question will be if Ted can lead AFC Richmond back to the Premier League once again.

What to Watch on Amazon Prime: October 2021

Amazon Prime is bringing the scares to the platform in time for Halloween. As part of its Welcome To The Blumhouse anthology movie series, four new thrillers will debut this month, including Black as Night (October 1), Madres (October 8), The Manor (October 8), and Bingo Hell (October 1), which follows a group of senior citizens as their bingo hall gets sold to a demonic force—I mean, how could you not love a premise like that?

Amazon also takes a stab at adapting a classic 90s thriller into a TV show with I Know What You Did Last Summer, which will release its first four episodes on October 15. The series follows the story of a group of friends who are stalked by a killer after they conspire to cover up a car accident that left a man dead. The show updates the setting to contemporary times and will take elements from both the 1997 film and the 1973 book that the movie was based on.

The first three movies in the Die Hard series (October 1) are coming to the platform, giving you the chance to get ready for Christmas with Bruce Willis’ John McLane, while Edward Norton and Brad Pitt’s 1999 classic Fight Club (October 1) also starts streaming.

What to Watch on Hulu: October 2021

The new drama miniseries Dopesick follows the story of how the opioid addiction crisis has affected Americans across the country. The first episode is directed by Academy Award-winner Barry Levinson and the series stars Michael Keaton as a doctor who finds his patients are caught under the spell of addiction. The cast also includes Rosario Dawson, Peter Sarsgaard, Kaitlyn Dever, and Michael Stuhlbarg as Richard Sackler, the former president of Purdue Pharma—the company that developed OxyContin and has been accused of fueling the opioid crisis.

If you’re looking for something lighter, there are a whole bunch of great action movies hitting Hulu this month, including Harrison Ford’s Air Force One (October 1), Denzel Washington’s submarine thriller Crimson Tide (October 1), and some classic James Bond entries like Dr. No, Goldfinger, and From Russia With Love (all October 1), just in time for Daniel Craig’s No Time To Die, which also hits theaters this month (October 8).

What to Watch on Disney Plus: October 2021

Did you miss seeing Black Widow over the summer? Catch up with Scarlett Johansson’s swan song as Natasha Romanoff in the time between Marvel’s Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Infinity War. The action-packed movie starts streaming on October 6 and fills in the gaps of Natasha ‘s past, including her ready-made Russian spy family of the Red Guardian (David Harbour), Melina (Rachel Weisz), and sister Yelena (Florence Pugh), all while giving you the revelations and pure fun the MCU is known for.

Speaking of the MCU, the season finale of What If… also debuts on October 6, bringing together a wide range of characters the animated series has introduced—like Party Thor and Captain Carter—to take on a multiverse-level villain.

You can take off into space with the six-part docuseries Among the Stars (October 6), which follows NASA astronauts, engineers, and specialists as they embark on a mission to the International Space Station. In honor of the Halloween season, LEGO Star Wars Terrifying Tales hits on October 1, while Muppets Haunted Mansion premieres on October 8.

What to Stream on NETFLIX, the Full List

October 1

A Knight’s Tale

An Inconvenient Truth

Are You Afraid of the Dark?: Season 1

As Good as It Gets

Awakenings

B.A.P.S.

Bad Teacher

The Cave

Desperado

The Devil Inside

Don’t Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood

Double Team

The DUFF

Eagle Eye

Endless Love

Ghost

Gladiator

Hairspray (2007)

The Holiday

Jet Li’s Fearless

The Karate Kid (2010)

Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life

Léon: The Professional

Malcolm X

Observe and Report

Once Upon a Time in Mexico

Project X

Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves

Rumor Has It…

Seinfeld: Seasons 1-9

Serendipity

Spy Kids

Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams

Spy Kids 3: Game Over

Step Brothers

The Ugly Truth

Till Death

Titanic

Tommy Boy

Unthinkable

Waterworld

Zodiac

A Sinister Sect: Colonia Dignidad — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Diana: The Musical — NETFLIX SPECIAL

