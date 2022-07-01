Summer’s in full swing. That means barbecues, road trips, beach days, and long nights around the campfire. In between those fun moments, you’ll have time to catch up on all the shows you’ve been meaning to watch, plus new movies and releases hitting your favorite streaming platforms. Here’s all the best streaming picks for July.

What to Watch on Netflix: July 2022

After leaving things off on a major cliffhanger in Volume 1, Stranger Things is back with Season 4, Volume 2 on July 1. The first set of episodes found all the main characters split up around the country. One group is home in Hawkins, Indiana, fighting against one of the scariest villains the show has ever seen in Vecna; Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) is in a lab in the Nevada desert to regain her powers; and Hopper (David Harbour) is stuck in a Russian jail trying to survive. When the season ended, the groups appeared to be on track to reunite to take on Vecna in Hawkins, and they’ll do it with some super-sized episodes. Episode 8 clocks in at an hour and 25 minutes, while the finale runs a full two-and-a-half hours to cap off the season. Volume 1 was as action-packed as any season already, so expect some fireworks and all-out war in Volume 2.

Two of the biggest movie stars are going head-to-head in the action spy thriller The Gray Man, hitting Netflix July 22. Ryan Gosling stars as Court Gentry/Sierra Six, a top CIA agent on the run after uncovering a major conspiracy. Hot on his tail is Chris Evan’s Lloyd Hansen, an unhinged former colleague of Gentry determined to hunt him down. Based on the best-selling book, it’s the most expensive movie Netflix has ever made—fitting for blockbuster directors Joe and Anthony Russo of Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame. The globetrotting adventure also stars Ana de Armas, Jessica Henwick, Regé-Jean Page, and Billy Bob Thornton in supporting roles.

Following a run of eight feature films and plenty of video games, Resident Evil is coming to television. The new series from Netflix debuts July 14 and will have eight episodes in the first season. While the series takes place in its own original universe separate from the previous films, the backstory and storylines of the show will come from the extremely popular video game series. The show will take place in two timelines: The first is in 2022 when Dr. Albert Wesker (Lance Reddick) and his children move to New Raccoon City so he can take a job with the Umbrella Corporation; the second happens in 2038 when the T-virus has turned most of the world’s population into cannibal mutants. Let the good times roll.

Some other movies hitting Netflix this month include Mark Wahlberg and Tom Holland’s video game adventure adaptation Uncharted (July 15), as well as classics like Old School and Natural Born Killers (both July 1). Keep an eye out for the new documentary series D. B. Cooper: Where Are You (July 13), which looks into the story of the famous skyjacker who parachuted and disappeared several decades ago with bags of money.

What to Watch on HBO Max: July 2022

If you’re into extremely awkward comedy, this is your month: Nathan Fielder of Nathan For You returns with a new series, The Rehearsal, on July 15. The six-episode series will follow Fielder as he helps people prepare for the biggest moments of their lives by “rehearsing” them first. Using actors and a construction crew, he’ll help create simulations for people so they can avoid the missteps that happen in everyday life. What could go wrong?

The remake of House Party hits HBO Max on July 28 and updates the 1990 classic for a new generation. The film has some big names behind it, with LeBron James producing and Donald Glover’s brother Steven Glover of Atlanta serving as co-writer. The fourth season of Westworld continues after starting on June 27, picking things up nearly a decade after the third season left off. Evan Rachel Wood, Ed Harris, Aaron Paul, and Jeffrey Wright are all back for another season, while James Marsden’s Teddy is back after being absent all of last season. Big surprises will certainly be in store as the show dips back into Westworld parks and has us wondering if everything is once again a simulation.

Some new movies will be premiering this month for the first time, with Edgar Wright’s psychological thriller Last Night in Soho (July 1) and The Bob’s Burgers Movie (July 12) hitting the platform. Soho was one of the most underrated movies of last year, starring The Queen’s Gambit’s Anya Taylor-Joy as a woman who’s having vivid dreams that might reveal a dark truth. Try and avoid any spoilers before seeing this one.

