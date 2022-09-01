Entertainment
September Streaming Guide: What to Watch on Netflix, HBO Max, Amazon Prime, and More
Summer might be just about over, and as sad as that may be for your beach days and weekend getaways, it might leave you more time to catch up on all the new movies and television shows coming this month. From a new Lord of the Rings series, returning shows like Atlanta and Cobra Kai, to Zac Efron delivering beer in a war zone, there’s something for everyone. Here’s everything you should check out in September.
What To Watch on Netflix: September 2022
Season 5 Cobra Kai (September 9) returns this month, continuing the Karate Kid story decades after the film franchise started up. The show has been one of Netflix’s most successful in recent years and the series keeps growing, adding characters and picking up storylines from the original films, and this season will be no different. Karate Kid Part III villain Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith) returned last season, so antagonist Mike Barnes (Sean Kanan) will be back, presumably as another obstacle for Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio). Last season finished off with Daniel and Johnny (William Zabka) continuing their quest against Cobra Kai, with Daniel bringing in another ally—Karate Kid Part II’s Chozen Toguchi (Yuji Okumoto)—from Japan to help get his dojo back in shape. The show is the perfect mix of action, soapy drama, comedy and all the 80s references you need. It’s also a great binge, so if you haven’t watched Seasons 1 through 4 yet, now is your chance.
The most intriguing release for Netflix this month may also be the most controversial movie of the fall season: Director Andrew Dominik’s long-awaited film Blonde (September 28) about the life of actress Marilyn Monroe. The film is not a biopic exactly. It’s based on the Joyce Carol Oates novel, which was inspired by Monroe’s life and will be a warts-and-all portrayal, which is why it was given an NC-17 rating. Ana De Armas (Knives Out) is playing Monroe, while Adrien Brody stars as Arthur Miller and Bobby Cannavalle as Joe DiMaggio, two of Monroe’s former flames. This film is sure to generate some major buzz for the platform this year.
If you’re looking for something a bit lighter, on the same day Netflix is debuting a documentary about the crazy GameStop stock story that took hold during the pandemic with Eat the Rich: The GameStop Saga (September 28). Director Rob Zombie is also bringing his wicked sense of humor to the classic 60s sitcom The Munsters, with a movie adaptation of the show coming on September 27. Some other movies to keep an eye on this month include the Austin Powers trilogy, the Patrick Swayze 80’s classic Road House, Heath Ledger’s A Knight’s Tale, as well as the Mark Wahlberg-Jason Statham action comedy The Italian Job (all September 1).
What to Watch on HBO Max: September 2022
It’s a pretty light month for debuts on HBO Max, with the biggest new title coming to the platform being the box office hit Elvis (September 2) from earlier this year. Baz Luhrmann’s biopic stars Austin Butler as the King of rock’n’roll in a tour de force performance, alongside Tom Hanks as Colonel Tom Parker, Elvis’s manager that helped launch him to superstardom. The film follows Presley’s rise from family life in Mississippi to becoming one of the most famous artists of all time. If you need something a little more ridiculous, Roland Emmerich disaster movie Moonfall (September 9) hits the platform, starring Patrick Wilson and Halle Berry as two former astronauts who discover a conspiracy about the moon, which is falling out of orbit towards earth. Other movies to keep an eye out for this month: the 80’s classic Young Guns, the extended edition of Hot Tub Time Machine, the classic comedy Airplane!, and Matthew McConnoughey’s The Beach Bum (all September 1).
On the TV side, HBO is continuing with both the first season of House of the Dragon, the first spinoff of Game of Thrones, and the second season of the financial drama Industry. While the shows couldn’t be more different in genre, they both involve plenty of incredible dialogue and interesting characters. Following its first two episodes, which spanned a six-month period, House of the Dragon will continue the succession battle of the Targaryen family, with Prince Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith) going rogue against his brother King Viserys I Targaryen (Paddy Considine) after he made his daughter Rhaenyra Targaryen (Milly Alcock/Emma D’Arcy) his heir. On Industry, after the young graduatesHarper Stern (Myha’la Herrold), Yasmin (Marisa Abela) and Robert (Harry Lawtley) made it as full associates at Pierpoint & Co, the trio now has to deal with the expectations that come from working at a prestigious financial firm. It remains one of the best shows on TV and it’s worth catching up on if you haven’t seen it yet.
