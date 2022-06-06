Summer has finally arrived. That means barbecues, road trips, beach days, and long nights around the campfire. In between those fun moments, you’ll have time to catch up on all the shows you’ve been meaning to watch, plus new movies and releases hitting your favorite streaming platforms. Here’s all the best streaming picks for June.

What to Watch on Netflix: June 2022

Following the release of Stranger Things in May, Netflix continues to bring the big summer releases, with projects from Kevin Hart, Chris Hemsworth, and Pete Davidson this month. Hart stars in the action comedy The Man from Toronto, which follows an issue of mistaken identity in an Airbnb that brings Hart’s normal guy face-to-face with a professional assassin (Woody Harrelson). The film will be released on June 24 and has echoes of the classic film North By Northwest, which put Cary Grant’s everyman on the run after being mistaken for a spy. The month also brings Spiderhead, a twisty sci-fi thriller starring Chris Hemsworth and Miles Teller. The film follows convicts living in the future who are given the chance to reduce their time in prison by undergoing emotion-altering drug experiments. The film reunited director Joseph Kosinski with Miles Teller, both of whom are getting rave reviews for Top Gun Maverick.

If you’re looking for some comedy, Pete Davidson Presents: The Best Friends (June 13) is a new stand-up special led by Davidson featuring a number of his best friends performing. Bill Burr also has a new special coming on June 6 with Friends Who Kill. Looking for other options? The final season of Peaky Blinders hits the streamer on June 10, while Season 3 of the comic adaptation The Umbrella Academy starts on June 22. Some great movies hitting the platform this month include Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy, The Departed, The Fighter, Mission: Impossible, Mission: Impossible–Ghost Protocol, and Mission: Impossible II.

What to Watch on HBO Max: June 2022

The twisty, action-packed Westworld returns on June 26 for its fourth season, bringing back Aaron Paul’s former soldier Caleb Nichols as he unravels new mysteries surrounding the company that created Westworld. The third season took the story into the real world in some wild new ways, and the fourth season has the tagline of being about a “dark odyssey about the fate of sentient life on Earth.” The season will also feature a park modeled after the classic period of the American Mafia, giving fans a new park to add to the list beyond the Western, Samurai and Safari worlds.

Other new titles include the limited series Irma Vep, which stars Oscar winner Alicia Vikander in an adaptation of the 1996 film. Vikander plays an American movie star reeling after a breakup and the direction of her career who decides to star in a remake of a classic vampire film. Once she does, strange things start happening (June 6). Other additions to the streamer include new movies like The Card Counter on June 10, starring Oscar Isaac and Tiffany Haddish, as well as a reboot of Father of the Bride starring Andy Garcia, Isabela Merced, and Adria Arjona on June 16. The streamer will also have a number of great movies coming this month, including 13 Going on 30, Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon, First Blood, The Grand Budapest Hotel, The Firm, The Mask, Total Recall, and Watchmen.

What to Watch on Disney Plus: June 2022

After kicking off in May, the rest of Obi-Wan Kenobi will be airing throughout the month, giving fans a chance to see the legendary Jedi (Ewan McGregor) take on Darth Vader (Hayden Christensen) once again. The series has already had some surprising storylines and moments. Knowing where things lead into the first Star Wars, the show will likely end with some emotional revelations for Obi-Wan. The MCU brings a new hero to the screen this month with Ms. Marvel, the next series in the Marvel universe following Oscar Isaac’s Moon Knight. Starting June 8, the series follows Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani), a Muslim American teenager growing up in Jersey City who gains superpowers. The high school-focused series will introduce the character, who is expected to appear in more Marvel movies and TV shows, as Ms. Marvel has become one of the top comic book characters for the company. Want to learn more about the hero before watching? You can check out Disney: A Fan’s Guide to Ms. Marvel (June 1), which gives a deep look at the character and interviews with the cast and crew of the new series. You also can do the same with Beyond Infinity: Buzz and the Journey to Lightyear (June 8) before seeing the new movie Lightyear in theaters, starring Chris Evans as the voice of Buzz.

