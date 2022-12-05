The holiday season is upon us, and what better way to polish off the year than by enjoying all those movies and TV shows we’ve been neglecting. From Oscar contenders to comedies, action flicks to new releases, here’s everything worth streaming in December.

What To Watch on Netflix: December 2022

Following the huge success of Knives Out, director Rian Johnson locked in a massive deal with Netflix for two new sequels in the franchise. The first of those arrives with Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery (Dec. 23), just in time for Christmas. The movie will follow a brand new case that famed detective Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig) is pulled into, this time on a private island off the coast of Greece. The cast is packed with stars like the first film, this time with Craig, Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Jessica Henwick, Madelyn Cline, Kate Hudson, and Dave Bautista. The story follows Blanc after tech billionaire Miles Bron (Norton) invites a group of friends for a trip on his private Greek island—but when a dead body turns up, Benoit once again will have to try and solve the mystery. The first film brought us Chris Evans and his amazing sweater, so be on the lookout for any great wardrobe choices this time around.

On the action front, you can jump back into The Witcher franchise with the prequel The Witcher: Blood Origin (Dec. 25). The story will jump back over a thousand years before the original series and tell the story of the creation of the first Witcher, as well as take a deeper look at the ancient Elven civilization of the story. While this won’t have Henry Cavill, who stars in the main series and will be leaving after Season 3 (replaced by Liam Hemsworth), the show has some major star power with Michelle Yeoh stepping in as Scian, the last member of a tribe of sword elves. The show will only be four episodes, so it’ll be a nice compliment to have ahead of the new season of The Witcher coming next year.

Some other options to keep an eye on this month are the comedy series Emily in Paris (Dec. 21), Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio (Dec. 9) and director Noah Baumbach’s adaptation of Don DeLilo’s classic novel White Noise (Dec. 30), which stars Adam Driver and Greta Gerwig.

What to Watch on HBO Max: December 2022

The top movie of the month is the dark comedy The Banshees of Inisherin (Dec. 13), Martin McDonagh’s Oscar contender that stars frequent collaborators Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson. The two also starred in McDonagh’s In Bruges. This time around, the story takes place on a remote island off the coast of Ireland and also stars Kerry Condon and Barry Keoghan. The film is already one of the best reviewed of the year and should be a factor in the Oscar conversation, so this is one to jump on if you’re looking to catch up on Academy Awards contenders. Another movie to check out is David O. Russell’s Amsterdam (Dec. 6), a historical comedy starring John David Washington, Margot Robbie and Christian Bale.

On the TV side, the third and final season of the fantasy series His Dark Materials (Dec. 5) will start this month, bringing the closing chapter of that story for fans. Based on the best-selling novels by Philip Pullman, the show will air its finale on December 26. Speaking of finales, if you aren’t caught up on The White Lotus, now is the time to do it. The finale of the second season will air on December 10 and the last two episodes are shaping up to be very dramatic. This season is set in Italy and has had a crop of new guests at the White Lotus resort—and some of them we know are going to end up dead, we just don’t know who quite yet. Other shows starting up this month include Season 2 of the new Gossip Girl (Dec. 1) series, Season 3 of South Side (Dec. 8), and Season 4 of the DC Comics series Doom Patrol (Dec. 8).

On the movie side, HBO is bringing some great titles to the platform this month, including the Ben Affleck thriller Gone Girl, Ethan Hawke’s First Reformed, Henry Cavill’s action flick The Man From U.N.C.L.E., Brad Pitt’s black comedy Burn After Reading, and Bryan Cranston’s biopic Trumbo.

What to Watch on Disney Plus: December 2022

People have been clamoring for years about getting a new National Treasure movie with Nicolas Cage—and while that still isn’t fully official yet, the first step into making that happen might be starting now with National Treasure: Edge of History. The new series on Disney Plus gets started with a two-episode premiere on December 14 and will be connected to the continuity of the movie series. Justin Bartha will reprise his role as Riley Poole on the show, which stars Catherine Zeta-Jones, Harvey Keitel, and Lisette Alexis as Jess Valenzuela, a new character who’ll find herself in the middle of a historical adventure.