What to Watch on Disney Plus: September 2022
It’s a big month for Disney Plus, as the House of Mouse is having a “Disney+ Day” celebration on September 8, bringing a whole bunch of anticipated titles to the platform. On the MCU side of things, if you missed out on Thor: Love and Thunder in theaters, it now will be available to stream, continuing the adventures of Chris Hemsorth’s titular hero. When he crosses paths with Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale), Thor must enlist King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi) and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) to help in his adventure, the twist being that Jane ends up being a version of the Mighty Thor herself. On the same say, you’ll also be able to get a behind-the-scenes look at the film with Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making of Thor: Love and Thunder, revealing the secrets and unseen footage from director Taika Waititi’s film. In keeping with the behind the scenes vibes, September 8 will also have Obi-Wan Kenobi: A Jedi’s Return, which will peel back the curtain on Ewan McGregor’s series and how the show came to life.
Later in the month is what might be the biggest release of all, with Andor (September 21), a Star Wars television spinoff of Rogue One, starring Diego Luna as Cassian Andor, reprising his role from the prequel film. The series, which has already had a second season planned, will be one of the longest Star Wars TV shows, coming in with 12 episodes in the first season. The show will follow Andor as he rises up the ranks and becomes a top Rebel spy, while also showing how political leader Mon Mothma (Genevieve O’Reilly) deals with the Empire while also building the foundation of what will become the Rebel Alliance. The show will debut with three episodes at the start before going to weekly releases. Other titles to keep an eye on include Harrison Ford’s The Call of the Wild (September 23) and Pinnochio (September 8), as well the continued run of the first season of She-Hulk: Attorney At Law, which started its run in August.
What To Watch on Amazon Prime: September 2022
It’s not just one of the biggest shows of the season, it’s one of the most expensive shows ever. The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power debuts on Amazon Prime Video this month, bringing to fruition the company’s goal of having their own Game of Thrones on the platform. Years in the making and around $1 billion in production, marketing and rights fees, the series will follow a different era than what fans have seen or read before, taking place in the Second Age, thousands of years before the events of the Lord of the Rings books. The show will follow some major characters fans know from the Peter Jackson movies—although much younger—like Elves Galadriel (Morfydd Clark) and Elrond (Robert Aramayo), while other characters will be seen onscreen for the first time. The story will reveal the history behind the forgiving of the Rings of Power, how the evil Lord Sauron first rose to power, as well as how the groups of Elves and Men came to unite to fight against the Dark forces in Middle-earth. It’s a huge investment for Amazon and the company is hoping they have a massive hit on their hands. The show will start with a two-episode premiere before releasing weekly episodes after that.
With The Lord of the Rings coming, Amazon is unsurprisingly keeping the new releases light this month, but they’re adding lots of great movies to the platform. Sylvester Stallone’s action series The Expendables, The Expendables 2, and The Expendables 3 will start streaming, as will Brad Pitt and Edward Norton’s 1999 classic Fight Club alongside Oscar winning films like The Usual Suspects and The Silence of the Lambs.
What to Watch on Apple TV+: September 2022
In his follow-up to the Oscar winning Green Book, director Peter Farrelly is bringing an improbable, inspiring true story to Apple TV+ with The Greatest Beer Run Ever (September 30). The film stars Zac Efron as John “Chickie” Donohue, who travels to Vietnam during the height of the war to bring his friends and other enlisted men from his NYC neighborhood their favorite beer, as a way to show appreciation for their service and that everyone back home is thinking about them. The film also stars Russell Crowe as a photographer who eventually joins John on his journey, and Bill Murray as the bartender at the local spot where John and his friends used to gather. On the TV side, the miniseries Five Days at Memorial will air its finale on September 2. The dramatic series tells the story about a New Orleans hospital after Hurricane Katrina hits and the decisions the medical staff has to make as they try to care for patients. Academy Award nominated actress Vera Farmiga stars as real-life Dr. Anna Pu alongside a cast that includes Cherry Jones, W. Earl Brown, Julie Ann Emery and Robert Pine, father of actor Chris Pine. If you haven’t seen the series yet, this one is worth catching up on.
