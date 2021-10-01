We’re here to answer the age-old question: What to watch tonight? The change of season doesn’t just bring respite from sweltering temps, fall marks an onslaught of new TV shows and movies coming to streaming platforms and the silver screen.
In between your next fall road trip or off-the-beaten-path getaway, get some quality couch time in.
Whether it’s things you missed, brand new premieres, or all-time classics, this month has some anticipated shows, movies, and documentaries coming to streaming platforms. Here’s what to watch in October.
What to Watch on Netflix: October 2021
Jake Gyllenhaal re-teams with his Southpaw director Antoine Fuqua in The Guilty (October 1), a crime thriller that finds Gyllenhaal’s police officer character stuck on dispatch duty while facing an internal investigation. After getting a phone call from a kidnapped woman, he’s thrust into the middle of a situation that quickly spirals out of control, all while wildfires engulf the city. Gyllenhaal co-stars with Ethan Hawke, Riley Keough, Paul Dano, and Peter Sarsgaard in the film, which mainly tells the story from Gyllenhaal’s perspective as he tries to marshal emergency responders to help find the woman.
If you’re looking for something a bit more fun but not sure what to watch, check out Netflix’s attempt to expand Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead universe with the prequel Army of Thieves (September 30). Set during the early days of the zombie takeover, Matthias Schweighöfer reprises his role as expert safe-cracker Ludwig, who gets pulled into a crew of fellow criminals to try and pull off a big bank heist in Europe. The trailer makes the movie feel like a version of The Fast and Furious, but with some flesh-eating zombies. Game of Thrones and Furious star Nathalie Emmanuel co-stars as the ringleader of the crew, while Schweighöfer pulls double duty as star and director.
Along with those new flicks, all nine seasons of the classic sitcom Seinfeld (October 1) will arrive on the platform after being unavailable for months. It’s the best failsafe when you’re struggling to decide what to watch.
What to Watch on HBO Max: October 2021
It’s the moment Sopranos fans have been waiting for since the screen cut to black in 2007. For The Many Saints of Newark (October 1), series creator David Chase takes things back to the younger days of Tony Soprano, before he was the mob boss ruling over North Jersey. It centers on Tony’s mentor, Dickie Moltisanti (Alessandro Nivola), as he helps lead the DiMeo crime family while the 1967 Newark riots take hold in the city. The cast is stacked with many recognizable characters from the series, including Johnny Boy Soprano (Jon Bernthal), Uncle Junior (Corey Stoll), Livia Soprano (Vera Farmiga), and Tony himself, played by James Gandolfini’s real-life son Michael Gandolfini. We got an early look at the movie at the world premiere, and it holds many surprises and callbacks for die-hard Sopranos fans.
More into science-fiction than gangster stories? Here’s what to watch: Dune (October 22). The adaptation of the epic book follows the young Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet) as he travels to a dangerous planet to help protect the supply of the most important resource in the universe. When all-out war breaks out, Paul must find a way to lead his family to survival. The all-star cast includes Jason Momoa, Josh Brolin, Dave Bautista, Oscar Isaac, Zendaya, and Javier Bardem.
Don’t miss Season 11 of Curb Your Enthusiasm (October 24) and Season 3 of the Emmy-winning drama Succession (October 17).
What to Watch on Apple TV+: October 2021
The world-spanning sci-fi drama series Invasion (October 22) comes to the platform this month, following a group of characters as they cope with an alien attack on Earth. The series is produced by Simon Kinberg, who brings his action movie chops from Deadpool and the X-Men series. The trailer reveals the massive scope of the show, which jumps from the perspective of an Army solider, police officer, a family fleeing the invasion, as well as NASA astronauts and scientists trying to find out how to fight back against the invasion. The show will start with three episodes dropping at once before moving to weekly releases thereafter.
The 10-episode series Swagger (October 29) follows a group of young basketball players and their coaches, inspired by the life of NBA superstar Kevin Durant, who’s an executive producer on the show. Like Invasion, the series will have three episodes released before moving to a weekly schedule.
Need to catch up on Ted Lasso? Now’s your chance. After nearly sweeping the 2021 Emmy Awards for its first season, Ted Lasso will premiere the finale of its second season this month on October 8. Jason Sudekis, who took home the lead comedy actor Emmy, has taken Coach Lasso to greater—and darker—depths this year, all while still keeping the overall sunny vibe of the show that’s become one of Apple TV+’s most popular. After being relegated to the lower division at the end of Season 1, the big question will be if Ted can lead AFC Richmond back to the Premier League once again.
