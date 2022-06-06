Summer has finally arrived. That means barbecues, road trips, beach days, and long nights around the campfire. In between those fun moments, you’ll have time to catch up on all the shows you’ve been meaning to watch, plus new movies and releases hitting your favorite streaming platforms. Here’s all the best streaming picks for June.
What to Watch on Netflix: June 2022
Following the release of Stranger Things in May, Netflix continues to bring the big summer releases, with projects from Kevin Hart, Chris Hemsworth, and Pete Davidson this month. Hart stars in the action comedy The Man from Toronto, which follows an issue of mistaken identity in an Airbnb that brings Hart’s normal guy face-to-face with a professional assassin (Woody Harrelson). The film will be released on June 24 and has echoes of the classic film North By Northwest, which put Cary Grant’s everyman on the run after being mistaken for a spy. The month also brings Spiderhead, a twisty sci-fi thriller starring Chris Hemsworth and Miles Teller. The film follows convicts living in the future who are given the chance to reduce their time in prison by undergoing emotion-altering drug experiments. The film reunited director Joseph Kosinski with Miles Teller, both of whom are getting rave reviews for Top Gun Maverick.
If you’re looking for some comedy, Pete Davidson Presents: The Best Friends (June 13) is a new stand-up special led by Davidson featuring a number of his best friends performing. Bill Burr also has a new special coming on June 6 with Friends Who Kill. Looking for other options? The final season of Peaky Blinders hits the streamer on June 10, while Season 3 of the comic adaptation The Umbrella Academy starts on June 22. Some great movies hitting the platform this month include Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy, The Departed, The Fighter, Mission: Impossible, Mission: Impossible–Ghost Protocol, and Mission: Impossible II.
What to Watch on HBO Max: June 2022
The twisty, action-packed Westworld returns on June 26 for its fourth season, bringing back Aaron Paul’s former soldier Caleb Nichols as he unravels new mysteries surrounding the company that created Westworld. The third season took the story into the real world in some wild new ways, and the fourth season has the tagline of being about a “dark odyssey about the fate of sentient life on Earth.” The season will also feature a park modeled after the classic period of the American Mafia, giving fans a new park to add to the list beyond the Western, Samurai and Safari worlds.
Other new titles include the limited series Irma Vep, which stars Oscar winner Alicia Vikander in an adaptation of the 1996 film. Vikander plays an American movie star reeling after a breakup and the direction of her career who decides to star in a remake of a classic vampire film. Once she does, strange things start happening (June 6). Other additions to the streamer include new movies like The Card Counter on June 10, starring Oscar Isaac and Tiffany Haddish, as well as a reboot of Father of the Bride starring Andy Garcia, Isabela Merced, and Adria Arjona on June 16. The streamer will also have a number of great movies coming this month, including 13 Going on 30, Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon, First Blood, The Grand Budapest Hotel, The Firm, The Mask, Total Recall, and Watchmen.
What to Watch on Disney Plus: June 2022
After kicking off in May, the rest of Obi-Wan Kenobi will be airing throughout the month, giving fans a chance to see the legendary Jedi (Ewan McGregor) take on Darth Vader (Hayden Christensen) once again. The series has already had some surprising storylines and moments. Knowing where things lead into the first Star Wars, the show will likely end with some emotional revelations for Obi-Wan. The MCU brings a new hero to the screen this month with Ms. Marvel, the next series in the Marvel universe following Oscar Isaac’s Moon Knight. Starting June 8, the series follows Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani), a Muslim American teenager growing up in Jersey City who gains superpowers. The high school-focused series will introduce the character, who is expected to appear in more Marvel movies and TV shows, as Ms. Marvel has become one of the top comic book characters for the company. Want to learn more about the hero before watching? You can check out Disney: A Fan’s Guide to Ms. Marvel (June 1), which gives a deep look at the character and interviews with the cast and crew of the new series. You also can do the same with Beyond Infinity: Buzz and the Journey to Lightyear (June 8) before seeing the new movie Lightyear in theaters, starring Chris Evans as the voice of Buzz.
