April Streaming Guide: What to Watch on Netflix, Hulu, and More

Want to know what to watch this month? Michael B. Jordan wants revenge, John Stamos courts attention, Bad Bunny battles The Miz in Wrestlemania, and gamers get their kicks with Mortal Kombat in April’s streaming picks.

What to Watch on Amazon Prime: April 2021

Michael B. Jordan has played a Marvel villain (Black Panther) and a Rocky hero (Creed) and now he’s taking on the Jack Ryan extended universe. Tom Clancy’s Without Remorse (Amazon Prime, April 30) is the explosive origin story of Navy Seal John Clark (Jordan), who uncovers an international conspiracy as he seeks revenge after being wounded in an assassination attempt that resulted in the murder of his pregnant wife. (The John Clark character was previously portrayed by Willem Dafoe in 1994’s Clear and Present Danger and Liev Schreiber in 2002’s The Sum of All Fears.) Could this action thriller eventually lead to a crossover sequel with John Krasinski’s Jack Ryan? Maybe, but Jordan kicks ass on his own.

What to Watch on HBO Max: April 2021

The classic video game Mortal Kombat (HBO Max, April 16) gets an epic, R-rated adaptation. New protagonist Cole Young (Lewis Tan) battles along with familiar fighters like Sub-Zero (Joe Taslim), Scorpion (Hiroyuki Sonada), Sonya Blade (Jessica McNamee), Mileena (Sisi Stringer), and Jax (Mehcad Brooks) in an intergalactic martial tournament for the ages. The restricted trailer shows that the movie has definitely captured the vivid violence of the video game experience; let’s hope the story will be fun for viewers when they can’t control the characters

What to Watch on Netflix: April 2021

Stowaway (Netflix, April 22) is like Survivor in space. While on a mission to Mars, a crew—medical researcher (Anna Kendrick), biologist (Daniel Dae Kim), and commander (Toni Collette)—is faced with a dangerous decisions when a stowaway (Shamier Anderson) accidentally causes devastating damage to the spacecraft’s life-support systems.

There may not be enough oxygen left for everyone—and the resulting dilemma may not bring out the best in everyone on board.

What to Watch on Disney Plus: April 2021

John Stamos goes from Full House to full court press on the dramedy series Big Shot (Disney+, premiering April 16). He plays a hot-tempered basketball coach (a chair-throwing Bobby Knight type) who is fired from his NCAA job and begrudgingly takes a teaching and coaching position at an elite all-girls private high school. Can his team help put him on a road to redemption after his fall from grace? Created by Brad Garrett, Dean Storey, and David E. Kelley, this sentimental story about second chances is worth a shot. It’s The Way Back meets The Mighty Ducks.

What to Watch on Hulu: April 2021

Blame it on Bigfoot! In the tantalizing and terrifying true crime docu-series, Sasquatch (Hulu, April 20), journalist David Holthouse investigates a haunting rumor about three Mexican men who were torn apart limb from limb (supposedly by a Sasquatch) while working at a Northern California pot farm in 1993. Holthouse learns that the truth about the triple homicide is even more troubling in a twisted saga of greed and the power of myth.

What to Watch on Peacock: April 2021

Talk about a wild card! The line-up for Wrestlemania 37 (Peacock, April 10 and 11) includes Drew McIntyre vs. Bobby Lashley for the WWE Championship, Sasha Banks vs. Bianca Belair for the SmackDown Women’s Championship, and Bad Bunny vs. The Miz- and that’s just night one! Night two features Roman Reigns vs. Edge for the Universal Championship, Asuka vs. Rhea Ripley for the Raw Women’s Championship and The Fiend vs. Randy Orton. With more matches yet to be set, the WWE promises to make Peacock more than just a place to watch The Office and Friends.

