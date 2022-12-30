2023 is here, and now’s your chance to start the new year off right. That includes taking full advantage of all the top streaming content at your fingertips. From the latest movie arrivals to returning TV shows and classic films, here’s all the best stuff to see in January 2023.

What To Watch on Netflix: January 2023

Netflix is starting off the new year with a bang, bringing some intriguing original movies and TV shows to the platform, including new projects from Christian Bale, Eddie Murphy, and Jonah Hill. The historical mystery thriller The Pale Blue Eye (January 6) stars Bale as Augustus Landor, a 19th-century detective brought in to investigate a murder at West Point when a young cadet is found dead. The savage murder opens up a wide mystery. To help get inside the world of the cadets at West Point, Bale’s detective enlists the help of another cadet—who just happens to be Edgar Allen Poe. The film is directed by Scott Cooper, who has worked with Bale on multiple films, including Out of the Furnace and Hostiles.

On the funnier side, the classic sitcom That ’90s Show (January 19) is back, bringing more laughs to the Forman family basement. Debora Jo Rupp and Kurtwood Smith are returning as Kitty and Red Forman—and to make you feel old, the new show will follow Eric (Topher Grace) and Donna’s (Laura Prepon) daughter Leia as she comes to Wisconsin to visit her grandparents for the summer. Grace and Prepon will appear back on the show, along with original cast members Wilmer Valderrama, Ashton Kutcher, and Mila Kunis.

Jonah Hill, Eddie Murphy, Julia Louis-Dreyfuss, Mike Epps, and David Duchovny round out the all-star comedy cast in You People (January 27), written and directed by Kenya Barris (Black-ish). The film follows a young couple (Hill and Lauren London) as they try to navigate their parents meeting for the first time.

Another intriguing title to check out this month is Kaleidoscope (January 1), a crime thriller series that follows a thief and his crew as they try to pull off an epic heist worth billions. What makes this show so interesting is that it lets viewers watch any episode in any order before reaching the finale. Netflix also has some great classic movies coming to the streamer this month, including: Rocky I through Rocky V, the original Top Gun, Reservoir Dogs, Jerry Maguire, Forrest Gump and The Aviator (all January 1).

What to Watch on HBO Max: January 2023

One of the most anticipated shows of the year is here early. HBO is bringing an adaptation of the hit video game The Last of Us (January 15) to the platform, following the aftermath of an apocalypse that has turned the world’s population into cannibalistic zombies. The spine of the series centers on Joel (The Mandalorian’s Pedro Pascal), a smuggler who must transport and protect a young girl, Ellie (Bella Ramsey, Lyanna Mormont from Game of Thrones), who may be the key to finding a cure. The game won multiple awards and is considered one of the best of all time. Now it’ll get prestige TV treatment from award-winning creator, Craig Mazin, of the miniseries Chernobyl.

If you’re looking for something a tad lighter, Mindy Kaling’s (The Office) new animated series Velma (January 12) offers a reboot of the fan-favorite Scooby Doo character—voiced by Kaling herself, as she works on solving mysteries while getting herself into trouble. One of the best-reviewed movies of 2022 debuts on HBO this month with The Menu on January 3. Featuring a strong cast—with Ralph Fiennes, Anya Taylor-Joy, Nicholas Hoult, Hong Chau, Janet McTeer, and John Leguizamo—the film follows a group of guests who are invited to an exclusive restaurant. The twist? Turns out that the celebrity chef owner (Fiennes) wants to kill them all.

Other movies to watch out for this month include the Christian Bale comedy American Hustle, the Crocodile Dundee series, the Tom Hanks drama Captain Phillips, Zero Dark Thirty, and all three films of the John Wick series to help you get ready for Chapter 4 later this year.

What to Watch on Disney Plus: January 2023

January is a bit light for Disney Plus—but for Star Wars fans, it’s a thing of joy. It’s finally time for more of The Bad Batch. The animated series returns for Season 2, kicking off with a two-episode premiere on January 4 before weekly episodes for the rest of the run. The show continues the story from the titular “Bad Batch” of clone troopers from Star Wars, serving up some of the best content from the SW universe. This month, you can also continue with new episodes of both Willow and National Treasure: Edge of History, which will continue to come out weekly until their finales.

