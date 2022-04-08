Summer is almost here, and while you’ll be spending plenty of time outside and planning your next getaway, you’ll also have the chance to fill your downtime with some great new movies and TV shows. With some highly acclaimed shows returning for new seasons or final seasons and big movies from some of you favorite actors, here’s what you should check out in May.

What to Watch on Netflix: May 2022

After three years off, Stranger Things is back. Season 4 will be split in half, with a group of episodes releasing May 27 and the rest to follow later in the summer, on July 1. While there will be fewer episodes to watch at first, fans will be glad to know that this will be the biggest season yet: The Duffer Brothers have said that all nine episodes have a running time of an hour or more. Fans should also expect more action and intensity, as the Wall Street Journal reported that each episode had an average budget of $30 million. The new episodes will pick up six months after the events of Season 3, with the characters scattered from each other as they navigate high school. Eleven (Mille Bobby Brown) is having issues with her powers, while Jim Hopper (David Harbour) is alive—but trapped in a Russian prison camp with no real allies. Eventually, everyone is brought back together following an emergence of the biggest threat yet from the Upside Down. Stranger Things is one of Netflix’s biggest series, and with Season 5 set as the final run of episodes for the show, the events here likely will have a major impact on all the characters that fans have come to love since debuting back in 2016.

If you’re looking for a little adventure, the streamer also has the documentary Hold Your Breath: The Ice Dive coming on May 3, which follows freediver Johanna Nordblad as she tries to break the world record for distance traveled under ice in one breath.

The legal drama series The Lincoln Lawyer starts streaming on May 13 for a 10-episode season, starring Manuel Garcia-Rulfo (The Magnificent Seven) as Mickey Haller, a lawyer who runs his practice out of his Lincoln Town Car. Haller is one of author Michael Connelly’s most popular characters, who was also portrayed by Matthew McConaughey in the feature film adaptation of The Lincoln Lawyer. The first season of the show is based on the second book in the series The Brass Verdict, and also stars Neve Campbell, Becki Newton, Jazz Raycole, Angus Sampson, Christopher Gorham, and Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine. Some movies to keep an eye on this month include Once Upon a Time in America, Rambo, Rambo: Last Blood, Road to Perdition, The Gentlemen, and U.S. Marshals (all streaming May 1), as well as the original comedy film Senior Year (May 13), which stars Rebel Wilson as a high school cheerleader who wakes up after a 20-year coma and returns to school to finish her final year.

What to Watch on HBO Max: May 2022

The award-winning comedy series Hacks is back for Season 2 this month, following major wins for writing, directing, and acting for Jean Smart at last year’s Emmy awards. The eight-episode season will start with two episodes on May 12 followed by weekly releases of two episodes each. The season picks up directly after the events of Season 1, with iconic Las Vegas comedian Deborah Vance (Smart) and young writer Ava (Hannah Einbinder) on the road workshopping Deborah’s new stand-up act. In the final moments of the first season, Ava, in a fit of rage, sends out an email with some not-so-nice details about Deborah, but clearly it’s not enough to break this partnership—although we can imagine some comedy will ensue. Alongside the two stars, Hacks is adding Laurie Metcalf (The Conners) and Ming-Na Wen (The Book of Boba Fett) to the cast, alongside returning members Carl Clemons-Hopkins (Chicago Med), Kaitlin Olson (It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia), and Paul W. Downs (Broad City), who also co-created the series.

HBO Max also has some new shows debuting this month, with both the crime/legal thriller The Staircase (May 5) and the sci-fi romance The Time Traveler’s Wife (May 15) starting up. The eight episode Staircase miniseries is based on the acclaimed documentary of the same name, which follows the mystery surrounding the death of Kathleen Peterson and the conviction of her husband Michael Peterson for the murder. The less you know about the case and its aftermath the better, as the real-life story takes many twists and turns during the legal proceedings and afterwards. Academy Award-winner Colin Firth stars as Michael, while Toni Collette stars as his wife Kathleen alongside a strong supporting cast that includes Michael Stuhlbarg, Juliette Binoche, Dane DeHaan, Olivia DeJonge, Rosemarie DeWitt, and Parker Posey. The series starts with three episodes on May 5 before airing episodes weekly.

