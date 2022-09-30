October is here at last. Unless you live in a temperate-year-round climate, it’s high time you toss on a flannel, grab your favorite fall brew, and settle into the couch for some quality TV time. From new movies to returning shows, there are plenty of dramatic story lines and explosive finales to sink your teeth into. Here are all the best things to stream this month.

What To Watch on Netflix: October 2022

Just in time for Halloween, Netflix has the newest series from thriller-show master Mike Flanagan, director of projects like Doctor Sleep, House on Haunted Hill, and Midnight Mass. His newest project is The Midnight Club (October 7), an adaptation of the 1994 novel of the same name. The show follows a group of terminally ill patients in hospice who meet up each night—hence the “midnight” moniker—to tell scary stories. Naturally, some bizarre things start to occur and the group has to get to the bottom of things.

The war epic adaptation of the classic novel All Quiet on the Western Front starts streaming October 28. The movie follows a group of soldiers during World War I and is a visceral, realistic depiction of the horrors of war. The film is Germany’s submission for the Academy Award for Best International Feature Film at the 95th Academy Awards and stars Daniel Brühl (Inglourious Basterds, Captain America: Civil War).

Another project to keep an eye on is Wendell & Wild (October 21), a stop-motion horror comedy from the mind of Henry Selick (The Nightmare Before Christmas). The film follows two demon brothers (voiced by Keegan-Michael Key and Jordan Peele) who end up in the land of the living with the help of a 13-year-old girl (Lyric Ross). The month will also see shows like Big Mouth (October 28), Barbarians (October 21), and Nailed It (October 5) return for new seasons.

What to Watch on HBO Max: October 2022

The return of The White Lotus (October 30) is HBO’s most anticipated new show of the month. What was originally a limited series is now back for Season 2, with Jennifer Coolodge returning to her Emmy winning role as Tanya McQuoid, a woman looking for inner peace on vacation after her mother died. The first season took place in Hawaii and this new season will shift locales to Sicily, Italy at another White Lotus resort. Alongside Coolidge is a deep cast that includes F. Murray Abraham, Michael Imperioli, Theo James, and Aubrey Plaza.

On the documentary side, the NXIVM story continues with The Vow: Part Two (October 17), HBO’s look at the cult-like group that took hold in upstate New York. After a two-year layoff, the sci-fi comedy Avenue 5 (October 10) returns for a second season. The series follows a cruise ship in space after it veers off course, sending the crew and all its inhabitants into deep space, unable to return to earth for at least three years. Starring Hugh Laurie as the captain, the series also stars Josh Gad, Zach Woods, and Himesh Patel and was created by Veep’s Armando Iannucci. If you haven’t been keeping up with House of Dragon, now is the time to jump in. The Game of Thrones spinoff will have its finale later in October, following a thrilling first season on HBO. The show has already spanned decades as it tells the story of the Targaryen dynasty and upcoming civil war, and the show already has more dragons than GoT ever had.

Other shows to check out this month includes Season 2 of the Mark Wahlberg reality show Wahl Street (October 6), season 3 of the Batman-related action series Pennyworth: The Origin of Batman’s Butler (October 8) as well as films like District 9, Dude Where’s My Car?, Hoosiers, and Nightcrawler (all October 1).

What to Watch on Disney Plus: October 2022

Since it’s spooky season, you’ll want to tune into Marvel’s latest TV foray, the horror-tinged Werewolf by Night (October 7). The TV special is just one episode, but will be the first real introduction of monsters into the MCU. Starring Gael García Bernal as Jack Russell / Werewolf by Night, the special will follow a group of monster hunters as they gather at Bloodstone Manor. The group then all goes through a deadly competition as they try to win a powerful relic, but what they don’t know is that they all will end up battling with the Werewolf by Night himself. The special is shot in black and white and despite the premise, also will have some comedic elements too.

Staying with the MCU, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law continues this month with two more episodes, including the season finale on October 13. The show has been a fun side adventure for Marvel, taking on a case-of-the-week feel as Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany) balances being a lawyer alongside being a superhero with Hulk powers. In the world of Star Wars, Andor continues Season 1 with weekly episodes on Wednesday’s after premiering its first four episodes. On the new side of things in Star Wars, the animated anthology series Tales of the Jedi (October 26) will give fans new stories of some of their favorite characters in the galaxy, including Ahsoka Tano, Qui-Gon Jinn (Liam Neeson), Mace Windu (played by Samuel L. Jackson in the films), Count Dooku, and Bail Organa.

