Summer is almost here, and while you’ll be spending plenty of time outside and planning your next getaway, you’ll also have the chance to fill your downtime with some great new movies and TV shows. With some highly acclaimed shows returning for new seasons or final seasons and big movies from some of you favorite actors, here’s what you should check out in May.
What to Watch on Netflix: May 2022
After three years off, Stranger Things is back. Season 4 will be split in half, with a group of episodes releasing May 27 and the rest to follow later in the summer, on July 1. While there will be fewer episodes to watch at first, fans will be glad to know that this will be the biggest season yet: The Duffer Brothers have said that all nine episodes have a running time of an hour or more. Fans should also expect more action and intensity, as the Wall Street Journal reported that each episode had an average budget of $30 million. The new episodes will pick up six months after the events of Season 3, with the characters scattered from each other as they navigate high school. Eleven (Mille Bobby Brown) is having issues with her powers, while Jim Hopper (David Harbour) is alive—but trapped in a Russian prison camp with no real allies. Eventually, everyone is brought back together following an emergence of the biggest threat yet from the Upside Down. Stranger Things is one of Netflix’s biggest series, and with Season 5 set as the final run of episodes for the show, the events here likely will have a major impact on all the characters that fans have come to love since debuting back in 2016.
If you’re looking for a little adventure, the streamer also has the documentary Hold Your Breath: The Ice Dive coming on May 3, which follows freediver Johanna Nordblad as she tries to break the world record for distance traveled under ice in one breath.
The legal drama series The Lincoln Lawyer starts streaming on May 13 for a 10-episode season, starring Manuel Garcia-Rulfo (The Magnificent Seven) as Mickey Haller, a lawyer who runs his practice out of his Lincoln Town Car. Haller is one of author Michael Connelly’s most popular characters, who was also portrayed by Matthew McConaughey in the feature film adaptation of The Lincoln Lawyer. The first season of the show is based on the second book in the series The Brass Verdict, and also stars Neve Campbell, Becki Newton, Jazz Raycole, Angus Sampson, Christopher Gorham, and Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine. Some movies to keep an eye on this month include Once Upon a Time in America, Rambo, Rambo: Last Blood, Road to Perdition, The Gentlemen, and U.S. Marshals (all streaming May 1), as well as the original comedy film Senior Year (May 13), which stars Rebel Wilson as a high school cheerleader who wakes up after a 20-year coma and returns to school to finish her final year.
What to Watch on HBO Max: May 2022
The award-winning comedy series Hacks is back for Season 2 this month, following major wins for writing, directing, and acting for Jean Smart at last year’s Emmy awards. The eight-episode season will start with two episodes on May 12 followed by weekly releases of two episodes each. The season picks up directly after the events of Season 1, with iconic Las Vegas comedian Deborah Vance (Smart) and young writer Ava (Hannah Einbinder) on the road workshopping Deborah’s new stand-up act. In the final moments of the first season, Ava, in a fit of rage, sends out an email with some not-so-nice details about Deborah, but clearly it’s not enough to break this partnership—although we can imagine some comedy will ensue. Alongside the two stars, Hacks is adding Laurie Metcalf (The Conners) and Ming-Na Wen (The Book of Boba Fett) to the cast, alongside returning members Carl Clemons-Hopkins (Chicago Med), Kaitlin Olson (It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia), and Paul W. Downs (Broad City), who also co-created the series.
HBO Max also has some new shows debuting this month, with both the crime/legal thriller The Staircase (May 5) and the sci-fi romance The Time Traveler’s Wife (May 15) starting up. The eight episode Staircase miniseries is based on the acclaimed documentary of the same name, which follows the mystery surrounding the death of Kathleen Peterson and the conviction of her husband Michael Peterson for the murder. The less you know about the case and its aftermath the better, as the real-life story takes many twists and turns during the legal proceedings and afterwards. Academy Award-winner Colin Firth stars as Michael, while Toni Collette stars as his wife Kathleen alongside a strong supporting cast that includes Michael Stuhlbarg, Juliette Binoche, Dane DeHaan, Olivia DeJonge, Rosemarie DeWitt, and Parker Posey. The series starts with three episodes on May 5 before airing episodes weekly.
