It might be the shortest month of the year, but that just provides February with the most tightly packed schedule of great television shows, movies, and specials to stream us through the cold days of winter. From the latest arrivals to returning faves and classic films, here’s what to watch in February 2023.
What To Watch on Netflix: February 2023
It’s time to head back to the Outer Banks. The adventure drama is back for its third season, and this time the teens are island bound as they wash ashore on a desert island that they decide to call “Poguelandia.” But knowing this crew, including John B (Chase Stokes) and Sarah Cameron (Glass Onion star Madelyn Cline), the group won’t be able to stay out of trouble for long as they look for legendary treasure on the Carolina coast. This month Netflix will also bring back its addicting drama series You, with Penn Badgley taking Joe to London this time around. The first half of the season will start on February 9 before the rest drops in March, and if you haven’t caught up on the series yet, now is the time. It’s a psychological thriller that keeps you coming back for more. Based on the book series of the same name, the show is about Joe and his obsessive behavior in all of its twists and turns you never see coming.
Alongside those, is the real-life drama in the Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal on February 22, which follows the absolutely wild story of the Murdaugh family and the myriad of crimes, scandals, and controversies that have surrounded the family for years. If you’re looking for some action, check out 2 Guns (February 16), the 2013 movie starring Denzel Washington and Mark Wahlberg who go undercover on a drug sting. Alongside that on the movie side is the survival drama Arctic, Adam Sandler’s family comedy Spanglish, the original The Lord of the Rings series with The Fellowship of the Ring, The Two Towers, and The Return of the King, Damien Chazelle’s Oscar-winning musical La La Land, and some action comedy with Bad Boys and Bad Boys II.
What to Watch on HBO Max: February 2023
It started last month, but the thing to be sure you’re caught up on is The Last of Us (new episodes release Sunday night ). The video game adaptation has had three episodes of nine air already and it has been getting great reviews and even bigger ratings. Starring Game of Thrones stars Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey as Joel and Ellie, the story follows the duo as they try and make their way across an apocalyptic United States after a fungal infection wipes out nearly all of humanity. The third episode earned raves as one of the best of the year, and while we won’t spoil anything if you haven’t played the game, all we’ll say is things get crazier and crazier as the story goes on. If you want something a little lighter, the adult-tinged comic book special Harley Quinn: A Very Problematic Valentine’s Day Special (February 9) is for you.
With the Academy Awards coming up next month and Everything Everywhere All at Once the favorite to win a number of awards, it’s as good a time as ever to check out the debut from its co-directors Daniel Scheinert and Dan Kwan with the absurdist comedy Swiss Army Man (February 1). All we have to tell you is that it involves Harry Potter himself, Daniel Radcliffe, playing a farting corpse (yes, you read that correctly).
As usual, HBO is bringing the heat with a lot of classic movies and modern day ones you’ll want to rewatch. Among the titles this month are: Daniel Craig’s first James Bond film in Casino Royale, the first-ever Bond film with Sean Connery’s Dr. No, the teen party comedy Can’t Hardly Wait, the Oscar-winning Birdman, Live Free or Die Hard, the Scary Movie trilogy, the comedy classic Superbad, The Silence of the Lambs, and the comedy Tommy Boy (all February 1). Later in the month brings The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies (February 2) and Sandra Bullock’s Oscar winner Gravity.
What to Watch on Disney Plus: February 2023
If you didn’t catch it in theaters, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (February 1) is coming to the platform this month and is a must-watch if you’re staying current in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The third Ant-Man film will be released on February 17, and if you can’t wait that long for more MCU content here’s your chance to fire this up. Following the loss of Chadwick Boseman in real life, the characters of Black Panther try and move on from the death of T’Challa, but it’s no easy feat for anyone. When Namor (Tenoch Huerta Mejía) and his nation of water-breathing inhabitants of Talokan arrive on Wakanda’s shores, it’s nearly all-out war as someone new takes on the Black Panther mantle. If that’s not enough for you, one week later you can also check out the behind-the-scenes of the film with Marvel Studios’ Assembled: The Making of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (February 8). Alongside those titles, both Star Wars: The Bad Batch and National Treasure: Edge of History will also continue with new weekly episodes.