If you’d like something a little less intense, spend some time (traveling) with The Time Traveler’s Wife. The six-episode series is based on the critically-acclaimed book of the same name, which also spawned a film adaptation starring Eric Bana and Rachel McAdams in 2009. This time around, it’s Rose Leslie (Game of Thrones) and Theo James (Divergent series) in the main roles of Claire and Henry, a married couple who have to deal with one major complication: Henry time travels at random moments of their lives.

On the movie side, HBO is debuting M. Night Shyamalan’s creepy thriller Old on May 13, while Keanu Reeves’ The Matrix Resurrections returns to the platform after debuting last year on May 10. You can also catch films like The Fugitive (May 1), the director’s cut of Terminator 2: Judgment Day (May 1), as well as my personal favorite: the extended version of Michael Mann’s criminally underrated 2006 action film Miami Vice (May 31).

What to Watch on Disney Plus: May 2022

This month, get ready to return to a galaxy far, far away. Following The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett, the next entry in the Star Wars television canon is here with the long-anticipated release of Obi-Wan Kenobi on May 27. Originally conceived as a feature film, Ewan McGregor returns to play the titular Jedi in this six-episode series that is set ten years after the events of Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith. The show will find Obi-Wan living on Tatooine in solitude while looking over Luke Skywalker — but he eventually ends up on a new adventure when foes and allies from his past resurface, including Anakin Skywalker/Darth Vader himself, who will be portrayed again by Hayden Christensen (Star Wars: Episodes I-III).

If that’s not enough Star Wars content for you, you can go behind-the-scenes of the most recent series with Disney Gallery: The Book of Boba Fett, which will be streaming May 4, a.k.a. “Star Wars Day.”. The show follows in the footsteps of other Disney Gallery shows by looking back at the production of the series, giving fans a range of never-before-seen footage, insight from the filmmakers about how the effects and action were done, and interviews with the cast and crew.

For the Marvel fans out there, you’ll have a double dose of Moon Knight coming your way this month. The finale of the series airs on May 4—just a couple days before Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness hits theaters—and then a week later on May 11 you’ll be able to pull back the cape on the hero with Marvel Studios: Assembled – The Making of Moon Knight. The special will go behind the scenes of the series, including interviews with the cast and crew, such as Oscar Isaac and Ethan Hawke, as well as a roundtable discussion with the various directors of the six episodes.

What to Watch on Amazon Prime: May 2022

Amazon Prime Video is offering a lot of action this month between its movie and TV options, including a Chris Pine thriller, the James Bond series, and a continuation of the long-running Bosch series. Pine stars in The Contractor, an action thriller that follows former United States Army Special Forces member James Harper, who is discharged and forced to become a paid contractor to support his family. Harper works alongside a friend (Ben Foster) and ends up getting involved in a larger conspiracy, orchestrated by a fellow veteran (Kiefer Sutherland) who runs the military contracting company he joined.

On the TV side, the popular character Harry Bosch (Titus Welliver) returns after seven seasons of Bosch with a new spinoff series, Bosch: Legacy (May 6). The new series picks up a year after the previous season of Bosch, and it finds the longtime Los Angeles Police detective without a badge and learning the ropes as a private investigator. The season is based on the Michael Connelly book The Wrong Side of Goodbye, which finds Harry investigating into the potential heir of a billionaire, which ends up pulling him into an even bigger mystery. The series is airing on Amazon Freevee (formerly IMDb TV), which is available on Amazon Prime and still includes the previous seasons of Bosch. The series will premiere May 6 with two new episodes following each Friday through May 27.

If you’re looking for something more other-worldly, the sci-fi series Night Sky starts streaming on May 20. The series follows the longtime married couple Franklin and Irene York (J.K. Simmons and Sissy Spacek), who discover a mysterious portal in their backyard that leads to a deserted planet. But when a mysterious young man appears, it threatens to shatter the once peaceful secret they had. All eight episodes of the series will start streaming when it’s released on May 20.

