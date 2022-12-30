2023 is here, and now’s your chance to start the new year off right. That includes taking full advantage of all the top streaming content at your fingertips. From the latest movie arrivals to returning TV shows and classic films, here’s all the best stuff to see in January 2023.
What To Watch on Netflix: January 2023
Netflix is starting off the new year with a bang, bringing some intriguing original movies and TV shows to the platform, including new projects from Christian Bale, Eddie Murphy, and Jonah Hill. The historical mystery thriller The Pale Blue Eye (January 6) stars Bale as Augustus Landor, a 19th-century detective brought in to investigate a murder at West Point when a young cadet is found dead. The savage murder opens up a wide mystery. To help get inside the world of the cadets at West Point, Bale’s detective enlists the help of another cadet—who just happens to be Edgar Allen Poe. The film is directed by Scott Cooper, who has worked with Bale on multiple films, including Out of the Furnace and Hostiles.
On the funnier side, the classic sitcom That ’90s Show (January 19) is back, bringing more laughs to the Forman family basement. Debora Jo Rupp and Kurtwood Smith are returning as Kitty and Red Forman—and to make you feel old, the new show will follow Eric (Topher Grace) and Donna’s (Laura Prepon) daughter Leia as she comes to Wisconsin to visit her grandparents for the summer. Grace and Prepon will appear back on the show, along with original cast members Wilmer Valderrama, Ashton Kutcher, and Mila Kunis.
Jonah Hill, Eddie Murphy, Julia Louis-Dreyfuss, Mike Epps, and David Duchovny round out the all-star comedy cast in You People (January 27), written and directed by Kenya Barris (Black-ish). The film follows a young couple (Hill and Lauren London) as they try to navigate their parents meeting for the first time.
Another intriguing title to check out this month is Kaleidoscope (January 1), a crime thriller series that follows a thief and his crew as they try to pull off an epic heist worth billions. What makes this show so interesting is that it lets viewers watch any episode in any order before reaching the finale. Netflix also has some great classic movies coming to the streamer this month, including: Rocky I through Rocky V, the original Top Gun, Reservoir Dogs, Jerry Maguire, Forrest Gump and The Aviator (all January 1).
What to Watch on HBO Max: January 2023
One of the most anticipated shows of the year is here early. HBO is bringing an adaptation of the hit video game The Last of Us (January 15) to the platform, following the aftermath of an apocalypse that has turned the world’s population into cannibalistic zombies. The spine of the series centers on Joel (The Mandalorian’s Pedro Pascal), a smuggler who must transport and protect a young girl, Ellie (Bella Ramsey, Lyanna Mormont from Game of Thrones), who may be the key to finding a cure. The game won multiple awards and is considered one of the best of all time. Now it’ll get prestige TV treatment from award-winning creator, Craig Mazin, of the miniseries Chernobyl.
If you’re looking for something a tad lighter, Mindy Kaling’s (The Office) new animated series Velma (January 12) offers a reboot of the fan-favorite Scooby Doo character—voiced by Kaling herself, as she works on solving mysteries while getting herself into trouble. One of the best-reviewed movies of 2022 debuts on HBO this month with The Menu on January 3. Featuring a strong cast—with Ralph Fiennes, Anya Taylor-Joy, Nicholas Hoult, Hong Chau, Janet McTeer, and John Leguizamo—the film follows a group of guests who are invited to an exclusive restaurant. The twist? Turns out that the celebrity chef owner (Fiennes) wants to kill them all.
Other movies to watch out for this month include the Christian Bale comedy American Hustle, the Crocodile Dundee series, the Tom Hanks drama Captain Phillips, Zero Dark Thirty, and all three films of the John Wick series to help you get ready for Chapter 4 later this year.
What to Watch on Disney Plus: January 2023
January is a bit light for Disney Plus—but for Star Wars fans, it’s a thing of joy. It’s finally time for more of The Bad Batch. The animated series returns for Season 2, kicking off with a two-episode premiere on January 4 before weekly episodes for the rest of the run. The show continues the story from the titular “Bad Batch” of clone troopers from Star Wars, serving up some of the best content from the SW universe. This month, you can also continue with new episodes of both Willow and National Treasure: Edge of History, which will continue to come out weekly until their finales.