What to Watch on Amazon Prime: October 2021
Amazon Prime is bringing the scares to the platform in time for Halloween. As part of its Welcome To The Blumhouse anthology movie series, four new thrillers will debut this month, including Black as Night (October 1), Madres (October 8), The Manor (October 8), and Bingo Hell (October 1), which follows a group of senior citizens as their bingo hall gets sold to a demonic force—I mean, how could you not love a premise like that?
Amazon also takes a stab at adapting a classic 90s thriller into a TV show with I Know What You Did Last Summer, which will release its first four episodes on October 15. The series follows the story of a group of friends who are stalked by a killer after they conspire to cover up a car accident that left a man dead. The show updates the setting to contemporary times and will take elements from both the 1997 film and the 1973 book that the movie was based on.
The first three movies in the Die Hard series (October 1) are coming to the platform, giving you the chance to get ready for Christmas with Bruce Willis’ John McLane, while Edward Norton and Brad Pitt’s 1999 classic Fight Club (October 1) also starts streaming.
What to Watch on Hulu: October 2021
The new drama miniseries Dopesick follows the story of how the opioid addiction crisis has affected Americans across the country. The first episode is directed by Academy Award-winner Barry Levinson and the series stars Michael Keaton as a doctor who finds his patients are caught under the spell of addiction. The cast also includes Rosario Dawson, Peter Sarsgaard, Kaitlyn Dever, and Michael Stuhlbarg as Richard Sackler, the former president of Purdue Pharma—the company that developed OxyContin and has been accused of fueling the opioid crisis.
If you’re looking for something lighter, there are a whole bunch of great action movies hitting Hulu this month, including Harrison Ford’s Air Force One (October 1), Denzel Washington’s submarine thriller Crimson Tide (October 1), and some classic James Bond entries like Dr. No, Goldfinger, and From Russia With Love (all October 1), just in time for Daniel Craig’s No Time To Die, which also hits theaters this month (October 8).
What to Watch on Disney Plus: October 2021
Did you miss seeing Black Widow over the summer? Catch up with Scarlett Johansson’s swan song as Natasha Romanoff in the time between Marvel’s Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Infinity War. The action-packed movie starts streaming on October 6 and fills in the gaps of Natasha ‘s past, including her ready-made Russian spy family of the Red Guardian (David Harbour), Melina (Rachel Weisz), and sister Yelena (Florence Pugh), all while giving you the revelations and pure fun the MCU is known for.
Speaking of the MCU, the season finale of What If… also debuts on October 6, bringing together a wide range of characters the animated series has introduced—like Party Thor and Captain Carter—to take on a multiverse-level villain.
You can take off into space with the six-part docuseries Among the Stars (October 6), which follows NASA astronauts, engineers, and specialists as they embark on a mission to the International Space Station. In honor of the Halloween season, LEGO Star Wars Terrifying Tales hits on October 1, while Muppets Haunted Mansion premieres on October 8.
What to Stream on NETFLIX, the Full List
October 1
A Knight’s Tale
An Inconvenient Truth
Are You Afraid of the Dark?: Season 1
As Good as It Gets
Awakenings
B.A.P.S.
