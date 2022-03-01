March is here and that means it’s awards month. From the Screen Actors Guild awards to the Oscars, there will be plenty of movie and television titles dominating headlines. That makes it the perfect time to fire up some new films and shows coming out this month, plus time to catch up on all the things you’ve been putting off while still working to keep your New Year’s resolutions going.
Here’s what you should check out in March.
What to Watch on Netflix: March 2022
Start your engines, because the new season of Netflix’s binge-worthy documentary series Formula 1: Drive to Survive is here. The 2021 Formula 1 season was one of the most incredible sports runs in recent memory. We won’t spoil the outcome for you in case you didn’t see who won—but let’s just say the championship comes down to the very end, and it’s a battle between the two biggest stars in the sport: Lewis Hamilton and his rival Max Verstappen. The series starts streaming March 11, and if you haven’t seen previous seasons of the show, we highly recommend going back and catching up—it’ll make you a Formula 1 fan in no time.
The biggest release this month on the streamer is the Ryan Reynolds sci-fi movie The Adam Project, from Stranger Things executive producer Shawn Levy. The story follows Adam Reed, a time-traveling pilot from the future (Reynolds), who must team up with his younger self (Walker Scobell) to help save the world—and the future. The key to it all? Adam’s mysterious father (Mark Ruffalo), who passed away before Adam could know him. If you’re a Game of Thrones fan, you can check out what Nikolaj Coster-Waldau has been up to since playing Jamie Lannister in Against the Ice (March 2), a historical drama based on the true 1909 expedition of explorer Ejnar Mikkelsen across Greenland. The GoT connection doesn’t end there—Charles Dance, who played Jamie’s father, Tywin Lannister, co-stars in the film along with Joe Cole.
If you’re looking for something off the beaten path, Charlie McDowell’s new film Windfall (March 25) might be for you. McDowell, who previously directed the mind-bending, doppelgänger drama The One I Love, returns with a new thriller that stars Lily Collins and Jesse Plemons as a wealthy couple that returns to their vacation home, only to find a burglar (played by Jason Segel) robbing them. For something a bit lighter, the second season of the smash-hit Bridgerton (March 25) is coming back and will now focus on trying to find Viscount Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey) a suitable match.
Netflix has plenty of options this month for your weekly movie night, with classic and recent comedies, action flicks, and big-budget releases hitting the platform. If you’re looking for some action, Tom Cruise’s iconic Top Gun (March 1) is the pick—and perfect timing with the long-awaited sequel Top Gun: Maverick scheduled to come out on May 27 (we say “scheduled,” because this movie was supposed to come out in 2019 and has had quite a few release dates already, but we have our fingers crossed this time around).
Other movies hitting March 1 include the gambling drama 21, which follows the real-life story of how a bunch of MIT students used card-counting to make money off Las Vegas casinos; the football lockout comedy The Replacements, starring a pre-John Wick Keanu Reeves; Ben Stiller’s classic comedy Zoolander; and an underrated gem: the 2018 action drama Beirut, which stars Jon Hamm as a former diplomat who has to come out of retirement to help save a former colleague from kidnappers. Later in March, Christopher Nolan’s war epic Dunkirk (March 12), Gerard Butler’s London Has Fallen (March 13), and Ryan Gosling’s Blade Runner 2049 start streaming.
What to Watch on HBO Max: March 2022
HBO Max is packed with new television shows and movies this month, with the most anticipated one being the premiere of Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty (March 6). The series, based on reporter Jeff Pearlman’s book Showtime: Magic, Kareem, Riley, and the Los Angeles Lakers Dynasty of the 1980s, has an incredible cast and production team behind it, with Succession’s Adam McKay executive producing and directing the pilot. As you can tell from the title, the show follows the early years of the Lakers’ dynasty, as players like Magic Johnson (Quincy Isaiah) and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (Solomon Hughes) lead the team to a championship. The all-star cast includes John C. Reilly as Jerry Buss, Adrien Brody as Pat Riley, Sally Field as Jessie Buss, Adrien Brody as Pat Riley, and Jason Clarke as Jerry West.
