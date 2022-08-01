Summer isn’t over just yet. There are still some big movie and television releases coming down the pipeline before the fall and you won’t want to miss these great options between your final vacations and beach days. With some shows returning for new or final seasons—including a return to the Game of Thrones world—here’s what to watch this August.
What to Watch on Netflix: August 2022
One of the most popular comic book series of all time is coming to your television screen. After years in development as a film, Neil Gaiman’s long-running fantasy The Sandman is hitting Netflix (August 5). The series, which started in 1989, has had various projects in development since 1991, but none of them ever quite made it to the screen—until now. The story follows Morpheus aka the Sandman (Tom Sturridge), the king of dreams and one of the “Endless,” a group of seven powerful supernatural beings. After being captured for over 100 years in 1916, Morpheus escapes in modern day and tries to rebuild his kingdom, which has crumbled since he’s been away. The series has a sprawling supporting cast, including Game of Thrones star Gwendoline Christie, who’s playing Lucifer, alongside Logan villain Boyd Holbrook, Joely Richardson, David Thewlis, and Charles Dance, while Patton Oswalt and Mark Hamill lend their voices to characters.
If you’re looking for something a little less intense, the Mark Wahlberg-Kevin Hart comedy Me Time (August 26) should be up your alley. The film stars Hart as a stay-at-home dad who finally gets some “me time” when his wife (Regina Hall) and son are away. He meets up with his best friend Huck (Wahlberg) and naturally, things get a little out of hand, taking him on a wild ride. On the action side, the Netflix original Day Shift (August 12) stars Jamie Foxx as a blue-collar working dad who secretly has a second job as a vampire hunter once night falls. Foxx stars alongside Dave Franco, Natasha Meagan Good, Steve Howey, Scott Adkins, and Snoop Dogg in the film. This month you also can find movies like the Men in Black trilogy, Space Jam, the original Tobey Maguire Spider-Man trilogy and The Town (all August 1), along with Skyfall (August 5).
What to Watch on HBO Max: August 2022
Get ready to return to Westeros. HBO is back with a new Game of Thrones series with House of the Dragon (August 21), the first try at a spinoff of the hugely popular series. While some fans were disappointed at the way GoT ended, this new series will move away from that narrative, taking the story 200 years in the past to when House Targaryen ruled the Seven Kingdoms. Based on author George R.R. Martin’s 2018 novel Fire & Blood, the series will follow the upheaval and rivalries around the Targaryen family ahead of the major war of succession that goes down—and oh yeah, as the title suggests, there will be a lot of dragons. The story starts with King Viserys I Targaryen (Paddy Considine) on the throne, while Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D’Arcy) and Prince Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith) are each hoping they’ll be next in line. The show is in part produced by former Thrones director Miguel Sapochnik, who helmed some of the biggest battle episodes of the series, so expect a lot of action once again.
Nearly two years after its first season, the financial drama series Industry is back for a second run (August 1). The show was one of the best new series of 2020, following a group of young graduates at the prestigious financial institution Pierpoint & Co in London. The story centered on Harper Stern (Myha’la Herrold), the lone American in her group who was hiding a secret about her education, as she made her way up the ranks of the company. She’s joined by Yasmin (Marisa Abela) and Robert (Harry Lawtley) and other young analysts as they balance multi-million dollar deals along with the personal problems all twenty-somethings encounter. The show has a fantastic soundtrack and made many “Best Of 2020” lists, so we suggest you catch up and jump into Season 2 if you missed out the first time around. Along with those shows, HBO Max will also be getting movies like Whiplash (August 1), American Sniper (August 21) and The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug (August 25) on the platform.
What to Watch on Disney Plus: August 2022
If you’re itching for some new Marvel content following Doctor Strange 2 and Thor: Love and Thunder, Disney has you covered this month with She-Hulk: Attorney at Law (August 17) and I Am Groot (August 10). On She-Hulk, Tatiana Maslany stars as Jennifer Walters, a lawyer who has a specialty in superhero-related cases. A cousin of Mark Ruffalo’s Bruce Banner/Hulk, Walters ends up with Hulk-like powers of her own and has to learn how to become a hero herself. Ruffalo will guest star on the show alongside Jameela Jamil’s villain Titania, while other MCU characters like Wong (Benedict Wong) and Abomination (Tim Roth) are also slated to appear. The 30-minute show is expected to be more comedic in nature than past MCU shows and will have weekly drops after the first episode is released.