Bad Teacher
The Cave
Desperado
The Devil Inside
Don’t Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood
Double Team
The DUFF
Eagle Eye
Endless Love
Ghost
Gladiator
Hairspray (2007)
The Holiday
Jet Li’s Fearless
The Karate Kid (2010)
Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life
Léon: The Professional
Malcolm X
Observe and Report
Once Upon a Time in Mexico
Project X
Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves
Rumor Has It…
Seinfeld: Seasons 1-9
Serendipity
Spy Kids
Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams
Spy Kids 3: Game Over
Step Brothers
The Ugly Truth
Till Death
Titanic
Tommy Boy
Unthinkable
Waterworld
Zodiac
A Sinister Sect: Colonia Dignidad — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Diana: The Musical — NETFLIX SPECIAL
Forever Rich — NETFLIX FILM
The Guilty — NETFLIX FILM
MAID — NETFLIX SERIES
Paik’s Spirit — NETFLIX SERIES
Scaredy Cats — NETFLIX FAMILY
The Seven Deadly Sins: Cursed by Light — NETFLIX ANIME
Swallow — NETFLIX FILM
October 3
Scissor Seven: Season 3 — NETFLIX ANIME
Upcoming Summer — NETFLIX FILM
October 4
On My Block: Season 4 — NETFLIX SERIES
October 5
Escape The Undertaker — NETFLIX FILM
October 6
The Blacklist: Season 8
Ella Fitzgerald: Just One of Those Things
Bad Sport — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Baking Impossible — NETFLIX SERIES
The Five Juanas — NETFLIX SERIES
Love Is Blind: Brazil — NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes weekly)
There’s Someone Inside Your House — NETFLIX FILM
October 7
The Billion Dollar Code — NETFLIX SERIES
Sexy Beasts: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
The Way of the Househusband: Season 1 Part 2 — NETFLIX ANIME
October 8
LOL Surprise: The Movie
A Tale Dark & Grimm — NETFLIX FAMILY
Family Business: Season 3 — NETFLIX SERIES
Grudge / Kin — NETFLIX FILM
My Brother, My Sister — NETFLIX FILM
Pokémon the Movie: Secrets of the Jungle — NETFLIX FAMIL
Pretty Smart — NETFLIX SERIES
October 9
Insidious: Chapter 2
Blue Period — NETFLIX ANIME
October 11
Going in Style
Shameless (U.S.): Season 11
The Baby-Sitters Club: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY
The King’s Affection — NETFLIX SERIES
October 12
Rita Moreno: Just a Girl Who Decided to Go For It
Smart People
Bright: Samurai Soul — NETFLIX ANIME
Convergence: Courage in a Crisis — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Making Malinche: A Documentary by Nacho Cano — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Mighty Express: Season 5 — NETFLIX FAMILY
The Movies That Made Us: Season 3 — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
October 13
Violet Evergarden the Movie
Fever Dream / Distancia de Rescate — NETFLIX FILM
Hiacynt — NETFLIX FILM
Love Is Blind: Brazil — NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes weekly)
Reflection of You — NETFLIX SERIES
October 14
In the Dark: Season 3
Another Life: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
One Night in Paris — NETFLIX FILM
October 15
CoComelon: Season 4
Power Rangers Dino Fury: Season 1
The Forgotten Battle — NETFLIX FILM
The Four of Us — NETFLIX FILM
Karma’s World — NETFLIX FAMILY
Little Things: Season 4 — NETFLIX SERIES
My Name — NETFLIX SERIES
Sharkdog’s Fintastic Halloween — NETFLIX FAMILY
The Trip — NETFLIX FILM
You: Season 3 — NETFLIX SERIES
October 16
Misfit: The Series (NETFLIX FAMILY)
Victoria & Abdul
October 19
In for a Murder / W jak morderstwo (NETFLIX FILM)
October 20
Found (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY)
Gabby’s Dollhouse: Season 3 (NETFLIX FAMILY)
Night Teeth (NETFLIX FILM)
Stuck Together (NETFLIX FILM)
October 21
Flip a Coin -ONE OK ROCK Documentary (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY)
Go! Go! Cory Carson: Season 6 (NETFLIX FAMILY)
Insiders (NETFLIX SERIES)
Komi Can’t Communicate (NETFLIX ANIME)