What To Watch on Amazon Prime: January 2023
After a three-year break, the second and final season of the historical action drama Hunters is back. Starring Al Pacino in his first major TV series role, the show follows a group of Nazi hunters in the 70s tracking down any surviving members they can find. Alongside Pacino is a strong supporting cast, including Logan Lehrman, Josh Radnor, and Saul Rubinek. This season, the team will be going after (spoiler alert!) the biggest name of all toward the end of the first season… when it’s revealed that Adolf Hitler is alive and hiding in South Africa with his wife Eva Braun.
The streamer also has a lot of fun films hitting this month, including Tom Cruise’s first four Mission: Impossible movies, Ghost Protocol, and the complete Raiders of the Lost Ark franchise—including Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade and Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom. Also well worth rewatching this month are the high school comedy Election and the Pacino classic Serpico.
What to Watch on Apple TV+: January 2023
The most anticipated release this month is Shrinking, a comedy starring Jason Segel and Harrison Ford in his first major TV role. Produced by Ted Lasso’s Bill Lawrence and Brett Goldstein, the series follows a grieving therapist (Segel) who starts telling all his clients what he really thinks—no matter how blunt. Once he starts, his life and the lives of his clients and friends start to have major changes, for better and worse. Also starring Jessica Williams, the series premieres January 27 followed by weekly episodes.
If crime stories are your thing, Season 3 of Truth Be Told with Octavia Spencer is for you. Each season of the show follows podcaster Poppy (Spencer) as she investigates a true crime. The case this season, which co-stars Gabrielle Union, will involve Poppy investigating several young missing Black girls and a potential sex ring that may be behind their disappearance. The series starts on January 20 followed by weekly episodes.
The fourth and final season of Servant begins January 13, continuing the story of Philadelphia couple, Dorothy and Sean Turner (Lauren Ambrose and Toby Kebbell), as they deal with mysterious forces surrounding their family. Lastly, the finale of the third season of Mythic Quest airs on January 6 after another strong season. The series has already been renewed for Season 4, with a new spinoff coming as well.
What to Watch on Hulu: January 2023
Hilary Duff is back for another season of How I Met Your Father, which starts on January 24 for its second run of episodes. The spin-off of How I Met Your Mother stars Duff as Sophie, a photographer who is a hopeless romantic and looking for her eventual soul mate in New York City. Like the original series, she’s joined by a close group of friends who help her in her dating life and get her into some ridiculous situations. In a connection to the previous series, Chris Lowell’s Jesse lives in Ted, Marshall and Lily’s old apartment from How I Met Your Mother.
Another new series coming this month is the animated comedy Koala Man (January 9), which features the voices of Michael Cusack, Sarah Snook, Jemaine Clement, and Hugh Jackman. Produced by the co-creator of Rick and Morty, the superhero series follows a family man with a secret life as a superhero (named Koala Man) who takes on small crimes in his neighborhood. Other great movie arrivals this month include the Home Alone series, Brendan Fraser’s Mummy series, the action comedy Zombieland, Robert De Niro’s King of Comedy, and De Niro and Al Pacino’s action classic Heat.
What to Stream on Hulu
January 1
Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2023: Special Premiere
Dick Clark’s Primetime New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2023: Special Premiere
The Amazing Race: Complete Seasons 3-4
America’s Next Top Model: Complete Seasons 15-16
Are You The One?: Complete Season 8
Beverly Hills 90210: Complete Seasons 3-4
Black Ink Crew: Complete Seasons 1-2
The Challenge: Complete Seasons 20
CSI: Miami: Complete Seasons 3-4
Jersey Shore Family Vacation: Complete Season 3
Love and Hip Hop Atlanta: Complete Seasons 6-7
RuPaul’s Drag Race: Complete Season 2
Survivor: Complete Seasons 40-41
Undercover Boss: Complete Season 6
3 Idiotas (2017)
The 40 Year-Old Virgin (2005)