If you’d like something a little less intense, spend some time (traveling) with The Time Traveler’s Wife. The six-episode series is based on the critically-acclaimed book of the same name, which also spawned a film adaptation starring Eric Bana and Rachel McAdams in 2009. This time around, it’s Rose Leslie (Game of Thrones) and Theo James (Divergent series) in the main roles of Claire and Henry, a married couple who have to deal with one major complication: Henry time travels at random moments of their lives.
On the movie side, HBO is debuting M. Night Shyamalan’s creepy thriller Old on May 13, while Keanu Reeves’ The Matrix Resurrections returns to the platform after debuting last year on May 10. You can also catch films like The Fugitive (May 1), the director’s cut of Terminator 2: Judgment Day (May 1), as well as my personal favorite: the extended version of Michael Mann’s criminally underrated 2006 action film Miami Vice (May 31).
What to Watch on Disney Plus: May 2022
This month, get ready to return to a galaxy far, far away. Following The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett, the next entry in the Star Wars television canon is here with the long-anticipated release of Obi-Wan Kenobi on May 27. Originally conceived as a feature film, Ewan McGregor returns to play the titular Jedi in this six-episode series that is set ten years after the events of Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith. The show will find Obi-Wan living on Tatooine in solitude while looking over Luke Skywalker — but he eventually ends up on a new adventure when foes and allies from his past resurface, including Anakin Skywalker/Darth Vader himself, who will be portrayed again by Hayden Christensen (Star Wars: Episodes I-III).
If that’s not enough Star Wars content for you, you can go behind-the-scenes of the most recent series with Disney Gallery: The Book of Boba Fett, which will be streaming May 4, a.k.a. “Star Wars Day.”. The show follows in the footsteps of other Disney Gallery shows by looking back at the production of the series, giving fans a range of never-before-seen footage, insight from the filmmakers about how the effects and action were done, and interviews with the cast and crew.
For the Marvel fans out there, you’ll have a double dose of Moon Knight coming your way this month. The finale of the series airs on May 4—just a couple days before Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness hits theaters—and then a week later on May 11 you’ll be able to pull back the cape on the hero with Marvel Studios: Assembled – The Making of Moon Knight. The special will go behind the scenes of the series, including interviews with the cast and crew, such as Oscar Isaac and Ethan Hawke, as well as a roundtable discussion with the various directors of the six episodes.
What to Watch on Amazon Prime: May 2022
Amazon Prime Video is offering a lot of action this month between its movie and TV options, including a Chris Pine thriller, the James Bond series, and a continuation of the long-running Bosch series. Pine stars in The Contractor, an action thriller that follows former United States Army Special Forces member James Harper, who is discharged and forced to become a paid contractor to support his family. Harper works alongside a friend (Ben Foster) and ends up getting involved in a larger conspiracy, orchestrated by a fellow veteran (Kiefer Sutherland) who runs the military contracting company he joined.
On the TV side, the popular character Harry Bosch (Titus Welliver) returns after seven seasons of Bosch with a new spinoff series, Bosch: Legacy (May 6). The new series picks up a year after the previous season of Bosch, and it finds the longtime Los Angeles Police detective without a badge and learning the ropes as a private investigator. The season is based on the Michael Connelly book The Wrong Side of Goodbye, which finds Harry investigating into the potential heir of a billionaire, which ends up pulling him into an even bigger mystery. The series is airing on Amazon Freevee (formerly IMDb TV), which is available on Amazon Prime and still includes the previous seasons of Bosch. The series will premiere May 6 with two new episodes following each Friday through May 27.
If you’re looking for something more other-worldly, the sci-fi series Night Sky starts streaming on May 20. The series follows the longtime married couple Franklin and Irene York (J.K. Simmons and Sissy Spacek), who discover a mysterious portal in their backyard that leads to a deserted planet. But when a mysterious young man appears, it threatens to shatter the once peaceful secret they had. All eight episodes of the series will start streaming when it’s released on May 20.