Speaking of movies getting connected TV shows, the fantasy adventure film Willow (1988) has its follow-up on the air, with episodes continuing after starting at the end of November. The episodes are coming weekly and it continues the story set forth in the original film, taking place years after those events and following a group of heroes as they face off against mystical enemies. Some other fun titles to keep an eye on are Night at the Museum: Kahmunrah Rises Again (Dec. 9), Muppets Most Wanted (Dec. 16), and Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration (Dec. 16).

What To Watch on Amazon Prime: December 2022

He’s finally back. After a two-year break, John Krasinski returns for Season 3 of Jack Ryan (Dec. 21) for another international thriller adventure. This new season will find Jack on the run after being accused of treason and having to become a rogue agent as he tries to clear his name. He’ll be hunted by his own CIA along with the other group involved in the conspiracy he uncovered, and will have to jump around Europe as he tries to prove his innocence, and, of course, get the bad guys again. Both Wendell Pierce and Michael Kelly are back along with new characters like Nina Hoss as the Czech President and Betty Gabriel as the CIA Rome Station Chief.

Another show to check out is The Rig (Dec. 6), a six-episode series that centers on the crew of an oil rig as they get stuck out at sea by a huge fog. The supernatural thriller series stars Emily Hampshire, Iain Glen, Martin Compston, Mark Bonnar, Rochenda Sandall, and Owen Teale. If you’re looking for something a little lighter, you can catch Something from Tiffany’s (Dec. 9), a romantic comedy based on the book of the same name from 2011. The film stars Zoey Deutch, Shay Mitchell, Kendrick Sampson, and Ray Nicholson and is perfect for the holiday season.

If you get Amazon Prime, you also have access to the platform Freevee, which has commercials but also a lot of great movies available to stream. Some hitting that part of the platform this month include All the President’s Men, Cloverfield, Catch Me If You Can, E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial, Kindergarten Cop, Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby, and The Breakfast Club (all Dec. 1). On the Prime side, you can catch movies like Superbad, The 40 Year-Old Virgin, Saturday Night Fever, Zoolander and Zoolander No. 2: The Magnum Edition (all Dec. 1), as well as La La Land (Dec. 8) and Transformers: Age of Extinction (Dec. 14).

What to Watch on Apple TV+: December 2022

As we’ve said before, Apple TV+ is about quality not quantity, so while there isn’t a lot of new stuff coming to the platform in December, what is coming looks really good. Season 2 of Slow Horses (Dec. 2) picks up where things left off with Gary Oldman leading a team of dysfunctional—but highly intelligent—MI5 agents as they deal with espionage and conspiracies in London. Based on the book series of the same name, the show is a perfect mix of dark comedy and spycraft and will have episodes coming weekly. If you need to catch up, the six-episode first season is also available to stream.

One of the biggest releases of the month is Will Smith’s historical drama Emancipation. After what happened at the Academy Awards, some wondered if Apple would wait to release the film, but instead it will be coming on December 9. Directed by Antoine Fuqua, the film stars Smith as real-life, African-American slave Peter, who escapes from Louisiana to freedom. The anthology series Little America is back for a second season on December 9, with weekly episodes chronicling stories of immigrants in America.

Apple also has some shows continuing with new episodes, so if you’re behind and need to catch up, now is the time for things like Justin Theroux’s drama series The Mosquito Coast, the military thriller Echo 3, the comedy Mythic Quest and Charlie Hunnam’s Shantaram.

What to Watch on Hulu: December 2022

A much-anticipated new show coming to Hulu this month (through FX on Hulu) is an adaptation of Kindred, based on Octavia E. Butler’s 1979 novel of the same name. The historical drama has some sci-fi elements as it centers on Dana James (Mallori Johnson), an aspiring writer who moves to Los Angeles and is suddenly transported into the past to a 19th century plantation. While there, she discovers secrets about her family and herself that she never expected. Weekly episodes for the show will start on December 13. In keeping with the holiday spirit, the platform also has the comedy film It’s A Wonderful Binge (Dec. 9), which picks up after 2020’s The Binge—a parody of the Purge movies. In this world, the “binge” is where all drugs and alcohol are illegal except for one day of the year, and now the group of friends will deal with that day being moved to Christmas Eve.

