October is here at last. Unless you live in a temperate-year-round climate, it’s high time you toss on a flannel, grab your favorite fall brew, and settle into the couch for some quality TV time. From new movies to returning shows, there are plenty of dramatic story lines and explosive finales to sink your teeth into. Here are all the best things to stream this month.
What To Watch on Netflix: October 2022
Just in time for Halloween, Netflix has the newest series from thriller-show master Mike Flanagan, director of projects like Doctor Sleep, House on Haunted Hill, and Midnight Mass. His newest project is The Midnight Club (October 7), an adaptation of the 1994 novel of the same name. The show follows a group of terminally ill patients in hospice who meet up each night—hence the “midnight” moniker—to tell scary stories. Naturally, some bizarre things start to occur and the group has to get to the bottom of things.
The war epic adaptation of the classic novel All Quiet on the Western Front starts streaming October 28. The movie follows a group of soldiers during World War I and is a visceral, realistic depiction of the horrors of war. The film is Germany’s submission for the Academy Award for Best International Feature Film at the 95th Academy Awards and stars Daniel Brühl (Inglourious Basterds, Captain America: Civil War).
Another project to keep an eye on is Wendell & Wild (October 21), a stop-motion horror comedy from the mind of Henry Selick (The Nightmare Before Christmas). The film follows two demon brothers (voiced by Keegan-Michael Key and Jordan Peele) who end up in the land of the living with the help of a 13-year-old girl (Lyric Ross). The month will also see shows like Big Mouth (October 28), Barbarians (October 21), and Nailed It (October 5) return for new seasons.
What to Watch on HBO Max: October 2022
The return of The White Lotus (October 30) is HBO’s most anticipated new show of the month. What was originally a limited series is now back for Season 2, with Jennifer Coolodge returning to her Emmy winning role as Tanya McQuoid, a woman looking for inner peace on vacation after her mother died. The first season took place in Hawaii and this new season will shift locales to Sicily, Italy at another White Lotus resort. Alongside Coolidge is a deep cast that includes F. Murray Abraham, Michael Imperioli, Theo James, and Aubrey Plaza.
On the documentary side, the NXIVM story continues with The Vow: Part Two (October 17), HBO’s look at the cult-like group that took hold in upstate New York. After a two-year layoff, the sci-fi comedy Avenue 5 (October 10) returns for a second season. The series follows a cruise ship in space after it veers off course, sending the crew and all its inhabitants into deep space, unable to return to earth for at least three years. Starring Hugh Laurie as the captain, the series also stars Josh Gad, Zach Woods, and Himesh Patel and was created by Veep’s Armando Iannucci. If you haven’t been keeping up with House of Dragon, now is the time to jump in. The Game of Thrones spinoff will have its finale later in October, following a thrilling first season on HBO. The show has already spanned decades as it tells the story of the Targaryen dynasty and upcoming civil war, and the show already has more dragons than GoT ever had.
Other shows to check out this month includes Season 2 of the Mark Wahlberg reality show Wahl Street (October 6), season 3 of the Batman-related action series Pennyworth: The Origin of Batman’s Butler (October 8) as well as films like District 9, Dude Where’s My Car?, Hoosiers, and Nightcrawler (all October 1).
What to Watch on Disney Plus: October 2022
Since it’s spooky season, you’ll want to tune into Marvel’s latest TV foray, the horror-tinged Werewolf by Night (October 7). The TV special is just one episode, but will be the first real introduction of monsters into the MCU. Starring Gael García Bernal as Jack Russell / Werewolf by Night, the special will follow a group of monster hunters as they gather at Bloodstone Manor. The group then all goes through a deadly competition as they try to win a powerful relic, but what they don’t know is that they all will end up battling with the Werewolf by Night himself. The special is shot in black and white and despite the premise, also will have some comedic elements too.
Staying with the MCU, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law continues this month with two more episodes, including the season finale on October 13. The show has been a fun side adventure for Marvel, taking on a case-of-the-week feel as Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany) balances being a lawyer alongside being a superhero with Hulk powers. In the world of Star Wars, Andor continues Season 1 with weekly episodes on Wednesday’s after premiering its first four episodes. On the new side of things in Star Wars, the animated anthology series Tales of the Jedi (October 26) will give fans new stories of some of their favorite characters in the galaxy, including Ahsoka Tano, Qui-Gon Jinn (Liam Neeson), Mace Windu (played by Samuel L. Jackson in the films), Count Dooku, and Bail Organa.