A League Of Their Own (1992)
A Troll in Central Park (1994)
Barbarians (2021)
The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel (2010)
The Breakfast Club (1985)
The Company You Keep (2013)
Couples Retreat (2009)
Dante’s Peak (1997)
Empire Records (1995)
Gamer (2009)
Heat (1995)
Hacksaw Ridge (2016)
Hell or High Water (2016)
Home Alone (1990)
Home Alone 2: Lost in New York (1992)
Home Alone 3 (1997)
The Internship (2013)
Irrational Man (2015)
The King Of Comedy (1983)
Kingdom Come (2001)
The League Of Extraordinary Gentlemen (2003)
Little Manhattan (2005)
The Mummy (1999)
The Mummy Returns (2001)
The Mummy: Tomb Of The Dragon Emperor (2008)
One Fine Day (1996)
Pearl Harbor (2001)
Predestination (2015)
The Prestige (2006)
Professor Marston And The Wonder Women (2017)
Prometheus (2011)
The Proposal (2009)
Real Steel (2011)
S.W.A.T. (2003)
Snatch (2000)
Someone Like You (2001)
Take Shelter (2011)
This Christmas (2007)
The Triplets Of Belleville (2003)
Truth (2015)
Zack And Miri Make A Porno (2008)
Zeros And Ones (2021)
Zombieland (2009)
January 3
Fantasy Island: Season 2 Premiere
Mia and Me: Hero of Centopia (2022)
January 4
Will Trent: Series Premiere
Bachelor in Paradise: Complete Seasons 4-5
The Bachelorette: Complete Season 11
January 5
Death in the Dorms: Complete Limited Series
Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test: Series Premiere
January 6
Bromates (2022)
January 7
Cesar Millan: Better Human, Better Dog: Season 3 Premiere
House of Darkness (2022)
January 8
True Things (2021)
January 9
Koala Man: Complete Season 1
January 11
Port Protection Alaska: Season 6 Premiere
January 12
How I Caught My Killer: Complete Season 1
Name That Tune: Season 3 Premiere
Riotsville, USA (2022)
January 13
The Drop (2022)
January 15
Cooks vs. Cons: Complete Seasons 2-4
Cutthroat Kitchen: Complete Seasons 6 & 15
Deadly Women: Complete Season 14
Murder Comes To Town: Complete Seasons 4-5
A Kind Of Murder (2016)
Paris, 13th District (2021)
January 18
9-1-1: Lone Star: Season 4 Premiere
January 19
Web of Death: Complete Limited Series
National Geographic Investigates: El Chapo’s Narco Bling: Special Premiere
Trafficked with Mariana van Zeller: Season 3 Premiere
January 20
One Way (2022)
January 21
Dig (2022)
January 22
Happening (2021)
The Tax Collector (2020)
January 23
Accused: Series Premiere
January 24
How I Met Your Father: Season 2 Premiere
January 25
Extraordinary: Complete Season 1
January 26
The 1619 Project: Two-Episode Series Premiere
Killing County: Complete Limited Series
National Geographic Investigates: LSD and Psychedlics: Special Premiere
January 27
The Deer King (2021)
Maneater (2022)
January 31
The Watchful Eye: Series Premiere
Love, Gilda (2018)
Baggage Claim (2013)
Voyagers (2020)
What to Stream on Apple TV Plus
January 6
Mythic Quest: Season 3 Finale
January 13
Servant (season 4)
Super League: The War for Football
January 20
Truth Be Told (season 3)
January 27
Shrinking
What to Stream on Amazon Prime
January 1
Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark
Mission: Impossible (1996)
Dharma & Greg Seasons 1-5
Invader Zim
Nella the Princess Knight
Shimmer and Shine
12 O’Clock High Seasons 1-3
Welcome to Flatch
50/50
A.I. Artificial Intelligence
After Earth
Akeelah and the Bee
Ali
Antwone Fisher
Are We There Yet?
Baby Boy
Barbershop 2: Back in Business
Beauty Shop
Black Dynamite
Blankman
Blue Chips
Breakdown
Breakin’ All the Rules
Broken City
Brown Sugar
Clue
Despicable Me
Despicable Me 2
Downsizing
El Dorado
El Mariachi
Election
Employee of the Month
Europa Report
Failure to Launch
Forces of Nature
Frankie & Alice
Friday the 13th (1980)
Gamer
God’s Not Dead
Guess Who
Harold and Maude
Higher Learning
Home for the Holidays
I Am Not Your Negro
If Beale Street Could Talk
In My Country
In the Heat of the Night
Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull
Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade
Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom
Jesse Stone: Death in Paradise
Jesse Stone: Night Passage
Jesse Stone: Sea Change
Jesse Stone: Stone Cold
Juliet, Naked
Just Wright
Love the Coopers
Mad Love
Mean Creek
Mission: Impossible II
Mission: Impossible III
Mission: Impossible IV – Ghost Protocol
Mississippi Burning
Mo’ Money
Money Train
Mr. 3000
Muscle Shoals
O Brother, Where Art Thou?
