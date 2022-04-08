Spring is here and we only have one word for the streaming schedule this month: loaded. There are a bunch of anticipated television shows and movies coming to your screen, including series returning for final seasons, big premieres, and new miniseries. So in between your weekend plans and after-work activities, give these shows and movies a watch.

Here’s what you should check out in April.

What to Watch on Netflix: April 2022

Netflix is bringing the heat this month and the biggest release is the final set of episodes of Ozark, with Season 4 – Part 2 debuting April 29. The final season was split into two sets of seven episodes, and these will tell the final chapter of the Byrde family as they try to escape from the clutches of a powerful Mexican drug cartel. Part 1 of the season ended with a major cliffhanger, with Ruth (Emmy winner Julia Garner) seeking revenge on the cartel leader who killed the last living member of her family. Now, Marty (Jason Bateman) and Wendy (Laura Linney) must find a way to keep Ruth from causing all-out war while trying to save their own family.

While many shows and movies have referenced the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, nothing has gone quite as far as what director Judd Apatow (Knocked Up) has come up with in The Bubble. Streaming April 1, the film follows a cast of actors and crew on a major budget movie as they try and complete filming right in the middle of the pandemic. It’s the sixth installment of the dinosaur franchise Cliff Beasts and everyone is isolated on a closed set and hotel in England, constantly getting on each other’s nerves and trying to avoid catching the virus. The film stars Karen Gillan, Iris Apatow, Fred Armisen, David Duchovny, Keegan-Michael Key, Leslie Mann, Kate McKinnon and Pedro Pascal, as well as Benedict Cumberbatch as himself.

Three years after it first premiered, Season 2 of the trippy, time-loop series Russian Doll starts streaming April 20. Following the repeat night that saw Nadia (Natasha Lyonne) continue to die and start over the same way, she finds herself in another wild adventure alongside Alan (Charlie Barnett), who was also caught in a time loop. If that’s not quite up your alley, the political thriller series Anatomy of a Scandal starts streaming April 15. The story, based on the bestseller of the same name, follows the wife of a powerful politician after he’s accused of a crime, leaving her to deal with the fallout. Other TV shows and movies available this month include Ben Affleck’s former Best Picture winner Argo, the Blade trilogy starring Wesley Snipes, the classic gangster film Bonnie and Clyde, Christopher Nolan’s sci-fi action thriller Inception, the epic war drama Saving Private Ryan, the poker-focused Molly’s Game, as well as Season 5 of Better Call Saul (April 5), which comes just in time for you to catch up before the final season airs on AMC.

What to Watch on HBO Max: April 2022

Over three years after it last aired, Bill Hader’s hitman comedy Barry is back for Season 3 on April 24, picking up on a major cliffhanger that fans have been waiting to see resolved. In the final moments of season two, it’s revealed to Barry’s acting teacher Gene Cousineau (Henry Winkler) that Barry himself is responsible for the death of his girlfriend. In Season 3, Barry will have to deal with the fallout of breaking ranks with his former handler Monroe Fuches (Stephen Root) and the gang war involving NoHo Hank (Anthony Carrigan).

The crime drama Tokyo Vice starts streaming April 7, based on the nonfiction book of the same name by reporter Jake Adelstein. The show is set in the late 90s and follows Jake (Ansel Elgort) as he moves to Tokyo to become the first foreign-born reporter on a major newspaper, earning himself a number of enemies and few friends. Jake teams up with a detective (Academy Award nominee Ken Watanabe) to start investigating the yakuza, taking him deeper and deeper into the world of crime. Heat and Miami Vice director Michael Mann is a producer on the series, and he directs the pilot of the show, his first major project since 2015’s Blackhat with Chris Hemsworth.

The Flight Attendant returns for a second season on April 21, following the exploits of Cassie (Kaley Cuoco) after she dealt with the fallout of waking up next to a dead body in Bangkok in the first season. After getting involved with the CIA, Cassie is living in Los Angeles and working with the agency, but she once again ends up connected to a murder when a mission she’s working on spirals out of control. The second season will also have Cheryl Hines, Sharon Stone, and Margaret Cho joining the cast.

