April Streaming Guide: What to Watch on Netflix, Hulu, and More

Want to know what to watch this month? Michael B. Jordan wants revenge, John Stamos courts attention, Bad Bunny battles The Miz in Wrestlemania, and gamers get their kicks with Mortal Kombat in April’s streaming picks.
What to Watch on Amazon Prime: April 2021
Michael B. Jordan has played a Marvel villain (Black Panther) and a Rocky hero (Creed) and now he’s taking on the Jack Ryan extended universe. Tom Clancy’s Without Remorse (Amazon Prime, April 30) is the explosive origin story of Navy Seal John Clark (Jordan), who uncovers an international conspiracy as he seeks revenge after being wounded in an assassination attempt that resulted in the murder of his pregnant wife. (The John Clark character was previously portrayed by Willem Dafoe in 1994’s Clear and Present Danger and Liev Schreiber in 2002’s The Sum of All Fears.) Could this action thriller eventually lead to a crossover sequel with John Krasinski’s Jack Ryan? Maybe, but Jordan kicks ass on his own.
What to Watch on HBO Max: April 2021
The classic video game Mortal Kombat (HBO Max, April 16) gets an epic, R-rated adaptation. New protagonist Cole Young (Lewis Tan) battles along with familiar fighters like Sub-Zero (Joe Taslim), Scorpion (Hiroyuki Sonada), Sonya Blade (Jessica McNamee), Mileena (Sisi Stringer), and Jax (Mehcad Brooks) in an intergalactic martial tournament for the ages. The restricted trailer shows that the movie has definitely captured the vivid violence of the video game experience; let’s hope the story will be fun for viewers when they can’t control the characters
What to Watch on Netflix: April 2021
Stowaway (Netflix, April 22) is like Survivor in space. While on a mission to Mars, a crew—medical researcher (Anna Kendrick), biologist (Daniel Dae Kim), and commander (Toni Collette)—is faced with a dangerous decisions when a stowaway (Shamier Anderson) accidentally causes devastating damage to the spacecraft’s life-support systems.
There may not be enough oxygen left for everyone—and the resulting dilemma may not bring out the best in everyone on board.
What to Watch on Disney Plus: April 2021
John Stamos goes from Full House to full court press on the dramedy series Big Shot (Disney+, premiering April 16). He plays a hot-tempered basketball coach (a chair-throwing Bobby Knight type) who is fired from his NCAA job and begrudgingly takes a teaching and coaching position at an elite all-girls private high school. Can his team help put him on a road to redemption after his fall from grace? Created by Brad Garrett, Dean Storey, and David E. Kelley, this sentimental story about second chances is worth a shot. It’s The Way Back meets The Mighty Ducks.
What to Watch on Hulu: April 2021
Blame it on Bigfoot! In the tantalizing and terrifying true crime docu-series, Sasquatch (Hulu, April 20), journalist David Holthouse investigates a haunting rumor about three Mexican men who were torn apart limb from limb (supposedly by a Sasquatch) while working at a Northern California pot farm in 1993. Holthouse learns that the truth about the triple homicide is even more troubling in a twisted saga of greed and the power of myth.
What to Watch on Peacock: April 2021
Talk about a wild card! The line-up for Wrestlemania 37 (Peacock, April 10 and 11) includes Drew McIntyre vs. Bobby Lashley for the WWE Championship, Sasha Banks vs. Bianca Belair for the SmackDown Women’s Championship, and Bad Bunny vs. The Miz- and that’s just night one! Night two features Roman Reigns vs. Edge for the Universal Championship, Asuka vs. Rhea Ripley for the Raw Women’s Championship and The Fiend vs. Randy Orton. With more matches yet to be set, the WWE promises to make Peacock more than just a place to watch The Office and Friends.
