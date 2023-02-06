It might be the shortest month of the year, but that just provides February with the most tightly packed schedule of great television shows, movies, and specials to stream us through the cold days of winter. From the latest arrivals to returning faves and classic films, here’s what to watch in February 2023.

What To Watch on Netflix: February 2023

It’s time to head back to the Outer Banks. The adventure drama is back for its third season, and this time the teens are island bound as they wash ashore on a desert island that they decide to call “Poguelandia.” But knowing this crew, including John B (Chase Stokes) and Sarah Cameron (Glass Onion star Madelyn Cline), the group won’t be able to stay out of trouble for long as they look for legendary treasure on the Carolina coast. This month Netflix will also bring back its addicting drama series You, with Penn Badgley taking Joe to London this time around. The first half of the season will start on February 9 before the rest drops in March, and if you haven’t caught up on the series yet, now is the time. It’s a psychological thriller that keeps you coming back for more. Based on the book series of the same name, the show is about Joe and his obsessive behavior in all of its twists and turns you never see coming.

Alongside those, is the real-life drama in the Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal on February 22, which follows the absolutely wild story of the Murdaugh family and the myriad of crimes, scandals, and controversies that have surrounded the family for years. If you’re looking for some action, check out 2 Guns (February 16), the 2013 movie starring Denzel Washington and Mark Wahlberg who go undercover on a drug sting. Alongside that on the movie side is the survival drama Arctic, Adam Sandler’s family comedy Spanglish, the original The Lord of the Rings series with The Fellowship of the Ring, The Two Towers, and The Return of the King, Damien Chazelle’s Oscar-winning musical La La Land, and some action comedy with Bad Boys and Bad Boys II.

What to Watch on HBO Max: February 2023

It started last month, but the thing to be sure you’re caught up on is The Last of Us (new episodes release Sunday night ). The video game adaptation has had three episodes of nine air already and it has been getting great reviews and even bigger ratings. Starring Game of Thrones stars Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey as Joel and Ellie, the story follows the duo as they try and make their way across an apocalyptic United States after a fungal infection wipes out nearly all of humanity. The third episode earned raves as one of the best of the year, and while we won’t spoil anything if you haven’t played the game, all we’ll say is things get crazier and crazier as the story goes on. If you want something a little lighter, the adult-tinged comic book special Harley Quinn: A Very Problematic Valentine’s Day Special (February 9) is for you.

With the Academy Awards coming up next month and Everything Everywhere All at Once the favorite to win a number of awards, it’s as good a time as ever to check out the debut from its co-directors Daniel Scheinert and Dan Kwan with the absurdist comedy Swiss Army Man (February 1). All we have to tell you is that it involves Harry Potter himself, Daniel Radcliffe, playing a farting corpse (yes, you read that correctly).

As usual, HBO is bringing the heat with a lot of classic movies and modern day ones you’ll want to rewatch. Among the titles this month are: Daniel Craig’s first James Bond film in Casino Royale, the first-ever Bond film with Sean Connery’s Dr. No, the teen party comedy Can’t Hardly Wait, the Oscar-winning Birdman, Live Free or Die Hard, the Scary Movie trilogy, the comedy classic Superbad, The Silence of the Lambs, and the comedy Tommy Boy (all February 1). Later in the month brings The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies (February 2) and Sandra Bullock’s Oscar winner Gravity.

What to Watch on Disney Plus: February 2023

If you didn’t catch it in theaters, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (February 1) is coming to the platform this month and is a must-watch if you’re staying current in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The third Ant-Man film will be released on February 17, and if you can’t wait that long for more MCU content here’s your chance to fire this up. Following the loss of Chadwick Boseman in real life, the characters of Black Panther try and move on from the death of T’Challa, but it’s no easy feat for anyone. When Namor (Tenoch Huerta Mejía) and his nation of water-breathing inhabitants of Talokan arrive on Wakanda’s shores, it’s nearly all-out war as someone new takes on the Black Panther mantle. If that’s not enough for you, one week later you can also check out the behind-the-scenes of the film with Marvel Studios’ Assembled: The Making of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (February 8). Alongside those titles, both Star Wars: The Bad Batch and National Treasure: Edge of History will also continue with new weekly episodes.