What To Watch on Amazon Prime: October 2022

If you’re a fan of HBO’s Westworld, you’ll want to check out Amazon Prime’s new sci-fi series The Peripheral (October 21). Based on the book by William Gibson, The futuristic thriller stars Chloë Grace Moretz (Kick-Ass) as Flynne, who uncovers a major secret when she discovers that she is connected to an alternate reality. Fitting in with the month of October, the thrillers series The Devil’s Hour (October 28) follows a woman who wakes up every night at exactly 3.33 AM, in the middle of what’s called “devil’s hour” between 3 AM and 4 AM. Starring Doctor Who’s Peter Capaldi, you may want to watch this one with the lights on.

The Northman, the action epic from director Robert Eggers, starts streaming on Amazon on October 11 and is well worth watching if you missed it earlier this year. With an all-star cast of Alexander Skarsgard, Anya Taylor-Joy, Nicole Kidman, Ethan Hawke, and Willem Dafoe, the film follows Skarsgard’s stars Viking warrior as he tries to get revenge on his uncle for murdering his father. Liam Neeson has a new action film coming with Blacklight (October 24), while the entire James Bond series starts streaming on Amazon on October 5. The platform benefits from Amazon’s purchase of MGM, meaning Bond series greats like Skyfall, Goldeneye, Casino Royale, Goldfinger, and everything else will be at your fingertips. And if you haven’t caught up yet, it’s the perfect time ahead of The Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power finale, which premieres later this month.

What to Watch on Apple TV+: October 2022

As usual, Apple keeps it light on quantity but brings some quality options for October. The one to keep an eye on is Season 1 of Shantaram, the adaptation of the epic 2003 novel of the same name. Based in part on the experiences of author Gregory David Roberts, Charlie Hunnam (Sons of Anarchy) stars as Lin, a bank robber from Australia who escapes prison and flees to India. While there, Lin finds his way through the Mumbai underworld while also trying to repent for his past crimes by helping people in need. The 12-episode series starts with three episodes for the premiere on October 14 before weekly episodes after that through December.

On the feature side, Ewan McGregor and Ethan Hawke star in the comedy-drama Raymond and Ray (October 21). The film follows two half-brothers who are brought back together by their father’s funeral. The film received strong reviews after premiering at the 2022 Toronto Film Festival. If you’re looking for some comedy, Season 2 of Acapulco is your pick. The story follows Season 1, which took place in 1984, centered on Máximo Gallard (Eugenio Derbez), who gets the chance to have a dream job when he gets a gig at an Acapulco resort called Las Colinas. The streamer will also have a documentary on the legendary musician Louis Armstrong with Louis Armstrong’s Black Blues (October 28).

What to Watch on Hulu: October 2022

If you’re looking for scares this month, Hulu has you covered. On the new side, the streamer has an adaptation of the 1987 film Hellraiser on October 7. Based on the Clive Barker book of the same name, the film follows a young woman (Odessa A’Zion) who discovers an ancient puzzle box, but little does she know that by using it, she’ll summon a group of supernatural beings from another dimension. The original film had its share of jump scares and creepy moments, and this new flick should be even creepier. The platform also has horror and suspense-type movies like Fright Night, Let Me In, The Sixth Sense, and Antlers (all October 1). If you need something a little lighter, the hilarious comedy series Schitt’s Creek will bring all six seasons to Hulu starting October 3 after previously being on Netflix.

Your Complete October 2022 Streaming Guide: What to Watch on Disney+, HBO Max, Netflix, and More

What to Stream on Hulu

Oct. 1

My Hero Academia: Complete Season 6 (SUBBED)

Spy x Family: Season 1 Part 2 (SUBBED)

A River Runs Through It (1992)

The ABCs Of Death (2012)

The ABCs Of Death 2 (2014)

About Time (2013)

The Abyss (1989)

After Midnight (2019)

The Age Of Innocence (1993)

Aliens In The Attic (2009)

All About My Mother (1999)

All My Puny Sorrows (2021)

America’s Sweethearts (2001)

American Ultra (2015)

An American Citizen (1992)

As Above, So Below (2014)

Bad Milo! (2013)

Beerfest (2006)