Forever Rich — NETFLIX FILM

The Guilty — NETFLIX FILM

MAID — NETFLIX SERIES

Paik’s Spirit — NETFLIX SERIES

Scaredy Cats — NETFLIX FAMILY

The Seven Deadly Sins: Cursed by Light — NETFLIX ANIME

Swallow — NETFLIX FILM

October 3

Scissor Seven: Season 3 — NETFLIX ANIME

Upcoming Summer — NETFLIX FILM

October 4

On My Block: Season 4 — NETFLIX SERIES

October 5

Escape The Undertaker — NETFLIX FILM

October 6

The Blacklist: Season 8

Ella Fitzgerald: Just One of Those Things

Bad Sport — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Baking Impossible — NETFLIX SERIES

The Five Juanas — NETFLIX SERIES

Love Is Blind: Brazil — NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes weekly)

There’s Someone Inside Your House — NETFLIX FILM

October 7

The Billion Dollar Code — NETFLIX SERIES

Sexy Beasts: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

The Way of the Househusband: Season 1 Part 2 — NETFLIX ANIME

October 8

LOL Surprise: The Movie

A Tale Dark & Grimm — NETFLIX FAMILY

Family Business: Season 3 — NETFLIX SERIES

Grudge / Kin — NETFLIX FILM

My Brother, My Sister — NETFLIX FILM

Pokémon the Movie: Secrets of the Jungle — NETFLIX FAMIL

Pretty Smart — NETFLIX SERIES

October 9

Insidious: Chapter 2

Blue Period — NETFLIX ANIME

October 11

Going in Style

Shameless (U.S.): Season 11

The Baby-Sitters Club: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY

The King’s Affection — NETFLIX SERIES

October 12

Rita Moreno: Just a Girl Who Decided to Go For It

Smart People

Bright: Samurai Soul — NETFLIX ANIME

Convergence: Courage in a Crisis — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Making Malinche: A Documentary by Nacho Cano — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Mighty Express: Season 5 — NETFLIX FAMILY

The Movies That Made Us: Season 3 — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

October 13

Violet Evergarden the Movie

Fever Dream / Distancia de Rescate — NETFLIX FILM

Hiacynt — NETFLIX FILM

Love Is Blind: Brazil — NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes weekly)

Reflection of You — NETFLIX SERIES

October 14

In the Dark: Season 3

Another Life: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

One Night in Paris — NETFLIX FILM

October 15

CoComelon: Season 4

Power Rangers Dino Fury: Season 1

The Forgotten Battle — NETFLIX FILM

The Four of Us — NETFLIX FILM

Karma’s World — NETFLIX FAMILY

Little Things: Season 4 — NETFLIX SERIES

My Name — NETFLIX SERIES

Sharkdog’s Fintastic Halloween — NETFLIX FAMILY

The Trip — NETFLIX FILM

You: Season 3 — NETFLIX SERIES

October 16

Misfit: The Series (NETFLIX FAMILY)

Victoria & Abdul

October 19

In for a Murder / W jak morderstwo (NETFLIX FILM)

October 20

Found (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY)

Gabby’s Dollhouse: Season 3 (NETFLIX FAMILY)

Night Teeth (NETFLIX FILM)

Stuck Together (NETFLIX FILM)

October 21

Flip a Coin -ONE OK ROCK Documentary (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY)

Go! Go! Cory Carson: Season 6 (NETFLIX FAMILY)

Insiders (NETFLIX SERIES)

Komi Can’t Communicate (NETFLIX ANIME)

Life’s a Glitch with Julien Bam (NETFLIX SERIES)

Sex, Love & goop (NETFLIX SERIES)

October 22

Adventure Beast (NETFLIX SERIES)

Dynasty: Season 4

Inside Job (NETFLIX SERIES)

Little Big Mouth (NETFLIX FILM)

Locke & Key: Season 2 (NETFLIX SERIES)

