Winter is coming. As it gets colder outside, it’s the perfect time to get back to that list of television shows and movies you’ve been neglecting. Here are all the new releases, classic movies, and all the other best things for you to stream this month.
What To Watch on Netflix: November 2022
Netflix is bringing the drama this month with Season 5 of The Crown (November 9). It will be barely two full years since the previous season of the show, and this time around new episodes are coming out at a time when the Royal Family is in the news as much as ever. Following the passing of Queen Elizabeth earlier this year, the new season will pick up with new actors taking over the major roles, with Imelda Staunton playing Queen Elizabeth, Dominic West playing Prince Charles, Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana and Jonathan Price as Prince Philip. The time period jumps to the 90’s, which was a drama-filled time for the monarchy, including the dissolution of Charles and Diana’s marriage. If you’re into historical dramas, this will be your top choice of the month.
If you’re looking for a binge-worthy show, the supernatural mystery Manifest is coming back for Season 4, having been saved by Netflix after cancellation by NBC. The show’s first three seasons were one of Netflix’s most popular shows last year after it hit the streamer, which motivated Netflix to bring the show back. The show follows the mystery of what happens to the passengers of a plane when it disappears and then suddenly reappears after five and a half years. Part 1 of Season 4 releases on November 4 and picks up right after the major cliffhanger of Season 3, which promised to reveal some major mysteries for the series. After a long layoff, the third and final season of the black comedy Dead to Me will be back on November 17, following the story of Jen (Christina Applegate) and Judy (Linda Cardellini), who form a bond after Judy kills Jen’s husband in a hit-and-run accident. The series has taken many twists and turns over the last two seasons and we recommend catching up on this darkly hilarious show before the new season starts. Other picks this month include the Addams Family TV series Wednesday, which will be centered around the titular daughter of the family, along with Enola Holmes 2 (November 4), starring Millie Bobby Brown (Stranger Things) and Henry Cavill (Man of Steel). Another pick to watch out for is the mystery series 1899. From the creators of the wild time-traveling series Dark, this show will follow what happens when a steamship of immigrants crossing the ocean finds another ship seemingly appearing out of nowhere on the open sea. Dark was one of the craziest sci-fi series Netflix ever put out, so expect some major twists and turns here as well.
What to Watch on HBO Max: November 2022
Just in time for the upcoming holiday season, the HBO Max movie A Christmas Story Christmas (November 17), a follow-up to the 1983 classic A Christmas Story will hit the streamer. The classic film is a holiday staple and this sequel will take place 30 years after the original, following Ralphie (Peter Billingsley) as he comes home after the death of his father. Along with Billingsley, a bunch of characters from the original will appear in the film, including Ian Petrella, Scott Schwartz as Flick, R. D. Robb as Schwartz, and Zack Ward as Scut Farkus. On the TV side, the DC show Titans is returning for its fourth season (November 3), coming off the heels of the news that James Gunn (The Suicide Squad, Guardians of the Galaxy) will not be taking over as the head of many of the DC comics entertainment properties. The show has been one of the hits for the company, following heroes like Dick Grayson/Robin/Nightwing (Brenton Thwaites), who leads the team into battle. The third season saw the group head to Gotham City to investigate the murder of Jason Todd, who came back under control of the villain Jonathan Crane.
If you’re looking for some comedy, Season 2 of Mindy Kaling’s The Sex Lives of College Girls (November 17) comes back, while the second season of Mike White’s hit The White Lotus continues after premiering at the end of October. This month Harry Potter fans will get to marathon all the movies they’d like, as all eight films in the series start streaming on HBO Max, from Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone to Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Parts 1 and 2 (all November 1). The entire first and second generation Star Trek film series also comes to the platform, including the classic films with William Shatner along with the 90’s releases with Patrick Stewart. On the classic side, films like Raging Bull, Caddyshack, and Three Amigos also start streaming (all November 1).
What to Watch on Disney Plus: November 2022
The best Star Wars content in a long time will wrap up its first season this month with Andor (November 23). The series has been on a fantastic run so far, with Diego Luna leading the way as Cassian Andor, showing the early days of the Rebellion and how his character ended up as one of the top spies for the Rebel Alliance in the film Rogue One. The show has been packed with action, intrigue, strong supporting characters, great guest stars and a top-notch production design that has Star Wars fans excited for more. The series has already been picked up for a second season of 12 episodes following this run in Disney Plus.