What to Watch on Amazon Prime: June 2022
The big release this month is Season 3 of The Boys, the violent, darkly comedic adaptation of the comic by Garth Ennis. Things pick up after the explosive events of the second season, with Billy Butcher (Karl Urban) maybe gaining powers, and Hughie (Jack Quaid) unsuspectingly getting close to a villain after taking a job with the secretly evil Congresswoman Neuman. The rest of the titular Boys are back, as will be the Superman-like Homelander (Antony Starr), the leader of the Seven superhero group who is having a crisis of his own. The streamer will also get a major new movie with No Time To Die (June 10), adding the most recent Bond film to the collection after Amazon recently purchased MGM and the rights to the series. You’ll also be able to stream Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues (June 5) and Leonardo DiCaprio’s always watchable The Wolf Of Wall Street (June 12).
What to Watch on Apple TV+: June 2022
After getting strong reviews for Season 1, the series Physical (June 3) is back for another run in the second season, following Rose Byrne’s Sheila as she remakes her life. Taking place during the 1980’s in San Diego, Sheila is living as a housewife who becomes disillusioned and starts having many inner issues, eventually finding a major release in taking on aerobics. After becoming a businesswoman in her own right while supporting her husband’s career, the second season will continue her story and how she delves even deeper into the aerobics scene. One of the best shows of 2021 is back for a third season with the sci-fi drama For All Mankind (June 10). The second season had some of the best episodes of TV in years, following an alternate history of NASA that takes place in a world where the Soviets got to the moon first. This time around, the season will focus on the race to land and build on Mars. The streamer will also premiere the film Cha Cha Real Smooth, which follows a young professional party starter for bar and bat mitzvahs who starts a relationship with a mother (Dakota Johnson) and her daughter. The film took home the audience award at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival and starts streaming on June 17.
What to Watch on Hulu: June 2022
After a major cliffhanger that found the main characters of Martin Short, Steve Martin, and Selena Gomez suspects in a murder themselves, Only Murders in the Building is back for Season 2. The first season had the three characters come together over their love of crime podcasts to solve a murder in their building, only to find themselves arrested for a crime and the subjects of a podcast. While the audience knows the group was likely framed for the Arconia Board President Bunny’s death, it’s going to take more than their love for podcasts to figure their way out of this one. The series adds some new cast members, including Shirley MacLaine, Amy Schumer, and Cara Delevingne and starts streaming June 28. Hulu also has a ton of great movies coming to the platform this month, including Predator, Alien, Aliens, Pineapple Express, The Wedding Singer, Weekend at Bernie’s, Bridesmaids, and the Die Hard trilogy (all June 1)..
Your Complete June 2022 Streaming Guide: What to Watch on Disney+, HBO Max, Netflix, Hulu, and More
What to Stream on Netflix
June 1
Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy
Dear John
Dumb and Dumber
Edge of Seventeen
Eraser
His Dark Materials: The Golden Compass
Lean on Me
Léon: The Professional
Life as We Know It
Mission: Impossible
Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol
Mission: Impossible II
Mr. Bean’s Holiday
National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation
Soul Plane
Steel Magnolias
The Amazing Spider-Man
The Boy
The Departed
The Fighter
The Girl Next Door