Maya and the Three (NETFLIX FAMILY)

More than Blue: The Series (NETFLIX SERIES)

Roaring Twenties (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY)

October 24

We Steal Secrets: The Story of WikiLeaks

October 25

King Arthur: Legend of the Sword

October 26

Roswell, New Mexico: Season 3

Sex: Unzipped (NETFLIX SERIES)

October 27

Begin Again

Hypnotic (NETFLIX FILM)

Nobody Sleeps in the Woods Tonight Part 2 (NETFLIX FILM)

Sintonia: Season 2 (NETFLIX SERIES)

Wentworth: Season 8

October 28

Luis Miguel – The Series: Season 3 (NETFLIX SERIES)

The Motive (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY)

October 29

Army of Thieves (NETFLIX FILM)

Colin in Black & White (NETFLIX SERIES)

Dear Mother (NETFLIX FILM)

Mythomaniac: Season 2 (NETFLIX SERIES)

Thomas & Friends: All Engines Go

The Time It Takes (NETFLIX SERIES)

What to Stream on HBO MAX, the Full List

October 1

Admission, 2013 (HBO)

A Royal Affair, 2012 (HBO)

After the Thin Man, 1936

All The President’s Men, 1976 (HBO)

American Gigolo, 1980 (HBO)

American Graffiti, 1973 (HBO)

Argo, 2012 (Alternate Version) (HBO)

Bad Boys II, 2003

Bad Boys, 1995

Bad Words, 2013 (HBO)

Ballet 422, 2014 (HBO)

Being Flynn, 2012 (HBO)

Best Man Down, 2013 (HBO)

Beverly Hills Cop, 1984 (HBO)

Beverly Hills Cop II, 1987 (HBO)

Beverly Hills Cop III, 1994 (HBO)

Bill And Ted’s Excellent Adventure, 1989 (HBO)

Bill And Ted’s Bogus Journey, 1991 (HBO)

Billy Elliot, 2000 (HBO)

Black Christmas, 2019 (HBO)

Black Hawk Down, 2001 (HBO)

Blades Of Glory, 2007 (HBO)

Blazing Saddles, 1974

Blood Father, 2016 (HBO)

Bloodsport, 1988 (HBO)

Blue Crush, 2002 (HBO)

Bridget Jones: The Edge Of Reason, 2004 (HBO)

Bridget Jones’s Diary, 2001

Broken City, 2013 (HBO)

Caddyshack II, 1988

Cake, 2005 (HBO)

Cats, 2019 (HBO)

Child 44, 2015 (HBO)

City of God, 2002 (HBO)

Clash of Titans, 1981

Client 9: The Rise And Fall Of Eliot Spitzer, 2010 (HBO)

Culpa, 2021 (HBO)

Danny Collins, 2015 (HBO)

David Lynch: The Art Life, 2016

Desperately Seeking Susan, 1985 (HBO)

Dinner For Schmucks, 2010 (HBO)

Doubt, 2008 (HBO)

Down A Dark Hall, 2018 (HBO)

Downhill, 2020 (HBO)

Drop Zone, 1994 (HBO)

Dying Young, 1991 (HBO)

El Cantante, 2007 (HBO)

El Profugo, 2020 (HBO)

Emma., 2020 (HBO)

Endless Love, 2014 (HBO)

Entre Nos: The Winners 2, 2021 (HBO)

Entre Nos: What She Said, 2021 (HBO)

Family Matters

Fifty Shades Of Black, 2016 (HBO)

For A Good Time, Call…, 2012 (Alternate Version) (HBO)

Full House

Gangs Of New York, 2002 (HBO)

Gangster Squad, 2013 (HBO)

Goodbye, Mr. Chips, 1969

Hacksaw Ridge, 2016 (HBO)

Harold & Kumar Escape From Guantanamo Bay, 2008

He Said She Said, 1991 (HBO)

Hearts In Atlantis, 2001 (HBO)