Life’s a Glitch with Julien Bam (NETFLIX SERIES)
Sex, Love & goop (NETFLIX SERIES)
October 22
Adventure Beast (NETFLIX SERIES)
Dynasty: Season 4
Inside Job (NETFLIX SERIES)
Little Big Mouth (NETFLIX FILM)
Locke & Key: Season 2 (NETFLIX SERIES)
Maya and the Three (NETFLIX FAMILY)
More than Blue: The Series (NETFLIX SERIES)
Roaring Twenties (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY)
October 24
We Steal Secrets: The Story of WikiLeaks
October 25
King Arthur: Legend of the Sword
October 26
Roswell, New Mexico: Season 3
Sex: Unzipped (NETFLIX SERIES)
October 27
Begin Again
Hypnotic (NETFLIX FILM)
Nobody Sleeps in the Woods Tonight Part 2 (NETFLIX FILM)
Sintonia: Season 2 (NETFLIX SERIES)
Wentworth: Season 8
October 28
Luis Miguel – The Series: Season 3 (NETFLIX SERIES)
The Motive (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY)
October 29
Army of Thieves (NETFLIX FILM)
Colin in Black & White (NETFLIX SERIES)
Dear Mother (NETFLIX FILM)
Mythomaniac: Season 2 (NETFLIX SERIES)
Thomas & Friends: All Engines Go
The Time It Takes (NETFLIX SERIES)
What to Stream on HBO MAX, the Full List
October 1
Admission, 2013 (HBO)
A Royal Affair, 2012 (HBO)
After the Thin Man, 1936
All The President’s Men, 1976 (HBO)
American Gigolo, 1980 (HBO)
American Graffiti, 1973 (HBO)
Argo, 2012 (Alternate Version) (HBO)
Bad Boys II, 2003
Bad Boys, 1995
Bad Words, 2013 (HBO)
Ballet 422, 2014 (HBO)
Being Flynn, 2012 (HBO)
Best Man Down, 2013 (HBO)
Beverly Hills Cop, 1984 (HBO)
Beverly Hills Cop II, 1987 (HBO)
Beverly Hills Cop III, 1994 (HBO)
Bill And Ted’s Excellent Adventure, 1989 (HBO)
Bill And Ted’s Bogus Journey, 1991 (HBO)
Billy Elliot, 2000 (HBO)
Black Christmas, 2019 (HBO)
Black Hawk Down, 2001 (HBO)
Blades Of Glory, 2007 (HBO)
Blazing Saddles, 1974
Blood Father, 2016 (HBO)
Bloodsport, 1988 (HBO)
Blue Crush, 2002 (HBO)
Bridget Jones: The Edge Of Reason, 2004 (HBO)
Bridget Jones’s Diary, 2001
Broken City, 2013 (HBO)
Caddyshack II, 1988
Cake, 2005 (HBO)
Cats, 2019 (HBO)
Child 44, 2015 (HBO)
City of God, 2002 (HBO)
Clash of Titans, 1981
Client 9: The Rise And Fall Of Eliot Spitzer, 2010 (HBO)
Culpa, 2021 (HBO)
Danny Collins, 2015 (HBO)
David Lynch: The Art Life, 2016
Desperately Seeking Susan, 1985 (HBO)
Dinner For Schmucks, 2010 (HBO)
Doubt, 2008 (HBO)
Down A Dark Hall, 2018 (HBO)
Downhill, 2020 (HBO)
Drop Zone, 1994 (HBO)
Dying Young, 1991 (HBO)
El Cantante, 2007 (HBO)
El Profugo, 2020 (HBO)
Emma., 2020 (HBO)
Endless Love, 2014 (HBO)
Entre Nos: The Winners 2, 2021 (HBO)
Entre Nos: What She Said, 2021 (HBO)
Family Matters
Fifty Shades Of Black, 2016 (HBO)
For A Good Time, Call…, 2012 (Alternate Version) (HBO)
Full House
Gangs Of New York, 2002 (HBO)
Gangster Squad, 2013 (HBO)
Goodbye, Mr. Chips, 1969
Hacksaw Ridge, 2016 (HBO)
Harold & Kumar Escape From Guantanamo Bay, 2008
He Said She Said, 1991 (HBO)
Hearts In Atlantis, 2001 (HBO)
Hitch, 2005
Hitman, 2007 (Alternate Version) (HBO)
Hooper, 1978
Hostage, 2005 (HBO)
House of Wax , 2005
House, 2008 (HBO)
Imagine That, 2009 (HBO)
Ingrid Bergman: In Her Own Words, 2015
J. Edgar, 2011 (HBO)
Johnny English Strikes Again, 2018 (HBO)
Journey to the Center of the Earth, 2008
Just Mercy, 2019 (HBO)
Kill Bill: Vol. 1, 2003 (HBO)
Kill Bill: Vol. 2, 2004 (HBO)
Kin, 2018 (HBO)
Leap Year, 2010 (HBO)
LEGO DC Shazam: Magic and Monsters!, 2020
Less Than Zero, 1987 (HBO)
Like Water for Chocolate, 1992 (HBO)
Little Man, 2006 (HBO)
Lincoln, 2012 (HBO)
Lottery Ticket, 2010 (HBO)
M*A*S*H, 1970 (HBO)
Mama, 2013 (HBO)
Marathon Man, 1976 (HBO)
Misery, 1990 (HBO)
Monster’s Ball, 2001 (Alternate Version) (HBO)
Moonrise Kingdom, 2012 (HBO)
National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation, 1989
National Lampoon’s Vacation, 1983
Natural Born Killers, 1994
Never, Rarely, Sometimes, Always, 2020 (HBO)
Night Catches Us, 2010 (HBO)
Orphan, 2009
Parental Guidance, 2012 (HBO)
Pariah, 2011 (HBO)