The Hurt Locker
The Players Club
Titanic
Troy
Vegas Vacation
We Are Marshall
June 2
Borgen – Power & Glory — Netflix Series
The DUFF
Yuri Marçal: Honest Mistake — Netflix Comedy
June 3
As the Crow Flies — Netflix Series
Floor Is Lava: Season 2 — Netflix Series
Interceptor —Netflix Film
Mr. Good: Cop or Crook? — Netflix Documentary
The Perfect Mother — Netflix Series
Surviving Summer — Netflix Family
Two Summers — Netflix Series
June 5
Straight Up
June 6
Action Pack: Season 2 — Netflix Family
Bill Burr Presents: Friends Who Kill — Netflix Comedy
June 7
That’s My Time with David Letterman — Netflix Comedy
June 8
Baby Fever — Netflix Series
Gladbeck: The Hostage Crisis — Netflix Documentary
Hustle — Netflix Film
Keep Sweet: Pray and Obey — Netflix Documentary
June 9
Rhythm + Flow France — Netflix Series
Stand Out: An LGBTQ+ Celebration — Netflix Comedy
June 10
Chickenhare and the Hamster of Darkness — Netflix Film
Closet Monster
Dirty Daddy: The Bob Saget Tribute — Netflix Comedy
First Kill — Netflix Series
Intimacy — Netflix Series
Peaky Blinders: Season 6 — Netflix Series
Top Gear: Season 27-28
Trees of Peace — Netflix Film
Vice
June 11
Amy Schumer’s Parental Advisory — Netflix Comedy
June 13
Charlie’s Colorforms City: Mighty Movie Adventures — Netflix Family
Pete Davidson Presents: The Best Friends — Netflix Comedy
Who We Are: A Chronicle of Racism in America
June 14
Jane & Lily: Ladies Night Live — Netflix Comedy
Halftime — Netflix Documentary
The Mole: Season 3-4
June 15
Centauro — Netflix Film
Front Cover
God’s Favorite Idiot — Netflix Series
Heart Parade — Netflix Film
Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend — Netflix Series
Maldivas — Netflix Series
Web of Make Believe: Death, Lies and the Internet — Netflix Documentary
The War Next-Door: Season 2 — Netflix Series
The Wrath of God — Netflix Film
June 16
Dead End: Paranormal Park — Netflix Family
Karma’s World Music Videos: Season 2 — Netflix Family
Love & Anarchy: Season 2 – Netflix Series
Sing, Dance, Act: Kabuki featuring Toma Ikuta — Netflix Documentary
Snoop Dogg’s F*cn Around Comedy Special — Netflix Comedy
Won’t You Be My Neighbor?
June 17
The Martha Mitchell Effect — Netflix Documentary
Rainbow High: Season 2
She: Season 2 — Netflix Series
Spiderhead — Netflix Film
You Don’t Know Me — Netflix Series
June 18
Alchemy of Souls — Netflix Series
Charmed: Season 4
SPRIGGAN — Netflix Anime
June 19
Civil — Netflix Documentary
It (2017)
June 20
Doom Of Love — Netflix Film
Philomena
June 21
All That: Seasons 2-3
The Future Of — Netflix Documentary
Joel Kim Booster: Psychosexual — Netflix Comedy
Kenan and Kel: Seasons 1-2
Ned’s Declassified School Survival Guide: Seasons 1-2
Zoey 101: Seasons 1-2
June 22
Bruna Louise: Demolition — Netflix Comedy
The Hidden Lives of Pets — Netflix Documentary
Love & Gelato — Netflix Film
The Mist (2007)
ONE PIECE: New Episodes
Sing 2
Snowflake Mountain — Netflix Series
The Umbrella Academy: Season 3 — Netflix Series
June 23
Best of the Fest — Netflix Comedy
First Class — Netflix Series
Queen — Netflix Series
June 24
Angry Birds: Summer Madness: Season 2 — Netflix Family
Legacies: Season 4
The Man from Toronto — Netflix Film
Man Vs Bee — Netflix Series
Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area — Netflix Series
June 25
Grey’s Anatomy: Season 18
June 27
Cafe Minamdang — Netflix Series
Chip and Potato: Chip’s Holiday — Netflix Family
June 28
Blasted — Netflix Film
Cristela Alonzo: Middle Classy — Netflix Comedy
June 29
BEAUTY — Netflix Film
Extraordinary Attorney Woo — Netflix Series
Pirate Gold of Adak Island — Netflix Series
The Upshaws: Season 2 Part 1 — Netflix Series
June 30
BASTARD‼ -Heavy Metal, Dark Fantasy- — Netflix Anime
Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom
Sharkdog: Season 2 — Netflix Family
What to Stream on Disney Plus