What To Watch on Amazon Prime: October 2022
If you’re a fan of HBO’s Westworld, you’ll want to check out Amazon Prime’s new sci-fi series The Peripheral (October 21). Based on the book by William Gibson, The futuristic thriller stars Chloë Grace Moretz (Kick-Ass) as Flynne, who uncovers a major secret when she discovers that she is connected to an alternate reality. Fitting in with the month of October, the thrillers series The Devil’s Hour (October 28) follows a woman who wakes up every night at exactly 3.33 AM, in the middle of what’s called “devil’s hour” between 3 AM and 4 AM. Starring Doctor Who’s Peter Capaldi, you may want to watch this one with the lights on.
The Northman, the action epic from director Robert Eggers, starts streaming on Amazon on October 11 and is well worth watching if you missed it earlier this year. With an all-star cast of Alexander Skarsgard, Anya Taylor-Joy, Nicole Kidman, Ethan Hawke, and Willem Dafoe, the film follows Skarsgard’s stars Viking warrior as he tries to get revenge on his uncle for murdering his father. Liam Neeson has a new action film coming with Blacklight (October 24), while the entire James Bond series starts streaming on Amazon on October 5. The platform benefits from Amazon’s purchase of MGM, meaning Bond series greats like Skyfall, Goldeneye, Casino Royale, Goldfinger, and everything else will be at your fingertips. And if you haven’t caught up yet, it’s the perfect time ahead of The Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power finale, which premieres later this month.
What to Watch on Apple TV+: October 2022
As usual, Apple keeps it light on quantity but brings some quality options for October. The one to keep an eye on is Season 1 of Shantaram, the adaptation of the epic 2003 novel of the same name. Based in part on the experiences of author Gregory David Roberts, Charlie Hunnam (Sons of Anarchy) stars as Lin, a bank robber from Australia who escapes prison and flees to India. While there, Lin finds his way through the Mumbai underworld while also trying to repent for his past crimes by helping people in need. The 12-episode series starts with three episodes for the premiere on October 14 before weekly episodes after that through December.
On the feature side, Ewan McGregor and Ethan Hawke star in the comedy-drama Raymond and Ray (October 21). The film follows two half-brothers who are brought back together by their father’s funeral. The film received strong reviews after premiering at the 2022 Toronto Film Festival. If you’re looking for some comedy, Season 2 of Acapulco is your pick. The story follows Season 1, which took place in 1984, centered on Máximo Gallard (Eugenio Derbez), who gets the chance to have a dream job when he gets a gig at an Acapulco resort called Las Colinas. The streamer will also have a documentary on the legendary musician Louis Armstrong with Louis Armstrong’s Black Blues (October 28).
What to Watch on Hulu: October 2022
If you’re looking for scares this month, Hulu has you covered. On the new side, the streamer has an adaptation of the 1987 film Hellraiser on October 7. Based on the Clive Barker book of the same name, the film follows a young woman (Odessa A’Zion) who discovers an ancient puzzle box, but little does she know that by using it, she’ll summon a group of supernatural beings from another dimension. The original film had its share of jump scares and creepy moments, and this new flick should be even creepier. The platform also has horror and suspense-type movies like Fright Night, Let Me In, The Sixth Sense, and Antlers (all October 1). If you need something a little lighter, the hilarious comedy series Schitt’s Creek will bring all six seasons to Hulu starting October 3 after previously being on Netflix.