What to Watch on Hulu: September 2022
Hulu is going meta this month with the newest show from Modern Family creator Steven Levitan. His new comedy Reboot (September 20) follows a producer (Rachel Bloom) who wants to bring back a classic sitcom for—you guessed it—a modern-day reboot for Hulu. The previous show, Step Right Up, was a popular show in the 90s and the cast, played by Keegan-Michael Key, Judy Greer and Johnny Knoxville, has gone on to a variety of different things since the show ended, including a struggling movie career, legal issues and much more. The show will take a look at the challenges faced by the crew as they try and pull everyone back for a new edition of the show. The series will start with a three-episode premiere, followed by weekly releases after that.
On the returning TV side, The Handmaid’s Tale is back for Season 5 (September 14), while Atlanta (September 16) is back for its fourth and final season, and the school comedy Abbott Elementary starts its second season (September 22). Those shows will air on FX and ABC first, before streaming on Hulu after that. Some movies to keep an eye on this month include Matt Damon and Ben Affleck’s medieval drama The Last Duel (September 14), as well as a run of classics like The Social Network, the American Pie series, Fight Club, and 10 Things I Hate About You (all September 1).
What to Stream on Netflix
Sept. 1
Fenced In — Netflix Film
JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure STONE OCEAN Episodes 13-24 — Netflix Anime
Liss Pereira: Adulting — Netflix Comedy
Love in the Villa — Netflix Film
Off the Hook — Netflix Series
Samurai Rabbit: The Usagi Chronicles: Season 2 — Netflix Family
A Cinderella Story
A Clockwork Orange
A Good Old Fashioned Orgy
A Knight’s Tale
A Little Princess
American Beauty
Austin Powers in Goldmember
Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery
Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me
Barbie Mermaid Power
The Bridges of Madison County
Clueless
Despicable Me
Despicable Me 2
Dolphin Tale 2
Friday After Next
He’s Just Not That Into You
I Survived a Crime: Season 1
If Beale Street Could Talk
The Italian Job
John Q
Just Friends
Little Nicky
Morphle Halloween Candy Magic Pet
Next Friday
The Notebook
Resident Evil
Resident Evil: Apocalypse
Resident Evil: Retribution
Road House
Save the Last Dance
Scarface
Snow White & the Huntsman
Story Time Book: Read-Along: S1
This Is 40
Sept. 2
Buy My House — Netflix Series
Dated and Related — Netflix Series
Devil in Ohio — Netflix Series
Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives: Season 2 — Netflix Series
Fakes — Netflix Series
The Festival of Troubadours — Netflix Film
Ivy + Bean — Netflix Family
Ivy + Bean: The Ghost That Had to Go — Netflix Family
Ivy + Bean: Doomed to Dance — Netflix Family
You’re Nothing Special — Netflix Series
Sept. 3
Little Women — Netflix Series
Sept. 5
Call the Midwife: Series 11
Cocomelon: Season 6 — Netflix Family
Once Upon a Small Town — Netflix Series
Vampire Academy
Sept. 6
Bee and PuppyCat — Netflix Family
Get Smart With Money — Netflix Documentary
Rodrigo Marques: King of Uncouth — Netflix Comedy
Sheng Wang: Sweet and Juicy — Netflix Comedy
Untold: The Race of the Century — Netflix Documentary
Sept. 7
Chef’s Table: Pizza — Netflix Documentary
Indian Predator: The Diary of a Serial Killer — Netflix Documentary
Sept. 8
Entrapped — Netflix Series
Diorama — Netflix Film
Sept. 9
Cobra Kai: Season 5 — Netflix Series