Hitch, 2005

Hitman, 2007 (Alternate Version) (HBO)

Hooper, 1978

Hostage, 2005 (HBO)

House of Wax , 2005

House, 2008 (HBO)

Imagine That, 2009 (HBO)

Ingrid Bergman: In Her Own Words, 2015

J. Edgar, 2011 (HBO)

Johnny English Strikes Again, 2018 (HBO)

Journey to the Center of the Earth, 2008

Just Mercy, 2019 (HBO)

Kill Bill: Vol. 1, 2003 (HBO)

Kill Bill: Vol. 2, 2004 (HBO)

Kin, 2018 (HBO)

Leap Year, 2010 (HBO)

LEGO DC Shazam: Magic and Monsters!, 2020

Less Than Zero, 1987 (HBO)

Like Water for Chocolate, 1992 (HBO)

Little Man, 2006 (HBO)

Lincoln, 2012 (HBO)

Lottery Ticket, 2010 (HBO)

M*A*S*H, 1970 (HBO)

Mama, 2013 (HBO)

Marathon Man, 1976 (HBO)

Misery, 1990 (HBO)

Monster’s Ball, 2001 (Alternate Version) (HBO)

Moonrise Kingdom, 2012 (HBO)

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation, 1989

National Lampoon’s Vacation, 1983

Natural Born Killers, 1994

Never, Rarely, Sometimes, Always, 2020 (HBO)

Night Catches Us, 2010 (HBO)

Orphan, 2009

Parental Guidance, 2012 (HBO)

Pariah, 2011 (HBO)

Police Academy, 1984

Poltergeist II: The Other Side, 1986 (HBO)

Poltergeist III, 1988 (HBO)

Private Parts, 1997 (HBO)

Proof Of Life, 2000 (HBO)

Racing Stripes, 2005 (HBO)

Reservation Road, 2007 (HBO)

Say Anything…, 1989 (HBO)

Sergeant York, 1941

Shaft, 1971

Shall We Dance?, 2004 (HBO)

She’s All That, 1999 (HBO)

Sherlock Holmes And The Great Escape, 2019 (HBO)

Sherlock Holmes, 2009

Shrek The Third, 2007 (HBO)

Six Degrees Of Separation, 1993 (HBO)

Sliver, 1993 (Alternate Version) (HBO)

Snitch, 2013 (HBO)

Speedway, 1968

Step by Step

Stigmata, 1999 (HBO)

Strange But True, 2019 (HBO)

Superstar, 1999 (HBO)

Super 8, 2011 (HBO)

Talk To Me, 2007 (HBO)

Teen Titans Go! vs. Teen Titans, 2019

The Banger Sisters, 2002 (HBO)

The Blind Side, 2009 (HBO)

The Bonfire of the Vanities, 1990

The Book Of Eli, 2010 (HBO)

The Campaign, 2012 (Alternate Version) (HBO)

The Cider House Rules, 1999 (HBO)

The Cincinnati Kid, 1965

The East, 2013 (HBO)

The Eichmann Show, 2015 (HBO)

The Internship, 2013 (HBO)

The Invisible Man, 2020 (HBO)

The Harvey Girls, 1946

The High Note, 2020 (HBO)

The Hours, 2002 (HBO)

The Legend Of Hercules, 2014 (HBO)

The Many Saints of Newark

The Outsiders, 1983

The Perfect Storm, 2000

The Poseidon Adventure, 1972 (HBO)

The Quarry, 2020 (HBO)

The Rite, 2011 (HBO)

The Running Man, 1987 (HBO)

The Way Way Back, 2013 (HBO)

The 15:17 To Paris, 2018 (HBO)

Things We Lost In The Fire, 2007 (HBO)

Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride, 2005

Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy, 2011 (HBO)

Trance, 2013 (HBO)

Tully, 2018 (HBO)

Twelve Monkeys, 1995 (HBO)

Underwater, 2020 (HBO)