Your Complete October 2022 Streaming Guide: What to Watch on Disney+, HBO Max, Netflix, and More
What to Stream on Hulu
Oct. 1
My Hero Academia: Complete Season 6 (SUBBED)
Spy x Family: Season 1 Part 2 (SUBBED)
A River Runs Through It (1992)
The ABCs Of Death (2012)
The ABCs Of Death 2 (2014)
About Time (2013)
The Abyss (1989)
After Midnight (2019)
The Age Of Innocence (1993)
Aliens In The Attic (2009)
All About My Mother (1999)
All My Puny Sorrows (2021)
America’s Sweethearts (2001)
American Ultra (2015)
An American Citizen (1992)
As Above, So Below (2014)
Bad Milo! (2013)
Beerfest (2006)
Beyond JFK (1991)
Blade (1998)
Blade 2 (2002)
Blade: Trinity (2004)
Blazing Saddles (1974)
Broken Embraces (2009)
Casino (1995)
Catch and Release (2006)
Cedar Rapids (2011)
Charlotte (2021)
The Covenant (2006)
Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon (2000)
Dark Shadows (2012)
Dear White People (2014)
Desperado (1995)
The Devil Has A Name (2019)
Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Rodrick Rules (2011)
Did You Hear About The Morgans? (2009)
Don’t Be Afraid of the Dark (2011)
Don’t Say A Word (2001)
Double, Double, Toil and Trouble (1993)
El Chicano (2018)
Evil Dead (2013)
The Exorcism of Emily Rose (2005)
Fired Up! (2009)
Fright Night (2011)
The Fugitive (1993)
The Gallows (2015)
The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo (2011)
Godzilla Vs. Mechagodzilla II (1993)
Godzilla Vs. Destoroyah (2000)
Godzilla Vs. Spacegodzilla (2000)
Godzilla, Mothra, And King Ghidorah: Giant Monsters All-Out Attack (2003)
Godzilla Vs. Megaguirus: The G Annihilation Strategy (2003)
Godzilla Against Mechagodzilla (2004)
Grandma’s Boy (2006)
The Green Hornet (2011)
The Hand That Rocks The Cradle (1992)
Higher Learning (1995)
Honeymoon (2014)
How to be Single (2016)
The Hulk (2003)
I Saw The Devil (2010)
It Might Get Loud (2008)
Jack And Diane (2012)
Layer Cake (2005)
Let Me In (2010)
Like Mike (2002)
Looper (2012)
Lords of Dogtown (2005)
Marrowbone (2017)
Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein (1994)
Monster House (2006)
The Mortal Instruments (2013)
National Lampoon’s Dorm Daze 2 (2006)
The New Age (1994)
No Eres Tu Soy Yo (2011)
O Brother, Where Art Thou? (2000)
Piranha 3-D (2010)
The Pursuit of Happyness (2006)
Q & A (1990)
Robin Hood (2010)
The Rocky Horror Picture Show (1975)
The Roommate (2011)
Salt (2010)
Satanic (2016)
The Sixth Sense (1999)
The Skin I Live In (2011)
Spirit: Stallion Of Cimarron (2002)
Splinter (2008)
Spy Next Door (2010)
Stripper (1986)
Sunchaser (1996)
That Night (1993)
Todo Cambia (2000)
The Transporter (2002)
Turtle Beach (1992)
Twister (1996)
Tyrel (2018)
Unbreakable (2000)
Undercover Brother (2002)
V/H/S (2012)
V/H/S 2 (2013)
V/H/S: Viral (2014)
Vanishing On 7th Street (2010)
Wild Wild West (1999)
Winchester (2018)
The Wheel (2021)
Women On The Verge Of A Nervous Breakdown (2006)
X-Men (2000)
XX (2017)
Oct. 2
Red Election: Complete Season 1
Oct. 3
A Sinister Halloween Scary Opposites Solar Special
America’s Funniest Home Videos: Season 33 Premiere
Schitt’s Creek: Complete Series
RBG (2018)
Oct. 4
The Good Doctor: Season 6 Premiere
The Bachelorette: Complete Season 18
Oct. 5
Abominable and The Invisible City: Complete Season 1
Mob Psycho 100 III: Complete Season 3
Oct. 6
Locked Up Abroad: Season 12 Premiere
SurrealEstate: Complete Season 1
Oct. 7
Hellraiser (2022)
Alaska Daily: Series Premiere
Grey’s Anatomy: Season 19 Premiere
Station 19: Season 6 Premiere
Mack + Rita (2022)
Oct. 9
To Catch a Smuggler: South Pacific: Season 9 Premiere
Oct. 10
Grimcutty (2022)
The Rising of the Shield Hero: Complete Season 2 (DUBBED)
Oct. 11
Chainsaw Man: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED)
Antlers (2021)
Oct. 12
After (2019)
Oct. 14
Rosaline (2022)
Dashcam (2021)
Pil’s Adventure (2021)
See For Me (2021)
Oct. 15
Catfish: The TV Show: Season 8F
My Friend Dahmer (2017)
Poetic Justice (1993)
The Boy Downstairs (2017)
Oct. 16
Being Flynn (2012)
Benediction (2021)
Sinister 2 (2015)
Oct. 17
The Paloni Show! Halloween Special!