What To Watch on Amazon Prime: February 2023

You may have forgotten about this show, but Carnival Row (February 17) fans can rejoice that the second season of the series is finally here. Now is the perfect time to catch up on the fantasy drama series, which stars Orlando Bloom and Cara Delevingne and has 10 episodes as part of its final season. The first season followed the tensions between mythical creatures and humans who are trying to co-exist after a murder happens. These final episodes will wrap up the storylines of the series.

There are plenty of movies to fire up as well, including the comedy classic Almost Famous, Denzel Washington’s crime drama Inside Man, Sylvester Stallone’s Rambo and Rambo: Last Blood, Matt Damon’s The Talented Mr. Ripley and the action flick White House Down (all streaming February 1). On top of those, Prime and it’s free platform, Amazon Freevee, also have Chris Hemsowrth’s Bad Times at the El Royale, the trippy comedy Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas, the Oscar-winning The Shape of Water (all February 1), and the thriller Halloween Ends (February 14).

What to Watch on Apple TV+: February 2023

If you’re looking for a fun thriller this month, keep an eye out for Sharper on February 17, which stars Sebastian Stan as a man exacting revenge on his family, including his mother, played by Julianne Moore. It’s a con artist movie with a psychological twist, as Stan’s Max tries to ingratiate himself into his mother’s new family with Richard Hobbes (John Lithgow), a billionaire whose money is his main target. If you’d like something a little lighter, follow around Schitt’s Creek star Eugene Levy in his new show The Reluctant Traveler (February 24). The eight episode series will follow Levy as he heads around the world to some amazing places, including Italy, Japan, South Africa, the Maldives and Costa Rica. One of the wilder shows on any platform this month is Hello Tomorrow (February 17), which stars The Morning Show’s Billy Crudup as a salesman in a retro-like future where people can buy timeshares on the moon. As Jack, Crudup is looking to sell people on a bright future, but he’s harboring some secrets that may change everything for the people around him.

What to Watch on Hulu: February 2023

Hulu will bring the final seasons of a number of shows this month: The absurdist cartoon The Animaniacs, which will start its third season on February 17, while Wu-Tang: An American Saga (February 15) will also get a curtain call. The drama series Snowfall has made it to its sixth season and will start on FX before hitting the platform on February 23. On February 9, the docu-series Stolen Youth: Inside the Cult at Sarah Lawrence will hit Hulu. If you’re interested in true crime stories, here’s one you should definitely check out. On the film side, movies like Will Smith’s I Robot, Adam Sandler’s Happy Gilmore, Tom Hanks’ The Green Mile, Jim Carrey’s The Cable Guy and Denzel Washington’s Man on Fire also will hit the platform on February 1.

What to Stream on Hulu

February 1

Taiwan Crime Stories: Complete Season 1

Impractical Jokers: Complete Seasons 1-3

Naruto Shippuden: Season 7, Episodes 378-389 (DUBBED)

Sherman’s Showcase: Season 2B

2012 (2009)

50/50 (2011)

Aileen Wuornos: American Boogeywoman (2021)

All The King’s Men (2006)

Amour (2012)

Are We There Yet? (2005)

Arthur Christmas (2011)

Bad Reputation (2018)

Brown Sugar (2002)

The Cable Guy (1996)

Chocolate (Sub) (2008)

Cow on the Run (2021)

Darkness Falls (2003)

Date Movie (2006)

First Daughter (2004)

Gnomeo & Juliet (2011)

The Green Mile (1999)

Happy Gilmore (1996)

The Help (2011)

How Do You Know (2010)

How To Train Your Dragon 2 (2014)