End of the Road — Netflix Film
Merlí. Sapere Aude: Season 2 — Netflix Series
No Limit — Netflix Film
Narco-Saints — Netflix Series
Sept. 12
Ada Twist, Scientist: Season 3 — Netflix Family
Sept. 13
Colette
Jo Koy: Live from the Los Angeles Forum — Netflix Comedy
In the Dark: Season 4
Sept. 14
Broad Peak — Netflix Film
The Catholic School — Netflix Film
El Rey, Vicente Fernández — Netflix Series
Heartbreak High — Netflix Series
The Lørenskog Disappearance — Netflix Series
Sins of Our Mother — Netflix Documentary
Sept. 15
Dogs in Space: Season 2 — Netflix Family
Intervention: Season 21
Terim — Netflix Documentary
Sept. 16
The Brave Ones — Netflix Series
Do Revenge — Netflix Film
Drifting Home — Netflix Anime
Fate: The Winx Saga: Season 2 — Netflix Series
Gymnastics Academy: A Second Chance — Netflix Family
I Used to Be Famous — Netflix Film
Jogi — Netflix Film
Love Is Blind: After the Altar: Season 2 — Netflix Series
Mirror, Mirror — Netflix Film
Santo — Netflix Series
Skandal! Bringing Down Wirecard — Netflix Documentary
This Is the End
Sept. 19
Go Dog Go: Season 3 — Netflix Family
Sept. 20
Patton Oswalt: We All Scream — Netflix Comedy
Sept. 21
Designing Miami — Netflix Series
Fortune Seller: A TV Scam — Netflix Documentary
Iron Chef Mexico — Netflix Series
The Perfumier — Netflix Film
The Real Bling Ring: Hollywood Heist — Netflix Documentary
Sept. 22
The Dreamlife of Georgie Stone — Netflix Documentary
Karma’s World: Season 4 — Netflix Family
Snabba Cash: Season 2 — Netflix Series
Thai Cave Rescue — Netflix Series
Sept. 23
A Jazzman’s Blues — Netflix Film
ATHENA — Netflix Film
The Girls at the Back — Netflix Series
Jamtara – Sabka Number Ayega: Season 2 — Netflix Series
Lou — Netflix Film
Pokémon: The Arceus Chronicles — Netflix Family
Sept. 24
Dynasty: Season 5
Fullmetal Alchemist: The Final Alchemy — Netflix Film
Sept. 26
A Trip to Infinity — Netflix Documentary
My Little Pony: Make Your Mark: Chapter 2 — Netflix Family
Sept. 27
Elysium
Rob Zombie’s The Munsters
Nick Kroll: Little Big Boy — Netflix Comedy
Sept. 28
Blonde — Netflix Film
Eat the Rich: The GameStop Saga — Netflix Documentary
Inheritance
Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons: Season 6 — Netflix Series
Too Hot to Handle: Brazil: Season 2 — Netflix Series
Arriving Sept. 29
The Empress — Netflix Series
Sept. 30
Anikulapo — Netflix Film
Entergalactic — Netflix Special
Floor is Lava: Season 3 — Netflix Series
Idris Elba’s Human Playground — Netflix Series
Phantom Pups — Netflix Family
Rainbow — Netflix Film
What We Leave Behind
What to Stream on HBO Max
Sept. 1
The Accused, 1988 (HBO)
Airplane II: The Sequel, 1982 (HBO)
Airplane!, 1980 (HBO)
Andy Hardy Comes Home, 1958
Andy Hardy Gets Spring Fever, 1939
Andy Hardy Meets a Debutante, 1940
Andy Hardy’s Blonde Trouble, 1944
Andy Hardy’s Double Life, 1942
Andy Hardy’s Private Secretary, 1941
Angela, 1995
Another Thin Man, 1939
The Bad and the Beautiful, 1952
Bandslam, 2009 (HBO)
The Beach Bum, 2019 (HBO)
Beau Travail, 1999
Cat People, 1942
The Courtship of Andy Hardy, 1942
Divergent, 2014 (HBO)
The Divergent Series: Allegiant, 2016 (HBO)
The Divergent Series: Insurgent, 2015 (HBO)
Double Trouble, 1967
Dragon Blade, 2015 (HBO)
Elvis on Tour, 1972
The Eyes of My Mother, 2016 (HBO)
The Eyes of Orson Welles, 2018
Frankenstein, 1970
Girl Happy, 1965
Glory, 1989
Harper, 1966
Holiday, 1930
Hook, Line and Sinker, 1931
The Host, 2013 (HBO)
Hot Tub Time Machine, 2010 (HBO) (Extended Version)