What to Watch on Disney Plus: July 2022

Have you watched Doctor Strange 2 a bunch more times since it hit the platform? If you’re ready to dive back into the multiverse to see just how the mind-bending movie came together, you can watch Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness starting July 1. The film takes the MCU into places it’s never been before, including a paint-filled multiverse, as Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) and America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez) try and stop Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) from collapsing the multiverse upon itself. In this new documentary, you can go behind the scenes of director Sam Raimi’s return to superhero movies, including how that incredible sequence with the Illuminati came together. We won’t spoil who’s in the secret group if you haven’t seen the movie yet, but you’ll be surprised which heroes pop up here.

Continue your MCU journey with the finale of Ms. Marvel, which streams on July 13. Episodes are released each Wednesday, marking the live-action debut of the popular comic book character Kamala Khan. While her origin story has been slightly tweaked for the show, the series follows the source material fairly closely, centering on 16-year-old Kamala as she tries to navigate high school and balance her newfound powers: the ability to harness cosmic energy. We already know Ms. Marvel will be showing up in the Captain Marvel sequel The Marvels in 2023, and the finale could set up how she crosses paths with Brie Larson’s Carol Danvers. If you’re looking to get patriotic for July 4, check out documentary series America the Beautiful narrated by Michael B. Jordan. The series, showcasing animals that make their home across North America, is from the producers of Planet Earth—so you know there will be amazing footage.

What to Watch on Amazon Prime: July 2022

The headliner on Amazon Prime this month is the action thriller series The Terminal List, starring Chris Pratt. Based on the bestselling novel by Jack Carr, the show follows James Reece (Pratt), a Navy SEAL on a covert mission when his entire platoon gets ambushed and he’s left for dead. When Reece starts having conflicting memories of what happened on the mission, a conspiracy is uncovered that sends him into dangerous territory. Taylor Kitsch (True Detective) co-stars alongside Constance Wu, Jeanne Tripplehorn, Riley Keough, Arlo Mertz, Jai Courtney, and Patrick Schwarzenegger. The series starts streaming July 1 and will have all eight episodes up at the same time.

If you’re craving more sci-fi, the comic book adaptation Paper Girls is right up your alley. Adapted from Brian K. Vaughan’s comic of the same name, the series follows a group of young newspaper girls who get pulled into an epic battle between factions of time travelers from the future. The girls themselves get sent back and forth through time, with both factions trying to use them for their own good. One group thinks they should be able to change the past as they see fit, while the other group thinks no one should tamper with it. The series premieres July 29.

Speaking of comic books, if you haven’t caught up on Season 3 of The Boys, now is your chance. The finale of the third season will premiere July 8, concluding the craziest season yet. With Butcher (Karl Urban) and Hughie (Jack Quaid) gaining temporary superpowers of their own, the duo enlists the mysterious and dangerous Soldier Boy (Jensen Ackles) to take down the even more dangerous Homelander (Antony Starr). No matter what happens, the finale will be explosive. This month you can also catch movies like Gladiator, Clueless, Ali, Speed, The Fighter, and Raging Bull (all July 1), as well as the premiere of House of Gucci (July 2).

What to Watch on Apple TV+: July 2022

Based on true events, the limited series Black Bird starts streaming July 8, starring Taron Egerton and the late Ray Liotta. The prison drama is based on the story of Jimmy Keene (Egerton), who’s sent away for 10 years. He’s given the chance to get out—by trying to get a confession from a serial killer. The six-episode series also stars Paul Walter Hauser, Sepideh Moafi, and Greg Kinnear.

The British comedy Trying is back for Season 3 on July 22 and will continue the story of Nikki (Esther Smith) and Jason (Rafe Spall) as they try to start a family, but have a hard time conceiving a child. The couple’s decision to adopt brings on a whole new set of challenges. The first two seasons are eight episodes each and the third season will have episodes releasing weekly each Friday.

Surface is another high-profile series from Apple TV Plus, starring Gugu Mbatha-Raw as Sophie, a woman who’s suffered a traumatic head injury and has to find out what happened to her after major memory loss. Set in San Francisco, the psychological thriller has eight episodes, with the first three releasing on July 29 and new episodes coming out weekly after that.