Amazon Prime:

April 1

A Hologram For The King (2016)

Anna Karenina (2012)

Art Of Falling In Love (2019) (UP Faith & Family)

A Simple Plan (1998)

Because I Said So (2007)

Bob Roberts (1992)

Brüno (2009)

Captain Kronos: Vampire Hunter (1974)

Chato’s Land (1972)

Cheech & Chong’s Still Smokin’ (1983)

Cohen And Tate (1989)

Devil In A Blue Dress (1995)

Did You Hear About The Morgans? (2009)

Dirty Rotten Scoundrels (1988)

Evan Almighty (2007)

Forgetting Sarah Marshall (2008)

Four Weddings And A Funeral (1994)

Frankie & Alice (2014)

Girl With A Pearl Earring (2003)

Gunfighters Of Abilene (1959)

Hancock (2008)

Head Of State (2003)

How To Train Your Dragon (2010)

Inception (2010)

Johnny English (2003)

Lady In A Cage (1964)

Larry Crowne (2011)League Of Extraordinary Gentlemen (2003)

Lords Of Dogtown (2005)

Love In Harmony Valley (2020) (UP Faith & Family)

Madea’s Big Happy Family (2011)

Madea Goes To Jail (2009)

Mad Max (1980)

Master And Commander: The Far Side Of The World (2003)

Men Of Honor (2000)

Milk (2009)

Minority Report (2002)

Monster’s Ball (2001)

Moonrise Kingdom (2012)

Motel Hell (1980)

My Cousin Vinny (1992)

New In Town (1992)

Open Range (2003)

Platoon (1986)

Shaft (2000)

Shooter (2007)

Sleeping With The Enemy (1991)

Smiley Face Killers (2020)

So I Married An Axe Murderer (1993)

That Thing You Do! (1996)

The Abyss (1989)

The Dead Zone (1983)

The Devil’s Double (2011)

The Gift (2000)

The Happening (2008)

The Hunting Party (1971)

The Lincoln Lawyer (2011)

The Man Who Could Cheat Death (1959)

The Pawnbroker (1964)

The Program (1993)

The Replacement Killers (1998)

The Skull (1965)

The Sum Of All Fears (2002)

Untraceable (2008)

Valerie (1957)

Waiting To Exhale (1995)

What About Bob? (1991)

Aber Bergen: Season 1 (MHz Choice)

After The First 48: Season 1 (A&E Crime Central)

Anne+: Season 1 (Topic)

Couples Therapy: Season 1 (Showtime)

Creepshow: Season 1 (Shudder)

Engine Masters: Season 1 (MotorTrend)

Garfield & Friends: Season 1 (Boomerang)

Ice Road Truckers: Season 1 (History Vault)

Jacqueline And Jilly: Season 1 (ALLBLK)

Keeping Faith: Season 1 (Acorn TV)

Rectify: Season 1 (AMC+)

Survivor’s Remorse: Seasons 1-4

The Adventures Of Napkin Man: Season 1 (Kidstream)

The Restaurant: Season 1 (Sundance Now)

April 2

Unhinged (2020)

April 3

Blair Witch (2016)

April 7

Girl From Monaco (2009)

High-Rise (2016)

Pulse (2005)

Ragnarok (2009)

The Answer Man (2009)

The Priest (2009)

Trollhunter (2011)

April 9

THEM — Amazon Original Series (Premiere)

April 12

Paranormal Activity 4 (2012)

Spontaneous (2020)

April 14

Burden (2020)

Cézanne Et Moi (2017)

Terror’s Advocate (2007)

April 16

Somewhere (2010)

Wander (2020)

April 21

Merantau (2010)

Muay Thai Giant (2011)

The Hero Of Color City (2014)

Venus And Serena (2013)

April 26

The Artist (2012)

April 28

Arrival (2016)

Barry Munday (2010)

Harlem Aria (2010)

Kiltro (2008)

The Commune (2017)

The Warlords (2010)

April 30

Tom Clancy’s Without Remorse — Amazon Original Movie (2021)

HBO Max

April 1

A Shock To The System, 1990 (HBO)

Abandon, 2002 (HBO)

Adam’s Rib, 1949

All Is Lost, 2013 (HBO)