Paranormal Activity 2
Paranormal Activity 3
Paranormal Activity 4
Paycheck
Poetic Justice
Private Parts
Rec
Rec 2
Rec 3: Genesis
Red Dawn (1984)
Rejoice and Shout
Rosemary’s Baby
School Daze
Serpico
She Hate Me
Six Degrees of Separation
Sorry to Bother You
Tangerine
The Amityville Horror (1979)
The Big Wedding
The Brady Bunch Movie
The Butler
The Devil’s Backbone
The Duchess
The Foot Fist Way
The Gospel According to Andre
The Love Guru
The Peacemaker
The Running Man
The Sons of Katie Elder
The Two Jakes
Three Can Play That Game
To Sir, With Love
True Grit (1969)
Walking Tall (2004)
Whiskey Tango Foxtrot
Witness
You Got Served
January 3
Endeavour Season 8
Honk for Jesus, Save Your Soul
January 6
Cosmic Love France
The Rig
Jurassic World Dominion
Black and Blue
Power Rangers
January 8
The Winter Palace
January 10
Snitch
January 13
Hunters Season 2
The Test Season 2
January 15
The Steve Harvey Show Seasons 1-6
An Officer and a Gentleman
The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance
Road Trip
January 17
Vengeance
January 20
The Legend of the Vox Machina Season 2
January 21
Hercules (2014)
January 27
Shotgun Wedding
The King’s Speech
January 31
Nate Bargatze: Hello World
Orphan: First Kill
Killing Them Softly
What’s to Stream on Amazon Freevee
January 1
Nova Vita Season 1
Wagon Train Seasons 1-5
Battleship
Bill & Ted Face the Music
Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey
Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure
Booksmart
City of God
Click
Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs
Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs 2
Contraband
The Devil Wears Prada
Four Kids and It
Freaky
Fried Green Tomatoes
Get Him to the Greek
Grown Ups 2
How to Train Your Dragon
Identity Thief
Jumanji (1995)
Let Him Go
Lincoln
Little Fockers
Machine Gun Preacher
Man of the House
Me Your Madness
Meet the Fockers
Meet the Parents
Monte Carlo
Morgan
Morning Glory
Nerve
Office Space
Out of Sight
Passengers
Peeples
Planet 51
Red Sparrow
Shark Tale
Source Code
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (2014)
The American
The Call
The Croods
The Darkest Minds
The Family That Preys
The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy
The Hot Chick
The Night Before
The Purge
The Smurfs
The Smurfs 2
Think Like a Man
This is the End
Tombstone
Unstoppable
Widows
Zombieland
January 23
Judy Justice, Season 2 Winter Premiere
What to Stream on Disney Plus
January 4
The Boonies (S1)
Locked Up Abroad (S12)
Lost Treasures of Egypt (S4)
Magic of Disney’s Animal Kingdom (S2)
Primal Survivor: Over the Andes (S1)
Underworld, Inc. (S1, S2)
Star Wars: The Bad Batch (two-episode season premiere)
Willow (Episode 7)
January 6
Strangest Bird Alive
January 11
Airport Security (S4, S5, S6, S7, S8)
Best in Bridal (S1)
Bride & Prejudice”(S1)
Celebrity Ghost Stories (S5, S6)
Evil Genius (S1)
My Ghost Story (S1)
SuperKitties (S1, 11 episodes)
Willow (Episode 8, season finale)
Chasing Waves
Gina Wei
January 18
Chibi Tiny Tales (Shorts) (S3, 14 episodes)
Disney Junior Mickey Mouse Funhouse (S2, 5 episodes)
Me & Mickey (Shorts) (S1, 13 episodes)
Night Stalkers (S1)
Secret Life of Predators (S1)
King Shakur Recycle
January 20
Ocean’s Breath
Sharkatraz
January 25
Bloody Tales of Europe”(S1)
Dino Ranch (S2, 6 episodes)