What To Watch on Amazon Prime: February 2023
You may have forgotten about this show, but Carnival Row (February 17) fans can rejoice that the second season of the series is finally here. Now is the perfect time to catch up on the fantasy drama series, which stars Orlando Bloom and Cara Delevingne and has 10 episodes as part of its final season. The first season followed the tensions between mythical creatures and humans who are trying to co-exist after a murder happens. These final episodes will wrap up the storylines of the series.
There are plenty of movies to fire up as well, including the comedy classic Almost Famous, Denzel Washington’s crime drama Inside Man, Sylvester Stallone’s Rambo and Rambo: Last Blood, Matt Damon’s The Talented Mr. Ripley and the action flick White House Down (all streaming February 1). On top of those, Prime and it’s free platform, Amazon Freevee, also have Chris Hemsowrth’s Bad Times at the El Royale, the trippy comedy Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas, the Oscar-winning The Shape of Water (all February 1), and the thriller Halloween Ends (February 14).
What to Watch on Apple TV+: February 2023
If you’re looking for a fun thriller this month, keep an eye out for Sharper on February 17, which stars Sebastian Stan as a man exacting revenge on his family, including his mother, played by Julianne Moore. It’s a con artist movie with a psychological twist, as Stan’s Max tries to ingratiate himself into his mother’s new family with Richard Hobbes (John Lithgow), a billionaire whose money is his main target. If you’d like something a little lighter, follow around Schitt’s Creek star Eugene Levy in his new show The Reluctant Traveler (February 24). The eight episode series will follow Levy as he heads around the world to some amazing places, including Italy, Japan, South Africa, the Maldives and Costa Rica. One of the wilder shows on any platform this month is Hello Tomorrow (February 17), which stars The Morning Show’s Billy Crudup as a salesman in a retro-like future where people can buy timeshares on the moon. As Jack, Crudup is looking to sell people on a bright future, but he’s harboring some secrets that may change everything for the people around him.
What to Watch on Hulu: February 2023
Hulu will bring the final seasons of a number of shows this month: The absurdist cartoon The Animaniacs, which will start its third season on February 17, while Wu-Tang: An American Saga (February 15) will also get a curtain call. The drama series Snowfall has made it to its sixth season and will start on FX before hitting the platform on February 23. On February 9, the docu-series Stolen Youth: Inside the Cult at Sarah Lawrence will hit Hulu. If you’re interested in true crime stories, here’s one you should definitely check out. On the film side, movies like Will Smith’s I Robot, Adam Sandler’s Happy Gilmore, Tom Hanks’ The Green Mile, Jim Carrey’s The Cable Guy and Denzel Washington’s Man on Fire also will hit the platform on February 1.