On the movie side, Hulu is bringing some great stuff to the platform, including a bunch of Christopher Nolan movies: His full Batman trilogy with Batman Begins (2005), The Dark Knight (2008), and The Dark Knight Rises (2012), as well as Inception, Insomnia and Dunkirk (all available Dec. 12). Other movies you may want to check out are Zack Snyder’s Dawn Of The Dead, Tom Hanks’s The Da Vinci Code, the Michael Douglas classic Wall Street, the basketball comedy White Men Can’t Jump (all Dec. 1), and Ryan Gosling’s Blade Runner 2049 (Dec. 26).

What to Stream on Hulu

Dec. 1

A Chance for Christmas (2021)

Anger Management (2003)

Awakenings (1990)

Bachelor Party Vegas (2006)

Banyana: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED) (TMS)

Barney’s Version (2010)

Before the Devil Knows You’re Dead (2007)

Being Julia (2004)

Big Brother: Complete Seasons 3 & 7 (CBS)

Bleach: Complete Seasons 1-26 (SPANISH SUBBED & DUBBED) (Viz)

Brothers (2009)

Christine (1983)

Dave Chappelle’s Block Party (2006)

Dawn Of The Dead (2004)

Epic Movie (2007)

Ever After: A Cinderella Story (1998)

Final Destination (2000)

Final Destination 2 (2003)

Final Destination 3 (2006)

Final Destination 5 (2011)

Floribama Shore: Complete Seasons 1-2 (MTV)

Good Kids (2016)

Hancock (2008)

I, Frankenstein (2014)

I’m Glad It’s Christmas (2022)

Liar, Liar (1997)

Love Island US: Complete Seasons 1-3 (CBS)

Machine Gun Preacher (2011)

Marmaduke (2010)

Never Back Down (2008)

Only You (1994)

Pathfinder (2005)

Picture Perfect (1997)

Project Runway: Complete Seasons 10,11,12 & 13 (A&E)

Pulling Strings (2013)

Rio (2011)

Siesta Key: Complete Seasons 1-2 (MTV)

Stomp The Yard: Homecoming (2010)

The Da Vinci Code (2006)

The Final Destination (2009)

The Good Witch of Christmas (2022)

The Happening (2008)

The Life Aquatic With Steve Zissou (2004)

The Real World: Complete Seasons 3 & 30 (MTV)

The Rider (2018)

The Royal Tenenbaums (2002)

The Scout (1994)

This Christmas (2007)

Turbo: A Power Rangers Movie (1997)

Wall Street (1987)

White Men Can’t Jump (1992)

Witless Protection (2008)

Dec. 2

American Carnage (2021)

Darby and the Dead (2022) *Hulu Original

Gone in the Night (2022)

Dec. 3

Huda’s Salon (2021)

Dec. 5

Back in the Groove: Two-Episode Series Premiere *Hulu Original

Housebroken: Special Holiday Episodes (Fox)

Dec. 7

Connect: Complete Season 1 *Hulu Original

Dec. 8

Proximity (2020)

The Night House (2020)

Dec. 9

CMA Country Christmas: Special Premiere (ABC)

Fate of a Sport (2022)

It’s A Wonderful Binge (2022) *Hulu Original

My Favorite Girlfriend (2022)

The Mighty Ones: Complete Season 4 *Hulu Original

White Elephant (2022)

Dec. 10

Offseason (2021)

Dec. 11

Retrograde (2022)

Rogue (2020)

Dec. 12

Batman Begins (2005)

Blackfish (2013)

Dunkirk (2017)

Inception (2010)

Insomnia (2002)

The Dark Knight (2008)

The Dark Knight Rises (2012)