And for all the spy fans out there, with Amazon taking on MGM Studios, Prime Video will have the full catalog of James Bond films for a limited period of time starting on May 1, including Sean Connery and Roger Moore classics like Dr. No, Goldfinger, Thunderball, and The Man with the Golden Gun, to modern hits like Pierce Brosnan’s GoldenEye and Daniel Craig’s Casino Royale, Spectre, and Skyfall.

What to Watch on Apple TV+: May 2022

As usual, Apple TV Plus continues to make up for quantity with quality releases. If spy stories are your thing, you can move from April’s brilliant Slow Horses right into Season 2 of the massively underrated Tehran (May 6). The series previously won the International Emmy Award for best drama series, and now has added Academy Award nominee Glenn Close to the cast. The series follows Mossad agent Tamar Rabinyan (Niv Sultan) as she goes deep undercover on a mission in the Iranian city.

The period drama The Essex Serpent is another star-studded series from the streamer, bringing Claire Danes (Homeland) and Tom Hiddleston (Loki) together to investigate local superstitions surrounding a mysterious creature. The six-episode series is based on the bestselling book of the same name by Sarah Perry, with two episodes debuting on May 13 and episodes premiering weekly after that.

If you were a fan of the addictive documentary series McMillion$ a few years ago, you’re going to want to watch the new docuseries The Big Conn. Directed by the same crew as McMillion$, the story follows another wild financial tale, this time centered on Eric C. Conn, a lawyer eastern Kentucky who was convicted of defrauding the government of over $500 million. All four episodes of the series will start streaming on May 6, and Apple will also debut a companion podcast for the show.

What to Watch on Hulu: May 2022

Following in the footsteps of recent real-life Hulu adaptations into miniseries like Dopesick and The Dropout, the crime drama Candy takes the wild story of 1980s housewife Candy Montgomery, who is convicted of murder after killing her best friend with an axe. Jessica Biel stars as Candy, while Melanie Lynskey (Yellowjackets) appears as her friend Betty Gore, who ends up on the wrong side of Candy’s anger. The true story became a media sensation when it happened in Wylie, Texas in June 1980 and the show will portray the lead up to the crime—which saw Candy strike her friend 40 times—and the aftermath. Timothy Simons, Pablo Schreiber and Raúl Esparza co-star in the series, which debuts on May 9 and will continue with nightly episodes until May 13.

Keeping the miniseries train rolling for Hulu is Pistol, a six-episode series following the rise of the Sex Pistols band, centering on guitarist Steve Jones (Toby Wallace). The series is directed by Academy Award winner Danny Boyle and will feature music from the band throughout the show. The cast includes Anson Boon as Johnny Rotten, Louis Partridge as Sid Vicious, Jacob Slater as Paul Cook and Christian Lees as Glen Matlock, the other members of the band, while Game of Thrones star Maise Williams is playing model and actress Pamela Rooke. The series will start streaming on May 31 with all six episodes being released. Along with those new series, movies like Taken, Forgetting Sarah Marshall, Funny People, Dude, Where’s My Car?, Dazed and Confused and The Breakfast Club all will start streaming on May 1.

What To Watch on Paramount+: May 2022

If The Godfather is one of your favorite movies, Paramount+ has plenty for you this month. The 10-episode miniseries The Offer continues, telling the behind-the-scenes story of the making of The Godfather through the untold stories of producer Albert S. Ruddy (Miles Teller). After starting with three episodes, the series is releasing new episodes weekly, detailing all the controversies, executive room fights and casting decisions that helped turn The Godfather into one of the best movies of all time. Teller stars alongside a deep cast that includes Matthew Goode, Colin Hanks, Juno Temple, Dan Fogler, Giovanni Ribisi, and Justin Chambers. The show portrays a whole range of real-life characters, including director Fancis Ford Coppola, actors Marlon Brando and Al Pacino, film producer Robert Evans, and mob boss Joe Colombo. Along with the series, the streamer also has the Godfather trilogy available to stream—The Godfather, The Godfather Part II, and The Godfather Part III—just in case you want to have a Mafia movie marathon. The video game adaptation Halo continues with its first season this month, including the finale, while you can also catch sports coverage of the PGA Championship (May 21-22) and UEFA Europa Conference League throughout the month.