Police Academy, 1984
Poltergeist II: The Other Side, 1986 (HBO)
Poltergeist III, 1988 (HBO)
Private Parts, 1997 (HBO)
Proof Of Life, 2000 (HBO)
Racing Stripes, 2005 (HBO)
Reservation Road, 2007 (HBO)
Say Anything…, 1989 (HBO)
Sergeant York, 1941
Shaft, 1971
Shall We Dance?, 2004 (HBO)
She’s All That, 1999 (HBO)
Sherlock Holmes And The Great Escape, 2019 (HBO)
Sherlock Holmes, 2009
Shrek The Third, 2007 (HBO)
Six Degrees Of Separation, 1993 (HBO)
Sliver, 1993 (Alternate Version) (HBO)
Snitch, 2013 (HBO)
Speedway, 1968
Step by Step
Stigmata, 1999 (HBO)
Strange But True, 2019 (HBO)
Superstar, 1999 (HBO)
Super 8, 2011 (HBO)
Talk To Me, 2007 (HBO)
Teen Titans Go! vs. Teen Titans, 2019
The Banger Sisters, 2002 (HBO)
The Blind Side, 2009 (HBO)
The Bonfire of the Vanities, 1990
The Book Of Eli, 2010 (HBO)
The Campaign, 2012 (Alternate Version) (HBO)
The Cider House Rules, 1999 (HBO)
The Cincinnati Kid, 1965
The East, 2013 (HBO)
The Eichmann Show, 2015 (HBO)
The Internship, 2013 (HBO)
The Invisible Man, 2020 (HBO)
The Harvey Girls, 1946
The High Note, 2020 (HBO)
The Hours, 2002 (HBO)
The Legend Of Hercules, 2014 (HBO)
The Many Saints of Newark
The Outsiders, 1983
The Perfect Storm, 2000
The Poseidon Adventure, 1972 (HBO)
The Quarry, 2020 (HBO)
The Rite, 2011 (HBO)
The Running Man, 1987 (HBO)
The Way Way Back, 2013 (HBO)
The 15:17 To Paris, 2018 (HBO)
Things We Lost In The Fire, 2007 (HBO)
Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride, 2005
Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy, 2011 (HBO)
Trance, 2013 (HBO)
Tully, 2018 (HBO)
Twelve Monkeys, 1995 (HBO)
Underwater, 2020 (HBO)
Up In The Air, 2009 (HBO)
Wall Street, 1987 (HBO)
Warm Bodies, 2013 (HBO)
Wendy, 2020 (HBO)
XXX, 2002
October 3
Simmer, 2020
October 4
Laetitia, Limited Drama Series Finale (HBO)
Niña Furia
Sublet, 2020
October 5
American Masters: Mike Nichols, 2016
American Masters: Nichols and May: Take Two, 1996
El Verano Que Vivimos, 2020
Level Playing Field, Documentary Series Finale (HBO)
October 6
Muy Gay Too Mexicano (Short), 2020
The Republic of Sarah, Season 1
Rosa (short), 2020
October 7
15 Minutes of Shame, Max Original Series Premiere
Craftopia, Max Original Season 2A Premiere
The Not-Too-Late Show with Elmo: Amber Ruffin / Bebe Rexha
October 8
Voyagers, 2021 (HBO)
October 9
Birdgirl , Season 16
To Your Eternity , Season 1 (Subtitled) (Crunchyroll Collection)
October 10
It: Chapter 2, 2019
Nuclear Family, Documentary Series Finale (HBO)
Scenes From A Marriage, Limited Series Finale (HBO)
October 11
We’re Here, Season 2 Premiere (HBO)
October 14
Aquaman: King of Atlantis, Chapter One: Dead Sea, Max Original Series Premiere
Little Ellen, Max Original Season 1B Premiere
Love Spells (aka Amarres), Max Original Series Premiere
Teen Titans Go!, Seasons 1-6
The Missing, (aka Os Ausentes), Max Original Series Premiere
The Not-Too-Late Show with Elmo: Jenna Bush Hager / Sophie Fatu
Phoebe Robinson: Sorry, Harriet Tubman, Max Original Special Premiere
Welcome to Utmark (aka Utmark) , Max Original Series Premiere
What Happened, Brittany Murphy?, Max Original Series Premiere
October 15
In the Line of Fire, 1993
Point Break, 1991 (HBO)
Tu Me Manques, 2019 (HBO)
October 17
Succession, Season 3 Premiere (HBO)
October 18
El Huésped Americano (aka The American Guest), Limited Drama Series Finale (HBO)
Women is Losers, 2021
October 19
Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel (HBO)
October 20
Entre Hombres (aka Amongst Men), Limited Series Finale (HBO)
October 21
Aquaman: King of Atlantis, Chapter Two: Primordius
Reign of Superwomen, Max Original Documentary Premiere
The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, 2021 (HBO) (Available in 4K UHD, HDR10, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos in English Only on supported devices)
The Not-Too-Late Show with Elmo: Ames McNamara / Leslie Odom Jr.