If you enjoyed the MCU comedy She-Hulk, which wrapped up last month, you can jump back in with Marvel Studios’ Assembled: The Making of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law (November 3), for a behind-the-scenes look at the series. The show will jump into how the production designed Tatiana Maislany’s Jen Walters’ alter-ego and how they brought characters like the Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) and Abomination (Tim Roth) to life. You can also take a look under the hood with Director by Night: The Making of Werewolf by Night (November 4), which will give a similar peek at how the Marvel special was created. Gael Garcia Bernal starred as the titular Werewolf in the special presentation, which is working to introduce the “monster” side of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Fans of the classic fantasy film Willow (1988), are finally getting a follow-up, as the story comes back November 30 for a sequel, following up with original star Warwick Davis as the titular sorcerer along with a number of other characters from the movie.
What To Watch on Amazon Prime: November 2022
Following the massive Lord of the Rings series finale last month, Amazon Prime is a little light on new series, but it’s bringing some star power with Emily Blunt in The English (November 11). The Western drama miniseries will follow Blunt’s Cornelia Locke, who is seeking revenge in the late 1890’s against the people responsible for killing her son. Blunt is no stranger to action with Edge of Tomorrow and the Quiet Place series under her belt and this time she’ll navigate the Wild West, Native Americans and the cavalry as she finds the answers she’s looking for. On the same day, Amazon also will release Mammals, starring James Corden in a slightly more dramatic role than he is used to taking on. Corden stars in the six-episode miniseries as a well-known chef who goes through a personal crisis when he finds out shocking news about his wife.
On the film side, Harry Styles stars in the original movie My Policeman (November 4), while classic comedies like 10 Things I Hate About You and High Fidelity (both November 1) start streaming. Alongside those are some action packed films, including the Nicolas Cage classic Face/Off as well as the three films in The Expendables series (November 1), which should get you excited for Sylvester Stallone’s upcoming fourth film in the franchise. Alongside those, the sci-fi series The Peripheral will continue this month with weekly episodes.
What to Watch on Apple TV+: November 2022
Mythic Quest is back for Season 3 starting on November 11, jumping back into the video game industry of the titular game the show revolves around. The previous season ended with Ian Grimm (Rob McElhenney) and Poppy (Charlotte Nicdao) breaking free and getting ready to start their own company, and now they’ll be rivals of all their former co-workers. Apple is bringing in some big names for Spirited, which stars Will Ferrell and Ryan Reynolds in a retelling of A Christmas Carol in modern times. Ferrell stars as the Ghost of Christmas Present, while Reynolds will play the version of Scrooge in this musical film.
Season 2 of Justin Theroux’s drama-thriller series The Mosquito Coast will premiere on November 4 and the continue with weekly episodes after that. The show picks up on the family drama after Theroux’s Allie Fox took his family on a quest through Mexico as they try to start a new life. Jennifer Lawrence stars in the military drama Causeway (November 4), which follows a soldier who comes home after dealing with a traumatic brain injury.
If you’re looking for some action, the new series Echo 3 (November 23) is the one for you. The thriller is set in Colombia and follows a black-ops mission sent to locate an American scientist that has disappeared near the Colombia-Venezuela border. Following her disappearance, Her brother, Bambi (played by Luke Evans), and her husband, Prince (played by Michiel Huisman), who each have military backgrounds, head into the nation to try and find her. The series was created by Mark Boal, who knows a thing or two about military-related projects, as he wrote both The Hurt Locker and Zero Dark Thirty.
What to Watch on Hulu: November 2022
Hulu has two big series this month coming with Welcome to Chippendales (November 22) and FX’s Fleishman is in Trouble (November 17). Actor Kumail Nanjiani (Eternals) stars as the Indian immigrant who brought the Chippendales entertainment dancers to creation, following his rise up the ranks as he built the company into a success. The show will follow the drama that happened through the 80’s as the business got big and lots of drama and implications started to splinter between the business partners who operated the club. Nanjiani stars alongside Murray Bartlett, Dan Stevens, and Juliette Lewis.