What to Watch on Amazon Prime: June 2022

The big release this month is Season 3 of The Boys, the violent, darkly comedic adaptation of the comic by Garth Ennis. Things pick up after the explosive events of the second season, with Billy Butcher (Karl Urban) maybe gaining powers, and Hughie (Jack Quaid) unsuspectingly getting close to a villain after taking a job with the secretly evil Congresswoman Neuman. The rest of the titular Boys are back, as will be the Superman-like Homelander (Antony Starr), the leader of the Seven superhero group who is having a crisis of his own. The streamer will also get a major new movie with No Time To Die (June 10), adding the most recent Bond film to the collection after Amazon recently purchased MGM and the rights to the series. You’ll also be able to stream Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues (June 5) and Leonardo DiCaprio’s always watchable The Wolf Of Wall Street (June 12).

What to Watch on Apple TV+: June 2022

After getting strong reviews for Season 1, the series Physical (June 3) is back for another run in the second season, following Rose Byrne’s Sheila as she remakes her life. Taking place during the 1980’s in San Diego, Sheila is living as a housewife who becomes disillusioned and starts having many inner issues, eventually finding a major release in taking on aerobics. After becoming a businesswoman in her own right while supporting her husband’s career, the second season will continue her story and how she delves even deeper into the aerobics scene. One of the best shows of 2021 is back for a third season with the sci-fi drama For All Mankind (June 10). The second season had some of the best episodes of TV in years, following an alternate history of NASA that takes place in a world where the Soviets got to the moon first. This time around, the season will focus on the race to land and build on Mars. The streamer will also premiere the film Cha Cha Real Smooth, which follows a young professional party starter for bar and bat mitzvahs who starts a relationship with a mother (Dakota Johnson) and her daughter. The film took home the audience award at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival and starts streaming on June 17.

What to Watch on Hulu: June 2022

After a major cliffhanger that found the main characters of Martin Short, Steve Martin, and Selena Gomez suspects in a murder themselves, Only Murders in the Building is back for Season 2. The first season had the three characters come together over their love of crime podcasts to solve a murder in their building, only to find themselves arrested for a crime and the subjects of a podcast. While the audience knows the group was likely framed for the Arconia Board President Bunny’s death, it’s going to take more than their love for podcasts to figure their way out of this one. The series adds some new cast members, including Shirley MacLaine, Amy Schumer, and Cara Delevingne and starts streaming June 28. Hulu also has a ton of great movies coming to the platform this month, including Predator, Alien, Aliens, Pineapple Express, The Wedding Singer, Weekend at Bernie’s, Bridesmaids, and the Die Hard trilogy (all June 1)..

Your Complete June 2022 Streaming Guide: What to Watch on Disney+, HBO Max, Netflix, Hulu, and More