Oct. 18
Duncanville: Final 6 Episodes
Oct. 20
Annabelle: Creation (2017)
Bitterbrush (2021)
Oct. 21
Matriarch (2022)
Abandoned (2022)
Wyrm (2022)
Oct. 22
The Hair Tales: Two-Episode Series Premiere
Oct. 24
Beba (2021)
Oct. 25
The French Dispatch (2021)
Oct. 29
Clean (2021)
Oct. 31
Crimes of the Future (2022)
The Way Way Back (2013)
What to Stream on Apple TV Plus
Oct. 14
Shantaram season 1
Oct. 21
Acapulco season 2
Raymond & Ray
October 28
Louis Armstrong’s Black Blues
What to Stream on Amazon Prime
Oct. 1
12 Dates of Christmas (2011)
13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi (2016)
7 Days to Vegas (2019)
A Christmas In Vermont (2016)
A Christmas Solo (2017)
A.I. Artificial Intelligence (2001)
Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter (2012)
Ace the Case: Manhattan Mystery (2016)
Advantageous (2015)
Another Time (2018)
Audrey Rose (1977)
Baby Boom (1987)
Babymoon (2017)
Beat Street (1984)
Big House (2020)
Bloodrunners (2017)
Bridesmaids (2011)
Bridge and Tunnel (2014)
Buddymoon (2016)
Burnt Offerings (1976)
Christmas Crime Story (2016)
Colewell (2019)
Colors of Heaven (2017)
Cosmos (2019)
Cyrus (2010)
Dark Crimes (2018)
Daylight Savings (2012)
Dickie Roberts: Former Child Star (2003)
Edward Scissorhands (1990)
End of Sentence (2019)
Falcon Song (2014)
Fire In The Sky (1993)
For Colored Girls (2010)
Get Shorty (1995)
Going To Brazil (2017)
Hackers (1995)
Hal King (2021)
Hannibal (2001)
Hearts And Bones (2019)
Heaven Can Wait (1978)
Hellbenders (2013)
Hickey (2016)
High-Rise (2016)
Hit By Lightning (2014)
Hondo (1953)
Hostel (2006)
Jennifer’s Body (2009)
Just Married (2003)
Land Of The Lost (2009)
Last Holiday (2006)
Law Abiding Citizen (2009)
Leaving Las Vegas (1996)
Love Dot Com (2019)
Magnum Opus (2017)
Mags and Julie Go On A Road Trip (2020)
Man on Fire (2004)
Mariah Carey’s All I Want For Christmas Is You (2017)
Murder Bury Win (2020)
My Bloody Valentine (2009)
My True Fairytale (2021)
No Alternative (2018)
Nothing Like the Holidays (2008)
Nowitzki: The Perfect Shot (2015)
Panic (2000)
Patriot Games (1992)
Piranha 3D (2010)
Ryde (2017)
Santa Claus: The Movie (1985)
Seabiscuit (2003)
Shane (1953)
Shanghai Knights (2003)
Shutter Island (2010)
Shuttlecock (2020)
Snow White And The Huntsman (2012)
Social Animals (2018)
Source Code (2011)
Summer Rental (1985)
Support the Girls (2018)
Swing Vote (2008)
Teen Wolf (1985)
Teen Wolf Too (1987)
The Curious Case of Benjamin Button (2008)
The Devil Inside (2012)
The Dictator (2012)
The Divorce Party (2019)
The Dustwalker (2020)
The Forbidden Kingdom (2008)
The Harimaya Bridge (2010)
The Hot Chick (2002)
The Hundred-Foot Journey (2014)
The Purple Rose of Cairo (1996)
The Silence of the Lambs (1991)
The Thomas Crown Affair (1968)
The Unraveling (2015)
The Woman in Red (1984)
Two For Joy (2018)
Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Family Reunion (2006)
Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Family Reunion – The Play (2002)
Universal Soldier: Day of Reckoning (2012)
Universal Soldier: The Return (1999)
Up In The Air (2009)
Valentin (2004)
Vanilla Sky (2001)
Venus and Serena (2013)
Vice (2015)
Vincent and Theo (1990)
Visioneers (2009)
Wall Street (1987)
Water in a Broken Glass (2020)
Winchester (2018)
Without a Paddle: Nature’s Calling (2009)