What to Watch on Hulu: July 2022

After starting in late June, Season 2 of Only Murders in the Building picks up after the major cliffhanger of the first season, which found Charles (Steve Martin), Oliver (Martin Short) and Mabel (Selina Gomez) framed for murder. Their podcast looking into the murder in Season 1 was a major hit, and now the trio will have to decide if they should do a follow-up on the case that finds them as persons of interest. The characters’ past histories will come to light this season—especially Charles, who finds out his father had some mysterious relationships that may tie into the latest murder.

Season 4 of the hilarious vampire comedy What We Do in the Shadows hits Hulu by way of FX is starting up on July 13. The show has already been picked up for a fifth and sixth season, so if you haven’t had the chance to watch the mockumentary series, now is the time to catch up. Following its run in theaters, The Bob’s Burgers Movie will start streaming July 12, while Season 3 of the animated comedy Solar Opposites will hit the platform on July 13. Other movies include the survival story 127 Hours, the Mark Wahlberg action flick Contraband, All three movies in the Expendables series, the sports drama Any Given Sunday, and the action classic Independence Day—just in time for July 4 (all streaming July 1).

A Call to Spy

Big Daddy

Blue Jasmine

Boogie Nights

Catch Me If You Can

Deliverance

Falls Around Her

Final Score

GoodFellas

I Am Legend

Insidious

LOL

Mean Girls

Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous

Natural Born Killers

Old School

Police Academy

Semi-Pro

Seven

Snatch

Stranger Things 4: Volume 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

The Dark Knight Rises

The Dirty Dozen

The Pursuit of Happyness

The Talented Mr. Ripley

The Terminal

Vampires

Wyatt Earp

Zero Dark Thirty

July 3rd

Blair Witch (2016)

July 4th

Leave No Trace

July 6th

Control Z: Season 3 🇲🇽– NETFLIX SERIES

Girl in the Picture — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Hello, Goodbye, and Everything in Between — NETFLIX FILM

King of Stonks 🇩🇪– NETFLIX SERIES

Uncle from Another World 🇯🇵– NETFLIX ANIME

July 7th

The Flash: Season 8

Karma’s World: Season 3 — NETFLIX FAMILY

VINLAND SAGA: Season 1

July 8th

Boo, Bitch — NETFLIX SERIES

Capitani: Season 2 🇱🇺– NETFLIX SERIES

Dangerous Liaisons 🇫🇷– NETFLIX FILM

How To Build a Sex Room — NETFLIX SERIES

Incantation 🇹🇼– NETFLIX FILM

Jewel 🇿🇦– NETFLIX FILM

The Longest Night 🇪🇸– NETFLIX SERIES

Ranveer vs Wild with Bear Grylls 🇮🇳– NETFLIX FILM

The Sea Beast — NETFLIX FILM

July 10th

12 Strong

July 11th

For Jojo 🇩🇪– NETFLIX FILM

Valley of the Dead 🇪🇸– NETFLIX FILM

July 12th

Bill Burr: Live at Red Rocks — NETFLIX COMEDY

How to Change Your Mind — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

My Daughter’s Killer — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

July 13th

Big Timber: Season 2 🇨🇦– NETFLIX SERIES

D.B. Cooper: Where Are You?! — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Hurts Like Hell 🇹🇭– NETFLIX SERIES

Never Stop Dreaming: The Life and Legacy of Shimon Peres — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Sintonia: Season 3 🇧🇷– NETFLIX SERIES

Under the Amalfi Sun 🇮🇹– NETFLIX FILM

July 14th

Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight — NETFLIX FAMILY

Resident Evil — NETFLIX SERIES

July 15th

Alba 🇪🇸– NETFLIX SERIES

Country Queen 🇰🇪– NETFLIX SERIES

Farzar — NETFLIX SERIES

Love Goals (Jaadugar) 🇮🇳– NETFLIX FILM

Mom, Don’t Do That! 🇹🇼– NETFLIX SERIES

Persuasion — NETFLIX FILM

Remarriage & Desires 🇰🇷– NETFLIX SERIES

Uncharted

July 16th

Umma

July 18th

Live is Life 🇪🇸– NETFLIX FILM

My Little Pony: A New Generation: Sing-Along — NETFLIX FAMILY

StoryBots: Laugh, Learn, Sing: Collection 2: Learn to Read — NETFLIX FAMILY

Too Old for Fairy Tales 🇵🇱– NETFLIX FILM

July 19th

David A. Arnold: It Ain’t For the Weak — NETFLIX COMEDY

July 20th

Bad Exorcist: Seasons 1-2 🇵🇱– NETFLIX SERIES

Virgin River: Season 4 — NETFLIX SERIES

July 21st

Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous: Season 5 — NETFLIX FAMILY

