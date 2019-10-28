Here’s What the Movie’s About

Picking up decades after the events of The Shining, Dan Torrance (McGregor) is still scarred from what happened to him at the Overlook Hotel as a child, which saw his father descend into madness from supernatural forces. Dan’s life is thrown for a loop when a teenage girl named Abra seeks out his help because she has has similar psychic abilities he does, called ‘the shine.’ Abra has been battling against Rose the Hat (Ferguson) and her cult of followers, who feed off of ‘the shine’ in the hopes of becoming immortal. Dan must look deep within himself—and his fears from his childhood—to stop the cult and survive.