What To Watch on Amazon Prime: January 2023

After a three-year break, the second and final season of the historical action drama Hunters is back. Starring Al Pacino in his first major TV series role, the show follows a group of Nazi hunters in the 70s tracking down any surviving members they can find. Alongside Pacino is a strong supporting cast, including Logan Lehrman, Josh Radnor, and Saul Rubinek. This season, the team will be going after (spoiler alert!) the biggest name of all toward the end of the first season… when it’s revealed that Adolf Hitler is alive and hiding in South Africa with his wife Eva Braun.

The streamer also has a lot of fun films hitting this month, including Tom Cruise’s first four Mission: Impossible movies, Ghost Protocol, and the complete Raiders of the Lost Ark franchise—including Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade and Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom. Also well worth rewatching this month are the high school comedy Election and the Pacino classic Serpico.

What to Watch on Apple TV+: January 2023

The most anticipated release this month is Shrinking, a comedy starring Jason Segel and Harrison Ford in his first major TV role. Produced by Ted Lasso’s Bill Lawrence and Brett Goldstein, the series follows a grieving therapist (Segel) who starts telling all his clients what he really thinks—no matter how blunt. Once he starts, his life and the lives of his clients and friends start to have major changes, for better and worse. Also starring Jessica Williams, the series premieres January 27 followed by weekly episodes.

If crime stories are your thing, Season 3 of Truth Be Told with Octavia Spencer is for you. Each season of the show follows podcaster Poppy (Spencer) as she investigates a true crime. The case this season, which co-stars Gabrielle Union, will involve Poppy investigating several young missing Black girls and a potential sex ring that may be behind their disappearance. The series starts on January 20 followed by weekly episodes.

The fourth and final season of Servant begins January 13, continuing the story of Philadelphia couple, Dorothy and Sean Turner (Lauren Ambrose and Toby Kebbell), as they deal with mysterious forces surrounding their family. Lastly, the finale of the third season of Mythic Quest airs on January 6 after another strong season. The series has already been renewed for Season 4, with a new spinoff coming as well.

What to Watch on Hulu: January 2023

Hilary Duff is back for another season of How I Met Your Father, which starts on January 24 for its second run of episodes. The spin-off of How I Met Your Mother stars Duff as Sophie, a photographer who is a hopeless romantic and looking for her eventual soul mate in New York City. Like the original series, she’s joined by a close group of friends who help her in her dating life and get her into some ridiculous situations. In a connection to the previous series, Chris Lowell’s Jesse lives in Ted, Marshall and Lily’s old apartment from How I Met Your Mother.

Another new series coming this month is the animated comedy Koala Man (January 9), which features the voices of Michael Cusack, Sarah Snook, Jemaine Clement, and Hugh Jackman. Produced by the co-creator of Rick and Morty, the superhero series follows a family man with a secret life as a superhero (named Koala Man) who takes on small crimes in his neighborhood. Other great movie arrivals this month include the Home Alone series, Brendan Fraser’s Mummy series, the action comedy Zombieland, Robert De Niro’s King of Comedy, and De Niro and Al Pacino’s action classic Heat.

What to Stream on Hulu

January 1

Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2023: Special Premiere

Dick Clark’s Primetime New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2023: Special Premiere

The Amazing Race: Complete Seasons 3-4

America’s Next Top Model: Complete Seasons 15-16

Are You The One?: Complete Season 8

Beverly Hills 90210: Complete Seasons 3-4

Black Ink Crew: Complete Seasons 1-2

The Challenge: Complete Seasons 20

CSI: Miami: Complete Seasons 3-4

Jersey Shore Family Vacation: Complete Season 3

Love and Hip Hop Atlanta: Complete Seasons 6-7

RuPaul’s Drag Race: Complete Season 2

Survivor: Complete Seasons 40-41

Undercover Boss: Complete Season 6

3 Idiotas (2017)

The 40 Year-Old Virgin (2005)

A League Of Their Own (1992)

A Troll in Central Park (1994)

Barbarians (2021)

The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel (2010)

The Breakfast Club (1985)

The Company You Keep (2013)

Couples Retreat (2009)

Dante’s Peak (1997)

Empire Records (1995)

Gamer (2009)

Heat (1995)

Hacksaw Ridge (2016)

Hell or High Water (2016)

Home Alone (1990)

Home Alone 2: Lost in New York (1992)

Home Alone 3 (1997)

The Internship (2013)