Your Complete February 2023 Streaming Guide: What to Watch on Disney+, HBO Max, Netflix, and More
What to Stream on Hulu
February 1
Taiwan Crime Stories: Complete Season 1
Impractical Jokers: Complete Seasons 1-3
Naruto Shippuden: Season 7, Episodes 378-389 (DUBBED)
Sherman’s Showcase: Season 2B
2012 (2009)
50/50 (2011)
Aileen Wuornos: American Boogeywoman (2021)
All The King’s Men (2006)
Amour (2012)
Are We There Yet? (2005)
Arthur Christmas (2011)
Bad Reputation (2018)
Brown Sugar (2002)
The Cable Guy (1996)
Chocolate (Sub) (2008)
Cow on the Run (2021)
Darkness Falls (2003)
Date Movie (2006)
First Daughter (2004)
Gnomeo & Juliet (2011)
The Green Mile (1999)
Happy Gilmore (1996)
The Help (2011)
How Do You Know (2010)
How To Train Your Dragon 2 (2014)
I, Robot (2004)
If Beale Street Could Talk (2018)
It’s Complicated (2009)
Just My Luck (2006)
Kissing Jessica Stein (2002)
Lee Daniels’ The Butler (2013)
Life or Something Like It (2002)
Madeline (1998)
Man on Fire (1987)
Pride (2007)
Ruby Sparks (2011)
Safe House (2012)
Scarface (1983)
The Secret Scripture (2016)
Shock and Awe (2017)
Something’s Gotta Give (2003)
Superbad (2007)
Surrogates (2009)
Thank You for Smoking (2006)
The Watch (2011)
Water for Elephants (2011)
The Waterboy (1998)
Welcome To The Rileys (2010)
February 2
National Geographic Investigates: Colombian Hippo Invasion: Special Premiere
I’m Totally Fine (2022)
February 3
Killing County: Complete Docuseries
Burn (2019)
Gigi & Nate (2022)
Haunt (2019)
Jeepers Creepers: Reborn (2022)
Jungle (2017)
February 4
Project Legion (2022)
February 7
Black Travel Across America: Series Premiere
February 8
Santo Maldito: Complete Season 1
Are We Done Yet? (2007)
February 9
Stolen Youth: Inside the Cult at Sarah Lawrence: Complete Docuseries
A Million Little Things: Final Season Premiere
National Geographic Investigates: Battle for Alaska’s Oil: Special Premiere
National Geographic Investigates: Great Lakes Wreckage: Special Premiere
Not Dead Yet: Series Premiere
Piggy (2022)
February 10
Brimstone (2016)
Jesus Henry Christ (2011)
The Perfect Weapon (2016)
Pound of Flesh (2015)
Something in the Dirt (2021)
The Storied Life of AJ Fikry (2022)
February 13
Next Level Chef: Season 2 Premiere
February 14
Planet Sex With Cara Delevingne: Season 1
February 15
Wu-Tang: An American Saga: Final Season Premiere
Horario Estelar: Complete Season 1
Love Trip: Paris: Series Premiere
Craig of the Creek: Season 4C
A Long Way Down (2014)
Blade Of The Immortal (2017)
Cocaine Cowboys (2006)
Cocaine Cowboys 2 (2008)
Cocaine Cowboys Reloaded (2014)
The Seat Filler (2004)
February 16
The Masked Singer: Season 9 Premiere
National Geographic Investigates: Legal Marijuana in America: Special Premiere
February 17
Animaniacs: Complete Third and Final Season
Animal Control: Series Premiere
Accident Man: Hitman’s Holiday (2022)
All Roads Lead to Rome (2015)
Black November (2012)
Forsaken (2015)
Game of Love (2022)
La Boda De Valentina (2018)
Rogue Agent (2022)
Shut In (2015)
February 18
Hold Your Fire (2021)
February 19
Slayers (2022)
February 20
American Idol: Season 21 Premiere
The Company You Keep: Series Premiere
February 23
National Geographic Investigates: Peru’s Grave Mystery: Special Premiere
Snowfall: Final Season Premiere
What to Stream on Apple TV Plus
February 3
Dear Edward
February 17
Sharper
Hello Tomorrow!
February 24
Liaison
The Reluctant Traveler – with Eugene Levy
What to Stream on Amazon Prime
February 1
A Night at the Roxbury
Alex Cross
Almost Famous
Are We There Yet?
A.I. Artificial Intelligence
The Best Man
The Breadwinner
The Call
Chaplin
Children Of Heaven
Devil In A Blue Dress
The Dilemma
Downhill Racer
Enron: The Smartest Guys in the Room
Exposed
Food, Inc
Four Brothers
French Postcards
From Justin To Kelly
G.I. Joe: Retaliation
The Glass Shield
Heaven Can Wait
The Help
The Hustle
I, Robot
Inside Man
Invasion of the Body Snatchers
Jacob’s Ladder
Kevin Hart Let Me Explain
King Kong
The Last Song
Life Partners
Madea’s Witness Protection
Nacho Libre
Never Been Kissed
P.S. I Love You
Prophecy
Race For Your Life, Charlie Brown
Rambo
Rambo: Last Blood
Rambo: Last Blood (Extended Cut)
Sarafina!