Hacking the System (S1)
Riding Britain’s Railways (S1)
Mila in the Multiverse
January 27
American Blackout
Challenger Disaster: Lost Tapes
T. Rex Autopsy
What to Stream on HBO Max
January 1
20 Feet From Stardom, 2013 (HBO)
American Hustle, 2013
American Ultra, 2015 (HBO)
At Middleton, 2013 (HBO)
Back to School, 1986 (HBO)
Batman and Superman: Battle of the Super Sons, 2022
Black Butterfly, 2017 (HBO)
Captain Phillips, 2013 (HBO)
Catch a Fire, 2006 (HBO)
Child’s Play, 2019 (HBO)
Cold Pursuit, 2019 (HBO)
Cops and Robbersons, 1994 (HBO)
Coup de torchon, 1981
Crocodile Dundee, 1986 (HBO)
Crocodile Dundee II, 1988 (HBO)
Crocodile Dundee In Los Angeles, 2001 (HBO)
Cruising, 1980 (HBO)
Death Warrant, 1990 (HBO)
Dim Sum Funeral, 2008 (HBO)
Dom Hemingway, 2013 (HBO)
Every Secret Thing, 2014 (HBO)
Extortion, 2017 (HBO)
Fool’s Gold, 2008 (HBO)
Flashpoint, 2007 (HBO)
From Here to Eternity, 1953
Gemini, 2017 (HBO)
Geronimo: An American Legend, 1993
Ghostbusters, 1984
Ghostbusters II, 1989
Hereditary, 2018 (HBO)
Hoodlum, 1997 (HBO)
Insidious: Chapter 2, 2013
Jennifer Eight, 1992 (HBO)
John Wick, 2014
John Wick: Chapter 2, 2017
John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum, 2019
Jumping the Broom, 2011
Jury Duty, 1995 (HBO)
Kill the Irishman, 2011 (HBO)
Kusama: Infinity, 2018 (HBO)
Law Abiding Citizen, 2009 (HBO)
Lawrence of Arabia, 1962
Line of Duty, 2019 (HBO)
Marley & Me, 2008 (HBO)
Matilda, 1996Nine, 2009 (HBO)
Oasis: Supersonic, 2016 (HBO)
Our Idiot Brother, 2011
Piranha 3D, 2010 (HBO)
Piranha 3DD, 2012 (HBO)
Planet 51, 2009
Precious Cargo, 2016 (HBO)
Quartet, 2012 (HBO)
Regression, 2015 (HBO)
Rememory, 2017 (HBO)
Sarah’s Key, 2010 (HBO)
Skate Kitchen, 2018 (HBO)
Stephen King’s Graveyard Shift, 1990 (HBO)
Stephen King’s Silver Bullet, 1985 (HBO)
Support the Girls, 2018 (HBO)
Teen Wolf, 1985 (HBO)
Teen Wolf Too, 1987 (HBO)
The Artist, 2011 (HBO)
The Book of Life, 2014 (HBO)
The Brink, 2019 (HBO)
The Cabin in the Woods, 2012 (HBO)
The Company Men, 2010 (HBO)
The Cookout, 2004
The Crying Game, 1992 (HBO)
The Guilty, 2021 (HBO)
The Haunting, 1999 (HBO)
The Homesman, 2014 (HBO)
The Hunter, 2011 (HBO)
The Iron Lady, 2011 (HBO)
The Last Face, 2016 (HBO)
The Lobster, 2015 (HBO)
The Master, 2012 (HBO)
The Perfect Score, 2004 (HBO)
The Promise, 2016 (HBO)
The Taking of Pelham One Two Three, 1974 (HBO)
The Unborn, 2009 (HBO)
The Whole Ten Yards, 2004 (HBO)
This Boy’s Life, 1993 (HBO)
This One’s for the Ladies, 2018 (HBO)
Urge, 2016 (HBO)
USS Indianapolis: Men of Courage, 2016 (HBO)
Vendetta, 2022 (HBO)
When We Were Kings, 1996
White Chicks, 2004 (HBO)
Wild Rose, 2018 (HBO)
Woman at War, 2018 (HBO)
Zero Dark Thirty, 2012
January 3
The Menu, 2022 (HBO)
January 6
DC’s Stargirl, Season 3
The Nun, 2018 (HBO)
Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace?, Season 2
January 8
We Baby Bears, Season 1F
January 10
Horrible Bosses 2, 2014 (HBO)
January 11
In With the Old, Season 3
January 12
Blended, 2014 (HBO)
The Climb, Max Original Series Premiere
Velma, Max Original Series Premiere
January 13
The Big Soirée (El Gran Sarao), Max Original Premiere
I Don’t Like Driving w/t (No Me Gusta Conducir), Max Original Premiere
January 15
The Last of Us, Series Premiere (HBO)
January 17
Batman and Superman: Battle of the Super Sons
Sesame Street Mecha Builders, Season 1E