Tuff Money (aka Bani Negri), Max Original Series Premiere
October 22
Dune, Warner Bros. Film Premiere, 2021
October 24
Insecure, Season 5 Premiere (HBO)
Curb Your Enthusiasm
October 26
Maricon Perdido, Max Original Series Premiere
The Mopes, Max Original Series Premiere
The Truth of Dolores Vazquez (aka The Caso Wanninkhof), Max Original Series Premiere
October 28
Aquaman: King of Atlantis, Chapter Three: Tidal Shift
In The Heights, 2021 (HBO) (Available in 4K UHD, HDR10, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos in English Only on supported devices)
Love Life, Max Original Season 2 Premiere
A Thousand Fangs (aka Mil Colmillos), Max Original Series Premiere
The Not-Too-Late Show with Elmo: Dani & Dannah Lane / AJR
October 29
Victor and Valentino, Season 2
October 31
The Bachelorette, Season 16
What to Stream on Amazon Prime, the Full List
October 1
All or Nothing: Toronto Maple Leafs – Amazon Original Series
Beau Sejour: Season 1 (Topic)
Cities of the Underworld: Season 1 (HISTORY Vault)
Hightown: Season 1 (STARZ)
I Love Lucy: Seasons 1-2
Killer Kids: Season 1 (A&E Crime Central)
Latino Americans: Season 1 (PBS Documentaries)
NOVA: The Planets: Season 1 (PBS Documentaries)
Pompon Little Bear: Season 1 (Kidstream)
Roadkill Garage: Season 1 (MotorTrend)
Side by Side with Malika & Khadijah: Season 1 (UP Faith & Family)
Supermansion: Seasons 1-2
The Hunter (il Cacciatore): Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)
The Kings: Season 1 (Showtime)
The Trouble With Maggie Cole: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)
The Undertaker: Season 1 (MHz Choice)
When Hope Calls: Season 1 (Hallmark Movies Now)
Bingo Hell – Amazon Original Movie (2021)
Black as Night – Amazon Original Movie (2021)
My Name is Pauli Murray – Amazon Original Movie (2021)
A Good Year (2006)
American Masters: Raul Julia: The World’s a Stage (2019) (PBS Living)
Anaconda (1997)
Atonement (2007)
Bad Hombres (2020) (Showtime)
Blue Crush 2 (2011)
Breach (2007)
Bulworth (1998)
Butch Cassidy And The Sundance Kid (1969)
Dear Christmas (2020)
Die Hard (1988)
Die Hard 2 (1990)
Die Hard: With A Vengeance (1995)
Duplicity (2009)
Exorcist: The Beginning (2004)
Fight Club (1999)
Flash Of Genius (2008)
Flight Of The Phoenix (2004)
Fools Rush In (1997)
Garden State (2004)
Get Shorty (1995)
Intolerable Cruelty (2003)
It’s Kind Of A Funny Story (2010)
Killers (2010)
Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle Of Life (2003)
Last Action Hero (1993)
Macho: The Hector Camacho Story (2020) (Showtime)
Once Upon A Time In Mexico (2003)
Raising Arizona (1987)
Resident Evil: Retribution (2012)
Rugrats Go Wild (2003)
Stomp The Yard (2007)
Swimming For Gold (2020)
Taken (2009)
Thank You For Smoking (2006)
The Bad News Bears (1976)
The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel (2012)
The Christmas Edition (2020)
The Graduate (1967)
The Grudge 2 (2006)
The Last Exorcism (2010)
The Life Aquatic With Steve Zissou (2004)
The Thing (2011)
Welcome To The Jungle (2014)
Do, Re & Mi: Halloween Harmony – Amazon Original Special (2021)
October 3
Prometheus (2012)
October 8
Justin Bieber: Our World – Amazon Original Movie (2021)
Madres – Amazon Original Movie (2021)
The Manor – Amazon Original Movie (2021)
Lansky (2021)
Jessey and Nessy, New episodes – Amazon Original Series
Pan y Circo, New episodes – Amazon Original Series
October 14
Deutschland 83: Season 1
October 15
Akilla’s Escape (2021)
I Know What You Did Last Summer, Season 1 – Amazon Original Series
If You Give a Mouse a Cookie, New episodes – Amazon Original Series
October 16
Cowboys & Aliens (2011)
Wanderlust (2012)
October 29