Assume the Position with Mr. Wuhl

Barbarosa, 1982 (HBO)

Black Dynamite, 2009

Blindness, 2008 (HBO)

The Bodyguard, 1992

Boogie Nights, 1997

Bringing Up Baby, 1938

The Butcher’s Wife, 1991 (HBO)

Caddyshack, 1980

The Collection, 2012 (HBO)

The Color Purple, 1985

Dante’s Peak, 1997 (HBO)

Dark Shadows, 2012 (HBO)

Dead Silence, 2007 (HBO)

Dirty Harry, 1971

The Eagle Has Landed, 1977 (HBO)

Early Man, 2018 (HBO)

Easy Rider, 1969

Ella Enchanted, 2004 (HBO)

The Evil That Men Do, 1984 (HBO)

Eye For An Eye, 1996 (HBO)

Fear, 1996 (HBO)

genera+ion, Season 1 Part One Finale

Ghost Rider, 2007

Goodfellas, 1990

The Great Pottery Throwdown, Max Original Season 4 Premiere

Green Lantern, 2011

Hardball, 2001 (HBO)

Happy Endings

Haywire, 2012 (HBO)

In & Out, 1997 (HBO)

Kicking & Screaming, 2005 (HBO)

King Arthur: Legend Of The Sword, 2017 (HBO)

Lassiter, 1984 (HBO)

Leatherface Texas Chainsaw Massacre III, 1990 (HBO)

Let’s Go To Prison, 2006 (HBO)

The Longest Yard, 1974 (HBO)

Made for Love, Max Original Series Premiere

Man Up, 2015 (HBO)

The Mask of Zorro, 1998

The Man With The Iron Fists, 2012 (Unrated Version) (HBO)

Missing In Action 2 – The Beginning, 1985 (HBO)

Missing In Action, 1984 (HBO)

My Super Ex-Girlfriend, 2006 (HBO)

The Nanny

The Natural, 1984

Now, Voyager, 1942

One Day, 2011 (HBO)

Police Academy 2: Their First Assignment, 1985 (HBO)

Police Academy 3: Back In Training, 1986 (HBO)

Police Academy 4: Citizens On Patrol, 1987 (HBO)

Police Academy 5: Assignment: Miami Beach, 1988 (HBO)

Police Academy 6: City Under Siege, 1989 (HBO)

Police Academy: Mission To Moscow, 1994 (HBO)

Primal Fear, 1996 (HBO)

Reasonable Doubt, 2014 (HBO)

Red Dawn, 1984 (HBO)

The Return, 2006 (HBO)

Risky Business, 1983 (HBO)

Roger & Me, 1989

Mr. Smith Goes to Washington, 1939

Sneakers, 1992 (HBO)

Space Jam, 1996

Speed 2 Cruise Control, 1997 (HBO)

Spellbound, 2003 (HBO)

Stuart Little, 1999

The Shack, 2017 (HBO)

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning, 2006 (Extended Version) (HBO)

Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Big Happy Family, 2011

Wanderlust, 2012 (HBO)

The Warriors, 1979 (Director’s Cut) (HBO)

The Watch, 2012 (HBO)

White Noise, 2005 (HBO)

The Wild Life, 2016 (HBO)

Within, 2016 (HBO)

Wolves At The Door, 2017 (HBO)

April 2

On the Spectrum

April 3

Ted, 2012 (Unrated Version) (HBO)

April 4

Q: Into The Storm, Documentary Series Finale (HBO)

April 5

Hard, Season 2 Finale (HBO)

April 6

Genndy Tartokovksy’s Primal, Season 1B

April 7

Exterminate All the Brutes, Documentary Series Premiere (HBO)

South Side, Season 1

April 9

Intemperie (AKA Out in the Open), 2019 (HBO)

The Other Two, Season 1

A Tiny Audience, Season 2 Finale (HBO)

April 10

The New Mutants, 2020 (HBO)

April 11

The Nevers, Series Premiere (HBO)

April 13

Our Towns, Documentary Premiere (HBO)