Up In The Air, 2009 (HBO)

Wall Street, 1987 (HBO)

Warm Bodies, 2013 (HBO)

Wendy, 2020 (HBO)

XXX, 2002

October 3

Simmer, 2020

October 4

Laetitia, Limited Drama Series Finale (HBO)

Niña Furia

Sublet, 2020

October 5

American Masters: Mike Nichols, 2016

American Masters: Nichols and May: Take Two, 1996

El Verano Que Vivimos, 2020

Level Playing Field, Documentary Series Finale (HBO)

October 6

Muy Gay Too Mexicano (Short), 2020

The Republic of Sarah, Season 1

Rosa (short), 2020

October 7

15 Minutes of Shame, Max Original Series Premiere

Craftopia, Max Original Season 2A Premiere

The Not-Too-Late Show with Elmo: Amber Ruffin / Bebe Rexha

October 8

Voyagers, 2021 (HBO)

October 9

Birdgirl , Season 16

To Your Eternity , Season 1 (Subtitled) (Crunchyroll Collection)

October 10

It: Chapter 2, 2019

Nuclear Family, Documentary Series Finale (HBO)

Scenes From A Marriage, Limited Series Finale (HBO)

October 11

We’re Here, Season 2 Premiere (HBO)

October 14

Aquaman: King of Atlantis, Chapter One: Dead Sea, Max Original Series Premiere

Little Ellen, Max Original Season 1B Premiere

Love Spells (aka Amarres), Max Original Series Premiere

Teen Titans Go!, Seasons 1-6

The Missing, (aka Os Ausentes), Max Original Series Premiere

The Not-Too-Late Show with Elmo: Jenna Bush Hager / Sophie Fatu

Phoebe Robinson: Sorry, Harriet Tubman, Max Original Special Premiere

Welcome to Utmark (aka Utmark) , Max Original Series Premiere

What Happened, Brittany Murphy?, Max Original Series Premiere

October 15

In the Line of Fire, 1993

Point Break, 1991 (HBO)

Tu Me Manques, 2019 (HBO)

October 17

Succession, Season 3 Premiere (HBO)

October 18

El Huésped Americano (aka The American Guest), Limited Drama Series Finale (HBO)

Women is Losers, 2021

October 19

Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel (HBO)

October 20

Entre Hombres (aka Amongst Men), Limited Series Finale (HBO)

October 21

Aquaman: King of Atlantis, Chapter Two: Primordius

Reign of Superwomen, Max Original Documentary Premiere

The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, 2021 (HBO) (Available in 4K UHD, HDR10, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos in English Only on supported devices)

The Not-Too-Late Show with Elmo: Ames McNamara / Leslie Odom Jr.

Tuff Money (aka Bani Negri), Max Original Series Premiere

October 22

Dune, Warner Bros. Film Premiere, 2021

October 24

Insecure, Season 5 Premiere (HBO)

Curb Your Enthusiasm

October 26

Maricon Perdido, Max Original Series Premiere

The Mopes, Max Original Series Premiere

The Truth of Dolores Vazquez (aka The Caso Wanninkhof), Max Original Series Premiere

October 28

Aquaman: King of Atlantis, Chapter Three: Tidal Shift

In The Heights, 2021 (HBO) (Available in 4K UHD, HDR10, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos in English Only on supported devices)

Love Life, Max Original Season 2 Premiere

A Thousand Fangs (aka Mil Colmillos), Max Original Series Premiere

The Not-Too-Late Show with Elmo: Dani & Dannah Lane / AJR

October 29

Victor and Valentino, Season 2

October 31

The Bachelorette, Season 16

What to Stream on Amazon Prime, the Full List

October 1

All or Nothing: Toronto Maple Leafs – Amazon Original Series

Beau Sejour: Season 1 (Topic)

Cities of the Underworld: Season 1 (HISTORY Vault)

Hightown: Season 1 (STARZ)

