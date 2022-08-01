Summer isn’t over just yet. There are still some big movie and television releases coming down the pipeline before the fall and you won’t want to miss these great options between your final vacations and beach days. With some shows returning for new or final seasons—including a return to the Game of Thrones world—here’s what to watch this August.

What to Watch on Netflix: August 2022

One of the most popular comic book series of all time is coming to your television screen. After years in development as a film, Neil Gaiman’s long-running fantasy The Sandman is hitting Netflix (August 5). The series, which started in 1989, has had various projects in development since 1991, but none of them ever quite made it to the screen—until now. The story follows Morpheus aka the Sandman (Tom Sturridge), the king of dreams and one of the “Endless,” a group of seven powerful supernatural beings. After being captured for over 100 years in 1916, Morpheus escapes in modern day and tries to rebuild his kingdom, which has crumbled since he’s been away. The series has a sprawling supporting cast, including Game of Thrones star Gwendoline Christie, who’s playing Lucifer, alongside Logan villain Boyd Holbrook, Joely Richardson, David Thewlis, and Charles Dance, while Patton Oswalt and Mark Hamill lend their voices to characters.

If you’re looking for something a little less intense, the Mark Wahlberg-Kevin Hart comedy Me Time (August 26) should be up your alley. The film stars Hart as a stay-at-home dad who finally gets some “me time” when his wife (Regina Hall) and son are away. He meets up with his best friend Huck (Wahlberg) and naturally, things get a little out of hand, taking him on a wild ride. On the action side, the Netflix original Day Shift (August 12) stars Jamie Foxx as a blue-collar working dad who secretly has a second job as a vampire hunter once night falls. Foxx stars alongside Dave Franco, Natasha Meagan Good, Steve Howey, Scott Adkins, and Snoop Dogg in the film. This month you also can find movies like the Men in Black trilogy, Space Jam, the original Tobey Maguire Spider-Man trilogy and The Town (all August 1), along with Skyfall (August 5).

What to Watch on HBO Max: August 2022

Get ready to return to Westeros. HBO is back with a new Game of Thrones series with House of the Dragon (August 21), the first try at a spinoff of the hugely popular series. While some fans were disappointed at the way GoT ended, this new series will move away from that narrative, taking the story 200 years in the past to when House Targaryen ruled the Seven Kingdoms. Based on author George R.R. Martin’s 2018 novel Fire & Blood, the series will follow the upheaval and rivalries around the Targaryen family ahead of the major war of succession that goes down—and oh yeah, as the title suggests, there will be a lot of dragons. The story starts with King Viserys I Targaryen (Paddy Considine) on the throne, while Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D’Arcy) and Prince Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith) are each hoping they’ll be next in line. The show is in part produced by former Thrones director Miguel Sapochnik, who helmed some of the biggest battle episodes of the series, so expect a lot of action once again.

Nearly two years after its first season, the financial drama series Industry is back for a second run (August 1). The show was one of the best new series of 2020, following a group of young graduates at the prestigious financial institution Pierpoint & Co in London. The story centered on Harper Stern (Myha’la Herrold), the lone American in her group who was hiding a secret about her education, as she made her way up the ranks of the company. She’s joined by Yasmin (Marisa Abela) and Robert (Harry Lawtley) and other young analysts as they balance multi-million dollar deals along with the personal problems all twenty-somethings encounter. The show has a fantastic soundtrack and made many “Best Of 2020” lists, so we suggest you catch up and jump into Season 2 if you missed out the first time around. Along with those shows, HBO Max will also be getting movies like Whiplash (August 1), American Sniper (August 21) and The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug (August 25) on the platform.

What to Watch on Disney Plus: August 2022

If you’re itching for some new Marvel content following Doctor Strange 2 and Thor: Love and Thunder, Disney has you covered this month with She-Hulk: Attorney at Law (August 17) and I Am Groot (August 10). On She-Hulk, Tatiana Maslany stars as Jennifer Walters, a lawyer who has a specialty in superhero-related cases. A cousin of Mark Ruffalo’s Bruce Banner/Hulk, Walters ends up with Hulk-like powers of her own and has to learn how to become a hero herself. Ruffalo will guest star on the show alongside Jameela Jamil’s villain Titania, while other MCU characters like Wong (Benedict Wong) and Abomination (Tim Roth) are also slated to appear. The 30-minute show is expected to be more comedic in nature than past MCU shows and will have weekly drops after the first episode is released.

