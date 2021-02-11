February Streaming Guide: What to Watch on Netflix, Hulu, and More

Don’t know what to watch this month? A Black History Month essential (HBO Max’s Judas and the Black Messiah), a Valentine’s Day romance (Amazon’s The Map of Tiny Perfect Things), and a rocking return (Peacock’s Punky Brewster) are among our top picks for the best movies, series, and documentaries to stream this February. It may be the shortest month of the year, but our essential streaming guide is proof that February’s entertainment offerings didn’t peak with the Super Bowl.

What to Watch on Netflix: February 2021

It’s a race to the punchline on the sportsworld-set sitcom, The Crew (Feb. 15), which stars Kevin James as the crew chief in a NASCAR garage who’s driven crazy by tech-obsessed millennials brought in to modernize the team. (And you thought being a mall cop was tough.)

What to Watch on HBO Max: February 2021

Judas and the Black Messiah: The title is a historical spoiler alert in the heart-wrenching story of betrayal (Feb. 12). In 1960s Illinois, car thief William O’ Neal (LaKeith Stanfield) is enlisted by the FBI to infiltrate the Black Panther Party. His loyalties are soon torn between the Feds and revolutionary activist Fred Hampton (Daniel Kaluuya, reuniting with Get Out costar Stanfield).

What to Watch on AppleTV+: February 2021

Billie Eilish: The World’s A Little Blurry (Feb. 26) is an intimate and intense documentary chronicling the personal and professional saga of 18-year-old singer Billie Eilish as she creates and releases her debut album, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? Featuring her brother and collaborator, Finneas O’Connell, and their parents, Maggie Baird and Patrick O’Connell, it’s both a behind-the-scenes look at a gifted artist on the brink of superstardom and a candid coming-of-age story about a teenager going through a turbulent time. (Is there any other kind?)

What to Watch on Hulu: February 2021

Nomadland (Feb. 19) is quite a trip. After losing her factory job and her home amidst the financial crisis, a widow (Frances McDormand) packs her belongings into a van and travels along the American West looking for work. Based on the 2017 non-fiction book Nomadland: Surviving America in the 21st Century, this devastating drama from director Chloe Zhao (The Rider, Marvel’s upcoming Eternals) casts real-life “nomads” opposite McDormand and David Strathairn. It’s a surefire Oscar contender—and an emotional experience audiences won’t soon forget.

What to Watch on Peacock: February 2021

Punky power! A rad revival of one of the many adorable orphan sitcoms of the 1980s, Punky Brewster (Feb. 25) finds a present-day Punky (Soleil Moon-Frye) dealing with life as a single mom of three when she meets Izzy (Quinn Copeland), a young girl in the foster care system who reminds her of a certain someone…her younger self. In case you’re looking for a sign this show isn’t totally stuck in the past, Punky’s BFF Cherie (Cherie Johnson) is out and in love with her girlfriend, Lauren (The Good Doctor’s Jasika Nicole). But is the show for nostalgic adults or modern kids? That’s for you to decide.

What to Watch on Disney+: February 2021

New weekly WandaVision episodes continue to give us yet another reason to stay in on Fridays. Watching the Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) go Bewitched while playing house with Vision (Paul Bettany) was cute and all, but it’s the way the show has escalated from sitcom spoof to Marvel-ous madness that’s taken the action to another level.

What to Watch on Amazon: February 2021

YA meets Groundhog Day in the sci-fi romance, The Map of Tiny Perfect Things ( Feb. 12). Mark (Kyle Allen) is relatively chill to be stuck living the same day over and over, but meeting the mysterious Margaret (Kathryn Newton) flips his world upside-down. Together, they pick out the little details to make their do-over day perfect.

Here are all the new offerings coming to major streaming platforms in February 2021:

Netflix

Feb. 1

The Bank Job (2008)

Beverly Hills Ninja (1997)

Eat Pray Love (2010)

Inception (2010)

Love Daily: Season 1

My Best Friend’s Wedding (1997)

My Dead Ex: Season 1

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (1989)

The Patriot (2000)

Rocks (2019)

Shutter Island (2010)

The Unsetting: Season 1

Zac and Mia: Seasons 1-2

Zathura (2005)

Feb. 2

Kid Cosmic

Mighty Express: Season 2

Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready: Season 2

Feb. 3

All My Friends Are Dead

Black Beach

Firefly Lane

Feb. 5

Hache: Season 2

Invisible City

The Last Paradiso

Little Big Women

Malcolm & Marie

Space Sweepers

Strip Down, Rise Up

The Yin-Yang Master: Dream Of Eternity

Feb. 6

The Sinner: Jamie

Feb. 8

iCarly: Seasons 1-2

War Dogs (2016)