On I Am Groot, everyone’s favorite tree-like Guardian of the Galaxy member will get the spotlight, with five short films that will delve into his past as he grows up into a hero of the MCU. If you missed it in theaters, the Toy Story-adjacent Lightyear hits on August 3, starring Chris Evans as the “actual” Buzz Lightyear the toy was based on. The film follows Buzz and his crew of Space Rangers as they battle with the villainous Zurg and Zyclops robots on a mysterious planet. Fans can also go behind the scenes this month with Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making of Ms. Marvel, which will peel back the curtain on the action of Ms. Marvel, along with interviews and insight from the cast and crew of the series.
What To Watch on Amazon Prime: August 2022
One of the most riveting real-life stories of recent memory gets the film treatment with the new movie Thirteen Lives. Directed by Ron Howard, the film follows the story of the 2018 Tham Luang cave rescue, which saw a youth football team and their coach trapped in a cave for over two weeks and the daring rescue mission that saved them. Starring Viggo Mortensen, Colin Farrell, and Joel Edgerton as members of the team that worked on the rescue, the film will show how the crew was able to pull off the daring rescue and save the team and its coach.
On the TV side, a new series from Broad City star Abbi Jacobson is coming with A League of Their Own, adapted from the classic baseball comedy. While the show will also follow the women of the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League, the story will have new characters and storylines that differ from the movie. Jacobson stars as Carson Shaw, a catcher from a tiny town who makes her way to Chicago and ends up on the team. The supporting cast includes Chanté Adams, D’Arcy Carden, Roberta Colindrez, and former Parks and Recreation star Nick Offerman, who steps into the team manager role made famous by Tom Hanks in the original movie.
This month will also find some major new movies available to stream, including Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum’s the adventure-romantic comedy The Lost City (August 10), as well as Sonic the Hedgehog 2 (August 10), which introduces Idris Elba as the fan-favorite character Knuckles in the sequel. Other classics to check out include Al Pacino’s cop drama Serpico, the Bill Murray bowling comedy Kingpin, the John Travolta-Nicolas Cage action classic Face/Off, and the legendary Western Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid.
What to Watch on Apple TV+: August 2022
The new miniseries Five Days at Memorial (August 12) takes on the harrowing story of what happened in a New Orleans hospital during and after Hurricane Katrina. Put together by Oscar winner John Ridley (12 Years a Slave) and longtime TV scribe Carlton Cuse (Lost) the eight-episode series stars Vera Famiga (The Departed) as a doctor who tries to hold things together to save as many people as she can. Based on the non-fiction book Five Days at Memorial: Life and Death in a Storm-Ravaged Hospital, the series will premiere with three episodes before releasing weekly. The final season of Jason Momoa’s sci-fi action series See (August 26) starts streaming this month, bringing to a conclusion the story of Baba Voss and his tribe as they battle to build a better future. The series takes place in a dystopian world where humanity has lost the ability to see. The platform will also put out the debut of Skydance Animation, the new film Luck, which follows an unlucky girl (voiced by Eva Noblezada) who discovers the Land of Luck and tries to turn her fortunes around.
On top of those new options, Apple has two shows wrapping things up this month with Black Bird and Season 3 of For All Mankind. Black Bird has been a thrilling crime series so far and now stands as one of Ray Liotta’s final performances following the death of the Goodfellas actor earlier this year. Liotta has been excellent in the series, which follows a young prison inmate (Taron Egerton) who gets a chance to reduce his sentence by getting information from a fellow inmate (Paul Walter Hauser). For All Mankind has been excellent once again in its third season. Following two thrilling seasons that brought the events of the alternate history series into the 1990s, the show has now taken the space race to Mars as U.S., Russian and private company astronauts try to set up bases on the planet.