On I Am Groot, everyone’s favorite tree-like Guardian of the Galaxy member will get the spotlight, with five short films that will delve into his past as he grows up into a hero of the MCU. If you missed it in theaters, the Toy Story-adjacent Lightyear hits on August 3, starring Chris Evans as the “actual” Buzz Lightyear the toy was based on. The film follows Buzz and his crew of Space Rangers as they battle with the villainous Zurg and Zyclops robots on a mysterious planet. Fans can also go behind the scenes this month with Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making of Ms. Marvel, which will peel back the curtain on the action of Ms. Marvel, along with interviews and insight from the cast and crew of the series.

What To Watch on Amazon Prime: August 2022

One of the most riveting real-life stories of recent memory gets the film treatment with the new movie Thirteen Lives. Directed by Ron Howard, the film follows the story of the 2018 Tham Luang cave rescue, which saw a youth football team and their coach trapped in a cave for over two weeks and the daring rescue mission that saved them. Starring Viggo Mortensen, Colin Farrell, and Joel Edgerton as members of the team that worked on the rescue, the film will show how the crew was able to pull off the daring rescue and save the team and its coach.

On the TV side, a new series from Broad City star Abbi Jacobson is coming with A League of Their Own, adapted from the classic baseball comedy. While the show will also follow the women of the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League, the story will have new characters and storylines that differ from the movie. Jacobson stars as Carson Shaw, a catcher from a tiny town who makes her way to Chicago and ends up on the team. The supporting cast includes Chanté Adams, D’Arcy Carden, Roberta Colindrez, and former Parks and Recreation star Nick Offerman, who steps into the team manager role made famous by Tom Hanks in the original movie.

This month will also find some major new movies available to stream, including Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum’s the adventure-romantic comedy The Lost City (August 10), as well as Sonic the Hedgehog 2 (August 10), which introduces Idris Elba as the fan-favorite character Knuckles in the sequel. Other classics to check out include Al Pacino’s cop drama Serpico, the Bill Murray bowling comedy Kingpin, the John Travolta-Nicolas Cage action classic Face/Off, and the legendary Western Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid.

What to Watch on Apple TV+: August 2022

The new miniseries Five Days at Memorial (August 12) takes on the harrowing story of what happened in a New Orleans hospital during and after Hurricane Katrina. Put together by Oscar winner John Ridley (12 Years a Slave) and longtime TV scribe Carlton Cuse (Lost) the eight-episode series stars Vera Famiga (The Departed) as a doctor who tries to hold things together to save as many people as she can. Based on the non-fiction book Five Days at Memorial: Life and Death in a Storm-Ravaged Hospital, the series will premiere with three episodes before releasing weekly. The final season of Jason Momoa’s sci-fi action series See (August 26) starts streaming this month, bringing to a conclusion the story of Baba Voss and his tribe as they battle to build a better future. The series takes place in a dystopian world where humanity has lost the ability to see. The platform will also put out the debut of Skydance Animation, the new film Luck, which follows an unlucky girl (voiced by Eva Noblezada) who discovers the Land of Luck and tries to turn her fortunes around.

On top of those new options, Apple has two shows wrapping things up this month with Black Bird and Season 3 of For All Mankind. Black Bird has been a thrilling crime series so far and now stands as one of Ray Liotta’s final performances following the death of the Goodfellas actor earlier this year. Liotta has been excellent in the series, which follows a young prison inmate (Taron Egerton) who gets a chance to reduce his sentence by getting information from a fellow inmate (Paul Walter Hauser). For All Mankind has been excellent once again in its third season. Following two thrilling seasons that brought the events of the alternate history series into the 1990s, the show has now taken the space race to Mars as U.S., Russian and private company astronauts try to set up bases on the planet.

