Zack Snyder goes from superheroes to zombies, Angelina Jolie fights fire with fire, and Emma Stone explores the outrageous origins of a Disney villainess in May’s top streaming picks.
What to Watch on Netflix: May 2021
After the redemptive success of Zack Snyder’s Justice League (aka “The Snyder Cut”), director Zack Snyder tackles a zombie heist film with Army of the Dead (Netflix, May 21). After a zombie outbreak in Las Vegas, a group of mercenaries takes a risky gamble by venturing into the quarantine zone to pull off the greatest heist ever. The eclectic cast includes Dave Bautista, Omari Hardwick, Ella Furnell, and Tig Notaro (who digitally replaced Chris D’Elia in the role of a helicopter pilot after the comedian faced allegations of sexual misconduct). It’s The Dawn of the Dead meets Ocean’s 11—and could be the beginning of a fun franchise that brings new life to the zombie genre.
What to Watch on HBO Max: May 2021
In the pulse-pointing action thriller Those Who Wish Me Dead (May 14, HBO Max), a smokejumper (Angelina Jolie) comes to the aid of a 12‐year‐old boy (Finn Little) who has just witnessed the murder of his father (Jake Weber) near a large national forest. Together, they must outwit a pair of assassins (Aiden Gillen and Nicholas Hoult) who’ll do anything to cover up their tracks—including burning down the forest. The heat is on in Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan’s intense adaptation of Michael Korda’s novel, a survival story that gives Jolie both her most badass role since Salt and her most emotional role since Changeling.
What to Watch on Disney Plus: May 2021
101 Dalmatians’ Cruella de Vil gets an explanatory origin story for her evil exploits in the punk-rock prequel Cruella (May 28, Disney Plus). Set in 1970s London, the film follows Estella (Emma Stone) a fledgling fashion designer who’s grifting on the streets of London when her daring designs catch the eye of the legendary fashionista Baroness von Hellman (Emma Thompson). But is the Baroness her mentor—or tormentor? What happens next will eventually transform our heroine Estella into the villainess Cruella—and explain (but not justify!) why she wants to make a fur coat out of dogs. Cruella is Disney’s more devilish take on The Devil Wears Prada.
What to Watch on Amazon Prime: May 2021
Expectations are high for The Underground Railroad (May 14, Amazon Prime), as Colson Whitehead’s Pulitzer Prize-winning novel gets the television series treatment from Moonlight director Barry Jenkins. A mere movie couldn’t contain the sprawling story of this audacious alternate history, which follows Cora Randall (Thuso Mbedu) as she attempts to escape slavery (and a bounty hunter, played by Joel Edgerton) in the antebellum South via a literal Underground Railroad. It’s a gut-wrenching, heart-stirring ride.
What to Watch on Hulu: May 2021
The quest for contraception fuels director Natalie Morales’ raunchy, rollicking road trip comedy Plan B (May 28, Hulu). After a regrettable first sexual encounter, a straight-laced high school student (Kuhoo Verma) and her slacker best friend (Victoria Moroles) have 24 hours to cross South Dakota state lines in order to find a Plan B pill. Part Superbad, part Unpregnant, Plan B brings laughter to the morning after.
Your Complete May Streaming Guide: What to Watch on Netflix, HBO Max, and More
Netflix:
May 1
Aliens Stole My Body (2020)
Angelina Ballerina: Season 5
Angelina Ballerina: Season 6
Back to the Future (1985)
Back to the Future Part II (1989)
Back to the Future Part III (1990)
Barney and Friends: Season 13
Barney and Friends: Season 14
Best of the Best (1989)
Dead Again in Tombstone (2017)
Due Date (2010)
Fun with Dick and Jane (2005)
G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra (2009)
Green Zone (2010)
Hachi: A Dog’s Tale (2009)
JT LeRoy (2019)
Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted (2012)
Mystic River (2003)
Never Back Down (2008)
Notting Hill (1999)
Open Season (2006)
Resident Evil: Afterlife (2010)
Resident Evil: Extinction (2007)
S.M.A.R.T Chase (2017)
Scarface (1983)
Sitting in Limbo (2020)
