Summer’s in full swing. That means barbecues, road trips, beach days, and long nights around the campfire. In between those fun moments, you’ll have time to catch up on all the shows you’ve been meaning to watch, plus new movies and releases hitting your favorite streaming platforms. Here’s all the best streaming picks for July.
What to Watch on Netflix: July 2022
After leaving things off on a major cliffhanger in Volume 1, Stranger Things is back with Season 4, Volume 2 on July 1. The first set of episodes found all the main characters split up around the country. One group is home in Hawkins, Indiana, fighting against one of the scariest villains the show has ever seen in Vecna; Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) is in a lab in the Nevada desert to regain her powers; and Hopper (David Harbour) is stuck in a Russian jail trying to survive. When the season ended, the groups appeared to be on track to reunite to take on Vecna in Hawkins, and they’ll do it with some super-sized episodes. Episode 8 clocks in at an hour and 25 minutes, while the finale runs a full two-and-a-half hours to cap off the season. Volume 1 was as action-packed as any season already, so expect some fireworks and all-out war in Volume 2.
Two of the biggest movie stars are going head-to-head in the action spy thriller The Gray Man, hitting Netflix July 22. Ryan Gosling stars as Court Gentry/Sierra Six, a top CIA agent on the run after uncovering a major conspiracy. Hot on his tail is Chris Evan’s Lloyd Hansen, an unhinged former colleague of Gentry determined to hunt him down. Based on the best-selling book, it’s the most expensive movie Netflix has ever made—fitting for blockbuster directors Joe and Anthony Russo of Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame. The globetrotting adventure also stars Ana de Armas, Jessica Henwick, Regé-Jean Page, and Billy Bob Thornton in supporting roles.
Following a run of eight feature films and plenty of video games, Resident Evil is coming to television. The new series from Netflix debuts July 14 and will have eight episodes in the first season. While the series takes place in its own original universe separate from the previous films, the backstory and storylines of the show will come from the extremely popular video game series. The show will take place in two timelines: The first is in 2022 when Dr. Albert Wesker (Lance Reddick) and his children move to New Raccoon City so he can take a job with the Umbrella Corporation; the second happens in 2038 when the T-virus has turned most of the world’s population into cannibal mutants. Let the good times roll.
Some other movies hitting Netflix this month include Mark Wahlberg and Tom Holland’s video game adventure adaptation Uncharted (July 15), as well as classics like Old School and Natural Born Killers (both July 1). Keep an eye out for the new documentary series D. B. Cooper: Where Are You (July 13), which looks into the story of the famous skyjacker who parachuted and disappeared several decades ago with bags of money.
What to Watch on HBO Max: July 2022
If you’re into extremely awkward comedy, this is your month: Nathan Fielder of Nathan For You returns with a new series, The Rehearsal, on July 15. The six-episode series will follow Fielder as he helps people prepare for the biggest moments of their lives by “rehearsing” them first. Using actors and a construction crew, he’ll help create simulations for people so they can avoid the missteps that happen in everyday life. What could go wrong?
The remake of House Party hits HBO Max on July 28 and updates the 1990 classic for a new generation. The film has some big names behind it, with LeBron James producing and Donald Glover’s brother Steven Glover of Atlanta serving as co-writer. The fourth season of Westworld continues after starting on June 27, picking things up nearly a decade after the third season left off. Evan Rachel Wood, Ed Harris, Aaron Paul, and Jeffrey Wright are all back for another season, while James Marsden’s Teddy is back after being absent all of last season. Big surprises will certainly be in store as the show dips back into Westworld parks and has us wondering if everything is once again a simulation.
Some new movies will be premiering this month for the first time, with Edgar Wright’s psychological thriller Last Night in Soho (July 1) and The Bob’s Burgers Movie (July 12) hitting the platform. Soho was one of the most underrated movies of last year, starring The Queen’s Gambit’s Anya Taylor-Joy as a woman who’s having vivid dreams that might reveal a dark truth. Try and avoid any spoilers before seeing this one.