Fleishman Is in Trouble is an adaptation of the bestselling book, starring Jesse Eisenberg as a recently-divorced dad who has to find a way to juggle his new family obligations while also getting into online dating for the first time. Adding to the complications, his ex-wife (Claire Danes) disappears, leaving him as a single dad wondering what happened. Eisenberg stars alongside Lizzy Caplan, Adam Brody, and Josh Radnor, while author Taffy Brodesser-Akner is the one who adapted the series from her book. There’s also no shortage of great movies coming to the platform this month, including Eminem’s 8 Mile, the high school comedy Can’t Hardly Wait, the zombie thriller Dawn of the Dead, the historical drama The Perfect Storm, and the comedy Shaun of the Dead (all November 1).
Your Complete November 2022 Streaming Guide: What to Watch on Disney+, HBO Max, Netflix, and More
What to Stream on Hulu
Nov. 1
God Forbid: The Sex Scandal That Brought Down a Dynasty (Hulu Original)
America’s Next Top Model, complete season 23 (CBS)
Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders, complete seasons 11-12 (Viacom)
Girl Code, complete seasons 1-2 (Viacom)
My Super Sweet 16, complete seasons 4 & 6 (Viacom)
Naruto Shippuden, season 1, episodes 366-377 (DUBBED) (Viz)
Punk’d, complete seasons 1-2 (Viacom)
True Life, complete seasons 11-12 (Viacom)
Undercover Boss, complete season 7 & 11 (CBS)
Yu-Gi-Oh! Sevens, season 1C (Disney XD)
12 Dates of Christmas
28 Weeks Later
8 Mile
A Merry Friggin’ Christmas
Adaptation
Along Came Polly
Aquamarine
Baby Boy
Battle of the Year
Black Christmas (2006)
The Call
Can’t Hardly Wait
Carpool
Cast Away
Catering Christmas
Christmas on the Farm
City of Angels
Dawn of the Dead
Deck the Halls
Devil in a Blue Dress
Fools Rush In
Goodbye Lover
Guess Who’s Coming to Christmas
Hall Pass
Horses of McBride
The Hundred-Foot Journey
I Am Not Your Negro
I Am Number Four
I Know What You Did Last Summer
I Still Know What You Did Last Summer
It’s Christmas Carol!
The Jane Austen Book Club
Julie & Julia
Kollek
The Last Song
Legends of the Fall
The Magic Crystal
Mama
Mamma Mia!
Mas Negro Que La Noche
Meet Joe Black
Mom and Dad
Mr. Popper’s Penguins
My Bloody Valentine
My Scientology Movie
Nativity 3: Dude Where’s My Donkey?!
Nativity Rocks!
The Net
Nick and Norah’s Infinite Playlist
Night of the Living Dead
Norman
Not Another Teen Movie
Notting Hill
The Nutcracker
Oblivion
Office Space
Once Upon A Time In Mexico
Open Season 3
The Patriot
The Perfect Storm
Perks of Being a Wallflower
Poetic Justice
Punch-Drunk Love
The Raven
Santa Claus: The Movie
Santa Who?
Say Anything
Second Best
Secret Window
The Sessions
Shanghai Knights
Shaun of the Dead
Silent Hill
Snakes on a Plane
Snowglobe
Sommersby
Spanglish
Still Alice
Stir Crazy
The Sweetest Thing
Talk to Her
Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines
Terminator Salvation
This Means War
The Three Stooges
Tootsie
Ultraviolet
Underworld
Underworld Evolution
Underworld: Rise of the Lycans
Underworld Awakening
You Don’t Mess with the Zohan
Nov. 2
Saw
Saw 2
Saw 3
Saw 4
Saw 5
Saw 6
Saw 3D
Nov. 3
Dreaming Walls
Nov. 4
Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War, series premiere (DUBBED) (Viz)
All I Want for Christmas
Christmas Child
Christmas on Repeat
Funny Thing About Love
Good Neighbor
Menorah in the Middle
My Christmas Fiancé
Noelle
Passion of the Christ
Santa Games
Saving Christmas
Nov. 7
Nektronic
Nov. 8
War Dogs
Nov. 9
All Rise, season 3A (OWN)
Nov. 10
Warm Bodies
Nov. 11
Code Name Banshee
First Love
Fruitvale Station
Pil’s Adventure