June 1
Obi-Wan Kenobi – Part III
A Fan’s Guide to Marvel
Club Mickey Mouse (SEA Version)
Glee (S1, S2, S3, S4, S5, S6)
Mickey Mouse Funhouse (S1, 5 episodes)
June 3
Mack Wrestles (Short)
Hollywood Stargirl
June 8
Ms. Marvel – Premiere
Obi-Wan Kenobi – Part IV
Baymax Dreams (Shorts) (S1, S2)
Incredible Dr. Pol (S20, 12 episodes)
Ultra Violet & Black Scorpion (S1, 10 episodes)
June 10
Beyond Infinity: Buzz and the Journey to Lightyear
June 15
Family Reboot
Ms. Marvel – Episode 2
Obi-Wan Kenobi – Part V
Love Victor – (S1, S2); Season 3 – Premiere
Disney Junior Ready For Preschool (Shorts) (S3)
grown-ish (S4, 9 episodes)
Life Below Zero: Next Generation (S3)
T.O.T.S. (S3, 12 episodes)
The Wonder Years (S1, 10 episodes)
June 17
King’s Ransom
Big Shot
June 22
Obi-Wan Kenobi – Finale
Ms. Marvel – Episode 3
G.O.A.T. (S1)
Villains of Valley View (S1, 5 episodes)
June 24
Rise
Trevor: The Musical
June 29
Baymax! – Season 1 Premiere
Ms. Marvel – Episode 4
Owl House (S2, 5 episodes)
What to Stream on HBO Max
June 1
13 Going on 30, 2004
300, 2006
A Star is Born, 2018
Abduction, 2011 (HBO)
Across the Universe, 2007 (HBO)
The Adventures of Mark Twain, 1944
The Amazing Panda Adventure, 1995
Angels & Demons, 2009
The Ant Bully, 2006
Assassination Nation, 2018 (HBO)
Babylon A.D. , 2008
The Bank Job, 2008
Beach Rats, 2017 (HBO)
Bee Movie, 2007 (HBO)
Blue Bayou, 2021 (HBO)
Border, 2018 (HBO)
Colossal, 2016 (HBO)
Caro Comes Out, 2019 (HBO)
Chef, 2014 (HBO)
The Con Is On, 2018 (HBO)
Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon, 2000
Damsel, 2018 (HBO)
Dark Passage, 1947
Day Breakers, 2009 (HBO)
The Da Vinci Code, 2006
Domino, 2005 (HBO)
Extraction, 2020 (HBO)
The Firm, 1993
First Blood, 1982
The Grand Budapest Hotel, 2014 (HBO)
Gridiron Gang, 2006
Guess Who, 2005
Hairspray (Musical Remake), 2007
The Harvey Girls, 1946
Highlander, 1986
Horsemen, 2008
How Do You Know, 2010
How They Got Over, 2017
How to Survive a Plague, 2012
The Holiday, 2006 (HBO)
I Know What You Did Last Summer, 1997
I Still Know What You Did Last Summer, 1998
I’ll Always Know What You Did Last Summer, 2006
I’ll See You In My Dreams, 2015 (HBO)
The Importance of Being Earnest, 2002 (HBO)
The Incredible Burt Wonderstone, 2013
John Grisham’s the Rainmaker, 1997
Klute, 1971
The Last Movie Star, 2017 (HBO)
Life Partners, 2014 (HBO)
Macbeth, 2015 (HBO)
Major League II, 1994
Major League: Back to the Minors, 1998
The Mask, 1994
McQueen, 2018 (HBO)
My Boss’s Daughter, 2003 (HBO)
My Days of Mercy, 2017 (HBO)
My Dead Dad, 2021
The One I love, 2014 (HBO)
Papi, 2020 (HBO)
Paris Is Burning, 1990
Rambo III, 1988 (HBO)
Rambo First Blood Part II, 1985 (HBO)
Religulous, 2008 (HBO)
Remember Me, 2010 (HBO)
Ride Along, 2014 (HBO)
Ride the High Country, 1962
Sabotage, 2014 (HBO)
Sleepers, 1996 (HBO)
Soul Surfer, 2011
Stepmom, 1998
Suite Francaise, 2014 (HBO)
The Taking of Pelham 123, 2009
Total Recall, 1990 (HBO)
Unfinished Song, 2012 (HBO)
Un padre no tan padre, 2016
W., 2008 (HBO)
Watchmen (movie), 2009
What Happens In Vegas, 2008 (HBO) (Extended Version)
The World According to Garp, 1982 (HBO)
The Vanishing of Sidney Hall, 2017 (HBO)
June 3
On My Way with Irina Rimes, Max Original Documentary
Nudo Mixteco, 2021 (HBO)
June 6
Doctor Who, Season 13
Irma Vep, Limited Drama Series Premiere (HBO)
Total Dramarama, Season S3A
June 8
The Janes, Documentary Premiere (HBO)
June 9
Amsterdam, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain, Max Original Documentary Premiere
Summer Camp Island, Max Original Season 6 Premiere
June 10
The Card Counter, 2021 (HBO)
Naomi
Odo, Season 3
Victor and Valentino, Season 3B
June 15
La Unidad, Season 2
June 16
Father of the Bride, 2022
June 17
Lucas the Spider, Season 1B
Las Mejores Familias (AKA The Best Families), 2020 (HBO)
Non-Stop, 2014 (HBO)
June 19
Tom and Jerry Cowboy Up!