What to Watch on Hulu: August 2022
Steve Carrell continues to lean into his dramatic side with the new limited series The Patient (August 30). Carrell stars as a therapist who’s held captive by a serial killer (Domhnall Gleeson), who wants his help to keep him from killing again. Created by Joel Fields & Joe Weisberg—the dup that worked together on the fantastic FX series The Americans—this 10-episode series will have weekly episodes on FX before streaming on Hulu.
Reservation Dogs is back for Season 2 (August 3), following the misadventures of four Native American teenagers in rural Oklahoma. The series was a standout with all the young main characters showing great comedic range as they get into trouble on the reservation they’ve grown up on. The supporting cast also includes a great performance from Zahn McClarnon, who’s had stellar roles on Westworld and Fargo in recent years. The show starts with a two-episode premiere before weekly drops for the rest of the season.
You won’t have to go to the theater to see the next film in the Predator franchise, as the new movie Prey will debut on Hulu August 5. The story jumps back to the past this time, as the Predator alien drops onto Earth in 1719 right in the middle of Comanche Nation territory. Amber Midthunder plays Naru, a young warrior who has to go up against the weaponized alien to protect her family and her tribe. The comedy series Only Murders in the Building continues with its final episodes of Season 2. The show has already been picked up for a third season and after the way the first season ended on a cliffhanger, one should only expect another one at the end of this year as Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez try and clear their names.
August 1
Big Tree City — Netflix Family
28 Days
8 Mile
Above the Rim
The Age of Adaline
Battle: Los Angeles
Bridget Jones’s Baby
Bridget Jones’s Diary
Constantine
Dinner for Schmucks
Eyes Wide Shut
Ferris Bueller’s Day Off
Footloose (2011)
Hardcore Henry
Legends of the Fall
Love & Basketball
Made of Honor
Men in Black
Men in Black 3
Men in Black II
Miss Congeniality
Monster-in-Law
No Strings Attached
Pawn Stars: Season 13
Polly Pocket: Season 4: Part 2: Tiny Taste Adventure
She’s Funny That Way
Space Jam (1996)
Spider-Man
Spider-Man 2
Spider-Man 3
Top Gear: Season 29-30
The Town
Woman in Gold
August 2
Flight
Ricardo Quevedo: Tomorrow Will Be Worse — Netflix Comedy Special
August 3
Buba — Netflix Film
Clusterf**k: Woodstock ‘99 — Netflix Documentary
Don’t Blame Karma! — Netflix Film
Good Morning, Verônica: Season 2 — Netflix Series
August 4
Lady Tamara — Netflix Series
KAKEGURUI TWIN — Netflix Anime
Super Giant Robot Brothers — Netflix Family
Wedding Season — Netflix Film
August 5
Carter — Netflix Film
Darlings — Netflix Film
The Informer
Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie — Netflix Film
The Sandman — Netflix Series
Skyfall
August 6
Reclaim — Netflix Film
August 7
Riverdale: Season 6
August 8
Code Name: Emperor — Netflix Film
Team Zenko Go: Season 2 — Netflix Family
August 9
I Just Killed My Dad — Netflix Documentary
The Nice Guys
August 10
Bank Robbers: The Last Great Heist — Netflix Documentary
Heartsong — Netflix Film
Indian Matchmaking: Season 2 — Netflix Series
Instant Dream Home — Netflix Series
Iron Chef Brazil — Netflix Series
Locke & Key: Season 3 — Netflix Series