July 22nd

Blown Away: Season 3 🇨🇦– NETFLIX SERIES

The Gray Man — NETFLIX FILM

ONE PIECE: New Episodes

July 25th

Gabby’s Dollhouse: Season 5 — NETFLIX FAMILY

July 26th

August: Osage County

DI4RIES 🇮🇹– NETFLIX SERIES

Shania Twain: Not Just a Girl

Street Food: USA — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

July 27th

Car Masters: Rust to Riches: Season 4 — NETFLIX SERIES

Dream Home Makeover: Season 3 — NETFLIX SERIES

The Most Hated Man on the Internet — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Pipa 🇦🇷– NETFLIX FILM

Rebelde: Season 2 🇲🇽– NETFLIX SERIES

July 28th

A Cut Above 🇧🇷– NETFLIX FILM

Another Self 🇹🇷– NETFLIX SERIES

Keep Breathing — NETFLIX SERIES

Oggy and the Cockroaches: Next Generation 🇫🇷– NETFLIX FAMILY

July 29th

The Beauty Queen of Jerusalem: Season 2 🇮🇱– NETFLIX SERIES

Case Closed: Zero’s Tea Time 🇯🇵– NETFLIX ANIME

The Entitled 🇵🇭– NETFLIX FILM

Fanático 🇪🇸– NETFLIX SERIES

Purple Hearts — NETFLIX FILM

Rebel Cheer Squad: A Get Even Series — NETFLIX FAMILY

Uncoupled — NETFLIX SERIES

July 31st

The Wretched

What to Stream on Disney Plus

July 1

50 Shades Of Sharks

The Birth Of Big Air

The Good, The Bad, The Hungry

Hawaiian: The Legend Of Eddie Aikau

Raging Bull Shark

Slaying The Badger

World’s Biggest Tiger Shark?

World’s Biggest Great White?

Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making Of Doctor Strange In The Multiverse of Madness

July 4

America The Beautiful

July 6

PJ Masks Season 5

Ms. Marvel Season 1: Episode 5

July 8

The Wonderful Summer Of Mickey Mouse

July 13

Chibi Tiny Tales: Season 1

Life Below Zero: Next Generation Season 4

Spidey And His Amazing Friends Season 1 (4 episodes)

Ms. Marvel Season 1 finale

July 15

Zombies 3

July 20

Mira, Royal Detective Season 2 (4 episodes)

Siempre Fui Yo

Tudo Igual… Só Que Não

July 27

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series: Season 3 premiere

What to Stream on HBO Max

July 1

A Kind of Murder, 2016 (HBO)

A Simple Plan, 1998 (HBO)

Act of Valor, 2012 (HBO)

Angels in the Outfield, 1951

Arbitrage, 2012 (HBO)

Backstabbing for Beginners, 2018 (HBO)

Baggage Claim, 2013 (HBO)

Blanes Esquina Muller (Blanes St and Muller), 2020 (HBO)

Bringing Out the Dead, 1999 (HBO)

Catch a Fire, 2006 (HBO)

Code of Silence, 1985 (HBO)

Confidence, 2003 (HBO)

David Copperfield, 1935

Doctor Who: Eve of Daleks, Special

Frank Miller’s Sin City, 2005 (HBO) (Unrated Version)

Godzilla, 1998

Goodbye, Mr. Chips, 1969

Hollow Man, 2000 (HBO) (Director’s Cut)

How to Screw It All Up (Cómo mandarlo todo a la mierda), Max Original Season 1 Premiere

I Spy, 2002

Indecent Proposal, 1993 (HBO)

Julia, 2009 (HBO)

La Ciudad De Las Fieras (City of Wild Beasts), 2021 (HBO)

Last Night in Soho, 2021 (HBO)

Lisztomania, 1975

Lone Survivor, 2013 (HBO)

Lord of War, 2005 (HBO)

Losing Isaiah, 1995 (HBO)