Feb. 10

Crime Scene: The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel

The Misadventures of Hedi and Cokeman

The World We Make (2019)

Feb. 11

Capitani

Layla Majnun

Middle of Nowhere (2012)

Red Dot

Squared Love

Feb. 12

Buried by the Bernards

Nadiya Bakes

Hate by Dani Rovira

To All The Boys: Always And Forever

Xico’s Journey

Feb. 13

Monsoon (2019)

Feb. 15

The Crew

Feb. 16

Animals on the Loose: A You vs. Wild Movie

Good GIrls: Season 3

Feb. 17

Behind Her Eyes

Hello, Me!

MeatEater: Season 9, Part 2

Feb. 18

Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan

Feb. 19

I Care A Lot

Tribes of Europa

Feb. 20

Classmates Minus

Feb. 21

The Conjuring

The Conjuring 2

Feb. 23

Brian Regan: On The Rocks

Pelé

Feb. 24

Canine Intervention

Ginny & Georgia

Two Sentence Horror Stories: Season 2

Feb. 25

Geez & Ann

High-Rise Invasion

Feb. 26

Bigfoot Family

Captain Fantastic (2016)

Caught by a Wave

Crazy About Her

No Escape (2015)

Our Idiot Brother (2011)

Peacock

*denotes exclusive to Peacock

Feb. 1

Apollo 13 (1995)

Aries Spears: Hollywood, Look I’m Smiling (2011)

Caveman’s Valentine (2001)*

Chicken Run (2000)*

Coldwater (2013)*

Conan The Barbarian (1982)*

Conan the Destroyer (1984)*

Daylight (1996)*

Death at a Funeral (2010)

Deray Davis: Power Play (2010)

Dumb and Dumber To (2014)

Erin Brockovich (2000)*

Eternal Sunshine to the Spotless Mind (2004)*

Flashdance (1983)

Forgetting Sarah Marshall (2008)*

Gary Owen: The True Story (2012)

Girl Lost: A Hollywood Story (2020)

Good Hair (2009)

I Am Legend (2007)*

I, Frankenstein (2014)*

In Godfrey We Trust: Year in Review (2020)

Just Go With It (2011)*

Land of the Lost (2009)*

Last Seen in Idaho (2018)

Mike Epps Presents: Live from Club Nokia (2011)

Mo’ Better Blues (1990)

Phantasm 2 (1988)

Premier League Transfer Deadline Day Special

Pride (2007)*

Seabiscuit (2003)

Semi-Pro (2008)*

Sins of Our Youth (2014)

Slow Burn (2007)*

Southern Baptist Sissies (2013)*

The Best Man Holiday (2013)

The Big Lebowski (1998)*

The Bourne Ultimatum (2007)*

The Boy Next Door (2015)

The Breakfast Club (1985)*

The Eye (2008)*

The Great & The Small (2016)

The Last Witch Hunter (2015)*

The Little Stranger (2018)*

The Merry Gentleman (2008)

The Odd Way Home (2013)

The Prince of Egypt (2007)*

The Road to El Dorado (2000)*

This Christmas (2007)*

Two Can Play That Game (2001)

We Are Boats (2018)

Wimbledon (2004)*

D.L. Hughley: Uncut

Kevin Hart: What the Fit?

Cold As Balls, Season 1-2

Def Comedy Jam, Season 1-7

House of Joy

Kickasso

Feb. 2

Monster Energy AMA Supercross Round 5

Summer House, Season 4

Feb. 3

Modern Family, Seasons 1-11

Kick-Ass (2010)*

Feb. 4

NBC Sports Edge BetCast begins

Feb. 5

FIS Alpine Skiing coverage begins

Feb. 6

Monster Energy AMA Supercross Round 6

Six Nations Rugby events begin streaming

The Overview (Peacock Original)

Feb. 8

Premiership Rugby Round 8

Sox (2013)

Wilfred

The Weird Al Show, Seasons 1-6

Feb. 11

World Speed Skating Championships begin

Feb. 12

Premiership Rugby Round 9

Temptation Island, Seasons 1-2

The Amber Ruffin Show (Peacock Original)

Feb. 13

Monster Energy AMA Supercross Round 7

Six Nations Rugby Round 2

Feb. 15

Public Enemies, 2009

Grand Ole Opry: 95 Years of Country Music (NBC)

Feb. 16

The Rundown (2003)*

Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Season 19

Feb. 17

Kenan, Season 1 begins streaming (NBC)

