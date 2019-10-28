



Ewan McGregor is ready for some scares. In his new film, Stephen King’s Doctor Sleep , McGregor is set to tell the next chapter in The Shining story, picking up on the events from that film decades later.

McGregor stars as Dan Torrance, who survived the events in The Shining as a child and is now an adult living with his special psychic abilities, known as “the shine.” When evil forces start to gather, it puts Dan and other people with “shine” abilities in danger, forcing him to confront some of his biggest fears, including returning to the Overlook Hotel, where his father was driven mad and died.

Here’s everything you need to know about Stephen King’s Doctor Sleep.

The Basics

The Movie: Stephen King’s Doctor Sleep is based on King’s 2013 novel Doctor Sleep, which was a sequel to his 1977 novel The Shining.

The Director: Mike Flanagan is the writer and director of Doctor Sleep. Flanagan already had some Stephen King adaptation experience coming into Doctor Sleep, having wrote and directed a well-received adaptation of Gerald's Game for Netflix in 2017.

The Cast: Ewan McGregor, Rebecca Ferguson, Carl Lumbly, Zahn McClarnon, Emily Alyn Lind, Bruce Greenwood, Jocelin Donahue, Alex Essoe, and Cliff Curtis

The Release Date: Doctor Sleep hits theaters in the United States on November 8.