Irrational Man (2015)

The King Of Comedy (1983)

Kingdom Come (2001)

The League Of Extraordinary Gentlemen (2003)

Little Manhattan (2005)

The Mummy (1999)

The Mummy Returns (2001)

The Mummy: Tomb Of The Dragon Emperor (2008)

One Fine Day (1996)

Pearl Harbor (2001)

Predestination (2015)

The Prestige (2006)

Professor Marston And The Wonder Women (2017)

Prometheus (2011)

The Proposal (2009)

Real Steel (2011)

S.W.A.T. (2003)

Snatch (2000)

Someone Like You (2001)

Take Shelter (2011)

This Christmas (2007)

The Triplets Of Belleville (2003)

Truth (2015)

Zack And Miri Make A Porno (2008)

Zeros And Ones (2021)

Zombieland (2009)

January 3

Fantasy Island: Season 2 Premiere

Mia and Me: Hero of Centopia (2022)

January 4

Will Trent: Series Premiere

Bachelor in Paradise: Complete Seasons 4-5

The Bachelorette: Complete Season 11

January 5

Death in the Dorms: Complete Limited Series

Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test: Series Premiere

January 6

Bromates (2022)

January 7

Cesar Millan: Better Human, Better Dog: Season 3 Premiere

House of Darkness (2022)

January 8

True Things (2021)

January 9

Koala Man: Complete Season 1

January 11

Port Protection Alaska: Season 6 Premiere

January 12

How I Caught My Killer: Complete Season 1

Name That Tune: Season 3 Premiere

Riotsville, USA (2022)

January 13

The Drop (2022)

January 15

Cooks vs. Cons: Complete Seasons 2-4

Cutthroat Kitchen: Complete Seasons 6 & 15

Deadly Women: Complete Season 14

Murder Comes To Town: Complete Seasons 4-5

A Kind Of Murder (2016)

Paris, 13th District (2021)

January 18

9-1-1: Lone Star: Season 4 Premiere

January 19

Web of Death: Complete Limited Series

National Geographic Investigates: El Chapo’s Narco Bling: Special Premiere

Trafficked with Mariana van Zeller: Season 3 Premiere

January 20

One Way (2022)

January 21

Dig (2022)

January 22

Happening (2021)

The Tax Collector (2020)

January 23

Accused: Series Premiere

January 24

How I Met Your Father: Season 2 Premiere

January 25

Extraordinary: Complete Season 1

January 26

The 1619 Project: Two-Episode Series Premiere

Killing County: Complete Limited Series

National Geographic Investigates: LSD and Psychedlics: Special Premiere

January 27

The Deer King (2021)

Maneater (2022)

January 31

The Watchful Eye: Series Premiere

Love, Gilda (2018)

Baggage Claim (2013)

Voyagers (2020)

What to Stream on Apple TV Plus

January 6

Mythic Quest: Season 3 Finale

January 13

Servant (season 4)

Super League: The War for Football

January 20

Truth Be Told (season 3)

January 27

Shrinking

What to Stream on Amazon Prime

January 1

Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark

Mission: Impossible (1996)

Dharma & Greg Seasons 1-5

Invader Zim

Nella the Princess Knight

Shimmer and Shine

12 O’Clock High Seasons 1-3

Welcome to Flatch

50/50

A.I. Artificial Intelligence

After Earth

Akeelah and the Bee

Ali

Antwone Fisher

Are We There Yet?

Baby Boy

Barbershop 2: Back in Business

Beauty Shop

Black Dynamite

Blankman

Blue Chips

Breakdown

Breakin’ All the Rules

Broken City

Brown Sugar

Clue

Despicable Me

Despicable Me 2

Downsizing

El Dorado

El Mariachi

Election

Employee of the Month

Europa Report

Failure to Launch

Forces of Nature

Frankie & Alice

Friday the 13th (1980)

Gamer

God’s Not Dead

Guess Who

Harold and Maude

Higher Learning

Home for the Holidays

I Am Not Your Negro

If Beale Street Could Talk

In My Country

In the Heat of the Night

Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull

Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade

Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom

Jesse Stone: Death in Paradise

Jesse Stone: Night Passage

Jesse Stone: Sea Change

Jesse Stone: Stone Cold

Juliet, Naked

Just Wright

Love the Coopers

Mad Love

Mean Creek

Mission: Impossible II

Mission: Impossible III

Mission: Impossible IV – Ghost Protocol

Mississippi Burning

Mo’ Money

Money Train

Mr. 3000

Muscle Shoals

O Brother, Where Art Thou?

