March is here and that means it’s awards month. From the Screen Actors Guild awards to the Oscars, there will be plenty of movie and television titles dominating headlines. That makes it the perfect time to fire up some new films and shows coming out this month, plus time to catch up on all the things you’ve been putting off while still working to keep your New Year’s resolutions going.

Here’s what you should check out in March.

What to Watch on Netflix: March 2022

Start your engines, because the new season of Netflix’s binge-worthy documentary series Formula 1: Drive to Survive is here. The 2021 Formula 1 season was one of the most incredible sports runs in recent memory. We won’t spoil the outcome for you in case you didn’t see who won—but let’s just say the championship comes down to the very end, and it’s a battle between the two biggest stars in the sport: Lewis Hamilton and his rival Max Verstappen. The series starts streaming March 11, and if you haven’t seen previous seasons of the show, we highly recommend going back and catching up—it’ll make you a Formula 1 fan in no time.

The biggest release this month on the streamer is the Ryan Reynolds sci-fi movie The Adam Project, from Stranger Things executive producer Shawn Levy. The story follows Adam Reed, a time-traveling pilot from the future (Reynolds), who must team up with his younger self (Walker Scobell) to help save the world—and the future. The key to it all? Adam’s mysterious father (Mark Ruffalo), who passed away before Adam could know him. If you’re a Game of Thrones fan, you can check out what Nikolaj Coster-Waldau has been up to since playing Jamie Lannister in Against the Ice (March 2), a historical drama based on the true 1909 expedition of explorer Ejnar Mikkelsen across Greenland. The GoT connection doesn’t end there—Charles Dance, who played Jamie’s father, Tywin Lannister, co-stars in the film along with Joe Cole.

If you’re looking for something off the beaten path, Charlie McDowell’s new film Windfall (March 25) might be for you. McDowell, who previously directed the mind-bending, doppelgänger drama The One I Love, returns with a new thriller that stars Lily Collins and Jesse Plemons as a wealthy couple that returns to their vacation home, only to find a burglar (played by Jason Segel) robbing them. For something a bit lighter, the second season of the smash-hit Bridgerton (March 25) is coming back and will now focus on trying to find Viscount Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey) a suitable match.

Netflix has plenty of options this month for your weekly movie night, with classic and recent comedies, action flicks, and big-budget releases hitting the platform. If you’re looking for some action, Tom Cruise’s iconic Top Gun (March 1) is the pick—and perfect timing with the long-awaited sequel Top Gun: Maverick scheduled to come out on May 27 (we say “scheduled,” because this movie was supposed to come out in 2019 and has had quite a few release dates already, but we have our fingers crossed this time around).

Other movies hitting March 1 include the gambling drama 21, which follows the real-life story of how a bunch of MIT students used card-counting to make money off Las Vegas casinos; the football lockout comedy The Replacements, starring a pre-John Wick Keanu Reeves; Ben Stiller’s classic comedy Zoolander; and an underrated gem: the 2018 action drama Beirut, which stars Jon Hamm as a former diplomat who has to come out of retirement to help save a former colleague from kidnappers. Later in March, Christopher Nolan’s war epic Dunkirk (March 12), Gerard Butler’s London Has Fallen (March 13), and Ryan Gosling’s Blade Runner 2049 start streaming.

What to Watch on HBO Max: March 2022

HBO Max is packed with new television shows and movies this month, with the most anticipated one being the premiere of Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty (March 6). The series, based on reporter Jeff Pearlman’s book Showtime: Magic, Kareem, Riley, and the Los Angeles Lakers Dynasty of the 1980s, has an incredible cast and production team behind it, with Succession’s Adam McKay executive producing and directing the pilot. As you can tell from the title, the show follows the early years of the Lakers’ dynasty, as players like Magic Johnson (Quincy Isaiah) and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (Solomon Hughes) lead the team to a championship. The all-star cast includes John C. Reilly as Jerry Buss, Adrien Brody as Pat Riley, Sally Field as Jessie Buss, Adrien Brody as Pat Riley, and Jason Clarke as Jerry West.

Taika Watiti (Thor: Ragnarok) is bringing his unique brand of humor with the pirate-themed series Our Flag Means Death. The show takes inspiration from the true story of Stede Bonnet, an aristocrat who left his rich life behind in the 1700s to become a pirate. Rhys Darby (Flight of the Conchords) stars as Bonnet, while Waititi plays the legendary pirate Blackbeard.