What to Stream on Netflix

June 1

Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy

Dear John

Dumb and Dumber

Edge of Seventeen

Eraser

His Dark Materials: The Golden Compass

Lean on Me

Léon: The Professional

Life as We Know It

Mission: Impossible

Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol

Mission: Impossible II

Mr. Bean’s Holiday

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation

Soul Plane

Steel Magnolias

The Amazing Spider-Man

The Boy

The Departed

The Fighter

The Girl Next Door

The Hurt Locker

The Players Club

Titanic

Troy

Vegas Vacation

We Are Marshall

June 2

Borgen – Power & Glory — Netflix Series

The DUFF

Yuri Marçal: Honest Mistake — Netflix Comedy

June 3

As the Crow Flies — Netflix Series

Floor Is Lava: Season 2 — Netflix Series

Interceptor —Netflix Film

Mr. Good: Cop or Crook? — Netflix Documentary

The Perfect Mother — Netflix Series

Surviving Summer — Netflix Family

Two Summers — Netflix Series

June 5

Straight Up

June 6

Action Pack: Season 2 — Netflix Family

Bill Burr Presents: Friends Who Kill — Netflix Comedy

June 7

That’s My Time with David Letterman — Netflix Comedy

June 8

Baby Fever — Netflix Series

Gladbeck: The Hostage Crisis — Netflix Documentary

Hustle — Netflix Film

Keep Sweet: Pray and Obey — Netflix Documentary

June 9

Rhythm + Flow France — Netflix Series

Stand Out: An LGBTQ+ Celebration — Netflix Comedy

June 10

Chickenhare and the Hamster of Darkness — Netflix Film

Closet Monster

Dirty Daddy: The Bob Saget Tribute — Netflix Comedy

First Kill — Netflix Series

Intimacy — Netflix Series

Peaky Blinders: Season 6 — Netflix Series

Top Gear: Season 27-28

Trees of Peace — Netflix Film

Vice

June 11

Amy Schumer’s Parental Advisory — Netflix Comedy

June 13

Charlie’s Colorforms City: Mighty Movie Adventures — Netflix Family

Pete Davidson Presents: The Best Friends — Netflix Comedy

Who We Are: A Chronicle of Racism in America

June 14

Jane & Lily: Ladies Night Live — Netflix Comedy

Halftime — Netflix Documentary

The Mole: Season 3-4

June 15

Centauro — Netflix Film

Front Cover

God’s Favorite Idiot — Netflix Series

Heart Parade — Netflix Film

Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend — Netflix Series

Maldivas — Netflix Series

Web of Make Believe: Death, Lies and the Internet — Netflix Documentary

The War Next-Door: Season 2 — Netflix Series

The Wrath of God — Netflix Film

June 16

Dead End: Paranormal Park — Netflix Family

Karma’s World Music Videos: Season 2 — Netflix Family

Love & Anarchy: Season 2 – Netflix Series

Sing, Dance, Act: Kabuki featuring Toma Ikuta — Netflix Documentary

Snoop Dogg’s F*cn Around Comedy Special — Netflix Comedy

Won’t You Be My Neighbor?

June 17

The Martha Mitchell Effect — Netflix Documentary

Rainbow High: Season 2

She: Season 2 — Netflix Series

Spiderhead — Netflix Film

You Don’t Know Me — Netflix Series

June 18

Alchemy of Souls — Netflix Series

Charmed: Season 4

SPRIGGAN — Netflix Anime

June 19

Civil — Netflix Documentary

It (2017)

June 20

Doom Of Love — Netflix Film

Philomena

June 21

All That: Seasons 2-3

The Future Of — Netflix Documentary

Joel Kim Booster: Psychosexual — Netflix Comedy

Kenan and Kel: Seasons 1-2

Ned’s Declassified School Survival Guide: Seasons 1-2

Zoey 101: Seasons 1-2

June 22

Bruna Louise: Demolition — Netflix Comedy

The Hidden Lives of Pets — Netflix Documentary

Love & Gelato — Netflix Film

The Mist (2007)

ONE PIECE: New Episodes

Sing 2

Snowflake Mountain — Netflix Series

The Umbrella Academy: Season 3 — Netflix Series

June 23

Best of the Fest — Netflix Comedy

First Class — Netflix Series

Queen — Netflix Series

June 24

Angry Birds: Summer Madness: Season 2 — Netflix Family

Legacies: Season 4

The Man from Toronto — Netflix Film

Man Vs Bee — Netflix Series

Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area — Netflix Series

June 25

Grey’s Anatomy: Season 18

June 27

Cafe Minamdang — Netflix Series

Chip and Potato: Chip’s Holiday — Netflix Family

June 28

Blasted — Netflix Film

Cristela Alonzo: Middle Classy — Netflix Comedy

June 29

BEAUTY — Netflix Film

Extraordinary Attorney Woo — Netflix Series

Pirate Gold of Adak Island — Netflix Series

The Upshaws: Season 2 Part 1 — Netflix Series

June 30

BASTARD‼ -Heavy Metal, Dark Fantasy- — Netflix Anime

Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom

Sharkdog: Season 2 — Netflix Family

What to Stream on Disney Plus

June 1

Obi-Wan Kenobi – Part III

A Fan’s Guide to Marvel

Club Mickey Mouse (SEA Version)

Glee (S1, S2, S3, S4, S5, S6)

Mickey Mouse Funhouse (S1, 5 episodes)

June 3

Mack Wrestles (Short)

Hollywood Stargirl

June 8

Ms. Marvel – Premiere

Obi-Wan Kenobi – Part IV

Baymax Dreams (Shorts) (S1, S2)

Incredible Dr. Pol (S20, 12 episodes)

Ultra Violet & Black Scorpion (S1, 10 episodes)