Young Rock, Season 1 begins streaming (NBC)

Feb. 18

Archibald’s Next Big Thing is Here, Season 1 (Peacock Original)

Feb. 19

Premiership Rugby Round 10

Feb. 20

Monster Energy AMA Supercross Round 8

Feb. 22

Black and Cuba (2015)

Boys of Summer (2010)

Father Knows Best, Seasons 1-6

Love, Antosha (2019)

Feb. 23

The Vow (2012)*

Feb. 25

Punky Brewster, Season 1 (Peacock Original)

Feb. 26

The Amber Ruffin Show (Peacock Original)

Feb. 27

Six Nations Rugby Round 3

Hulu

Feb. 1

60 Days In: Complete Season 6

Abducted: The Mary Stauffer Story (2019)

Ancient Aliens: Complete Season 14 (History)

Bride & Prejudice: Forbidden Love: Complete Season 2

Forged in Fire: Beat the Judges: Complete Season 1

Kings of Pain: Complete Season 1

Married At First Sight: Complete Season 10

Mommy is a Murderer (2020)

Pawn Stars: Complete Seasons 11 & 12

The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch: Complete Season 1

Tempted by Danger (2020)

The UnXplained with William Shatner: Complete Season 2

9 to 5 (1980)

Affliction (1998)

American Psycho (2000)

American Psycho 2 (2002)

The Bellboy (1960)

Bug (1975)

Cinderfella (1960)

Crimes Of The Heart (1987)

Did You Hear About The Morgans? (2009)

District 9 (2009)

Downhill Racer (1969)

Employee of the Month (2006)

Everything Must Go (2011)

From Hell (2001)

G.I. Jane (1997)

Garfield (2004)

Gargoyles: Wings of Darkness (2004)

Girls! Girls! Girls! (1962)

Grosse Pointe Blank (1997)

Happy Tears (2010)

Haunting In Connecticut 2: Ghosts Of Georgia (2013)

Hello, My Name is Doris (2016)

Hitman’s Run (1999)

Jane Austen’s Mafia! (1998)

Jennifer 8 (1992)

John Grisham’s The Rainmaker (1997)

The Juror (1996)

Mars Attacks! (1996)

Me, Myself And Irene (2000)

Ninja Assassin (2009)

The Omen (1976)

Damien – Omen II (1978)

Only God Forgives (2013)

The Patsy (1964)

Phase IV (1974)

Possessor (2020)

The Prince Of Tides (1991)

Shirley Valentine (1989)

The Shootist (1976)

Sideways (2004)

Some Kind of Wonderful (1987)

Star Trek: The Motion Picture (1979)

Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan (1982)

Star Trek III: The Search for Spock (1984)

Star Trek V: The Final Frontier (1989)

Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country (1991)

Star Trek: Insurrection (1998)

The Tenant (1976)

Teresa’s Tattoo (1994)

Turbulence (1997)

Van Wilder: Party Liaison (2002)

Waking Ned Devine (1998)

Witness (1985)

X-Men Origins: Wolverine (2009)

You Laugh But It’s True (2011)

You’ve Got Mail (1998)

Feb. 2

The School That Tried to End Racism: Complete Season 1

Feb. 4

12 Hour Shift (2000)

Feb. 5

The New York Times Presents: “Framing Britney Spears”: New Episode (FX on Hulu)

Antebellum (2020)

Feb. 7

Harrow: Season 3 Premiere

Feb. 11

Then Came You (2019)

Feb. 12

Into the Dark: Tentacles: New Episode Premiere

2067 (2020)

You’re Next (2013)

Feb. 13

Hip Hop Uncovered: Documentary Series Premiere

Feb. 15

Cutthroat Kitchen: Complete Season 15

Dragnificent!: Complete Season 1

House Hunters International: Complete Seasons 139 & 140

House Hunters: Complete Seasons 160-162, 164 & 165

Property Brothers: Complete Season 14

Southern Gothic: Complete Season 1

Witches Of Salem: Complete Season 1

Lost Girls and Love Hotels (2020)

The Shape of Water (2017)

Feb. 16

Bad Habits, Holy Orders: Complete Season 1

Keeping Up With The Kardashians: Complete Season 19

North Korea: Inside the Mind of a Dictator: Complete Season 1

The Warrior Queen of Jhansi (2019)

Feb. 17

Logan Lucky (2017)

Feb. 18

Good Trouble: Season 3 Premiere

Sonic the Hedgehog (2020)

Feb. 19

Nomadland (2021)

Feb. 23

Spring Baking Championship: Complete Season 7

Dredd (2012)