Paranormal Activity 2

Paranormal Activity 3

Paranormal Activity 4

Paycheck

Poetic Justice

Private Parts

Rec

Rec 2

Rec 3: Genesis

Red Dawn (1984)

Rejoice and Shout

Rosemary’s Baby

School Daze

Serpico

She Hate Me

Six Degrees of Separation

Sorry to Bother You

Tangerine

The Amityville Horror (1979)

The Big Wedding

The Brady Bunch Movie

The Butler

The Devil’s Backbone

The Duchess

The Foot Fist Way

The Gospel According to Andre

The Love Guru

The Peacemaker

The Running Man

The Sons of Katie Elder

The Two Jakes

Three Can Play That Game

To Sir, With Love

True Grit (1969)

Walking Tall (2004)

Whiskey Tango Foxtrot

Witness

You Got Served

January 3

Endeavour Season 8

Honk for Jesus, Save Your Soul

January 6

Cosmic Love France

The Rig

Jurassic World Dominion

Black and Blue

Power Rangers

January 8

The Winter Palace

January 10

Snitch

January 13

Hunters Season 2

The Test Season 2

January 15

The Steve Harvey Show Seasons 1-6

An Officer and a Gentleman

The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance

Road Trip

January 17

Vengeance

January 20

The Legend of the Vox Machina Season 2

January 21

Hercules (2014)

January 27

Shotgun Wedding

The King’s Speech

January 31

Nate Bargatze: Hello World

Orphan: First Kill

Killing Them Softly

What’s to Stream on Amazon Freevee

January 1

Nova Vita Season 1

Wagon Train Seasons 1-5

Battleship

Bill & Ted Face the Music

Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey

Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure

Booksmart

City of God

Click

Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs

Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs 2

Contraband

The Devil Wears Prada

Four Kids and It

Freaky

Fried Green Tomatoes

Get Him to the Greek

Grown Ups 2

How to Train Your Dragon

Identity Thief

Jumanji (1995)

Let Him Go

Lincoln

Little Fockers

Machine Gun Preacher

Man of the House

Me Your Madness

Meet the Fockers

Meet the Parents

Monte Carlo

Morgan

Morning Glory

Nerve

Office Space

Out of Sight

Passengers

Peeples

Planet 51

Red Sparrow

Shark Tale

Source Code

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (2014)

The American

The Call

The Croods

The Darkest Minds

The Family That Preys

The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy

The Hot Chick

The Night Before

The Purge

The Smurfs

The Smurfs 2

Think Like a Man

This is the End

Tombstone

Unstoppable

Widows

Zombieland

January 23

Judy Justice, Season 2 Winter Premiere

What to Stream on Disney Plus

January 4

The Boonies (S1)

Locked Up Abroad (S12)

Lost Treasures of Egypt (S4)

Magic of Disney’s Animal Kingdom (S2)

Primal Survivor: Over the Andes (S1)

Underworld, Inc. (S1, S2)

Star Wars: The Bad Batch (two-episode season premiere)

Willow (Episode 7)

January 6

Strangest Bird Alive

January 11

Airport Security (S4, S5, S6, S7, S8)

Best in Bridal (S1)

Bride & Prejudice”(S1)

Celebrity Ghost Stories (S5, S6)

Evil Genius (S1)

My Ghost Story (S1)

SuperKitties (S1, 11 episodes)

Willow (Episode 8, season finale)

Chasing Waves

Gina Wei

January 18

Chibi Tiny Tales (Shorts) (S3, 14 episodes)

Disney Junior Mickey Mouse Funhouse (S2, 5 episodes)

Me & Mickey (Shorts) (S1, 13 episodes)

Night Stalkers (S1)

Secret Life of Predators (S1)

King Shakur Recycle

January 20

Ocean’s Breath

Sharkatraz

January 25

Bloody Tales of Europe”(S1)

Dino Ranch (S2, 6 episodes)

Hacking the System (S1)

Riding Britain’s Railways (S1)