What to Watch on Disney Plus: July 2022
Have you watched Doctor Strange 2 a bunch more times since it hit the platform? If you’re ready to dive back into the multiverse to see just how the mind-bending movie came together, you can watch Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness starting July 1. The film takes the MCU into places it’s never been before, including a paint-filled multiverse, as Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) and America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez) try and stop Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) from collapsing the multiverse upon itself. In this new documentary, you can go behind the scenes of director Sam Raimi’s return to superhero movies, including how that incredible sequence with the Illuminati came together. We won’t spoil who’s in the secret group if you haven’t seen the movie yet, but you’ll be surprised which heroes pop up here.
Continue your MCU journey with the finale of Ms. Marvel, which streams on July 13. Episodes are released each Wednesday, marking the live-action debut of the popular comic book character Kamala Khan. While her origin story has been slightly tweaked for the show, the series follows the source material fairly closely, centering on 16-year-old Kamala as she tries to navigate high school and balance her newfound powers: the ability to harness cosmic energy. We already know Ms. Marvel will be showing up in the Captain Marvel sequel The Marvels in 2023, and the finale could set up how she crosses paths with Brie Larson’s Carol Danvers. If you’re looking to get patriotic for July 4, check out documentary series America the Beautiful narrated by Michael B. Jordan. The series, showcasing animals that make their home across North America, is from the producers of Planet Earth—so you know there will be amazing footage.
What to Watch on Amazon Prime: July 2022
The headliner on Amazon Prime this month is the action thriller series The Terminal List, starring Chris Pratt. Based on the bestselling novel by Jack Carr, the show follows James Reece (Pratt), a Navy SEAL on a covert mission when his entire platoon gets ambushed and he’s left for dead. When Reece starts having conflicting memories of what happened on the mission, a conspiracy is uncovered that sends him into dangerous territory. Taylor Kitsch (True Detective) co-stars alongside Constance Wu, Jeanne Tripplehorn, Riley Keough, Arlo Mertz, Jai Courtney, and Patrick Schwarzenegger. The series starts streaming July 1 and will have all eight episodes up at the same time.
If you’re craving more sci-fi, the comic book adaptation Paper Girls is right up your alley. Adapted from Brian K. Vaughan’s comic of the same name, the series follows a group of young newspaper girls who get pulled into an epic battle between factions of time travelers from the future. The girls themselves get sent back and forth through time, with both factions trying to use them for their own good. One group thinks they should be able to change the past as they see fit, while the other group thinks no one should tamper with it. The series premieres July 29.
Speaking of comic books, if you haven’t caught up on Season 3 of The Boys, now is your chance. The finale of the third season will premiere July 8, concluding the craziest season yet. With Butcher (Karl Urban) and Hughie (Jack Quaid) gaining temporary superpowers of their own, the duo enlists the mysterious and dangerous Soldier Boy (Jensen Ackles) to take down the even more dangerous Homelander (Antony Starr). No matter what happens, the finale will be explosive. This month you can also catch movies like Gladiator, Clueless, Ali, Speed, The Fighter, and Raging Bull (all July 1), as well as the premiere of House of Gucci (July 2).
What to Watch on Apple TV+: July 2022
Based on true events, the limited series Black Bird starts streaming July 8, starring Taron Egerton and the late Ray Liotta. The prison drama is based on the story of Jimmy Keene (Egerton), who’s sent away for 10 years. He’s given the chance to get out—by trying to get a confession from a serial killer. The six-episode series also stars Paul Walter Hauser, Sepideh Moafi, and Greg Kinnear.
The British comedy Trying is back for Season 3 on July 22 and will continue the story of Nikki (Esther Smith) and Jason (Rafe Spall) as they try to start a family, but have a hard time conceiving a child. The couple’s decision to adopt brings on a whole new set of challenges. The first two seasons are eight episodes each and the third season will have episodes releasing weekly each Friday.
Surface is another high-profile series from Apple TV Plus, starring Gugu Mbatha-Raw as Sophie, a woman who’s suffered a traumatic head injury and has to find out what happened to her after major memory loss. Set in San Francisco, the psychological thriller has eight episodes, with the first three releasing on July 29 and new episodes coming out weekly after that.
