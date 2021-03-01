March Streaming Guide: What to Watch on Netflix, Hulu, and More

Don’t know what to watch this month? Zamunda has a fresh Prince, Spider-Man confronts the opioid crisis and the Snyder cut finally gets Justice in some of this month’s must-see streaming picks. Here are all the new offerings coming to major streaming platforms in March 2021:

What to Stream on Netflix, HBO Max, AppleTV+, Hulu, and More This Month

Watch to Watch on Amazon Prime: March 2021

Zamunda forever! Coming 2 America (March 5) is a spirited sequel to the 1990 comedy classic. Now parents to three daughters, Prince Akeem (Eddie Murphy) and his wife, Lisa (Shari Headley), have royal pains after he discovers he fathered a bastard son (Jermaine Fowler) during a wacky one-night stand in Queens 30 years ago. Akeem and sidekick Semmi (Arsenio Hall) again descend to America in order to retrieve Zamunda’s male heir. Expect many tips of the crown to the original (such as Soul-Glo, barber shop banter and the subtle differences between McDowell’s and McDonald’s), as well as scene-stealing turns from Leslie Jones, Kiki Layne, and Wesley Snipes (plus a pleasantly progressive message).

What to Watch on Disney Plus: March 2021

Heavy is the shield of Captain America. Set after the epic events of Avengers: Endgame, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier (March 19) finds Sam Wilson/Falcon (Anthony Mackie) and Bucky Barnes/Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan) grappling with the loss of Steve Rogers. They’ll also be battling with a familiar foe, Helmut Zemo (Daniel Bruhl), the vengeful villain who framed Bucky for the bombing that killed Black Panther’s father, Wakandan King T’Chaka in Captain America: Civil War. With many Marvel-ous moments and a plot that’s easier to understand than the wonderfully wacky WandaVision, we salute this six-episode series.

What to Watch on Netflix: March 2021

Eric Andre and Lil Rel Howrey combine the irritating and anarchic provocations of Borat with the risky and raunchy stunts of Jackass in the buddy comedy Bad Trip (March 26). Expect hidden-camera hilarity as Chris (Andre) and Bud (Howrey) interact with an unsuspecting public while playing out a plot that involves the best friends taking a cross-country road trip so Chris can declare his love to longtime crush Maria (Michaela Conklin). Oh, and the guys are also riding in a car stolen from Bud’s sister Trina (Tiffany Haddish), who’s escaped from prison and is out for revenge.

What to Watch on AppleTV: March 2021

Tom Holland gets much darker than Peter Parker in Cherry (March 12), playing an Army medic with PTSD who starts robbing banks to pay for his escalating addiction to opioids. This intense adaptation of Nico Walker’s novel re-teams the Spider-Man: Far From Home star with his Avengers: Endgame directors Anthony and Joe Russo.

What To Watch on HBO Max: March 2021

The fan campaign to #ReleaseTheSnyderCut actually worked: After an additional $70 million worth of special effects and reshoots, Zack Snyder’s Justice League (March 18) is finally here in a four hour director’s cut that restores the auteur’s original vision (and erases the controversial contributions of Joss Whedon, who took over as director when Snyder dropped out mid-filming because of a family tragedy). After the sacrifice of Superman (Henry Cavill), Batman (Affleck), Wonder Woman (Gadot), Aquaman (Jason Momoa), Cyborg (Ray Fisher) and The Flash (Ezra Miller) must unite to save the planet from Steppenwolf, DeSaad, and Darkseid’s evil intentions. Yes, an extended remix of a critically and commercially underwhelming 2017 superhero team-up is one of the year’s most anticipated pop cultural events—and if you needed further proof of the influence of the internet on entertainment, Joker (Jared Leto) utters the much-memed phrase, “We live in a a society…” in the new trailer.