Mila in the Multiverse

January 27

American Blackout

Challenger Disaster: Lost Tapes

T. Rex Autopsy

What to Stream on HBO Max

January 1

20 Feet From Stardom, 2013 (HBO)

American Hustle, 2013

American Ultra, 2015 (HBO)

At Middleton, 2013 (HBO)

Back to School, 1986 (HBO)

Batman and Superman: Battle of the Super Sons, 2022

Black Butterfly, 2017 (HBO)

Captain Phillips, 2013 (HBO)

Catch a Fire, 2006 (HBO)

Child’s Play, 2019 (HBO)

Cold Pursuit, 2019 (HBO)

Cops and Robbersons, 1994 (HBO)

Coup de torchon, 1981

Crocodile Dundee, 1986 (HBO)

Crocodile Dundee II, 1988 (HBO)

Crocodile Dundee In Los Angeles, 2001 (HBO)

Cruising, 1980 (HBO)

Death Warrant, 1990 (HBO)

Dim Sum Funeral, 2008 (HBO)

Dom Hemingway, 2013 (HBO)

Every Secret Thing, 2014 (HBO)

Extortion, 2017 (HBO)

Fool’s Gold, 2008 (HBO)

Flashpoint, 2007 (HBO)

From Here to Eternity, 1953

Gemini, 2017 (HBO)

Geronimo: An American Legend, 1993

Ghostbusters, 1984

Ghostbusters II, 1989

Hereditary, 2018 (HBO)

Hoodlum, 1997 (HBO)

Insidious: Chapter 2, 2013

Jennifer Eight, 1992 (HBO)

John Wick, 2014

John Wick: Chapter 2, 2017

John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum, 2019

Jumping the Broom, 2011

Jury Duty, 1995 (HBO)

Kill the Irishman, 2011 (HBO)

Kusama: Infinity, 2018 (HBO)

Law Abiding Citizen, 2009 (HBO)

Lawrence of Arabia, 1962

Line of Duty, 2019 (HBO)

Marley & Me, 2008 (HBO)

Matilda, 1996Nine, 2009 (HBO)

Oasis: Supersonic, 2016 (HBO)

Our Idiot Brother, 2011

Piranha 3D, 2010 (HBO)

Piranha 3DD, 2012 (HBO)

Planet 51, 2009

Precious Cargo, 2016 (HBO)

Quartet, 2012 (HBO)

Regression, 2015 (HBO)

Rememory, 2017 (HBO)

Sarah’s Key, 2010 (HBO)

Skate Kitchen, 2018 (HBO)

Stephen King’s Graveyard Shift, 1990 (HBO)

Stephen King’s Silver Bullet, 1985 (HBO)

Support the Girls, 2018 (HBO)

Teen Wolf, 1985 (HBO)

Teen Wolf Too, 1987 (HBO)

The Artist, 2011 (HBO)

The Book of Life, 2014 (HBO)

The Brink, 2019 (HBO)

The Cabin in the Woods, 2012 (HBO)

The Company Men, 2010 (HBO)

The Cookout, 2004

The Crying Game, 1992 (HBO)

The Guilty, 2021 (HBO)

The Haunting, 1999 (HBO)

The Homesman, 2014 (HBO)

The Hunter, 2011 (HBO)

The Iron Lady, 2011 (HBO)

The Last Face, 2016 (HBO)

The Lobster, 2015 (HBO)

The Master, 2012 (HBO)

The Perfect Score, 2004 (HBO)

The Promise, 2016 (HBO)

The Taking of Pelham One Two Three, 1974 (HBO)

The Unborn, 2009 (HBO)

The Whole Ten Yards, 2004 (HBO)

This Boy’s Life, 1993 (HBO)

This One’s for the Ladies, 2018 (HBO)

Urge, 2016 (HBO)

USS Indianapolis: Men of Courage, 2016 (HBO)

Vendetta, 2022 (HBO)

When We Were Kings, 1996

White Chicks, 2004 (HBO)

Wild Rose, 2018 (HBO)

Woman at War, 2018 (HBO)

Zero Dark Thirty, 2012

January 3

The Menu, 2022 (HBO)

January 6

DC’s Stargirl, Season 3

The Nun, 2018 (HBO)

Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace?, Season 2

January 8

We Baby Bears, Season 1F

January 10

Horrible Bosses 2, 2014 (HBO)

January 11

In With the Old, Season 3

January 12

Blended, 2014 (HBO)