Maradona: Blessed Dream, Season 1 – Amazon Original Series
What to Stream on Hulu, the Full List
October 1
Big Sky: Season 2 Premiere (ABC)
Cake: Season 5 Premiere (FXX)
Grey’s Anatomy: Season 18 Premiere (ABC)
Station 19: Season 5 Premiere (ABC)
The Bachelorette: Complete Season 13 (ABC)
A.I. Artificial Intelligence (2001)
Air Force One (1997)
Ali (2001)
Blippi’s Spooky Spells Halloween (2021)
Boxcar Bertha (1972)
Cedar Rapids (2009)
Chasing Papi (2003)
Class (1983)
Clifford (1994)
Clockstoppers (2002)
Code 46 (2004)
Crimson Tide (1995)
Date Night (2010)
Dead of Winter (1987)
Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Rodrick Rules (2011)
Double, Double, Toil and Trouble (1993)
Dr. No (1962)
Edge of the World (2021)
Escape from Alcatraz (1979)
Exorcist: The Beginning (2004)
The Extreme Adventures of Super Dave (2000)
Flatliners (1990)
From Russia with Love (1964)
Goldeneye (1995)
Goldfinger (1964)
Happy Feet (2006)
Happy Feet Two (2011)
The Holiday (2006)
House of Games (1987)
The Hunger Games (2012)
The Hunger Games: Catching Fire (2013)
The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1 (2014)
The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 2 (2015)
Hunt for the Skinwalker (2018)
Intersection (1994)
Licence to Kill (1989)
Light It Up (1999)
Lost In Space (1998)
The Love Guru (2008)
Mad Max (1980)
Madhouse (2004)
The Mask of Zorro (1998)
Maze (2017)
Mean Creek (2004)
Meet The Spartans (2008)
My Best Friend’s Wedding (1997)
The Offence (1973)
Peeples (2013)
The Perfect Holiday (2007)
Queen of the Damned (2002)
Racing with the Moon (1984)
The Recruit (2003)
Remo Williams: The Adventure Begins (1985)
Resident Evil: Retribution (2012)
Road Trip (2000)
Rushmore (1999)
The Saint (1997)
Signs (2002)
Sleeping with the Enemy (1991)
Sleepless In Seattle (1993)
Snatch (2000)
Species (1995)
Species II (1998)
Species III (2004)
Species: The Awakening (2007)
The Spy Who Loved Me (1977)
Star Trek: The Motion Picture (1979)
Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan (1982)
Star Trek III: The Search for Spock (1984)
Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home (1986)
Star Trek V: The Final Frontier (1989)
Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country (1991)
Star Trek: First Contact (1996)
Star Trek: Generations (1994)
Star Trek: Insurrection (1998)
Star Trek: Nemesis (2002)
Still (2018)
Sweet Home Alabama (2002)
Sweet Land (2006)
The Taking of Pelham 1 2 3 (2009)
Teen Wolf (1985)
Theater of Blood (1973)
Tooth Fairy (2010)
Total Recall (2012)
The Untouchables (1987)
Victor Frankenstein (2015)
Vigilante Force (1976)
The Village (2004)
The Vow (2012)
Waitress (2007)
What About Bob? (1991)
When A Man Loves A Woman (1994)
Within (2016)
Wolves at the Door (2016)
Wrong Turn 2 (2007)
October 3
Saturday Night Live: Season 47 Premiere (NBC)
Finding Your Feet (2018)
October 4
America’s Funniest Home Videos: Season 32 Premiere (ABC)
Maggie’s Plan (2015)
The Program (1993)
Unfaithful (2002)
October 6
Castle (complete series)
October 7
Baker’s Dozen: Complete Season 1 (Hulu Original)
October 8
Jacinta (2021) (Hulu Original)
Cannabis Evolution (2019)
October 9
Shark Tank: Season 13 Premiere (ABC)
October 10
G.I. Joe: Retaliation (2013)
Rogue Hostage (2021)
October 11
Gunda (2020)
Madonna and the Breakfast Club (2019)
October 12
Champaign ILL: Complete Series (Sony)
The Loneliest Whale (2021)
October 13
Dopesick: Series Premiere (Hulu Original)
CHiPS (2017)
October 14
Real Housewives of Orange County: Complete Season 15 (Bravo)
Censor (2021)
Out of Death (2020)
October 15
America’s Book of Secrets: Complete Season 2 (History)
Beyond Oak Island: Complete Season 1 (History)