Scary Movie 4
Seabiscuit
Shaft
Shrek
Shrek 2
Something Wild
Soul Food
Southside With You
Sugar
The Talented Mr. Ripley
Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am
Tsotsi
Turbulence
Tyson
Underclassman
Venus and Serena
White House Down
Who’s Your Caddy?
February 3
Harlem: Season 2
Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank
February 7
Beast
Brian and Charles
February 8
Are We Done Yet?
February 9
Crank
February 10
Somebody I Used to Know
February 11
If I Stay
February 14
Halloween Ends
February 17
Carnival Row: Season 2
The Head of Joaquín Murrieta
Three Thousand Years of Longing
February 19
A Simple Favor
February 21
Smile
February 22
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
February 24
The Consultant
Die Hart
What’s coming to Freevee in February 2023
February 1
Bad Times at the El Royale
Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax
Forgetting Sarah Marshall
Hidden Figures
The Post
All My Life
The Five-Year Engagement
Here Comes the Boom
The Vow
The Bounty Hunter
The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones
Murder on the Orient Express
Salt
The Constant Gardener
Destroyer
Don Jon
Easy Virtue
Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas
Half Brothers
A League of Their Own
Moonrise Kingdom
November Criminals
Savannah
Secret in Their Eyes
The Shape of Water
Silence
The Switch
Tears of the Sun
February 3
Rowdy
February 8
Hit & Run
February 13
Racetime
February 16
Fatale
What to Stream on Disney Plus
February 1
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
The Chorus: Success, Here I Go (S1)
Dead End Express (S1)
Life Below Zero (S19)
Miraculous Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir (S1, S2, S3)
National Treasure: Edge of History (S1, Episode 9)
The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder (S2)
Puppy Dog Pals (S5, 3 episodes)
Star Wars: The Bad Batch (S2, Episode 6)
February 3
Clan of the Meerkats
Water and Power: A California Heist
February 8
7 Toughest Days (S1)
Arranged (S1)
Celebrity House Hunting (S1)
Dance Moms (S1, S2, S7)
Dance Moms: Miami (S1)
Forged in Fire: Knife or Death (S1, S2)
Forged in Fire (S4)
Ghost Hunters (S1, S2)
Hamster & Gretel (S1, 5 episodes)
History’s Greatest Mysteries (S1, S2)
Ice Road Truckers (S11)
Man vs. Child Chef Showdown (S2)
Marvel Studios’ Assembled: The Making of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Me & Mickey (shorts) (S1, 7 episodes)
National Treasure: Edge of History (Episode 10, season finale)
The Owl House (S3, 1 episode)
The Proof Is Out There (S1, S2)
Rescue Cam (S1)
Star Wars: The Bad Batch (S2, Episode 7 and Episode 8)
Storage Wars: Barry’s Best Buys (S1)
Storage Wars: Miami (S1)
Storage Wars: New York (S1, S2)
Storage Wars (S14)
February 10
42 to 1
The Christmas Consultant
Dug Days: Carl’s Date
Feliz Navidad
House of Darkness
Liz & Dick
Marvel Studios Legends (Ant-Man, Hank & Janet and Wasp)
People Presents: Once Upon a Main Street
The Real MVP: The Wanda Durant Story
The Santa Con
Tommy
Toni Braxton: Unbreak My Heart
Turkey Hollow
Victoria Gotti: My Father’s Daughter