And for all the spy fans out there, with Amazon taking on MGM Studios, Prime Video will have the full catalog of James Bond films for a limited period of time starting on May 1, including Sean Connery and Roger Moore classics like Dr. No, Goldfinger, Thunderball, and The Man with the Golden Gun, to modern hits like Pierce Brosnan’s GoldenEye and Daniel Craig’s Casino Royale, Spectre, and Skyfall.
What to Watch on Apple TV+: May 2022
As usual, Apple TV Plus continues to make up for quantity with quality releases. If spy stories are your thing, you can move from April’s brilliant Slow Horses right into Season 2 of the massively underrated Tehran (May 6). The series previously won the International Emmy Award for best drama series, and now has added Academy Award nominee Glenn Close to the cast. The series follows Mossad agent Tamar Rabinyan (Niv Sultan) as she goes deep undercover on a mission in the Iranian city.
The period drama The Essex Serpent is another star-studded series from the streamer, bringing Claire Danes (Homeland) and Tom Hiddleston (Loki) together to investigate local superstitions surrounding a mysterious creature. The six-episode series is based on the bestselling book of the same name by Sarah Perry, with two episodes debuting on May 13 and episodes premiering weekly after that.
If you were a fan of the addictive documentary series McMillion$ a few years ago, you’re going to want to watch the new docuseries The Big Conn. Directed by the same crew as McMillion$, the story follows another wild financial tale, this time centered on Eric C. Conn, a lawyer eastern Kentucky who was convicted of defrauding the government of over $500 million. All four episodes of the series will start streaming on May 6, and Apple will also debut a companion podcast for the show.
What to Watch on Hulu: May 2022
Following in the footsteps of recent real-life Hulu adaptations into miniseries like Dopesick and The Dropout, the crime drama Candy takes the wild story of 1980s housewife Candy Montgomery, who is convicted of murder after killing her best friend with an axe. Jessica Biel stars as Candy, while Melanie Lynskey (Yellowjackets) appears as her friend Betty Gore, who ends up on the wrong side of Candy’s anger. The true story became a media sensation when it happened in Wylie, Texas in June 1980 and the show will portray the lead up to the crime—which saw Candy strike her friend 40 times—and the aftermath. Timothy Simons, Pablo Schreiber and Raúl Esparza co-star in the series, which debuts on May 9 and will continue with nightly episodes until May 13.
Keeping the miniseries train rolling for Hulu is Pistol, a six-episode series following the rise of the Sex Pistols band, centering on guitarist Steve Jones (Toby Wallace). The series is directed by Academy Award winner Danny Boyle and will feature music from the band throughout the show. The cast includes Anson Boon as Johnny Rotten, Louis Partridge as Sid Vicious, Jacob Slater as Paul Cook and Christian Lees as Glen Matlock, the other members of the band, while Game of Thrones star Maise Williams is playing model and actress Pamela Rooke. The series will start streaming on May 31 with all six episodes being released. Along with those new series, movies like Taken, Forgetting Sarah Marshall, Funny People, Dude, Where’s My Car?, Dazed and Confused and The Breakfast Club all will start streaming on May 1.
What To Watch on Paramount+: May 2022
If The Godfather is one of your favorite movies, Paramount+ has plenty for you this month. The 10-episode miniseries The Offer continues, telling the behind-the-scenes story of the making of The Godfather through the untold stories of producer Albert S. Ruddy (Miles Teller). After starting with three episodes, the series is releasing new episodes weekly, detailing all the controversies, executive room fights and casting decisions that helped turn The Godfather into one of the best movies of all time. Teller stars alongside a deep cast that includes Matthew Goode, Colin Hanks, Juno Temple, Dan Fogler, Giovanni Ribisi, and Justin Chambers. The show portrays a whole range of real-life characters, including director Fancis Ford Coppola, actors Marlon Brando and Al Pacino, film producer Robert Evans, and mob boss Joe Colombo. Along with the series, the streamer also has the Godfather trilogy available to stream—The Godfather, The Godfather Part II, and The Godfather Part III—just in case you want to have a Mafia movie marathon. The video game adaptation Halo continues with its first season this month, including the finale, while you can also catch sports coverage of the PGA Championship (May 21-22) and UEFA Europa Conference League throughout the month.
