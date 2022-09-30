Winter is coming. As it gets colder outside, it’s the perfect time to get back to that list of television shows and movies you’ve been neglecting. Here are all the new releases, classic movies, and all the other best things for you to stream this month.

What To Watch on Netflix: November 2022

Netflix is bringing the drama this month with Season 5 of The Crown (November 9). It will be barely two full years since the previous season of the show, and this time around new episodes are coming out at a time when the Royal Family is in the news as much as ever. Following the passing of Queen Elizabeth earlier this year, the new season will pick up with new actors taking over the major roles, with Imelda Staunton playing Queen Elizabeth, Dominic West playing Prince Charles, Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana and Jonathan Price as Prince Philip. The time period jumps to the 90’s, which was a drama-filled time for the monarchy, including the dissolution of Charles and Diana’s marriage. If you’re into historical dramas, this will be your top choice of the month.

If you’re looking for a binge-worthy show, the supernatural mystery Manifest is coming back for Season 4, having been saved by Netflix after cancellation by NBC. The show’s first three seasons were one of Netflix’s most popular shows last year after it hit the streamer, which motivated Netflix to bring the show back. The show follows the mystery of what happens to the passengers of a plane when it disappears and then suddenly reappears after five and a half years. Part 1 of Season 4 releases on November 4 and picks up right after the major cliffhanger of Season 3, which promised to reveal some major mysteries for the series. After a long layoff, the third and final season of the black comedy Dead to Me will be back on November 17, following the story of Jen (Christina Applegate) and Judy (Linda Cardellini), who form a bond after Judy kills Jen’s husband in a hit-and-run accident. The series has taken many twists and turns over the last two seasons and we recommend catching up on this darkly hilarious show before the new season starts. Other picks this month include the Addams Family TV series Wednesday, which will be centered around the titular daughter of the family, along with Enola Holmes 2 (November 4), starring Millie Bobby Brown (Stranger Things) and Henry Cavill (Man of Steel). Another pick to watch out for is the mystery series 1899. From the creators of the wild time-traveling series Dark, this show will follow what happens when a steamship of immigrants crossing the ocean finds another ship seemingly appearing out of nowhere on the open sea. Dark was one of the craziest sci-fi series Netflix ever put out, so expect some major twists and turns here as well.

What to Watch on HBO Max: November 2022

Just in time for the upcoming holiday season, the HBO Max movie A Christmas Story Christmas (November 17), a follow-up to the 1983 classic A Christmas Story will hit the streamer. The classic film is a holiday staple and this sequel will take place 30 years after the original, following Ralphie (Peter Billingsley) as he comes home after the death of his father. Along with Billingsley, a bunch of characters from the original will appear in the film, including Ian Petrella, Scott Schwartz as Flick, R. D. Robb as Schwartz, and Zack Ward as Scut Farkus. On the TV side, the DC show Titans is returning for its fourth season (November 3), coming off the heels of the news that James Gunn (The Suicide Squad, Guardians of the Galaxy) will not be taking over as the head of many of the DC comics entertainment properties. The show has been one of the hits for the company, following heroes like Dick Grayson/Robin/Nightwing (Brenton Thwaites), who leads the team into battle. The third season saw the group head to Gotham City to investigate the murder of Jason Todd, who came back under control of the villain Jonathan Crane.

If you’re looking for some comedy, Season 2 of Mindy Kaling’s The Sex Lives of College Girls (November 17) comes back, while the second season of Mike White’s hit The White Lotus continues after premiering at the end of October. This month Harry Potter fans will get to marathon all the movies they’d like, as all eight films in the series start streaming on HBO Max, from Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone to Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Parts 1 and 2 (all November 1). The entire first and second generation Star Trek film series also comes to the platform, including the classic films with William Shatner along with the 90’s releases with Patrick Stewart. On the classic side, films like Raging Bull, Caddyshack, and Three Amigos also start streaming (all November 1).

What to Watch on Disney Plus: November 2022

The best Star Wars content in a long time will wrap up its first season this month with Andor (November 23). The series has been on a fantastic run so far, with Diego Luna leading the way as Cassian Andor, showing the early days of the Rebellion and how his character ended up as one of the top spies for the Rebel Alliance in the film Rogue One. The show has been packed with action, intrigue, strong supporting characters, great guest stars and a top-notch production design that has Star Wars fans excited for more. The series has already been picked up for a second season of 12 episodes following this run in Disney Plus.