Dec. 13

FX’s Kindred: Complete Season 1 *Only on Hulu

Dec. 14

Grails: When Sneakers Change the Game: Complete Limited Series *ABC News/Hulu Original

Dec. 15

360 (2011)

Aly Raisman: Darkness to Light: Special (Lifetime)

A Very Backstreet Holiday: Special Premiere (ABC)

Biography: The Nine Lives of Ozzy Osbourne: Special (A&E)

Braxton Family Values: Complete Seasons 1-3 (WEtv)

Bridezillas: Complete Seasons 10-11 (WEtv)

Class of 1975: Gene Simmons: Special (A&E)

Freddie Mercury: Special (A&E)

Growing Up Hip Hop: Complete Seasons 1-3 (WEtv)

Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta: Complete Seasons 1-3 (WEtv)

Guns N’ Roses: Special (A&E)

I Survived a Serial Killer: Complete Season 1 (A&E)

Life Partners (2014)

Love at First Sight: Complete Season 1 (Lifetime)

Mama June: From Not to Hot: Complete Seasons 1-2 (WEtv)

Marcia Clark Investigates The First 48: Complete Season 1 (A&E)

Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars: Complete Seasons 4, 5, 7 & 8 (WEtv)

Married at First Sight: Complete Season 14 (Lifetime)

Million Dollar Matchmaker: Complete Seasons 1-2 (WEtv)

O.J.: Guilty in Vegas: Special (A&E)

Secrets of Playboy: Complete Season 1 (A&E)

Secrets of the Chippendale Murders: Complete Season 1 (A&E)

Surviving Jeffrey Epstein: Complete Season 1 (Lifetime)

The First 48: Complete Seasons 1-2 (A&E)

The Food That Built the World: Complete Season 3 (History)

The Hunt for the Versace Killer: Complete Season 1 (ABC)

The Private Voice of Hitler: Special (History)

Third Reich: The Fall: Special (History)

Waterfront House Hunting: Complete Season 1 (fyi)

WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures: Complete Season 1 (A&E)

Dec. 16

Collide (2022)

I Love My Dad (2022)

Dec. 18

The Legend of Molly Johnson (2021)

Dec. 19

Paranoia (2013)

The Torch (2022)

Three Minutes: A Lengthening (2021)

Dec. 20

Fear the Walking Dead: Complete Season 7 (AMC)

Fear the Walking Dead en Espanol: Complete Season 7 (AMC)

Dec. 21

Big Bet: Three-Episode Series Premiere *Hulu Original

Lucifer and the Biscuit Hammer: Season 1, Eps. 1-12 (DUBBED) (Funimation)

Dec. 23

Mack + Rita (2022)

Sharp Stick (2022)

Dec. 24

Breaking News: ABC Tracks Santa: Livestream (ABC)

Inside Airport Lost & Found: Special Premiere (Nat Geo)

The Hummingbird Project (2018)

Dec. 25

Mfkz (2018)

The Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade: Livestream (ABC)

Dec. 26

Blade Runner 2049 (2017)

Blade Runner: The Final Cut (1982)

Last Looks (2021)

Letterkenny: Complete Season 11 *Hulu Original

Dec. 27

The Devil is a Part-Timer!: Season 2, Eps. 1-12 (DUBBED) (Funimation)

Dec. 30

Delia’s Gone (2022)

Into the Deep (2022)

The Last Journey of Paul W.R. (2020)

Dec. 31

Enough Said (2013)

New Year’s Eve: Times Square Ball Drop 2022: Livestream (ABC)

Runner Runner (2013)

What to Stream on Apple TV Plus

Dec. 2

Slow Horses (season 2)

Dec. 9

Emancipation

Little America (season 2)

Puppy Place (season 2)

What to Stream on Amazon Prime

Dec. 1

2 Days In New York (2012)

Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls (1995)

A Christmas Movie Christmas (2019) (Freevee)

A Christmas Switch (2018) (Freevee)

A Cinderella Christmas (2016) (Freevee)

Admission (2013) (Freevee)

A Dogwalker’s Christmas Tale (2015) (Freevee)

A Furry Little Christmas (2021) (Freevee)