If you’ve been longing for The Wire, series creator David Simon returns to the city of Baltimore again for the limited series We Own This City (April 25). The series is based on the book of the same name by reporter Justin Fenton, following a group of corrupt cops (Jon Bernthal, Josh Charles) on the Baltimore Police Department’s Gun Trace Task Force as they steal money, guns and operate with near impunity. Among the movies that are coming to the streamer this month are the Michael Keaton classic comedy Beetlejuice (April 1), Bradley Cooper’s thriller Limitless (April 1), the 2015 remake of Point Break (April 1), and Henry Cavill’s Superman film Man of Steel (April 5).

What to Watch on Disney Plus: April 2022

If you’ve been itching for another ride with climber Alex Honnold after his thrilling documentary Free Solo, you’re in luck. This month, Honnold features in the National Geographic special Explorer: The Last Tepu, which follows Honnold, climber Mark Synnott, and their team as they lead an expedition to climb a cliff in the Amazon jungle. The goal is to help bring biologist and National Geographic explorer Bruce Means to the top of a tepui in the area to help research and discover potentially new animal species. The special will start streaming on Earth Day, April 22.

The 2012 surfing biopic Chasing Mavericks, which tells the story of American surfer Jay Moriarity (Johnny Weston), hits the streamer on April 8. The film follows Jay’s life as he picks up surfing as a youngster, learning from his longtime mentor Frosty Hesson (Gerard Butler), who teaches Jay how to surf Mavericks in California.

Just in time for baseball season, the ESPN 30 for 30 documentary Four Days in October comes to Disney Plus for the first time, telling the story of the 2004 Boston Red Sox and their incredible comeback against the New York Yankees in the American League Championship Series. The team became the first in baseball history to come back from being down 0-3 in a series, winning four straight games to win the best-of-seven playoff series before going on to win the World Series.

Additionally, after premiering at the end of March, the Marvel series Moon Knight will continue into April with episodes coming out each week. Oscar Isaac stars as the titular hero, who has multiple personality disorder along with being the embodiment of an Egyptian moon god. Between his life as museum worker Steven Grant and mercenary Marc Spector, the character has to balance living as both men while also battling against charismatic cult leader Arthur Harrow (Ethan Hawke). Episodes are released Wednesdays on the platform.

What to Watch on Amazon Prime: April 2022

If you’re a fan of Yellowstone, the new series Outer Range should be right up your alley. Streaming April 15 and starring Josh Brolin (Dune), the mystery thriller will follow rancher Royal Abbot as he uncovers a mystery in Wyoming that could threaten his livelihood and his family. Amazon is keeping plot details under wraps, as this series has a mysterious, possibly supernatural discovery in the middle of it. Things start with the Abbot family dealing with the disappearance of their daughter-in-law while also fending off another family from buying their ranch. Brolin stars alongside Lili Taylor, Tom Pelphrey, Imogen Poots, and Will Patton. The eight-episode series will have a two-episode premiere before airing weekly after that.

Chris Pine and Thandiwe Newton star in the spy thriller film All The Old Knives, which starts streaming on April 8. Based on the book of the same name, the story follows spies Henry Pelham (Pine) and Celia Harrison (Newton) as they meet for dinner to reminisce over their past relationship—and past missions while working together in Vienna. The film jumps back and forth in time to a particular mission that went awry—the hijacking of a flight—which makes both spies realize something more is going on than meets the eye. Laurence Fishburne (The Matrix) and Jonathan Pryce (Game of Thrones) also co-star in the film.

Among the other titles coming to the platform this month include Nicolas Cage’s Con Air, Tom Hanks’ Cast Away, Martin Scorsese’s Oscar winner Raging Bull, the crime classic Fargo, and the Mel Gibson historical epic Braveheart, as well as a number of Bruce Willis movies, including the sci-fi action classic Armageddon, the thriller The Sixth Sense, and the superhero drama Unbreakable (all streaming April 1).

What to Watch on Apple TV+: April 2022

While Apple TV Plus doesn’t have much coming to the platform this month, they make up for that lack of quantity with quality. The most exciting new series is Slow Horses (April 1), a spy thriller starring Academy Award winner Gary Oldman as Jackson Lamb, the head of a team of disgraced MI5 agents who get assigned to Slough House, basically meaning they’re exiled from any important work. But when a mission ends up on their doorstep, the superiors at MI5 are given no choice but to bring the slow horses out of the barn once again.