If you enjoyed the MCU comedy She-Hulk, which wrapped up last month, you can jump back in with Marvel Studios’ Assembled: The Making of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law (November 3), for a behind-the-scenes look at the series. The show will jump into how the production designed Tatiana Maislany’s Jen Walters’ alter-ego and how they brought characters like the Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) and Abomination (Tim Roth) to life. You can also take a look under the hood with Director by Night: The Making of Werewolf by Night (November 4), which will give a similar peek at how the Marvel special was created. Gael Garcia Bernal starred as the titular Werewolf in the special presentation, which is working to introduce the “monster” side of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Fans of the classic fantasy film Willow (1988), are finally getting a follow-up, as the story comes back November 30 for a sequel, following up with original star Warwick Davis as the titular sorcerer along with a number of other characters from the movie.

What To Watch on Amazon Prime: November 2022

Following the massive Lord of the Rings series finale last month, Amazon Prime is a little light on new series, but it’s bringing some star power with Emily Blunt in The English (November 11). The Western drama miniseries will follow Blunt’s Cornelia Locke, who is seeking revenge in the late 1890’s against the people responsible for killing her son. Blunt is no stranger to action with Edge of Tomorrow and the Quiet Place series under her belt and this time she’ll navigate the Wild West, Native Americans and the cavalry as she finds the answers she’s looking for. On the same day, Amazon also will release Mammals, starring James Corden in a slightly more dramatic role than he is used to taking on. Corden stars in the six-episode miniseries as a well-known chef who goes through a personal crisis when he finds out shocking news about his wife.

On the film side, Harry Styles stars in the original movie My Policeman (November 4), while classic comedies like 10 Things I Hate About You and High Fidelity (both November 1) start streaming. Alongside those are some action packed films, including the Nicolas Cage classic Face/Off as well as the three films in The Expendables series (November 1), which should get you excited for Sylvester Stallone’s upcoming fourth film in the franchise. Alongside those, the sci-fi series The Peripheral will continue this month with weekly episodes.

What to Watch on Apple TV+: November 2022

Mythic Quest is back for Season 3 starting on November 11, jumping back into the video game industry of the titular game the show revolves around. The previous season ended with Ian Grimm (Rob McElhenney) and Poppy (Charlotte Nicdao) breaking free and getting ready to start their own company, and now they’ll be rivals of all their former co-workers. Apple is bringing in some big names for Spirited, which stars Will Ferrell and Ryan Reynolds in a retelling of A Christmas Carol in modern times. Ferrell stars as the Ghost of Christmas Present, while Reynolds will play the version of Scrooge in this musical film.

Season 2 of Justin Theroux’s drama-thriller series The Mosquito Coast will premiere on November 4 and the continue with weekly episodes after that. The show picks up on the family drama after Theroux’s Allie Fox took his family on a quest through Mexico as they try to start a new life. Jennifer Lawrence stars in the military drama Causeway (November 4), which follows a soldier who comes home after dealing with a traumatic brain injury.

If you’re looking for some action, the new series Echo 3 (November 23) is the one for you. The thriller is set in Colombia and follows a black-ops mission sent to locate an American scientist that has disappeared near the Colombia-Venezuela border. Following her disappearance, Her brother, Bambi (played by Luke Evans), and her husband, Prince (played by Michiel Huisman), who each have military backgrounds, head into the nation to try and find her. The series was created by Mark Boal, who knows a thing or two about military-related projects, as he wrote both The Hurt Locker and Zero Dark Thirty.

What to Watch on Hulu: November 2022

Hulu has two big series this month coming with Welcome to Chippendales (November 22) and FX’s Fleishman is in Trouble (November 17). Actor Kumail Nanjiani (Eternals) stars as the Indian immigrant who brought the Chippendales entertainment dancers to creation, following his rise up the ranks as he built the company into a success. The show will follow the drama that happened through the 80’s as the business got big and lots of drama and implications started to splinter between the business partners who operated the club. Nanjiani stars alongside Murray Bartlett, Dan Stevens, and Juliette Lewis.