What to Watch on Hulu: July 2022
After starting in late June, Season 2 of Only Murders in the Building picks up after the major cliffhanger of the first season, which found Charles (Steve Martin), Oliver (Martin Short) and Mabel (Selina Gomez) framed for murder. Their podcast looking into the murder in Season 1 was a major hit, and now the trio will have to decide if they should do a follow-up on the case that finds them as persons of interest. The characters’ past histories will come to light this season—especially Charles, who finds out his father had some mysterious relationships that may tie into the latest murder.
Season 4 of the hilarious vampire comedy What We Do in the Shadows hits Hulu by way of FX is starting up on July 13. The show has already been picked up for a fifth and sixth season, so if you haven’t had the chance to watch the mockumentary series, now is the time to catch up. Following its run in theaters, The Bob’s Burgers Movie will start streaming July 12, while Season 3 of the animated comedy Solar Opposites will hit the platform on July 13. Other movies include the survival story 127 Hours, the Mark Wahlberg action flick Contraband, All three movies in the Expendables series, the sports drama Any Given Sunday, and the action classic Independence Day—just in time for July 4 (all streaming July 1).
What to Stream on Netflix
July 1st
A Call to Spy
Big Daddy
Blue Jasmine
Boogie Nights
Catch Me If You Can
Deliverance
Falls Around Her
Final Score
GoodFellas
I Am Legend
Insidious
LOL
Mean Girls
Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous
Natural Born Killers
Old School
Police Academy
Semi-Pro
Seven
Snatch
Stranger Things 4: Volume 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
The Dark Knight Rises
The Dirty Dozen
The Pursuit of Happyness
The Talented Mr. Ripley
The Terminal
Vampires
Wyatt Earp
Zero Dark Thirty
July 3rd
Blair Witch (2016)
July 4th
Leave No Trace
July 6th
Control Z: Season 3 🇲🇽– NETFLIX SERIES
Girl in the Picture — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Hello, Goodbye, and Everything in Between — NETFLIX FILM
King of Stonks 🇩🇪– NETFLIX SERIES
Uncle from Another World 🇯🇵– NETFLIX ANIME
July 7th
The Flash: Season 8
Karma’s World: Season 3 — NETFLIX FAMILY
VINLAND SAGA: Season 1
July 8th
Boo, Bitch — NETFLIX SERIES
Capitani: Season 2 🇱🇺– NETFLIX SERIES
Dangerous Liaisons 🇫🇷– NETFLIX FILM
How To Build a Sex Room — NETFLIX SERIES
Incantation 🇹🇼– NETFLIX FILM
Jewel 🇿🇦– NETFLIX FILM
The Longest Night 🇪🇸– NETFLIX SERIES
Ranveer vs Wild with Bear Grylls 🇮🇳– NETFLIX FILM
The Sea Beast — NETFLIX FILM
July 10th
12 Strong
July 11th
For Jojo 🇩🇪– NETFLIX FILM
Valley of the Dead 🇪🇸– NETFLIX FILM
July 12th
Bill Burr: Live at Red Rocks — NETFLIX COMEDY
How to Change Your Mind — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
My Daughter’s Killer — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
July 13th
Big Timber: Season 2 🇨🇦– NETFLIX SERIES
D.B. Cooper: Where Are You?! — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Hurts Like Hell 🇹🇭– NETFLIX SERIES
Never Stop Dreaming: The Life and Legacy of Shimon Peres — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Sintonia: Season 3 🇧🇷– NETFLIX SERIES
Under the Amalfi Sun 🇮🇹– NETFLIX FILM
July 14th
Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight — NETFLIX FAMILY