Amazon Prime:
April 1
A Hologram For The King (2016)
Anna Karenina (2012)
Art Of Falling In Love (2019) (UP Faith & Family)
A Simple Plan (1998)
Because I Said So (2007)
Bob Roberts (1992)
Brüno (2009)
Captain Kronos: Vampire Hunter (1974)
Chato’s Land (1972)
Cheech & Chong’s Still Smokin’ (1983)
Cohen And Tate (1989)
Devil In A Blue Dress (1995)
Did You Hear About The Morgans? (2009)
Dirty Rotten Scoundrels (1988)
Evan Almighty (2007)
Forgetting Sarah Marshall (2008)
Four Weddings And A Funeral (1994)
Frankie & Alice (2014)
Girl With A Pearl Earring (2003)
Gunfighters Of Abilene (1959)
Hancock (2008)
Head Of State (2003)
How To Train Your Dragon (2010)
Inception (2010)
Johnny English (2003)
Lady In A Cage (1964)
Larry Crowne (2011)League Of Extraordinary Gentlemen (2003)
Lords Of Dogtown (2005)
Love In Harmony Valley (2020) (UP Faith & Family)
Madea’s Big Happy Family (2011)
Madea Goes To Jail (2009)
Mad Max (1980)
Master And Commander: The Far Side Of The World (2003)
Men Of Honor (2000)
Milk (2009)
Minority Report (2002)
Monster’s Ball (2001)
Moonrise Kingdom (2012)
Motel Hell (1980)
My Cousin Vinny (1992)
New In Town (1992)
Open Range (2003)
Platoon (1986)
Shaft (2000)
Shooter (2007)
Sleeping With The Enemy (1991)
Smiley Face Killers (2020)
So I Married An Axe Murderer (1993)
That Thing You Do! (1996)
The Abyss (1989)
The Dead Zone (1983)
The Devil’s Double (2011)
The Gift (2000)
The Happening (2008)
The Hunting Party (1971)
The Lincoln Lawyer (2011)
The Man Who Could Cheat Death (1959)
The Pawnbroker (1964)
The Program (1993)
The Replacement Killers (1998)
The Skull (1965)
The Sum Of All Fears (2002)
Untraceable (2008)
Valerie (1957)
Waiting To Exhale (1995)
What About Bob? (1991)
Aber Bergen: Season 1 (MHz Choice)
After The First 48: Season 1 (A&E Crime Central)
Anne+: Season 1 (Topic)
Couples Therapy: Season 1 (Showtime)
Creepshow: Season 1 (Shudder)
Engine Masters: Season 1 (MotorTrend)
Garfield & Friends: Season 1 (Boomerang)
Ice Road Truckers: Season 1 (History Vault)
Jacqueline And Jilly: Season 1 (ALLBLK)
Keeping Faith: Season 1 (Acorn TV)
Rectify: Season 1 (AMC+)
Survivor’s Remorse: Seasons 1-4
The Adventures Of Napkin Man: Season 1 (Kidstream)
The Restaurant: Season 1 (Sundance Now)
April 2
Unhinged (2020)
April 3
Blair Witch (2016)
April 7
Girl From Monaco (2009)
High-Rise (2016)
Pulse (2005)
Ragnarok (2009)
The Answer Man (2009)
The Priest (2009)
Trollhunter (2011)
April 9
THEM — Amazon Original Series (Premiere)
April 12
Paranormal Activity 4 (2012)
Spontaneous (2020)
April 14
Burden (2020)
Cézanne Et Moi (2017)
Terror’s Advocate (2007)
April 16
Somewhere (2010)
Wander (2020)
April 21
Merantau (2010)
Muay Thai Giant (2011)
The Hero Of Color City (2014)
Venus And Serena (2013)
April 26
The Artist (2012)
April 28
Arrival (2016)
Barry Munday (2010)
Harlem Aria (2010)
Kiltro (2008)
The Commune (2017)
The Warlords (2010)
April 30
Tom Clancy’s Without Remorse — Amazon Original Movie (2021)
HBO Max
April 1
A Shock To The System, 1990 (HBO)
Abandon, 2002 (HBO)
Adam’s Rib, 1949
All Is Lost, 2013 (HBO)
Assume the Position with Mr. Wuhl
Barbarosa, 1982 (HBO)
Black Dynamite, 2009
Blindness, 2008 (HBO)
The Bodyguard, 1992
Boogie Nights, 1997
Bringing Up Baby, 1938
The Butcher’s Wife, 1991 (HBO)
Caddyshack, 1980
The Collection, 2012 (HBO)
The Color Purple, 1985
Dante’s Peak, 1997 (HBO)