A Good Day to Die Hard (2013) (Freevee)

All Dogs Go To Heaven 2 (1996)

All is True (2018) (Freevee)

All the President’s Men (1976) (Freevee)

An En Vogue Christmas (2014) (Freevee)

Annie (2014) (Freevee)

A Puppy for Christmas (2016) (Freevee)

A Snow White Christmas (2018) (Freevee)

Balto (1995) (Freevee)

Basic Instinct (1992)

Basic Instinct 2: Risk Addiction (2006)

Breaking News S2 (2022)

Capote (2005)

Case 39 (2010)

Catch Me If You Can (2002) (Freevee)

Christmas Belle (2013) (Freevee)

Christmas Comes Home (2020) (Freevee)

Christmas Mail (2010) (Freevee)

Cloverfield (2008)

Confessions of a Shopaholic (2009) (Freevee)

Dead Again (2001)

Death Becomes Her (1992) (Freevee)

Destroyer (2018) (Freevee)

Dirty Rotten Scoundrels (1988)

Eat Pray Love (2010)

Eight Men Out (1988)

Elizabethtown (2005)

Escape from L.A. (1996)

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (1982) (Freevee)

Everwood S1-4 (2002) (Freevee)

G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra (2009) (Freevee)

Hairspray (2007) (Freevee)

Head of State (2003)

Head of the Class S1-5 (1986) (Freevee)

Heist (2015)

Hook (1991) (Freevee)

Hotel Transylvania (2012)

House Party (1990) (Freevee)

House Party 2 (1991) (Freevee)

Igby Goes Down (2002)

In Plain Sight S1-5 (2008) (Freevee)

I Wish (2011)

Kajillionaire (2020) (Freevee)

Kindergarten Cop (1990) (Freevee)

Kindergarten Cop 2 (2016) (Freevee)

Kingpin (1996)

Layer Cake (2004) (Freevee)

Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events (2004)

Letters To Juliet (2010)

Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein (1994)

Mission: Impossible II (2000) (Freevee)

Mission: Impossible III (2006) (Freevee)

Monster Trucks (2016) (Freevee)

Monsters vs. Aliens (2009) (Freevee)

Mother! (2017)(Freevee)

Muppets From Space (1999)

Never Back Down (2008)

Nine Lives (2016)

NYPD Blue S1-S12 (1994)

Only the Brave (2017) (Freevee)

Ordinary People (1980)

Our Idiot Brother (2011) (Freevee)

Paper Moon (1973)

Paranormal Activity (2009)

Person of Interest S1-5 (2011) (Freevee)

Pet Sematary (1989)

Push (2009)

Puss in Boots (2011) (Freevee)

Saturday Night Fever (1977)

She’s the Man (2006) (Freevee)

Superbad (2007)

Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby (2006) (Freevee)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (2014) (Freevee)

The 40 Year-Old Virgin (2005)

The Angry Birds Movie (2016) (Freevee)

The Back-up Plan (2010) (Freevee)

The Breakfast Club (1985) (Freevee)

The Cave (2005)

The Christmas Calendar (2017) (Freevee)

The Da Vinci Code (2006) (Freevee)

The Day After Tomorrow (2004)

The Doors (1991)

The Flintstones (1994) (Freevee)

The Flintstones in Viva Rock Vegas (2000) (Freevee)

The Honeymooners (2005)

The Island (2005) (Freevee)

Thelma & Louise (1991)

The Man in the Iron Mask (1998)

The Manchurian Candidate (2004)

The Muppets Take Manhattan (1984)

The Proposal (2009)

The Pursuit of Happyness (2006)

The Quiet Man (1952)

The Ring (2002)

The Shallows (2016) (Freevee)

The Smurfs (2011)

The Smurfs 2 (2013)

The Spruces and the Pines (2017) (Freevee)

The Vow (2012)

The Watch (2012) (Freevee)

The Way Way Back (2013) (Freevee)

Thief (1981)

To Catch A Thief (1955)

Tower Heist (2011)

Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen (2009) (Freevee)