Resident Evil — NETFLIX SERIES
July 15th
Alba 🇪🇸– NETFLIX SERIES
Country Queen 🇰🇪– NETFLIX SERIES
Farzar — NETFLIX SERIES
Love Goals (Jaadugar) 🇮🇳– NETFLIX FILM
Mom, Don’t Do That! 🇹🇼– NETFLIX SERIES
Persuasion — NETFLIX FILM
Remarriage & Desires 🇰🇷– NETFLIX SERIES
Uncharted
July 16th
Umma
July 18th
Live is Life 🇪🇸– NETFLIX FILM
My Little Pony: A New Generation: Sing-Along — NETFLIX FAMILY
StoryBots: Laugh, Learn, Sing: Collection 2: Learn to Read — NETFLIX FAMILY
Too Old for Fairy Tales 🇵🇱– NETFLIX FILM
July 19th
David A. Arnold: It Ain’t For the Weak — NETFLIX COMEDY
July 20th
Bad Exorcist: Seasons 1-2 🇵🇱– NETFLIX SERIES
Virgin River: Season 4 — NETFLIX SERIES
July 21st
Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous: Season 5 — NETFLIX FAMILY
July 22nd
Blown Away: Season 3 🇨🇦– NETFLIX SERIES
The Gray Man — NETFLIX FILM
ONE PIECE: New Episodes
July 25th
Gabby’s Dollhouse: Season 5 — NETFLIX FAMILY
July 26th
August: Osage County
DI4RIES 🇮🇹– NETFLIX SERIES
Shania Twain: Not Just a Girl
Street Food: USA — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
July 27th
Car Masters: Rust to Riches: Season 4 — NETFLIX SERIES
Dream Home Makeover: Season 3 — NETFLIX SERIES
The Most Hated Man on the Internet — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Pipa 🇦🇷– NETFLIX FILM
Rebelde: Season 2 🇲🇽– NETFLIX SERIES
July 28th
A Cut Above 🇧🇷– NETFLIX FILM
Another Self 🇹🇷– NETFLIX SERIES
Keep Breathing — NETFLIX SERIES
Oggy and the Cockroaches: Next Generation 🇫🇷– NETFLIX FAMILY
July 29th
The Beauty Queen of Jerusalem: Season 2 🇮🇱– NETFLIX SERIES
Case Closed: Zero’s Tea Time 🇯🇵– NETFLIX ANIME
The Entitled 🇵🇭– NETFLIX FILM
Fanático 🇪🇸– NETFLIX SERIES
Purple Hearts — NETFLIX FILM
Rebel Cheer Squad: A Get Even Series — NETFLIX FAMILY
Uncoupled — NETFLIX SERIES
July 31st
The Wretched
What to Stream on Disney Plus
July 1
50 Shades Of Sharks
The Birth Of Big Air
The Good, The Bad, The Hungry
Hawaiian: The Legend Of Eddie Aikau
Raging Bull Shark
Slaying The Badger
World’s Biggest Tiger Shark?
World’s Biggest Great White?
Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making Of Doctor Strange In The Multiverse of Madness
July 4
America The Beautiful
July 6
PJ Masks Season 5
Ms. Marvel Season 1: Episode 5
July 8
The Wonderful Summer Of Mickey Mouse
July 13
Chibi Tiny Tales: Season 1
Life Below Zero: Next Generation Season 4
Spidey And His Amazing Friends Season 1 (4 episodes)
Ms. Marvel Season 1 finale
July 15
Zombies 3
July 20
Mira, Royal Detective Season 2 (4 episodes)
Siempre Fui Yo
Tudo Igual… Só Que Não
July 27
High School Musical: The Musical: The Series: Season 3 premiere
What to Stream on HBO Max
July 1
A Kind of Murder, 2016 (HBO)
A Simple Plan, 1998 (HBO)
Act of Valor, 2012 (HBO)
Angels in the Outfield, 1951
Arbitrage, 2012 (HBO)
Backstabbing for Beginners, 2018 (HBO)
Baggage Claim, 2013 (HBO)
Blanes Esquina Muller (Blanes St and Muller), 2020 (HBO)
Bringing Out the Dead, 1999 (HBO)
Catch a Fire, 2006 (HBO)
Code of Silence, 1985 (HBO)
Confidence, 2003 (HBO)
David Copperfield, 1935
Doctor Who: Eve of Daleks, Special
Frank Miller’s Sin City, 2005 (HBO) (Unrated Version)
Godzilla, 1998
Goodbye, Mr. Chips, 1969
Hollow Man, 2000 (HBO) (Director’s Cut)
How to Screw It All Up (Cómo mandarlo todo a la mierda), Max Original Season 1 Premiere
