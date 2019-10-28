Ewan McGregor Thinks That Dan Has an ‘Interesting’ Character Arc

For his cover story in the November issue of Men’s Journal, McGregor spoke about taking on the role of Dan Torrance and the arc he goes through.

“We start the movie with a young actor, a little kid, playing Danny, literally a continuation from The Shining,” McGregor told Men’s Journal. “And then it jumps forward in time and we find Danny, when I’m playing him, sort of at his rock bottom. I think Stephen King wrote The Shining novel very much about addiction and Doctor Sleep very much about recovery. So my character arc was quite interesting in that respect, that it starts at a very low point, and he has to accept the fact that he has this ‘shine,’ this psychic ability and bring it into his life. It’s a bit like facing his fears.”

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!