Nov. 13
A Merry Christmas Wish
Catch the Fair One
Nov. 15
10.0 Earthquake
12 Pups of Christmas
2:22
A Christmas Movie Christmas
Christmas Crush
Christmas Perfection
Every Other Holiday
Georgia Rule
Ghost Team: Unrated
Mistletoe & Menorahs
The Dinner
Nov. 16
Where is Private Dulaney?, complete limited series (ABC News/Hulu Original)
Johnny English Strikes Again
Nov. 17
Dragons: The Nine Realms, complete season 4 (Hulu Original)
FX’s Fleishman is in Trouble, series premiere (Only on Hulu)
Country Christmas Album
My Old School
The Spruces and the Pines
Nov. 18
An En Vogue Christmas
The Forgiven
Merry Kissmas
Nov. 20
Dual
Nov. 21
Death in the Dorms, complete limited series (ABC News/Hulu Original)
Nov. 22
Welcome to Chippendales, two-episode series premiere (Hulu Original)
Nov. 24
A Christmas Winter Song
A Unicorn for Christmas
Merry Kiss Cam
Nov. 25
The Croods: Family Tree, complete season 5 (Hulu Original)
A Snow White Christmas
Four Cousins and a Christmas
The Immaculate Room
Wrong Place
Nov. 26
A Banquet
Alone Together
How to Please a Woman
Nov. 29
Planet Sex with Cara Delevingne, complete season 1 (Hulu Original)
What to Stream on Apple TV Plus
Nov. 4
The Mosquito Coast Season 2 Premiere
Causeway
Ghostwriter Season 3
Acapulco Season 2 Cont’d
Central Park Season 3 Cont’d
Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me
Nov. 11
Mythic Quest Season 3 Premiere
Nov. 18
Spirited
Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock — Night of the Lights Holiday Special
Sago Mini Friends Thanksgiving Special
Nov. 23
A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving (Free from Nov. 23 – 27)
Echo 3 Series Premiere
What to Stream on Amazon Prime
Nov. 1
Los simuladores (2002)
10 Things I Hate About You (1999)
2 Days in the Valley (1996)
A Belle for Christmas (2014)
A Christmas Carol (1984)
American Gigolo (1980)
Anita (2013)
Arthur Christmas (2011)
Black Rain (1989)
Brown Sugar (2002)
Coffy (1973)
Conan O’Brien Can’t Stop (2011)
Contraband (2012)
Cousins (1989)
Domestic Disturbance (2001)
Down To Earth (2001)
Face/Off (1997)
Fruitvale Station (2013)
Gunfight at the O.K. Corral (1957)
Heaven’s Gate (1981)
High Fidelity (2000)
Hitman (2007)
Hitman (Uncut) (2007)
Invasion of the Body Snatchers (1956)
Jacob’s Ladder (1990)
Jumping the Broom (2011)
Just Like Heaven (2005)
Just Wright (2010)
Kingdom of Heaven (2005)
Kingdom of Heaven (Directors Cut Roadshow Version) (2005)
Men at Work (1990)
Miami Blues (1990)
Mousehunt (1997)
Nick of Time (1995)
Once Upon a Time in the West (1969)
Primal Fear (1996)
Prince Avalanche (2013)
Road to Perdition (2002)
Salvador (1986)
Scrooged (1988)
Sky Captain and the World of Tomorrow (2004)
Sliver (1993)
Something Wild (1986)
Soul Plane (2004)
Surviving Christmas (2004)
Tales From the Darkside: The Movie (1990)
The Barefoot Contessa (1954)
The Big Country (1958)
The Doors (1991)
The Expendables (2010)
The Expendables 2 (2012)
The Expendables 3 (2014)
The Machinist (2004)
The Madness of King George (1994)
The Manchurian Candidate (2004)
The Naked Gun 33 1/3: The Final Insult (1994)
The Pope of Greenwich Village (1984)
The Professional (1994)
The Relic (1997)
The Sum of All Fears (2002)
Things We Lost in the Fire (2007)
Thunderbolt and Lightfoot (1974)
Tooth Fairy 2 (2012)
Train (1965)
Tyler Perry’s Daddy’s Little Girls (2007)
Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Big Happy Family (2011)
War Horse (2011)
Win a Date With Tad Hamilton! (2004)
Nov. 2
Cujo (1983)
En donde estan los ladrones? (2017)
Nov. 3
The Cabin in the Woods (2012)
Nov. 4
