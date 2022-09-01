What To Watch on Amazon Prime: September 2022

It’s not just one of the biggest shows of the season, it’s one of the most expensive shows ever. The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power debuts on Amazon Prime Video this month, bringing to fruition the company’s goal of having their own Game of Thrones on the platform. Years in the making and around $1 billion in production, marketing and rights fees, the series will follow a different era than what fans have seen or read before, taking place in the Second Age, thousands of years before the events of the Lord of the Rings books. The show will follow some major characters fans know from the Peter Jackson movies—although much younger—like Elves Galadriel (Morfydd Clark) and Elrond (Robert Aramayo), while other characters will be seen onscreen for the first time. The story will reveal the history behind the forgiving of the Rings of Power, how the evil Lord Sauron first rose to power, as well as how the groups of Elves and Men came to unite to fight against the Dark forces in Middle-earth. It’s a huge investment for Amazon and the company is hoping they have a massive hit on their hands. The show will start with a two-episode premiere before releasing weekly episodes after that.

With The Lord of the Rings coming, Amazon is unsurprisingly keeping the new releases light this month, but they’re adding lots of great movies to the platform. Sylvester Stallone’s action series The Expendables, The Expendables 2, and The Expendables 3 will start streaming, as will Brad Pitt and Edward Norton’s 1999 classic Fight Club alongside Oscar winning films like The Usual Suspects and The Silence of the Lambs.

What to Watch on Apple TV+: September 2022

In his follow-up to the Oscar winning Green Book, director Peter Farrelly is bringing an improbable, inspiring true story to Apple TV+ with The Greatest Beer Run Ever (September 30). The film stars Zac Efron as John “Chickie” Donohue, who travels to Vietnam during the height of the war to bring his friends and other enlisted men from his NYC neighborhood their favorite beer, as a way to show appreciation for their service and that everyone back home is thinking about them. The film also stars Russell Crowe as a photographer who eventually joins John on his journey, and Bill Murray as the bartender at the local spot where John and his friends used to gather. On the TV side, the miniseries Five Days at Memorial will air its finale on September 2. The dramatic series tells the story about a New Orleans hospital after Hurricane Katrina hits and the decisions the medical staff has to make as they try to care for patients. Academy Award nominated actress Vera Farmiga stars as real-life Dr. Anna Pu alongside a cast that includes Cherry Jones, W. Earl Brown, Julie Ann Emery and Robert Pine, father of actor Chris Pine. If you haven’t seen the series yet, this one is worth catching up on.