What to Watch on Paramount Plus: March 2021

The original cast of MTV’s The Real World gets back together in the same SoHo loft for The Real World: Homecoming New York (March 4). Catch up with Becky Blasband, Andre Comeau, Heather B. Gardner, Julie Gentry, Norman Korpi, Eric Nies, and Kevin Powell as they recall their experiences on the pioneering 1992 reality show, in which seven strangers from different backgrounds dealt with each other and ever-present cameras as they stop being polite…and start getting real. It’s wild to witness how this relatively earnest and issue-oriented show directly led to the reality TV world of Bravolebrities, Bachelor Nation, and Jersey Shore.

What to Watch on Hulu: March 2021

We hate it when this happens: Former special forces agent Roy Pulver (Frank Grillo) is trapped in a time loop that repeats the day of his murder in Boss Level (March 5). Pulver must outrun (and outgun) assassins as he races against the clock to save his ex-wife (Naomi Watts) and hunt down Colonel Venter (Mel Gibson), the head of the secret government program keeping Culver stuck in time. From Smoking Aces director Joe Carnahan, it’s an action-packed adventure that promises to be an edgier Edge of Tomorrow.

Amazon Prime:

March 1

48 Hrs. (1982)

50/50 (2011)

Another 48 Hrs. (1990)

As Good as It Gets (1997)

Attack of the 50 Foot Cheerleader (2012)

Attack the Block (2011)

A Very Brady Sequel (1996)

Back to the Future (1985)

Back to the Future Part II (1989)

Back to the Future Part III (1990)

Beloved (1998)

Cocktail (1988)

Due Date (2010)

E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial (1982)

Extract (2009)

For Colored Girls (2010)

I Can Do Bad All By Myself (2009)

Instant Nanny (2015) (UP Faith & Family)

In The Line Of Fire (1993)

Mae West: Dirty Blonde (2020) (PBS Living)

Neil Young: Heart of Gold (2006)

Patriot Games (1992)

Patriots Day (2017)

Priceless (2016)

Rain Man (1988)

Religulous (2008)

Rushmore (1999)

Shine a Light (2008)

Silverado (1985)

Sliver (1993)

Sydney White (2007)

The Full Monty (1997)

The Spirit (2008)

The Terminal (2004)

The Whole Nine Yards (2000)

Tombstone (1993)

Tyler Perry’s Meet the Browns (2008)

W. (2008)

Wet Hot American Summer (2001)

American Masters – Dorothea Lange: Grab a Hunk of Lightning (2014) (PBS Living)

And She Could Be Next: Season 1 (PBS Documentaries)

Brad Meltzer’s Decoded: Season 1 (History Vault)

Breathless: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)

Captain Marleau: Season 1 (MHz Choice)

Civilizations: Season 1 (PBS Documentaries)

Dorothy & the Wizard of Oz: Season 1 (Boomerang)

Ella the Elephant: Season 1 (Kidstream)

Fifth Ward: Season 1 (ALLBLK)

Jo Frost: Nanny on Tour: Season 1 (UPP Faith & Family)

Life With Elizabeth: Season 1 (Best TV Ever)

London Kills: Season 1 (Acorn TV)

Nightwatch: Season 1 (A&E Crime Central)

Not for Ourselves Alone: The Story of Elizabeth Cady Stanton & Susan B. Anthony: Limited Series (PBS Documentaries)

Range Rider: Season 1 (Best Westerns Ever)

Rhymes Through Times: Season 1 (Noggin)

Somewhere South: Season 1 (PBS Living)

The Paris Murders: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)

The Returned: Season 1 (Sundance Now)

March 3

Out of Africa (1985)

March 5

Coming 2 America (2021) — Amazon Original Movie

March 10

Jack And Jill (2011)

March 12

Honest Thief (2020)

Making Their Mark: Season 1 — Amazon Original Series

March 19

Words on Bathroom Walls (2020)

March 26

Invincible: Season 1 — Amazon Original Series

La Templanza (The Vineyard): Season 1 — Amazon Original Series

March 29

Renegades (1989)

March 30

The Ghost Writer (2010)

Disney+:

March 5

Raya and the Last Dragon (Disney+ Premier Access)