What to Stream on Netflix

May 1

42

3 Ninjas: Kick Back

40-Love

A River Runs Through It

Are You the One?: Season 6

Blippi Wonders: Season 1

Corpse Bride

Crazy, Stupid, Love.

Den of Thieves

Dirty Harry

Empire State

Forrest Gump

Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle

Hello, My Name Is Doris

Jackass: The Movie

Jackass 2.5

Jackass 3.5

John Q

Menace II Society

Once Upon a Time in America

Rambo

Rambo: Last Blood

Road to Perdition

Seven Years in Tibet

Soul Surfer

Summerland

The Gentlemen

The Lake House

U.S. Marshals (1998)

War of the Worlds

When Harry Met Sally

You’ve Got Mail

May 2

Octonauts: Above & Beyond: Season 2 — Netflix Family

May 3

Hold Your Breath: The Ice Dive — Netflix Documentary

May 4

40 Years Young — Netflix Film

The Circle: Season 4 — Netflix Series (new episodes weekly)

El marginal: Season 5 — Netflix Series

Meltdown: Three Mile Island — Netflix Documentary

Summertime: Season 3 — Netflix Series

May 5

Blood Sisters — Netflix Series

Clark — Netflix Series

The Pentaverate — Netflix Series

Thomas & Friends: All Engines Go: Season 1

Wild Babies — Netflix Documentary

May 6

Along for the Ride — Netflix Film

Marmaduke — Netflix Film

The Sound of Magic — Netflix Series

Thar — Netflix Film

The Takedown — Netflix Film

Welcome to Eden — Netflix Series

May 8

Christina P: Mom Genes — Netflix Comedy

May 9

Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 Sustainable War — Netflix Anime

May 10

Outlander: Season 5

Workin’ Moms: Season 6 — Netflix Series

42 Days of Darkness — Netflix Series

Brotherhood: Season 2 — Netflix Series

The Circle: Season 4 — Netflix Series (new episodes weekly)

Operation Mincemeat — Netflix Film

Our Father — Netflix Documentary

The Getaway King — Netflix Film

May 12

Maverix — Netflix Comedy

Savage Beauty — Netflix Series

May 13

Bling Empire: Season 2 — Netflix Series

The Life and Movies of Erşan Kuneri — Netflix Series

The Lincoln Lawyer — Netflix Series

New Heights — Netflix Series

Senior Year — Netflix Film

May 14

Borrego

May 15

PJ Masks: Season 4

May 16

Blippi’s Adventures

Servant of the People: Season 2-3

Vampire in the Garden — Netflix Anime

May 17

The Future Diary: Season 2 — Netflix Series

May 18

The Circle: Season 4 — Netflix Series (new episodes weekly)

Cyber Hell: Exposing an Internet Horror — Netflix Documentary

Love on the Spectrum U.S. — Netflix Series

The Perfect Family — Netflix Film

Toscana — Netflix Film

Who Killed Sara?: Season 3 — Netflix Series

May 19

A Perfect Pairing — Netflix Film

The Boss Baby: Back in the Crib — Netflix Family

The G Word with Adam Conover — Netflix Documentary

Insiders: Season 2 — Netflix Series (new episodes weekly)

The Photographer: Murder in Pinamar — Netflix Documentary

Rodrigo Sant’Anna: I’ve Arrived — Netflix Comedy

May 20

Ben Is Back

F*ck Love Too — Netflix Film

Jackass 4.5

Love, Death & Robots: Volume 3 — Netflix Series

Wrong Side of the Tracks — Netflix Series

May 22

ONE PIECE: New Episodes

May 23

Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045: Season 2 — Netflix Anime

Godspeed — Netflix Film

Sea of Love — Netflix Family

May 25

The Circle: Season 4 — Netflix Series (new episodes weekly)

Larva Pendant — Netflix Film

Somebody Feed Phil: Season 5 — Netflix Series

May 26

Insiders: Season 2 — Netflix Series (new episodes weekly)

My Little Pony: Make Your Mark — Netflix Family

Pokémon Master Journeys: The Series: Part 3 — Netflix Family

May 27

Stranger Things 4: Volume 1 — Netflix Series

May 30

Mighty Little Bheem: I Love Taj Mahal — Netflix Family

May 31

Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Season 1

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Season 1

What to Stream on Disney Plus

May 4

Life Below Zero (season 18)