April 15

Infinity Train, Max Original Season 4 Premiere

April 16

Mortal Kombat, Warner Bros. Film Premiere, 2021

April 17

The Dark Knight Rises, 2012 (HBO)

April 18

Mare of Easttown, Limited Series Premiere (HBO)

April 20

Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel (HBO)

April 22

1,2,3, All Eyes On Me, 2020 (HBO)

First Ladies, 2020

Princess Cut, 2020 (HBO)

Rizo, 2020 (HBO)

April 23

A Black Lady Sketch Show, Season 2 Premiere (HBO)

El Robo Del Siglo (AKA Heist of the Century) (HBO)

April 24

Dreamgirls, 2006 (HBO)

April 26

The Artist, 2011

April 29

Looney Tunes Cartoons, Season 1D

Netflix:

April 1

Magical Andes, season 2 – Netflix Documentary

Prank Encounters, season 2 – Netflix Original

Tersanjung the Movie – Netflix Film

Worn Stories – Netflix Documentary

2012

Cop Out

Friends With Benefits

Insidious

Legally Blonde

Leprechaun

The Pianist

The Possession

Secrets of Great British Castles, season 1

The Time Traveler’s Wife

Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Big Happy Family

White Boy

Yes Man

April 2

Concrete Cowboy – Netflix Film

Just Say Yes – Netflix Film

Madame Claude – Netflix Film

The Serpent – Netflix Original

Sky High – Netflix Film

April 3

Escape from Planet Earth

April 4

What Lies Below

April 5

Coded Bias

Family Reunion: Part 3 – Netflix Film

April 6

The Last Kids on Earth: Happy Apocalypse to You – Netflix Family

April 7

The Big Day: Collection 2 – Netflix Original

Dolly Parton: A MusiCares Tribute – Netflix Documentary

Snabba Cash – Netflix Original

This Is A Robbery: The World’s Biggest Art Heist – Netflix Documentary

The Wedding Coach – Netflix Original

April 8

The Way of the Househusband – Netflix Anime

April 9

Have You Ever Seen Fireflies? – Netflix Film

Night in Paradise – Netflix Film

Thunder Force – Netflix Film

April 10

The Stand-In

April 11

Diana: The Interview that Shook the World

April 12

New Gods: Nezha Reborn – Netflix Film

Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn, seasons 1-4

April 13

The Baker and the Beauty, season 1

Mighty Express, season 3 – Netflix Family

My Love: Six Stories of True Love – Netflix Documentary

April 14

The Circle, season 2 – Netflix Original

Dad Stop Embarrassing Me! – Netflix Original

Law School – Netflix Original

The Soul – Netflix Film

Why Did You Kill Me? – Netflix Documentary

April 15

Dark City Beneath the Beat

The Master

Ride or Die – Netflix Film

April 16

Arlo the Alligator Boy – Netflix Family

Ajeeb Daastaans – Netflix Film

Crimson Peak

Fast & Furious Spy Racers, season 4: Mexico – Netflix Family

Into the Beat – Netflix Film

Rush

Synchronic

Why Are You Like This – Netflix Original

The Zookeeper’s Wife

April 18

Luis Miguel – The Series, season 2 – Netflix Original

April 19

Miss Sloane

PJ Masks, season 3

April 20

Izzy’s Koala World, season 2 – Netflix Family

April 21

Zero – Netflix Original

April 22

Life in Color With David Attenborough – Netflix Documentary

Stowaway – Netflix Film

April 23

Heroes: Silence and Rock & Roll

Shadow and Bone – Netflix Original

Tell Me When – Netflix Film

April 27

August: Osage County

Battle of Los Angeles

Fatma – Netflix Original

Go! Go! Cory Carson, season 4 – Netflix Family

April 28

Sexify – Netflix Original

Headspace Guide to Sleep – Netflix Documentary

April 29

Things Heard & Seen – Netflix Film

Yasuke – Netflix Anime

April 30

The Innocent – Netflix Original

The Mitchells vs. The Machines – Netflix Family

Pet Stars – Netflix Original

The Unremarkable Juanquini, season 2 – Netflix Original

Disney Plus:

April 2

Disney Secrets of Sulphur Springs: No Time Like the Present

Disney Walk the Prank (seasons 1-3)

Higglytown Heroes (seasons 1-2)

The Island at the Top of the World

Third Man on the Mountain

The Last Ice

Made in a Day (season 1)

Secrets of the Zoo (season 4)

Sharks of the Bermuda Triangle

The Big Year

Night at the Museum

Night at the Museum: Battle of the Smithsonian

Caravan of Courage

Ewoks: The Battle for Endor

Star Wars: Clone Wars – Volume I

Star Wars: Ewoks (seasons 1-2)

The Story of the Faithful Wookiee

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier – New Episode

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers – Episode 102, “Dusters”

April 9

Disney Future-Worm!

Disney Kick Buttowki: Suburban Daredevil (seasons 1-2)

Disney Secrets of Sulphur Springs: Time After Time (season 1 finale)

Man of the House

Mark Twain and Me

Squanto: A Warrior’s Tale

Cesar Millan: The Real Story

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier – New Episode

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers – Episode 103, “Breakaway”

April 16

Treasure Buddies

White Fang 2: Myth of the White Wolf

National Geographic: Earth Moods Volume I

Primal Survivor (season 5)

The Kid Who Would Be King

RIO

Big Shot – Episode 101, “Pilot”

Earth Moods – Premiere

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier – New Episode

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers – Episode 104, “Hockey Moms

April 22

Secrets of the Whales – Premiere

April 23

Disney Junior Puppy Dog Pals (season 3)

Disney Liv and Maddie (seasons 1-3)

Disney Liv and Maddie: Cali Style (season 4)

Disney My Music Story: Sukimaswitch

Being the Queen

Baby’s Day Out

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier – Finale

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers – Episode 105, “Cherry Picker”

Big Shot: Episode 102, “The Marvyn Korn Effect”

April 30

Adventures in Wonderland

Disney Ducktales (season 3)

Disney Junior Mira

Oklahoma!

Marvel Studios: Assembled

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers – Episode 106, “Spirit of the Ducks”

Big Shot: Episode 103

Hulu:

April 1

Amy Schumer Learns to Cook: Complete Season 1 (Food Network)

Caribbean Life: Complete Seasons 18 & 19 (HGTV)

Chopped: Complete Season 44 (Food Network)

Chopped Sweets: Complete Season 1 (Food Network)

Christina On The Coast: Complete Season 2 (HGTV)

Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives: Complete Seasons 34 & 35 (Food Network)

Doubling Down with the Derricos: Complete Season 1 (TLC)

Extreme Makeover: Home Edition: Complete Season 1 (HGTV)

Guy’s Grocery Games: Complete Season 22 (Food Network)

Naked and Afraid XL: Complete Season 6 (Discovery)

Say Yes to the Dress: Complete Season 19 (TLC)

Tournament of Champions: Complete Season 1 (Food Network)

Undercover Billionaire: Complete Season 1 (Discovery)

UniKitty: Complete Season 3 (Cartoon Network)

Vegas Chef Prizefight: Complete Season 1 (Food Network)

Worst Cooks in America: Complete Season 18 (Food Network)

Higurashi: When They Cry: Season 1, Epsiodes 1-12 (DUBBED) (Funimation)

2012 (2009)

28 Days Later (2003)

A Hologram for the King (2016)

A Low Down Dirty Shame (1994)

A Simple Plan (1998)

The Abyss (1989)

Before We Go (2015)

Bug (2007)

Bulworth (1998)

Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid (1969)

Captain Kronos: Vampire Hunter (1974)

Changing Lanes (2002)

Chappaquiddick (2017)

Chato’s Land (1972)

Cheech & Chong’s Still Smokin’ (1983)

Cohen and Tate (1989)

The Color Purple (1985)