What to Watch on Hulu: August 2022

Steve Carrell continues to lean into his dramatic side with the new limited series The Patient (August 30). Carrell stars as a therapist who’s held captive by a serial killer (Domhnall Gleeson), who wants his help to keep him from killing again. Created by Joel Fields & Joe Weisberg—the dup that worked together on the fantastic FX series The Americans—this 10-episode series will have weekly episodes on FX before streaming on Hulu.

Reservation Dogs is back for Season 2 (August 3), following the misadventures of four Native American teenagers in rural Oklahoma. The series was a standout with all the young main characters showing great comedic range as they get into trouble on the reservation they’ve grown up on. The supporting cast also includes a great performance from Zahn McClarnon, who’s had stellar roles on Westworld and Fargo in recent years. The show starts with a two-episode premiere before weekly drops for the rest of the season.

You won’t have to go to the theater to see the next film in the Predator franchise, as the new movie Prey will debut on Hulu August 5. The story jumps back to the past this time, as the Predator alien drops onto Earth in 1719 right in the middle of Comanche Nation territory. Amber Midthunder plays Naru, a young warrior who has to go up against the weaponized alien to protect her family and her tribe. The comedy series Only Murders in the Building continues with its final episodes of Season 2. The show has already been picked up for a third season and after the way the first season ended on a cliffhanger, one should only expect another one at the end of this year as Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez try and clear their names.

What to Stream on Netflix

August 1

Big Tree City — Netflix Family

28 Days

8 Mile

Above the Rim

The Age of Adaline

Battle: Los Angeles

Bridget Jones’s Baby

Bridget Jones’s Diary

Constantine

Dinner for Schmucks

Eyes Wide Shut

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off

Footloose (2011)

Hardcore Henry

Legends of the Fall

Love & Basketball

Made of Honor

Men in Black

Men in Black 3

Men in Black II

Miss Congeniality

Monster-in-Law

No Strings Attached

Pawn Stars: Season 13

Polly Pocket: Season 4: Part 2: Tiny Taste Adventure

She’s Funny That Way

Space Jam (1996)