Feb. 25

Snowfall: Season 4 Premiere

Feb. 26

The United States vs. Billie Holiday (2021)

Florence Foster Jenkins (2016)

Amazon

Feb. 1

Antz (1998)

Australia (2008)

Be My Valentine (2013) (Hallmark Movies Now)

Burn Motherf**ker, Burn! (2017) (Showtime)

Coming To America (1988)

Courageous (2011)

Dazed And Confused (1993)

Down To Earth (2001)

Hitsville: The Making of Motown (2019) (Showtime)

How She Move (2008)

Imagine That (2009)

Just Wright (2010)

Kiki (2017) (IFC Films Unlimited)

Love by Accident (2020) (UP Faith & Family)

Love by the 10th Date (2017) (Lifetime Movie Club)

Moulin Rouge (2001)

Notes On A Scandal (2006)

Shanghai Noon (2000)

SMOOCH (2011) (Hallmark Movies Now)

Spy Next Door (2010)

The Haunting In Connecticut (2009)

The Ides Of March (2011)

The Last Appeal (2016) (UP Faith & Family)

The Prestige (2006)

There’s Something About Mary (1998)

The Village (2004)

Whitney: Can I Be Me (2017) (Showtime)

19-2: Season 1 (Acorn TV)

African American Lives: Season 1 (PBS Documentaries)

Billions: Seasons 1-3

Black in Latin America: Season 1 (PBS Documentaries)

Butter and Brown: Season 1 (UP Faith & Family)

City on a Hill: Season 1 (Showtime)

Civil War Journal: Season 1 (History Vault)

Faster With Finnegan: Season 1 (MotorTrend)

Finding Your Roots: Season 1 (PBS Documentaries/PBS Living)

For the Love of Jason: Season 1 (Urban Movie Channel)

Genealogy Roadshow: Season 1 (PBS Living)

I Killed My BFF: Season 1 (A&E Crime Central)

I Married Joan: Season 1 (Best TV Ever)

Mercy Street: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)

One On One: Season 1-5

Raiders of Ghost City: Season 1 (Best Westerns Ever)

Safe House: Season 1 (Sundance Now)

The Game: Seasons 1-3

The White Princess: Season 1 (STARZ)

What’s New Scooby-Doo?: Season 1 (Boomerang)

WuTang Clan: Of Mics and Men: Season 1 (Showtime)

Feb. 5

Bliss – Amazon Original Movie (2021)

Little Coincidences (Pequeñas Coincidencias): Season 3

Feb. 12

Map Of Tiny Perfect Things – Amazon Original Movie (2021)

Clifford – Amazon Original Series: New Episodes

Feb. 16

Catfish (2010)

The Warrior Queen Of Jhansi (2019)

Feb. 18

Sonic The Hedgehog (2020)

Feb. 19

The Boarding School: Las Cumbres – Amazon Exclusive: Season 1

Tell Me Your Secrets – Amazon Prime Original Series

Feb. 26

The Informer (2020)

Top Class: The Life and Times of the Sierra Canyon Trailblazers – IMDb TV Original: Limited Series

Disney+

Feb. 5

Disney My Music Story: Yoshiki

Disney Upside-Down Magic

Wicked Tuna: Outer Banks (Season 7)

Feb. 12

Life Below Zero: The Next Generation (Season 1)

Marvel Battleworld: Mystery of the Thanostones (Season 1)

Marvel’s Behind the Mask

Inside Pixar: Portraits – Second Batch

Feb. 19

The Book of Life

Cheaper by the Dozen

Cheaper by the Dozen 2

The Muppet Show (Seasons 1-5)

Flora & Ulysses

Feb. 26

Car Sos (Season 8)

Disney Channel Games 2008 (Season 1)

Disney Illuminations Firework Show Disneyland Paris

Disney Pair of Kings (Seasons 1-3)

Disney Roll it Back (Season 1)

Disney’s American Dragon: Jake Long (Seasons 1-2)

Mickey Go Local (Season 1)

Okavango: River of Dreams

Shanghai Disney Resort Grand Opening Gala

Myth: A Frozen Tale Premiere

HBO Max

*HBO premiere

Feb. 1

All Good Things (2010)*

The Amityville Horror (1979)*

The Amityville Horror (2005)*

American Style

The Apparition (2012)

Austin Powers in Goldmember (2002)

Austin Powers: International Man Of Mystery (1997)

Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me (1999)

Backdraft (1991)*

Batman & Robin (1997)

Batman Forever (1995)

Batman Returns (1992)

Batman (1989)

Batman: The Brave and the Bold

Be Cool, 2005 (HBO)