A twist on the crime drama comes with Shining Girls, a thriller that follows time-traveling serial killer Harper Curtis (Jamie Bell) and aspiring journalist Kirby Mazrachi (Elisabeth Moss), who survives one of his attacks. Set in Chicago and based on the best-selling book of the same name, Kirby tries to uncover the story and find out how Harper is making his way through time, taking her on a metaphysical journey that spans decades. The series also stars Wagner Moura (Narcos), Phillipa Soo (Hamilton) and Amy Brenneman (Judging Amy) in supporting roles.

The streamer has a new anthology series Roar (April 15), which stars Nicole Kidman and Alison Brie, and the documentary series They Call Me Magic (April 22) that examines the life of NBA Hall of Famer Earvin “Magic” Johnson. The four-episode series will delve into Magic’s rise as one of the best players in the NBA, to a team executive as well as work as an activist off the court. Additionally, the final episodes of Season 1 of Severance and the limited series WeCrashed will air this month. Plus, if you haven’t seen it yet, it’s the perfect time to catch up on CODA, which won Best Picture at the Academy Awards. The story follows Ruby Rossi, the only hearing member of her deaf family, as she chases dreams of becoming a singer. Troy Kotsur won the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor for his role as Ruby’s father.

What to Watch on Hulu: April 2022

The crime drama series Mayans M.C., a spinoff of Sons of Anarchy, returns for Season 4 this month with two episodes airing on April 19, then weekly episodes after that. Following the bloody events of the Season 3 finale, Mayans will go to battle against Sons of Anarchy‘s SAMCRO club, really merging the two series together. The previous season left a lot of threads hanging for characters like Marcus Alvarez (Emilio Rivera) and what happens after the murder of Montez (Jacob Vargas). The series airs live on FX and then will be available on Hulu.

Academy Award nominee Andrew Garfield stars in the crime drama Under the Banner of Heaven (April 28), which is based on the book by author Jon Krakauer (Into Thin Air and Into the Wild). The story follows Garfield’s detective Jeb Pyre as he investigates a murder that shakes the foundation of his Fundamentalist Mormon faith, as the crime may involve the church. The ensemble cast also includes Daisy Edgar-Jones, Sam Worthington, Wyatt Russell, and Rory Culkin; the series was adapted by Oscar-winning writer Dustin Lance Black.

The finale of the limited series The Dropout airs on Hulu on April 7, bringing to a close the story of Elizabeth Holmes and her medical startup Theranos. Things started with good intentions of trying to test blood for patients with just a single drop, but instead the multibillion-dollar company ended up being a major fraud. It’s worth catching up and checking out the finale of the series, which stars Amanda Seyfried as Holmes. On the film side, the sci-fi action flick Battleship, the Martin Lawrence comedy Blue Streak, the action thriller Hanna, the classic comedy Hot Shots Part Deux, Jonah Hill’s comedy Get Him to the Greek, and the comic adaptation Watchmen all start streaming April 1.

Your Complete April 2022 Streaming Guide: What to Watch on Disney+, HBO Max, Netflix, Hulu, and More

What to Stream on Netflix

April 1

A Cinderella Story (2004)

Abby Hatcher (Season 2)

Any Given Sunday (1999)

Apollo 10 1/2: A Space Age Childhood (2022) – Netflix Original

Argo (2012)

Battle: Freestyle (Season 1) – Netflix original

Beyblade: Burst Surge (Season 1)

Blade Movie Trilogy:

Blade 1 (1998)

Blade II (2002)

Blade: Trinity (2004)

Blow (2001)

Bonnie and Clyde (1967)

Captain Nova (2022) – Netflix Original

Catch and Release (2006)

Celeb Five: Behind the Curtain (2022) – Netflix Original

CoComelon (Season 5)

Delta Farce (2007)

Eagle Eye (2008)

Forever Out of My League / Sempre più bello (2022) – Netflix Original

Four Brothers (2005)

Full Metal Jacket (1987)

Get Organized with The Home Edit (Season 2) – Netflix Original

Grown Ups (2010)

Heartland (Season 14)

Her (2013)

How To Train Your Dragon (2010)

Inception (2010)

Love Actually (2003)

Molly’s Game (2017)

Monster-in-Law (2005)

New York Minute (2004)

Oddbods (Season 3)

Pedro el escamoso (Season 1)

Polly Pocket (Season 5)