Taika Watiti (Thor: Ragnarok) is bringing his unique brand of humor with the pirate-themed series Our Flag Means Death. The show takes inspiration from the true story of Stede Bonnet, an aristocrat who left his rich life behind in the 1700s to become a pirate. Rhys Darby (Flight of the Conchords) stars as Bonnet, while Waititi plays the legendary pirate Blackbeard.
The action-packed miniseries DMZ (March 17) is based on the comic book series of the same name, which centers on a second American Civil War that breaks out in a future America, leaving Manhattan as a demilitarized zone. The story follows a medic named Alma (Rosario Dawson) as she tries to find her lost son while navigating the DMZ that New York City has become. The series also stars Benjamin Bratt (Doctor Strange) and Mamie Gummer (Side Effects).
New movie premieres this month include F9: The Fast Saga, the latest high-octane installment of the long-running series, as well as the sci-fi romantic comedy Moonshot. In F9, Dominic Torreto (Vin Diesel) and his loyal crew must face off against Dom’s brother Jakob (John Cena), who is trying to steal a device that can hack into any computer on earth. This movie literally takes the crew to space and brings back some old faces long thought dead (we won’t spoil that here). Along with those movies, Oscar contenders West Side Story and Drive My Car—both nominated for Best Picture—start streaming, while Dune, which has 11 Academy Award nominations, returns to the platform March 10 after debuting in October. Another Oscar contender, King Richard, which is also nominated for Best Picture and Best Actor for Will Smith, also comes back to the platform March 24 after premiering last year.
What to Watch on Disney Plus: March 2022
Marvel fans rejoice: A new MCU series is debuting this month—and it’s a hero making his on-screen debut. In Moon Knight (March 30), Oscar Isaac (Dune) stars as Steven Grant/Marc Spector/Moon Knight, a mercenary who suffers from dissociative identity disorder and gains supernatural powers connected to the Egyptian moon god Khonshu. Yes, it sounds pretty out there, but the longtime fan-favorite comic book character is expected to bring some serious action for Marvel fans. Ethan Hawke stars as Arthur Harrow, the main villain of the series who’s a cult leader who tries to bring Spector to his side of things. Moon Knight follows Hawkeye as the next MCU series and will be the last thing fans get to see before the highly-anticipated Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness debuts in May.
If you’re looking for something a bit more family friendly, Cheaper by the Dozen (March 18) gets a fresh update with a new movie starring Gabrielle Union and Zach Braff. Sticking close with the original premise, the duo stars as the heads of the Baker family, which includes 12 children and plenty of hijinks. The platform also gets the Oscar-contending West Side Story on March 2, which is up for major awards like Best Picture, Best Director and Best Supporting Actress at the Academy Awards. Steven Spielberg directed the updated version of the musical classic, which stars Ansel Elgort, Rachel Zegler, Ariana DeBose, David Alvarez, Mike Faist, and Rita Moreno.
What to Watch on Amazon Prime: March 2022
Can’t wait until June for Season 3 of The Boys? You can get your superhero fix with the new animated spinoff of the series, The Boys: Diabolical (March 4). The eight-episode first season is an anthology and will tell different stories set in the universe of The Boys, meaning there will be plenty of cursing, violence, and dark comedic humor. The show will feature some of the voices of The Boys cast, including Antony Starr (Homelander), Elisabeth Shue (Madelyn Stillwell), and Giancarlo Esposito (Stan Edgar), while various episodes will be written by an all-star crew, including Seth Rogen, Andy Samberg, Awkwafina, Aisha Tyler, and original Boys comic creator Garth Ennis.
This month will get the second season of the sci-fi comedy Upload, from The Office creator Greg Daniels. The show takes place in a near-future where people can “upload” themselves into a virtual afterlife that they can choose before they die. The show will continue following Robbie Amell’s Nathan, who ended up in the expensive afterlife location Lake View after he died unexpectedly. All seven episodes of the series will start streaming on Prime on March 4.
If you enjoyed the Prime release of Being the Ricardos back in January, you can continue your I Love Lucy-related run with the documentary Lucy and Desi (March 4). Directed by actress Amy Pohler, the film follows the career of Lucille Ball and her relationship with Desi Arnaz, as well as the work on Lucy and how it became one of the most successful shows in history. Among the movies coming to the streamer this month: the classic comedy Weekend At Bernie’s, Tom Hardy’s historical drama Lawless, the superhero drama Chronicle, and the action-crime thriller Takers.