The action-packed miniseries DMZ (March 17) is based on the comic book series of the same name, which centers on a second American Civil War that breaks out in a future America, leaving Manhattan as a demilitarized zone. The story follows a medic named Alma (Rosario Dawson) as she tries to find her lost son while navigating the DMZ that New York City has become. The series also stars Benjamin Bratt (Doctor Strange) and Mamie Gummer (Side Effects).

New movie premieres this month include F9: The Fast Saga, the latest high-octane installment of the long-running series, as well as the sci-fi romantic comedy Moonshot. In F9, Dominic Torreto (Vin Diesel) and his loyal crew must face off against Dom’s brother Jakob (John Cena), who is trying to steal a device that can hack into any computer on earth. This movie literally takes the crew to space and brings back some old faces long thought dead (we won’t spoil that here). Along with those movies, Oscar contenders West Side Story and Drive My Car—both nominated for Best Picture—start streaming, while Dune, which has 11 Academy Award nominations, returns to the platform March 10 after debuting in October. Another Oscar contender, King Richard, which is also nominated for Best Picture and Best Actor for Will Smith, also comes back to the platform March 24 after premiering last year.

What to Watch on Disney Plus: March 2022

Marvel fans rejoice: A new MCU series is debuting this month—and it’s a hero making his on-screen debut. In Moon Knight (March 30), Oscar Isaac (Dune) stars as Steven Grant/Marc Spector/Moon Knight, a mercenary who suffers from dissociative identity disorder and gains supernatural powers connected to the Egyptian moon god Khonshu. Yes, it sounds pretty out there, but the longtime fan-favorite comic book character is expected to bring some serious action for Marvel fans. Ethan Hawke stars as Arthur Harrow, the main villain of the series who’s a cult leader who tries to bring Spector to his side of things. Moon Knight follows Hawkeye as the next MCU series and will be the last thing fans get to see before the highly-anticipated Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness debuts in May.

If you’re looking for something a bit more family friendly, Cheaper by the Dozen (March 18) gets a fresh update with a new movie starring Gabrielle Union and Zach Braff. Sticking close with the original premise, the duo stars as the heads of the Baker family, which includes 12 children and plenty of hijinks. The platform also gets the Oscar-contending West Side Story on March 2, which is up for major awards like Best Picture, Best Director and Best Supporting Actress at the Academy Awards. Steven Spielberg directed the updated version of the musical classic, which stars Ansel Elgort, Rachel Zegler, Ariana DeBose, David Alvarez, Mike Faist, and Rita Moreno.

What to Watch on Amazon Prime: March 2022

Can’t wait until June for Season 3 of The Boys? You can get your superhero fix with the new animated spinoff of the series, The Boys: Diabolical (March 4). The eight-episode first season is an anthology and will tell different stories set in the universe of The Boys, meaning there will be plenty of cursing, violence, and dark comedic humor. The show will feature some of the voices of The Boys cast, including Antony Starr (Homelander), Elisabeth Shue (Madelyn Stillwell), and Giancarlo Esposito (Stan Edgar), while various episodes will be written by an all-star crew, including Seth Rogen, Andy Samberg, Awkwafina, Aisha Tyler, and original Boys comic creator Garth Ennis.

This month will get the second season of the sci-fi comedy Upload, from The Office creator Greg Daniels. The show takes place in a near-future where people can “upload” themselves into a virtual afterlife that they can choose before they die. The show will continue following Robbie Amell’s Nathan, who ended up in the expensive afterlife location Lake View after he died unexpectedly. All seven episodes of the series will start streaming on Prime on March 4.

If you enjoyed the Prime release of Being the Ricardos back in January, you can continue your I Love Lucy-related run with the documentary Lucy and Desi (March 4). Directed by actress Amy Pohler, the film follows the career of Lucille Ball and her relationship with Desi Arnaz, as well as the work on Lucy and how it became one of the most successful shows in history. Among the movies coming to the streamer this month: the classic comedy Weekend At Bernie’s, Tom Hardy’s historical drama Lawless, the superhero drama Chronicle, and the action-crime thriller Takers.