Rumor Has It… (2005)

Puss in Boots (2011)

Rurouni Kenshin (2012)

Saving Private Ryan (1998)

Shrek Forever After: The Final Chapter (2010)

Sherlock Holmes (2009)

Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows (2011)

Something’s Gotta Give (2003)

The Blind Side (2009)

The Bubble (2022) – Netflix Original

The Last Bus (Season 1) – Netflix Original

The Nut Job (2013)

The Rental (2020)

The Ring (2002)

Tiger & Bunny: The Beginning

Tiger & Bunny: The Rising (2014)

We The Animals (2018)

Welcome to Eden (Season 1) – Netflix Original

Welcome to Waikiki (Season 1)

April 4

Better Call Saul (Season 5)

April 5

Black Dog: Being A Teacher (Season 1)

Ronny Chieng: Speakeasy (2022) – Netflix Original, Stand-up

April 6

Dasvi (2022).

Furioza (2022) – Netflix Original

Green Mothers Club (Season 1) – Netflix Original

Jimmy Saville: A British Horror Story (Season 1) – Netflix Original

Michela Giraud: The Truth, I Swear! (2022) – Netflix Original, Stand-up special

Pálpito (Season 1) – Netflix Original

The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On (Season 1) – Netflix Original

April 7

Deck the Halls

Queen of the South (Season 5)

Return to Space (Season 1) – Netflix Original

Senzo: Murder of a Soccer Star (Season 1) – Netflix Original

April 8th

Barbie It Takes Two (Season 1)

Dancing on Glass (2022) – Netflix Original

Dirty Lines (Season 1) – Netflix Original

Elite (Season 5) – Netflix Original

Green Eggs & Ham (Season 2) – Netflix Original

Metal Lords (2022) – Netflix Original

Tiger & Bunny (Season 2) – Netflix Original

Yaksha: Ruthless Operations (2022) – Netflix Original

April 9

My Liberation Notes (Season 1)

Our Blues (Season 1) N – K-drama series.

April 10

Nightcrawler (2014)

The Call (2013)

April 12

Hard Cell (Season 1)

The Creature Cases (Season 1)

April 13

Almost Happy (Season 2) – Netflix Original

Our Great National Parks (Season 1) – Netflix Original

Smother-in-Law (Season 1) – Netflix Original

The Taming of The Shrew (2022) – Netflix Original

Today We Fix the World (2022) – Netflix Original

April 14

Ultraman (Season 2) – Netflix Original

Anatomy of a Scandal (Limited Series) – Netflix Original

Choose or Die (2022) – Netflix Original

Heirs to the Land (Season 1) – Netflix Original

Lego: City (Multiple Seasons)

Mai (Season 1) – Netflix Original

One Piece Film Z (2012)

Strawberry Shortcake Berry in the Big City (Season 1)

April 16

LEGO Friends: Girls on a Mission (Season 1-4)

Ouija: Origin of Evil (2016)

The Man of God (2022) – Netflix Original

Van Helsing (Season 5) – Netflix Original

April 19

Battle Kitty (Season 1) – Netflix Original, interactive series

White Hot: The Rise and Fall of Abercrombie & Fitch (2022) – Netflix Original Documentary

April 20

Russian Doll (Season 2) – Netflix Original

The Marked Heart (Season 1) – Netflix Original

The Turning Point (2022) – Netflix Original

Yakamoz S-245 / An Undersea Story (Season 1) – Netflix Original

April 21

All About Gila (2022) – Netflix Original, Stand-up

He’s Expecting (Season 1) – Netflix Original

April 22

Along for the Ride (2022) – Netflix Original

Heartstopper (Season 1) – Netflix Original

Selling Sunset (Season 5) – Netflix Original

The Seven Lives of Lea (Season 1) – Netflix Original

April 25

Big Eyes (2014)

April 26

David Spade: Nothing Personal (2022) – Netflix Original, Stand-up

April 27

Bullsh*t The Game Show (Season 1) – Netflix Original

Komi Can’t Communicate (Season 2) – Netflix Original

Silverton Siege (2022) – Netflix Original

The Mystery of Marilyn Monroe: The Unheard Tapes (2022) – Netflix Original –

April 28

Bubble (2022) – Netflix Original

Samurai Rabbit: The Usagi Chronicles (Season 1) – Netflix Original

April 29th

Grace and Frankie (Season 7) – Netflix Original

Honeymoon with My Mother (2022) – Netflix Original

Ozark (Season 4 – Part 2) – Netflix Original

Rumspringa (2022) – Netflix Original

YOUTH v GOV (2020) – Documentary from Christi Cooper.