June 10

Beyond Infinity: Buzz and the Journey to Lightyear

June 15

Family Reboot

Ms. Marvel – Episode 2

Obi-Wan Kenobi – Part V

Love Victor – (S1, S2); Season 3 – Premiere

Disney Junior Ready For Preschool (Shorts) (S3)

grown-ish (S4, 9 episodes)

Life Below Zero: Next Generation (S3)

T.O.T.S. (S3, 12 episodes)

The Wonder Years (S1, 10 episodes)

June 17

King’s Ransom

Big Shot

June 22

Obi-Wan Kenobi – Finale

Ms. Marvel – Episode 3

G.O.A.T. (S1)

Villains of Valley View (S1, 5 episodes)

June 24

Rise

Trevor: The Musical

June 29

Baymax! – Season 1 Premiere

Ms. Marvel – Episode 4

Owl House (S2, 5 episodes)

What to Stream on HBO Max

June 1

13 Going on 30, 2004

300, 2006

A Star is Born, 2018

Abduction, 2011 (HBO)

Across the Universe, 2007 (HBO)

The Adventures of Mark Twain, 1944

The Amazing Panda Adventure, 1995

Angels & Demons, 2009

The Ant Bully, 2006

Assassination Nation, 2018 (HBO)

Babylon A.D. , 2008

The Bank Job, 2008

Beach Rats, 2017 (HBO)

Bee Movie, 2007 (HBO)

Blue Bayou, 2021 (HBO)

Border, 2018 (HBO)

Colossal, 2016 (HBO)

Caro Comes Out, 2019 (HBO)

Chef, 2014 (HBO)

The Con Is On, 2018 (HBO)

Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon, 2000

Damsel, 2018 (HBO)

Dark Passage, 1947

Day Breakers, 2009 (HBO)

The Da Vinci Code, 2006

Domino, 2005 (HBO)

Extraction, 2020 (HBO)

The Firm, 1993

First Blood, 1982

The Grand Budapest Hotel, 2014 (HBO)

Gridiron Gang, 2006

Guess Who, 2005

Hairspray (Musical Remake), 2007

The Harvey Girls, 1946

Highlander, 1986

Horsemen, 2008

How Do You Know, 2010

How They Got Over, 2017

How to Survive a Plague, 2012

The Holiday, 2006 (HBO)

I Know What You Did Last Summer, 1997

I Still Know What You Did Last Summer, 1998

I’ll Always Know What You Did Last Summer, 2006

I’ll See You In My Dreams, 2015 (HBO)

The Importance of Being Earnest, 2002 (HBO)

The Incredible Burt Wonderstone, 2013

John Grisham’s the Rainmaker, 1997

Klute, 1971

The Last Movie Star, 2017 (HBO)

Life Partners, 2014 (HBO)

Macbeth, 2015 (HBO)

Major League II, 1994

Major League: Back to the Minors, 1998

The Mask, 1994

McQueen, 2018 (HBO)

My Boss’s Daughter, 2003 (HBO)

My Days of Mercy, 2017 (HBO)

My Dead Dad, 2021

The One I love, 2014 (HBO)

Papi, 2020 (HBO)

Paris Is Burning, 1990

Rambo III, 1988 (HBO)

Rambo First Blood Part II, 1985 (HBO)

Religulous, 2008 (HBO)

Remember Me, 2010 (HBO)

Ride Along, 2014 (HBO)

Ride the High Country, 1962

Sabotage, 2014 (HBO)

Sleepers, 1996 (HBO)

Soul Surfer, 2011

Stepmom, 1998

Suite Francaise, 2014 (HBO)

The Taking of Pelham 123, 2009

Total Recall, 1990 (HBO)

Unfinished Song, 2012 (HBO)

Un padre no tan padre, 2016

W., 2008 (HBO)

Watchmen (movie), 2009

What Happens In Vegas, 2008 (HBO) (Extended Version)

The World According to Garp, 1982 (HBO)

The Vanishing of Sidney Hall, 2017 (HBO)

June 3

On My Way with Irina Rimes, Max Original Documentary

Nudo Mixteco, 2021 (HBO)

June 6

Doctor Who, Season 13

Irma Vep, Limited Drama Series Premiere (HBO)

Total Dramarama, Season S3A

June 8

The Janes, Documentary Premiere (HBO)

June 9

Amsterdam, Max Original Season 1 Premiere

Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain, Max Original Documentary Premiere

Summer Camp Island, Max Original Season 6 Premiere

June 10

The Card Counter, 2021 (HBO)

Naomi

Odo, Season 3

Victor and Valentino, Season 3B

June 15

La Unidad, Season 2

June 16

Father of the Bride, 2022

June 17

Lucas the Spider, Season 1B

Las Mejores Familias (AKA The Best Families), 2020 (HBO)

Non-Stop, 2014 (HBO)

June 19

Tom and Jerry Cowboy Up!