Spider-Man

Spider-Man 2

Spider-Man 3

Top Gear: Season 29-30

The Town

Woman in Gold

August 2

Flight

Ricardo Quevedo: Tomorrow Will Be Worse — Netflix Comedy Special

August 3

Buba — Netflix Film

Clusterf**k: Woodstock ‘99 — Netflix Documentary

Don’t Blame Karma! — Netflix Film

Good Morning, Verônica: Season 2 — Netflix Series

August 4

Lady Tamara — Netflix Series

KAKEGURUI TWIN — Netflix Anime

Super Giant Robot Brothers — Netflix Family

Wedding Season — Netflix Film

August 5

Carter — Netflix Film

Darlings — Netflix Film

The Informer

Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie — Netflix Film

The Sandman — Netflix Series

Skyfall

August 6

Reclaim — Netflix Film

August 7

Riverdale: Season 6

August 8

Code Name: Emperor — Netflix Film

Team Zenko Go: Season 2 — Netflix Family

August 9

I Just Killed My Dad — Netflix Documentary

The Nice Guys

August 10

Bank Robbers: The Last Great Heist — Netflix Documentary

Heartsong — Netflix Film

Indian Matchmaking: Season 2 — Netflix Series

Instant Dream Home — Netflix Series

Iron Chef Brazil — Netflix Series

Locke & Key: Season 3 — Netflix Series

School Tales The Series — Netflix Series

August 11

Dope

DOTA: Dragon’s Blood: Book 3 — Netflix Anime

Stay on Board: The Leo Baker Story — Netflix Documentary

August 12

13: The Musical — Netflix Film

A Model Family — Netflix Series

Day Shift — Netflix Film

Never Have I Ever: Season 3 — Netflix Series

August 15

Ancient Aliens: Season 4

Deepa & Anoop — Netflix Family

Learn to Swim

August 16

Untold: Volume 2 — Netflix Documentary

August 17

High Heat — Netflix Series

Junior Baking Show: Season 6 — Netflix Series

Look Both Ways — Netflix Film

Royalteen — Netflix Film

Unsuspicious — Netflix Series

August 18

He-Man and the Masters of the Universe: Season 3 — Netflix Family

Inside the Mind of a Cat — Netflix Documentary

Tekken: Bloodline — Netflix Anime

August 19

The Cuphead Show!: Part 2 — Netflix Family

Echoes — Netflix Series

The Girl in the Mirror (Alma) — Netflix Series

Glow Up: Season 4 — Netflix Series

Kleo — Netflix Series

The Next 365 Days — Netflix Film

August 20

Fullmetal Alchemist The Revenge of Scar — Netflix Film

August 21

A Cowgirl’s Song

August 23

Chad and JT Go Deep — Netflix Series

Untold: The Rise and Fall of AND1 — Netflix Documentary (New episodes weekly)

August 24

Lost Ollie — Netflix Series

Mo — Netflix Series

Queer Eye: Brazil — Netflix Series

Running with the Devil: The Wild World of John McAfee — Netflix Documentary

Selling The OC — Netflix Series

Under Fire — Netflix Series

Watch Out, We’re Mad — Netflix Film

August 25

Angry Birds: Summer Madness: Season 3 — Netflix Family

History 101: Season 2 — Netflix Documentary

Rilakkuma’s Theme Park Adventure — Netflix Anime

That’s Amor — Netflix Film

August 26

Disobedience

Drive Hard: The Maloof Way — Netflix Series

Loving Adults — Netflix Film

Ludik — Netflix Series

Me Time — Netflix Film

Seoul Vibe — Netflix Film

August 29

Under Her Control — Netflix Film

Mighty Express: Season 7 — Netflix Family

August 30

I AM A KILLER: Season 3 — Netflix Documentary

Untold: Operation Flagrant Foul — Netflix Documentary

August 31

Club América vs Club América — Netflix Documentary

Family Secrets — Netflix Series

I Came By — Netflix Film

What to Stream on HBO Max

August 1

A Glimpse Inside the Mind of Charlie Swan III, 2013 (HBO)

A Most Violent Year, 2015 (HBO)

Amy, 2015 (HBO)

Barely Lethal, 2015 (HBO)

Belle, 2013 (HBO)

Biker Boyz, 2003 (HBO)

Blow Out, 1981 (HBO)

Blue Velvet, 1986 (HBO)

Bug, 2007 (HBO)

Cadillac Man, 1990 (HBO)

Charlie’s Angels, 2000

Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle, 2003

Chasing Papi, 2003 (HBO)

Children of a Lesser God, 1986 (HBO)

Chocolate City, 2015 (HBO)

Colors, 1988 (HBO)

Damien Omen II, 1978 (HBO)

Dark Places, 2015 (HBO)

Days of Being Wild, 1990

DC Showcases Short: Constantine – The House of Mystery, 2022

Enemy, 2014 (HBO)

Everything You Always Wanted to Know About Sex but Were Afraid to Ask, 1972 (HBO)

Ex Machina, 2015 (HBO)

Fantastic Voyage, 1966 (HBO)

Fighting, 2009 (HBO)

From Hell, 2001 (HBO)

Garfield, 2004 (HBO)

Garfield: A Tail of Two Kitties, 2006 (HBO) Extended Version

Gaslight, 1944

Ghost Dog: The Way of the Samurai, 1999

Ginger & Rosa, 2012 (HBO)

How to Lose Friends and Alienate People, 2008 (HBO)

How to Talk to Girls at Parties, 2017 (HBO)

Industry, Season 2 Premiere (HBO)

Invasion of the Body Snatchers, 1978 (HBO)

Ivanhoe, 1952

Jeff, Who Lives at Home, 2011 (HBO)

Laggies, 2014 (HBO)

Late August, Early September, 1998

Lean on Pete, 2017 (HBO)

Life After Beth, 2014 (HBO)

Lions for Lambs, 2007 (HBO)