I Love Lucy: Seasons 1-2

Killer Kids: Season 1 (A&E Crime Central)

Latino Americans: Season 1 (PBS Documentaries)

NOVA: The Planets: Season 1 (PBS Documentaries)

Pompon Little Bear: Season 1 (Kidstream)

Roadkill Garage: Season 1 (MotorTrend)

Side by Side with Malika & Khadijah: Season 1 (UP Faith & Family)

Supermansion: Seasons 1-2

The Hunter (il Cacciatore): Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)

The Kings: Season 1 (Showtime)

The Trouble With Maggie Cole: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)

The Undertaker: Season 1 (MHz Choice)

When Hope Calls: Season 1 (Hallmark Movies Now)

Bingo Hell – Amazon Original Movie (2021)

Black as Night – Amazon Original Movie (2021)

My Name is Pauli Murray – Amazon Original Movie (2021)

A Good Year (2006)

American Masters: Raul Julia: The World’s a Stage (2019) (PBS Living)

Anaconda (1997)

Atonement (2007)

Bad Hombres (2020) (Showtime)

Blue Crush 2 (2011)

Breach (2007)

Bulworth (1998)

Butch Cassidy And The Sundance Kid (1969)

Dear Christmas (2020)

Die Hard (1988)

Die Hard 2 (1990)

Die Hard: With A Vengeance (1995)

Duplicity (2009)

Exorcist: The Beginning (2004)

Fight Club (1999)

Flash Of Genius (2008)

Flight Of The Phoenix (2004)

Fools Rush In (1997)

Garden State (2004)

Get Shorty (1995)

Intolerable Cruelty (2003)

It’s Kind Of A Funny Story (2010)

Killers (2010)

Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle Of Life (2003)

Last Action Hero (1993)

Macho: The Hector Camacho Story (2020) (Showtime)

Once Upon A Time In Mexico (2003)

Raising Arizona (1987)

Resident Evil: Retribution (2012)

Rugrats Go Wild (2003)

Stomp The Yard (2007)

Swimming For Gold (2020)

Taken (2009)

Thank You For Smoking (2006)

The Bad News Bears (1976)

The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel (2012)

The Christmas Edition (2020)

The Graduate (1967)

The Grudge 2 (2006)

The Last Exorcism (2010)

The Life Aquatic With Steve Zissou (2004)

The Thing (2011)

Welcome To The Jungle (2014)

Do, Re & Mi: Halloween Harmony – Amazon Original Special (2021)

October 3

Prometheus (2012)

October 8

Justin Bieber: Our World – Amazon Original Movie (2021)

Madres – Amazon Original Movie (2021)

The Manor – Amazon Original Movie (2021)

Lansky (2021)

Jessey and Nessy, New episodes – Amazon Original Series

Pan y Circo, New episodes – Amazon Original Series

October 14

Deutschland 83: Season 1

October 15

Akilla’s Escape (2021)

I Know What You Did Last Summer, Season 1 – Amazon Original Series

If You Give a Mouse a Cookie, New episodes – Amazon Original Series

October 16

Cowboys & Aliens (2011)

Wanderlust (2012)

October 29

Maradona: Blessed Dream, Season 1 – Amazon Original Series

What to Stream on Hulu, the Full List

October 1

Big Sky: Season 2 Premiere (ABC)

Cake: Season 5 Premiere (FXX)

Grey’s Anatomy: Season 18 Premiere (ABC)

Station 19: Season 5 Premiere (ABC)

The Bachelorette: Complete Season 13 (ABC)

A.I. Artificial Intelligence (2001)

Air Force One (1997)

Ali (2001)

Blippi’s Spooky Spells Halloween (2021)

Boxcar Bertha (1972)

Cedar Rapids (2009)

Chasing Papi (2003)

Class (1983)

Clifford (1994)

Clockstoppers (2002)

Code 46 (2004)

Crimson Tide (1995)

Date Night (2010)

Dead of Winter (1987)

Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Rodrick Rules (2011)