I, Robot (2004)

If Beale Street Could Talk (2018)

It’s Complicated (2009)

Just My Luck (2006)

Kissing Jessica Stein (2002)

Lee Daniels’ The Butler (2013)

Life or Something Like It (2002)

Madeline (1998)

Man on Fire (1987)

Pride (2007)

Ruby Sparks (2011)

Safe House (2012)

Scarface (1983)

The Secret Scripture (2016)

Shock and Awe (2017)

Something’s Gotta Give (2003)

Superbad (2007)

Surrogates (2009)

Thank You for Smoking (2006)

The Watch (2011)

Water for Elephants (2011)

The Waterboy (1998)

Welcome To The Rileys (2010)

February 2

National Geographic Investigates: Colombian Hippo Invasion: Special Premiere

I’m Totally Fine (2022)

February 3

Killing County: Complete Docuseries

Burn (2019)

Gigi & Nate (2022)

Haunt (2019)

Jeepers Creepers: Reborn (2022)

Jungle (2017)

February 4

Project Legion (2022)

February 7

Black Travel Across America: Series Premiere

February 8

Santo Maldito: Complete Season 1

Are We Done Yet? (2007)

February 9

Stolen Youth: Inside the Cult at Sarah Lawrence: Complete Docuseries

A Million Little Things: Final Season Premiere

National Geographic Investigates: Battle for Alaska’s Oil: Special Premiere

National Geographic Investigates: Great Lakes Wreckage: Special Premiere

Not Dead Yet: Series Premiere

Piggy (2022)

February 10

Brimstone (2016)

Jesus Henry Christ (2011)

The Perfect Weapon (2016)

Pound of Flesh (2015)

Something in the Dirt (2021)

The Storied Life of AJ Fikry (2022)

February 13

Next Level Chef: Season 2 Premiere

February 14

Planet Sex With Cara Delevingne: Season 1

February 15

Wu-Tang: An American Saga: Final Season Premiere

Horario Estelar: Complete Season 1

Love Trip: Paris: Series Premiere

Craig of the Creek: Season 4C

A Long Way Down (2014)

Blade Of The Immortal (2017)

Cocaine Cowboys (2006)

Cocaine Cowboys 2 (2008)

Cocaine Cowboys Reloaded (2014)

The Seat Filler (2004)

February 16

The Masked Singer: Season 9 Premiere

National Geographic Investigates: Legal Marijuana in America: Special Premiere

February 17

Animaniacs: Complete Third and Final Season

Animal Control: Series Premiere

Accident Man: Hitman’s Holiday (2022)

All Roads Lead to Rome (2015)

Black November (2012)

Forsaken (2015)

Game of Love (2022)

La Boda De Valentina (2018)

Rogue Agent (2022)

Shut In (2015)

February 18

Hold Your Fire (2021)

February 19

Slayers (2022)

February 20

American Idol: Season 21 Premiere

The Company You Keep: Series Premiere

February 23

National Geographic Investigates: Peru’s Grave Mystery: Special Premiere

Snowfall: Final Season Premiere

What to Stream on Apple TV Plus

February 3

Dear Edward

February 17

Sharper

Hello Tomorrow!

February 24

Liaison

The Reluctant Traveler – with Eugene Levy

What to Stream on Amazon Prime

February 1

A Night at the Roxbury

Alex Cross

Almost Famous

Are We There Yet?

A.I. Artificial Intelligence

The Best Man

The Breadwinner

The Call

Chaplin

Children Of Heaven

Devil In A Blue Dress

The Dilemma

Downhill Racer

Enron: The Smartest Guys in the Room

Exposed

Food, Inc

Four Brothers

French Postcards

From Justin To Kelly

G.I. Joe: Retaliation

The Glass Shield

Heaven Can Wait

The Help

The Hustle

I, Robot

Inside Man

Invasion of the Body Snatchers

Jacob’s Ladder

Kevin Hart Let Me Explain

King Kong

The Last Song

Life Partners

Madea’s Witness Protection

Nacho Libre

Never Been Kissed

P.S. I Love You

Prophecy

Race For Your Life, Charlie Brown

Rambo

Rambo: Last Blood

Rambo: Last Blood (Extended Cut)

Sarafina!