What to Watch on Apple TV+: March 2022
Apple TV Plus comes into March with a high-profile adaptation of the WeWork story in WeCrashed (March 18), which stars Oscar winners Jared Leto and Anne Hathaway. Based on the podcast “WeCrashed: The Rise and Fall of WeWork,” the story follows the wild rise and fall of one of the biggest tech startups in recent memory as Adam Neumann (Leto) builds his office sharing company into a massive cautionary tale. Along with his wife Rebekah (Hathaway), Neumann expanded WeWork from office sharing to schools to housing and more before crashing in value. The first three episodes premiere on March 18, with weekly episodes coming out after that.
Prolific movie actor Samuel L. Jackson takes his talents to the small screen with the miniseries The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey. Based on the novel of the same name, Jackson plays the titular Grey, who’s a 93-year-old man who suffers from dementia, but when he’s able to learn of his past and nearly all his memories from his entire life come back to him, he works to investigate the mysterious death of his nephew. Walter Mosley adapted the series from his own novel, while acclaimed Academy Award-nominated director Ramin Bahrani is behind the camera.
Season 2 of the documentary series Dear… returns with nine new episodes, all streaming on March 4. The series features different celebrities and athletes reading letters from people who they have inspired through what they do. This run will feature episodes centered on surfer Laird Hamilton, actors Jane Fonda and Viola Davis, basketball star Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and director Ava DuVernay, among others. The other anticipated release this month is the adaptation of the New York Times bestselling novel Pachinko, which tells the generational story of a Korean immigrant family over decades. The eight-episode season will start with three episodes on March 25, with weekly episodes coming after that.
What to Watch on Hulu: February 2022
This month on Hulu the first major narrative project about the Theranos scandal comes to the platform. While there have been documentaries, articles and podcasts about the real-life company and ensuing downfall, this is the first that will tell the story in drama series form. Based on the excellent podcast of the same name (we recommend you go back and check it out), The Dropout stars Amada Seyfried as Holmes, the CEO of Theranos who took her company to incredible highs and billions of dollars in valuation before it all came crumbling down due to fraud, lies, and much more. The excellent supporting cast includes Naveen Andrews as Holmes’ partner, Sunny Balwani, while William H. Macy, Laure Metcalf, Alan Ruck, and Sam Waterston also star. The show will start with a three-episode premiere on March 3, with weekly episodes coming after that.
After a nearly four-year wait, Atlanta is returning for Season 3 on FX on March 25, and you’ll be able to watch episodes after they air live through Hulu. Created by and starring Donald Glover, the series centers on Earn (Glover) and his cousin Alfred “Paper Boi” Miles, an aspiring rapper from Atlanta who’s trying to navigate an ever-growing career. The series has been previously described by Glover as “Twin Peaks for rappers,” and for Season 3, the action will shift to Europe as Paper Boi and his crew go on a tour around the continent. Season 4 has already been filmed and will be debuting later this year as the final run for the series.
On the film front, Hulu will debut the long-delayed psychological thriller Deep Water. The film stars Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas as a married couple who find their relationship deteriorate as they start playing mind games with each other. The film was originally supposed to be released in November 2020, but was pushed back multiple times due to the ongoing pandemic. The supporting cast includes Tracy Letts, Lil Rel Howery, Finn Whitrock and Euphoria‘s Jacob Elordi, while Euphoria creator Sam Levinson co-wrote the script.
Following its release last year, the Guy Ritchie-directed action film Wrath of Man starring Jason Statham will start streaming on March 23. The film follows Statham’s cash-truck driver who gets involved in a massive robbery. The strong supporting cast includes Holt McCallany, Jeffrey Donovan, Josh Hartnett, Laz Alonso, Eddie Marsan and Scott Eastwood. Hulu also will continue with new episodes this month of shows like How I Met Your Father and Pam & Tommy, while NBC shows like Young Rock and Mr. Mayor will each start their second seasons on March 16, and you’ll be able to catch new episodes on the platform as well. Other classic movies coming March 1 include: The Firm, Lawless, Predators, The Princess Bride, Demolition Man, Drinking Buddies and The Talented Mr. Ripley.