True Grit (1969)

Walking Tall (2004)

We’re Back! A Dinosaur’s Story (1993) (Freevee)

Young Sherlock Holmes (1985)

Zoolander (2001)

Zoolander No. 2: The Magnum Edition (2016)

Dec. 2

Hotel for the Holidays (2022) (Freevee) *Freevee Original Movie

Riches (2022) *Prime Video Original Series

The Peripheral Season Finale (2022) *Prime Video Original Series

Three Pines (2022) *Prime Video Original Series

Your Christmas or Mine? (2022) *Prime Video Original Movie

Dec. 3

A Unicorn For Christmas (2022)

Dec. 5

Celeste And Jesse Forever (2012)

Killers Anonymous (2019) (Freevee)

Dec. 6

A Lot Like Christmas (2021)

Dec. 8

La La Land (2016)

The Bad Guy (2022) *Prime Video Original Series

Dec. 9

America’s Test Kitchen: The Next Generation S1 (2022) (Freevee) *Freevee Original Series

Hawa (2022) *Prime Video Original Movie

Something from Tiffany’s (2022) *Prime Video Original Movie

The Three Wise Men vs Santa (2022)

Dec. 10

The Shack (2017)

Dec. 13

Dr. Seuss Baking Challenge (2022) *Prime Video Original Series

The Black Phone (2022)

Transformers: Age of Extinction (2014)

Dec. 15

Mr. Mayor (2021) (Freevee)

Dec. 16

About Fate (2022)

LOL: Last One Laughing Mexico S5 (2022) *Prime Video Original Series

Nanny (2022) *Prime Video Original Movie

The Night Before (2015) (Freevee)

Unexpectedly Expecting (2021)

Dec. 20

When Hope Calls Christmas (2022)

Dec. 21

Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan S3 (2022) *Prime Video Original Series

Dec. 29

Passengers (2016) (Freevee)

Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank (2022)

Dec. 30

Chuck S1-S5 (2008)

Justice League Action S1 (2018)

Teen Titans S1-S5 (2003)

The Mysteries of Laura S1-S2 (2015)

Trial & Error S1-S2 (2017)

Wildcat (2022) *Prime Video Original Movie

What to Stream on Disney Plus

Dec. 2

“Akashinga: The Brave Ones”

“Heroes of the Mediterranean”

“Patagonia Wings”

“The Territory”

“Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Roderick Rules”

“Pentatonix: Around the World For the Holidays”

Dec. 7

“Alice’s Wonderland Bakery” Season 1

“Animal Fight Night” Seasons 1-6

“Beyond Magic With DMC” Season 1

“Botswana” Season 1

“Gigantosaurus” Season 3

“Raven’s Home” Season 5

“The Villains of Valley View” Season 1

“The Mysterious Benedict Society” Season Finale

“The Santa Clauses” Episode 5

“Sumo Do, Sumo Don’t” Episode 8

“Willow” Episode 3

Dec. 8

“Solo Amor y Mil Canciones”

Dec. 9

“Area 51: The CIA’s Secret”

“CMA Country Christmas”

“Ocean’s Breath”

“Shark vs. Tuna”

“Retrograde”

“Idina Menzel: Which Way to the Stage”

“Night at the Museum: Kahmunrah Rises Again”

Dec. 14

“Alaska’s Deadliest” Season 1

“Broken Karaoke” Season 1

“Drain the Oceans” Season 5

“The Great Christmas Light Fight” Season 10

“The Owl House” Season 3

“Positive Energy” Season 1

“National Treasure: Edge of History” 2-episode Premiere

“The Santa Clauses” Episode 6

“Sumo Do, Sumo Don’t” Episode 9

“Willow” Episode 4

Dec. 15

“A Very Backstreet Holiday”

Dec. 16

“Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration”

“Heroes of the Long Road Home With Martha Raddatz”

“Mafia Confidential”

“Muppets Most Wanted” (Sing-Along Version)

“Where Oceans Collide”

“If These Walls Could Sing”

“Le Pupille”

