It’s Both a Sequel to ‘The Shining’ Movie and the Book

The 2013 book Doctor Sleep is a sequel to Stephen King’s 1977 book The Shining, which itself was adapted into the 1980 Stanley Kubrick film of the same name. That movie is now considered iconic in Hollywood cinema, but King famously wasn’t too pleased with Kubrick’s adaptation of the book. With The Shining being such a well-known film, Flanagan felt he had to honor both the movie and the book with his Doctor Sleep sequel, so the new movie is itself both a sequel to The Shining book and the film. Here’s how Flanagan described that when the first trailer for the film came out:

“It is an adaptation of the novel Doctor Sleep, which is Stephen King’s sequel to his novel, The Shining,” Flanagan told Yahoo. “But this also exists very much in the same cinematic universe that Kubrick established in his adaptation of The Shining. Reconciling those three, at times very different, sources has been kind of the most challenging and thrilling part of this creatively for us.”

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!