You’re in Charge (2013)
Zack and Miri Make a Porno (2008)
Oct. 5
James Bond series
Oct. 6
Bring It On, Ghost (2016)
Oct. 7
Catherine Called Birdy (2022) — Prime Video Original film
Oct. 9
Noah (2014)
Oct. 11
Family Camp (2022)
The Northman (2022)
Oct. 19
May I Help You (2022)
Oct. 20
Torn Hearts (2022)
American Horror Story S10 (2021)
Oct. 21
Modern Love Tokyo (2022) — Prime Video Original anime
The Peripheral (2022) — Prime Video Original series
Argentina, 1985 (2022)
Oct. 22
Hush Hush (2022) — Prime Video Original series
Oct. 24
Blacklight (2022)
Oct. 28
The Devil’s Hour (2022) — Prime Video Original series
Downton Abbey: A New Era (2022)
Run Sweetheart Run (2022) — Prime Video Original film
Oct. 31
Unhuman (2022)
What to Stream on Disney Plus
Oct. 3
Dancing With the Stars (Episode 3)
Oct. 5
Puppy Dog Pals (Season 5, 1 episode)
Spidey and His Amazing Friends (Season 2, 4 episodes)
The Simpsons (Season 33)
World of Flavor with Big Moe Cason (Season 1)
Zombies: Addison’s Monster Mystery (Season 1)
Shipwreck Hunters Australia (Season 1)
Andor (Episode 5)
The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers Season 2 – (Episode 2)
Oct. 6
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law (Episode 8)
Oct. 7
Calling All Monsters Music Video (Short)
Drumline
The Peanuts Movie
Werewolf by Night
Oct. 10
Dancing with the Stars (Episode 4)
Oct. 12
Big City Greens (Season 3, 4 episodes)
Sofia the First
Ultra Violet & Black Scorpion (Season 1, 6 episodes)
The Villains of Valley View (Season 1, 5 episodes)
Big Shot (Season 2)
Andor (Episode 6)
The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers Season 2 – (Episode 3)
Oct. 13
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law (Episode 9)
Oct. 14
Into the Woods (Sing-Along Version)
The New Mutants
Oct. 17
Dancing with the Stars (Episode 5)
Oct. 18
Dancing with the Stars (Episode 6)
Oct. 19
Alice’s Wonderland Bakery (Season 1, 4 episodes)
Bear in the Big Blue House
PB&J Otter
Raven’s Home (Season 5, 8 episodes)
Spider-Man: The New Animated Series (Season 1)
The Incredible Dr. Pol (Season 21)
The Spectacular Spider-Man (Season 1)
Wicked Tuna (Season 11)
Andor (Episode 7)
The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers Season 2 – (Episode 4)
Oct. 21
Hall of Villains
Oct. 24
Dancing with the Stars (Episode 7)
Oct. 26
Eureka! (Season 1, 4 episodes)
Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi
Sumo Do, Sumo Don’t
The Mysterious Benedict Society (Season 2)
Andor (Episode 8)
The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers Season 2 – (Episode 5)
Oct. 28
Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Squeakquel
Marvel’s Hulk: Where Monsters Dwell
Oct. 31
Dancing with the Stars (Episode 8)
What to Stream on HBO Max
Oct. 1
Æon Flux, 2005 (HBO)
Along Came A Spider, 2001 (HBO)
Bad News Bears, 2005 (HBO)
Bad Teacher, 2011
Before I Fall, 2017 (HBO)
Before Mickey Mouse: A History of American Animation
Black Nativity, 2013 (Director’s Cut) (HBO)
Blackthorn, 2011 (HBO)
Butch Cassidy And The Sundance Kid, 1969
C.R.A.Z.Y., 2005
Call Me By Your Name, 2017
Century of Animation Showcase: 1922, 2022
Charlie St. Cloud, 2010 (HBO)
Christmas in Connecticut, 1945
Coneheads, 1993 (HBO)
Disclosure, 1994 (HBO)
District 9, 2009 (HBO)
Down Terrace, 2009 (HBO)