Stargate (1994)
State of Play (2009)
The Land Before Time (1988)
The Land Before Time II: The Great Valley Adventure (1994)
The Lovely Bones (2009)
The Pelican Brief (1993)
The Sweetest Thing (2002)
The Whole Nine Yards (2000)
Under Siege (1992)
Waist Deep (2006)
Your Highness (2011)
Zack and Miri Make a Porno (2008)
Zombieland (2009)
May 2
Hoarders: Season 11
May 4
The Clovehitch Killer (2018)
Selena: The Series: Part 2
Trash Truck: Season 2
May 5
Framing John DeLorean (2019)
The Sons of Sam: A Descent into Darkness
May 6
Dead Man Down (2013)
May 7
Girl from Nowhere: Season 2
Jupiter’s Legacy
Milestone
Monster (2021)
May 8
Mine (2016)
Sleepless (2017)
May 11
Money, Explained
May 12
Dance of the Forty One (2021)
Oxygen
The Upshaws
May 12
Castlevania: Season 4
Layer Cake (2004)
May 14
Ferry (2021)
Haunted: Season 3
I Am All Girls
Jungle Beat: The Movie (2021)
Love, Death & Robots: Volume 2
Move to Heaven
Halston
The Strange House
The Woman in the Window (2021)
May 16
Sleight (2016)
May 18
Sardar Ka Grandson (2021)
May 19
The Last Days (1998)
Sabotage (2014)
Small Town Crime (2017)
Who Killed Sara?: Season 2
May 20
Hating Peter Tatchell (2021)
Special: Season 2
Spy Kids: All the Time in the World (2011)
May 21
Army of the Dead (2021)
Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous: Season 3
The Neighbor: Season 2
May 22
Sam Smith: Love Goes – Live At Abbey Road Studios
May 25
Home (2015)
May 26
Baggio: The Divine Ponytail (2021)
High on the Hog: How African American Cuisine Transformed America (2021)
Nail Bomber: Manhunt (2021)
May 27
Black Space
Blue Miracle
Eden
Soy Rada: Serendipity
May 28
Dog Gone Trouble (2021)
Lucifer: Season 5 Part 2
The Kominsky Method
May 31
Dirty John: The Betty Broderick Story
The Parisian Agency: Exclusive Properties
HBO Max:
May 1
17 Again, 2009
Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter, 2012 (HBO)
Anaconda, 1997
Anger Management, 2003 (HBO)
Baby Boom, 1987 (HBO)
Barry Lyndon, 1975
Black Hawk Down, 2001
The Cable Guy, 1996
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, 2005
Cursed, 2005 (HBO)
Daddy Day Care, 2003
Darkest Hour, 2017 (HBO)
Darkness, 2004 (Extended Version) (HBO)
The Dirty Dozen, 1967
Dumb & Dumber, 1994
Employee Of The Month, 2006 (HBO)
Firehouse Dog, 2007 (HBO)
Flight Of The Intruder, 1991 (HBO)
Free Willy, 1993
Frida, 2002 (HBO)
Generation Por Que? (HBO)
God’s Not Dead, 2014 (HBO)
Good Morning, Vietnam, 1987 (HBO)
Happy Feet Two, 2011
Happy Feet, 2006
Harley Davidson And The Marlboro Man, 1991 (HBO)
Hercules, 1983 (HBO)
Igby Goes Down, 2002 (HBO)
Igor, 2008 (HBO)
Insomnia, 2002 (HBO)
The Interview, 2014
Jackie Brown, 1997
Kansas, 1988 (HBO)
Magic Mike, 2012
Menace II Society, 1993
Michael, 1996 (HBO)
Mortal Kombat, 1995
Movie 43, 2013 (HBO)
Muriel’s Wedding, 1995 (HBO)
My Baby’s Daddy, 2004 (HBO)
Mystery Date, 1991 (HBO)
Norbit, 2007 (HBO)
Para Rosa (Aka For Rosa) (HBO)
Precious, 2009 (HBO)
Rabid, 1977 (HBO)
Romance & Cigarettes, 2007 (HBO)
Rosewater, 2014 (HBO)
Rudy, 1993
Rush Hour 2, 2001
Rush Hour 3, 2007
Rush Hour, 1998
Save The Last Dance, 2001 (HBO)
Save The Last Dance 2, 2006 (HBO)
Senseless, 1998 (HBO)
Separate Tables, 1958 (HBO)
Serpico, 1974 (HBO)
Serving Sara, 2002 (HBO)
Summer Rental, 1985 (HBO)
Tenet, 2020 (HBO)
The Debt, 2010 (HBO)
The Immigrant, 2014 (HBO)
The Kingdom, 2007 (HBO)
The Last Of The Finest, 1990 (HBO)
The Perfect Man, 2005 (HBO)
The Tuxedo, 2002 (HBO)
The Wings Of The Dove, 1997 (HBO)
The Witches Of Eastwick, 1987 (HBO)
Tomcats, 2001 (HBO)
Trust Me, 2014 (HBO)
Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Witness Protection, 2012
Varsity Blues, 1999 (HBO)
Welcome To Sarajevo, 1997 (HBO)
When Harry Met Sally, 1989
Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory, 1971
Won’t You Be My Neighbor?, 2018 (HBO)
Words And Pictures, 2014 (HBO)
May 2
Uri and Ella, Season 1
May 3
300: Rise of an Empire, 2014
May 6
Hunger, 2008
Legendary, Max Original Season 2 Premiere
Take Me Out To The Ball Game, 1949
That Damn Michael Che, Max Original Series Premiere
West Side Story (TCM CFF Opening Night), 1961
May 7
La Boda De Rosa (Aka Rosa’s Wedding) (HBO)
May 8