What to Watch on Apple TV+: March 2022

Apple TV Plus comes into March with a high-profile adaptation of the WeWork story in WeCrashed (March 18), which stars Oscar winners Jared Leto and Anne Hathaway. Based on the podcast “WeCrashed: The Rise and Fall of WeWork,” the story follows the wild rise and fall of one of the biggest tech startups in recent memory as Adam Neumann (Leto) builds his office sharing company into a massive cautionary tale. Along with his wife Rebekah (Hathaway), Neumann expanded WeWork from office sharing to schools to housing and more before crashing in value. The first three episodes premiere on March 18, with weekly episodes coming out after that.

Prolific movie actor Samuel L. Jackson takes his talents to the small screen with the miniseries The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey. Based on the novel of the same name, Jackson plays the titular Grey, who’s a 93-year-old man who suffers from dementia, but when he’s able to learn of his past and nearly all his memories from his entire life come back to him, he works to investigate the mysterious death of his nephew. Walter Mosley adapted the series from his own novel, while acclaimed Academy Award-nominated director Ramin Bahrani is behind the camera.

Season 2 of the documentary series Dear… returns with nine new episodes, all streaming on March 4. The series features different celebrities and athletes reading letters from people who they have inspired through what they do. This run will feature episodes centered on surfer Laird Hamilton, actors Jane Fonda and Viola Davis, basketball star Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and director Ava DuVernay, among others. The other anticipated release this month is the adaptation of the New York Times bestselling novel Pachinko, which tells the generational story of a Korean immigrant family over decades. The eight-episode season will start with three episodes on March 25, with weekly episodes coming after that.

What to Watch on Hulu: February 2022

This month on Hulu the first major narrative project about the Theranos scandal comes to the platform. While there have been documentaries, articles and podcasts about the real-life company and ensuing downfall, this is the first that will tell the story in drama series form. Based on the excellent podcast of the same name (we recommend you go back and check it out), The Dropout stars Amada Seyfried as Holmes, the CEO of Theranos who took her company to incredible highs and billions of dollars in valuation before it all came crumbling down due to fraud, lies, and much more. The excellent supporting cast includes Naveen Andrews as Holmes’ partner, Sunny Balwani, while William H. Macy, Laure Metcalf, Alan Ruck, and Sam Waterston also star. The show will start with a three-episode premiere on March 3, with weekly episodes coming after that.

After a nearly four-year wait, Atlanta is returning for Season 3 on FX on March 25, and you’ll be able to watch episodes after they air live through Hulu. Created by and starring Donald Glover, the series centers on Earn (Glover) and his cousin Alfred “Paper Boi” Miles, an aspiring rapper from Atlanta who’s trying to navigate an ever-growing career. The series has been previously described by Glover as “Twin Peaks for rappers,” and for Season 3, the action will shift to Europe as Paper Boi and his crew go on a tour around the continent. Season 4 has already been filmed and will be debuting later this year as the final run for the series.

On the film front, Hulu will debut the long-delayed psychological thriller Deep Water. The film stars Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas as a married couple who find their relationship deteriorate as they start playing mind games with each other. The film was originally supposed to be released in November 2020, but was pushed back multiple times due to the ongoing pandemic. The supporting cast includes Tracy Letts, Lil Rel Howery, Finn Whitrock and Euphoria‘s Jacob Elordi, while Euphoria creator Sam Levinson co-wrote the script.

Following its release last year, the Guy Ritchie-directed action film Wrath of Man starring Jason Statham will start streaming on March 23. The film follows Statham’s cash-truck driver who gets involved in a massive robbery. The strong supporting cast includes Holt McCallany, Jeffrey Donovan, Josh Hartnett, Laz Alonso, Eddie Marsan and Scott Eastwood. Hulu also will continue with new episodes this month of shows like How I Met Your Father and Pam & Tommy, while NBC shows like Young Rock and Mr. Mayor will each start their second seasons on March 16, and you’ll be able to catch new episodes on the platform as well. Other classic movies coming March 1 include: The Firm, Lawless, Predators, The Princess Bride, Demolition Man, Drinking Buddies and The Talented Mr. Ripley.