I Spy, 2002
Indecent Proposal, 1993 (HBO)
Julia, 2009 (HBO)
La Ciudad De Las Fieras (City of Wild Beasts), 2021 (HBO)
Last Night in Soho, 2021 (HBO)
Lisztomania, 1975
Lone Survivor, 2013 (HBO)
Lord of War, 2005 (HBO)
Losing Isaiah, 1995 (HBO)
Mrs. Brown, You’ve Got a Lovely Daughter, 1968
Mrs. Winterbourne, 1996
One for the Money, 2012 (HBO)
Overboard, 1987 (HBO)
Pawn Sacrifice, 2014 (HBO)
Postcards From the Edge (1990)
Rio 2, 2014 (HBO)
Running Scared, 1986 (HBO)
Safe, 2012 (HBO)
She’s Having a Baby, 1988 (HBO)
Sleepers, 1996 (HBO)
Sleepless in Seattle, 1993
Snow Day, 2000 (HBO)
Spy Kids, 2001
Spy Kids 2: Island of Lost Dreams, 2002
Spy Kids 3-D: Game Over, 2003
Suite Francaise, 2014 (HBO)
That Awkward Moment, 2014 (HBO)
The Bachelor and the Bobby-Soxer, 1947
The Con is On, 2018 (HBO)
The Counselor, 2013 (HBO) (Extended Version)
The Great American Pastime, 1956
The Heat, 2013 (HBO) (Extended Version)
The Impossible, 2012 (HBO)
The Legends of Zorro, 2005
The Other Woman, 2014 (HBO)
The Plot Thickens, Season 3 Premiere
The Raid 2, 2014
The Satanic Rites of Dracula, 1974
The World’s End, 2013 (HBO)
This is Elvis, 1981
Thoroughbreds, 2017 (HBO)
Universal Soldier: Day of Reckoning, 2012
Warrior, 2011 (HBO)
What’s Eating Gilbert Grape, 1993 (HBO)
July 2
Before Midnight, 2022
Sidewalk Stories, 1989
July 7
Miss S, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
The Visitors, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
July 9
Mad Max: Fury Road, 2015
July 10
The Anarchists, Limited Documentary Series Premiere (HBO)
July 11
Tuca & Bertie, Season 3 Premiere
July 12
Craig of the Creek, Season 4C Premiere
Edge of the Earth, Sports Documentary Series Premiere (HBO)
The Bob’s Burgers Movie, 2022 (HBO)
July 14
FBoy Island, Max Original Season 2 Premiere
Vote for Juan (Vota Juan), Season 1
Vote for Juan (Vamos Juan), Season 2
Vote for Juan (Venga Juan), Max Original Season 3 Premiere
July 15
Kung Fu, Season 2 Premiere
The Rehearsal, Comedy Series Premiere (HBO)
July 16
Godzilla, 2014 (HBO)
July 17
Rat in the Kitchen, Season 1 Premiere
July 19
We Baby Bears, Season 1D Premiere
July 21
Almost Fly, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
Pacto Brutal—O Assassinato de Daniella Perex, Max Original Documentary Series
Rap Sh!t, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
The Last Movie Stars, Max Original 6-Part Documentary Premiere
July 23
Walker, Season 2 Premiere
July 26
Bugs Bunny Builders, Season 1A Premiere
July 27
We Met in Virtual Reality, Original Documentary Premiere (HBO)
July 28
Citizen Ashe, Max Original Premiere
Love Monster, Max Original Season 3 Premiere
Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
Wellington Paranormal, Season 4 Premiere
July 29
Superman & Lois, Season 2 Premiere
The Milestone Generation, 2022
What to Stream on Hulu
July 1
The Princess (2022)
Are You The One?: Complete Season 1
Black Ink Crew: Complete Seasons 5 & 6
Feud: Complete Season 1
Love & Hip-Hop Atlanta: Complete Seasons 4 & 5
Rupaul’s Drag Race: Complete Season 9
Survivor: Complete Seasons 38 & 39
The Amazing Race: Complete Season 32
The Challenge: Complete Season 34
127 Hours (2010)
Any Given Sunday (1999)
Because I Said So (2007)
Big Trouble In Little China (1986)
Billboard Dad (1999)
Black Knight (2001)