Greenland, 2020 (HBO)
Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World– Season 2 , (Subtitled, Episodes 14-25) (Crunchyroll Collection)
May 9
Axios (HBO)
May 10
Jujutsu Kaisen – Season 1, (Subtitled, Episodes 13-24) (Crunchyroll Collection)
Race for the White House, Season 2
The Crime of the Century, Two Part Documentary Premiere (HBO)
May 13
Hacks, Max Original Series Premiere
Wonder Woman 1984, 2020 (HBO)
May 14
Those Who Wish Me Dead, Warner Bros. Film Premiere, 2021
May 15
The Personal History Of David Copperfield, 2020 (HBO)
The Nevers, Part 1 Finale (HBO)
May 19
Apple & Onion, Season 2A
May 20
Adventure Time: Distant Lands – Together Again, Max Original
The Big Shot with Bethenny, Max Original Season Finale
Ellen’s Next Great Designer, Max Original Season Finale
Territorio (Aka Close Quarters) (HBO)
This Is Life with Lisa Ling, Season 7
May 23
In Treatment, Season 4 Premiere (HBO)
May 25
Cinderella Man, 2005 (HBO)
Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel (HBO)
May 26
Curious George, 2006 (HBO)
May 28
A Black Lady Sketch Show, Season 2 Finale (HBO)
May 30
Mare of Easttown, Limited Series Finale (HBO)
Disney Plus:
May 4
Star Wars: The Bad Batch – Episode 101 – Premiere
May 7
Disney Wander over Yonder (s1)
Disney Wander over Yonder (s2)
Wild Hearts Can’t Be Broken
Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer
Big Shot – Episode 104 “Great in the Living Room”
The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers – Episode 107 “Pong Hockey”
Star Wars: The Bad Batch – Episode 102
May 14
Disney Special Agent Oso (s1)
Disney Special Agent Oso (s2)
Disney Special Agent Oso: Three Healthy Steps (s1)
Xmen: The Last Stand
Life Below Zero (s15)
Race to the Center of the Earth
High School Musical: The Musical: The Series – Episode 201 – “New Year’s Eve” – Season Two Premiere
Big Shot – Episode 105 “This is our House”
The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers – Episode 108 “Change on the Fly”
Star Wars: The Bad Batch – Episode 103
May 21
Disney Big City Dreams (s2)
Disney Junior Mickey Mouse Mixed-Up Adventures (s1)
Tinker Bell and the Legend of the Neverbeast
Fury Files (Interstitials)
Ice Road Rescue (s5)
Running Wild with Bear Grylls (s6)
Inside Pixar: Unpacked – Batch Premiere
High School Musical: The Musical: The Series – Episode 202 “Typecasting”
Big Shot – Episode 106 “Carlsbad Crazies”
The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers – Episode 109 “Head Games”
Star Wars: The Bad Batch – Episode 104
May 28
Bluey (s2)
Disney Sydney to the Max (s3)
Kingdom of the Polar Bear
Wicked Tuna (s10)
Cruella – Premiere
Launchpad – Batch Premiere
High School Musical: The Musical: The Series – Episode 203 “Valentine’s Day”
Big Shot – Episode 107 “Kalm Korn”
The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers – Episode 110 “State of Play”
Star Wars: The Bad Batch – Episode 105
Amazon Prime:
May 1
Alien: Resurrection
Alien 3
Aliens
Almost Famous
Betrayed
Breach
Bound
Deuce Bigalow: Male Gigolo
Dinosaur 13
Fascination
Flightplan
Georgie Rule
Green Zone
Gunsight Ridge
Hidalgo
How Stella Got Her Groove Back
Jumping the Broom
Knowing
Leatherheads
Nanny McPhee
Nanny McPhee Returns
One Fine Day
Priest
Reign of Fire
Resident Evil: Apocalypse
Resident Evil
Rio
Sahara
Scent Of A Woman
See No Evil, Hear No Evil
Shattered
The Age of Adaline
The Dalton Girls
The Da Vinci Code
The French Connection
The Green Hornet
The Haunting in Connecticut 2: Ghosts of Georgia
The Indian in the Cupboard
The Ladykillers
The Men Who Stare At Goats
The Outsider
The Secret Life of Bees
The Sixth Sense
The Sweetest Thing
The Towering Inferno
Two For The Money
Two For The Money
Unbreakable
Vantage Point
May 5
Skyfall
May 7
The Boy From Medellín
May 9
Robot & Frank
May 13
Saint Maud
May 14
The Underground Railroad Season 1
May 19
Red Dawn
Trumbo
May 21
P!nk: All I Know So Far
Solos Limited series May 28
Panic Season 1
Hulu:
May 1
Are You The One?: Complete Seasons 4 & 6 (MTV)
Bad Girls Club: Complete Seasons 7, 9, 10 & 15 (Oxygen)
Blind Date: Season 1, Episodes 1 – 45 (Bravo)
Dating #NOFILTER: Complete Seasons 1 & 2 (E!)