WandaVision: Season Finale

Disney Secrets of Sulphur Springs: Time Warped

Garfield: A Tail of Two Kitties

Heartland Docs, DVM, Season 2

March 12

Own the Room

Disney Secrets of Sulphur Springs: Long Time Gone

Disney Junior Doc McStuffins: The Doc Is In

Disney My Music Story: Perfume

Dr. K’s Exotic Animal ER, Season 1-8

Dr. Oakley, Yukon Vet, Season 7

Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children

Marvel Studios: Legends

Assembled: The Making of WandaVision Premiere

March 19

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier: Episode 1

Disney Big Hero 6 The Series, Season 3

Disney Secrets of Sulphur Springs: If I Could Turn Back Time

Mexico Untamed, Season 1

March 26

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers: Episode 1

Netflix:

March 1

Biggie: I Got a Story to Tell — Netflix Documentary

Batman Begins (2005)

Blanche Gardin: Bonne Nuit Blanche (2021)

Crazy, Stupid, Love (2011)

Dances with Wolves (1990)

DC Super Hero Girls: Season 1

I Am Legend (2007)

Invictus (2009)

Jason X (2001)

Killing Gunther (2017)

LEGO Marvel Spider-Man: Vexed by Venom (2019)

Nights in Rodanthe (2008)

Power Rangers Beast Morphers: Season 2

Rain Man (1988)

Step Up: Revolution (2012)

Tenacious D in The Pick of Destiny (2006)

The Dark Knight (2008)

The Pursuit of Happyness (2006)

Training Day (2001)

Two Weeks Notice (2002)

Year One (2009)

March 2

Black or White (2014)

World Party: Season 5 — Netflix Family

March 3

Moxie — Netflix Film

Murder Among the Mormons — Netflix Documentary

Parker (2013)

Safe Haven (2013)

March 4

Pacific Rim: The Black — Netflix Anime

March 5

City of Ghosts — Netflix Family

Dogwashers — Netflix Film

Nevenka: Breaking the Silence — Netflix Documentary

Pokémon Journeys: The Series: Part 4 — Netflix Family

Sentinelle — Netflix Film

March 8

Bombay Begums — Netflix Original

Bombay Rose — Netflix Film

March 9

The Houseboat — Netflix Original

StarBeam: Season 3 — Netflix Family

March 10

Dealer — Netflix Original

Last Chance U: Basketball — Netflix Documentary

Marriage or Mortgage — Netflix Original

March 11

The Block Island Sound (2020)

Coven of Sisters — Netflix Film

March 12

Love Alarm: Season 2 — Netflix Original

The One — Netflix Original

Paper Lives — Netflix Film

Paradise PD: Part 3 — Netflix Original

Yes Day — Netflix Film

March 14

Audrey (2020)

March 15

Bakugan: Armored Alliance

The BRG (2016)

The Last Blockbuster (2020)

The Lost Pirate Kingdom — Netflix Original

Zero Chill — Netflix Family

March 16

Rebell Comedy: Straight Outta the Zoo — Netflix Comedy Special

Savages (2012)

Waffles + Mochi — Netflix Family

March 17

Operation Varsity Blues: The College Admissions Scandal — Netflix Documentary

Under Suspicion: Uncovering the Wesphael Case — Netflix Original

March 18

B: The Beginning Succession — Netflix Anime

Cabras de Peste — Netflix Film

Deadly Illusions (2021)

The Fluffy Movie (2014)

Nate Bargatze: The Greatest Average America — Netflix Comedy Special

Skylines (2020)

March 19

Alien TV: Season 2 — Netflix Family

Country Comfort — Netflix Family

Formula 1: Drive to Survive: Season 3 — Netflix Original

Sky Rojo — Netflix Original

March 20

Jiu Jitsu (2020)

March 22

Navillera — Netflix Original

Philomena (2013)

March 23

Loyiso Gola: Unlearning — Netflix Comedy Special

March 24

Seaspiracy — Netflix Documentary

Who Killed Sara? — Netflix Original

March 25

Caught by a Wave — Netflix Film

DOTA: Dragon’s Blood — Netflix Anime

Millennials: Season 3

Secret Magic Control Agency — Netflix Film

March 26

A Week Away — Netflix Film

Bad Trip — Netflix Film

Big Time Rush: Seasons 1-4

Croupier (1998)