Dec. 21

“Ancient X Files” Season 2

“Born in Africa” Season 1

“Danger Decoded” Season 1

“The Flagmakers”

“Port Protection Alaska” Seasons 1-5

“National Treasure: Edge of History” Episode 3

“Sumo Do, Sumo Don’t” Episode 10

“Willow” Episode 5

Dec. 23

“From the Ashes”

“Jaguar Beach Battle”

“Little Giant”

Dec. 28

“Generation X” Season 1

“Savage Kingdom” Seasons 1-4

“Street Genius” Seasons 1-2

“Wicked Tuna: Outer Banks Showdown” Season 1

“Encanto at the Hollywood Bowl”

“National Treasure: Edge of History” Episode 4

“Willow” Episode 6

Dec. 30

“Black Pharaohs: Sunken Treasures”

“Generation Youtube”

What to Stream on HBO Max

Dec. 1

3:10 to Yuma, 1957

10,000 B.C.

Black Sheep

Branson, HBO Original docuseries premiere (HBO)

Burn After Reading

Can’t Hardly Wait

Cheech & Chong’s Nice Dreams (HBO)

Cheech & Chong’s The Corsican Brothers (HBO)

Cheech & Chong’s Things Are Tough All Over

The Children Act (HBO)

De Palma (HBO)

First Reformed (HBO)

Friends With Benefits

Gossip Girl, Max Original season 2 premiere

Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa (HBO)

The Murdochs: Empire of Influence

Gone Girl (HBO)

Green Room (HBO)

Hellraiser III Hell on Earth (HBO)

Hellraiser IV: Bloodline (HBO)

Hellraiser V: Inferno (HBO)

Hellraiser VII: Deader (HBO)

Hellraiser: Hellseeker (HBO)

Hellraiser: Hellworld (HBO)

A Hollywood Christmas

Hook

Into the Forest (HBO)

Krisha (HBO)

The Maze Runner (HBO)

My Fellow Americans (HBO)

Paradise (Paraíso), Max Original season 2 premiere

The Purge: Anarchy

Redemption (HBO)

Reindeer Games (Director’s Cut) (HBO)

The Sea of Trees (HBO)

Sesame Street’s The Nutcracker, Max Original special premiere

Small Town Crime (HBO)

Sort Of, Max Original season 2 premiere

Step Up All In (HBO)

Step Up Revolution (HBO)

Stomp the Yard

Stomp the Yard: Homecoming

Street Kings (HBO)

The Tomorrow Man (HBO)

Trumbo (HBO)

Two Can Play That Game

Urban Cowboy

¡Viva Maestro!

Win Win

Dec. 2

Blippi Wonders, season 2B

Hank Zipzer’s Christmas Catastrophe

Lellobee City Farm, season 2

Dec. 4

Under the Stars (a.k.a. Sous les étoiles), Max Original premiere

Dec. 5

His Dark Materials, season 3 premiere (HBO)

Dec, 6

Amsterdam (HBO)

Batwheels Holiday Special: Holidays on Ice

Bugs Bunny Builders Holiday Special: Looneyburg Lights

Sesame Street Mecha Builders Holiday Special: Yip Yip Tree Tree / The Snowman Scarecrow, season 1

Unveiled: Surviving La Luz del Mundo, HBO Original docuseries premiere (HBO)

Dec. 8

Doom Patrol, Max Original season 4 premiere

South Side, Max Original season 3 premiere

Dec. 9

Silos Baking Competition: Holiday Edition, special

Teen Titans Go! To The Movies (HBO)

Dec. 10

Atsuko Okatsuka: The Intruder, HBO Original premiere (HBO)

Dec. 12

Adult Swim Yule Log

Dec. 13

The Banshees of Inisherin (HBO)

Meet the Batwheels: The Best Present in the World, season 1

Dec. 14

Selling the Hamptons

Serving the Hamptons

Queen of Versailles Reigns Again

Trixie Motel

Dec. 15

Jugada Peligrosa (ex El Patrón del Balón, Goles Limpios Dinero Sucio), Max Original premiere