Dark Shadows, 2012 (HBO)
Dead Silence, 2007 (HBO)
Dirty Harry, 1971
The Eagle Has Landed, 1977 (HBO)
Early Man, 2018 (HBO)
Easy Rider, 1969
Ella Enchanted, 2004 (HBO)
The Evil That Men Do, 1984 (HBO)
Eye For An Eye, 1996 (HBO)
Fear, 1996 (HBO)
genera+ion, Season 1 Part One Finale
Ghost Rider, 2007
Goodfellas, 1990
The Great Pottery Throwdown, Max Original Season 4 Premiere
Green Lantern, 2011
Hardball, 2001 (HBO)
Happy Endings
Haywire, 2012 (HBO)
In & Out, 1997 (HBO)
Kicking & Screaming, 2005 (HBO)
King Arthur: Legend Of The Sword, 2017 (HBO)
Lassiter, 1984 (HBO)
Leatherface Texas Chainsaw Massacre III, 1990 (HBO)
Let’s Go To Prison, 2006 (HBO)
The Longest Yard, 1974 (HBO)
Made for Love, Max Original Series Premiere
Man Up, 2015 (HBO)
The Mask of Zorro, 1998
The Man With The Iron Fists, 2012 (Unrated Version) (HBO)
Missing In Action 2 – The Beginning, 1985 (HBO)
Missing In Action, 1984 (HBO)
My Super Ex-Girlfriend, 2006 (HBO)
The Nanny
The Natural, 1984
Now, Voyager, 1942
One Day, 2011 (HBO)
Police Academy 2: Their First Assignment, 1985 (HBO)
Police Academy 3: Back In Training, 1986 (HBO)
Police Academy 4: Citizens On Patrol, 1987 (HBO)
Police Academy 5: Assignment: Miami Beach, 1988 (HBO)
Police Academy 6: City Under Siege, 1989 (HBO)
Police Academy: Mission To Moscow, 1994 (HBO)
Primal Fear, 1996 (HBO)
Reasonable Doubt, 2014 (HBO)
Red Dawn, 1984 (HBO)
The Return, 2006 (HBO)
Risky Business, 1983 (HBO)
Roger & Me, 1989
Mr. Smith Goes to Washington, 1939
Sneakers, 1992 (HBO)
Space Jam, 1996
Speed 2 Cruise Control, 1997 (HBO)
Spellbound, 2003 (HBO)
Stuart Little, 1999
The Shack, 2017 (HBO)
The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning, 2006 (Extended Version) (HBO)
Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Big Happy Family, 2011
Wanderlust, 2012 (HBO)
The Warriors, 1979 (Director’s Cut) (HBO)
The Watch, 2012 (HBO)
White Noise, 2005 (HBO)
The Wild Life, 2016 (HBO)
Within, 2016 (HBO)
Wolves At The Door, 2017 (HBO)
April 2
On the Spectrum
April 3
Ted, 2012 (Unrated Version) (HBO)
April 4
Q: Into The Storm, Documentary Series Finale (HBO)
April 5
Hard, Season 2 Finale (HBO)
April 6
Genndy Tartokovksy’s Primal, Season 1B
April 7
Exterminate All the Brutes, Documentary Series Premiere (HBO)
South Side, Season 1
April 9
Intemperie (AKA Out in the Open), 2019 (HBO)
The Other Two, Season 1
A Tiny Audience, Season 2 Finale (HBO)
April 10
The New Mutants, 2020 (HBO)
April 11
The Nevers, Series Premiere (HBO)
April 13
Our Towns, Documentary Premiere (HBO)
April 15
Infinity Train, Max Original Season 4 Premiere
April 16
Mortal Kombat, Warner Bros. Film Premiere, 2021
April 17
The Dark Knight Rises, 2012 (HBO)
April 18
Mare of Easttown, Limited Series Premiere (HBO)
April 20
Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel (HBO)
April 22
1,2,3, All Eyes On Me, 2020 (HBO)
First Ladies, 2020
Princess Cut, 2020 (HBO)
Rizo, 2020 (HBO)
April 23
A Black Lady Sketch Show, Season 2 Premiere (HBO)
El Robo Del Siglo (AKA Heist of the Century) (HBO)
April 24
Dreamgirls, 2006 (HBO)
April 26
The Artist, 2011
April 29
Looney Tunes Cartoons, Season 1D
Netflix:
April 1
Magical Andes, season 2 – Netflix Documentary
Prank Encounters, season 2 – Netflix Original
Tersanjung the Movie – Netflix Film
Worn Stories – Netflix Documentary
2012
Cop Out
Friends With Benefits
Insidious