June 20

Birdgirl, Season 2

June 22

All American: Homecoming

Chernobyl: The Lost Tapes, Documentary Premiere (HBO)

June 23

Little Ellen, Max Original Season 3 Premiere

Menudo: Forever Young, Max Original Documentary Premiere

Wellington Paranormal, Season 3

June 24

Bing, Season 1B

Rich & Shameless, Season 1

Tuca & Bertie, Season 2

June 26

Westworld, Season 4 (HBO)

June 30

Julia, 2021

PCC O Poder Segredo, Max Original Premiere

Naked Mole Rat Gets Dressed: The Underground, Max Original Premiere

What to Stream on Hulu

June 1

America’s Got Talent, season 17 premiere (NBC)

Dancing With Myself, series premiere (NBC)

Fantasy Island, season 2 premiere (Fox)

Lego Masters, season 3 premiere (Fox)

Glee, complete series

The 6th Day

30 Minutes or Less

50 First Dates

A Good Day To Die Hard

Alien

Aliens

Alien 3

Alien Resurrection

Alien V. Predator

Alien V. Predator: Requiem

The American

An Education

Bewitched (2005)

Bridesmaids

Burn After Reading

Cabin Fever

Compadres

Country Strong

The Devil Wears Prada

Dick

Die Hard

Die Hard 2

Die Hard With a Vengeance

The Dilemma

Disturbing the Peace

Don Jon

The Fifth Element

Fred Claus

Freddy Got Fingered

Get Low

The Girl Next Door

Go For It

Gridiron Gang

Happy Feet

Happy Feet Two

In the Line of Fire

The Last Tourist

Lemon

Live Free or Die Hard

Martha Marcy May Marlene

Masterminds

Muppets From Space

Napoleon Dynamite

New Year’s Eve

The Nutty Professor

Nutty Professor II: The Klumps

Pineapple Express

Predator

Predator II

Predators

The Professional

Prometheus

Push

Reign Over Me

Results

Robots

RV

Slumdog Millionaire

The Smurfs

The Smurfs 2

There’s Something Mary

Tomcats

Try Harder!

Tyler Perry’s Meet the Browns

Untraceable

Vacancy

The Wedding Singer

Weekend at Bernie’s

When A Stranger Calls

White God

Your Highness

June 2

The Croods: Family Tree, complete season 3 (Hulu Original)

The Orville: New Horizons, series premiere (Hulu Original)

The Duff

June 3

Fire Island (Hulu Original)

June 5

Intrigo: Dear Agnes

June 6

Hotel Hell, complete series (Fox)

June 7

American Ninja Warrior, season 14 premiere (NBC)

Vida, complete seasons 1-2 (Starz)

The Accursed

Between Me And My Mind

Queens of Pain

June 8

Killer Cases, complete season 2 (Cineflix)

June 9

The Dog Knight

Indemnity

June 10

Undercover Boss, complete seasons 8-10 (CBS)

June 11

Here Before

Warhunt

June 12

Intrigo: Samaria

June 13

The Free Fall

The Worst Person in the World

June 15

Love, Victor, complete final season (Hulu Original)

Accused: Guilty or Innocent?, complete season 2 (A&E)

Alone, complete season 8 (The History Channel)

American Picks, complete season 1 (The History Channel)

Ancient Aliens, complete season 17 (The History Channel)

Assembly Required, complete season 1 (The History Channel)

Backroad Truckers, complete season 1 (Nelvana International Limited)

Crime Beat, complete season 1 (Nelvana International Limited)

Crime Beat, season 3A (Nelvana International Limited)

Dance Moms, complete seasons 3-4 (Lifetime)

Dirty Rotten Cleaners, complete season 1 (A&E)

Duck Dynasty, complete seasons 1, 2 and 4 (A&E)