What to Stream on Netflix

March 1

The Guardians of Justice

Worst Roommate Ever

21

21 Bridges

A Nightmare on Elm Street (2010)

A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984)

Battleship

Christine

Coach Carter

Due Date

Freddy vs. Jason

Gattaca

The Gift

Redemption

The Replacements

Richie RichThe Shawshank Redemption

Shooter

Shrek

Shrek 2

Sorry to Bother You

Starship Troopers

Texas Chainsaw 3D

Top Gun

V for Vendetta

The Green Mile

My Best Friend’s Wedding

Public Enemies

Where the Wild Things Are

Zoolander

March 2

Against The Ice

The Pirates: The Last Royal Treasure

Savage Rhythm

March 3

He-Man and the Masters of the Universe: Season 2

Midnight at the Pera Palace

The Parisian Agency: Exclusive Properties: Season 2

Power Rangers Dino Fury: Season 2

Surviving Paradise: A Family Tale.

The Weekend Away

Whindersson Nunes: My Own Show!

March 4

The Invisible Thread

Lies and Deceit

Making Fun

Meskina

Pieces of Her

March 5

Beirut

March 7

Good Girls: Season 4

March 8

An Astrological Guide for Broken Hearts: Season 2

Autumn Girl

Chip and Potato: Season 3

Last One Standing

Taylor Tomlinson: Look At You

March 9

The Andy Warhol Diaries

The Bombardment

Byron Baes

Queer Eye Germany

The Last Kingdom: Season 5

March 10

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow: Season 7

Karma’s World: Season 2

Kotaro Lives Alone

Love, Life & Everything in Between

March 11

Formula 1: Drive to Survive: Season 4

Life After Death with Tyler Henry

Once Upon a Time… Happily Never After

The Adam Project

March 12

Dunkirk

March 13

London Has Fallen

March 15

Adam by Eve: A live in Animation

Catherine Cohen: The Twist…? She’s Gorgeous.

Marilyn’s Eyes

One Piece Film: Strong World

Team Zenko Go

March 16

Pedal to Metal

Bad Vegan: Fame. Fraud. Fugitives

Hei$t: The Great Robbery of Brazil’s Central Bank

A Walk Among the Tombstones

March 17

Lee Daniels’ The Butler

Rescued by Ruby

Soil

March 18

Alessandro Cattelan: One Simple Question

Animal: Season 2

Black Crab

Cracow Monsters

Eternally Confused and Eager for Love

Human Resources

Is It Cake?

Light the Night: Part 3

Standing Up

Thomas & Friends: Race for the Sodor Cup

Top Boy: Season 2

Windfall

Without Saying Goodbye

Young, Famous & African

March 21

Call the Midwife: Series 10

In Good Hands

March 22

Jeff Foxworthy: The Good Old Days

The Principles of Pleasure

March 24

Love Like the Falling Petals

March 25

Bridgerton: Season 2

Transformers: BotBots

March 26

Blade Runner 2049

King of Thieves

March 28

The Imitation Game

March 29

Thermae Romae Novae

Mighty Express: Season 6

Mike Epps: Indiana Mike

March 30

All Hail

Trust No One: The Hunt for the Crypto King

March 31

Casual: Seasons 1-4

Super PupZ

What to Stream on Disney Plus

March 2

The Proud Family: Louder And Prouder: Episode 3

Brain Games: On The Road (Season 1)

Broken Karaoke (Season 1)

Mickey Mouse Funhouse (Season 1)

West Side Story

March 4

Russia’s Wild Tiger

March 9

The Proud Family: Louder And Prouder: Episode 4

Weekend Family (Season 1)

March 11

Turning Red

Embrace the Panda: Making Turning Red

March 16

The Proud Family: Louder And Prouder: Episode 5

Big City Greens (Season 3)

Miraculous Tales Of Ladybug & Cat Noir (Season 4)

Muppet Babies (Season 3)

Spidey And His Amazing Friends (Season 1, Part 2)

March 18

Cheaper by the Dozen

More Than Robots

Step

March 23

The Proud Family: Louder And Prouder: Episode 6

Doc McStuffins (Season 1 Shorts)

The Doc Files (Season 1)

Parallels

March 25

OLIVIA RODRIGO: driving home 2 u (A SOUR film)

The Wonderful Spring of Mickey Mouse

March 30

Moon Knight: Series Premiere

The Proud Family: Louder And Prouder: Episode 7

I Cavalieri Di Castelcorvo (Season 1)