Legally Blonde
Leprechaun
The Pianist
The Possession
Secrets of Great British Castles, season 1
The Time Traveler’s Wife
Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Big Happy Family
White Boy
Yes Man
April 2
Concrete Cowboy – Netflix Film
Just Say Yes – Netflix Film
Madame Claude – Netflix Film
The Serpent – Netflix Original
Sky High – Netflix Film
April 3
Escape from Planet Earth
April 4
What Lies Below
April 5
Coded Bias
Family Reunion: Part 3 – Netflix Film
April 6
The Last Kids on Earth: Happy Apocalypse to You – Netflix Family
April 7
The Big Day: Collection 2 – Netflix Original
Dolly Parton: A MusiCares Tribute – Netflix Documentary
Snabba Cash – Netflix Original
This Is A Robbery: The World’s Biggest Art Heist – Netflix Documentary
The Wedding Coach – Netflix Original
April 8
The Way of the Househusband – Netflix Anime
April 9
Have You Ever Seen Fireflies? – Netflix Film
Night in Paradise – Netflix Film
Thunder Force – Netflix Film
April 10
The Stand-In
April 11
Diana: The Interview that Shook the World
April 12
New Gods: Nezha Reborn – Netflix Film
Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn, seasons 1-4
April 13
The Baker and the Beauty, season 1
Mighty Express, season 3 – Netflix Family
My Love: Six Stories of True Love – Netflix Documentary
April 14
The Circle, season 2 – Netflix Original
Dad Stop Embarrassing Me! – Netflix Original
Law School – Netflix Original
The Soul – Netflix Film
Why Did You Kill Me? – Netflix Documentary
April 15
Dark City Beneath the Beat
The Master
Ride or Die – Netflix Film
April 16
Arlo the Alligator Boy – Netflix Family
Ajeeb Daastaans – Netflix Film
Crimson Peak
Fast & Furious Spy Racers, season 4: Mexico – Netflix Family
Into the Beat – Netflix Film
Rush
Synchronic
Why Are You Like This – Netflix Original
The Zookeeper’s Wife
April 18
Luis Miguel – The Series, season 2 – Netflix Original
April 19
Miss Sloane
PJ Masks, season 3
April 20
Izzy’s Koala World, season 2 – Netflix Family
April 21
Zero – Netflix Original
April 22
Life in Color With David Attenborough – Netflix Documentary
Stowaway – Netflix Film
April 23
Heroes: Silence and Rock & Roll
Shadow and Bone – Netflix Original
Tell Me When – Netflix Film
April 27
August: Osage County
Battle of Los Angeles
Fatma – Netflix Original
Go! Go! Cory Carson, season 4 – Netflix Family
April 28
Sexify – Netflix Original
Headspace Guide to Sleep – Netflix Documentary
April 29
Things Heard & Seen – Netflix Film
Yasuke – Netflix Anime
April 30
The Innocent – Netflix Original
The Mitchells vs. The Machines – Netflix Family
Pet Stars – Netflix Original
The Unremarkable Juanquini, season 2 – Netflix Original
Disney Plus:
April 2
Disney Secrets of Sulphur Springs: No Time Like the Present
Disney Walk the Prank (seasons 1-3)
Higglytown Heroes (seasons 1-2)
The Island at the Top of the World
Third Man on the Mountain
The Last Ice
Made in a Day (season 1)
Secrets of the Zoo (season 4)
Sharks of the Bermuda Triangle
The Big Year
Night at the Museum
Night at the Museum: Battle of the Smithsonian
Caravan of Courage
Ewoks: The Battle for Endor
Star Wars: Clone Wars – Volume I
Star Wars: Ewoks (seasons 1-2)
The Story of the Faithful Wookiee
The Falcon and The Winter Soldier – New Episode
The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers – Episode 102, “Dusters”
April 9
Disney Future-Worm!