Hoarders, complete seasons 5, 7-9, and 13 (A&E)

Kids Behind Bars: Life or Parole, complete season 2 (A&E)

Leave it to Geege, complete season 1 (Lifetime)

Lost Car Rescue, complete season 1 (Nelvana International Limited)

Married at First Sight, complete season 13 (Lifetime)

Married at First Sight: Couple’s Cam, complete season 3 (Lifetime)

Mountain Men, complete seasons 7-9 (The History Channel)

Pawn Stars, complete season 18 (The History Channel)

Roman to the Rescue, season 1C (Disney XD)

The Burning Plain

Europa Report

Frontera

The Good Doctor

I Melt With You

Obsessed With The Babysitter (Lifetime)

Scary Movie 5

Secrets of a Gold Digger Killer (Lifetime)

The Wrecking Crew

Two Lovers

World’s Greatest Dad

June 16

Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival: Day 1 Livestream

June 17

Good Luck to You, Leo Grande (Hulu Original)

Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival: Day 2 Livestream

FX’s The Old Man, series premiere

June 18

Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival: Day 3 Livestream

The Ledge

Ted K

June 19

Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival: Day 4 Livestream

June 22

Motherland: Fort Salem, final season premiere (Freeform)

June 23

FX’s The Bear, complete season 1

The Burning Sea

June 25

Big Gold Brick

Gasoline Alley

June 26

The Desperate Hour F.K.A. Lakewood

June 28

Only Murders in the Building, season 2 premiere (Hulu Original)

June 30

Flawless

Madagascar: A Little Wild, complete final season (Hulu Original)

Prince Avalanche

What to Stream on Amazon Prime

June 1

Will & Grace (1999)

Call Me By Your Name (2018)

Half Baked (1998)

The Cutting Edge (1992)

The Cutting Edge 2: Going For the Gold (2006)

The Cutting Edge 3: Chasing The Dream (2008)

Fantastic Mr. Fox (2009)

Black Swan (2010)

Juno (2007)

The Transporter (2002)

The Hills Have Eyes (2006)

The Hills Have Eyes Unrated (2006)

Mother! (2017)

The Sandlot (1993)

The Nanny Diaries (2007)

The Wiz (1978)

Groundhog Day (1993)

Sabrina (1995)

White Men Can’t Jump (1992)

Dr. Dolittle (1998)

Whip It! (2009)

Next Day Air (2009)

World’s Greatest Dad (2009)

Tyler Perry’s Meet the Browns (2008)

Shaun Of The Dead (2004)

The Nutty Professor (1996)

The Nutty Professor II: The Klumps (2000)

Mr. Wrong (1996) The Mod Squad (1999)

I Think I Love My Wife (2007)

Meatballs (1979)

Antwone Fisher (2003)

Annie Hall (1977)

Big Mommas: Like Father, Like Son (2011)

Megamind (2010)

Rejoice and Shout (2011)

The Presidio (1988)

Mermaids (1990)

Switchback (1997)

Top Gun (1986)

Baby Monitor Murders (2020)

The Honeymooners (2005)

The Time Machine (2002)

Mr. Mom (1983)

The Love Letter (1999)

Twilight (2008)

The Twilight Saga: New Moon (2009)

The Twilight Saga: Eclipse (2010)

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 1 (2011)

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 2 (2012)

Philadelphia (1994)

Snake Eyes (1998)

The Fighting Temptations (2003)

Walking Tall (2004)

Rosemary’s Baby (1968)

In & Out (1997)

Galaxy Quest (1999)

Not Without My Daughter (1991)

Gunfight at the O.K. Corral (1957)

The Brady Bunch Movie (1995)

Fences (2016)

New York Undercover (1994)

June 3

The Boys S3 (2022)

June 5

Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues (2013)

June 10

Fairfax S2 (2022)

No Time To Die (2021)

June 12

Paranormal Activity: The Marked Ones (2014)

The Wolf Of Wall Street (2013)

My Fake Boyfriend (2022)

June 17

The Summer I Turned Pretty (2022)

The Lake (2022)

Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit (2014)

June 24

At Home With the Gils (2022)

Chloe (2022)

The One That Got Away (2022)

Sin Límites / Boundless (2022)

June 30

Bang Bang Baby (2022)