School Tales The Series — Netflix Series
August 11
Dope
DOTA: Dragon’s Blood: Book 3 — Netflix Anime
Stay on Board: The Leo Baker Story — Netflix Documentary
August 12
13: The Musical — Netflix Film
A Model Family — Netflix Series
Day Shift — Netflix Film
Never Have I Ever: Season 3 — Netflix Series
August 15
Ancient Aliens: Season 4
Deepa & Anoop — Netflix Family
Learn to Swim
August 16
Untold: Volume 2 — Netflix Documentary
August 17
High Heat — Netflix Series
Junior Baking Show: Season 6 — Netflix Series
Look Both Ways — Netflix Film
Royalteen — Netflix Film
Unsuspicious — Netflix Series
August 18
He-Man and the Masters of the Universe: Season 3 — Netflix Family
Inside the Mind of a Cat — Netflix Documentary
Tekken: Bloodline — Netflix Anime
August 19
The Cuphead Show!: Part 2 — Netflix Family
Echoes — Netflix Series
The Girl in the Mirror (Alma) — Netflix Series
Glow Up: Season 4 — Netflix Series
Kleo — Netflix Series
The Next 365 Days — Netflix Film
August 20
Fullmetal Alchemist The Revenge of Scar — Netflix Film
August 21
A Cowgirl’s Song
August 23
Chad and JT Go Deep — Netflix Series
Untold: The Rise and Fall of AND1 — Netflix Documentary (New episodes weekly)
August 24
Lost Ollie — Netflix Series
Mo — Netflix Series
Queer Eye: Brazil — Netflix Series
Running with the Devil: The Wild World of John McAfee — Netflix Documentary
Selling The OC — Netflix Series
Under Fire — Netflix Series
Watch Out, We’re Mad — Netflix Film
August 25
Angry Birds: Summer Madness: Season 3 — Netflix Family
History 101: Season 2 — Netflix Documentary
Rilakkuma’s Theme Park Adventure — Netflix Anime
That’s Amor — Netflix Film
August 26
Disobedience
Drive Hard: The Maloof Way — Netflix Series
Loving Adults — Netflix Film
Ludik — Netflix Series
Me Time — Netflix Film
Seoul Vibe — Netflix Film
August 29
Under Her Control — Netflix Film
Mighty Express: Season 7 — Netflix Family
August 30
I AM A KILLER: Season 3 — Netflix Documentary
Untold: Operation Flagrant Foul — Netflix Documentary
August 31
Club América vs Club América — Netflix Documentary
Family Secrets — Netflix Series
I Came By — Netflix Film
What to Stream on HBO Max
August 1
A Glimpse Inside the Mind of Charlie Swan III, 2013 (HBO)
A Most Violent Year, 2015 (HBO)
Amy, 2015 (HBO)
Barely Lethal, 2015 (HBO)
Belle, 2013 (HBO)
Biker Boyz, 2003 (HBO)
Blow Out, 1981 (HBO)
Blue Velvet, 1986 (HBO)
Bug, 2007 (HBO)
Cadillac Man, 1990 (HBO)
Charlie’s Angels, 2000
Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle, 2003
Chasing Papi, 2003 (HBO)
Children of a Lesser God, 1986 (HBO)
Chocolate City, 2015 (HBO)
Colors, 1988 (HBO)
Damien Omen II, 1978 (HBO)
Dark Places, 2015 (HBO)
Days of Being Wild, 1990
DC Showcases Short: Constantine – The House of Mystery, 2022
Enemy, 2014 (HBO)
Everything You Always Wanted to Know About Sex but Were Afraid to Ask, 1972 (HBO)
Ex Machina, 2015 (HBO)
Fantastic Voyage, 1966 (HBO)
Fighting, 2009 (HBO)
From Hell, 2001 (HBO)
Garfield, 2004 (HBO)
Garfield: A Tail of Two Kitties, 2006 (HBO) Extended Version
Gaslight, 1944
Ghost Dog: The Way of the Samurai, 1999
Ginger & Rosa, 2012 (HBO)
How to Lose Friends and Alienate People, 2008 (HBO)
How to Talk to Girls at Parties, 2017 (HBO)
Industry, Season 2 Premiere (HBO)
Invasion of the Body Snatchers, 1978 (HBO)
Ivanhoe, 1952
Jeff, Who Lives at Home, 2011 (HBO)
Laggies, 2014 (HBO)