Bogus (1996)
Bohemian Rhapsody (2018)
Bride Wars (2009)
Cadillac Records (2008)
Closed Circuit (2013)
Contraband (2012)
Death Race (2008)
The Descendants (2011)
The Expendables (2010)
The Expendables 2 (2012)
The Expendables 3 (2014)
First Knight (1995)
Ghost Rider (2007)
Godsend (2004)
The Gospel According To André (2017)
Heist (2001)
Hysteria (2012)
Independence Day (1996)
Insidious (2011)
John Dies At The End (2012)
Joy Ride (2001)
Jumanji (1995)
Knock Knock (2015)
Kung Fu Hustle (2005)
The Last Circus (2010)
The Last Days On Mars (2013)
Legend Of The Guardians: The Owls Of Ga’hoole (2010)
The Librarian: Quest For The Spear (2004)
The Librarian: Return To King Solomon’s Mines (2006)
The Librarian: Curse Of The Judas Chalice (2008)
Little Richard (2000)
Maid In Manhattan (2002)
The Man Who Knew Too Little (1997)
Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein (1994)
Milk (2008)
Money Train (1995)
Nim’s Island (2008)
Passport To Paris (1999)
Poseidon (2006)
Post Grad (2009)
Que Pena Tu Vida (2016)
Rachel Getting Married (2008)
Radio (2003)
The Replacement Killers (1998)
School Daze (1988)
Sexy Beast (1999)
The Sitter (2010)
Sorry To Bother You (2018)
Step Up (2006)
Step Up 2 The Streets (2008)
Step Up 3d (2010)
Switching Goals (1999)
Talladega Nights: The Ballad Of Ricky Bobby (2006)
Taxi (1998)
Te Presento A Laura (2010)
That’s My Boy (2012)
The Tourist (2010)
Urban Legend (1998)
Urban Legends: The Final Cut (2000)
Urban Legends: Bloody Mary (2005)
The Watch (2012)
The Wave (2015)
What’s Love Got To Do With It (1993)
Working Girl (1988)
July 2
Asking For It (2021)
July 5
Ginger’s Tale (2020)
July 6
Maggie: Complete Season 1
July 7
How a Realist Hero Rebuilt the Kingdom: Complete Season 1 (Dubbed)
Ultrasound (2021)
July 8
Generation Gap: Series Premiere
Press Your Luck: Season 4 Premiere
Rehearsals (Hazarot): Complete Season 1
Minamata (2022)
July 9
Gold (2021)
July 10
Killing Eve: Complete 4th and Final Season
July 11
The $100,000 Pyramid: Season 6 Premiere
Celebrity Family Feud: Season 8 Premiere
Real Housewives of Potomac: Complete Season 6
The Final Straw: Series Premiere
Who Do You Think You Are?: Series Premiere
Curious George (2006)
July 12
Missing: Complete Season 1
The Bachelorette: Season 19 Premiere
Claim to Fame: Series Premiere
The Bob’s Burgers Movie (2022)
July 13
Solar Opposites: Complete Season 3
The Case Study of Vanitas: Complete Season 1 (Dubbed)
What We Do in the Shadows: Season 4 Premiere
July 14
Victoria’s Secret: Angels And Demons: Complete Documentary Series
Everything’s Trash: Series Premiere
Room 203 (2022)
July 15
Cooks vs. Cons: Complete Season 1
Cutthroat Kitchen: Complete Season 14
Deadly Women: Complete Season 13
Murder Comes To Town: Complete Seasons 1–3
Obsession: Dark Desires: Complete Seasons 4 & 5
The Bachelorette: Complete Season 10
Centurion (2010)
Filth (2013)
Hobo With A Shotgun (2011)
I’m Still Here (2010)
Ragnarok (2013)
Sex, Guaranteed (2017)
Venus And Serena (2012)
Viva (2015)
July 17
The Hater (2022)
July 18
The Cursed (2021)
July 19
Aftershock (2022)
July 21
American Horror Stories: Season 2 Premiere
Grown-ish: Season 5 Premiere
Milkwater (2020)
You Are Not My Mother (2021)
July 22
All My Friends Hate Me (2021)
July 24
Topside (2022)
July 25
King Arthur: Legend of the Sword (2017)
July 26