In the Fade, 2017 (HBO)
It Happened at the World’s Fair, 1963
Jailhouse Rock, 1957
Killer Elite, 2011 (HBO)
The Life and Times of Judge Roy Bean, 1972
Life of Crime, 2014 (HBO)
Meet Dave, 2008 (HBO)
Melancholia, 2011 (HBO)
My Bloody Valentine, 1981 (HBO) (Extended Version)
My Week with Marilyn, 2011 (HBO)
The Nitwits, 1935
The Oklahoma Kid, 1939
Operation Crossbow, 1965
The Outfit, 1973
Please Stand By, 2017 (HBO)
Ratcatcher, 1999
Red Dust, 1932
The Ring Two, 2005 (HBO) (Extended Version)
Rita, Sue and Bob Too, 1987
Road to Singapore, 1931
Rocknrolla, 2008 (HBO)
Rosetta, 1999
The Scapegoat, 1959
The Sea Wolf, 1941
Screaming Eagles, 1956
Shadow Dancer, 2012 (HBO)
Shadow of the Thin Man, 1941
Song of the Thin Man, 1947
Spinout, 1966
The Tailor of Panama, 2001 (HBO)
Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2, 1986 (HBO) (Extended Version)
There Was a Crooked Man, 1970
Till the End of Time, 1946
Topsy-Turvy, 1999
Torpedo Run, 1958
Varda by Agnès, 2019
Village of the Damned, 1960
Waterloo Bridge, 1940
We’re All Going To The World’s Fair, 2021
What Lies Beneath, 2000 (HBO)
Where the Boys Are, 1960
Wild Hogs, 2007 (HBO)
Woman Walks Ahead, 2017 (HBO)
Working Girls, 1986
Young Guns, 1988
Young Guns II, 1990
Zandy’s Bride, 1974
Sept. 2
Elvis, 2022 (HBO)
Total Dramarama, Season 3B Premiere
Sept. 3
Sesame Street Mecha Builders, Season 1C Premiere
Sept. 4
Primera, 2021
The Vampire Diaries, Seasons 1-8
Arriving Sept. 5
Beauty and the Bandit, 1946
Sept. 7
The Brave One, 1956
Young Sheldon, Season 5
Sept. 9
HBO First Look: See How They Run, Season Premiere (HBO)
Moonfall, 2022 (HBO)
Saving The King (Salvar al Rey), Max Original Season 1
Tom Swift, Season 1
Sept. 10
Impractical Jokers, Season 9C
Impractical Jokers, Season 9C Specials
Sept. 12
The Criminal Life of Archibaldo de La Cruz, 1955
Sept. 14
Tammy, 2014 (HBO) (Extended Version)
Arriving Sept. 15
Dos Monjes, 1934
Lucia, 1968
Sept. 16
Good Behavior, Seasons 1-2
Los Espookys, Season 2 Premiere (HBO)
Sept. 17
Secret Origin Of The Batwheels
Sept. 21
Escape From Kabul, 2022 (HBO)
Sept. 22
The Hype, Max Original Season 2 Premiere
Living Single, Seasons 1-5
Arriving Sept. 23
Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace? Season 1 Premiere
Sept. 28
Hostages, Documentary Series Premiere (HBO)
Into the Storm, 2014 (HBO)
Sept. 29
Looney Tunes Cartoons (S5B) Halloween Special Max Original Premiere
Sept. 30
Bing, Season 1C
Gotham, Seasons 1-5
Magnolia Content
The Cabin Chronicles, Seasons 1-2
The Courage to Run with Chip Gaines & Gabe Grunewald, Special
The Craftsman, Season 1
The Established Home, Season 1
Family Dinner, Seasons 1-2
Fixer Upper (Five Season Library)
Fixer Upper: Behind the Design, Season 1
Fixer Upper: Welcome Home, Season 1
For the Love of Kitchens, Season 1
Growing Floret, Season 1
Homegrown, Seasons 1-2
In with the Old, Season 1
Inn the Works, Seasons 1-2
The Johnnyswim Show, Seasons 1-2
The Lost Kitchen, Seasons 1-2
Magnolia Table with Joanna Gaines, Seasons 1-6
Maine Cabin Masters, Season 7
Making Modern with Brooke and Brice, Seasons 1-2
Point of View: A Designer Profile
Ranch to Table, Seasons 1-2
Restoration Road with Clint Harp, Seasons 1-2
The Retro Plant Shop with Mikey and Jo, Season 1
Silos Baking Competition
Van Go, Seasons 1-2
Where We Call Home, Seasons 1-2
What to Stream on Disney Plus
Sept. 2
Al Davis VS. The NFL
Dickie V
Elway to Marino
Nature Boy
Run Ricky Run
Small Potatoes: Who Killed the USFL?