Mrs. Brown, You’ve Got a Lovely Daughter, 1968

Mrs. Winterbourne, 1996

One for the Money, 2012 (HBO)

Overboard, 1987 (HBO)

Pawn Sacrifice, 2014 (HBO)

Postcards From the Edge (1990)

Rio 2, 2014 (HBO)

Running Scared, 1986 (HBO)

Safe, 2012 (HBO)

She’s Having a Baby, 1988 (HBO)

Sleepers, 1996 (HBO)

Sleepless in Seattle, 1993

Snow Day, 2000 (HBO)

Spy Kids, 2001

Spy Kids 2: Island of Lost Dreams, 2002

Spy Kids 3-D: Game Over, 2003

Suite Francaise, 2014 (HBO)

That Awkward Moment, 2014 (HBO)

The Bachelor and the Bobby-Soxer, 1947

The Con is On, 2018 (HBO)

The Counselor, 2013 (HBO) (Extended Version)

The Great American Pastime, 1956

The Heat, 2013 (HBO) (Extended Version)

The Impossible, 2012 (HBO)

The Legends of Zorro, 2005

The Other Woman, 2014 (HBO)

The Plot Thickens, Season 3 Premiere

The Raid 2, 2014

The Satanic Rites of Dracula, 1974

The World’s End, 2013 (HBO)

This is Elvis, 1981

Thoroughbreds, 2017 (HBO)

Universal Soldier: Day of Reckoning, 2012

Warrior, 2011 (HBO)

What’s Eating Gilbert Grape, 1993 (HBO)

July 2

Before Midnight, 2022

Sidewalk Stories, 1989

July 7

Miss S, Max Original Season 1 Premiere

The Visitors, Max Original Season 1 Premiere

July 9

Mad Max: Fury Road, 2015

July 10

The Anarchists, Limited Documentary Series Premiere (HBO)

July 11

Tuca & Bertie, Season 3 Premiere

July 12

Craig of the Creek, Season 4C Premiere

Edge of the Earth, Sports Documentary Series Premiere (HBO)

The Bob’s Burgers Movie, 2022 (HBO)

July 14

FBoy Island, Max Original Season 2 Premiere

Vote for Juan (Vota Juan), Season 1

Vote for Juan (Vamos Juan), Season 2

Vote for Juan (Venga Juan), Max Original Season 3 Premiere

July 15

Kung Fu, Season 2 Premiere

The Rehearsal, Comedy Series Premiere (HBO)

July 16

Godzilla, 2014 (HBO)

July 17

Rat in the Kitchen, Season 1 Premiere

July 19

We Baby Bears, Season 1D Premiere

July 21

Almost Fly, Max Original Season 1 Premiere

Pacto Brutal—O Assassinato de Daniella Perex, Max Original Documentary Series

Rap Sh!t, Max Original Season 1 Premiere

The Last Movie Stars, Max Original 6-Part Documentary Premiere

July 23

Walker, Season 2 Premiere

July 26

Bugs Bunny Builders, Season 1A Premiere

July 27

We Met in Virtual Reality, Original Documentary Premiere (HBO)

July 28

Citizen Ashe, Max Original Premiere

Love Monster, Max Original Season 3 Premiere

Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin, Max Original Season 1 Premiere

Wellington Paranormal, Season 4 Premiere

July 29

Superman & Lois, Season 2 Premiere

The Milestone Generation, 2022

What to Stream on Hulu

July 1

The Princess (2022)

Are You The One?: Complete Season 1

Black Ink Crew: Complete Seasons 5 & 6

Feud: Complete Season 1

Love & Hip-Hop Atlanta: Complete Seasons 4 & 5

Rupaul’s Drag Race: Complete Season 9

Survivor: Complete Seasons 38 & 39

The Amazing Race: Complete Season 32

The Challenge: Complete Season 34

127 Hours (2010)

Any Given Sunday (1999)

Because I Said So (2007)

Big Trouble In Little China (1986)

Billboard Dad (1999)

Black Knight (2001)

Bogus (1996)

Bohemian Rhapsody (2018)

Bride Wars (2009)

Cadillac Records (2008)

Closed Circuit (2013)

Contraband (2012)

Death Race (2008)

The Descendants (2011)

The Expendables (2010)

The Expendables 2 (2012)