Dude Where’s My Car?, 2000 (HBO)
Eyimofe (This Is My Desire), 2020
Fair Game, 2010 (HBO)
Federico Fellini’s Intervista, 1987
Frank, 2014 (HBO)
Freedomland, 2006 (HBO)
Grand Piano, 2013 (HBO)
Hoosiers, 1986 (HBO)
Hot Summer Nights, 2017 (HBO)
Hotel Mumbai, 2018 (HBO)
I’m Gonna Git You Sucka, 1988 (HBO)
Jumper, 2008 (HBO)
Juno, 2007 (HBO)
Kiss The Girls, 1997
La ronde, 1950
Let’s Be Cops, 2014
Little Women, 1933
Luci del Varieta, 1950
Max Steiner: Maestro of Movie Music, 2019
Meet the Spartans, 2008 (Extended Version) (HBO)
Miracle in Milan, 1951
My Best Friend’s Girl, 2008 (Extended Version) (HBO)
Navy Seals, 1990 (HBO)
Nightcrawler, 2014 (HBO)
No Place on Earth, 2012 (HBO)
Nothing But Trouble,1991 (HBO)
Oliver!, 1968
Open Season, 2006
Open Season 2, 2008
Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping, 2016 (HBO)
Promised Land, 2012 (HBO)
Rock Dog, 2016 (HBO)
Scooby-Doo! The Sword and the Scoob!
S.W.A.T. (Movie), 2003
Silent Hill: Revelation 3D, 2012 (HBO)
Slacker, 1990
Spotlight, 2015 (HBO)
Terms of Endearment, 1983 (HBO)
The Adventures of Pinocchio, 1996
The American President, 1995
The Bad News Bears, 1976 (HBO)
The Bad News Bears In Breaking Training, 1977 (HBO)
The Bad News Bears Go To Japan, 1978 (HBO)
The Bridge on the River Kwai, 1957
The Eye, 2008 (HBO)
The Haunting In Connecticut 2: Ghosts of Georgia , 2013
The Perfect Host, 2010 (HBO)
The Perfect Storm, 2000
The Swimming Pool, 1969
The Two Faces of January, 2014
The Witch, 2015 (HBO)
Tim and Eric’s Billion Dollar Movie, 2012 (HBO)
To The Wonder, 2012
Twisted, 2004 (HBO)
Waist Deep, 2006 (HBO)
Whose Line is It Anyway?, Season 9
Yvonne Orji: A Whole Me, Special Premiere (HBO)
Oct. 2
101 Places to Party Before You Die, Season 1
Housing Complex C
Oct. 5
Eraser: Reborn, 2022
Oct. 6
Folklore, Max Original Seasons 2 Premiere
Pennyworth: The Origin of Batman’s Butler, Max Original Season 3 Premiere
Wahl Street, Max Original Season 2 Premiere
Oct. 7
Habla Loud, Documentary Premiere (HBO)
Oct. 8
Straight Out of Nowhere: Scooby-Doo Meets Courage the Cowardly Dog, 2021
Oct. 9
We Baby Bears S1E
Oct. 10
Avenue 5, Season 2 Premiere (HBO)
Oh Hell, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
Oct. 11
38 at the Garden, Documentary Premiere (HBO)
Oct. 14
Blippi Wonders, Season 2A
Fixer Upper: The Castle
Oct. 15
Trick or Treat Scooby-Doo!, 2022
Oct. 17
Mr. Pickles
The Vow, Part Two Documentary Series Premiere (HBO)
Oct. 18
Batwheels, Season 1B Premiere
By Design: The Joe Caroff Story
Mama’s Boy, Documentary Premiere (HBO)
Meet the Batwheels, Season 1A
Oct. 19
Year One: A Political Odyssey, Documentary Premiere (HBO)
Oct. 20
Legacy, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
The Fastest Woman on Earth, 2022
Oct. 21
Restoration Road with Clint Harp Season 3
Teen Titans Go! Season 7D
Vale Dos Esquecidos, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
Oct. 23
La Pitchoune: Cooking in France Season 1
Oct. 24
Green Lantern: Beware My Power, 2022
Oct. 26
A Tree of Life: The Pittsburgh Synagogue Shooting, Documentary Premiere (HBO)
Oct. 28
Garcia, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
Oct. 30
The Lost Kitchen, Season 3
The White Lotus, Season 2 Premiere (HBO)
What to Stream on Netflix
Oct. 1
17 Again
30 Minutes or Less
60 Days In: Season 3
Any Given Sunday