The Band That Wouldn’t Die
The Two Bills
Year of the Scab
Sept. 7
Edge of the Unknown with Jimmy Chin (S1)
Europe from Above (S3)
Europe from Above (S4)
Prime Survivor: Mighty Mekong (S1)
Puppy Dog Pals (S5, 3 episodes)
Sept. 8 – Disney+ Day
Frozen (Sing-Along)
Frozen 2 (Sing-Along)
Mickey Mouse Funhouse (S1, 5 episodes)
Thor: Love and Thunder
Cars on the Road
Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making of Thor: Love and Thunder
Obi-Wan Kenobi: A Jedi’s Return
Pinocchio
Sept. 9
United Sharks of America
Sept. 14
First Alaskans (S1)
In the Womb: Animal Babies (S1)
Sept. 16
Coco (Sing-Along)
The Art of Racing in the Rain
Mija
Sept. 19
Dancing with the Stars – Season 31 Premiere (Live)
Sept. 21
Firebuds (S1, 12 episodes)
Wicked Tuna: Outer Banks (S8, 8 episodes)
Andor – 3-Episode Premiere
Sept. 23
Saving Giraffes: The Long Journey Home
Spies in Disguise
The Call of the Wild
Sept. 28
Life Below Zero: Northern Territories (S2)
Minnie’s Bow-Toons: Party Palace Pals (S2, 11 episodes)
The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers – Season 2 Premiere
Sept. 30
Hocus Pocus 25th Anniversary Halloween Bash (Special)
Under Wraps 2
Hocus Pocus 2 – Premiere
What to Stream on Amazon Prime
Sept. 1
American Ninja Warrior seasons 12-13
Friday Night Lights seasons 1-5
Texicanas
WAGS Miami seasons 1-2
21 Grams
23:59
A Family Thing
The Adjustment Bureau
The Adventures of Buckaroo Banzai Across the 8th Dimension
American Beauty
American Ninja
American Ninja 2: The Confrontation
American Ninja 3: Blood Hunt
American Ninja 4: The Annihilation
An American Werewolf in London
Apartment 143
Autumn in New York
Bad Influence
Big Top Pee-Wee
Black Sunday
Blair Witch 2: The Book of Shadows
The Blair Witch Project
Cabin Fever
Cabin Fever 2: Spring Fever
The Clan
Cold Creek Manor
Crazy Heart
The Descent
The Dilemma
Dust 2 Glory
Employee of the Month
Europa Report
The Expendables
The Expendables 2
The Expendables 3
Failure to Launch
Fight Club
Frontera
The Ghost and the Darkness
Gorky Park
Hard Eight
He Got Game
Heartburn
Here Comes the Devil
How to Train Your Dragon
I Saw The Devil
I’m Still Here
In Time
Instructions Not Included
Intersection
Jason’s Lyric
Juan of the Dead
Legally Blonde
Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde
Let the Right One In
The Lifeguard
Love Story
Loving Pablo
Mandrill
The Mod Squad
Moonlight & Valentino
Mother!
