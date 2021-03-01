March Streaming Guide: What to Watch on Netflix, Hulu, and More

Don’t know what to watch this month? Zamunda has a fresh Prince, Spider-Man confronts the opioid crisis and the Snyder cut finally gets Justice in some of this month’s must-see streaming picks. Here are all the new offerings coming to major streaming platforms in March 2021:
Watch to Watch on Amazon Prime: March 2021
Zamunda forever! Coming 2 America (March 5) is a spirited sequel to the 1990 comedy classic. Now parents to three daughters, Prince Akeem (Eddie Murphy) and his wife, Lisa (Shari Headley), have royal pains after he discovers he fathered a bastard son (Jermaine Fowler) during a wacky one-night stand in Queens 30 years ago. Akeem and sidekick Semmi (Arsenio Hall) again descend to America in order to retrieve Zamunda’s male heir. Expect many tips of the crown to the original (such as Soul-Glo, barber shop banter and the subtle differences between McDowell’s and McDonald’s), as well as scene-stealing turns from Leslie Jones, Kiki Layne, and Wesley Snipes (plus a pleasantly progressive message).
What to Watch on Disney Plus: March 2021
Heavy is the shield of Captain America. Set after the epic events of Avengers: Endgame, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier (March 19) finds Sam Wilson/Falcon (Anthony Mackie) and Bucky Barnes/Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan) grappling with the loss of Steve Rogers. They’ll also be battling with a familiar foe, Helmut Zemo (Daniel Bruhl), the vengeful villain who framed Bucky for the bombing that killed Black Panther’s father, Wakandan King T’Chaka in Captain America: Civil War. With many Marvel-ous moments and a plot that’s easier to understand than the wonderfully wacky WandaVision, we salute this six-episode series.
What to Watch on Netflix: March 2021
Eric Andre and Lil Rel Howrey combine the irritating and anarchic provocations of Borat with the risky and raunchy stunts of Jackass in the buddy comedy Bad Trip (March 26). Expect hidden-camera hilarity as Chris (Andre) and Bud (Howrey) interact with an unsuspecting public while playing out a plot that involves the best friends taking a cross-country road trip so Chris can declare his love to longtime crush Maria (Michaela Conklin). Oh, and the guys are also riding in a car stolen from Bud’s sister Trina (Tiffany Haddish), who’s escaped from prison and is out for revenge.
What to Watch on AppleTV: March 2021
Tom Holland gets much darker than Peter Parker in Cherry (March 12), playing an Army medic with PTSD who starts robbing banks to pay for his escalating addiction to opioids. This intense adaptation of Nico Walker’s novel re-teams the Spider-Man: Far From Home star with his Avengers: Endgame directors Anthony and Joe Russo.
What To Watch on HBO Max: March 2021
The fan campaign to #ReleaseTheSnyderCut actually worked: After an additional $70 million worth of special effects and reshoots, Zack Snyder’s Justice League (March 18) is finally here in a four hour director’s cut that restores the auteur’s original vision (and erases the controversial contributions of Joss Whedon, who took over as director when Snyder dropped out mid-filming because of a family tragedy). After the sacrifice of Superman (Henry Cavill), Batman (Affleck), Wonder Woman (Gadot), Aquaman (Jason Momoa), Cyborg (Ray Fisher) and The Flash (Ezra Miller) must unite to save the planet from Steppenwolf, DeSaad, and Darkseid’s evil intentions. Yes, an extended remix of a critically and commercially underwhelming 2017 superhero team-up is one of the year’s most anticipated pop cultural events—and if you needed further proof of the influence of the internet on entertainment, Joker (Jared Leto) utters the much-memed phrase, “We live in a a society…” in the new trailer.
What to Watch on Paramount Plus: March 2021
The original cast of MTV’s The Real World gets back together in the same SoHo loft for The Real World: Homecoming New York (March 4). Catch up with Becky Blasband, Andre Comeau, Heather B. Gardner, Julie Gentry, Norman Korpi, Eric Nies, and Kevin Powell as they recall their experiences on the pioneering 1992 reality show, in which seven strangers from different backgrounds dealt with each other and ever-present cameras as they stop being polite…and start getting real. It’s wild to witness how this relatively earnest and issue-oriented show directly led to the reality TV world of Bravolebrities, Bachelor Nation, and Jersey Shore.