Fleishman Is in Trouble is an adaptation of the bestselling book, starring Jesse Eisenberg as a recently-divorced dad who has to find a way to juggle his new family obligations while also getting into online dating for the first time. Adding to the complications, his ex-wife (Claire Danes) disappears, leaving him as a single dad wondering what happened. Eisenberg stars alongside Lizzy Caplan, Adam Brody, and Josh Radnor, while author Taffy Brodesser-Akner is the one who adapted the series from her book. There’s also no shortage of great movies coming to the platform this month, including Eminem’s 8 Mile, the high school comedy Can’t Hardly Wait, the zombie thriller Dawn of the Dead, the historical drama The Perfect Storm, and the comedy Shaun of the Dead (all November 1).

What to Stream on Hulu

Nov. 1

God Forbid: The Sex Scandal That Brought Down a Dynasty (Hulu Original)

America’s Next Top Model, complete season 23 (CBS)

Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders, complete seasons 11-12 (Viacom)

Girl Code, complete seasons 1-2 (Viacom)

My Super Sweet 16, complete seasons 4 & 6 (Viacom)

Naruto Shippuden, season 1, episodes 366-377 (DUBBED) (Viz)

Punk’d, complete seasons 1-2 (Viacom)

True Life, complete seasons 11-12 (Viacom)

Undercover Boss, complete season 7 & 11 (CBS)

Yu-Gi-Oh! Sevens, season 1C (Disney XD)

12 Dates of Christmas

28 Weeks Later

8 Mile

A Merry Friggin’ Christmas

Adaptation

Along Came Polly

Aquamarine

Baby Boy

Battle of the Year

Black Christmas (2006)

The Call

Can’t Hardly Wait

Carpool

Cast Away

Catering Christmas

Christmas on the Farm

City of Angels

Dawn of the Dead

Deck the Halls

Devil in a Blue Dress

Fools Rush In

Goodbye Lover

Guess Who’s Coming to Christmas

Hall Pass

Horses of McBride

The Hundred-Foot Journey

I Am Not Your Negro

I Am Number Four

I Know What You Did Last Summer

I Still Know What You Did Last Summer

It’s Christmas Carol!

The Jane Austen Book Club

Julie & Julia

Kollek

The Last Song

Legends of the Fall

The Magic Crystal

Mama

Mamma Mia!

Mas Negro Que La Noche

Meet Joe Black

Mom and Dad

Mr. Popper’s Penguins

My Bloody Valentine

My Scientology Movie

Nativity 3: Dude Where’s My Donkey?!

Nativity Rocks!

The Net

Nick and Norah’s Infinite Playlist

Night of the Living Dead

Norman

Not Another Teen Movie

Notting Hill

The Nutcracker

Oblivion

Office Space

Once Upon A Time In Mexico

Open Season 3

The Patriot

The Perfect Storm

Perks of Being a Wallflower

Poetic Justice

Punch-Drunk Love

The Raven

Santa Claus: The Movie

Santa Who?

Say Anything

Second Best

Secret Window

The Sessions

Shanghai Knights

Shaun of the Dead

Silent Hill

Snakes on a Plane

Snowglobe

Sommersby

Spanglish

Still Alice

Stir Crazy

The Sweetest Thing

Talk to Her

Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines

Terminator Salvation

This Means War

The Three Stooges

Tootsie

Ultraviolet

Underworld

Underworld Evolution

Underworld: Rise of the Lycans

Underworld Awakening

You Don’t Mess with the Zohan

Nov. 2

Saw

Saw 2

Saw 3

Saw 4

Saw 5

Saw 6

Saw 3D

Nov. 3

Dreaming Walls

Nov. 4

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War, series premiere (DUBBED) (Viz)

All I Want for Christmas

Christmas Child

Christmas on Repeat

Funny Thing About Love

Good Neighbor

Menorah in the Middle

My Christmas Fiancé

Noelle

Passion of the Christ

Santa Games

Saving Christmas

Nov. 7

Nektronic

Nov. 8

War Dogs

Nov. 9

All Rise, season 3A (OWN)

Nov. 10

Warm Bodies

Nov. 11

Code Name Banshee

First Love

Fruitvale Station

Pil’s Adventure

Nov. 13

A Merry Christmas Wish

Catch the Fair One

Nov. 15

10.0 Earthquake

12 Pups of Christmas

2:22

A Christmas Movie Christmas

Christmas Crush

Christmas Perfection

Every Other Holiday

Georgia Rule

Ghost Team: Unrated

Mistletoe & Menorahs

The Dinner

Nov. 16

Where is Private Dulaney?, complete limited series (ABC News/Hulu Original)

