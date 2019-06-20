‘Westworld’ Season 3 Trailer Reveals a Completely New World

Even though Game of Thrones is over, you’ll still be plenty active on your HBO subscription: Westworld is starting up again. The first trailer for Westworld Season 3 was released, and it reveals an entirely new setting and cast of characters, including a criminal played by Aaron Paul of Breaking Bad.

Here’s a new look from Comic-Con:

The trailer shows off a futuristic city, filled with ultra-modern vehicles, androids bumping elbows with humans, and Paul’s crew of criminals blowing things up. Evan Rachel Wood makes an appearance in the trailer as the android Dolores, but this time around she’s no damsel in distress. She clearly has some unfinished business.

The first two seasons of the show took place primarily in the titular “Westworld,” a real-life Western playground where people paid to have adventures (and kill people). While other parks were shown and hinted at, a bigger world outside was revealed in Season 2. Now it appears Season 3 will explore that world even further.

Take a look at the trailer:

Westworld Season 3 will debut in 2020 on HBO.