Beyond JFK (1991)

Blade (1998)

Blade 2 (2002)

Blade: Trinity (2004)

Blazing Saddles (1974)

Broken Embraces (2009)

Casino (1995)

Catch and Release (2006)

Cedar Rapids (2011)

Charlotte (2021)

The Covenant (2006)

Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon (2000)

Dark Shadows (2012)

Dear White People (2014)

Desperado (1995)

The Devil Has A Name (2019)

Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Rodrick Rules (2011)

Did You Hear About The Morgans? (2009)

Don’t Be Afraid of the Dark (2011)

Don’t Say A Word (2001)

Double, Double, Toil and Trouble (1993)

El Chicano (2018)

Evil Dead (2013)

The Exorcism of Emily Rose (2005)

Fired Up! (2009)

Fright Night (2011)

The Fugitive (1993)

The Gallows (2015)

The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo (2011)

Godzilla Vs. Mechagodzilla II (1993)

Godzilla Vs. Destoroyah (2000)

Godzilla Vs. Spacegodzilla (2000)

Godzilla, Mothra, And King Ghidorah: Giant Monsters All-Out Attack (2003)

Godzilla Vs. Megaguirus: The G Annihilation Strategy (2003)

Godzilla Against Mechagodzilla (2004)

Grandma’s Boy (2006)

The Green Hornet (2011)

The Hand That Rocks The Cradle (1992)

Higher Learning (1995)

Honeymoon (2014)

How to be Single (2016)

The Hulk (2003)

I Saw The Devil (2010)

It Might Get Loud (2008)

Jack And Diane (2012)

Layer Cake (2005)

Let Me In (2010)

Like Mike (2002)

Looper (2012)

Lords of Dogtown (2005)

Marrowbone (2017)

Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein (1994)

Monster House (2006)

The Mortal Instruments (2013)

National Lampoon’s Dorm Daze 2 (2006)

The New Age (1994)

No Eres Tu Soy Yo (2011)

O Brother, Where Art Thou? (2000)

Piranha 3-D (2010)

The Pursuit of Happyness (2006)

Q & A (1990)

Robin Hood (2010)

The Rocky Horror Picture Show (1975)

The Roommate (2011)

Salt (2010)

Satanic (2016)

The Sixth Sense (1999)

The Skin I Live In (2011)

Spirit: Stallion Of Cimarron (2002)

Splinter (2008)

Spy Next Door (2010)

Stripper (1986)

Sunchaser (1996)

That Night (1993)

Todo Cambia (2000)

The Transporter (2002)

Turtle Beach (1992)

Twister (1996)

Tyrel (2018)

Unbreakable (2000)

Undercover Brother (2002)

V/H/S (2012)

V/H/S 2 (2013)

V/H/S: Viral (2014)

Vanishing On 7th Street (2010)

Wild Wild West (1999)

Winchester (2018)

The Wheel (2021)

Women On The Verge Of A Nervous Breakdown (2006)

X-Men (2000)

XX (2017)

Oct. 2

Red Election: Complete Season 1

Oct. 3

A Sinister Halloween Scary Opposites Solar Special

America’s Funniest Home Videos: Season 33 Premiere

Schitt’s Creek: Complete Series

RBG (2018)

Oct. 4

The Good Doctor: Season 6 Premiere

The Bachelorette: Complete Season 18

Oct. 5

Abominable and The Invisible City: Complete Season 1

Mob Psycho 100 III: Complete Season 3

Oct. 6

Locked Up Abroad: Season 12 Premiere

SurrealEstate: Complete Season 1

Oct. 7

Hellraiser (2022)

Alaska Daily: Series Premiere

Grey’s Anatomy: Season 19 Premiere

Station 19: Season 6 Premiere

Mack + Rita (2022)

Oct. 9

To Catch a Smuggler: South Pacific: Season 9 Premiere

Oct. 10

Grimcutty (2022)

The Rising of the Shield Hero: Complete Season 2 (DUBBED)

Oct. 11

Chainsaw Man: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED)

Antlers (2021)

Oct. 12

After (2019)

Oct. 14

Rosaline (2022)

Dashcam (2021)

Pil’s Adventure (2021)

See For Me (2021)

Oct. 15

Catfish: The TV Show: Season 8F

My Friend Dahmer (2017)

Poetic Justice (1993)

The Boy Downstairs (2017)

Oct. 16

Being Flynn (2012)

Benediction (2021)

Sinister 2 (2015)

Oct. 17

The Paloni Show! Halloween Special!