Johnny English Strikes Again

Nov. 17

Dragons: The Nine Realms, complete season 4 (Hulu Original)

FX’s Fleishman is in Trouble, series premiere (Only on Hulu)

Country Christmas Album

My Old School

The Spruces and the Pines

Nov. 18

An En Vogue Christmas

The Forgiven

Merry Kissmas

Nov. 20

Dual

Nov. 21

Death in the Dorms, complete limited series (ABC News/Hulu Original)

Nov. 22

Welcome to Chippendales, two-episode series premiere (Hulu Original)

Nov. 24

A Christmas Winter Song

A Unicorn for Christmas

Merry Kiss Cam

Nov. 25

The Croods: Family Tree, complete season 5 (Hulu Original)

A Snow White Christmas

Four Cousins and a Christmas

The Immaculate Room

Wrong Place

Nov. 26

A Banquet

Alone Together

How to Please a Woman

Nov. 29

Planet Sex with Cara Delevingne, complete season 1 (Hulu Original)

What to Stream on Apple TV Plus

Nov. 4

The Mosquito Coast Season 2 Premiere

Causeway

Ghostwriter Season 3

Acapulco Season 2 Cont’d

Central Park Season 3 Cont’d

Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me

Nov. 11

Mythic Quest Season 3 Premiere

Nov. 18

Spirited

Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock — Night of the Lights Holiday Special

Sago Mini Friends Thanksgiving Special

Nov. 23

A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving (Free from Nov. 23 – 27)

Echo 3 Series Premiere

What to Stream on Amazon Prime

Nov. 1

Los simuladores (2002)

10 Things I Hate About You (1999)

2 Days in the Valley (1996)

A Belle for Christmas (2014)

A Christmas Carol (1984)

American Gigolo (1980)

Anita (2013)

Arthur Christmas (2011)

Black Rain (1989)

Brown Sugar (2002)

Coffy (1973)

Conan O’Brien Can’t Stop (2011)

Contraband (2012)

Cousins (1989)

Domestic Disturbance (2001)

Down To Earth (2001)

Face/Off (1997)

Fruitvale Station (2013)

Gunfight at the O.K. Corral (1957)

Heaven’s Gate (1981)

High Fidelity (2000)

Hitman (2007)

Hitman (Uncut) (2007)

Invasion of the Body Snatchers (1956)

Jacob’s Ladder (1990)

Jumping the Broom (2011)

Just Like Heaven (2005)

Just Wright (2010)

Kingdom of Heaven (2005)

Kingdom of Heaven (Directors Cut Roadshow Version) (2005)

Men at Work (1990)

Miami Blues (1990)

Mousehunt (1997)

Nick of Time (1995)

Once Upon a Time in the West (1969)

Primal Fear (1996)

Prince Avalanche (2013)

Road to Perdition (2002)

Salvador (1986)

Scrooged (1988)

Sky Captain and the World of Tomorrow (2004)

Sliver (1993)

Something Wild (1986)

Soul Plane (2004)

Surviving Christmas (2004)

Tales From the Darkside: The Movie (1990)

The Barefoot Contessa (1954)

The Big Country (1958)

The Doors (1991)

The Expendables (2010)

The Expendables 2 (2012)

The Expendables 3 (2014)

The Machinist (2004)

The Madness of King George (1994)

The Manchurian Candidate (2004)

The Naked Gun 33 1/3: The Final Insult (1994)

The Pope of Greenwich Village (1984)

The Professional (1994)

The Relic (1997)

The Sum of All Fears (2002)

Things We Lost in the Fire (2007)

Thunderbolt and Lightfoot (1974)

Tooth Fairy 2 (2012)

Train (1965)

Tyler Perry’s Daddy’s Little Girls (2007)

Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Big Happy Family (2011)

War Horse (2011)

Win a Date With Tad Hamilton! (2004)

Nov. 2

Cujo (1983)

En donde estan los ladrones? (2017)

Nov. 3

The Cabin in the Woods (2012)

Nov. 4

El Presidente: The Corruption Game S2 (2022), Amazon Original Series

My Policeman (2022), Amazon Original Movie

Nov. 9

Savage X Fenty Vol. 4 (2022), Amazon Original Series

Nov. 10

Autumn Beat (2022), Amazon Original Movie

Warm Bodies (2013)