The Climb, Max Original Series Premiere

Velma, Max Original Series Premiere

January 13

The Big Soirée (El Gran Sarao), Max Original Premiere

I Don’t Like Driving w/t (No Me Gusta Conducir), Max Original Premiere

January 15

The Last of Us, Series Premiere (HBO)

January 17

Batman and Superman: Battle of the Super Sons

Sesame Street Mecha Builders, Season 1E

USWNT @ New Zealand #1, Live Sports

January 20

Game Theory with Bomani Jones, Season 2 Premiere (HBO)

Real Time with Bill Maher, Season 21 Premiere (HBO)

The Cabin Chronicles, Season 3

USWNT @ New Zealand #2, Live Sports

January 23

YOLO: Silver Destiny, Season 2

January 25

USMNT vs Serbia, Live Sports

What to Stream on Netflix

January 1

Kaleidoscope — Netflix Series

Lady Voyeur — Netflix Series

The Way of the Househusband: Season 2 — Netflix Anime

The Aviator

Barbershop 2: Back in Business

Blue Streak

Brokeback Mountain

The ‘Burbs

Closer

The Conjuring

Daddy Day Care

Fletch

Forrest Gump

G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra

Grease

I Know What You Did Last Summer

Jerry Maguire

King Kong

Leap Year

Life

Minority Report

National Security

New Amsterdam: Season 1

The Nutty Professor

The Nutty Professor II: The Klumps

Old Enough!: Season 2

Parenthood

Reservoir Dogs

Resident Evil: Afterlife

Road to Perdition

Rocky

Rocky II

Rocky III

Rocky IV

Rocky V

Scott Pilgrim vs. the World

Survivor: Season 18

The Taking of Pelham 123

This Is 40

Top Gun

Transformers: Dark of the Moon

Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen

Twins

January 4

How I Became a Gangster — Netflix Film

The Kings of the World — Netflix Film

The Lying Life of Adults — Netflix Series

MADOFF: The Monster of Wall Street — Netflix Documentary

January 5

Copenhagen Cowboy — Netflix Series

Ginny & Georgia: Season 2 — Netflix Series

Woman of the Dead — Netflix Series

January 6

Love Island USA: Season 2

Mumbai Mafia: Police vs The Underworld — Netflix Documentary

The Pale Blue Eye — Netflix Film

Pressure Cooker — Netflix Series

The Ultimatum: France Season 1 Part 2 — Netflix Series (new episodes)

The Walking Dead: Season 11

January 9

VINLAND SAGA: Season 2

January 10

Andrew Santino: Cheeseburger — Netflix Comedy

The Hatchet Wielding Hitchhiker — Netflix Documentary

January 11

Noise — Netflix Film

Sexify: Season 2 — Netflix Series

January 12

Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight: Season 2 — Netflix Family

The Makanai: Cooking for the Maiko House — Netflix Series

Vikings: Valhalla: Season 2 — Netflix Series

January 13

Break Point — Netflix Documentary

Dog Gone — Netflix Film

Sky Rojo: Season 3 — Netflix Series

Suzan & Freek — Netflix Documentary

Trial by Fire — Netflix Series

January 17

The Devil to Pay

January 19

Junji Ito Maniac: Japanese Tales of the Macabre — Netflix Anime

Khallat+ — Netflix Film

That ‘90s Show — Netflix Series

Women at War — Netflix Series

January 20

Bake Squad: Season 2 — Netflix Series

Bling Empire: New York — Netflix Series

Fauda: Season 4 — Netflix Series

Mission Majnu — Netflix Film

The Real World: Season 28

Represent — Netflix Series

Şahmaran — Netflix Series

Shanty Town — Netflix Series

January 23

Minions: The Rise of Gru

Narvik — Netflix Film

January 24

Little Angel: Volume 2

January 25

Against the Ropes — Netflix Series

Begin Again

January 26

Daniel Spellbound: Season 2 — Netflix Family

Record of Ragnarok: Season 2 Episodes 1-10 — Netflix Anime

January 27

Kings of Jo’Burg: Season 2 — Netflix Series

Lockwood & Co. — Netflix Series

The Snow Girl — Netflix Series

You People — Netflix Film

January 30

Princess Power — Netflix Family

January 31

Cunk On Earth — Netflix Series

Pamela, a love story — Netflix Documentary