Disney Kick Buttowki: Suburban Daredevil (seasons 1-2)
Disney Secrets of Sulphur Springs: Time After Time (season 1 finale)
Man of the House
Mark Twain and Me
Squanto: A Warrior’s Tale
Cesar Millan: The Real Story
The Falcon and The Winter Soldier – New Episode
The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers – Episode 103, “Breakaway”
April 16
Treasure Buddies
White Fang 2: Myth of the White Wolf
National Geographic: Earth Moods Volume I
Primal Survivor (season 5)
The Kid Who Would Be King
RIO
Big Shot – Episode 101, “Pilot”
Earth Moods – Premiere
The Falcon and The Winter Soldier – New Episode
The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers – Episode 104, “Hockey Moms
April 22
Secrets of the Whales – Premiere
April 23
Disney Junior Puppy Dog Pals (season 3)
Disney Liv and Maddie (seasons 1-3)
Disney Liv and Maddie: Cali Style (season 4)
Disney My Music Story: Sukimaswitch
Being the Queen
Baby’s Day Out
The Falcon and The Winter Soldier – Finale
The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers – Episode 105, “Cherry Picker”
Big Shot: Episode 102, “The Marvyn Korn Effect”
April 30
Adventures in Wonderland
Disney Ducktales (season 3)
Disney Junior Mira
Oklahoma!
Marvel Studios: Assembled
The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers – Episode 106, “Spirit of the Ducks”
Big Shot: Episode 103
Hulu:
April 1
Amy Schumer Learns to Cook: Complete Season 1 (Food Network)
Caribbean Life: Complete Seasons 18 & 19 (HGTV)
Chopped: Complete Season 44 (Food Network)
Chopped Sweets: Complete Season 1 (Food Network)
Christina On The Coast: Complete Season 2 (HGTV)
Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives: Complete Seasons 34 & 35 (Food Network)
Doubling Down with the Derricos: Complete Season 1 (TLC)
Extreme Makeover: Home Edition: Complete Season 1 (HGTV)
Guy’s Grocery Games: Complete Season 22 (Food Network)
Naked and Afraid XL: Complete Season 6 (Discovery)
Say Yes to the Dress: Complete Season 19 (TLC)
Tournament of Champions: Complete Season 1 (Food Network)
Undercover Billionaire: Complete Season 1 (Discovery)
UniKitty: Complete Season 3 (Cartoon Network)
Vegas Chef Prizefight: Complete Season 1 (Food Network)
Worst Cooks in America: Complete Season 18 (Food Network)
Higurashi: When They Cry: Season 1, Epsiodes 1-12 (DUBBED) (Funimation)
2012 (2009)
28 Days Later (2003)
A Hologram for the King (2016)
A Low Down Dirty Shame (1994)
A Simple Plan (1998)
The Abyss (1989)
Before We Go (2015)
Bug (2007)
Bulworth (1998)
Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid (1969)
Captain Kronos: Vampire Hunter (1974)
Changing Lanes (2002)
Chappaquiddick (2017)
Chato’s Land (1972)
Cheech & Chong’s Still Smokin’ (1983)
Cohen and Tate (1989)
The Color Purple (1985)
The Dead Zone (1983)
The Devil’s Double (2011)
Devil in a Blue Dress (1995)
Die Hard (1988)
Die Hard With A Vengeance (1995)
Dirty Rotten Scoundrels (1988)
Dude, Where’s My Car? (2000
Four Weddings and a Funeral (1994)