February 15
Cesar Millan: Better Human Better Dog (S3)
Dian Fossey: Secrets in the Mist (S1)
Mars (S1)
Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur (S1, 6 episodes)
Mila in the Multiverse (S1)
Star Wars: The Bad Batch (S1, episode 9)
SuperKitties (S1, 7 episodes)
February 17
Inside Airport Lost & Found
Making the Wish: Disney’s Newest Cruise Ship
February 22
Star Wars: The Bad Batch (S2, episode 10)
To Catch a Smuggler (S4)
Ultimate Airport Dubai (S1, S2, S3)
Voices Rising: The Music of Wakanda Forever
February 24
Blow Your Mind
Tini: The New Life of Violetta
What to Stream on HBO Max
February 1
A Vigilante, 2018 (HBO)
Acts of Vengeance, 2017 (HBO)
Another Country, 2022
Blair Witch, 2016 (HBO)
Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance), 2014 (HBO)
Blame It on Rio, 1984 (HBO)
Bride Wars, 2009 (HBO)
Bull Durham, 1988 (HBO)
Can’t Hardly Wait, 1998 (HBO)
Casino Royale, 2006 (HBO)
Catch Me If You Can, 2002 (HBO)
Come and Find Me, 2016 (HBO)
Cooties, 2014 (HBO)
Diamonds Are Forever, 1971 (HBO)
Don’t Play Us Cheap, 1972
Dr. No, 1962 (HBO)
Eighth Grade, 2018 (HBO)
Factual: Love Off The Grid, Season 1
Food: Hungry for Answers
Footloose, 1984 (HBO)
Force Majeure, 2014 (HBO)
Girl with a Pearl Earring, 2003 (HBO)
Goldeneye, 1995 (HBO)
Good Boy!, 2003 (HBO)
Gossip, 2000 (HBO)
Graffiti Bridge, 1990 (HBO)
Hannibal, 2001 (HBO)
Heist, 2001 (HBO)
High Society, 1956
Honeyland, 2019 (HBO)
Hotel for Dogs, 2009 (HBO)
How I Live Now, 2013 (HBO)
I Am Wrath, 2016 (HBO)
Just Cause, 1995 (HBO)
Live Free or Die Hard, 2007 (HBO)
Luce, 2019 (HBO)
Mandabi, 1968
Mannequin Two: On the Move, 1991 (HBO)
Mermaids, 2003 (HBO)
Moonraker, 1979 (HBO)
Never Grow Old, 2019 (HBO)
Niaye, 1964
Nothing Like the Holidays, 2008 (HBO)
Octopussy, 1983 (HBO)
Own: The Great Soul Food Cook Off
Pens & Pencils, 2022
Person to Person, 2017 (HBO)
Platoon, 1986 (HBO)
Quantum of Solace, 2008 (HBO)
Red, 2010 (HBO)
Scary Movie, 2000 (HBO)
Scary Movie 2, 2001 (HBO)
Scary Movie 3, 2003 (HBO)
Sleepy Hollow, 1999 (HBO)
So I Married an Axe Murderer, 1993
Space is the Place, 1974
Superbad, 2007
Suspect Zero, 2004 (HBO)
Swiss Army Man, 2016 (HBO)
Take This Waltz, 2011 (HBO)
Taxi Driver, 1976
Thanks For Sharing, 2012 (HBO)
The Art of Self-Defense, 2019 (HBO)
The Best of Blaxploitation
The Crazies, 2010 (HBO)
The Living Daylights, 1987 (HBO)
The Man with the Golden Gun, 1974 (HBO)
The Men Who Stare at Goats, 2009 (HBO)
The Mexican, 2001 (HBO)
The Miracle Worker, 1962 (HBO)
The Monster, 2016 (HBO)
The Music Man, 1962
The Show, 2020 (HBO)
The Silence of the Lambs, 1991 (HBO)
The Story of a Three Day Pass, 1967
The Terminator, 1984 (HBO)
The Vow, 2012
Throw Mama from the Train, 1987 (HBO)
Thunderball, 1965 (HBO)
TLC: The Culpo Sisters
Tommy Boy, 1995 (HBO)
Tomorrow Never Dies, 1997 (HBO)
Village of the Damned, 1960
War of the Worlds, 2005 (HBO)
Wayne’s World, 1992 (HBO)
Wayne’s World 2, 1993 (HBO)
White Bird In A Blizzard, 2014 (HBO)
You Only Live Twice, 1967 (HBO)
February 2
Dionne Warwick: Don’t Make Me Over, Max Original Premiere
Super Villains, The Investigation (Supervillains, l’enquête), Max Original Premiere