Disney Gallery: The Book of Boba Fett – Premiere

Moon Knight – Finale

May 11

Just Like Me (seasons 1-2)

Mira, Royal Detective (season 2, 10 episodes)

Something Bit Me! (season 1)

The Chicken Squad (season 1, 5 episodes)

The Wizard of Paws (season 2)

Marvel Studios: Assembled – The Making of Moon Knight

The Quest – Premiere

May 13

Sneakerella – Premiere

May 18

Alice’s Wonderland Bakery (season 1, 5 episodes)

I Cavalieri Di Castelcorvo (season 1)

Secrets Of The Zoo (season 5)

May 20

Shook

Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers – Premiere

May 27

Bad Boys

D. Wade: Life Unexpected

Hubble’s Cosmic Journey

Mission Pluto

Obi-Wan Kenobi – Two-Episode Premiere

We Feed People – Premiere

What to Stream on HBO Max

May 1

Yellowface: Asian Whitewashing and Racism in Hollywood, 2019

47 Ronin, 2013

Assassins, 2020 (HBO)

At Close Range, 1986 (HBO)

An Autumn Afternoon, 1962

The Big Sleep, 1946

Back To School, 1986

Bottle Rocket, 1996

Calladita, 2020 (HBO)

Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, 1968 (HBO)

Child 44, 2015 (HBO)

Chungking Express, 1994

The Color Purple, 1985

Conan The Barbarian, 2011 (HBO)

Devil in A Blue Dress, 1995

Dodes ‘Ka-Den, 1970

Domino, 2019 (HBO)

Downhill, 1927

Dragnet Girl, 1933

Early Spring, 1956

Early Summer, 1951

The End of Summer, 1961

Equinox Flower, 1958

Eraser, 1996

Fallen Angels, 1995

Floating Weeds, 1959

FRIDA, 2002 (HBO)

The Fugitive, 1993

Furry Vengeance, 2010 (HBO)

Gang Related, 1997 (HBO)

Good Morning, 1959

Hard Rain, 1998 (HBO)

Hart’s War, 2002 (HBO)

High and Low, 1963

Jimmy Neutron Boy Genius, 2001 (HBO)

Julie, 1956

Killers, 2010 (HBO)

Language Lessons, 2021

Love and Baseball, 2021

The Machine That Kills Bad People, 1952

Masters Of The Universe, 1987 (HBO)

The Missing, 2003 (HBO)

The New Guy, 2002 (HBO)

North Dallas Forty, 1979 (HBO)

Not Easily Broken, 2009

The Perks of Being a Wallflower, 2012

Poseidon, 2006

Red Beard, 1965

Ringo and His Golden Pistol, 1966

Rugrats Go Wild, 2003 (HBO)

Rugrats In Paris: The Movie, 2000 (HBO)

The Rugrats Movie, 1998 (HBO)

The Sapphires, 2012 (HBO)

Sense and Sensibility, 1995

Sliding Doors, 1998

St. Elmo’s Fire, 1985

The Stepford Wives, 2004 (HBO)

Street Fighter: The Legend of Chun-Li, 2009 (Extended Version)

Terminator 2: Judgment Day, 1991 (Director’s Cut) (HBO)

Tokyo Twilight, 1957

Top Secret!, 1984 (HBO)

Transporter 3, 2008 (HBO)

Unbroken, 2014

Underworld, 2003

Underworld: Awakening, 2012

Underworld: Rise of the Lycans, 2009

Welcome to the Dollhouse, 1995

W.E., 2011 (HBO)

What To Expect When You’re Expecting, 2012 (HBO)

The Wild Thornberrys Movie, 2002 (HBO)

You, Me and Dupree, 2006

Young Adult, 2011 (HBO)

Zathura: A Space Adventure, 2005

May 5

Las Bravas F.C., Max Original Season 1 Premiere

Queen Stars Brazil, Max Original Season 1 Premiere

The Staircase, Max Original Limited Series Premiere

May 6

Dear Evan Hansen, 2021 (HBO)

Entre Nos: Carmen and Alfred (HBO)

La Afinadora De Árboles, 2019 (HBO)