What to Stream on HBO Max

March 1

The Aviator, 2004

Adaptation, 2002

All the Pretty Horses, 2000

Are We Done Yet?, 2007

Around the World in 80 Days, 1956

Blow Up of Blow-Up, Documentary

Boyz n the Hood, 1991

Cameraperson, Documentary

Diner, 1982

Fireboys, Documentary

Fly Away Home, 1996

Gigi, 1958

Los Cronocrímenes (AKA Timecrimes), 2007 (HBO)

Mogul Mowgli, 2020

One Tree Hill, 2003

Resident Evil, 1996

Resident Evil: Afterlife, 2010

Resident Evil: Apocalypse, 2004

Resident Evil: Damnation, 2021

Resident Evil: Extinction, 2007

Resident Evil: Retribution, 2012

Starship Troopers 2: Hero of the Federation, 2004

Starship Troopers, 1997

Starsky & Hutch, 1975

The Larry David Story Part 1: American Jewboy, Documentary Premiere (HBO)

The Larry David Story Part 2: The Jewish Fountainhead Documentary Premiere (HBO)

The Two Mrs. Carrolls, 1947

The World of Jacques Demy, Documentary

The Young Girls Turn 25, Documentary

Urban Legend, 1998

Welcome Back (Aka Bienvenidos), 2019 (HBO)

March 2

Blade I, 2002

Drive My Car, 2021

Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma, Season 5

West Side Story, 2021 (HBO)

March 3

Gaming Wall Street, Max Original Season 1 Premiere

Little Ellen, Max Original Season 2 Premiere

Our Flag Means Death, Max Original Season 1 Premiere

The Tourist, Max Original Season 1 Premiere

March 4

El Planeta, 2021 (HBO)

F9: The Fast Saga, 2021 (HBO)

Goyo: En Letra De Otro, 2022 (HBO)

March 6

Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty, Series Premiere (HBO)

March 7

Teen Titans Go! S7A Premiere

March 8

Ruxx, Max Original Season 1 Premiere

Whose Line Is It Anyway?, Season 1 – 8

March 10

Dune, 2021 (HBO)

Juanpa + Chef, Max Original Season 1 Premiere

Sandy + Chef, Max Original Season 1 Premiere

Theodosia, Max Original Season 1 Premiere

March 12

Victor and Valentino S3A Premiere

March 13

Game Theory with Bomani Jones, Season 1 Premiere (HBO)

March 14

Blade Runner: Black Lotus, Season 1

March 15

Phoenix Rising Part 1 & 2, Documentary Premiere (HBO)

March 17

DMZ, Max Original Season 1 Premiere

Jellystone!, Max Original Season 2 Premiere

Minx, Max Original Season 1 Premiere

March 18

Halloween Kills, 2021 (Extended Version) (HBO)

Lust, Max Original Season 1 Premiere

On My Way with Irina Rimes, Max Original Premiere

Pseudo, Premiere (HBO)

Vlad & Niki, 2018

March 20

Amsterdam, Max Original Season 1 Premiere

March 22

Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel Premiere (HBO)