Nov. 11

The English (2022), Amazon Original Series

From the Top of My Lungs (2022), Amazon Original Series

Mammals (2022), Amazon Original Series

La Caida / Dive (2022), Amazon Original Movie

Nov. 15

The Mindy Project S1-6 (2013)

Nov. 16

Pasos de héroe (2016)

Nov. 18

The People We Hate at the Wedding (2022), Amazon Original Movie

Busco Novia (2021)

Nov. 22

Animal Kingdom S6 (2022)

Nov. 23

Good Night Oppy (2022), Amazon Original Movie

Cyrano (2022)

Nov. 27

Angry Angel (2017)

Nov. 29

Angel Falls Christmas (2021)

What’s coming to Freevee in November 2022

Nov. 1

The Suze Orman Show seasons 9-11 (2002)

A Perfect Getaway (2009)

Adventureland (2009)

After Earth (2013)

Alex Cross (2012)

Annihilation (2018)

Being John Malkovich (1999)

Blade Runner (1982)

Blade Runner 2049 (2017)

Broken Flowers (2005)

Charlie Wilson’s War (2007)

Christmas with the Kranks (2004)

Diary of a Mad Black Woman (2005)

Due Date (2010)

Dune (1984)

Fight Club (1999)

Gridiron Gang (2006)

Jennifer’s Body (2009)

Just Go With It (2011)

Little Women (1994)

Mallrats (1995)

Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children (2016)

Money Monster (2016)

Now You See Me (2013)

Now You See Me 2 (2016)

October Sky (1999)

One Day (2011)

Paranormal Activity: The Ghost Dimension (2015)

Paul (2011)

Paul Blart: Mall Cop (2009)

Pixi Saves Christmas (2018)

Racing Stripes (2005)

Rise of the Guardians (2012)

Safe House (2012)

Salt (2010)

Sherlock Gnomes (2018)

Something’s Gotta Give (2003)

Superbad (2007)

The Land Before Time (1988)

The Perfect Guy (2015)

The Perks of Being a Wallflower (2012)

The Pirates! Band of Misfits (2012)

The Place Beyond the Pines (2012)

The Time Traveler’s Wife (2009)

The Watcher (2000)

There’s Something About Mary (1998)

Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride (2005)

Year One (2009)

Nov. 7

Judy Justice S2 (2022)

Nov. 11

Play-Doh Squished (2022)

Nov. 15

The Suze Orman Show seasons 12-14 (2002)

The Mountain Between Us (2017)

Nov. 16

Leverage: Redemption S2 (2022)

The Green Inferno (2013)

Nov. 17

Fantastica: A Boonie Bears Adventure (2017)

Nov. 24

The Kid (2019)

What to Stream on Disney Plus

Disney Plus series with new episodes premiering weekly in November 2022

Andor

Dancing With the Stars

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers

The Mysterious Benedict Society

The Santa Clauses (series premiere Nov. 16)

Sumo Do, Sumo Don’t

Movies and complete series/seasons coming to Disney Plus in November 2022

Nov. 2

Airport Security (S1, S2, S3)

Cesar Millan: Better Human Better Dog (S2)

Critter Fixers: Country Vets (S4)

Dino Ranch (S2, 6 episodes)

Donna Hay Christmas — Disney+ Originals (all episodes streaming)

Locked Up Abroad (S3 – 9 episodes, S4 – 3 episodes, S5, S6, S7, S8, S9 – 10 episodes, S10 – 10 episodes, S11)

To Catch a Smuggler (S1, S2, S3)

Nov. 3

Marvel Studios’ Assembled: The Making of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law — Disney+ Originals

Nov. 4

The Gift

Director by Night: The Making of Werewolf by Night — Disney+ Originals

Marvel Studios Legends

Ocean’s Breath

Saving Notre Dame

Shortsgiving

Nov. 9

Breakthrough (S1, S2)

Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted Showdown (S1)

The Lion Ranger (S1)

The Montaners — Disney+ Originals (5-episode premiere)

Save Our Squad With David Beckham — Disney+ Originals (all episodes streaming)

The Tatami Time Machine Blues — Disney+ Originals (all episodes streaming)

World’s Deadliest (S3)

Zootopia+ Shorts — Disney+ Originals (all shorts streaming)