The Irregulars — Netflix Original Magic for Humans by Mago Pop — Netflix Original

Nailed It! Double Trouble — Netflix Original

March 29

Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom (2013)

Rainbow High: Season 1

March 30

7 Yards: The Chris Norton Story (2020)

Octonauts & the Ring of Fire — Netflix Family

March 31

At Eternity’s Gate (2018)

Haunted: Latin America — Netflix Original

HBO Max:

March 1

10 Years, 2012 (HBO)

A Mouse Tale, 2012 (HBO)

Adventureland, 2009 (HBO)

Assault On Precinct 13, 1976 (HBO)

Assault On Precinct 13, 2005 (HBO)

Bandits, 2001 (HBO)

Barefoot, 2014 (HBO)

Blade, 1998

The Brothers Grimm, 2005 (HBO)

Bowfinger, 1999 (HBO)

Cesar Chavez, 2014 (HBO)

Charlotte’s Web, 2006 (HBO)

CHiPs, 2017 (HBO)

Constantine, 2005

The Doors, 1991 (HBO)

Dr. Dolittle 2, 2001 (HBO)

Dream House, 2011 (HBO)

Driving Miss Daisy, 1989

Eulogy, 2004 (HBO)

Fierce People, 2007 (HBO)

Final Analysis, 1992 (HBO)

Final Space, Seasons 1-2

Finding Neverland, 2004 (HBO)

Gloria, 2014 (HBO)

Going In Style, 2017 (HBO)

Gone, 2012 (HBO)

Hard, Season 2 Premiere (HBO)

Hellbenders, 2013 (HBO)

Henry Poole Is Here, 2008 (HBO)

House Arrest, 2012 (HBO)

Immigration Tango, 2011 (HBO)

Jungle Master, 2014 (HBO)

Just Before I Go, 2015 (HBO)

The King’s Speech, 2010

Leonard Cohen: I’m Your Man, 2006 (HBO)

Live By Night, 2016 (HBO)

The Lost Boys, 1987

Machine Gun Preacher, 2011 (HBO)

Malice, 1993 (HBO)

Man On A Ledge, 2012 (HBO)

Miss Sharon Jones!, 2015

No Se Aceptan Devoluciones (AKA Instructions Not Included), 2013 (HBO)

Ocean’s Eleven, 2001

Ocean’s Thirteen, 2007

Ocean’s Twelve, 2004

One More Time, 2016 (HBO)

Our Brand Is Crisis, 2015 (HBO)

Parental Guidance, 2012 (HBO)

Pitch Perfect, 2012 (HBO)

Princess Kaiulani, 2010 (HBO)

The Quiet Ones, 2014 (HBO)

The Raven, 2012 (HBO)

Red Dragon, 2002 (HBO)

Repentance, 2014 (HBO)

The River Wild, 1994 (HBO)

School Dance, 2014 (HBO)

Secretary, 2002

Shadows, 2021 (HBO)

Stand Up Guys, 2013 (HBO)

Super Capers, 2009 (HBO)

Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride, 2005

The Undocumented Lawyer, 2021 (HBO)

Unforgettable, 2017 (HBO)

The Voices, 2015 (HBO)

Veronica Mars, 2014

Wedding Crashers, 2005

Wiener Dog Internationals, 2017 (HBO)

March 3

Hunter x Hunter (Dubbed, Episodes 100-148) (Crunchyroll Collection)

March 4

Persona: The Dark Truth Behind Personality Tests, HBO Max Original Documentary Premiere

March 5

No Matarás (AKA Cross The Line), 2021 (HBO)

Re: ZERO – Staring Life in Another World, Season 2 (Dubbed, Episodes 14-25) (CrunchyRoll Collection)

March 6

12 oz. Mouse, Season 3

Lost Resort

Rocky, 1975 (HBO)

Rocky Balboa, 2006 (HBO)

Rocky II, 1979 (HBO)

Rocky III, 1982 (HBO)

Rocky IV, 1985 (HBO)