Scary Movie 4

Seabiscuit

Shaft

Shrek

Shrek 2

Something Wild

Soul Food

Southside With You

Sugar

The Talented Mr. Ripley

Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am

Tsotsi

Turbulence

Tyson

Underclassman

Venus and Serena

White House Down

Who’s Your Caddy?

February 3

Harlem: Season 2

Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank

February 7

Beast

Brian and Charles

February 8

Are We Done Yet?

February 9

Crank

February 10

Somebody I Used to Know

February 11

If I Stay

February 14

Halloween Ends

February 17

Carnival Row: Season 2

The Head of Joaquín Murrieta

Three Thousand Years of Longing

February 19

A Simple Favor

February 21

Smile

February 22

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

February 24

The Consultant

Die Hart

What’s coming to Freevee in February 2023

February 1

Bad Times at the El Royale

Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax

Forgetting Sarah Marshall

Hidden Figures

The Post

All My Life

The Five-Year Engagement

Here Comes the Boom

The Vow

The Bounty Hunter

The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones

Murder on the Orient Express

Salt

The Constant Gardener

Destroyer

Don Jon

Easy Virtue

Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas

Half Brothers

A League of Their Own

Moonrise Kingdom

November Criminals

Savannah

Secret in Their Eyes

The Shape of Water

Silence

The Switch

Tears of the Sun

February 3

Rowdy

February 8

Hit & Run

February 13

Racetime

February 16

Fatale

What to Stream on Disney Plus

February 1

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

The Chorus: Success, Here I Go (S1)

Dead End Express (S1)

Life Below Zero (S19)

Miraculous Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir (S1, S2, S3)

National Treasure: Edge of History (S1, Episode 9)

The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder (S2)

Puppy Dog Pals (S5, 3 episodes)

Star Wars: The Bad Batch (S2, Episode 6)

February 3

Clan of the Meerkats

Water and Power: A California Heist

February 8

7 Toughest Days (S1)

Arranged (S1)

Celebrity House Hunting (S1)

Dance Moms (S1, S2, S7)

Dance Moms: Miami (S1)

Forged in Fire: Knife or Death (S1, S2)

Forged in Fire (S4)

Ghost Hunters (S1, S2)

Hamster & Gretel (S1, 5 episodes)

History’s Greatest Mysteries (S1, S2)

Ice Road Truckers (S11)

Man vs. Child Chef Showdown (S2)

Marvel Studios’ Assembled: The Making of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Me & Mickey (shorts) (S1, 7 episodes)

National Treasure: Edge of History (Episode 10, season finale)

The Owl House (S3, 1 episode)

The Proof Is Out There (S1, S2)

Rescue Cam (S1)

Star Wars: The Bad Batch (S2, Episode 7 and Episode 8)

Storage Wars: Barry’s Best Buys (S1)

Storage Wars: Miami (S1)

Storage Wars: New York (S1, S2)

Storage Wars (S14)

February 10

42 to 1

The Christmas Consultant

Dug Days: Carl’s Date

Feliz Navidad

House of Darkness

Liz & Dick

Marvel Studios Legends (Ant-Man, Hank & Janet and Wasp)

People Presents: Once Upon a Main Street

The Real MVP: The Wanda Durant Story

The Santa Con

Tommy

Toni Braxton: Unbreak My Heart

Turkey Hollow

Victoria Gotti: My Father’s Daughter

February 15

Cesar Millan: Better Human Better Dog (S3)

Dian Fossey: Secrets in the Mist (S1)

Mars (S1)

Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur (S1, 6 episodes)

Mila in the Multiverse (S1)