What to Watch on Hulu: March 2021
We hate it when this happens: Former special forces agent Roy Pulver (Frank Grillo) is trapped in a time loop that repeats the day of his murder in Boss Level (March 5). Pulver must outrun (and outgun) assassins as he races against the clock to save his ex-wife (Naomi Watts) and hunt down Colonel Venter (Mel Gibson), the head of the secret government program keeping Culver stuck in time. From Smoking Aces director Joe Carnahan, it’s an action-packed adventure that promises to be an edgier Edge of Tomorrow.
Amazon Prime:
March 1
48 Hrs. (1982)
50/50 (2011)
Another 48 Hrs. (1990)
As Good as It Gets (1997)
Attack of the 50 Foot Cheerleader (2012)
Attack the Block (2011)
A Very Brady Sequel (1996)
Back to the Future (1985)
Back to the Future Part II (1989)
Back to the Future Part III (1990)
Beloved (1998)
Cocktail (1988)
Due Date (2010)
E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial (1982)
Extract (2009)
For Colored Girls (2010)
I Can Do Bad All By Myself (2009)
Instant Nanny (2015) (UP Faith & Family)
In The Line Of Fire (1993)
Mae West: Dirty Blonde (2020) (PBS Living)
Neil Young: Heart of Gold (2006)
Patriot Games (1992)
Patriots Day (2017)
Priceless (2016)
Rain Man (1988)
Religulous (2008)
Rushmore (1999)
Shine a Light (2008)
Silverado (1985)
Sliver (1993)
Sydney White (2007)
The Full Monty (1997)
The Spirit (2008)
The Terminal (2004)
The Whole Nine Yards (2000)
Tombstone (1993)
Tyler Perry’s Meet the Browns (2008)
W. (2008)
Wet Hot American Summer (2001)
American Masters – Dorothea Lange: Grab a Hunk of Lightning (2014) (PBS Living)
And She Could Be Next: Season 1 (PBS Documentaries)
Brad Meltzer’s Decoded: Season 1 (History Vault)
Breathless: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)
Captain Marleau: Season 1 (MHz Choice)
Civilizations: Season 1 (PBS Documentaries)
Dorothy & the Wizard of Oz: Season 1 (Boomerang)
Ella the Elephant: Season 1 (Kidstream)
Fifth Ward: Season 1 (ALLBLK)
Jo Frost: Nanny on Tour: Season 1 (UPP Faith & Family)
Life With Elizabeth: Season 1 (Best TV Ever)
London Kills: Season 1 (Acorn TV)
Nightwatch: Season 1 (A&E Crime Central)
Not for Ourselves Alone: The Story of Elizabeth Cady Stanton & Susan B. Anthony: Limited Series (PBS Documentaries)
Range Rider: Season 1 (Best Westerns Ever)
Rhymes Through Times: Season 1 (Noggin)
Somewhere South: Season 1 (PBS Living)
The Paris Murders: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)
The Returned: Season 1 (Sundance Now)
March 3
Out of Africa (1985)
March 5
Coming 2 America (2021) — Amazon Original Movie
March 10
Jack And Jill (2011)
March 12
Honest Thief (2020)
Making Their Mark: Season 1 — Amazon Original Series
March 19
Words on Bathroom Walls (2020)
March 26
Invincible: Season 1 — Amazon Original Series
La Templanza (The Vineyard): Season 1 — Amazon Original Series
March 29
Renegades (1989)
March 30
The Ghost Writer (2010)
Disney+:
March 5
Raya and the Last Dragon (Disney+ Premier Access)
WandaVision: Season Finale
Disney Secrets of Sulphur Springs: Time Warped
Garfield: A Tail of Two Kitties