Double, Double, Toil and Trouble (1993)

Dr. No (1962)

Edge of the World (2021)

Escape from Alcatraz (1979)

Exorcist: The Beginning (2004)

The Extreme Adventures of Super Dave (2000)

Flatliners (1990)

From Russia with Love (1964)

Goldeneye (1995)

Goldfinger (1964)

Happy Feet (2006)

Happy Feet Two (2011)

The Holiday (2006)

House of Games (1987)

The Hunger Games (2012)

The Hunger Games: Catching Fire (2013)

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1 (2014)

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 2 (2015)

Hunt for the Skinwalker (2018)

Intersection (1994)

Licence to Kill (1989)

Light It Up (1999)

Lost In Space (1998)

The Love Guru (2008)

Mad Max (1980)

Madhouse (2004)

The Mask of Zorro (1998)

Maze (2017)

Mean Creek (2004)

Meet The Spartans (2008)

My Best Friend’s Wedding (1997)

The Offence (1973)

Peeples (2013)

The Perfect Holiday (2007)

Queen of the Damned (2002)

Racing with the Moon (1984)

The Recruit (2003)

Remo Williams: The Adventure Begins (1985)

Resident Evil: Retribution (2012)

Road Trip (2000)

Rushmore (1999)

The Saint (1997)

Signs (2002)

Sleeping with the Enemy (1991)

Sleepless In Seattle (1993)

Snatch (2000)

Species (1995)

Species II (1998)

Species III (2004)

Species: The Awakening (2007)

The Spy Who Loved Me (1977)

Star Trek: The Motion Picture (1979)

Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan (1982)

Star Trek III: The Search for Spock (1984)

Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home (1986)

Star Trek V: The Final Frontier (1989)

Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country (1991)

Star Trek: First Contact (1996)

Star Trek: Generations (1994)

Star Trek: Insurrection (1998)

Star Trek: Nemesis (2002)

Still (2018)

Sweet Home Alabama (2002)

Sweet Land (2006)

The Taking of Pelham 1 2 3 (2009)

Teen Wolf (1985)

Theater of Blood (1973)

Tooth Fairy (2010)

Total Recall (2012)

The Untouchables (1987)

Victor Frankenstein (2015)

Vigilante Force (1976)

The Village (2004)

The Vow (2012)

Waitress (2007)

What About Bob? (1991)

When A Man Loves A Woman (1994)

Within (2016)

Wolves at the Door (2016)

Wrong Turn 2 (2007)

October 3

Saturday Night Live: Season 47 Premiere (NBC)

Finding Your Feet (2018)

October 4

America’s Funniest Home Videos: Season 32 Premiere (ABC)

Maggie’s Plan (2015)

The Program (1993)

Unfaithful (2002)

October 6

Castle (complete series)

October 7

Baker’s Dozen: Complete Season 1 (Hulu Original)

October 8

Jacinta (2021) (Hulu Original)

Cannabis Evolution (2019)

October 9

Shark Tank: Season 13 Premiere (ABC)

October 10

G.I. Joe: Retaliation (2013)

Rogue Hostage (2021)

October 11

Gunda (2020)

Madonna and the Breakfast Club (2019)

October 12

Champaign ILL: Complete Series (Sony)

The Loneliest Whale (2021)

October 13

Dopesick: Series Premiere (Hulu Original)

CHiPS (2017)

October 14

Real Housewives of Orange County: Complete Season 15 (Bravo)

Censor (2021)

Out of Death (2020)

October 15

America’s Book of Secrets: Complete Season 2 (History)

Beyond Oak Island: Complete Season 1 (History)

Beyond Scared Straight: Complete Seasons 4, 5, 6 (A&E)

Hoarders: Complete Season 3 (A&E)

Little Women: Atlanta: Complete Seasons 1, 2 (Lifetime)

Married at First Sight: Couples Cam: Complete Season 10 (Lifetime)

Marrying Millions: Complete Season 2 (Lifetime)