What to Stream on Disney Plus

April 1

Herbie: Fully Loaded

Better Nate Than Ever

April 6

Moon Knight – Episode 102

Bow-Toons: Party Palace Pals (S1, 4 episodes)

The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder – Episode 108

April 8

Chasing Mavericks

Jordan Rides The Bus

Silly Little Game

Four Days In October

Fernando Nation

April 13

Scrat Tales: Season One

Moon Knight – Episode 103

The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder – Episode 109

April 20

The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder – Episode 110

Moon Knight – Episode 104

April 22

Polar Bear

Bear Witness

Explorer: The Last Tepui

The Biggest Little Farm: The Return

April 27

Sketchbook: Season One

Moon Knight – Episode 105

What to Stream on HBO Max

April 1

10, 1979

Annabelle, 2014 (HBO)

Armed and Dangerous, 1986

Balls Out: Gary the Tennis Coach, 2009

Battle Los Angeles, 2011

Beetlejuice, 1988

Bells Are Ringing, 1960

Black Gold, 1947

Blood Ties, 2014 (HBO)

Boys’ Night Out, 1962

Brewster McCloud, 1970

Brie’s Bake Off Challenge, 2022

Capote, 2005 (HBO)

Captains Courageous, 1937

Chicago, 2002 (HBO)

Children of the Damned, 1964

Czech It Out!, Max Original Premiere

Dances With Wolves, 1990 (HBO) (Extended Version)

Erased, 2013 (HBO)

Fantastic Beasts: A Natural History, 2022

Five Easy Pieces, 1970

Ghosts of Girlfriends Past, 2009

Girl Most Likely, 2013 (HBO)

Graffiti Bridge, 1990

Hugo, 2011 (HBO)

Insidious, 2010

Iron Eagle, 1986

Iron Eagle II, 1988

Kin, 2018 (HBO)

Krull, 1983 (HBO)

Larry Crowne, 2011

Les Miserables, 1998

Limitless, 2011 (HBO)

Moon, 2009 (HBO)

Moscow on the Hudson, 1984

Nobody’s Fool, 1994 (HBO)

Odd Man Out, 1947

On the Waterfront, 1954

One True Singer, Max Original Season 1 Premiere

Only Lovers Left Alive, 2014 (HBO)

Original Sin, 2001 (HBO) (Extended Version)

Peggy Sue Got Married, 1986

Point Break, 2015 (HBO)

Rain Man, 1988 (HBO)

Red, 2010 (HBO)

Rendez-Vous, 2020 (HBO)

Revolver, 2007 (HBO)

Salt, 2010

Seven Brides for Seven Brothers, 1954

Sex Drive, 2008 (HBO) (Extended Version)

She Wore a Yellow Ribbon, 1949

Show Boat, 1936

Six Degrees Of Separation, 1993 (HBO)

Slc Punk!, 1999 (HBO)

Spartan, 2004 (HBO)

Special Agent, 1935

Summer of ’42, 1971

Surf’s Up 2: WaveMania, 2017

Sweet Bird of Youth, 1962

The Asphalt Jungle, 1950

The Big Chill, 1983

The Big House, 1930

The Boondock Saints II: All Saints Day, 2009 (HBO) (Director’s Cut)

The Break-Up, 2006 (HBO)

The Brothers Solomon, 2007 (HBO)

The Chosen, 1982 (HBO)

The Freshman, 1990 (HBO)

The Heartbreak Kid, 2007 (HBO)

The Incredible Hulk, 2008 (HBO)

The Informant (aka A Besugo), Max Original Season 1 Premiere

The Ladies Man, 2000 (HBO)

The Last Airbender, 2010 (HBO)

The Last Detail, 1973

The Last Dragon, 1985

The Raid: Redemption, 2012 (HBO) (Extended Version)

The Relic, 1997 (HBO)

The Secret In Their Eyes, 2010 (HBO)

The Secret Life Of Walter Mitty, 2013 (HBO)