I Am Cait: Complete Season 2 (E!)
Married to Medicine: Complete Seasons 1 – 6 (Bravo)
Shahs of Sunset: Complete Seasons 1- 6 (Bravo)
Texicanas: Complete Season 1 (Bravo)
(500) Days of Summer (2009)
The A-Team (2010)
The Age of Adaline (2015)
Almost Famous (2000)
An Elephant’s Journey (2018)
Any Given Sunday (1999)
The Assassin (2015)
Betrayed (1988)
Blast From The Past (1999)
Blue Chips (1994)
Bound (1996)
Burning (2018
The Crazies (2010)
Cyrus (2009)
Dances With Wolves (1990)
Detective Dee: The Four Heavenly Kings (2018)
Dinosaur 13 (2014)
Fascination (2005)
Goodnight Mommy (2015)
Grace Of Monaco (2015)
Grudge Match (2013)
Gundala (2019)
Hannibal Rising (2007)
Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay (2008)
Harold & Kumar Go To White Castle (2004)
The Haunting in Connecticut (2009)
Haunting In Connecticut 2: Ghosts Of Georgia (2013)
How Stella Got Her Groove Back (1998)
I Am Legend (2007)
I Love You Phillip Morris (2009)
The Indian in the Cupboard (1995)
The Iron Giant (1999)
Knowing (2009)
Lost in Hong Kong (2015)
Lucky Number Slevin (2006)
Machete (2010)
The Man From Nowhere (2010)
Midnight Heat (1996)
Once Upon a Time in the West (1969)
One Fine Day (1996)
The Outsider (1980)
Predator (1987)
Predator 2 (1990)
Race for Your Life, Charlie Brown (1977)
Reservoir Dogs (1992)
Resident Evil: Afterlife (2010)
Resident Evil: Apocalypse (2004)
Resident Evil: Extinction (2007)
Sahara (1984)
Shattered (1991)
The Spy Next Door (2010)
Step Up 2 The Streets (2008)
Step Up 3D (2010)
Train to Busan (2016)
True Lies (1994)
Vampire in Brooklyn (1995)
Vantage Point (2008)
The Virgin Suicides (2000)
The Wailing (2016)
Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps (2009)
We Were Soldiers (2002)
What’s Love Got To Do With It (1993)
May 2
Flight (2012)
The Iron Lady (2011)
May 3
The Legend of Baron To’a (2020)
May 4
Pikwik Pack: Season 1A, Episodes 1 – 12 (Disney Junior)
Love Sarah (2021
May 5
Shadow in the Cloud (2021)
Skyfall (2012)
Warrior (2011)
May 6
The Unicorn (2018)
May 7
Shrill: Complete Season 3 Premiere (Hulu Original)
Little Fish (2021)
May 9
Robot & Frank (2012)
May 10
Wander Darkly (2020)
May 13
Saint Maud (2020)
Some Kind of Heaven (2020)
May 14
MLK/FBI (2021)
May 15
A Perfect Ending (2012)
Cowboys (2020)
Good Kisser (2019)
Mosquita Y Mari (2012)
Reaching for the Moon (2013)
The Mountain Between Us (2017)
Tru Love (2013)
May 18
Supernova (2020)
May 19
Red Dawn (2012)
Marvel’s M.O.D.O.K.: Series Premiere (Hulu Original)
May 22
Neat: The Story of Bourbon (2018)
May 25
Baewatch: Parental Guidance: Complete Season 1 (Fremantle)
Escape from the City: Complete Season 1 (Fremantle)
Farmer Wants a Wife: Complete Seasons 7 – 10 (Fremantle)
May 26
Mr Inbetween: Season 3 Premiere (FX on Hulu)
May 27
Madagascar: A Little Wild: Complete Season 3 (Hulu Original)
The Bold Type: Season 5 Premiere (Freeform)
The Bachelor: Complete Seasons 20 & 23 (ABC)
The Bachelorette: Complete Season 12 (ABC)
May 28
PLAN B (2021) (Hulu Original)
The Vigil (2021)
May 31
The Donut King (2020)
The One I Love (2014)
The World To Come (2020)