Star Wars: The Bad Batch (S1, episode 9)

SuperKitties (S1, 7 episodes)

February 17

Inside Airport Lost & Found

Making the Wish: Disney’s Newest Cruise Ship

February 22

Star Wars: The Bad Batch (S2, episode 10)

To Catch a Smuggler (S4)

Ultimate Airport Dubai (S1, S2, S3)

Voices Rising: The Music of Wakanda Forever

February 24

Blow Your Mind

Tini: The New Life of Violetta

What to Stream on HBO Max

February 1

A Vigilante, 2018 (HBO)

Acts of Vengeance, 2017 (HBO)

Another Country, 2022

Blair Witch, 2016 (HBO)

Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance), 2014 (HBO)

Blame It on Rio, 1984 (HBO)

Bride Wars, 2009 (HBO)

Bull Durham, 1988 (HBO)

Can’t Hardly Wait, 1998 (HBO)

Casino Royale, 2006 (HBO)

Catch Me If You Can, 2002 (HBO)

Come and Find Me, 2016 (HBO)

Cooties, 2014 (HBO)

Diamonds Are Forever, 1971 (HBO)

Don’t Play Us Cheap, 1972

Dr. No, 1962 (HBO)

Eighth Grade, 2018 (HBO)

Factual: Love Off The Grid, Season 1

Food: Hungry for Answers

Footloose, 1984 (HBO)

Force Majeure, 2014 (HBO)

Girl with a Pearl Earring, 2003 (HBO)

Goldeneye, 1995 (HBO)

Good Boy!, 2003 (HBO)

Gossip, 2000 (HBO)

Graffiti Bridge, 1990 (HBO)

Hannibal, 2001 (HBO)

Heist, 2001 (HBO)

High Society, 1956

Honeyland, 2019 (HBO)

Hotel for Dogs, 2009 (HBO)

How I Live Now, 2013 (HBO)

I Am Wrath, 2016 (HBO)

Just Cause, 1995 (HBO)

Live Free or Die Hard, 2007 (HBO)

Luce, 2019 (HBO)

Mandabi, 1968

Mannequin Two: On the Move, 1991 (HBO)

Mermaids, 2003 (HBO)

Moonraker, 1979 (HBO)

Never Grow Old, 2019 (HBO)

Niaye, 1964

Nothing Like the Holidays, 2008 (HBO)

Octopussy, 1983 (HBO)

Own: The Great Soul Food Cook Off

Pens & Pencils, 2022

Person to Person, 2017 (HBO)

Platoon, 1986 (HBO)

Quantum of Solace, 2008 (HBO)

Red, 2010 (HBO)

Scary Movie, 2000 (HBO)

Scary Movie 2, 2001 (HBO)

Scary Movie 3, 2003 (HBO)

Sleepy Hollow, 1999 (HBO)

So I Married an Axe Murderer, 1993

Space is the Place, 1974

Superbad, 2007

Suspect Zero, 2004 (HBO)

Swiss Army Man, 2016 (HBO)

Take This Waltz, 2011 (HBO)

Taxi Driver, 1976

Thanks For Sharing, 2012 (HBO)

The Art of Self-Defense, 2019 (HBO)

The Best of Blaxploitation

The Crazies, 2010 (HBO)

The Living Daylights, 1987 (HBO)

The Man with the Golden Gun, 1974 (HBO)

The Men Who Stare at Goats, 2009 (HBO)

The Mexican, 2001 (HBO)

The Miracle Worker, 1962 (HBO)

The Monster, 2016 (HBO)

The Music Man, 1962

The Show, 2020 (HBO)

The Silence of the Lambs, 1991 (HBO)

The Story of a Three Day Pass, 1967

The Terminator, 1984 (HBO)

The Vow, 2012

Throw Mama from the Train, 1987 (HBO)

Thunderball, 1965 (HBO)

TLC: The Culpo Sisters

Tommy Boy, 1995 (HBO)