Oct. 18

Duncanville: Final 6 Episodes

Oct. 20

Annabelle: Creation (2017)

Bitterbrush (2021)

Oct. 21

Matriarch (2022)

Abandoned (2022)

Wyrm (2022)

Oct. 22

The Hair Tales: Two-Episode Series Premiere

Oct. 24

Beba (2021)

Oct. 25

The French Dispatch (2021)

Oct. 29

Clean (2021)

Oct. 31

Crimes of the Future (2022)

The Way Way Back (2013)

What to Stream on Apple TV Plus

Oct. 14

Shantaram season 1

Oct. 21

Acapulco season 2

Raymond & Ray

October 28

Louis Armstrong’s Black Blues

What to Stream on Amazon Prime

Oct. 1

12 Dates of Christmas (2011)

13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi (2016)

7 Days to Vegas (2019)

A Christmas In Vermont (2016)

A Christmas Solo (2017)

A.I. Artificial Intelligence (2001)

Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter (2012)

Ace the Case: Manhattan Mystery (2016)

Advantageous (2015)

Another Time (2018)

Audrey Rose (1977)

Baby Boom (1987)

Babymoon (2017)

Beat Street (1984)

Big House (2020)

Bloodrunners (2017)

Bridesmaids (2011)

Bridge and Tunnel (2014)

Buddymoon (2016)

Burnt Offerings (1976)

Christmas Crime Story (2016)

Colewell (2019)

Colors of Heaven (2017)

Cosmos (2019)

Cyrus (2010)

Dark Crimes (2018)

Daylight Savings (2012)

Dickie Roberts: Former Child Star (2003)

Edward Scissorhands (1990)

End of Sentence (2019)

Falcon Song (2014)

Fire In The Sky (1993)

For Colored Girls (2010)

Get Shorty (1995)

Going To Brazil (2017)

Hackers (1995)

Hal King (2021)

Hannibal (2001)

Hearts And Bones (2019)

Heaven Can Wait (1978)

Hellbenders (2013)

Hickey (2016)

High-Rise (2016)

Hit By Lightning (2014)

Hondo (1953)

Hostel (2006)

Jennifer’s Body (2009)

Just Married (2003)

Land Of The Lost (2009)

Last Holiday (2006)

Law Abiding Citizen (2009)

Leaving Las Vegas (1996)

Love Dot Com (2019)

Magnum Opus (2017)

Mags and Julie Go On A Road Trip (2020)

Man on Fire (2004)

Mariah Carey’s All I Want For Christmas Is You (2017)

Murder Bury Win (2020)

My Bloody Valentine (2009)

My True Fairytale (2021)

No Alternative (2018)

Nothing Like the Holidays (2008)

Nowitzki: The Perfect Shot (2015)

Panic (2000)

Patriot Games (1992)

Piranha 3D (2010)

Ryde (2017)

Santa Claus: The Movie (1985)

Seabiscuit (2003)

Shane (1953)

Shanghai Knights (2003)

Shutter Island (2010)

Shuttlecock (2020)

Snow White And The Huntsman (2012)

Social Animals (2018)

Source Code (2011)

Summer Rental (1985)

Support the Girls (2018)

Swing Vote (2008)

Teen Wolf (1985)

Teen Wolf Too (1987)

The Curious Case of Benjamin Button (2008)

The Devil Inside (2012)

The Dictator (2012)

The Divorce Party (2019)

The Dustwalker (2020)

The Forbidden Kingdom (2008)

The Harimaya Bridge (2010)

The Hot Chick (2002)

The Hundred-Foot Journey (2014)

The Purple Rose of Cairo (1996)

The Silence of the Lambs (1991)

The Thomas Crown Affair (1968)

The Unraveling (2015)

The Woman in Red (1984)

Two For Joy (2018)

Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Family Reunion (2006)

Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Family Reunion – The Play (2002)

Universal Soldier: Day of Reckoning (2012)

Universal Soldier: The Return (1999)

Up In The Air (2009)

Valentin (2004)

Vanilla Sky (2001)

Venus and Serena (2013)

Vice (2015)

Vincent and Theo (1990)

Visioneers (2009)