Heartland Docs, DVM, Season 2
March 12
Own the Room
Disney Secrets of Sulphur Springs: Long Time Gone
Disney Junior Doc McStuffins: The Doc Is In
Disney My Music Story: Perfume
Dr. K’s Exotic Animal ER, Season 1-8
Dr. Oakley, Yukon Vet, Season 7
Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children
Marvel Studios: Legends
Assembled: The Making of WandaVision Premiere
March 19
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier: Episode 1
Disney Big Hero 6 The Series, Season 3
Disney Secrets of Sulphur Springs: If I Could Turn Back Time
Mexico Untamed, Season 1
March 26
The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers: Episode 1
Netflix:
March 1
Biggie: I Got a Story to Tell — Netflix Documentary
Batman Begins (2005)
Blanche Gardin: Bonne Nuit Blanche (2021)
Crazy, Stupid, Love (2011)
Dances with Wolves (1990)
DC Super Hero Girls: Season 1
I Am Legend (2007)
Invictus (2009)
Jason X (2001)
Killing Gunther (2017)
LEGO Marvel Spider-Man: Vexed by Venom (2019)
Nights in Rodanthe (2008)
Power Rangers Beast Morphers: Season 2
Rain Man (1988)
Step Up: Revolution (2012)
Tenacious D in The Pick of Destiny (2006)
The Dark Knight (2008)
The Pursuit of Happyness (2006)
Training Day (2001)
Two Weeks Notice (2002)
Year One (2009)
March 2
Black or White (2014)
World Party: Season 5 — Netflix Family
March 3
Moxie — Netflix Film
Murder Among the Mormons — Netflix Documentary
Parker (2013)
Safe Haven (2013)
March 4
Pacific Rim: The Black — Netflix Anime
March 5
City of Ghosts — Netflix Family
Dogwashers — Netflix Film
Nevenka: Breaking the Silence — Netflix Documentary
Pokémon Journeys: The Series: Part 4 — Netflix Family
Sentinelle — Netflix Film
March 8
Bombay Begums — Netflix Original
Bombay Rose — Netflix Film
March 9
The Houseboat — Netflix Original
StarBeam: Season 3 — Netflix Family
March 10
Dealer — Netflix Original
Last Chance U: Basketball — Netflix Documentary
Marriage or Mortgage — Netflix Original
March 11
The Block Island Sound (2020)
Coven of Sisters — Netflix Film
March 12
Love Alarm: Season 2 — Netflix Original
The One — Netflix Original
Paper Lives — Netflix Film
Paradise PD: Part 3 — Netflix Original
Yes Day — Netflix Film
March 14
Audrey (2020)
March 15
Bakugan: Armored Alliance
The BRG (2016)
The Last Blockbuster (2020)
The Lost Pirate Kingdom — Netflix Original
Zero Chill — Netflix Family
March 16
Rebell Comedy: Straight Outta the Zoo — Netflix Comedy Special
Savages (2012)
Waffles + Mochi — Netflix Family
March 17
Operation Varsity Blues: The College Admissions Scandal — Netflix Documentary
Under Suspicion: Uncovering the Wesphael Case — Netflix Original
March 18
B: The Beginning Succession — Netflix Anime
Cabras de Peste — Netflix Film
Deadly Illusions (2021)
The Fluffy Movie (2014)
Nate Bargatze: The Greatest Average America — Netflix Comedy Special
Skylines (2020)
March 19
Alien TV: Season 2 — Netflix Family
Country Comfort — Netflix Family
Formula 1: Drive to Survive: Season 3 — Netflix Original
Sky Rojo — Netflix Original
March 20
Jiu Jitsu (2020)
March 22
Navillera — Netflix Original