Blade Runner: The Final Cut (2007)

Butter (2012)*

Captain Blood (1935)

Chewing Gum

Death Row Stories, Season 5

Deep Down (2021)*

Drumline, (2002 – Extended Version)*

The Four Feathers (2002)*

Get A Job (2016)*

Get Shorty (1995)*

Getting Even With Dad (1994)*

Ghoulies II (1987)*

Ghoulies (1985)*

Giant (1956)

The Graduate (1967)

Growing Up Milwaukee (2020)

Head of the Class

The Investigation*

Jacob’s Ladder (1990)*

Jason Goes To Hell: The Final Friday (1993)*

Justice League

Justice League Unlimited

La Deuda (2021)*

Lars And The Real Girl (2007)*

The Last Exorcism (2010)*

Lay The Favorite (2012)*

Life Of Pi (2012)*

Love & Basketball (2000)

The Lucky One (2012)*

Mad Max 2: The Road Warrior (1983)

Man of Steel (2013)

The Matrix (1999)

The Matrix Reloaded (2003)

The Matrix Revolutions (2003)

Monkey Shines (1988)

Murder On The Orient Express (1974)

My Bloody Valentine 3-D (2009)*

The Neverending Story II The Next Chapter (1991)*

Outbreak (1995)

Pathfinder (2007)*

Presumed Innocent (1990)

Raw Deal (1986)*

Robot Chicken, Season 10B

Safe House (2012)*

Saw II, (2005 – Director’s Cut)*

Saw III (2006 – Director’s Cut)*

Saw IV (2007 – Director’s Cut)*

Saw V (2008 – Director’s Cut)*

Saw VI (2009 – Director’s Cut)*

Saw (2004 – Extended Version)*

Saw: The Final Chapter (2010 -Director’s Cut)*

Selena (1997)

The Shadow (1994)*

Sling Blade (1996)*

Stop-Loss (2008)*

Sunshine Cleaning (2009)*

The Goonies (1985)

The Tank (2017)*

This Must Be The Place (2012)*

Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy (2011)*

Training Day (2001)

Unforgiven (1992)

United Shades of America, Season 5

Up In The Air (2009)

Wildcats (1986)*

Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory (1971)

Feb. 2

A Rodeo Film, ABFF HBO Short Film Competition Finalist*

A Storybook Ending, ABFF HBO Short Film Competition Finalist*

Black Boy Joy, ABFF HBO Short Film Competition Finalist*

The Cypher, ABFF HBO Short Film Competition Finalist*

Dolapo Is Fine, ABFF HBO Short Film Competition Winner*

Fake Famous, Documentary Premiere*

Feb. 3:

Tacoma FD, Season 2

Feb. 4:

Haute Dog (S1C), Max Original Series

Feb. 5

Aquaman (2018)

Earwig and the Witch (2021)

In Other Words (2021)*

Vengeance: Killer Coworkers

Vengeance: Killer Lovers

Vengeance: Killer Neighbors

Feb. 6:

Irresistible (2020)*

The Windsors: Inside The Royal Dynasty (2019)

Feb. 7:

We Bare Bears: The Movie (2020)

Feb. 9:

Black Art: In The Absence Of Light*

Gen:Lock, Season 1

Feb. 11:

There is No “I” in Threesome*

Feb. 12:

Dunkirk (2017)*

El Inconveniente (Aka One Careful Owner) (2021)*

Havana Street Party Presents: Beatriz Luengo*

Judas and the Black Messiah (2021)

Very Scary People Season 2

Feb. 13:

The Book Of Eli (2010)*

Feb. 14:

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver, Season 8 Premiere*

Feb. 15:

The Batman

Food Wars! The Fourth Plate (Dubbed) (Crunchyroll Collection)

Hot Ones, Season 1

Jimmy Carter: Rock and Roll President (2020)

Static Shock

Feb. 18:

Arthur’s Law (Dubbed)

Ben 10, Season 4B

It’s a Sin

Feb. 19:

The Killer Truth, Season 1

Feb. 20:

Argo (2012 (Extended Version) (HBO)

Jujutsu Kaisen, Season 1 Episodes 1-12 (Dubbed)

Feb. 22:

Beartown, Series Premiere*

February 23:

Real Sports With Bryant Gumbel*

Feb. 26:

Blade Runner 2049 (2017)*

Lupe (2021)*

Tom & Jerry (2021)

Feb. 27:

Bill And Ted’s Bogus Journey (1991)*

Bill And Ted’s Excellent Adventure (1989)*

How It Really Happened, Season 5