The Dead Zone (1983)

The Devil’s Double (2011)

Devil in a Blue Dress (1995)

Die Hard (1988)

Die Hard With A Vengeance (1995)

Dirty Rotten Scoundrels (1988)

Dude, Where’s My Car? (2000

Four Weddings and a Funeral (1994)

Frankie & Alice (2014)

Friends With Benefits (2011)

Garden State (2004)

The Gift (2000)

Girl with a Pearl Earring (2003)

Guess Who (2005)

Hancock (2008)

The Hunting Party (1971)

In The Mix (2005)

Into the Arms of Strangers: Stories of the Kindertransport (2000)

Lady in a Cage (1964)

Larry The Cable Guy: Health Inspector (2006)

Life Of Crime (2014)

Live Free Or Die Hard (2007)

Mad Max (1980)

Madea Goes To Jail (Theatrical Feature) (2009)

The Man Who Could Cheat Death (1959)

The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance (1962)

Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World (2004)

Monster’s Ball (2001)

Motel Hell (1980)

Napoleon Dynamite (2004)

Never Back Down (2008)

New in Town (2009)

Night at the Museum: Battle of the Smithsonian (2009)

The Out-Of-Towners (1999)

The Pawnbroker (1964)

Platoon (1986)

The Polar Express (2004)

The Preacher’s Wife (1996)

The Program (1993)

Ramona and Beezus (2009)

The Replacement Killers (1998)

Rio (2011)

The Sandlot (1993)

Scary Movie 4 (2006)

Sex And The City (2008)

Sex And The City 2 (2010)

Shaft (2000)

Shrek 2 (2002)

The Skull (1965)

Sleeping With The Enemy (1991)

Sliver (1993)

So I Married an Axe Murderer (1993)

Star Trek: Generations (1994)

Step Up Revolution (2012)

The Sum of All Fears (2002)

That Thing You Do! (1996)

The Upside (2017)

Vanilla Sky (2001)

Virtuosity (1995)

Waiting to Exhale (1995)

War (2007)

Warriors of Virtue (1997)

What About Bob? (1991)

Where the Heart Is (2000)

Young Sherlock Holmes (1985)

April 2

WeWork: Or the Making and Breaking of a $47 Billion Unicorn: Documentary Premiere (Hulu Original)

Law & Order: Organized Crime: Series Premiere (NBC)

Manifest: Season 3 Premiere (NBC)

The Moody’s: Season 2 Finale (Fox)

Real Housewives of New York City: Complete Season 12 (Bravo)

April 3

Hysterical: Series Premiere (FX)

Blair Witch (2016)

April 5

Girl (2020)

April 7

Our Last Crusade or the Rise of a New World: Season 1, Episodes 1-2 (DUBBED) (Funimation)

April 8

Home Economics: Series Premiere (ABC)

April 9

Everything’s Gonna Be Okay: Season 2 Premiere (Freeform)

Rebel: Series Premiere (ABC)

The Standard (2020)

Stars Fell on Alabama (2021)

April 10

The Day I Became a God: Season 1, Episodes 1-12 (DUBBED) (Funimation)

Desierto (2015)

Knuckledust (2020)

April 12

Paranormal Activity 4 (2012)

Spontaneous (2020)

April 15

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills: Complete Season 10 (Bravo)

April 16

Fly Like a Girl (2020)

Songbird (2020)

April 17

Modern Persuasion (2020)

Thelma (2017)

April 20

Sasquatch: Documentary Series Premiere (Hulu Original)

April 21

Cruel Summer: Series Premiere (Freeform)

April 22

Greta Thunberg: A Year to Change the World: Documentary Premiere (PBS)

April 23

A Place of No Words (2020)

April 25

Wild Mountain Thyme (2021)

April 26

The Oscars Red Carpet Show: Special (ABC)

The 93rd Oscars: Special (ABC)

April 28

The Handmaid’s Tale: Season 4 Premiere (Hulu Original)

Arrival (2016)

April 30

The Judge (2014)