Nov. 11

Eyewitness: D-Day

Fire of Love

Mary Poppins Returns (Sing-Along Version)

Port Security: Hamburg

Sea of Shadows

Nov. 16

Atlas of Cursed Places (S1)

Ice Road Rescue (S6)

Minnie’s Bow-Toons: Party Palace Pals (S2, 11 episodes)

Limitless With Chris Hemsworth — Disney+ Originals (all episodes streaming)

The Santa Clauses — Disney+ Originals (2-episode premiere)

Ultimate Survival WWII (S1)

World’s Deadliest Snakes (S1)

Nov. 18

Best in Show — Disney+ Originals holiday special

Disenchanted — Disney+ Originals film premiere

Game of Sharks

Genoa Bridge Disaster

Me & Mickey (Shorts) (S1, 20 episodes)

Mickey: The Story of a Mouse — Disney+ Originals documentary premiere

Mickey and the Roadster Racers: Diggity Dog (S1)

Mickey Mousekersize (S1)

The Wonderful Autumn of Mickey Mouse — Disney+ Originals premiere

Virus Hunters

Nov. 20

Elton John Live: Farewell From Dodger Stadium — Disney+ Originals

Nov. 23

Daddies on Request — Disney+ Originals (all episodes streaming)

Egypt with the World’s Greatest Explorer (S1)

Last of the Giants: Wild Fish (S1)

Puppy Dog Pals (S5, 2 episodes)

The Villains of Valley View (S1, 4 episodes)

Witness to Disaster (S1)

World’s Deadliest: Jaws and Sins (S1)

Nov. 25

Heroes of the Sky: The Mighty Eighth Air Force (Special)

The Hip-Hop Nutcracker — Disney+ Originals

Life and Death in Paradise: Crocs of the Caribbean (Special)

Nov. 28

Mickey Saves Christmas

Nov. 30

Buried Secrets of WWII (S1)

Firebuds (S1, 3 episodes)

Spidey and His Amazing Friends (S2, 4 episodes)

The Witch Doctor Will See You Now (S1)

Willow — Disney+ Originals series premiere

What to Stream on HBO Max

Nov. 1

Three Amigos, 1986 (HBO)

(500) Days of Summer, 2009 (HBO)

50 First Dates, 2004

Accepted, 2006 (HBO)

Amazing Grace, 2006 (HBO)

American Boy: A Profile of Steven Prince, 1978

Arthur Christmas, 2011

The Automat, 2021

The B-Side: Elsa Dorfman’s Portrait Photography (HBO)

The Big Shave, 1967

The Bucket List, 2007

Caddyshack, 1980

A Christmas Dream, 1984

City Hall, 1996 (HBO)

Devil’s Due, 2014 (HBO)

Draft Day, 2014 (HBO)

Equals, 2015 (HBO)

Excess Baggage, 1997 (HBO)

From Dusk Till Dawn 2: Texas Blood Money, 1999 (HBO)

From Dusk Till Dawn 3: Hangman’s Daughter, 1999 (HBO)

A Guy Thing, 2003 (HBO)

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, 2001

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, 2002

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, 2004

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, 2005

Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix, 2007

Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince, 2009

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1, 2010

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2, 2011

Harry Potter and The Sorcerer’s Stone: Magical Movie Mode, 2001

Ingrid Goes West, 2017 (HBO)

It’s Not Just You, Murray!, 1974

Italianamerican, 1974

Leatherface, 2017 (HBO)

Legion, 2020 (HBO)

Little Woods, 2018 (HBO)

Lizzie, 2018 (HBO)

Loser, 2000 (HBO)

The Man With Two Brains, 1983 (HBO)

A Midsummer Night’s Sex Comedy, 1982 (HBO)

A Million Ways to Die in the West, 2014 (Extended Version), (HBO)

Miss Sloane, 2016 (HBO)

Morris From America, 2016 (HBO)

Mr. Mom, 1983 (HBO)

Murder In The First, 1995 (HBO)

My Beautiful Laundrette, 1985 (HBO)

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation, 1989

The Next Karate Kid, 1994

Never Goin’ Back, 2018 (HBO)

Neighbors, 2014 (HBO)

Pieces of April, 2003 (HBO)

A Prayer Before Dawn, 2017 (HBO)

Prom Night, 2008

Race, 2016 (HBO)

Raging Bull, 1980 (HBO)