The Thaw (aka Odwilz), Max Original Season 1 Premiere

The Thirteenth Floor, 1999

The Toy, 1982

The Wackness, 2008 (HBO)

Tootsie, 1982 (HBO)

Under the Cherry Moon, 1986

Universal Soldier: The Return, 1999

Vice Versa, 1988

Welcome To Collinwood, 2002 (HBO)

Who’s Harry CRUMB?, 1989 (HBO)

William Shakespeare’s Romeo + Juliet, 1996 (HBO)

Winter Meeting, 1948

Wrath Of The Titans, 2012

April 2

Batwoman, Season 3

Chad

April 4

The Invisible Pilot, Documentary Series Premiere (HBO)

Arriving April 5

Man of Steel, 2013 (HBO)

Tony Hawk: Until the Wheels Fall Off, Documentary Premiere (HBO)

We’re The Millers, 2013 (HBO)

April 7

Close Enough, Max Original Season 3

Queen Stars, Max Original Season 1 Premiere

Tokyo Vice, Max Original Season 1 Premiere

Trinity of Shadows, Max Original Season 1 Premiere

April 8

A Black Lady Sketch Show, Season 3 Premiere (HBO)

Crabs In A Barrel, 2022 (HBO)

Mi Casa, 2022 (HBO)

The Night House, 2021 (HBO)

When You Clean A Stranger’s Home, 2022 (HBO)

April 12

Black Mass, 2015

April 14

The Garcias, Max Original Season 1 Premiere

Gensan Punch, Max Original Premiere

The Great Pottery Throw Down, Max Original Season 5 Premiere

Not So Pretty, Max Original Season 1 Premiere

April 17

The House, 2017

April 21

Amsterdam, Max Original Season 1 Premiere

Marlon Wayans Presents: The Headliners, Max Original Special Premiere

The Flight Attendant, Max Original Season 2 Premiere

April 22

A Tiny Audience, Season 3 Premiere (HBO)

Toy Aficiao, 2021 (HBO)

April 24

Barry, Season 3 Premiere (HBO)

The Baby, Limited Series Premiere (HBO)

April 25

We Own This City, Limited Series Premiere (HBO)

April 27

The Survivor, 2022 (HBO)

April 28

Ana Emilia Show (aka Desafío Influencer con Ana Emilia), Max Original Premiere

DoDo, Max Original Season 1 Premiere

Lamput, Season 1-3

Made for Love, Max Original Season 2 Premiere

Up Close with Ana Emilia, Max Original Special Premiere

The Way Down: God, Greed, And The Cult Of Gwen Shamblin, Max Original Season 1 Part B Premiere

April 29

Snowpiercer, Season 3

Arriving April 30

The Blair Witch Project, 1999

House of 1,000 Corpses, 2003

The Devil’s Rejects, 2005

Arriving in April (no date yet)

What to Stream on Hulu

April 1

Love Me: complete season 1

All Inclusive (2008)

Antz (1998)

Armored (2009)

Austenland (2013)

Battleship (2012)

Blind Date (1987)

Blue Streak (1999)

Boys on the Side (1995)

Brigsby Bear (2017)

Casese Quien Pueda (2015)

Casper (1995)

Cheech and Chong’s Next Movie (1980)

Cheech and Chong’s Get Out of My Room (1984)

Conspiracy Theory (1997)

Copycat (1995)

Crank (2006)

Death at a Funeral (2010)

Definitely, Maybe (2008)

The Dukes of Hazzard (2005)

Eyes Wide Shut (1999)

The Five-Year Engagement (2012)

Fly Away Home (1996)

Get Him to the Greek (2010)

Glee, the 3D Concert Movie (2011)

Hanna (2011)

Hot Shots Part Deux (1993)

I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry (2007)

In the Army Now (1994)

Insomnium (2017)

Instructions Not Included (2013)

The International (2009)

John Carpenter’s Vampires (1998)

Just My Luck (2006)

Knowing (2009)

Kusama: Infinity (2018)

Ladrones (2015)

Look Who’s Talking (1989)

Looper (2012)

Love Actually (2003)

Made in America (1993)

Mr. Popper’s Penguins (2010)

National Lampoon’s Dirty Movie (2011)

The Negotiator (1998)

Night Raiders (2021)

Open Range (2003)

Peggy Sue Got Married (1986)

Phantom (2013)

Postcards From the Edge (1990)