Rocky V, 1990 (HBO)

March 8

The Investigation, Limited Series Finale

March 9

Ballmastrz: 9009, Season 2

Covid Diaries NYC, Documentary Premiere (HBO)

March 10

YOLO: Crystal Fantasy

March 11

Genera+ion S1A, HBO Max Original Premiere

South ParQ Vaccination Special

Tig n’ Seek, Season 1B Premiere

March 12

Isabel

Nuestras Madres (AKA Our Mothers), 2021 (HBO)

Tigtone, Season 2

March 13

Speed, 1994 (HBO)

Three Busy Debras

March 14

Allen v. Farrow, Documentary Series Finale

Messy Goes to Okido

March 15

Infomericals

March 16

Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma, Season 5 (Dubbed) (Crunchyroll Collection)

March 17

Superman: The Animated Seires

March 18

Zack Snyder’s Justice League, HBO Max Original Film Premiere

March 19

A Tiny Audience, Season 2 Premiere (HBO)

March 20

Beverly Hills Cop, 1984 (HBO)

Beverly Hills Cop II, 1987 (HBO)

Beverly Hills Cop III, 1994 (HBO)

March 22

Beartown, Limited Series Finale

March 23

Real Sports With Bryant Gumbel (HBO)

March 26

Hotel Coppelia, 2021 (HBO)

March 27

Tina, Documentary Premiere (HBO)

March 30

The Last Cruise, Documentary Premiere (HBO)

March 31

Godzilla vs. Kong, 2021, Warner Bros. Film Premiere, 2021

Hulu:

March 1

50/50

A Very Brady Sequel

As Good as It Gets

Attack of the 50 Foot Cheerleader

Attack the Block

Beloved

Blow

Brooklyn’s Finest

Charles & Diana: 1983

Cocktail

Demolition Man

The Descent

Dolphin Tale

Dolphin Tale 2

Employee Of The Month

Enemy Of The State

The Forbidden Kingdom

The Ghost Writer

The Great Debaters

I Can Do Bad All By Myself

Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs

In the Line of Fire

Judge Dredd

The Last Face

Malcolm X

McLintock!

The 13th Warrior

The Nanny Diaries

Neil Young: Heart of Gold

The Ninth Gate

Pandorum

Patriot Games

Predators

Pretty Woman

Priceless

Rushmore

Scrooged

Shine a Light

Silverado

Sliver

The Social Network

The Spirit

Stargate

Starsky & Hutch

The Terminal

Tokyo Rising

The Tourist

Traitor

Vertical Limit

Wedding Crashers

The Whole Nine Yards

Young Frankenstein

March 2

Debris

The Voice—Season 20 Premiere

Top Chef—Season 17

March 3

New Amsterdam—Season 3 Premiere

March 5

Ammonite

Beirut

Boss Level

Iron Mask

March 6

Storks

Triggered

March 7

Proxima

March 8

Good Girls—Season 4 Premiere

Shipwrecked—Season 1

March 9

Absolutely Ascot—Seasons 1 and 2

Dress to Impress—Seasons 1 and 2

March 11

Game of Talents

March 12

Cake—Season 4 Premiere

Farewell Amor

kid90

March 14

Buddy Games

March 15

1 Night In San Diego

Constructing Albert

Here Awhile

Intersect

Missing 411: The Hunted

Naughty Books

Pink Wall

The Pretenders

The Relationtrip

Sister Aimee

The Stand: How One Gesture Shook The World

Tracks

March 16

Staged—Season 2

March 17

Mayans M.C—Season 3 Premiere

March 18

Identity

Trolls: TrollsTopia—Season 2

March 19

Hunter Hunter

March 20

Catfish: The TV Show—Season 8

March 22

Genius: Aretha—Season 3

March 23

Breeders—Season 2 Premiere

100% Wolf

March 25

Collective

March 26

Fire Force—Season 2

Into the Dark: Blood Moon—Season 2 Finale

Solar Opposites—Season 2

The Hurricane Heist

March 30

Vikings—Season 6B

March 31

Pooch Perfect

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!