Wall Street (1987)

Water in a Broken Glass (2020)

Winchester (2018)

Without a Paddle: Nature’s Calling (2009)

You’re in Charge (2013)

Zack and Miri Make a Porno (2008)

Oct. 5

James Bond series

Oct. 6

Bring It On, Ghost (2016)

Oct. 7

Catherine Called Birdy (2022) — Prime Video Original film

Oct. 9

Noah (2014)

Oct. 11

Family Camp (2022)

The Northman (2022)

Oct. 19

May I Help You (2022)

Oct. 20

Torn Hearts (2022)

American Horror Story S10 (2021)

Oct. 21

Modern Love Tokyo (2022) — Prime Video Original anime

The Peripheral (2022) — Prime Video Original series

Argentina, 1985 (2022)

Oct. 22

Hush Hush (2022) — Prime Video Original series

Oct. 24

Blacklight (2022)

Oct. 28

The Devil’s Hour (2022) — Prime Video Original series

Downton Abbey: A New Era (2022)

Run Sweetheart Run (2022) — Prime Video Original film

Oct. 31

Unhuman (2022)

What to Stream on Disney Plus

Oct. 3

Dancing With the Stars (Episode 3)

Oct. 5

Puppy Dog Pals (Season 5, 1 episode)

Spidey and His Amazing Friends (Season 2, 4 episodes)

The Simpsons (Season 33)

World of Flavor with Big Moe Cason (Season 1)

Zombies: Addison’s Monster Mystery (Season 1)

Shipwreck Hunters Australia (Season 1)

Andor (Episode 5)

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers Season 2 – (Episode 2)

Oct. 6

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law (Episode 8)

Oct. 7

Calling All Monsters Music Video (Short)

Drumline

The Peanuts Movie

Werewolf by Night

Oct. 10

Dancing with the Stars (Episode 4)

Oct. 12

Big City Greens (Season 3, 4 episodes)

Sofia the First

Ultra Violet & Black Scorpion (Season 1, 6 episodes)

The Villains of Valley View (Season 1, 5 episodes)

Big Shot (Season 2)

Andor (Episode 6)

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers Season 2 – (Episode 3)

Oct. 13

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law (Episode 9)

Oct. 14

Into the Woods (Sing-Along Version)

The New Mutants

Oct. 17

Dancing with the Stars (Episode 5)

Oct. 18

Dancing with the Stars (Episode 6)

Oct. 19

Alice’s Wonderland Bakery (Season 1, 4 episodes)

Bear in the Big Blue House

PB&J Otter

Raven’s Home (Season 5, 8 episodes)

Spider-Man: The New Animated Series (Season 1)

The Incredible Dr. Pol (Season 21)

The Spectacular Spider-Man (Season 1)

Wicked Tuna (Season 11)

Andor (Episode 7)

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers Season 2 – (Episode 4)

Oct. 21

Hall of Villains

Oct. 24

Dancing with the Stars (Episode 7)

Oct. 26

Eureka! (Season 1, 4 episodes)

Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi

Sumo Do, Sumo Don’t

The Mysterious Benedict Society (Season 2)

Andor (Episode 8)

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers Season 2 – (Episode 5)

Oct. 28

Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Squeakquel

Marvel’s Hulk: Where Monsters Dwell

Oct. 31

Dancing with the Stars (Episode 8)

What to Stream on HBO Max

Oct. 1

Æon Flux, 2005 (HBO)

Along Came A Spider, 2001 (HBO)

Bad News Bears, 2005 (HBO)

Bad Teacher, 2011

Before I Fall, 2017 (HBO)

Before Mickey Mouse: A History of American Animation

Black Nativity, 2013 (Director’s Cut) (HBO)

Blackthorn, 2011 (HBO)

Butch Cassidy And The Sundance Kid, 1969

C.R.A.Z.Y., 2005

Call Me By Your Name, 2017

Century of Animation Showcase: 1922, 2022

Charlie St. Cloud, 2010 (HBO)

Christmas in Connecticut, 1945

Coneheads, 1993 (HBO)

Disclosure, 1994 (HBO)

District 9, 2009 (HBO)

Down Terrace, 2009 (HBO)

Dude Where’s My Car?, 2000 (HBO)

Eyimofe (This Is My Desire), 2020

Fair Game, 2010 (HBO)