June 20
Birdgirl, Season 2
June 22
All American: Homecoming
Chernobyl: The Lost Tapes, Documentary Premiere (HBO)
June 23
Little Ellen, Max Original Season 3 Premiere
Menudo: Forever Young, Max Original Documentary Premiere
Wellington Paranormal, Season 3
June 24
Bing, Season 1B
Rich & Shameless, Season 1
Tuca & Bertie, Season 2
June 26
Westworld, Season 4 (HBO)
June 30
Julia, 2021
PCC O Poder Segredo, Max Original Premiere
Naked Mole Rat Gets Dressed: The Underground, Max Original Premiere
What to Stream on Hulu
June 1
America’s Got Talent, season 17 premiere (NBC)
Dancing With Myself, series premiere (NBC)
Fantasy Island, season 2 premiere (Fox)
Lego Masters, season 3 premiere (Fox)
Glee, complete series
The 6th Day
30 Minutes or Less
50 First Dates
A Good Day To Die Hard
Alien
Aliens
Alien 3
Alien Resurrection
Alien V. Predator
Alien V. Predator: Requiem
The American
An Education
Bewitched (2005)
Bridesmaids
Burn After Reading
Cabin Fever
Compadres
Country Strong
The Devil Wears Prada
Dick
Die Hard
Die Hard 2
Die Hard With a Vengeance
The Dilemma
Disturbing the Peace
Don Jon
The Fifth Element
Fred Claus
Freddy Got Fingered
Get Low
The Girl Next Door
Go For It
Gridiron Gang
Happy Feet
Happy Feet Two
In the Line of Fire
The Last Tourist
Lemon
Live Free or Die Hard
Martha Marcy May Marlene
Masterminds
Muppets From Space
Napoleon Dynamite
New Year’s Eve
The Nutty Professor
Nutty Professor II: The Klumps
Pineapple Express
Predator
Predator II
Predators
The Professional
Prometheus
Push
Reign Over Me
Results
Robots
RV
Slumdog Millionaire
The Smurfs
The Smurfs 2
There’s Something Mary
Tomcats
Try Harder!
Tyler Perry’s Meet the Browns
Untraceable
Vacancy
The Wedding Singer
Weekend at Bernie’s
When A Stranger Calls
White God
Your Highness
June 2
The Croods: Family Tree, complete season 3 (Hulu Original)
The Orville: New Horizons, series premiere (Hulu Original)
The Duff
June 3
Fire Island (Hulu Original)
June 5
Intrigo: Dear Agnes
June 6
Hotel Hell, complete series (Fox)
June 7
American Ninja Warrior, season 14 premiere (NBC)
Vida, complete seasons 1-2 (Starz)
The Accursed
Between Me And My Mind
Queens of Pain
June 8
Killer Cases, complete season 2 (Cineflix)
June 9
The Dog Knight
Indemnity
June 10
Undercover Boss, complete seasons 8-10 (CBS)
June 11
Here Before
Warhunt
June 12
Intrigo: Samaria
June 13
The Free Fall
The Worst Person in the World
June 15
Love, Victor, complete final season (Hulu Original)
Accused: Guilty or Innocent?, complete season 2 (A&E)
Alone, complete season 8 (The History Channel)
American Picks, complete season 1 (The History Channel)
Ancient Aliens, complete season 17 (The History Channel)
Assembly Required, complete season 1 (The History Channel)
Backroad Truckers, complete season 1 (Nelvana International Limited)
Crime Beat, complete season 1 (Nelvana International Limited)
Crime Beat, season 3A (Nelvana International Limited)
Dance Moms, complete seasons 3-4 (Lifetime)
Dirty Rotten Cleaners, complete season 1 (A&E)
Duck Dynasty, complete seasons 1, 2 and 4 (A&E)
Hoarders, complete seasons 5, 7-9, and 13 (A&E)
Kids Behind Bars: Life or Parole, complete season 2 (A&E)
Leave it to Geege, complete season 1 (Lifetime)
Lost Car Rescue, complete season 1 (Nelvana International Limited)
Married at First Sight, complete season 13 (Lifetime)