Your Complete March 2022 Streaming Guide: What to Watch on Disney+, HBO Max, Netflix, Hulu, and More
What to Stream on Netflix
March 1
The Guardians of Justice
Worst Roommate Ever
21
21 Bridges
A Nightmare on Elm Street (2010)
A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984)
Battleship
Christine
Coach Carter
Due Date
Freddy vs. Jason
Gattaca
The Gift
Redemption
The Replacements
Richie RichThe Shawshank Redemption
Shooter
Shrek
Shrek 2
Sorry to Bother You
Starship Troopers
Texas Chainsaw 3D
Top Gun
V for Vendetta
The Green Mile
My Best Friend’s Wedding
Public Enemies
Where the Wild Things Are
Zoolander
March 2
Against The Ice
The Pirates: The Last Royal Treasure
Savage Rhythm
March 3
He-Man and the Masters of the Universe: Season 2
Midnight at the Pera Palace
The Parisian Agency: Exclusive Properties: Season 2
Power Rangers Dino Fury: Season 2
Surviving Paradise: A Family Tale.
The Weekend Away
Whindersson Nunes: My Own Show!
March 4
The Invisible Thread
Lies and Deceit
Making Fun
Meskina
Pieces of Her
March 5
Beirut
March 7
Good Girls: Season 4
March 8
An Astrological Guide for Broken Hearts: Season 2
Autumn Girl
Chip and Potato: Season 3
Last One Standing
Taylor Tomlinson: Look At You
March 9
The Andy Warhol Diaries
The Bombardment
Byron Baes
Queer Eye Germany
The Last Kingdom: Season 5
March 10
DC’s Legends of Tomorrow: Season 7
Karma’s World: Season 2
Kotaro Lives Alone
Love, Life & Everything in Between
March 11
Formula 1: Drive to Survive: Season 4
Life After Death with Tyler Henry
Once Upon a Time… Happily Never After
The Adam Project
March 12
Dunkirk
March 13
London Has Fallen
March 15
Adam by Eve: A live in Animation
Catherine Cohen: The Twist…? She’s Gorgeous.
Marilyn’s Eyes
One Piece Film: Strong World
Team Zenko Go
March 16
Pedal to Metal
Bad Vegan: Fame. Fraud. Fugitives
Hei$t: The Great Robbery of Brazil’s Central Bank
A Walk Among the Tombstones
March 17
Lee Daniels’ The Butler
Rescued by Ruby
Soil
March 18
Alessandro Cattelan: One Simple Question
Animal: Season 2
Black Crab
Cracow Monsters
Eternally Confused and Eager for Love
Human Resources
Is It Cake?
Light the Night: Part 3
Standing Up
Thomas & Friends: Race for the Sodor Cup
Top Boy: Season 2
Windfall
Without Saying Goodbye
Young, Famous & African
March 21
Call the Midwife: Series 10
In Good Hands
March 22
Jeff Foxworthy: The Good Old Days
The Principles of Pleasure
March 24
Love Like the Falling Petals
March 25
Bridgerton: Season 2
Transformers: BotBots
March 26
Blade Runner 2049
King of Thieves
March 28
The Imitation Game
March 29
Thermae Romae Novae
Mighty Express: Season 6
Mike Epps: Indiana Mike
March 30
All Hail
Trust No One: The Hunt for the Crypto King
March 31
Casual: Seasons 1-4
Super PupZ
What to Stream on Disney Plus
March 2
The Proud Family: Louder And Prouder: Episode 3
Brain Games: On The Road (Season 1)
Broken Karaoke (Season 1)
Mickey Mouse Funhouse (Season 1)
West Side Story
March 4
Russia’s Wild Tiger
March 9
The Proud Family: Louder And Prouder: Episode 4
Weekend Family (Season 1)
March 11
Turning Red
Embrace the Panda: Making Turning Red
March 16
The Proud Family: Louder And Prouder: Episode 5
Big City Greens (Season 3)
Miraculous Tales Of Ladybug & Cat Noir (Season 4)
Muppet Babies (Season 3)
Spidey And His Amazing Friends (Season 1, Part 2)
March 18
Cheaper by the Dozen
More Than Robots
Step
March 23
The Proud Family: Louder And Prouder: Episode 6
Doc McStuffins (Season 1 Shorts)
The Doc Files (Season 1)
Parallels
March 25
OLIVIA RODRIGO: driving home 2 u (A SOUR film)
The Wonderful Spring of Mickey Mouse
March 30
Moon Knight: Series Premiere
The Proud Family: Louder And Prouder: Episode 7
I Cavalieri Di Castelcorvo (Season 1)
What to Stream on HBO Max