The Expendables 3 (2014)

First Knight (1995)

Ghost Rider (2007)

Godsend (2004)

The Gospel According To André (2017)

Heist (2001)

Hysteria (2012)

Independence Day (1996)

Insidious (2011)

John Dies At The End (2012)

Joy Ride (2001)

Jumanji (1995)

Knock Knock (2015)

Kung Fu Hustle (2005)

The Last Circus (2010)

The Last Days On Mars (2013)

Legend Of The Guardians: The Owls Of Ga’hoole (2010)

The Librarian: Quest For The Spear (2004)

The Librarian: Return To King Solomon’s Mines (2006)

The Librarian: Curse Of The Judas Chalice (2008)

Little Richard (2000)

Maid In Manhattan (2002)

The Man Who Knew Too Little (1997)

Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein (1994)

Milk (2008)

Money Train (1995)

Nim’s Island (2008)

Passport To Paris (1999)

Poseidon (2006)

Post Grad (2009)

Que Pena Tu Vida (2016)

Rachel Getting Married (2008)

Radio (2003)

The Replacement Killers (1998)

School Daze (1988)

Sexy Beast (1999)

The Sitter (2010)

Sorry To Bother You (2018)

Step Up (2006)

Step Up 2 The Streets (2008)

Step Up 3d (2010)

Switching Goals (1999)

Talladega Nights: The Ballad Of Ricky Bobby (2006)

Taxi (1998)

Te Presento A Laura (2010)

That’s My Boy (2012)

The Tourist (2010)

Urban Legend (1998)

Urban Legends: The Final Cut (2000)

Urban Legends: Bloody Mary (2005)

The Watch (2012)

The Wave (2015)

What’s Love Got To Do With It (1993)

Working Girl (1988)

July 2

Asking For It (2021)

July 5

Ginger’s Tale (2020)

July 6

Maggie: Complete Season 1

July 7

How a Realist Hero Rebuilt the Kingdom: Complete Season 1 (Dubbed)

Ultrasound (2021)

July 8

Generation Gap: Series Premiere

Press Your Luck: Season 4 Premiere

Rehearsals (Hazarot): Complete Season 1

Minamata (2022)

July 9

Gold (2021)

July 10

Killing Eve: Complete 4th and Final Season

July 11

The $100,000 Pyramid: Season 6 Premiere

Celebrity Family Feud: Season 8 Premiere

Real Housewives of Potomac: Complete Season 6

The Final Straw: Series Premiere

Who Do You Think You Are?: Series Premiere

Curious George (2006)

July 12

Missing: Complete Season 1

The Bachelorette: Season 19 Premiere

Claim to Fame: Series Premiere

The Bob’s Burgers Movie (2022)

July 13

Solar Opposites: Complete Season 3

The Case Study of Vanitas: Complete Season 1 (Dubbed)

What We Do in the Shadows: Season 4 Premiere

July 14

Victoria’s Secret: Angels And Demons: Complete Documentary Series

Everything’s Trash: Series Premiere

Room 203 (2022)

July 15

Cooks vs. Cons: Complete Season 1

Cutthroat Kitchen: Complete Season 14

Deadly Women: Complete Season 13

Murder Comes To Town: Complete Seasons 1–3

Obsession: Dark Desires: Complete Seasons 4 & 5

The Bachelorette: Complete Season 10

Centurion (2010)

Filth (2013)

Hobo With A Shotgun (2011)

I’m Still Here (2010)

Ragnarok (2013)

Sex, Guaranteed (2017)

Venus And Serena (2012)

Viva (2015)

July 17

The Hater (2022)

July 18

The Cursed (2021)

July 19

Aftershock (2022)

July 21

American Horror Stories: Season 2 Premiere

Grown-ish: Season 5 Premiere

Milkwater (2020)

You Are Not My Mother (2021)

July 22

All My Friends Hate Me (2021)

July 24

Topside (2022)

July 25

King Arthur: Legend of the Sword (2017)

July 26

Santa Evita: Complete Limited Series Premiere

July 29

Not Okay (2022)

The Americans: Complete Series

Hatching (2022)

July 31

A Day To Die (2022)

Client 9 (2010)