El Presidente: The Corruption Game S2 (2022), Amazon Original Series
My Policeman (2022), Amazon Original Movie
Nov. 9
Savage X Fenty Vol. 4 (2022), Amazon Original Series
Nov. 10
Autumn Beat (2022), Amazon Original Movie
Warm Bodies (2013)
Nov. 11
The English (2022), Amazon Original Series
From the Top of My Lungs (2022), Amazon Original Series
Mammals (2022), Amazon Original Series
La Caida / Dive (2022), Amazon Original Movie
Nov. 15
The Mindy Project S1-6 (2013)
Nov. 16
Pasos de héroe (2016)
Nov. 18
The People We Hate at the Wedding (2022), Amazon Original Movie
Busco Novia (2021)
Nov. 22
Animal Kingdom S6 (2022)
Nov. 23
Good Night Oppy (2022), Amazon Original Movie
Cyrano (2022)
Nov. 27
Angry Angel (2017)
Nov. 29
Angel Falls Christmas (2021)
What’s coming to Freevee in November 2022
Nov. 1
The Suze Orman Show seasons 9-11 (2002)
A Perfect Getaway (2009)
Adventureland (2009)
After Earth (2013)
Alex Cross (2012)
Annihilation (2018)
Being John Malkovich (1999)
Blade Runner (1982)
Blade Runner 2049 (2017)
Broken Flowers (2005)
Charlie Wilson’s War (2007)
Christmas with the Kranks (2004)
Diary of a Mad Black Woman (2005)
Due Date (2010)
Dune (1984)
Fight Club (1999)
Gridiron Gang (2006)
Jennifer’s Body (2009)
Just Go With It (2011)
Little Women (1994)
Mallrats (1995)
Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children (2016)
Money Monster (2016)
Now You See Me (2013)
Now You See Me 2 (2016)
October Sky (1999)
One Day (2011)
Paranormal Activity: The Ghost Dimension (2015)
Paul (2011)
Paul Blart: Mall Cop (2009)
Pixi Saves Christmas (2018)
Racing Stripes (2005)
Rise of the Guardians (2012)
Safe House (2012)
Salt (2010)
Sherlock Gnomes (2018)
Something’s Gotta Give (2003)
Superbad (2007)
The Land Before Time (1988)
The Perfect Guy (2015)
The Perks of Being a Wallflower (2012)
The Pirates! Band of Misfits (2012)
The Place Beyond the Pines (2012)
The Time Traveler’s Wife (2009)
The Watcher (2000)
There’s Something About Mary (1998)
Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride (2005)
Year One (2009)
Nov. 7
Judy Justice S2 (2022)
Nov. 11
Play-Doh Squished (2022)
Nov. 15
The Suze Orman Show seasons 12-14 (2002)
The Mountain Between Us (2017)
Nov. 16
Leverage: Redemption S2 (2022)
The Green Inferno (2013)
Nov. 17
Fantastica: A Boonie Bears Adventure (2017)
Nov. 24
The Kid (2019)
What to Stream on Disney Plus
Disney Plus series with new episodes premiering weekly in November 2022
Andor
Dancing With the Stars
The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers
The Mysterious Benedict Society
The Santa Clauses (series premiere Nov. 16)
Sumo Do, Sumo Don’t
Movies and complete series/seasons coming to Disney Plus in November 2022
Nov. 2
Airport Security (S1, S2, S3)
Cesar Millan: Better Human Better Dog (S2)
Critter Fixers: Country Vets (S4)
Dino Ranch (S2, 6 episodes)
Donna Hay Christmas — Disney+ Originals (all episodes streaming)
Locked Up Abroad (S3 – 9 episodes, S4 – 3 episodes, S5, S6, S7, S8, S9 – 10 episodes, S10 – 10 episodes, S11)
To Catch a Smuggler (S1, S2, S3)
Nov. 3
Marvel Studios’ Assembled: The Making of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law — Disney+ Originals
Nov. 4
The Gift
Director by Night: The Making of Werewolf by Night — Disney+ Originals
Marvel Studios Legends
Ocean’s Breath
Saving Notre Dame
Shortsgiving
Nov. 9
Breakthrough (S1, S2)
Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted Showdown (S1)
The Lion Ranger (S1)
The Montaners — Disney+ Originals (5-episode premiere)
Save Our Squad With David Beckham — Disney+ Originals (all episodes streaming)