March 1
The Aviator, 2004
Adaptation, 2002
All the Pretty Horses, 2000
Are We Done Yet?, 2007
Around the World in 80 Days, 1956
Blow Up of Blow-Up, Documentary
Boyz n the Hood, 1991
Cameraperson, Documentary
Diner, 1982
Fireboys, Documentary
Fly Away Home, 1996
Gigi, 1958
Los Cronocrímenes (AKA Timecrimes), 2007 (HBO)
Mogul Mowgli, 2020
One Tree Hill, 2003
Resident Evil, 1996
Resident Evil: Afterlife, 2010
Resident Evil: Apocalypse, 2004
Resident Evil: Damnation, 2021
Resident Evil: Extinction, 2007
Resident Evil: Retribution, 2012
Starship Troopers 2: Hero of the Federation, 2004
Starship Troopers, 1997
Starsky & Hutch, 1975
The Larry David Story Part 1: American Jewboy, Documentary Premiere (HBO)
The Larry David Story Part 2: The Jewish Fountainhead Documentary Premiere (HBO)
The Two Mrs. Carrolls, 1947
The World of Jacques Demy, Documentary
The Young Girls Turn 25, Documentary
Urban Legend, 1998
Welcome Back (Aka Bienvenidos), 2019 (HBO)
March 2
Blade I, 2002
Drive My Car, 2021
Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma, Season 5
West Side Story, 2021 (HBO)
March 3
Gaming Wall Street, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
Little Ellen, Max Original Season 2 Premiere
Our Flag Means Death, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
The Tourist, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
March 4
El Planeta, 2021 (HBO)
F9: The Fast Saga, 2021 (HBO)
Goyo: En Letra De Otro, 2022 (HBO)
March 6
Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty, Series Premiere (HBO)
March 7
Teen Titans Go! S7A Premiere
March 8
Ruxx, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
Whose Line Is It Anyway?, Season 1 – 8
March 10
Dune, 2021 (HBO)
Juanpa + Chef, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
Sandy + Chef, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
Theodosia, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
March 12
Victor and Valentino S3A Premiere
March 13
Game Theory with Bomani Jones, Season 1 Premiere (HBO)
March 14
Blade Runner: Black Lotus, Season 1
March 15
Phoenix Rising Part 1 & 2, Documentary Premiere (HBO)
March 17
DMZ, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
Jellystone!, Max Original Season 2 Premiere
Minx, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
March 18
Halloween Kills, 2021 (Extended Version) (HBO)
Lust, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
On My Way with Irina Rimes, Max Original Premiere
Pseudo, Premiere (HBO)
Vlad & Niki, 2018
March 20
Amsterdam, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
March 22
Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel Premiere (HBO)
March 23
Fists Of Freedom: The Story Of The ’68 Summer Games – 1999
March 24
King Richard, 2021
One Perfect Shot, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
Queen Stars, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
Starstruck, Max Original Season 2 Premiere
Traffickers: Inside The Golden Triangle, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
March 25
Degrassi: The Next Generation, 2001
Lucas the Spider, Cartoonito Original Season 1 Premiere
March 31
Brené Brown: Atlas of the Heart, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
Julia, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
Moonshot, 2022
What to Stream on Hulu
March 1
Better Things: Season 5 Premiere
Rich Man, Poor Woman: Complete Season 1
2 Days in the Valley
8MM
A Madea Christmas
Another Earth
Baby Mama
The Banger Sisters
Beaches
Benny & Joon
The Big Scary S Word
Blue Chips
Blue Velvet
Bringing Down the House
Brothers
Can’t Buy Me Love
Casualties of War
Center Stage
Charlie Wilson’s War
The Choice
Crash
Dance Flick
Dangerous Beauty
Deficit
Demolition Man
The Descendants