Frankie & Alice (2014)
Friends With Benefits (2011)
Garden State (2004)
The Gift (2000)
Girl with a Pearl Earring (2003)
Guess Who (2005)
Hancock (2008)
The Hunting Party (1971)
In The Mix (2005)
Into the Arms of Strangers: Stories of the Kindertransport (2000)
Lady in a Cage (1964)
Larry The Cable Guy: Health Inspector (2006)
Life Of Crime (2014)
Live Free Or Die Hard (2007)
Mad Max (1980)
Madea Goes To Jail (Theatrical Feature) (2009)
The Man Who Could Cheat Death (1959)
The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance (1962)
Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World (2004)
Monster’s Ball (2001)
Motel Hell (1980)
Napoleon Dynamite (2004)
Never Back Down (2008)
New in Town (2009)
Night at the Museum: Battle of the Smithsonian (2009)
The Out-Of-Towners (1999)
The Pawnbroker (1964)
Platoon (1986)
The Polar Express (2004)
The Preacher’s Wife (1996)
The Program (1993)
Ramona and Beezus (2009)
The Replacement Killers (1998)
Rio (2011)
The Sandlot (1993)
Scary Movie 4 (2006)
Sex And The City (2008)
Sex And The City 2 (2010)
Shaft (2000)
Shrek 2 (2002)
The Skull (1965)
Sleeping With The Enemy (1991)
Sliver (1993)
So I Married an Axe Murderer (1993)
Star Trek: Generations (1994)
Step Up Revolution (2012)
The Sum of All Fears (2002)
That Thing You Do! (1996)
The Upside (2017)
Vanilla Sky (2001)
Virtuosity (1995)
Waiting to Exhale (1995)
War (2007)
Warriors of Virtue (1997)
What About Bob? (1991)
Where the Heart Is (2000)
Young Sherlock Holmes (1985)
April 2
WeWork: Or the Making and Breaking of a $47 Billion Unicorn: Documentary Premiere (Hulu Original)
Law & Order: Organized Crime: Series Premiere (NBC)
Manifest: Season 3 Premiere (NBC)
The Moody’s: Season 2 Finale (Fox)
Real Housewives of New York City: Complete Season 12 (Bravo)
April 3
Hysterical: Series Premiere (FX)
Blair Witch (2016)
April 5
Girl (2020)
April 7
Our Last Crusade or the Rise of a New World: Season 1, Episodes 1-2 (DUBBED) (Funimation)
April 8
Home Economics: Series Premiere (ABC)
April 9
Everything’s Gonna Be Okay: Season 2 Premiere (Freeform)
Rebel: Series Premiere (ABC)
The Standard (2020)
Stars Fell on Alabama (2021)
April 10
The Day I Became a God: Season 1, Episodes 1-12 (DUBBED) (Funimation)
Desierto (2015)
Knuckledust (2020)
April 12
Paranormal Activity 4 (2012)
Spontaneous (2020)
April 15
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills: Complete Season 10 (Bravo)
April 16
Fly Like a Girl (2020)
Songbird (2020)
April 17
Modern Persuasion (2020)
Thelma (2017)
April 20
Sasquatch: Documentary Series Premiere (Hulu Original)
April 21
Cruel Summer: Series Premiere (Freeform)
April 22
Greta Thunberg: A Year to Change the World: Documentary Premiere (PBS)
April 23
A Place of No Words (2020)
April 25
Wild Mountain Thyme (2021)
April 26
The Oscars Red Carpet Show: Special (ABC)
The 93rd Oscars: Special (ABC)
April 28
The Handmaid’s Tale: Season 4 Premiere (Hulu Original)
Arrival (2016)
April 30
The Judge (2014)