Little Men, 2016 (HBO)

Little Women, 1994

Locke, 2013 (HBO)

Love & Basketball, 2000

Man of the Year, 2006 (HBO)

Miles Ahead, 2016

Mississippi Grind, 2015 (HBO)

Mojave, 2015 (HBO)

My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2, 2016 (HBO)

Mystic Pizza, 1988 (HBO)

Objective, Burma!, 1945

Obvious Child, 2014 (HBO)

Original Cast Album: Company, 1970

Out of the Past, 1947

Remember, 2016 (HBO)

Revenge of the Green Dragons, 2014 (HBO)

Slow West, 2015 (HBO)

Son of a Gun, 2014 (HBO)

Source Code, 2011

Stardust, 2007 (HBO)

Teen Titans Go, Season 7C

The Adderall Diaries, 2016 (HBO)

The Blood of a Poet, 1932

The Captive, 2014 (HBO)

The Devil’s Backbone, 2001

The End of the Tour, 2015 (HBO)

The Fault in Our Stars, 2014 (HBO)

The Field Guide to Evil, 2018 (HBO)

The Great Escape, 1963 (HBO)

The Last Word, 2017 (HBO)

The Notebook, 2004

The One, 2001 (HBO)

The Possession, 2012 (HBO) Extended Version

The Rover, 2014 (HBO)

The Spectacular Now, 2013 (HBO)

The Spiderwick Chronicles, 2008 (HBO)

The Testament of Orpheus, 1960

The Transporter Refueled, 2015 (HBO)

Thunderstruck, 2012 (HBO)

Transcendence, 2014 (HBO)

Trouble With the Curve, 2012 (HBO)

Tusk, 2014 (HBO)

Under the Skin, 2014 (HBO)

Whiplash, 2014

August 3

Belle, 2021

August 4

Sweet Life: Los Angeles, Max Original Season 2 Premiere

August 5

Belfast, 2021 (HBO)

Jesus Sepulveda: Mr. Tough Life, Comedy Special Premiere (HBO)

August 7

The Smiling Friends Go To Brazil, Special

August 9

Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Detroit Lions, Season 17 Premiere (HBO)

August 13

The Princess, Original Documentary Premiere (HBO)

August 21

American Sniper, 2014

House of the Dragon, Series Premiere (HBO)

August 24

Katrina Babies, Original Documentary Premiere (HBO)

August 25

House of Ho, Max Original Season 2 Premiere

The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug, 2013 (HBO) Extended Version

August 26

Victor and Valentino, Season 3C

Wolf, 2021 (HBO)

What to Stream on Disney Plus

August 3

Alice’s Wonderland Bakery (Season 1, 5 episodes)

The Ghost and Molly McGee (Season 1, 5 episodes)

Lightyear

Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making of Ms. Marvel – Premiere

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series – Episode 3.02 “Into the Unknown”

August 5

The Lion King (2019) (Sing-Along Version)

The Lion King II: Simba’s Pride (Sing-Along Version)

Old Dogs

LEGO Star Wars Summer Vacation – Premiere

August 10

Bluey (Season 3, 25 episodes)

Running Wild with Bear Grylls: The Challenge (Season 1)

I Am Groot – All Shorts Streaming

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series – Episode 3.03 “The Woman In The Woods”

August 12

Disney Summer Magic Quest

Father of the Bride

Father of the Bride Part II

August 17

Meet Spidey and His Amazing Friends (Season 2)

She-Hulk: Attorney At Law – Premiere (Episode 1)

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series – Episode 3.04, “No Drama”

August 19

Beauty and the Beast (1991) (Sing-Along Version)

Beauty and the Beast (2017) (Sing-Along Version)

Tangled (Sing-Along Version)

August 24

Blackish (Season 8)

Chibi Tiny Tales (Shorts) (Season 2)

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series – Episode 3.05, “The Real Campers of Shallow Lake”

She-Hulk: Attorney At Law – Episode 2

August 26

Doc McStuffins: The Doc is 10!