Deuces Wild
Devil in a Blue Dress
Disaster Movie
Downhill Racer
Drinking Buddies
The Edge
Edward Scissorhands
Evan Almighty
Feel the Noise
The Firm
Flatliners
Forever My Girl
Freedomland
Fright Night
G
Garden State
Ghoulies
The Gift
Gigli
Glory
The Golden Child
The Greatest Story Ever Told
Green Zone
Guarding Tess
Guess Who
Gunfight at the O.K. Corral
Hardball
Heaven Can Wait
Here Comes the Boom
The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy
The Insider
Juno
Kiss the Girls
L.A. Confidential
Land of the Dead
The Last Waltz
Lawless
The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou
Looks Who’s Talking
Margin Call
The Meddler
Moby Doc
My Super Ex-Girlfriend
The Omen
Peggy Sue Got Married
People Like Us
The Perfect Holiday
Platoon Leader
Predators
The Princess Bride
The Raid 2
Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion
Roxanne
The Royal Tenenbaums
Sahara
The Saint
Savior for Sale
Scotty and the Secret History of Hollywood
Sense and Sensibility
Shanghai Noon
Shine a Light
Shit & Champagne
Show Me the Picture
Single White Female
Spaced Invaders
The Square
St. Elmo’s fire
Starship Troopers
The Tailor of Panama
The Talented Mr. Ripley
The Terminal
Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride
To Catch a Thief
Transcendence
Trapped
Unstoppable
Vertical Limit
The Virgin Suicides
The Woman in Black
March 3
The Dropout: Three-Episode Limited Series Premiere (Hulu Original)
Before Midnight
Oculus
March 4
Fresh (Hulu Original)
Dicktown: Season 2 Premiere
Benedetta
Lantern’s Lane
March 5
Stronger
March 6
Mark, Mary, & Some Other People
March 8
India Sweets & Spices
March 9
The Thing About Pam: Series Premiere
March 10
The Masked Singer: Season 7 Premiere
Domino Masters: Series Premiere
Good Trouble: Season 4A Premiere
American Refugee
March 12
Multiverse
March 14
Claws: Complete Season 4
Hell Hath No Fury
March 15
All Good Things
Nature Calls
You Can’t Kill Me
March 16
Young Rock: Season 2 Premiere
Mr. Mayor: Season 2 Premiere
Step
March 17
Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn
March 18
Life and Beth: Complete Season 1 Premiere (Hulu Original)
Deep Water (Hulu Original)
Masterchef Junior: Season 8 Premiere
Welcome to Flatch: Series Premiere
Keeping Up with the Kardashians: Complete Season 20
March 19
Captains of Za’atari
I Know Who Killed Me
My Little Pony
March 22
American Song Contest: Series Premiere
March 23
Bloods: Season 2A
Summer Days, Summer Nights
Wrath of Man
March 25
Atlanta: Season 3 Premiere
American Siege
March 26
Mass
March 28
The Oscars
Monsters and Men
March 29
The Girl From Plainville: Three-Episode Limited Series Premiere (Hulu Original)
Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa
March 30
Name That Tune: Season 2 Premiere
Killing Them Softly
March 31
First Day: Complete Season 2
Kaguya-sama: Love Is War: Complete Season 1 (Dub)
What to Stream on Amazon Prime
March 1
The Hundred-Foot Journey (2014)
The Proposal (2009)
Weekend At Bernie’s (1989)
Prometheus (2012)
Chronicle (2012)
Confessions Of A Shopaholic (2009)
Flightplan (2005)
The Tooth Fairy (2010)
Dead Poets Society (1989)
Lawless (2012)
Crash (2005)
Dirty Dancing 2: Havana Nights (2004)
Blackfish (2013)
Prince Avalanche (2013)
Coffy (1973)
Blacula (1972)
Spaceballs (1987)
Be Cool (2005)
Scream, Blacula, Scream! (1973)
Foxy Brown (1974)
Baby Sheba (1975)
Cotton Comes To Harlem (1970)
Liar, Liar (1997)
Puss In Boots (2012)
Takers (2010)
March 4
Lucy and Desi (2022)
The Boys Presents: Diabolical (2022): Season 1
Upload (2022): Season 2
March 5
Pete the Cat (2022): Season 2, Part 4
March 10
Harina (2022)
March 25
Lizzo’s Watch Out For The Big Grrrls (2022): Season 1
For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!