What to Stream on Netflix
May 1
42
3 Ninjas: Kick Back
40-Love
A River Runs Through It
Are You the One?: Season 6
Blippi Wonders: Season 1
Corpse Bride
Crazy, Stupid, Love.
Den of Thieves
Dirty Harry
Empire State
Forrest Gump
Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle
Hello, My Name Is Doris
Jackass: The Movie
Jackass 2.5
Jackass 3.5
John Q
Menace II Society
Once Upon a Time in America
Rambo
Rambo: Last Blood
Road to Perdition
Seven Years in Tibet
Soul Surfer
Summerland
The Gentlemen
The Lake House
U.S. Marshals (1998)
War of the Worlds
When Harry Met Sally
You’ve Got Mail
May 2
Octonauts: Above & Beyond: Season 2 — Netflix Family
May 3
Hold Your Breath: The Ice Dive — Netflix Documentary
May 4
40 Years Young — Netflix Film
The Circle: Season 4 — Netflix Series (new episodes weekly)
El marginal: Season 5 — Netflix Series
Meltdown: Three Mile Island — Netflix Documentary
Summertime: Season 3 — Netflix Series
May 5
Blood Sisters — Netflix Series
Clark — Netflix Series
The Pentaverate — Netflix Series
Thomas & Friends: All Engines Go: Season 1
Wild Babies — Netflix Documentary
May 6
Along for the Ride — Netflix Film
Marmaduke — Netflix Film
The Sound of Magic — Netflix Series
Thar — Netflix Film
The Takedown — Netflix Film
Welcome to Eden — Netflix Series
May 8
Christina P: Mom Genes — Netflix Comedy
May 9
Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 Sustainable War — Netflix Anime
May 10
Outlander: Season 5
Workin’ Moms: Season 6 — Netflix Series
42 Days of Darkness — Netflix Series
Brotherhood: Season 2 — Netflix Series
The Circle: Season 4 — Netflix Series (new episodes weekly)
Operation Mincemeat — Netflix Film
Our Father — Netflix Documentary
The Getaway King — Netflix Film
May 12
Maverix — Netflix Comedy
Savage Beauty — Netflix Series
May 13
Bling Empire: Season 2 — Netflix Series
The Life and Movies of Erşan Kuneri — Netflix Series
The Lincoln Lawyer — Netflix Series
New Heights — Netflix Series
Senior Year — Netflix Film
May 14
Borrego
May 15
PJ Masks: Season 4
May 16
Blippi’s Adventures
Servant of the People: Season 2-3
Vampire in the Garden — Netflix Anime
May 17
The Future Diary: Season 2 — Netflix Series
May 18
The Circle: Season 4 — Netflix Series (new episodes weekly)
Cyber Hell: Exposing an Internet Horror — Netflix Documentary
Love on the Spectrum U.S. — Netflix Series
The Perfect Family — Netflix Film
Toscana — Netflix Film
Who Killed Sara?: Season 3 — Netflix Series
May 19
A Perfect Pairing — Netflix Film
The Boss Baby: Back in the Crib — Netflix Family
The G Word with Adam Conover — Netflix Documentary
Insiders: Season 2 — Netflix Series (new episodes weekly)
The Photographer: Murder in Pinamar — Netflix Documentary
Rodrigo Sant’Anna: I’ve Arrived — Netflix Comedy
May 20
Ben Is Back
F*ck Love Too — Netflix Film
Jackass 4.5
Love, Death & Robots: Volume 3 — Netflix Series
Wrong Side of the Tracks — Netflix Series
May 22
ONE PIECE: New Episodes
May 23
Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045: Season 2 — Netflix Anime
Godspeed — Netflix Film
Sea of Love — Netflix Family
May 25
The Circle: Season 4 — Netflix Series (new episodes weekly)
Larva Pendant — Netflix Film
Somebody Feed Phil: Season 5 — Netflix Series
May 26
Insiders: Season 2 — Netflix Series (new episodes weekly)
My Little Pony: Make Your Mark — Netflix Family