Philomena (2013)
March 23
Loyiso Gola: Unlearning — Netflix Comedy Special
March 24
Seaspiracy — Netflix Documentary
Who Killed Sara? — Netflix Original
March 25
Caught by a Wave — Netflix Film
DOTA: Dragon’s Blood — Netflix Anime
Millennials: Season 3
Secret Magic Control Agency — Netflix Film
March 26
A Week Away — Netflix Film
Bad Trip — Netflix Film
Big Time Rush: Seasons 1-4
Croupier (1998)
The Irregulars — Netflix Original Magic for Humans by Mago Pop — Netflix Original
Nailed It! Double Trouble — Netflix Original
March 29
Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom (2013)
Rainbow High: Season 1
March 30
7 Yards: The Chris Norton Story (2020)
Octonauts & the Ring of Fire — Netflix Family
March 31
At Eternity’s Gate (2018)
Haunted: Latin America — Netflix Original
HBO Max:
March 1
10 Years, 2012 (HBO)
A Mouse Tale, 2012 (HBO)
Adventureland, 2009 (HBO)
Assault On Precinct 13, 1976 (HBO)
Assault On Precinct 13, 2005 (HBO)
Bandits, 2001 (HBO)
Barefoot, 2014 (HBO)
Blade, 1998
The Brothers Grimm, 2005 (HBO)
Bowfinger, 1999 (HBO)
Cesar Chavez, 2014 (HBO)
Charlotte’s Web, 2006 (HBO)
CHiPs, 2017 (HBO)
Constantine, 2005
The Doors, 1991 (HBO)
Dr. Dolittle 2, 2001 (HBO)
Dream House, 2011 (HBO)
Driving Miss Daisy, 1989
Eulogy, 2004 (HBO)
Fierce People, 2007 (HBO)
Final Analysis, 1992 (HBO)
Final Space, Seasons 1-2
Finding Neverland, 2004 (HBO)
Gloria, 2014 (HBO)
Going In Style, 2017 (HBO)
Gone, 2012 (HBO)
Hard, Season 2 Premiere (HBO)
Hellbenders, 2013 (HBO)
Henry Poole Is Here, 2008 (HBO)
House Arrest, 2012 (HBO)
Immigration Tango, 2011 (HBO)
Jungle Master, 2014 (HBO)
Just Before I Go, 2015 (HBO)
The King’s Speech, 2010
Leonard Cohen: I’m Your Man, 2006 (HBO)
Live By Night, 2016 (HBO)
The Lost Boys, 1987
Machine Gun Preacher, 2011 (HBO)
Malice, 1993 (HBO)
Man On A Ledge, 2012 (HBO)
Miss Sharon Jones!, 2015
No Se Aceptan Devoluciones (AKA Instructions Not Included), 2013 (HBO)
Ocean’s Eleven, 2001
Ocean’s Thirteen, 2007
Ocean’s Twelve, 2004
One More Time, 2016 (HBO)
Our Brand Is Crisis, 2015 (HBO)
Parental Guidance, 2012 (HBO)
Pitch Perfect, 2012 (HBO)
Princess Kaiulani, 2010 (HBO)
The Quiet Ones, 2014 (HBO)
The Raven, 2012 (HBO)
Red Dragon, 2002 (HBO)
Repentance, 2014 (HBO)
The River Wild, 1994 (HBO)
School Dance, 2014 (HBO)
Secretary, 2002
Shadows, 2021 (HBO)
Stand Up Guys, 2013 (HBO)
Super Capers, 2009 (HBO)
Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride, 2005
The Undocumented Lawyer, 2021 (HBO)
Unforgettable, 2017 (HBO)
The Voices, 2015 (HBO)
Veronica Mars, 2014
Wedding Crashers, 2005
Wiener Dog Internationals, 2017 (HBO)
March 3
Hunter x Hunter (Dubbed, Episodes 100-148) (Crunchyroll Collection)
March 4
Persona: The Dark Truth Behind Personality Tests, HBO Max Original Documentary Premiere
March 5
No Matarás (AKA Cross The Line), 2021 (HBO)
Re: ZERO – Staring Life in Another World, Season 2 (Dubbed, Episodes 14-25) (CrunchyRoll Collection)
March 6
12 oz. Mouse, Season 3
Lost Resort
Rocky, 1975 (HBO)
Rocky Balboa, 2006 (HBO)
Rocky II, 1979 (HBO)
Rocky III, 1982 (HBO)
Rocky IV, 1985 (HBO)