Richard III, 1995 (HBO)

Se7en, 1995

See How They Run, 2022 (HBO)

Shutter, 2008 (Extended Version), (HBO)

Slice, 2018 (HBO)

Star Trek: The Motion Picture, 1979 (Director’s Cut), (HBO)

Star Trek II: The Wrath Of Khan, 1982 (HBO)

Star Trek III: The Search For Spock, 1984 (HBO)

Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home, 1986 (HBO)

Star Trek V: The Final Frontier, 1989 (HBO)

Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country, 1991 (Director’s Cut), (HBO)

Star Trek: Generations, 1994 (Director’s Cut), (HBO)

Star Trek: First Contact, 1996 (HBO)

Star Trek: Insurrection, 1998 (HBO)

Star Trek: Nemesis, 2002 (HBO)

Stargate, 1994 (Director’s Cut), (HBO)

Time Freak, 2018 (HBO)

What’s a Nice Girl Like You Doing in a Place Like This?, 1992

While We’re Young, 2014 (HBO)

Yentl, 1983 (HBO)

Nov. 3

Chris Redd: Why Am I Like This?, Max Original Premiere

Low Country: The Murdaugh Dynasty, Max Original Premiere

My Sesame Street Friends, Max Original Season 3 Premiere

Sesame Street, Season 53 Premiere

Titans, Max Original Season 4

Nov. 4

Magnolia Table with Joanna Gaines, Season 7

Nov. 5

Bugs Bunny Builders, Season 1B

Nov. 8

Batwheels, Season 1C

Craig of the Creek, Season 4D

Say Hey, Willie Mays!, 2022 (HBO)

Nov. 9

All Rise, Season 3A

Hard Knocks: In Season: The Arizona Cardinals (HBO)

Nov. 10

HBO First Look: The Menu (HBO)

The Big Brunch, Max Original Season 1 Premiere

The Critic (El Crítico), Max Original Premiere

Nov. 11

The Craftsman, Season 2

Entre Nos: The Winners 3

For the Love of Kitchens, Season 2

Fruitvale Station, 2013

Ian Lara: Romantic Comedy (HBO)

Nov. 12

Lil Rel Howery: I Said It: Y’all Thinking It (HBO)

Nov. 13

Hazlo Como Hombre, 2017

Luna’s World (No Mundo Da Luna), Max Original Season 1 Premiere

Nov. 16

Entourage, 2015 (HBO)

Master of Light (HBO Documentary)

Nov. 17

A Christmas Story Christmas, 2022

Muxes, Max Original Premiere

Paradise (Paraíso), Max Original Season 2 Premiere

Santa Camp, Max Original Premiere

The Sex Lives of College Girls, Max Original Season 2 Premiere

Nov. 18

Camilo: El Primer Tour De Mi Vida (HBO)

Food Affair with Mark Wiens, Max Original Premiere

Nov. 19

2022 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony (HBO)

Nov. 20

Looney Tunes: King Tweety, 2022

Nov. 21

Ben Is Back, 2018

Nov. 23

Shaq (HBO)

Nov. 24

A Christmas Mystery, 2022

Holiday Harmony, 2022

Love, Lizzo, Max Original Premiere

Nov. 25

We’re Here, Season 3 Premiere (HBO)

Nov. 29

My So-Called High School Rank (HBO Original Documentary)

Piano Y Mujer 2

What to Stream on Netflix

Nov. 1

Gabby’s Dollhouse: Season 6 — NETFLIX FAMILY

The Takeover 🇳🇱– NETFLIX FILM

Young Royals: Season 2 🇸🇪– NETFLIX SERIES

Attack on Finland

The Bad Guys

The Bodyguard

Dennis the Menace

Dolphin Tale

Key & Peele: Season 1

Key & Peele: Season 2

Key & Peele: Season 3

The Legend of Zorro

The Little Rascals

The Little Rascals Save the Day

Man on a Ledge

The Mask of Zorro

Mile 22

Moneyball

Notting Hill

Oblivion

The Pink Panther

The Pink Panther 2

Still Alice

Think Like a Man

Top Gear: Season 31

Training Day

Up in the Air

Nov. 2

The Final Score — NETFLIX SERIES

Killer Sally — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Nov. 3

Blockbuster — NETFLIX SERIES

The Dragon Prince: Season 4 — NETFLIX FAMILY

Panayotis Pascot: Almost — NETFLIX COMEDY

Nov. 4

Buying Beverly Hills — NETFLIX SERIES

Ẹlẹṣin Ọba: The King’s Horseman 🇳🇬– NETFLIX FILM

Enola Holmes 2 — NETFLIX FILM

The Fabulous 🇰🇷NETFLIX SERIES

Lookism — NETFLIX ANIME

Manifest: Season 4 Part 1 — NETFLIX SERIES

Nov. 5

Orgasm Inc: The Story of OneTaste — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Nov. 6