Late August, Early September, 1998
Lean on Pete, 2017 (HBO)
Life After Beth, 2014 (HBO)
Lions for Lambs, 2007 (HBO)
Little Men, 2016 (HBO)
Little Women, 1994
Locke, 2013 (HBO)
Love & Basketball, 2000
Man of the Year, 2006 (HBO)
Miles Ahead, 2016
Mississippi Grind, 2015 (HBO)
Mojave, 2015 (HBO)
My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2, 2016 (HBO)
Mystic Pizza, 1988 (HBO)
Objective, Burma!, 1945
Obvious Child, 2014 (HBO)
Original Cast Album: Company, 1970
Out of the Past, 1947
Remember, 2016 (HBO)
Revenge of the Green Dragons, 2014 (HBO)
Slow West, 2015 (HBO)
Son of a Gun, 2014 (HBO)
Source Code, 2011
Stardust, 2007 (HBO)
Teen Titans Go, Season 7C
The Adderall Diaries, 2016 (HBO)
The Blood of a Poet, 1932
The Captive, 2014 (HBO)
The Devil’s Backbone, 2001
The End of the Tour, 2015 (HBO)
The Fault in Our Stars, 2014 (HBO)
The Field Guide to Evil, 2018 (HBO)
The Great Escape, 1963 (HBO)
The Last Word, 2017 (HBO)
The Notebook, 2004
The One, 2001 (HBO)
The Possession, 2012 (HBO) Extended Version
The Rover, 2014 (HBO)
The Spectacular Now, 2013 (HBO)
The Spiderwick Chronicles, 2008 (HBO)
The Testament of Orpheus, 1960
The Transporter Refueled, 2015 (HBO)
Thunderstruck, 2012 (HBO)
Transcendence, 2014 (HBO)
Trouble With the Curve, 2012 (HBO)
Tusk, 2014 (HBO)
Under the Skin, 2014 (HBO)
Whiplash, 2014
August 3
Belle, 2021
August 4
Sweet Life: Los Angeles, Max Original Season 2 Premiere
August 5
Belfast, 2021 (HBO)
Jesus Sepulveda: Mr. Tough Life, Comedy Special Premiere (HBO)
August 7
The Smiling Friends Go To Brazil, Special
August 9
Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Detroit Lions, Season 17 Premiere (HBO)
August 13
The Princess, Original Documentary Premiere (HBO)
August 21
American Sniper, 2014
House of the Dragon, Series Premiere (HBO)
August 24
Katrina Babies, Original Documentary Premiere (HBO)
August 25
House of Ho, Max Original Season 2 Premiere
The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug, 2013 (HBO) Extended Version
August 26
Victor and Valentino, Season 3C
Wolf, 2021 (HBO)
What to Stream on Disney Plus
August 3
Alice’s Wonderland Bakery (Season 1, 5 episodes)
The Ghost and Molly McGee (Season 1, 5 episodes)
Lightyear
Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making of Ms. Marvel – Premiere
High School Musical: The Musical: The Series – Episode 3.02 “Into the Unknown”
August 5
The Lion King (2019) (Sing-Along Version)
The Lion King II: Simba’s Pride (Sing-Along Version)
Old Dogs
LEGO Star Wars Summer Vacation – Premiere
August 10
Bluey (Season 3, 25 episodes)
Running Wild with Bear Grylls: The Challenge (Season 1)
I Am Groot – All Shorts Streaming
High School Musical: The Musical: The Series – Episode 3.03 “The Woman In The Woods”
August 12
Disney Summer Magic Quest
Father of the Bride
Father of the Bride Part II
August 17
Meet Spidey and His Amazing Friends (Season 2)
She-Hulk: Attorney At Law – Premiere (Episode 1)
High School Musical: The Musical: The Series – Episode 3.04, “No Drama”
August 19
Beauty and the Beast (1991) (Sing-Along Version)
Beauty and the Beast (2017) (Sing-Along Version)
Tangled (Sing-Along Version)
August 24
Blackish (Season 8)
Chibi Tiny Tales (Shorts) (Season 2)
High School Musical: The Musical: The Series – Episode 3.05, “The Real Campers of Shallow Lake”
She-Hulk: Attorney At Law – Episode 2
August 26
Doc McStuffins: The Doc is 10!