The Motorcycle Diaries
Mr. Baseball
My Beautiful Laundrette
Night Falls on Manhattan
Open Water
The Out-of-Towners
The Package
Pulse
The Recruit
Reign of Fire
Rescue Dawn
Rings
Role Models
Role Models Unrated
Ronaldo
Rookie of the Year
Roxanne
The Sacrament
Save The Last Dance
Shattered
The Silence of the Lambs
Sin Nombre
Skyfall
Staying Alive
Superstar
Support Your Local Sheriff
The Transporter
Troll Hunter
Uncommon Valor
The Usual Suspects
Van Wilder: Freshman Year
Vicky Cristina Barcelona
Wanted
War of The Worlds
Weekend at Bernie’s
We’re No Angels
Wild Bill
The Young Victoria
Yours, Mine & Ours
Sept. 2
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power — Prime Video Original series premiere
Sept. 7
He Is Psychometric
Prison Playbook
Reply 1988
Reply 1994
Search: WWW
Signal
The Crowned Clown
Sept. 9
Aline
Flight/Risk — Prime Video Original documentary premiere
Sept. 15
Thursday Night Football
Sept. 16
Dog
Firebird
Goodnight Mommy — Prime Video Original film premiere
The Outfit
Sept. 19
Heatwave
Sept. 21
Prisma
Sept. 23
September Mornings season 2
Firestarter (2022)
Memory
Arriving Sept. 27
Our Idiot Brother
Sept. 30
Jungle
Un Extraño Enemigo season 2
Ambulance (2022)
My Best Friend’s Exorcism
What’s coming to Amazon Freevee in September 2022
Sept. 1
Series
The Suze Orman Show (2002)
Murder, She Wrote (1984)
Murder, She Wrote: A Story to Die For (2000)
Banacek, Seasons 1-2 (1972)
Models of the Runway, seasons 1-2 (2009)
The Rockford Files, seasons 1-6 (1974)
Movies
1917 (2019)
All About My Mother (1999)
Annie (2014)
As Good as It Gets (1997)
Bad Teacher (2011)
Broken Embraces (2009)
Can’t Hardly Wait (1998)
Charlie’s Angels (2000)
Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle (2003)
Cowboys & Aliens (2011)
Criminal (2016)
Cristiada (2012)
Fried Green Tomatoes (1991)
God’s Not Dead (2014)
Happy Feet (2006)
Happy Feet Two (2011)
Hidden Figures (2016)
Kindergarten Cop 2 (2016)
Leatherheads (2008)
Madea’s Big Happy Family (2011)
Madea’s Family Reunion (2006)
Matador (1986)
Match Point (2005)
Pain and Glory (2019)
Silence (2016)
Stop-Loss (2008)
The Bone Collector (1999)
The Huntsman: Winter’s War (2016)
The Longest Ride (2015)
There’s Something About Mary (1998)
Volver (2006)
Where’s the Money (2017)
Whiplash (2014)
What to Stream on Hulu
Sept. 1
10 Things I Hate About You (1999)
A Good Old Fashioned Orgy (2011)
A La Mala (2015)
About Last Night (1986)
The American (2010)
American Pie (1999)
American Pie 2 (2001)
American Wedding (2003)
American Reunion (2012)
American Rapstar (2020)
Anaconda (1997)
Anais in Love (2021)
Bad Girls (1994)
Batman Begins (2005)
Big (1988)
Breaking Up (1997)
Chronicle (2012)
Cliffhanger (1993)
Cowboys & Aliens (2011)
The Darjeeling Limited (2007)
The Dark Knight (2008)
Diggers (2006)
Dolphin Tale (2011)
Drive Angry 3D (2011)
The Eyes of Tammy Faye (2021)
Fight Club (1999)
The Fisher King (1991)
Get Smart (2008)
The Good Shepherd (2006)
The Gospel (2005)
He Got Game (1998)
High-rise (2015)
The Hitcher (1986)
Hook (1991)
Hope Floats (1998)
Hostel (2006)
Hostel: Part II (2007)
I Do…Until I Don’t (2017)
Jessabelle (2014)
Kazaam (1996)
Law Abiding Citizen (2009)