Captain Phillips

Nov, 7

Deepa & Anoop: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY

Nov. 8

Behind Every Star — NETFLIX SERIES

The Claus Family 2 — NETFLIX FILM

Minions & More Volume 2

Neal Brennan: Blocks — NETFLIX COMEDY

Triviaverse — NETFLIX SPECIAL

Nov. 9

Angels & Demons

The Crown: Season 5 — NETFLIX SERIES

FIFA Uncovered — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

The Railway Man

The Soccer Football Movie — NETFLIX FILM

Nov. 10

Falling for Christmas — NETFLIX FILM

Lost Bullet 2 — NETFLIX FILM

Love Never Lies: Destination Sardinia — NETFLIX SERIES

State of Alabama vs. Brittany Smith — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Warrior Nun: Season 2 –– NETFLIX SERIES

Nov. 11

Ancient Apocalypse — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Capturing the Killer Nurse — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Don’t Leave — NETFLIX FILM

Down to Earth with Zac Efron: Season 2: Down Under — NETFLIX SERIES

Goosebumps

Is That Black Enough for You?!? — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Laguna Beach: Seasons 1-2

Monica, O My Darling — NETFLIX FILM

My Father’s Dragon — NETFLIX FILM

Nov. 14

Stutz — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Teletubbies — NETFLIX FAMILY

Nov. 15

Deon Cole: Charleen’s Boy — NETFLIX COMEDY

Johanna Nordström: Call the Police — NETFLIX COMEDY

Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous: Hidden Adventure — NETFLIX FAMILY

Run for the Money — NETFLIX SERIES

Nov. 16

In Her Hands — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

The Lost Lotteries — NETFLIX FILM

Mind Your Manners — NETFLIX SERIES

Off Track — NETFLIX FILM

Racionais MC’s: From the Streets of São Paulo 🇧🇷– NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

The Wonder — NETFLIX FILM

Nov. 17

1899 —NETFLIX SERIES

Bantú Mama

Christmas with You — NETFLIX FILM

Dead to Me: Season 3 — NETFLIX SERIES

I Am Vanessa Guillen — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Pepsi, Where’s My Jet? — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Nov.18

The Cuphead Show!: Part 3 — NETFLIX FAMILY

Elite: Season 6 — NETFLIX SERIES

The Great British Baking Show: Holidays: Season 5 🇬🇧– NETFLIX SERIES

Inside Job: Part 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

Reign Supreme — NETFLIX SERIES

Slumberland — NETFLIX FILM

Nov. 21

My Little Pony: Winter Wishday –– NETFLIX FAMILY

StoryBots: Answer Time — NETFLIX FAMILY

Nov. 22

LEGO: City Adventures: Season 4

Trevor Noah: I Wish You Would — NETFLIX COMEDY

Nov.23

The Boxtrolls

Blood, Sex & Royalty — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Wednesday — NETFLIX SERIES

Who’s a Good Boy? — NETFLIX FILM

Nov, 24

First Love 🇯- NETFLIX SERIES

The Noel Diary — NETFLIX FILM

Southpaw

The Vanishing

Tyler Perry’s Temptation: Confessions of a Marriage Counselor

Nov, 25

Blood & Water: Season 3 — NETFLIX SERIES

Ghislaine Maxwell: Filthy Rich — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Nov. 28

The Action Pack Saves Christmas — NETFLIX FAMILY

Nov. 29

The Creature Cases: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY

Crime Scene: The Texas Killing Fields — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Romesh Ranganathan: The Cynic — NETFLIX COMEDY

Nov. 30

A Man of Action– NETFLIX FILM

My Name Is Vendetta– NETFLIX FILM

The Lost Patient — NETFLIX FILM

Snack VS. Chef — NETFLIX SERIES

Take Your Pills: Xanax — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