The Tatami Time Machine Blues — Disney+ Originals (all episodes streaming)
World’s Deadliest (S3)
Zootopia+ Shorts — Disney+ Originals (all shorts streaming)
Nov. 11
Eyewitness: D-Day
Fire of Love
Mary Poppins Returns (Sing-Along Version)
Port Security: Hamburg
Sea of Shadows
Nov. 16
Atlas of Cursed Places (S1)
Ice Road Rescue (S6)
Minnie’s Bow-Toons: Party Palace Pals (S2, 11 episodes)
Limitless With Chris Hemsworth — Disney+ Originals (all episodes streaming)
The Santa Clauses — Disney+ Originals (2-episode premiere)
Ultimate Survival WWII (S1)
World’s Deadliest Snakes (S1)
Nov. 18
Best in Show — Disney+ Originals holiday special
Disenchanted — Disney+ Originals film premiere
Game of Sharks
Genoa Bridge Disaster
Me & Mickey (Shorts) (S1, 20 episodes)
Mickey: The Story of a Mouse — Disney+ Originals documentary premiere
Mickey and the Roadster Racers: Diggity Dog (S1)
Mickey Mousekersize (S1)
The Wonderful Autumn of Mickey Mouse — Disney+ Originals premiere
Virus Hunters
Nov. 20
Elton John Live: Farewell From Dodger Stadium — Disney+ Originals
Nov. 23
Daddies on Request — Disney+ Originals (all episodes streaming)
Egypt with the World’s Greatest Explorer (S1)
Last of the Giants: Wild Fish (S1)
Puppy Dog Pals (S5, 2 episodes)
The Villains of Valley View (S1, 4 episodes)
Witness to Disaster (S1)
World’s Deadliest: Jaws and Sins (S1)
Nov. 25
Heroes of the Sky: The Mighty Eighth Air Force (Special)
The Hip-Hop Nutcracker — Disney+ Originals
Life and Death in Paradise: Crocs of the Caribbean (Special)
Nov. 28
Mickey Saves Christmas
Nov. 30
Buried Secrets of WWII (S1)
Firebuds (S1, 3 episodes)
Spidey and His Amazing Friends (S2, 4 episodes)
The Witch Doctor Will See You Now (S1)
Willow — Disney+ Originals series premiere
What to Stream on HBO Max
Nov. 1
Three Amigos, 1986 (HBO)
(500) Days of Summer, 2009 (HBO)
50 First Dates, 2004
Accepted, 2006 (HBO)
Amazing Grace, 2006 (HBO)
American Boy: A Profile of Steven Prince, 1978
Arthur Christmas, 2011
The Automat, 2021
The B-Side: Elsa Dorfman’s Portrait Photography (HBO)
The Big Shave, 1967
The Bucket List, 2007
Caddyshack, 1980
A Christmas Dream, 1984
City Hall, 1996 (HBO)
Devil’s Due, 2014 (HBO)
Draft Day, 2014 (HBO)
Equals, 2015 (HBO)
Excess Baggage, 1997 (HBO)
From Dusk Till Dawn 2: Texas Blood Money, 1999 (HBO)
From Dusk Till Dawn 3: Hangman’s Daughter, 1999 (HBO)
A Guy Thing, 2003 (HBO)
Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, 2001
Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, 2002
Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, 2004
Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, 2005
Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix, 2007
Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince, 2009
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1, 2010
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2, 2011
Harry Potter and The Sorcerer’s Stone: Magical Movie Mode, 2001
Ingrid Goes West, 2017 (HBO)
It’s Not Just You, Murray!, 1974
Italianamerican, 1974
Leatherface, 2017 (HBO)
Legion, 2020 (HBO)
Little Woods, 2018 (HBO)
Lizzie, 2018 (HBO)
Loser, 2000 (HBO)
The Man With Two Brains, 1983 (HBO)
A Midsummer Night’s Sex Comedy, 1982 (HBO)
A Million Ways to Die in the West, 2014 (Extended Version), (HBO)
Miss Sloane, 2016 (HBO)
Morris From America, 2016 (HBO)
Mr. Mom, 1983 (HBO)
Murder In The First, 1995 (HBO)
My Beautiful Laundrette, 1985 (HBO)
National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation, 1989
The Next Karate Kid, 1994
Never Goin’ Back, 2018 (HBO)
Neighbors, 2014 (HBO)
Pieces of April, 2003 (HBO)