USWNT @ New Zealand #1, Live Sports
January 20
Game Theory with Bomani Jones, Season 2 Premiere (HBO)
Real Time with Bill Maher, Season 21 Premiere (HBO)
The Cabin Chronicles, Season 3
USWNT @ New Zealand #2, Live Sports
January 23
YOLO: Silver Destiny, Season 2
January 25
USMNT vs Serbia, Live Sports
What to Stream on Netflix
January 1
Kaleidoscope — Netflix Series
Lady Voyeur — Netflix Series
The Way of the Househusband: Season 2 — Netflix Anime
The Aviator
Barbershop 2: Back in Business
Blue Streak
Brokeback Mountain
The ‘Burbs
Closer
The Conjuring
Daddy Day Care
Fletch
Forrest Gump
G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra
Grease
I Know What You Did Last Summer
Jerry Maguire
King Kong
Leap Year
Life
Minority Report
National Security
New Amsterdam: Season 1
The Nutty Professor
The Nutty Professor II: The Klumps
Old Enough!: Season 2
Parenthood
Reservoir Dogs
Resident Evil: Afterlife
Road to Perdition
Rocky
Rocky II
Rocky III
Rocky IV
Rocky V
Scott Pilgrim vs. the World
Survivor: Season 18
The Taking of Pelham 123
This Is 40
Top Gun
Transformers: Dark of the Moon
Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen
Twins
January 4
How I Became a Gangster — Netflix Film
The Kings of the World — Netflix Film
The Lying Life of Adults — Netflix Series
MADOFF: The Monster of Wall Street — Netflix Documentary
January 5
Copenhagen Cowboy — Netflix Series
Ginny & Georgia: Season 2 — Netflix Series
Woman of the Dead — Netflix Series
January 6
Love Island USA: Season 2
Mumbai Mafia: Police vs The Underworld — Netflix Documentary
The Pale Blue Eye — Netflix Film
Pressure Cooker — Netflix Series
The Ultimatum: France Season 1 Part 2 — Netflix Series (new episodes)
The Walking Dead: Season 11
January 9
VINLAND SAGA: Season 2
January 10
Andrew Santino: Cheeseburger — Netflix Comedy
The Hatchet Wielding Hitchhiker — Netflix Documentary
January 11
Noise — Netflix Film
Sexify: Season 2 — Netflix Series
January 12
Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight: Season 2 — Netflix Family
The Makanai: Cooking for the Maiko House — Netflix Series
Vikings: Valhalla: Season 2 — Netflix Series
January 13
Break Point — Netflix Documentary
Dog Gone — Netflix Film
Sky Rojo: Season 3 — Netflix Series
Suzan & Freek — Netflix Documentary
Trial by Fire — Netflix Series
January 17
The Devil to Pay
January 19
Junji Ito Maniac: Japanese Tales of the Macabre — Netflix Anime
Khallat+ — Netflix Film
That ‘90s Show — Netflix Series
Women at War — Netflix Series
January 20
Bake Squad: Season 2 — Netflix Series
Bling Empire: New York — Netflix Series
Fauda: Season 4 — Netflix Series
Mission Majnu — Netflix Film
The Real World: Season 28
Represent — Netflix Series
Şahmaran — Netflix Series
Shanty Town — Netflix Series
January 23
Minions: The Rise of Gru
Narvik — Netflix Film
January 24
Little Angel: Volume 2
January 25
Against the Ropes — Netflix Series
Begin Again
January 26
Daniel Spellbound: Season 2 — Netflix Family
Record of Ragnarok: Season 2 Episodes 1-10 — Netflix Anime
January 27
Kings of Jo’Burg: Season 2 — Netflix Series
Lockwood & Co. — Netflix Series
The Snow Girl — Netflix Series
You People — Netflix Film
January 30
Princess Power — Netflix Family
January 31
Cunk On Earth — Netflix Series
Pamela, a love story — Netflix Documentary