August 31
America’s National Parks (Season 1)
Europe From Above (Season 2)
Secrets of the Zoo: Down Under (Season 3)
High School Musical: The Musical: The Series – Episode 3.06, “Color War”
She-Hulk: Attorney At Law – Episode 3
What to Stream on Amazon Prime
August 1
Game of Spy (Prime Video Original)
Go, Diego Go!
Cartel Crew
Lopez
(500) Days of Summer
1 Buck
16 to Life
3000 Miles to Graceland
5 Star Day
59 Seconds
A Dark Place
A Fish Called Wanda
A Night at the Roxbury
A.I. Artificial Intelligence
Aaron’s Blood
Absolution
Acid Horizon
Already Gone
Alright Now
Anguish
Annapolis
Any Day
Assimilate
Baby Boom
A.I. Artificial Intelligence with Jude Law and Haley Joel Osment
Backstage
Backwoods
Bad Frank
Bad Therapy
Basic
Battle Scars
Before Midnight
Big Brother Volcano
Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid
Clockstoppers
Courage Under Fire
Crossed the Line
Dating My Mother
Derek’s Dead
Disappearance
Don’t Click
Downhill Racer
Drive Me Crazy
Eadweard
Escape From Alcatraz
Everybody Loves Somebody
Evil Dead
Face/Off
Filth
Firewalker
Follow the Prophet
Fright Night
Un Gallo Con Muchos Huevos
Getting to Know You
Gonzo
Goodbye Butterfly
Grand Cru
Happy Yummy Chicken
Hardball
Here on Out
He’s Way More Famous Than You
I Am a Ghost
I Like Me
I Love You, Beth Cooper
Iceland Is Best
I’m Still Here
Impossible Monsters
International Falls
I’ve Got Issues
Jimmy Vestvood: Amerikan Hero
King Arthur
King Kong
King of Knives
Kingpin
Once Marketa Irglova, Glen Hansard
Leaving Las Vegas
Letter from Masanjia
Line of Descent
Lost Bayou
Making Waves: The Art of Cinematic Sound
Man From Reno
McLintock
Mermaids
Misma Luna (Under the Same Moon)
Mr. 3000
Neil Young Heart of Gold
Never Heard
New Money
Obey
Once
Once Upon a Time in the West
One and the Same
Paradox Lost
Perfect Sisters
Pet Sematary
Prophecy
River’s Edge
Rockaway
Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion
Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion Lisa Kudrow and Mira Sorvino
Ronin
Safe Inside
Scary Movie 5
Serpico
Single White Female
Soldiers of Fortune
Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan
Star Trek III: The Search for Spock
Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home
Star Trek V: The Final Frontier
Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country
Star Trek Generations
Star Trek: Insurrection
Step Up Revolution
Still Today
Surrogate Valentine
The Atoning
The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel
The Devil Wears Prada
The Exorcism of Emily Rose
The Feels
The Haunting
The Hornet’s Nest
The Killer Elite
The Machinist
The Middle of X
The Missouri Breaks
The Saint
The Shootist
The Wrong Todd
The Yards
Thief
Tim & Eric’s Billion Dollar Movie
To Tokyo
Trail of Ashes
Trickster
Trigger
Two Ways Home
Tyler Perry’s Diary of a Mad Black Woman
Tyler Perry’s Diary of a Mad Black Woman – The Play
Tyler Perry’s Madea Goes to Jail
Under the Tuscan Sun
Undertow
Vampires Suck
Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story
Wayne’s World II
We Were Soldiers
Weepah Way for Now
Under the Tuscan Sun Diane Lane
White on Rice
Wild Honey Pie!