May 7

We Baby Bears, Season 1 Part C

May 9

Get Hard, 2015

May 10

Catwoman: Hunted, 2022

The Matrix: Resurrections, 2021 (HBO)

Sesame Street Mecha Builders Season 1 Part A

Robot Chicken Season 11 Part B

May 12

Hacks, Max Original Season 2 Premiere

Who’s By Your Side, Max Original Season 1 Premiere

May 13

Hank Zipzer, 2014

Old, 2021 (HBO)

Smalls, Season 4

May 15

The Time Traveler’s Wife, Drama Series Premiere (HBO)

May 17

Sesame Street Mecha Builders, Season 1 Part B

The Mule, 2018 (HBO)

May 20

Identidad Tomada, 2020 (HBO)

May 22

Fast Foodies, Season 2

May 23

Teen Titans Go! Season 7 Part B

May 26

Navalny

That Damn Michael Che, Max Original Season 2 Premiere

Tig n’ Seek, Max Original Season 4 Premiere

May 27

Blippi Special

Blippi Visits

Blippi Wonders

Blippi: Learn With Blippi

Ghost, Season 1

Ghost, Season 2

Stath Lets Flats

May 29

The Misery Index Season 3 Part B, 2021

May 30

Spring Awakening: Those You’ve Know, Documentary Premiere (HBO)

May 31

Miami Vice, 2006 (Extended Version)

What to Stream on Hulu

May 1

A Beautiful Mind (2001)

A Raisin in the Sun (2008)

The Adjustment Bureau (2011)

After Everything (2018)

The Angriest Man in Brooklyn (2014)

The A-Team (2010)

The Big Year (2010)

Billy Madison (1995)

The Bounty Hunter (2010)

The Breakfast Club (1985)

Busco Novio Para Mi Mujer (2016)

Cyrus (2010)

Dazed and Confused (1993)

Despicable Me (2010)

Despicable Me 2 (2013)

Deuce Bigalow: Male Gigolo (1999)

Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story (2004)

Drag Me to Hell (2009)

Dude, Where’s My Car? (2000)

Easy A (2010)

Equity (2016)

Escape From Pretoria (2020)

Fever Pitch (2005)

Forgetting Sarah Marshall (2008)

Fun With Dick And Jane (2005)

Funny People (2009)

Gone (2012) – 10th Anniversary

Grandma (2015)

Hot Fuzz (2007) – 15th Anniversary

How I Live Now (2013)

The Karate Kid (2010)

The Legend of Zorro (2005)

Marie Antoinette (2006)

Me, Myself and Irene (2000)

Mo’ Money (1992) – 30th Anniversary

November Criminals (2017) – 5th Anniversary

Nowhere to Run (1993)

Once Upon a Time in America (1984)

Ong Bak (2003)

Ong Bak 2 (2008)

Ong Bak 3 (2010)

Open Season 2 (2009)

Person to Person (2017) – 5th Anniversary

Pleasantville (1998)

The Polar Express (2004)

Pretty Woman (1990)

The Program (1993)

Resident Evil (2002) – 20th Anniversary

Resident Evil: Apocalypse (2004)

Resident Evil: Extinction (2007) – 15th Anniversary

Resident Evil: Afterlife (2010)

Resident Evil: Retribution (2012) – 10th Anniversary

Rock of Ages (2012) – 10th Anniversary

Saving Face (2004)

Saving Private Perez (2011)

Seven Years in Tibet (1997) – 25th Anniversary

Still Alice (2014)

Stuart Little (1999)

Stuart Little 2 (2002) – 20th Anniversary

Stuart Little 3: Call of the Wild (2006)

Superhero Movie (2008)

Take This Waltz (2011)

Taken (2009)

The Vow (2012) – 10th Anniversary

We Own the Night (2007) – 15th Anniversary

White Bird in a Blizzard (2014)

White Men Can’t Jump (1992) – 30th Anniversary

The Wolfman (2010)

The Young Victoria (2009)

Zathura: A Space Adventure (2005)

May 2

Duncanville: Season 3 Premiere (Fox)

Daytime Divas: Complete Series (Sony)

May 4

The Chase: Season 3 Premiere (ABC)