The Power of One (1992)

Practical Magic (1998)

Radio (2003)

Ramona and Beezus (2010)

Runaway Jury (2003)

The Runaways (2010)

Scooby-Doo (2002)

Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed (2004)

Shrek (2001)

Shrek 2 (2004)

The Siege (1998)

Single White Female (1992)

Snakehead (2021)

Stay (2005)

The Tailor of Panama (2001)

That’s My Boy (2012)

Think Like a Man (2012)

Three Fugitives (1989)

Twilight (2008)

The Twilight Saga: New Moon (2009)

The Twilight Saga: Eclipse (2010)

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn, Part 1 (2011)

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn, Part 2 (2012)

Vertical Limit (2000)

Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story (2007)

Watchmen (2009)

Wolf (1994)

April 3

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation, complete season 2

April 4

Madagascar: A Little Wild, complete season 7

April 5

The Croods: Family Tree, complete season 2

Monster Family 2: Nobody’s Perfect (2021)

April 6

The Hardy Boys: complete season 2

April 7

The Dropout, series finale

Platinum End, complete season 1 (dubbed)

Agnes (2021)

April 8

Woke, complete season 2

Let the Right One In (2018)

April 9

American Sicario (2022)

April 10

The Hating Game (2021)

April 11

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, complete season 11

April 13

The Family Law, complete season 1

To Tell the Truth, season 8 premiere

April 14

The Kardashians, series premiere

April 15

Black Death (2010)

Compliance (2012)

Drunk Stoned, Brilliant, Dead: The Story of the National Lampoon (2015)

April 20

Mayans M.C., season 4 premiere

April 21

Captive Audience (2022)

April 23

In the Heart of the Sea (2015)

April 27

Holey Moley, season 4 premiere

April 28

Under the Banner of Heaven, series premiere

April 29

Crush (2022)

Permanent (2017)

What to Stream on Amazon Prime

April 1

Cast Away (2000)

Sweet Home Alabama (2002)

O Brother, Where Art Thou? (2000)

Shanghai Noon (2000)

Con Air (1997)

Under the Tuscan Sun (2003)

Bringing Down the House (2003)

Unbreakable (2000)

Date Night (2010)

The Sixth Sense (1999)

Good Morning, Vietnam (1987)

The Watch (2012)

Rushmore (1999)

Armageddon (1998)

The Hot Chick (2002)

Signs (2002)

Brown Sugar (2002)

Garden State (2004)

Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps (2010)

The Recruit (2003)

Cedar Rapids (2011)

The Joy Luck Club (1993)

The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy (2005)

The Color of Money (1986)

Beasts of the Southern Wild (2012)

Young Frankenstein (1974)

Dirty Dancing (1987)

Knowing (2009)

The Spy Next Door (2021)

The Bank Job (2008)

Steve Jobs: The Man In the Machine (2015)

The Bodyguard (2008)

Deadfall (2013)

Compliance (2012)

Jiro Dreams of Sushi (2011)

Ong Bak – The Thai Warrior (2005)

Benny and Joon (1993)

Fargo (1996)

Saved! (2004)

Jeepers Creepers 2 (2002)

Mystic Pizza (1988)

Lions for Lambs (2007)

Carrie (1976)

The Woman in Red (1984)

Raging Bull (1980)

Bull Durham (1988)

Blow Out (1981)

Invasion of the Body Snatchers (1956)

Be Cool (2005)

The Idolmaker (1980)

Jet Li’s Fearless (2006)

Braveheart (1995)

The Curious Case of Benjamin Button (2008)

Revolutionary Road (2008)

Shrek Forever After (2010)

Pineapple Express (2008)

District 9 (2009)

The Outlaws S1 (2022)

Luxe Listings Sydney S2 (2022)

April 7

Laura Pausini – Pleased to Meet You (2022)

April 8

All The Old Knives (2022)

Do, Re & Mi – Birdie Bowl Concert Part 5 (2022)

April 15

Outer Range S1 (2022)

Verdict S1 (2022)

April 22

A Very British Scandal S2 (2022)

April 28

Bang Bang Baby S1 (2022)

April 29

Undone (2022)

I Love America (2022)

What to Stream on Apple TV Plus

April 1

Slow Horses

April 15

Roar

April 22

They Call Me Magic

April 29

Shining Girls