August 31

America’s National Parks (Season 1)

Europe From Above (Season 2)

Secrets of the Zoo: Down Under (Season 3)

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series – Episode 3.06, “Color War”

She-Hulk: Attorney At Law – Episode 3

What to Stream on Amazon Prime

August 1

Game of Spy (Prime Video Original)

Go, Diego Go!

Cartel Crew

Lopez

(500) Days of Summer

1 Buck

16 to Life

3000 Miles to Graceland

5 Star Day

59 Seconds

A Dark Place

A Fish Called Wanda

A Night at the Roxbury

A.I. Artificial Intelligence

Aaron’s Blood

Absolution

Acid Horizon

Already Gone

Alright Now

Anguish

Annapolis

Any Day

Assimilate

Baby Boom

A.I. Artificial Intelligence with Jude Law and Haley Joel Osment

Backstage

Backwoods

Bad Frank

Bad Therapy

Basic

Battle Scars

Before Midnight

Big Brother Volcano

Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid

Clockstoppers

Courage Under Fire

Crossed the Line

Dating My Mother

Derek’s Dead

Disappearance

Don’t Click

Downhill Racer

Drive Me Crazy

Eadweard

Escape From Alcatraz

Everybody Loves Somebody

Evil Dead

Face/Off

Filth

Firewalker

Follow the Prophet

Fright Night

Un Gallo Con Muchos Huevos

Getting to Know You

Gonzo

Goodbye Butterfly

Grand Cru

Happy Yummy Chicken

Hardball

Here on Out

He’s Way More Famous Than You

I Am a Ghost

I Like Me

I Love You, Beth Cooper

Iceland Is Best

I’m Still Here

Impossible Monsters

International Falls

I’ve Got Issues

Jimmy Vestvood: Amerikan Hero

King Arthur

King Kong

King of Knives

Kingpin

Once Marketa Irglova, Glen Hansard

Leaving Las Vegas

Letter from Masanjia

Line of Descent

Lost Bayou

Making Waves: The Art of Cinematic Sound

Man From Reno

McLintock

Mermaids

Misma Luna (Under the Same Moon)

Mr. 3000

Neil Young Heart of Gold

Never Heard

New Money

Obey

Once

Once Upon a Time in the West

One and the Same

Paradox Lost

Perfect Sisters

Pet Sematary

Prophecy

River’s Edge

Rockaway

Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion

Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion Lisa Kudrow and Mira Sorvino

Ronin

Safe Inside

Scary Movie 5

Serpico

Single White Female

Soldiers of Fortune

Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan

Star Trek III: The Search for Spock

Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home

Star Trek V: The Final Frontier

Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country

Star Trek Generations

Star Trek: Insurrection

Step Up Revolution

Still Today

Surrogate Valentine

The Atoning

The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel

The Devil Wears Prada

The Exorcism of Emily Rose

The Feels

The Haunting

The Hornet’s Nest

The Killer Elite

The Machinist

The Middle of X

The Missouri Breaks

The Saint

The Shootist

The Wrong Todd

The Yards

Thief

Tim & Eric’s Billion Dollar Movie

To Tokyo

Trail of Ashes

Trickster

Trigger

Two Ways Home

Tyler Perry’s Diary of a Mad Black Woman

Tyler Perry’s Diary of a Mad Black Woman – The Play

Tyler Perry’s Madea Goes to Jail

Under the Tuscan Sun

Undertow

Vampires Suck

Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story

Wayne’s World II

We Were Soldiers

Weepah Way for Now

Under the Tuscan Sun Diane Lane

White on Rice

Wild Honey Pie!