Flordelis: A Family Crime (Flordelis: Em Nome da Mãe), Max Original Premiere
February 3
The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies, 2014 Extended Version (HBO)
February 6
C.B. Strike: Troubled Blood Premiere (HBO)
February 7
All That Breathes, 2022 (HBO)
Edge of Tomorrow, 2014 (HBO)
Empire of Light, 2022 (HBO)
February 8
Aqua Teen Forever: Plantasm, 2022, Adult Swim
February 9
Harley Quinn: A Very Problematic Valentine’s Day Special, Max Original Season 3B Premiere
February 10
Marcella Arguello: Bitch, Grow Up! (HBO)
February 11
Marc Maron: From Bleak to Dark (HBO)
February 12
Puppy Bowl XIX
February 14
King Star King, Adult Swim
February 16
U.S. Women’s Soccer vs Canada, Live Sports
February 17
Poor Devil, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
February 18
Family Restaurant
February 20
Ballmastrz: Rubicon, Adult Swim
February 23
Gravity, 2013
What to Stream on Netflix
February 1
Bad Boys
Bad Boys II
Call Me by Your Name
Daddy’s Little Girls
Eat Pray Love
Enough
It (2017)
Julie & Julia
La La Land
The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring
The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King
The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers
New Amsterdam: Seasons 3 & 4
The Pursuit of Happyness
Spanglish
Spy Kids: All the Time in the World
Stepmom
Survivor: Season 32
Tyler Perry’s I Can Do Bad All by Myself
Underworld
February 2
Freeridge
February 3
Class
Infiesto
Stromboli
Thomas & Friends: All Engines Go: Season 2
True Spirit
Viking Wolf
February 4
Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile
February 6
Vinland Saga: Season 2
February 8
Bill Russell: Legend
The Exchange
MTV Floribama Shore: Season 1
February 9
Dear David
My Dad the Bounty Hunter
You: Season 4: Part 1
February 10
10 Days of a Good Man
Love Is Blind: After the Altar: Season 3
Love to Hate You
Your Place or Mine
February 13
Squared Love All Over Again
Vinland Saga: Season 2 (new episodes)
February 14
All the Places
A Sunday Affair
In Love All Over Again
Jim Jefferies: High n’ Dry
Pasión de Gavilanes: Seasons 1-2
Perfect Match
Re/Member
February 15
#NoFilter
African Queens: Njinga
CoComelon: Season 7
Eva Lasting
Full Swing
The Law According to Lidia Poët
Red Rose
February 16
47 Meters Down: Uncaged
Ouija
The Upshaws: Part 3
February 17
A Girl and an Astronaut
Community Squad
Ganglands: Season 2
Unlocked
February 19
Whindersson Nunes: Preaching to the Choir
February 20
Operation Finale
VINLAND SAGA: Season 2
February 21
Perfect Match
February 22
Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal
The Strays
Triptych
February 23
Call Me Chihiro
Outer Banks: Season 3
February 24
Formula 1: Drive to Survive: Season 5
Oddballs: Season 2
Married at First Sight: Season 12
Pokémon Ultimate Journeys: The Series: Part 2
The Real World: Season 12
We Have a Ghost
Who Were We Running From?
February 28
A Whole Lifetime With Jamie Demetriou
American Pickers: Season 15
Perfect Match
Too Hot to Handle: Germany
For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!