Holey Moley: Fore-Ever: Season 4 Premiere (ABC)

Who Do You Believe?: Series Premiere (ABC)

Real Housewives of New York City: Complete Season 13 (Bravo)

May 5

Dragons: The Nine Realms: Complete Season 2 (Hulu Original)

Last Survivors (2022)

May 6

Hatching (2022)

May 9

Candy: Limited Series Premiere (Hulu Original)

May 10

Breeders: Season 3 Premiere (FX)

May 12

Italian Studies (2021)

May 15

Conversations With Friends: Complete Limited Series (Hulu Original)

Catfish: The TV Show: Complete Season 8E (MTV)

The Brass Teapot (2012) – 10th Anniversary

Enron: The Smartest Guys in the Room (2005)

The Mountain Between Us (2017) – 5th Anniversary

One Last Thing (2005)

May 16

Queen Sugar: Complete Season 6 (OWN)

May 17

Sundown (2021)

May 18

Demons: Complete Series (Sony)

Helix: Complete Series (Sony)

May 19

The Deep End: Series Premiere (Freeform)

So You Think You Can Dance: Season 17 Premiere (Fox)

May 20

The Valet (2022) (Hulu Original)

American Underdog: The Kurt Warner Story (2021)

May 23

227: Complete Series (Sony)

My Hero Academia: Complete Season 5 (DUBBED) (Funimation)

May 24

Beat Shazam: Season 5 Premiere (Fox)

Don’t Forget the Lyrics: Series Premiere (Fox)

May 26

Look At Me: XXXTENTACION (2022) (Hulu Original)

The Great American Tag Sale With Martha Stewart: Series Premiere (ABC)

Masterchef: Season 12 Premiere (Fox)

A Taste of Hunger (2021)

May 27

Shoresy: Series Premiere (Hulu Original)

May 29

Demon Slayer Kimetsu No Yaiba: Entertainment District Arc: Complete Season 1 (Dubbed) (Funimation)

Intrigo: Death of an Author (2018)

May 31

Pistol: Complete Limited Series (FX)

Gamestop: Rise of the Players (2022)

What to Stream on Amazon Prime

May 6

LOL: Last One Laughing Mexico Season 4

The Unsolved Murder of Beverly Lynn Smith

The Contractor

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018)

Bosch: Legacy (IMDb TV)

May 10

Respect (2021)

May 13

The Kids in the Hall Season 1

Soho Theatre Live Season 3

May 18

Lovestruck High Season 1

May 20

Night Sky

May 27

Kick Like Tayla

Iain Stirling Comedy Special

What to Stream on Apple TV Plus

May 6

Tehran season 2

The Big Conn

May 13

The Essex Serpent

May 20

Now and Then

May 23

Prehistoric Planet

What to Stream on Paramount+

May 2

50 First Dates

(500) Days of Summer

A Chorus Line

A Thousand Words

Amistad

Black Dynamite

Bound

Bram Stoker’s Dracula

Cabaret

Days Of Heaven

Elizabethtown

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off

Footloose (1984)

Fresh

Galaxy Quest

Gladiator

Grease

Grosse Pointe Blank

Groundhog Day

Head of State

Little Fauss and Big Halsy

Love Story

Marathon Man

Mean Girls

Mission: Impossible

Mission: Impossible II

Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol

Mr. Mom

Nebraska

Paint Your Wagon

Paper Moon

Pootie Tang

Raising Arizona

Road to Perdition

Saving Private Ryan

Scary Movie

Scary Movie 2

Semi-Tough

Serpico

Shaft

Shakespeare in Love

Short Circuit

Sidewalks Of New York

Sleepy Hollow

Star Trek

Steel Magnolias

Taps

Tank Girl

The Addams Family

The Color of Money

The Dogs of War

The Fifth Element

The Fighter

The Great Gatsby

The Longest Yard

The Mechanic

The Odd Couple

The Poseidon Adventure

The Professional

True Confessions

War of the Worlds

Yours, Mine, & Ours

May 5

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds premiere

May 11

Allied

The Challenge: All Stars Season 3 premiere

May 16

The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance

May 20

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Season 7 premiere

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Untucked Season 4 premiere