Married at First Sight: Couple’s Cam, complete season 3 (Lifetime)
Mountain Men, complete seasons 7-9 (The History Channel)
Pawn Stars, complete season 18 (The History Channel)
Roman to the Rescue, season 1C (Disney XD)
The Burning Plain
Europa Report
Frontera
The Good Doctor
I Melt With You
Obsessed With The Babysitter (Lifetime)
Scary Movie 5
Secrets of a Gold Digger Killer (Lifetime)
The Wrecking Crew
Two Lovers
World’s Greatest Dad
June 16
Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival: Day 1 Livestream
June 17
Good Luck to You, Leo Grande (Hulu Original)
Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival: Day 2 Livestream
FX’s The Old Man, series premiere
June 18
Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival: Day 3 Livestream
The Ledge
Ted K
June 19
Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival: Day 4 Livestream
June 22
Motherland: Fort Salem, final season premiere (Freeform)
June 23
FX’s The Bear, complete season 1
The Burning Sea
June 25
Big Gold Brick
Gasoline Alley
June 26
The Desperate Hour F.K.A. Lakewood
June 28
Only Murders in the Building, season 2 premiere (Hulu Original)
June 30
Flawless
Madagascar: A Little Wild, complete final season (Hulu Original)
Prince Avalanche
What to Stream on Amazon Prime
June 1
Will & Grace (1999)
Call Me By Your Name (2018)
Half Baked (1998)
The Cutting Edge (1992)
The Cutting Edge 2: Going For the Gold (2006)
The Cutting Edge 3: Chasing The Dream (2008)
Fantastic Mr. Fox (2009)
Black Swan (2010)
Juno (2007)
The Transporter (2002)
The Hills Have Eyes (2006)
The Hills Have Eyes Unrated (2006)
Mother! (2017)
The Sandlot (1993)
The Nanny Diaries (2007)
The Wiz (1978)
Groundhog Day (1993)
Sabrina (1995)
White Men Can’t Jump (1992)
Dr. Dolittle (1998)
Whip It! (2009)
Next Day Air (2009)
World’s Greatest Dad (2009)
Tyler Perry’s Meet the Browns (2008)
Shaun Of The Dead (2004)
The Nutty Professor (1996)
The Nutty Professor II: The Klumps (2000)
Mr. Wrong (1996) The Mod Squad (1999)
I Think I Love My Wife (2007)
Meatballs (1979)
Antwone Fisher (2003)
Annie Hall (1977)
Big Mommas: Like Father, Like Son (2011)
Megamind (2010)
Rejoice and Shout (2011)
The Presidio (1988)
Mermaids (1990)
Switchback (1997)
Top Gun (1986)
Baby Monitor Murders (2020)
The Honeymooners (2005)
The Time Machine (2002)
Mr. Mom (1983)
The Love Letter (1999)
Twilight (2008)
The Twilight Saga: New Moon (2009)
The Twilight Saga: Eclipse (2010)
The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 1 (2011)
The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 2 (2012)
Philadelphia (1994)
Snake Eyes (1998)
The Fighting Temptations (2003)
Walking Tall (2004)
Rosemary’s Baby (1968)
In & Out (1997)
Galaxy Quest (1999)
Not Without My Daughter (1991)
Gunfight at the O.K. Corral (1957)
The Brady Bunch Movie (1995)
Fences (2016)
New York Undercover (1994)
June 3
The Boys S3 (2022)
June 5
Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues (2013)
June 10
Fairfax S2 (2022)
No Time To Die (2021)
June 12
Paranormal Activity: The Marked Ones (2014)
The Wolf Of Wall Street (2013)
My Fake Boyfriend (2022)
June 17
The Summer I Turned Pretty (2022)
The Lake (2022)
Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit (2014)
June 24
At Home With the Gils (2022)
Chloe (2022)
The One That Got Away (2022)
Sin Límites / Boundless (2022)
June 30
Bang Bang Baby (2022)