Barbie: It Takes Two: Season 2
Call Me by Your Name
Charlotte’s Web (2006)
Chocolat
City Slickers
The Color Purple
Gladiator
How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days
I Love You, Man
Labyrinth
Land of the Lost
Last Seen Alive
Mr. & Mrs. Smith
National Lampoon’s European Vacation
National Lampoon’s Vacation
Ocean’s Eleven
Ocean’s Thirteen
Ocean’s Twelve
Point Break (1991)
Risky Business
Robin Hood
Runaway Bride
Rush Hour
Rush Hour 2
Rush Hour 3
Scooby-Doo
Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed
Sex and the City 2
Sex and the City: The Movie
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie
Vegas Vacation
Walking Tall
Wedding Crashers
Yes Man
Oct. 2
Forever Queens
Oct. 3
Chip and Potato: Season 4
Jexi
Oct. 4
Hasan Minhaj: The King’s Jester
Oct. 5
Bling Empire: Season 3
High Water
Jumping from High Places
Mr. Harrigan’s Phone
Nailed It!: Season 7
The Fight for Justice: Paolo Guerrero
The Trapped 13: How We Survived The Thai Cave
Togo
Oct. 6
Aftershock: Everest and Nepal Earthquake
The Joys and Sorrows of Young Yuguo
Oct. 7
Conversations with a Killer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes
Derry Girls: Season 3
Doll House
Glitch
Kev Adams: The Real Me
Luckiest Girl Alive
Man on Pause
The Midnight Club
The Mole
Oddballs
Old People
The Redeem Team
TIGER & BUNNY 2 Part 2
Oct. 9
Missing Link
Oct. 10
LEGO Ninjago: Season 4 Crystallized – Part 2
Spirit Rangers
Oct. 11
The Cage
DEAW#13 Udom Taephanich Stand Up Comedy Show
Iliza Shlesinger: Hot Forever
Island of the Sea Wolves
Oct. 12
Belascoaran, PI
Blackout
Easy-Bake Battle
The Nutty Boy
Wild Croc Territory
Oct. 13
Dead End: Paranormal Park: Season 2
Exception
The Playlist
The Sinner: Season 4: Percy
Someone Borrowed
Sue Perkins: Perfectly Legal
Oct. 14
Black Butterflies
The Curse of Bridge Hollow
Everything Calls for Salvation
Holy Family
Mismatched: Season 2
Take 1
Oct. 15
Blippi’s Spooky Spell Halloween
Under the Queen’s Umbrella
Oct. 16
Dracula Untold
Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am
Oct. 17
Waffles + Mochi’s Restaurant
Oct. 18
Gabriel Iglesias: Stadium Fluffy Live From Los Angeles
LiSA Another Great Day
Somebody Feed Phil: Season 6
Unsolved Mysteries: Volume 3
Oct. 19
The Green Glove Gang
Love Is Blind: Season 3
Notre-Dame
The School for Good and Evil
Waffles + Mochi’s Restaurant Michelle Obama
The Stranger
Oct. 21
28 Days Haunted
Barbarians II
Descendant
From Scratch
High: Confessions of an Ibiza Drug Mule
ONI: Thunder God’s Tale
Pokemon Ultimate Journeys
Oct. 22
LOL Surprise! Winter Fashion Show
Oct. 23
Franco Escamilla: Eavesdropping
Oct. 24
The Chalk Line
Oct. 25
Barbie Epic Road Trip
Blade of the 47 Ronin
Fortune Feimster: Good Fortune
Guillermo Del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities
Unsolved Mysteries: Volume 3
Oct. 26
Fugitive: The Curious Case of Carlos Ghosn
The Good Nurse
Hellhole
Love is Blind: Season 3
Robbing Mussolini
Oct. 27
Cici
Daniel Spellbound
Dubai Bling
Earthstorm
Family Reunion: Part 5
Hotel Transylvania 2
Romantic Killer
Oct. 28
All Quiet on the Western Front
The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself
Big Mouth: Season 6
Drink Masters
I AM A STALKER
If Only
My Encounter with Evil
Wendell & Wild
Wild is the Wind
Oct. 29
Deadwind: Season 3