Dec. 16

Martin: The Reunion Special

Ranch to Table, season 3

Dec. 22

I Hate Suzie, Max Original season 2 premiere

The Head, Max Original season 2 premiere

Dec. 23

Family Dinner, season 3

Dec. 27

The Man From U.N.C.L.E. (HBO)

Dec. 30

The Established Home, season 2

This Place Rules (HBO)

What to Stream on Netflix

Dec. 1

Dead End

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean: Season 1 Episodes 25-38 The Final Episodes

The Masked Scammer

Qala

Troll

21 Jump Street

Basketball Wives: Season 1

Basketball Wives: Season 2

Coach Carter

Forged in Fire: Knife or Death: Season 1

Hachi: A Dog’s Tale

The Happytime Murders

LEGO Friends: Holiday Special

Love Island USA: Season 3

Meekah: Season 1

My Girl

Peppermint

Troy

Dec. 2

Big Brother: Season 10

Big Brother: Season 14

Firefly Lane: Season 2 Part 1

Hot Skull

Lady Chatterley’s Lover

My Unorthodox Life: Season 2

Scrooge: A Christmas Carol

“Sr.”

Supermodel Me: Revolution: Season 1

Warriors of Future

Dec. 3

The Best of Me

Bullet Train

Dec. 4

The Amazing Race: Season 17

The Amazing Race: Season 31

Dec. 5

Mighty Express: Mighty Trains Race

Dec. 6

The Boss Baby: Christmas Bonus

Delivery by Christmas

Sebastian Maniscalco: Is It Me?

Dec. 7

Burning Patience

Emily the Criminal

I Hate Christmas

The Marriage App

The Most Beautiful Flower

Smiley Too Hot to Handle: Season 4

Dec. 8

The Elephant Whisperers

In Broad Daylight: The Narvarte Case

Lookism

Dec. 9

CAT

Dragon Age: Absolution

Dream Home Makeover: Season 4

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

How to Ruin Christmas: The Baby Shower

Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area Part 2

Dec. 10

Alchemy of Souls: Season 1 Part 2

Prisoners

Dec. 13

Gudetama: An Eggcellent Adventure

Last Chance U: Basketball: Season 2

Single’s Inferno: Season 2

Tom Papa: What A Day!

Dec. 14

Don’t Pick Up The Phone

Glitter

I Believe in Santa

Kangaroo Valley

Too Hot to Handle: Season 4

Dec. 15

The Big 4

The Hills: Season 1

The Hills: Season 2

Sonic Prime

Violet Evergarden: Recollections

Who Killed Santa? A Murderville Murder Mystery

Dec. 16

A Storm for Christmas

BARDO, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths

Cook at all Costs

Dance Monsters

Far From Home

Paradise PD: Part 4

Private Lesson

The Recruit

Summer Job

The Volcano: Rescue from Whakaari

Dec. 18

Side Effects

Dec. 19

Trolley

Trolls

Dec. 20

A Not So Merry Christmas

The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh Part 1

Dec. 21

Disconnect: The Wedding Planner

Emily in Paris: Season 3

I AM A KILLER: Season 4

Dec. 22

Alice in Borderland: Season 2

Mathieu Dufour at Bell Centre

Dec. 23

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Piñata Masters!

Dec. 25

After Ever Happy

Daughter From Another Mother: Season 3

Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical

Time Hustler

The Witcher: Blood Origin

Vir Das: Landing

Dec. 26

No Escape

Treason

Dec. 27

Chelsea Handler: Revolution

Dec. 28

7 Women and a Murder

A Night at the Kindergarten

The Circle: Season 5

Stuck with You

Dec. 29

Brown and Friends

Rise of Empires: Ottoman: Season 2

Dec. 30

Alpha Males

Chicago Party Aunt: Part 2

Secrets of Summer: Season 2

White Noise

Dec. 31

Best of Stand Up 2022

Lady Voyeur

Coming soon

The Glory

God’s Crooked Lines

The Interest of Love

My Next Guest with David Letterman and Volodymyr Zelensky