Pokémon Master Journeys: The Series: Part 3 — Netflix Family
May 27
Stranger Things 4: Volume 1 — Netflix Series
May 30
Mighty Little Bheem: I Love Taj Mahal — Netflix Family
May 31
Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Season 1
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Season 1
What to Stream on Disney Plus
May 4
Life Below Zero (season 18)
Disney Gallery: The Book of Boba Fett – Premiere
Moon Knight – Finale
May 11
Just Like Me (seasons 1-2)
Mira, Royal Detective (season 2, 10 episodes)
Something Bit Me! (season 1)
The Chicken Squad (season 1, 5 episodes)
The Wizard of Paws (season 2)
Marvel Studios: Assembled – The Making of Moon Knight
The Quest – Premiere
May 13
Sneakerella – Premiere
May 18
Alice’s Wonderland Bakery (season 1, 5 episodes)
I Cavalieri Di Castelcorvo (season 1)
Secrets Of The Zoo (season 5)
May 20
Shook
Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers – Premiere
May 27
Bad Boys
D. Wade: Life Unexpected
Hubble’s Cosmic Journey
Mission Pluto
Obi-Wan Kenobi – Two-Episode Premiere
We Feed People – Premiere
What to Stream on HBO Max
May 1
Yellowface: Asian Whitewashing and Racism in Hollywood, 2019
47 Ronin, 2013
Assassins, 2020 (HBO)
At Close Range, 1986 (HBO)
An Autumn Afternoon, 1962
The Big Sleep, 1946
Back To School, 1986
Bottle Rocket, 1996
Calladita, 2020 (HBO)
Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, 1968 (HBO)
Child 44, 2015 (HBO)
Chungking Express, 1994
The Color Purple, 1985
Conan The Barbarian, 2011 (HBO)
Devil in A Blue Dress, 1995
Dodes ‘Ka-Den, 1970
Domino, 2019 (HBO)
Downhill, 1927
Dragnet Girl, 1933
Early Spring, 1956
Early Summer, 1951
The End of Summer, 1961
Equinox Flower, 1958
Eraser, 1996
Fallen Angels, 1995
Floating Weeds, 1959
FRIDA, 2002 (HBO)
The Fugitive, 1993
Furry Vengeance, 2010 (HBO)
Gang Related, 1997 (HBO)
Good Morning, 1959
Hard Rain, 1998 (HBO)
Hart’s War, 2002 (HBO)
High and Low, 1963
Jimmy Neutron Boy Genius, 2001 (HBO)
Julie, 1956
Killers, 2010 (HBO)
Language Lessons, 2021
Love and Baseball, 2021
The Machine That Kills Bad People, 1952
Masters Of The Universe, 1987 (HBO)
The Missing, 2003 (HBO)
The New Guy, 2002 (HBO)
North Dallas Forty, 1979 (HBO)
Not Easily Broken, 2009
The Perks of Being a Wallflower, 2012
Poseidon, 2006
Red Beard, 1965
Ringo and His Golden Pistol, 1966
Rugrats Go Wild, 2003 (HBO)
Rugrats In Paris: The Movie, 2000 (HBO)
The Rugrats Movie, 1998 (HBO)
The Sapphires, 2012 (HBO)
Sense and Sensibility, 1995
Sliding Doors, 1998
St. Elmo’s Fire, 1985
The Stepford Wives, 2004 (HBO)
Street Fighter: The Legend of Chun-Li, 2009 (Extended Version)
Terminator 2: Judgment Day, 1991 (Director’s Cut) (HBO)
Tokyo Twilight, 1957
Top Secret!, 1984 (HBO)
Transporter 3, 2008 (HBO)
Unbroken, 2014
Underworld, 2003
Underworld: Awakening, 2012
Underworld: Rise of the Lycans, 2009
Welcome to the Dollhouse, 1995
W.E., 2011 (HBO)
What To Expect When You’re Expecting, 2012 (HBO)
The Wild Thornberrys Movie, 2002 (HBO)
You, Me and Dupree, 2006
Young Adult, 2011 (HBO)
Zathura: A Space Adventure, 2005
May 5
Las Bravas F.C., Max Original Season 1 Premiere
Queen Stars Brazil, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
The Staircase, Max Original Limited Series Premiere
May 6
Dear Evan Hansen, 2021 (HBO)
Entre Nos: Carmen and Alfred (HBO)
La Afinadora De Árboles, 2019 (HBO)