Writer’s Block

Wuthering Heights

Yinz

Yours, Mine & Ours

August 4

All or Nothing: Arsenal (Prime Video Original)

August 5

The Outlaws Season 2 (Prime Video Original)

Thirteen Lives (Prime Video Original)

August 10

Sonic the Hedgehog 2

The Lost City

August 12

A League of Their Own (Prime Video Original)

Cosmic Love (Prime Video Original)

August 19

Making the Cut Season 3 (Prime Video Original)

Todo Por Lucy Season 2

August 20

Robocop

August 26

Samaritan (Prime Video Original)

Untrapped: The Story of Lil Baby (Prime Video Original)

August 31

1900

What to Stream on Hulu

August 1

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations: Season 1

Cinderella And Four Knights: Season 1

Uncontrollably Fond: Season 1

21 (2008)

Akeelah And The Bee (2006)

American Assassin (2017)

Aqui Entre Nos (2012)

Big Mommas: Like Father, Like Son (2011)

Black Swan (2010)

The Blair Witch Project (1999)

Blast From The Past (1999)

Blazing Saddles (1974)

Book Of Shadows: The Blair Witch 2 (2000)

Bucky Larson Born To Be A Star (2011)

Bugsy (1991)

Cast Away (2000)

The Chronicles Of Riddick (2004)

Dan In Real Life (2007)

Despicable Me (2010)

Despicable Me 2 (2013)

Detroit (2017)

The Devil Wears Prada (2006)

Fantastic Mr. Fox (2009)

Gandhi (1982)

Ghostbusters (1984)

Ghostbusters II (1989)

Good Luck Chuck (2007)

Groundhog Day (1993)

Gulliver’s Travels (2010)

Hotel Transylvania (2012)

I Feel Pretty (2018)

In Time (2011)

Jiro Dreams Of Sushi (2011)

Just Go With It (2011)

Kindergarten Cop (1990)

The Leisure Seeker (2018)

Man On Fire (2004)

Men Of Honor (2000)

Miles Ahead (2016)

The Muppets Take Manhattan (1984)

Ninja Assassin (2009)

Nurse 3-D (2014)

The Object Of My Affection (1998)

Paul Blart: Mall Cop (2009)

Pretty Woman (1990)

See No Evil, Hear No Evil (1989)

Shame (2011)

Simply Irresistible (1999)

The Sixth Man (1997)

So I Married An Axe Murderer (1993)

Source Code (2011)

Spider-Man (2002)

Spider-Man 2 (2004)

Spider-Man 3 (2007)

Step Up Revolution (2012)

Surf’s Up (2007)

Swimfan (2002)

Synecdoche, New York (2008)

Tower Heist (2011)

Vantage Point (2008)

Wanderlust (2012)

War Horse (2011)

The Wedding Singer (1998)

What A Girl Wants (2003)

X-Men Origins: Wolverine (2009)

You’ve Got Mail (1998)

August 2

FX’s Reservation Dogs: Season 2 Premiere

August 4

CMA Fest

August 5

Prey (2022)

August 10

Password: Series Premiere

August 11

Trolls: TrollsTopia: Complete 7th and Final Season

August 12

This Fool: Complete Season 1

August 13

FX’s Children of the Underground: Compete Season 1

August 15

Legacy: The True Story Of The L.A. Lakers: Limited Series Premiere

Love Revolution: Season 1 (Subbed)

The China Hustle (2017)

The Hate U Give (2018)

Journey To The West (2013)

Monsters (2010)

Nymphomaniac Volume I – Extended Director’s Cut (2013)

Nymphomaniac Volume II – Extended Director’s Cut (2013)

Red Cliff (2008)

Stage Mother (2020)

What Just Happened (2008)

Whose Streets? (2017)

August 16

Hotties: Complete Season 1

August 17

On The Count Of Three (2022)

August 18

Dragons: The Nine Realms: Complete Season 3

International Falls (2020)

August 23

Yu-Gi-Oh! Sevens: Season 1B

August 24

Blippi: Complete Season 4

Hostile Territory (2022)

August 25

Mike: Season 1 Premiere

Welcome to Wrexham: Season 1 Premiere

August 26

Doc Mcstuffins: The Doc Is 10! (2022)

Little Demon: Season 1 Premiere

August 30

FX’s The Patient: Limited Series Premiere

Keep This Between Us: Season 1 Premiere

August 31

The Croods: Family Tree: Complete Season 4

What to Stream on Apple TV+

August 5

Luck

August 12

Five Days at Memorial

August 19

Bad Sisters

August 26

See, Season 3