Writer’s Block
Wuthering Heights
Yinz
Yours, Mine & Ours
August 4
All or Nothing: Arsenal (Prime Video Original)
August 5
The Outlaws Season 2 (Prime Video Original)
Thirteen Lives (Prime Video Original)
August 10
Sonic the Hedgehog 2
The Lost City
August 12
A League of Their Own (Prime Video Original)
Cosmic Love (Prime Video Original)
August 19
Making the Cut Season 3 (Prime Video Original)
Todo Por Lucy Season 2
August 20
Robocop
August 26
Samaritan (Prime Video Original)
Untrapped: The Story of Lil Baby (Prime Video Original)
August 31
1900
What to Stream on Hulu
August 1
Boruto: Naruto Next Generations: Season 1
Cinderella And Four Knights: Season 1
Uncontrollably Fond: Season 1
21 (2008)
Akeelah And The Bee (2006)
American Assassin (2017)
Aqui Entre Nos (2012)
Big Mommas: Like Father, Like Son (2011)
Black Swan (2010)
The Blair Witch Project (1999)
Blast From The Past (1999)
Blazing Saddles (1974)
Book Of Shadows: The Blair Witch 2 (2000)
Bucky Larson Born To Be A Star (2011)
Bugsy (1991)
Cast Away (2000)
The Chronicles Of Riddick (2004)
Dan In Real Life (2007)
Despicable Me (2010)
Despicable Me 2 (2013)
Detroit (2017)
The Devil Wears Prada (2006)
Fantastic Mr. Fox (2009)
Gandhi (1982)
Ghostbusters (1984)
Ghostbusters II (1989)
Good Luck Chuck (2007)
Groundhog Day (1993)
Gulliver’s Travels (2010)
Hotel Transylvania (2012)
I Feel Pretty (2018)
In Time (2011)
Jiro Dreams Of Sushi (2011)
Just Go With It (2011)
Kindergarten Cop (1990)
The Leisure Seeker (2018)
Man On Fire (2004)
Men Of Honor (2000)
Miles Ahead (2016)
The Muppets Take Manhattan (1984)
Ninja Assassin (2009)
Nurse 3-D (2014)
The Object Of My Affection (1998)
Paul Blart: Mall Cop (2009)
Pretty Woman (1990)
See No Evil, Hear No Evil (1989)
Shame (2011)
Simply Irresistible (1999)
The Sixth Man (1997)
So I Married An Axe Murderer (1993)
Source Code (2011)
Spider-Man (2002)
Spider-Man 2 (2004)
Spider-Man 3 (2007)
Step Up Revolution (2012)
Surf’s Up (2007)
Swimfan (2002)
Synecdoche, New York (2008)
Tower Heist (2011)
Vantage Point (2008)
Wanderlust (2012)
War Horse (2011)
The Wedding Singer (1998)
What A Girl Wants (2003)
X-Men Origins: Wolverine (2009)
You’ve Got Mail (1998)
August 2
FX’s Reservation Dogs: Season 2 Premiere
August 4
CMA Fest
August 5
Prey (2022)
August 10
Password: Series Premiere
August 11
Trolls: TrollsTopia: Complete 7th and Final Season
August 12
This Fool: Complete Season 1
August 13
FX’s Children of the Underground: Compete Season 1
August 15
Legacy: The True Story Of The L.A. Lakers: Limited Series Premiere
Love Revolution: Season 1 (Subbed)
The China Hustle (2017)
The Hate U Give (2018)
Journey To The West (2013)
Monsters (2010)
Nymphomaniac Volume I – Extended Director’s Cut (2013)
Nymphomaniac Volume II – Extended Director’s Cut (2013)
Red Cliff (2008)
Stage Mother (2020)
What Just Happened (2008)
Whose Streets? (2017)
August 16
Hotties: Complete Season 1
August 17
On The Count Of Three (2022)
August 18
Dragons: The Nine Realms: Complete Season 3
International Falls (2020)
August 23
Yu-Gi-Oh! Sevens: Season 1B
August 24
Blippi: Complete Season 4
Hostile Territory (2022)
August 25
Mike: Season 1 Premiere
Welcome to Wrexham: Season 1 Premiere
August 26
Doc Mcstuffins: The Doc Is 10! (2022)
Little Demon: Season 1 Premiere
August 30
FX’s The Patient: Limited Series Premiere
Keep This Between Us: Season 1 Premiere
August 31
The Croods: Family Tree: Complete Season 4
What to Stream on Apple TV+
August 5
Luck
August 12
Five Days at Memorial
August 19
Bad Sisters
August 26
See, Season 3