Federico Fellini’s Intervista, 1987

Frank, 2014 (HBO)

Freedomland, 2006 (HBO)

Grand Piano, 2013 (HBO)

Hoosiers, 1986 (HBO)

Hot Summer Nights, 2017 (HBO)

Hotel Mumbai, 2018 (HBO)

I’m Gonna Git You Sucka, 1988 (HBO)

Jumper, 2008 (HBO)

Juno, 2007 (HBO)

Kiss The Girls, 1997

La ronde, 1950

Let’s Be Cops, 2014

Little Women, 1933

Luci del Varieta, 1950

Max Steiner: Maestro of Movie Music, 2019

Meet the Spartans, 2008 (Extended Version) (HBO)

Miracle in Milan, 1951

My Best Friend’s Girl, 2008 (Extended Version) (HBO)

Navy Seals, 1990 (HBO)

Nightcrawler, 2014 (HBO)

No Place on Earth, 2012 (HBO)

Nothing But Trouble,1991 (HBO)

Oliver!, 1968

Open Season, 2006

Open Season 2, 2008

Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping, 2016 (HBO)

Promised Land, 2012 (HBO)

Rock Dog, 2016 (HBO)

Scooby-Doo! The Sword and the Scoob!

S.W.A.T. (Movie), 2003

Silent Hill: Revelation 3D, 2012 (HBO)

Slacker, 1990

Spotlight, 2015 (HBO)

Terms of Endearment, 1983 (HBO)

The Adventures of Pinocchio, 1996

The American President, 1995

The Bad News Bears, 1976 (HBO)

The Bad News Bears In Breaking Training, 1977 (HBO)

The Bad News Bears Go To Japan, 1978 (HBO)

The Bridge on the River Kwai, 1957

The Eye, 2008 (HBO)

The Haunting In Connecticut 2: Ghosts of Georgia , 2013

The Perfect Host, 2010 (HBO)

The Perfect Storm, 2000

The Swimming Pool, 1969

The Two Faces of January, 2014

The Witch, 2015 (HBO)

Tim and Eric’s Billion Dollar Movie, 2012 (HBO)

To The Wonder, 2012

Twisted, 2004 (HBO)

Waist Deep, 2006 (HBO)

Whose Line is It Anyway?, Season 9

Yvonne Orji: A Whole Me, Special Premiere (HBO)

Oct. 2

101 Places to Party Before You Die, Season 1

Housing Complex C

Oct. 5

Eraser: Reborn, 2022

Oct. 6

Folklore, Max Original Seasons 2 Premiere

Pennyworth: The Origin of Batman’s Butler, Max Original Season 3 Premiere

Wahl Street, Max Original Season 2 Premiere

Oct. 7

Habla Loud, Documentary Premiere (HBO)

Oct. 8

Straight Out of Nowhere: Scooby-Doo Meets Courage the Cowardly Dog, 2021

Oct. 9

We Baby Bears S1E

Oct. 10

Avenue 5, Season 2 Premiere (HBO)

Oh Hell, Max Original Season 1 Premiere

Oct. 11

38 at the Garden, Documentary Premiere (HBO)

Oct. 14

Blippi Wonders, Season 2A

Fixer Upper: The Castle

Oct. 15

Trick or Treat Scooby-Doo!, 2022

Oct. 17

Mr. Pickles

The Vow, Part Two Documentary Series Premiere (HBO)

Oct. 18

Batwheels, Season 1B Premiere

By Design: The Joe Caroff Story

Mama’s Boy, Documentary Premiere (HBO)

Meet the Batwheels, Season 1A

Oct. 19

Year One: A Political Odyssey, Documentary Premiere (HBO)

Oct. 20

Legacy, Max Original Season 1 Premiere

The Fastest Woman on Earth, 2022

Oct. 21

Restoration Road with Clint Harp Season 3

Teen Titans Go! Season 7D

Vale Dos Esquecidos, Max Original Season 1 Premiere

Oct. 23

La Pitchoune: Cooking in France Season 1

Oct. 24

Green Lantern: Beware My Power, 2022

Oct. 26

A Tree of Life: The Pittsburgh Synagogue Shooting, Documentary Premiere (HBO)

Oct. 28

Garcia, Max Original Season 1 Premiere

Oct. 30

The Lost Kitchen, Season 3

The White Lotus, Season 2 Premiere (HBO)