What to Stream on Apple TV Plus

July 8

Black Bird

July 22

Trying

Best Foot Forward

July 29

Surface

What to Stream on Amazon Prime

TV shows to Prime Video in July 2022

July 1

Alternatino With Arturo Castro S1 (2019)

The Terminal List (2022)

Very Cavallari (2018)

July 8

Warriors on the Field (2022)

July 15

Forever Summer: Hamptons (2022)

July 29

Paper Girls (2022)

Movies to Prime Video in July 2022

July 1

16-Love (2012)

1UP (2022)

52 Pick-Up (1986)

A Feral World (2020)

A Hologram for the King (2016)

A Very Brady Sequel (1996)

Adventure Boyz (2020)

Aeon Flux (2005)

Ali (2001)

Ali Director’s Cut (2001)

All Roads to Pearla (2019)

As Long as We Both Shall Live (2016)

Attack of the Unknown (2020)

Awaken The Shadowman (2017)

Barry Munday (2010)

Betrayed (1988)

Blown Away (1994)

Blue Jay (2016)

Body of Evidence (1993)

Breakfast at Tiffany’s (1961)

Broadway Danny Rose (1984)

Cadillac Man (1990)

Call of the Wolf (2017)

Cedar Rapids (2011)

Changeland (2019)

Chasing Molly (2019)

Clueless (1995)

Coffy (1973)

Cotton Comes to Harlem (1970)

Coyotaje (2019)

Criminal Law (1988)

Cruel Hearts (2020)

Cruiser (2020)

Dark Blue (2003)

Dark Waters (2019)

Dave Made A Maze (2017)

DC Noir (2019)

Dead Ringers (1988)

Drillbit Taylor (2008)

Easy Does It (2020)

Europa Report (2013)

Eye Of The Needle (1981)

Four Feathers (2002)

Forev (2014)

French Postcards (1979)

Frisky (2015)

Futureworld (1976)

Gino’s Wife (2016)

Gladiator (2000)

Good Neighbors (2011)

Gunfight at the O.K. Corral (1957)

Here Comes the Devil (2012)

High-Rise (2016)

Hobo with a Shotgun (2011)

Hot Dog…The Movie (1984)

Hot Fuzz (2007)

In Action (2021)

Infinitum: Subject Unknown (2021)

Internal Affairs (1990)

Into the Blue (2005)

Iris Warriors (2022)

Jacob’s Ladder (1990)

Jamie Marks Is Dead (2014)

Jennifer’s Body (2009)

Jiro Dreams of Sushi (2011)

John Dies at the End (2012)

Kiltro (2006)

Lincoln (2012)

Little Man Tate (1991)

Loves Spell (2020)

Lust For Love (2014)

Mandela (1997)

Midnight in Paris (2011)

Moments in Spacetime (2001)

No Way to Live (2017)

Party With Me (2021)

Patriot Games (1992)

Pieces of April (2003)

Play the Game (2009)

Pretty Ugly People (2008)

Racing With The Moon (1984)

Raging Bull (1980)

Revolutionary Road (2009)

Rosemary’s Baby (1968)

Runner (2018)

Say Your Prayers (2021)

Slash (2016)

Son of God (2014)

Speed (1994)

Stay (2021)

Stuff (2017)

Sunset Song (2016)

Swiped (2018)

Switchback (1997)

The Arbors (2020)

The Fighter (2010)

The Fighting Temptations (2003)

The General’s Daughter (1999)

The Gospel According to Andre (2018)

The Honor Farm (2017)

The Hunted (2003)

The Italian Job (2003)

The Mongolian Connection (2019)

The Pirates! Band Of Misfits (2012)

The Posthuman Project (2014)

The Queen of Versailles (2012)

The Republic of Two (2014)

The Rest of Us (2020)

The Sum of All Fears (2002)

The Talented Mr. Ripley (1999)

The Time Machine (2002)

Tucked (2018)

Unicorn City (2012)

Venus and Serena (2012)

Virtuosity (1995)

Wargames (1983)

We Love You, Sally Carmichael! (2017)

We Take The Low Road (2020)

When Icarus Fell (2018)

Yentl (1984)

July 2

House of Gucci (2021)

July 15

Don’t Make Me Go (2022)

July 22

Anything’s Possible (2022)

Prizefighter (2022)