Santa Evita: Complete Limited Series Premiere
July 29
Not Okay (2022)
The Americans: Complete Series
Hatching (2022)
July 31
A Day To Die (2022)
Client 9 (2010)
What to Stream on Apple TV Plus
July 8
Black Bird
July 22
Trying
Best Foot Forward
July 29
Surface
What to Stream on Amazon Prime
TV shows to Prime Video in July 2022
July 1
Alternatino With Arturo Castro S1 (2019)
The Terminal List (2022)
Very Cavallari (2018)
July 8
Warriors on the Field (2022)
July 15
Forever Summer: Hamptons (2022)
July 29
Paper Girls (2022)
Movies to Prime Video in July 2022
July 1
16-Love (2012)
1UP (2022)
52 Pick-Up (1986)
A Feral World (2020)
A Hologram for the King (2016)
A Very Brady Sequel (1996)
Adventure Boyz (2020)
Aeon Flux (2005)
Ali (2001)
Ali Director’s Cut (2001)
All Roads to Pearla (2019)
As Long as We Both Shall Live (2016)
Attack of the Unknown (2020)
Awaken The Shadowman (2017)
Barry Munday (2010)
Betrayed (1988)
Blown Away (1994)
Blue Jay (2016)
Body of Evidence (1993)
Breakfast at Tiffany’s (1961)
Broadway Danny Rose (1984)
Cadillac Man (1990)
Call of the Wolf (2017)
Cedar Rapids (2011)
Changeland (2019)
Chasing Molly (2019)
Clueless (1995)
Coffy (1973)
Cotton Comes to Harlem (1970)
Coyotaje (2019)
Criminal Law (1988)
Cruel Hearts (2020)
Cruiser (2020)
Dark Blue (2003)
Dark Waters (2019)
Dave Made A Maze (2017)
DC Noir (2019)
Dead Ringers (1988)
Drillbit Taylor (2008)
Easy Does It (2020)
Europa Report (2013)
Eye Of The Needle (1981)
Four Feathers (2002)
Forev (2014)
French Postcards (1979)
Frisky (2015)
Futureworld (1976)
Gino’s Wife (2016)
Gladiator (2000)
Good Neighbors (2011)
Gunfight at the O.K. Corral (1957)
Here Comes the Devil (2012)
High-Rise (2016)
Hobo with a Shotgun (2011)
Hot Dog…The Movie (1984)
Hot Fuzz (2007)
In Action (2021)
Infinitum: Subject Unknown (2021)
Internal Affairs (1990)
Into the Blue (2005)
Iris Warriors (2022)
Jacob’s Ladder (1990)
Jamie Marks Is Dead (2014)
Jennifer’s Body (2009)
Jiro Dreams of Sushi (2011)
John Dies at the End (2012)
Kiltro (2006)
Lincoln (2012)
Little Man Tate (1991)
Loves Spell (2020)
Lust For Love (2014)
Mandela (1997)
Midnight in Paris (2011)
Moments in Spacetime (2001)
No Way to Live (2017)
Party With Me (2021)
Patriot Games (1992)
Pieces of April (2003)
Play the Game (2009)
Pretty Ugly People (2008)
Racing With The Moon (1984)
Raging Bull (1980)
Revolutionary Road (2009)
Rosemary’s Baby (1968)
Runner (2018)
Say Your Prayers (2021)
Slash (2016)
Son of God (2014)
Speed (1994)
Stay (2021)
Stuff (2017)
Sunset Song (2016)
Swiped (2018)
Switchback (1997)
The Arbors (2020)
The Fighter (2010)
The Fighting Temptations (2003)
The General’s Daughter (1999)
The Gospel According to Andre (2018)
The Honor Farm (2017)
The Hunted (2003)
The Italian Job (2003)
The Mongolian Connection (2019)
The Pirates! Band Of Misfits (2012)
The Posthuman Project (2014)
The Queen of Versailles (2012)
The Republic of Two (2014)
The Rest of Us (2020)
The Sum of All Fears (2002)
The Talented Mr. Ripley (1999)
The Time Machine (2002)
Tucked (2018)
Unicorn City (2012)
Venus and Serena (2012)
Virtuosity (1995)
Wargames (1983)
We Love You, Sally Carmichael! (2017)
We Take The Low Road (2020)
When Icarus Fell (2018)
Yentl (1984)
July 2
House of Gucci (2021)
July 15
Don’t Make Me Go (2022)
July 22
Anything’s Possible (2022)
Prizefighter (2022)