What to Stream on Netflix

Oct. 1

17 Again

30 Minutes or Less

60 Days In: Season 3

Any Given Sunday

Barbie: It Takes Two: Season 2

Call Me by Your Name

Charlotte’s Web (2006)

Chocolat

City Slickers

The Color Purple

Gladiator

How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days

I Love You, Man

Labyrinth

Land of the Lost

Last Seen Alive

Mr. & Mrs. Smith

National Lampoon’s European Vacation

National Lampoon’s Vacation

Ocean’s Eleven

Ocean’s Thirteen

Ocean’s Twelve

Point Break (1991)

Risky Business

Robin Hood

Runaway Bride

Rush Hour

Rush Hour 2

Rush Hour 3

Scooby-Doo

Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed

Sex and the City 2

Sex and the City: The Movie

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie

Vegas Vacation

Walking Tall

Wedding Crashers

Yes Man

Oct. 2

Forever Queens

Oct. 3

Chip and Potato: Season 4

Jexi

Oct. 4

Hasan Minhaj: The King’s Jester

Oct. 5

Bling Empire: Season 3

High Water

Jumping from High Places

Mr. Harrigan’s Phone

Nailed It!: Season 7

The Fight for Justice: Paolo Guerrero

The Trapped 13: How We Survived The Thai Cave

Togo

Oct. 6

Aftershock: Everest and Nepal Earthquake

The Joys and Sorrows of Young Yuguo

Oct. 7

Conversations with a Killer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes

Derry Girls: Season 3

Doll House

Glitch

Kev Adams: The Real Me

Luckiest Girl Alive

Man on Pause

The Midnight Club

The Mole

Oddballs

Old People

The Redeem Team

TIGER & BUNNY 2 Part 2

Oct. 9

Missing Link

Oct. 10

LEGO Ninjago: Season 4 Crystallized – Part 2

Spirit Rangers

Oct. 11

The Cage

DEAW#13 Udom Taephanich Stand Up Comedy Show

Iliza Shlesinger: Hot Forever

Island of the Sea Wolves

Oct. 12

Belascoaran, PI

Blackout

Easy-Bake Battle

The Nutty Boy

Wild Croc Territory

Oct. 13

Dead End: Paranormal Park: Season 2

Exception

The Playlist

The Sinner: Season 4: Percy

Someone Borrowed

Sue Perkins: Perfectly Legal

Oct. 14

Black Butterflies

The Curse of Bridge Hollow

Everything Calls for Salvation

Holy Family

Mismatched: Season 2

Take 1

Oct. 15

Blippi’s Spooky Spell Halloween

Under the Queen’s Umbrella

Oct. 16

Dracula Untold

Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am

Oct. 17

Waffles + Mochi’s Restaurant

Oct. 18

Gabriel Iglesias: Stadium Fluffy Live From Los Angeles

LiSA Another Great Day

Somebody Feed Phil: Season 6

Unsolved Mysteries: Volume 3

Oct. 19

The Green Glove Gang

Love Is Blind: Season 3

Notre-Dame

The School for Good and Evil

Waffles + Mochi’s Restaurant Michelle Obama

The Stranger

Oct. 21

28 Days Haunted

Barbarians II

Descendant

From Scratch

High: Confessions of an Ibiza Drug Mule

ONI: Thunder God’s Tale

Pokemon Ultimate Journeys

Oct. 22

LOL Surprise! Winter Fashion Show

Oct. 23

Franco Escamilla: Eavesdropping

Oct. 24

The Chalk Line

Oct. 25

Barbie Epic Road Trip

Blade of the 47 Ronin

Fortune Feimster: Good Fortune

Guillermo Del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities

Unsolved Mysteries: Volume 3

Oct. 26

Fugitive: The Curious Case of Carlos Ghosn

The Good Nurse

Hellhole

Love is Blind: Season 3

Robbing Mussolini

Oct. 27

Cici

Daniel Spellbound

Dubai Bling

Earthstorm

Family Reunion: Part 5

Hotel Transylvania 2

Romantic Killer

Oct. 28

All Quiet on the Western Front

The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself

Big Mouth: Season 6

Drink Masters

I AM A STALKER

If Only

My Encounter with Evil

Wendell & Wild

Wild is the Wind

Oct. 29

Deadwind: Season 3