May 7
We Baby Bears, Season 1 Part C
May 9
Get Hard, 2015
May 10
Catwoman: Hunted, 2022
The Matrix: Resurrections, 2021 (HBO)
Sesame Street Mecha Builders Season 1 Part A
Robot Chicken Season 11 Part B
May 12
Hacks, Max Original Season 2 Premiere
Who’s By Your Side, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
May 13
Hank Zipzer, 2014
Old, 2021 (HBO)
Smalls, Season 4
May 15
The Time Traveler’s Wife, Drama Series Premiere (HBO)
May 17
Sesame Street Mecha Builders, Season 1 Part B
The Mule, 2018 (HBO)
May 20
Identidad Tomada, 2020 (HBO)
May 22
Fast Foodies, Season 2
May 23
Teen Titans Go! Season 7 Part B
May 26
Navalny
That Damn Michael Che, Max Original Season 2 Premiere
Tig n’ Seek, Max Original Season 4 Premiere
May 27
Blippi Special
Blippi Visits
Blippi Wonders
Blippi: Learn With Blippi
Ghost, Season 1
Ghost, Season 2
Stath Lets Flats
May 29
The Misery Index Season 3 Part B, 2021
May 30
Spring Awakening: Those You’ve Know, Documentary Premiere (HBO)
May 31
Miami Vice, 2006 (Extended Version)
What to Stream on Hulu
May 1
A Beautiful Mind (2001)
A Raisin in the Sun (2008)
The Adjustment Bureau (2011)
After Everything (2018)
The Angriest Man in Brooklyn (2014)
The A-Team (2010)
The Big Year (2010)
Billy Madison (1995)
The Bounty Hunter (2010)
The Breakfast Club (1985)
Busco Novio Para Mi Mujer (2016)
Cyrus (2010)
Dazed and Confused (1993)
Despicable Me (2010)
Despicable Me 2 (2013)
Deuce Bigalow: Male Gigolo (1999)
Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story (2004)
Drag Me to Hell (2009)
Dude, Where’s My Car? (2000)
Easy A (2010)
Equity (2016)
Escape From Pretoria (2020)
Fever Pitch (2005)
Forgetting Sarah Marshall (2008)
Fun With Dick And Jane (2005)
Funny People (2009)
Gone (2012) – 10th Anniversary
Grandma (2015)
Hot Fuzz (2007) – 15th Anniversary
How I Live Now (2013)
The Karate Kid (2010)
The Legend of Zorro (2005)
Marie Antoinette (2006)
Me, Myself and Irene (2000)
Mo’ Money (1992) – 30th Anniversary
November Criminals (2017) – 5th Anniversary
Nowhere to Run (1993)
Once Upon a Time in America (1984)
Ong Bak (2003)
Ong Bak 2 (2008)
Ong Bak 3 (2010)
Open Season 2 (2009)
Person to Person (2017) – 5th Anniversary
Pleasantville (1998)
The Polar Express (2004)
Pretty Woman (1990)
The Program (1993)
Resident Evil (2002) – 20th Anniversary
Resident Evil: Apocalypse (2004)
Resident Evil: Extinction (2007) – 15th Anniversary
Resident Evil: Afterlife (2010)
Resident Evil: Retribution (2012) – 10th Anniversary
Rock of Ages (2012) – 10th Anniversary
Saving Face (2004)
Saving Private Perez (2011)
Seven Years in Tibet (1997) – 25th Anniversary
Still Alice (2014)
Stuart Little (1999)
Stuart Little 2 (2002) – 20th Anniversary
Stuart Little 3: Call of the Wild (2006)
Superhero Movie (2008)
Take This Waltz (2011)
Taken (2009)
The Vow (2012) – 10th Anniversary
We Own the Night (2007) – 15th Anniversary
White Bird in a Blizzard (2014)
White Men Can’t Jump (1992) – 30th Anniversary
The Wolfman (2010)
The Young Victoria (2009)
Zathura: A Space Adventure (2005)
May 2
Duncanville: Season 3 Premiere (Fox)
Daytime Divas: Complete Series (Sony)
May 4
The Chase: Season 3 Premiere (ABC)
Holey Moley: Fore-Ever: Season 4 Premiere (ABC)
Who Do You Believe?: Series Premiere (ABC)
Real Housewives of New York City: Complete Season 13 (Bravo)
May 5
