There’s a Cult Hunting People With Special Abilities—and They Want Immortality

In the film, Ferguson plays Rose the Hat, the leader of the True Knot cult—a group that is comprised of people who are looking for the key to being immortal. Some of the people in the cult also have some ‘shine’ abilities like Danny and Abra. They stay powerful by feeding on “steam,” which is the psychic essence given off by people with shining abilities when they die. The group is going after Abra when she seeks out Dan, who she’s hoping can put a stop to them using his psychic abilities.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!