A Prayer Before Dawn, 2017 (HBO)
Prom Night, 2008
Race, 2016 (HBO)
Raging Bull, 1980 (HBO)
Richard III, 1995 (HBO)
Se7en, 1995
See How They Run, 2022 (HBO)
Shutter, 2008 (Extended Version), (HBO)
Slice, 2018 (HBO)
Star Trek: The Motion Picture, 1979 (Director’s Cut), (HBO)
Star Trek II: The Wrath Of Khan, 1982 (HBO)
Star Trek III: The Search For Spock, 1984 (HBO)
Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home, 1986 (HBO)
Star Trek V: The Final Frontier, 1989 (HBO)
Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country, 1991 (Director’s Cut), (HBO)
Star Trek: Generations, 1994 (Director’s Cut), (HBO)
Star Trek: First Contact, 1996 (HBO)
Star Trek: Insurrection, 1998 (HBO)
Star Trek: Nemesis, 2002 (HBO)
Stargate, 1994 (Director’s Cut), (HBO)
Time Freak, 2018 (HBO)
What’s a Nice Girl Like You Doing in a Place Like This?, 1992
While We’re Young, 2014 (HBO)
Yentl, 1983 (HBO)
Nov. 3
Chris Redd: Why Am I Like This?, Max Original Premiere
Low Country: The Murdaugh Dynasty, Max Original Premiere
My Sesame Street Friends, Max Original Season 3 Premiere
Sesame Street, Season 53 Premiere
Titans, Max Original Season 4
Nov. 4
Magnolia Table with Joanna Gaines, Season 7
Nov. 5
Bugs Bunny Builders, Season 1B
Nov. 8
Batwheels, Season 1C
Craig of the Creek, Season 4D
Say Hey, Willie Mays!, 2022 (HBO)
Nov. 9
All Rise, Season 3A
Hard Knocks: In Season: The Arizona Cardinals (HBO)
Nov. 10
HBO First Look: The Menu (HBO)
The Big Brunch, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
The Critic (El Crítico), Max Original Premiere
Nov. 11
The Craftsman, Season 2
Entre Nos: The Winners 3
For the Love of Kitchens, Season 2
Fruitvale Station, 2013
Ian Lara: Romantic Comedy (HBO)
Nov. 12
Lil Rel Howery: I Said It: Y’all Thinking It (HBO)
Nov. 13
Hazlo Como Hombre, 2017
Luna’s World (No Mundo Da Luna), Max Original Season 1 Premiere
Nov. 16
Entourage, 2015 (HBO)
Master of Light (HBO Documentary)
Nov. 17
A Christmas Story Christmas, 2022
Muxes, Max Original Premiere
Paradise (Paraíso), Max Original Season 2 Premiere
Santa Camp, Max Original Premiere
The Sex Lives of College Girls, Max Original Season 2 Premiere
Nov. 18
Camilo: El Primer Tour De Mi Vida (HBO)
Food Affair with Mark Wiens, Max Original Premiere
Nov. 19
2022 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony (HBO)
Nov. 20
Looney Tunes: King Tweety, 2022
Nov. 21
Ben Is Back, 2018
Nov. 23
Shaq (HBO)
Nov. 24
A Christmas Mystery, 2022
Holiday Harmony, 2022
Love, Lizzo, Max Original Premiere
Nov. 25
We’re Here, Season 3 Premiere (HBO)
Nov. 29
My So-Called High School Rank (HBO Original Documentary)
Piano Y Mujer 2
What to Stream on Netflix
Nov. 1
Gabby’s Dollhouse: Season 6 — NETFLIX FAMILY
The Takeover 🇳🇱– NETFLIX FILM
Young Royals: Season 2 🇸🇪– NETFLIX SERIES
Attack on Finland
The Bad Guys
The Bodyguard
Dennis the Menace
Dolphin Tale
Key & Peele: Season 1
Key & Peele: Season 2
Key & Peele: Season 3
The Legend of Zorro
The Little Rascals
The Little Rascals Save the Day
Man on a Ledge
The Mask of Zorro
Mile 22
Moneyball
Notting Hill
Oblivion
The Pink Panther
The Pink Panther 2
Still Alice
Think Like a Man
Top Gear: Season 31
Training Day
Up in the Air
Nov. 2
The Final Score — NETFLIX SERIES
Killer Sally — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Nov. 3
Blockbuster — NETFLIX SERIES
The Dragon Prince: Season 4 — NETFLIX FAMILY
Panayotis Pascot: Almost — NETFLIX COMEDY
Nov. 4
Buying Beverly Hills — NETFLIX SERIES
Ẹlẹṣin Ọba: The King’s Horseman 🇳🇬– NETFLIX FILM
Enola Holmes 2 — NETFLIX FILM
The Fabulous 🇰🇷NETFLIX SERIES
Lookism — NETFLIX ANIME