Dragons: The Nine Realms: Complete Season 2 (Hulu Original)
Last Survivors (2022)
May 6
Hatching (2022)
May 9
Candy: Limited Series Premiere (Hulu Original)
May 10
Breeders: Season 3 Premiere (FX)
May 12
Italian Studies (2021)
May 15
Conversations With Friends: Complete Limited Series (Hulu Original)
Catfish: The TV Show: Complete Season 8E (MTV)
The Brass Teapot (2012) – 10th Anniversary
Enron: The Smartest Guys in the Room (2005)
The Mountain Between Us (2017) – 5th Anniversary
One Last Thing (2005)
May 16
Queen Sugar: Complete Season 6 (OWN)
May 17
Sundown (2021)
May 18
Demons: Complete Series (Sony)
Helix: Complete Series (Sony)
May 19
The Deep End: Series Premiere (Freeform)
So You Think You Can Dance: Season 17 Premiere (Fox)
May 20
The Valet (2022) (Hulu Original)
American Underdog: The Kurt Warner Story (2021)
May 23
227: Complete Series (Sony)
My Hero Academia: Complete Season 5 (DUBBED) (Funimation)
May 24
Beat Shazam: Season 5 Premiere (Fox)
Don’t Forget the Lyrics: Series Premiere (Fox)
May 26
Look At Me: XXXTENTACION (2022) (Hulu Original)
The Great American Tag Sale With Martha Stewart: Series Premiere (ABC)
Masterchef: Season 12 Premiere (Fox)
A Taste of Hunger (2021)
May 27
Shoresy: Series Premiere (Hulu Original)
May 29
Demon Slayer Kimetsu No Yaiba: Entertainment District Arc: Complete Season 1 (Dubbed) (Funimation)
Intrigo: Death of an Author (2018)
May 31
Pistol: Complete Limited Series (FX)
Gamestop: Rise of the Players (2022)
What to Stream on Amazon Prime
May 6
LOL: Last One Laughing Mexico Season 4
The Unsolved Murder of Beverly Lynn Smith
The Contractor
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018)
Bosch: Legacy (IMDb TV)
May 10
Respect (2021)
May 13
The Kids in the Hall Season 1
Soho Theatre Live Season 3
May 18
Lovestruck High Season 1
May 20
Night Sky
May 27
Kick Like Tayla
Iain Stirling Comedy Special
What to Stream on Apple TV Plus
May 6
Tehran season 2
The Big Conn
May 13
The Essex Serpent
May 20
Now and Then
May 23
Prehistoric Planet
What to Stream on Paramount+
May 2
50 First Dates
(500) Days of Summer
A Chorus Line
A Thousand Words
Amistad
Black Dynamite
Bound
Bram Stoker’s Dracula
Cabaret
Days Of Heaven
Elizabethtown
Ferris Bueller’s Day Off
Footloose (1984)
Fresh
Galaxy Quest
Gladiator
Grease
Grosse Pointe Blank
Groundhog Day
Head of State
Little Fauss and Big Halsy
Love Story
Marathon Man
Mean Girls
Mission: Impossible
Mission: Impossible II
Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol
Mr. Mom
Nebraska
Paint Your Wagon
Paper Moon
Pootie Tang
Raising Arizona
Road to Perdition
Saving Private Ryan
Scary Movie
Scary Movie 2
Semi-Tough
Serpico
Shaft
Shakespeare in Love
Short Circuit
Sidewalks Of New York
Sleepy Hollow
Star Trek
Steel Magnolias
Taps
Tank Girl
The Addams Family
The Color of Money
The Dogs of War
The Fifth Element
The Fighter
The Great Gatsby
The Longest Yard
The Mechanic
The Odd Couple
The Poseidon Adventure
The Professional
True Confessions
War of the Worlds
Yours, Mine, & Ours
May 5
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds premiere
May 11
Allied
The Challenge: All Stars Season 3 premiere
May 16
The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance
May 20
RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Season 7 premiere
RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Untucked Season 4 premiere