Little Fockers (2010)
Lost In Space (1998)
The Man With The Iron Fists (2012)
The Mask of Zorro (1998)
Maverick (1994)
Meet The Fockers (2004)
Meet The Parents (2000)
Multiplicity (1996)
Nell (1994)
Nine Months (1995)
Notes on a Scandal (2006)
Open Water (2004)
The People Vs. Larry Flynt (1996)
Philadelphia (1993)
The Pirates! Band Of Misfits (2012)
Robot And Frank (2012)
Roll Bounce (2005)
Short Circuit (1986)
Snow White And The Huntsman (2012)
The Social Network (2010)
Straw Dogs (2011)
Stripes (1981)
Tell It to the Bees (2018)
This Is 40 (2012)
The Three Musketeers (2011)
Tigerland (2000)
True Lies (1994)
Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Big Happy Family (2011)
Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Family Reunion (2006)
Unplugging (2021)
Van Helsing (2004)
We Bought a Zoo (2010)
Won’t Back Down (2012)
Year One (2009)
Young Guns (1988)
Young Guns II (1990)
Sept. 2
Cuttputlli (2022)
A Cat in Paris (2010)
Ernest & Celestine (2012)
Lupin III: The First (2019)
Wasted! The Story of Food Waste (2017)
White Snake (2019)
Sept. 7
Grid: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED)
Tell Me Lies: Three-Episode Series Premiere
The Cove (2009)
Racing Extinction (2015)
Sept. 8
Wedding Season: Complete Season 1
The Zone: Survival Mission: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED)
Among the Shadows (2019)
Half Magic (2018)
Sept. 10
Capital One: College Bowl: Season 2 Premiere
The Last Victim (2022)
Sept. 11
In Dubious Battle (2016)
Dirty Weekend (2015)
Sept. 14
The Handmaid’s Tale: Two-Episode Season 5 Premiere
The Come Up: Series Premiere
Higher Power (2018)
The Last Duel (2021)
Sept. 15
2 Days In New York (2012)
Alan Partridge (2013)
Cosmos (2019)
The Dustwalker (2020)
Freakonomics (2010)
I Give It A Year (2013)
Lost Girls (2022)
Love, Simon (2018)
The Mandela Effect (2019)
Maze Runner: The Death Cure (2018)
Red Dog (2019)
The Rest of Us (2019)
This Mountain Life (2018)
Sept. 16
Atlanta: Fourth and Final Season Premiere
I Think We’re Alone Now (2018)
Sept. 20
Reboot: Three-Episode Series Premiere
9-1-1: Season 6 Premiere
The Cleaning Lady: Season 2 Premiere
Boom For Real: The Late Teenage Years Of Jean-Michel Basquiat (2017)
Sept. 22
The Kardashians: Season 2 Premiere
Abbott Elementary: Season 2 Premiere
Big Sky: Season 3 Premiere
The Conners: Season 5 Premiere
The Goldbergs: Season 10 Premiere
Home Economics: Season 3 Premiere
Lego Masters: Season 3 Premiere
The Masked Singer: Season 8 Premiere
Spy x Family: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED)
Sept. 26
Chefs vs. Wild: Two-Episode Series Premiere
Bob’s Burgers: Season 13 Premiere
Celebrity Jeopardy!: Series Premiere
Celebrity Wheel of Fortune: Season 3 Premiere
Family Guy: Season 21 Premiere
The Great North: Season 3 Premiere
The Rookie: Season 5 Premiere
The Simpsons: Season 34 Premiere
A Chiara (2021)
Sept. 30
Ramy: Complete Season 3 Premiere
Call Me Kat: Season 3 Premiere
Hell’s Kitchen: Season 21 Premiere
Welcome to Flatch: Season 2 Premiere
What to Stream on Apple TV+
Sept. 2
Life by Ella
Sept. 9
Central Park Blues (Season 3)
Gutsy
Sept. 30
The Greatest Beer Run Ever