Manifest: Season 4 Part 1 — NETFLIX SERIES
Nov. 5
Orgasm Inc: The Story of OneTaste — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Nov. 6
Captain Phillips
Nov, 7
Deepa & Anoop: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY
Nov. 8
Behind Every Star — NETFLIX SERIES
The Claus Family 2 — NETFLIX FILM
Minions & More Volume 2
Neal Brennan: Blocks — NETFLIX COMEDY
Triviaverse — NETFLIX SPECIAL
Nov. 9
Angels & Demons
The Crown: Season 5 — NETFLIX SERIES
FIFA Uncovered — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
The Railway Man
The Soccer Football Movie — NETFLIX FILM
Nov. 10
Falling for Christmas — NETFLIX FILM
Lost Bullet 2 — NETFLIX FILM
Love Never Lies: Destination Sardinia — NETFLIX SERIES
State of Alabama vs. Brittany Smith — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Warrior Nun: Season 2 –– NETFLIX SERIES
Nov. 11
Ancient Apocalypse — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Capturing the Killer Nurse — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Don’t Leave — NETFLIX FILM
Down to Earth with Zac Efron: Season 2: Down Under — NETFLIX SERIES
Goosebumps
Is That Black Enough for You?!? — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Laguna Beach: Seasons 1-2
Monica, O My Darling — NETFLIX FILM
My Father’s Dragon — NETFLIX FILM
Nov. 14
Stutz — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Teletubbies — NETFLIX FAMILY
Nov. 15
Deon Cole: Charleen’s Boy — NETFLIX COMEDY
Johanna Nordström: Call the Police — NETFLIX COMEDY
Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous: Hidden Adventure — NETFLIX FAMILY
Run for the Money — NETFLIX SERIES
Nov. 16
In Her Hands — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
The Lost Lotteries — NETFLIX FILM
Mind Your Manners — NETFLIX SERIES
Off Track — NETFLIX FILM
Racionais MC’s: From the Streets of São Paulo 🇧🇷– NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
The Wonder — NETFLIX FILM
Nov. 17
1899 —NETFLIX SERIES
Bantú Mama
Christmas with You — NETFLIX FILM
Dead to Me: Season 3 — NETFLIX SERIES
I Am Vanessa Guillen — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Pepsi, Where’s My Jet? — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Nov.18
The Cuphead Show!: Part 3 — NETFLIX FAMILY
Elite: Season 6 — NETFLIX SERIES
The Great British Baking Show: Holidays: Season 5 🇬🇧– NETFLIX SERIES
Inside Job: Part 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
Reign Supreme — NETFLIX SERIES
Slumberland — NETFLIX FILM
Nov. 21
My Little Pony: Winter Wishday –– NETFLIX FAMILY
StoryBots: Answer Time — NETFLIX FAMILY
Nov. 22
LEGO: City Adventures: Season 4
Trevor Noah: I Wish You Would — NETFLIX COMEDY
Nov.23
The Boxtrolls
Blood, Sex & Royalty — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Wednesday — NETFLIX SERIES
Who’s a Good Boy? — NETFLIX FILM
Nov, 24
First Love 🇯- NETFLIX SERIES
The Noel Diary — NETFLIX FILM
Southpaw
The Vanishing
Tyler Perry’s Temptation: Confessions of a Marriage Counselor
Nov, 25
Blood & Water: Season 3 — NETFLIX SERIES
Ghislaine Maxwell: Filthy Rich — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Nov. 28
The Action Pack Saves Christmas — NETFLIX FAMILY
Nov. 29
The Creature Cases: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY
Crime Scene: The Texas Killing Fields — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Romesh Ranganathan: The Cynic — NETFLIX COMEDY
Nov. 30
A Man of Action– NETFLIX FILM
My Name Is Vendetta– NETFLIX FILM
The Lost Patient — NETFLIX FILM
Snack VS. Chef — NETFLIX SERIES
Take Your Pills: Xanax — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!