Beyond Scared Straight: Complete Seasons 4, 5, 6 (A&E)
Hoarders: Complete Season 3 (A&E)
Little Women: Atlanta: Complete Seasons 1, 2 (Lifetime)
Married at First Sight: Couples Cam: Complete Season 10 (Lifetime)
Marrying Millions: Complete Season 2 (Lifetime)
Nightwatch: Complete Season 1 (A&E)
Seven Year Switch: Complete Season 3 (Lifetime)
Swamp People: Complete Seasons 1, 2 (History)
A Murder to Remember (2020)
Cheer Camp Killer (2020)
Miss India America (2015)
Sleepwalker (2017)
October 16
Home Sweet Home: Series Premiere (NBC)
October 18
Dream Horse (2020)
October 20
The Bachelorette: Season 18 Premiere (ABC)
Queens: Series Premiere (ABC)
October 21
The Next Thing You Eat: Complete Season 1 (Hulu Original)
The Evil Next Door (2021)
October 22
Gaia (2020)
October 23
The Marksman (2021)
Silent Night (2021)
October 25
Come Away (2020)
October 26
Maybe Next Year (2020)
October 27
For Madmen Only (2021)
October 28
First Date (2021)
Smelliville (2021)
October 30
Catfish: The TV Show: Complete Season 8D (MTV)
October 31
Spirit Untamed (2021)
What to Stream on Disney Plus, the Full List
October 1
Alvin And The Chipmunks
Alvin And The Chipmunks: The Road Chip
Just Roll With It: You Decide Live!
The Scariest Story Ever: A Mickey Mouse Halloween Spooktacular!
LEGO Star Wars Terrifying Tales – Premiere
October 6
Black Widow
Disney Junior The Chicken Squad (S1) Ep. The Surprise Party Surprise / U.F. Oh-No
Drain The Oceans: The Mississippi River & Arctic War (S1)
Drain The Oceans (S4)
The Ghost And Molly McGee (S1), 5 episodes
Impact With Gal Gadot (S1)
Muppet Babies (S3), 9 episodes
Puppy Dog Pals (S4), 5 episodes
Spidey And His Amazing Friends (S1) Ep. Rocket Rhino / Trick Or Trace-E
Among the Stars – All Episodes Streaming – Season 1 Premiere
Turner & Hooch – Episode 112 “Bite Club” – Season Finale
What If…? – Season Finale
Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life – Episode 111 “Night of the Pizza Moon / Who’s Your Granny? / Summer Sidekick Syndrome”
Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. – Episode 105 “Dunk Cost”
October 8
Disney Junior Mickey’s Tale Of Two Witches
Under Wraps
Muppets Haunted Mansion – Premiere
October 13
Apollo: Back To The Moon (S1)
Mickey Mouse Mixed-Up Adventures (S1) Ep. The Spooky Spook House / Clarabelle’s Banana Splitz!
Secrets Of The Zoo: North Carolina (S1)
Secrets Of The Zoo: Down Under (S2)
The Wizard Of Paws (S1)
Zombies: Addison’s Moonstone Mystery Shorts (S1)
Just Beyond – All Episodes Streaming – Season 1 Premiere
Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life – Episode 112 “Delivery Duck / Dark in the Park / Choppin’ Dale” – Season Finale
Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. – Episode 106 “Career Babes”
October 15
Lost Cities With Albert Lin: The Great Flood
Megacity Of The Maya Warrior King
October 20
Disney’s Magic Bake-Off (S1), 4 episodes
PJ Masks (S5), 6 episodes
The Wild Life Of Dr. Ole (S1)
Disney Insider – Episode 108 “Drawn To Life, Muppets and the Haunted Mansion, Our Very Own Studio Tour”
Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. – Episode 107 “Mom-Mentum”
Marvel Studios: Assembled – “The Making of Black Widow”
What If…?
October 22
Rookie Of The Year
Thumbelina
October 27
Port Protection Alaska (S4)
Disney Insider – Episode 109 “Harmonies of Harmonious, Tiana’s Cuisine, Galaxy’s Edge Expands… Virtually”
Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. – Episode 108 “Talk-Story”
Marvel Studios: Assembled – “The Making of What If…?”
October 29
Bob Ballard: An Explorer’s Life
McFarland, USA
For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!