Nightwatch: Complete Season 1 (A&E)

Seven Year Switch: Complete Season 3 (Lifetime)

Swamp People: Complete Seasons 1, 2 (History)

A Murder to Remember (2020)

Cheer Camp Killer (2020)

Miss India America (2015)

Sleepwalker (2017)

October 16

Home Sweet Home: Series Premiere (NBC)

October 18

Dream Horse (2020)

October 20

The Bachelorette: Season 18 Premiere (ABC)

Queens: Series Premiere (ABC)

October 21

The Next Thing You Eat: Complete Season 1 (Hulu Original)

The Evil Next Door (2021)

October 22

Gaia (2020)

October 23

The Marksman (2021)

Silent Night (2021)

October 25

Come Away (2020)

October 26

Maybe Next Year (2020)

October 27

For Madmen Only (2021)

October 28

First Date (2021)

Smelliville (2021)

October 30

Catfish: The TV Show: Complete Season 8D (MTV)

October 31

Spirit Untamed (2021)

What to Stream on Disney Plus, the Full List

October 1

Alvin And The Chipmunks

Alvin And The Chipmunks: The Road Chip

Just Roll With It: You Decide Live!

The Scariest Story Ever: A Mickey Mouse Halloween Spooktacular!

LEGO Star Wars Terrifying Tales – Premiere

October 6

Black Widow

Disney Junior The Chicken Squad (S1) Ep. The Surprise Party Surprise / U.F. Oh-No

Drain The Oceans: The Mississippi River & Arctic War (S1)

Drain The Oceans (S4)

The Ghost And Molly McGee (S1), 5 episodes

Impact With Gal Gadot (S1)

Muppet Babies (S3), 9 episodes

Puppy Dog Pals (S4), 5 episodes

Spidey And His Amazing Friends (S1) Ep. Rocket Rhino / Trick Or Trace-E

Among the Stars – All Episodes Streaming – Season 1 Premiere

Turner & Hooch – Episode 112 “Bite Club” – Season Finale

What If…? – Season Finale

Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life – Episode 111 “Night of the Pizza Moon / Who’s Your Granny? / Summer Sidekick Syndrome”

Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. – Episode 105 “Dunk Cost”

October 8

Disney Junior Mickey’s Tale Of Two Witches

Under Wraps

Muppets Haunted Mansion – Premiere

October 13

Apollo: Back To The Moon (S1)

Mickey Mouse Mixed-Up Adventures (S1) Ep. The Spooky Spook House / Clarabelle’s Banana Splitz!

Secrets Of The Zoo: North Carolina (S1)

Secrets Of The Zoo: Down Under (S2)

The Wizard Of Paws (S1)

Zombies: Addison’s Moonstone Mystery Shorts (S1)

Just Beyond – All Episodes Streaming – Season 1 Premiere

Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life – Episode 112 “Delivery Duck / Dark in the Park / Choppin’ Dale” – Season Finale

Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. – Episode 106 “Career Babes”

October 15

Lost Cities With Albert Lin: The Great Flood

Megacity Of The Maya Warrior King

October 20

Disney’s Magic Bake-Off (S1), 4 episodes

PJ Masks (S5), 6 episodes

The Wild Life Of Dr. Ole (S1)

Disney Insider – Episode 108 “Drawn To Life, Muppets and the Haunted Mansion, Our Very Own Studio Tour”

Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. – Episode 107 “Mom-Mentum”

Marvel Studios: Assembled – “The Making of Black Widow”

What If…?

October 22

Rookie Of The Year

Thumbelina

October 27

Port Protection Alaska (S4)

Disney Insider – Episode 109 “Harmonies of Harmonious, Tiana’s Cuisine, Galaxy’s Edge Expands… Virtually”

Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. – Episode 108 “Talk-Story”

Marvel Studios: Assembled – “The Making of What If…?”

October 29

Bob Ballard: An Explorer’s Life

McFarland, USA