Tomorrow Never Dies, 1997 (HBO)

Village of the Damned, 1960

War of the Worlds, 2005 (HBO)

Wayne’s World, 1992 (HBO)

Wayne’s World 2, 1993 (HBO)

White Bird In A Blizzard, 2014 (HBO)

You Only Live Twice, 1967 (HBO)

February 2

Dionne Warwick: Don’t Make Me Over, Max Original Premiere

Super Villains, The Investigation (Supervillains, l’enquête), Max Original Premiere

Flordelis: A Family Crime (Flordelis: Em Nome da Mãe), Max Original Premiere

February 3

The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies, 2014 Extended Version (HBO)

February 6

C.B. Strike: Troubled Blood Premiere (HBO)

February 7

All That Breathes, 2022 (HBO)

Edge of Tomorrow, 2014 (HBO)

Empire of Light, 2022 (HBO)

February 8

Aqua Teen Forever: Plantasm, 2022, Adult Swim

February 9

Harley Quinn: A Very Problematic Valentine’s Day Special, Max Original Season 3B Premiere

February 10

Marcella Arguello: Bitch, Grow Up! (HBO)

February 11

Marc Maron: From Bleak to Dark (HBO)

February 12

Puppy Bowl XIX

February 14

King Star King, Adult Swim

February 16

U.S. Women’s Soccer vs Canada, Live Sports

February 17

Poor Devil, Max Original Season 1 Premiere

February 18

Family Restaurant

February 20

Ballmastrz: Rubicon, Adult Swim

February 23

Gravity, 2013

What to Stream on Netflix

February 1

Bad Boys

Bad Boys II

Call Me by Your Name

Daddy’s Little Girls

Eat Pray Love

Enough

It (2017)

Julie & Julia

La La Land

The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring

The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King

The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers

New Amsterdam: Seasons 3 & 4

The Pursuit of Happyness

Spanglish

Spy Kids: All the Time in the World

Stepmom

Survivor: Season 32

Tyler Perry’s I Can Do Bad All by Myself

Underworld

February 2

Freeridge

February 3

Class

Infiesto

Stromboli

Thomas & Friends: All Engines Go: Season 2

True Spirit

Viking Wolf

February 4

Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile

February 6

Vinland Saga: Season 2

February 8

Bill Russell: Legend

The Exchange

MTV Floribama Shore: Season 1

February 9

Dear David

My Dad the Bounty Hunter

You: Season 4: Part 1

February 10

10 Days of a Good Man

Love Is Blind: After the Altar: Season 3

Love to Hate You

Your Place or Mine

February 13

Squared Love All Over Again

Vinland Saga: Season 2 (new episodes)

February 14

All the Places

A Sunday Affair

In Love All Over Again

Jim Jefferies: High n’ Dry

Pasión de Gavilanes: Seasons 1-2

Perfect Match

Re/Member

February 15

#NoFilter

African Queens: Njinga

CoComelon: Season 7

Eva Lasting

Full Swing

The Law According to Lidia Poët

Red Rose

February 16

47 Meters Down: Uncaged

Ouija

The Upshaws: Part 3

February 17

A Girl and an Astronaut

Community Squad

Ganglands: Season 2

Unlocked

February 19

Whindersson Nunes: Preaching to the Choir

February 20

Operation Finale

VINLAND SAGA: Season 2

February 21

Perfect Match

February 22

Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal

The Strays

Triptych

February 23

Call Me Chihiro

Outer Banks: Season 3

February 24

Formula 1: Drive to Survive: Season 5

Oddballs: Season 2

Married at First Sight: Season 12

Pokémon Ultimate Journeys: The Series: Part 2

The Real World: Season 12

We Have a Ghost

Who Were We Running From?

February 28

A Whole Lifetime With Jamie Demetriou

American Pickers: Season 15

Perfect Match

Too Hot to Handle: Germany