Rocky V, 1990 (HBO)
March 8
The Investigation, Limited Series Finale
March 9
Ballmastrz: 9009, Season 2
Covid Diaries NYC, Documentary Premiere (HBO)
March 10
YOLO: Crystal Fantasy
March 11
Genera+ion S1A, HBO Max Original Premiere
South ParQ Vaccination Special
Tig n’ Seek, Season 1B Premiere
March 12
Isabel
Nuestras Madres (AKA Our Mothers), 2021 (HBO)
Tigtone, Season 2
March 13
Speed, 1994 (HBO)
Three Busy Debras
March 14
Allen v. Farrow, Documentary Series Finale
Messy Goes to Okido
March 15
Infomericals
March 16
Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma, Season 5 (Dubbed) (Crunchyroll Collection)
March 17
Superman: The Animated Seires
March 18
Zack Snyder’s Justice League, HBO Max Original Film Premiere
March 19
A Tiny Audience, Season 2 Premiere (HBO)
March 20
Beverly Hills Cop, 1984 (HBO)
Beverly Hills Cop II, 1987 (HBO)
Beverly Hills Cop III, 1994 (HBO)
March 22
Beartown, Limited Series Finale
March 23
Real Sports With Bryant Gumbel (HBO)
March 26
Hotel Coppelia, 2021 (HBO)
March 27
Tina, Documentary Premiere (HBO)
March 30
The Last Cruise, Documentary Premiere (HBO)
March 31
Godzilla vs. Kong, 2021, Warner Bros. Film Premiere, 2021
Hulu:
March 1
50/50
A Very Brady Sequel
As Good as It Gets
Attack of the 50 Foot Cheerleader
Attack the Block
Beloved
Blow
Brooklyn’s Finest
Charles & Diana: 1983
Cocktail
Demolition Man
The Descent
Dolphin Tale
Dolphin Tale 2
Employee Of The Month
Enemy Of The State
The Forbidden Kingdom
The Ghost Writer
The Great Debaters
I Can Do Bad All By Myself
Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs
In the Line of Fire
Judge Dredd
The Last Face
Malcolm X
McLintock!
The 13th Warrior
The Nanny Diaries
Neil Young: Heart of Gold
The Ninth Gate
Pandorum
Patriot Games
Predators
Pretty Woman
Priceless
Rushmore
Scrooged
Shine a Light
Silverado
Sliver
The Social Network
The Spirit
Stargate
Starsky & Hutch
The Terminal
Tokyo Rising
The Tourist
Traitor
Vertical Limit
Wedding Crashers
The Whole Nine Yards
Young Frankenstein
March 2
Debris
The Voice—Season 20 Premiere
Top Chef—Season 17
March 3
New Amsterdam—Season 3 Premiere
March 5
Ammonite
Beirut
Boss Level
Iron Mask
March 6
Storks
Triggered
March 7
Proxima
March 8
Good Girls—Season 4 Premiere
Shipwrecked—Season 1
March 9
Absolutely Ascot—Seasons 1 and 2
Dress to Impress—Seasons 1 and 2
March 11
Game of Talents
March 12
Cake—Season 4 Premiere
Farewell Amor
kid90
March 14
Buddy Games
March 15
1 Night In San Diego
Constructing Albert
Here Awhile
Intersect
Missing 411: The Hunted
Naughty Books
Pink Wall
The Pretenders
The Relationtrip
Sister Aimee
The Stand: How One Gesture Shook The World
Tracks
March 16
Staged—Season 2
March 17
Mayans M.C—Season 3 Premiere
March 18
Identity
Trolls: TrollsTopia—Season 2
March 19
Hunter Hunter
March 20
Catfish: The TV Show—Season 8
March 22
Genius: Aretha—Season 3
March 23
Breeders—Season 2 Premiere
100% Wolf
March 25
Collective
March 26
Fire Force—Season 2
Into the Dark: Blood Moon—Season 2 Finale
Solar Opposites—Season 2
The Hurricane Heist
March 30
Vikings—Season 6B
March 31
Pooch Perfect