March 23

Fists Of Freedom: The Story Of The ’68 Summer Games – 1999

March 24

King Richard, 2021

One Perfect Shot, Max Original Season 1 Premiere

Queen Stars, Max Original Season 1 Premiere

Starstruck, Max Original Season 2 Premiere

Traffickers: Inside The Golden Triangle, Max Original Season 1 Premiere

March 25

Degrassi: The Next Generation, 2001

Lucas the Spider, Cartoonito Original Season 1 Premiere

March 31

Brené Brown: Atlas of the Heart, Max Original Season 1 Premiere

Julia, Max Original Season 1 Premiere

Moonshot, 2022

What to Stream on Hulu

March 1

Better Things: Season 5 Premiere

Rich Man, Poor Woman: Complete Season 1

2 Days in the Valley

8MM

A Madea Christmas

Another Earth

Baby Mama

The Banger Sisters

Beaches

Benny & Joon

The Big Scary S Word

Blue Chips

Blue Velvet

Bringing Down the House

Brothers

Can’t Buy Me Love

Casualties of War

Center Stage

Charlie Wilson’s War

The Choice

Crash

Dance Flick

Dangerous Beauty

Deficit

Demolition Man

The Descendants

Deuces Wild

Devil in a Blue Dress

Disaster Movie

Downhill Racer

Drinking Buddies

The Edge

Edward Scissorhands

Evan Almighty

Feel the Noise

The Firm

Flatliners

Forever My Girl

Freedomland

Fright Night

G

Garden State

Ghoulies

The Gift

Gigli

Glory

The Golden Child

The Greatest Story Ever Told

Green Zone

Guarding Tess

Guess Who

Gunfight at the O.K. Corral

Hardball

Heaven Can Wait

Here Comes the Boom

The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy

The Insider

Juno

Kiss the Girls

L.A. Confidential

Land of the Dead

The Last Waltz

Lawless

The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou

Looks Who’s Talking

Margin Call

The Meddler

Moby Doc

My Super Ex-Girlfriend

The Omen

Peggy Sue Got Married

People Like Us

The Perfect Holiday

Platoon Leader

Predators

The Princess Bride

The Raid 2

Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion

Roxanne

The Royal Tenenbaums

Sahara

The Saint

Savior for Sale

Scotty and the Secret History of Hollywood

Sense and Sensibility

Shanghai Noon

Shine a Light

Shit & Champagne

Show Me the Picture

Single White Female

Spaced Invaders

The Square

St. Elmo’s fire

Starship Troopers

The Tailor of Panama

The Talented Mr. Ripley

The Terminal

Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride

To Catch a Thief

Transcendence

Trapped

Unstoppable

Vertical Limit

The Virgin Suicides

The Woman in Black

March 3

The Dropout: Three-Episode Limited Series Premiere (Hulu Original)

Before Midnight

Oculus

March 4

Fresh (Hulu Original)

Dicktown: Season 2 Premiere

Benedetta

Lantern’s Lane

March 5

Stronger

March 6

Mark, Mary, & Some Other People

March 8

India Sweets & Spices

March 9

The Thing About Pam: Series Premiere

March 10

The Masked Singer: Season 7 Premiere

Domino Masters: Series Premiere

Good Trouble: Season 4A Premiere

American Refugee

March 12

Multiverse

March 14

Claws: Complete Season 4

Hell Hath No Fury

March 15

All Good Things

Nature Calls

You Can’t Kill Me

March 16

Young Rock: Season 2 Premiere

Mr. Mayor: Season 2 Premiere

Step

March 17

Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn

March 18

Life and Beth: Complete Season 1 Premiere (Hulu Original)

Deep Water (Hulu Original)

Masterchef Junior: Season 8 Premiere

Welcome to Flatch: Series Premiere

Keeping Up with the Kardashians: Complete Season 20

March 19

Captains of Za’atari

I Know Who Killed Me

My Little Pony

March 22

American Song Contest: Series Premiere

March 23

Bloods: Season 2A

Summer Days, Summer Nights

Wrath of Man

March 25

Atlanta: Season 3 Premiere

American Siege

March 26

Mass

March 28

The Oscars

Monsters and Men

March 29

The Girl From Plainville: Three-Episode Limited Series Premiere (Hulu Original)

Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa

March 30

Name That Tune: Season 2 Premiere

Killing Them Softly

March 31

First Day: Complete Season 2

Kaguya-sama: Love Is War: Complete Season 1 (Dub)

What to Stream on Amazon Prime

March 1

The Hundred-Foot Journey (2014)

The Proposal (2009)

Weekend At Bernie’s (1989)

Prometheus (2012)

Chronicle (2012)

Confessions Of A Shopaholic (2009)

Flightplan (2005)

The Tooth Fairy (2010)

Dead Poets Society (1989)

Lawless (2012)

Crash (2005)

Dirty Dancing 2: Havana Nights (2004)

Blackfish (2013)

Prince Avalanche (2013)

Coffy (1973)

Blacula (1972)

Spaceballs (1987)

Be Cool (2005)

Scream, Blacula, Scream! (1973)

Foxy Brown (1974)

Baby Sheba (1975)

Cotton Comes To Harlem (1970)

Liar, Liar (1997)

Puss In Boots (2012)

Takers (2010)

March 4

Lucy and Desi (2022)

The Boys Presents: Diabolical (2022): Season 1

Upload (2022): Season 2

March 5

Pete the Cat (2022): Season 2, Part 4

March 10

Harina (2022)

March 25

Lizzo’s Watch Out For The Big Grrrls (2022): Season 1

